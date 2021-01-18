Legal notices: January 18, 2021

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. County
Clerk Janice Giffin called the Reor-
ganization Meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners to
order and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on January 7, 2021. In ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public.
County Clerk Janice Giffin called
for the election of a Chairman.
Commissioner Morrow nominated
William McMullen for Chairman of
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners and Klein seconded the
nomination. County Clerk Giffin
called for any further nominations
three times. There were no further
nominations brought forward and
nominations ceased with a unani-
mous ballot for William McMullen.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried and William
McMullen is the 2021 Board Chair-
man.
County Clerk Giffin turned the
meeting over to Chairman
McMullen.
Chairman McMullen called for the
election of a Vice Chairman. Com-
missioner Morrow nominated Ivan
Klein as Vice Chairman of the Buf-
falo County Board of Commis-
sioners and Kouba seconded the
nomination. Chairman McMullen
called for any further nominations
three times. There were no further
nominations and the nominations
ceased with a unanimous ballot for
Ivan Klein. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried
and Ivan Klein is the 2021 Board
Vice Chairman.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
following list of Depositories for
County Monies and to authorize
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell to invest the County funds
at the approved banks. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Cornerstone Bank, Exchange
Bank; Farmers & Merchants
Bank-Kearney, First National
Bank, FirsTier Bank of Elm Creek, FirsTier Bank of Kearney, Five
Points Bank, Heartland Bank,
NFIT/Union Bank, NPAIT, Nebras-
kaLand National Bank, Town &
Country Bank, Wells Fargo
Chairman McMullen then made
the following Agency Appoint-
ments/County Board Representa-
tives:
Airport Zoning Board-William
McMullen
Buffalo County Economic Devel-
opment Council-William McMullen
& Sherry Morrow
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska Board-Myron Kouba
Kearney Area Chamber of Com-
merce-Timothy Higgins
Kearney Area Visitors Bureau Ad-
visory Board-William McMullen
Mid-NE Individual Services Advi-
sory Board-Ivan Klein
Region III Governing Board-She-
rry Morrow
Solid Waste Agency- Ronald
Loeffelholz
South Central Economic Devel-
opment Council-Timothy Higgins
South Central NE Area Agency
on Aging Governing Board-Ivan
Klein
Two Rivers Public Health Depart-
ment-Daniel Lynch
Chairman McMullen then made
the following miscellaneous ap-
pointments:
Legal Newspaper Designations -
The Kearney Hub and the Buffalo
County Website (www.buff-
Chairman McMullen then made
the following Committee appoint-
ments with the first person listed to
be the Committee Chair:
Budget & Finance Committee
Sherry Morrow-Chair
Myron Kouba, Tim Higgins
Facilities OMP Committee
Bill McMullen-Chair
Sherry Morrow, Tim Higgins
Information Technology Commit
tee
Ivan Klein-Chair
Dan Lynch, Myron Kouba
Road & Bridge Committee
Ivan Klein-Chair
Dan Lynch, Ron Loeffelholz
Noxious Weed District
Committee
Ron Loeffelholz-Chair
Ivan Klein, Dan Lynch
Human Resource/Insurance
Committee
Myron Kouba-Chair
Tim Higgins, Bill McMullen
Public Safety, Law Enforcement
& Emergency Management
Committee
Dan Lynch-Chair
Ron Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow
Court & Judicial Committee
Dan Lynch-Chair
Ivan Klein, Sherry Morrow
Veterans Service Committee
Myron Kouba-Chair
Bill McMullen, Ivan Klein
Zoning/Flood Plain Committee
Ron Loeffelholz-Chair
Sherry Morrow, Dan Lynch
Extension/Agricultural Society
Committee
Ron Loeffelholz-Chair
Myron Koub, Ivan Klein
Election Commission Committee
Ron Loeffelholz-Chair
Bill McMullen, Dan Lynch
Legislative Committee
Tim Higgins-Chair
Sherry Morrow, Ron Loeffelholz
Ravenna Lake/Campgrounds
Bill McMullen-Chair
Advisory Committee
Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba
Covid-19 Committee
Tim Higgins-Chair
Sherry Morrow, Myron Kouba
Buffalo County NIRMA (Nebraska
Intergovernmental Risk Manage-
ment Association) Contact - Lynn
Martin.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Decem-
ber 22, 2020 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following De-
cember 31, 2020 payroll claims that
were processed by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 298,545.57; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
EMPE RET 47,612.46; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES
102,703.95; KATHLEEN A LAUGH-
LIN GARNISH 402.00; PROFES-
SIONAL CHOICE RECOVERY
GARNISH 157.33; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 17,748.71
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 60,196.81; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 8,861.23; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES
18,279.53; STATE OF NE STATE
TAXES 2,876.32
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 5,049.98; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
EMPE RET 758.07; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES
1,637.80; STATE OF NE STATE
TAXES 262.84
County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton arrived at the meeting at
9:10 a.m.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS
FUEL TAX $3,488.00
Chairman McMullen read into the
record a Resolution of Commenda-
tion to Dennis Reiter. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz
to approve the following Resolution
2021-01. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-01
WHEREAS, Dennis Reiter began
his term of office as Buffalo County
Commissioner for District 4 on Jan-
uary 8, 2013; and
WHEREAS, Dennis has now
served Buffalo County for 8 years.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Dennis be com-
mended with a unanimous vote of
appreciation for his dedicated and
loyal service to Buffalo County for 8
years.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
good wishes for health, happiness
and prosperity be extended to Den-
nis from this date forward.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer December 2020
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the
District Court December 2020 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to re-appoint
the following appointed officials for
2021: John Maul as the Highway
Superintendent, Bret Stubbs as the
Weed Superintendent, Lisa Poff as
the Election Commissioner, William
Williams as the Veteran's Service
Officer, Steve Gaasch as the Facili-
ties Director, Darrin Lewis as the
Emergency Manager, Dennise Dan-
iels as the Floodplain/Zoning Ad-
ministrator and Lynn Martin as the
Board Administrator. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener
was present to discuss the pur-
chase of vehicles through the State
of Nebraska contract and asked to
set a bid date for two new Commu-
nication towers.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
purchase of one 2021 Dodge Du-
rango Police AWD and one 2021
Ford Police Interceptor Utility
through the Nebraska state con-
tract. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to set a bid date
of January 26, 2021 at 9:15 A.M.
for two Communication Towers.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to set the mileage reim-
bursement rate at 56 cents per mile
and the County Sheriff rate for civil
processing will be 59 cents, effec-
tive January 1, 2021 as recom-
mended by Administrative Services
of Nebraska. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
discussion for the employee hand-
book update to incorporate the In-
ternal Revenue Service mileage
rate reimbursement changes to au-
tomatically set the Buffalo County
mileage rate. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Morrow to approve
the employee handbook update to
Section 6.22 with the following
Resolution 2021-02. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-02
WHEREAS, Buffalo County has
adopted an Employee Handbook,
and
WHEREAS, periodic updates to
said handbook are necessary to
maintain legal compliance, to ad-
just policies, to add or remove poli-
cies, and/or to correct errors,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT:
Sec 6.22 shall be amended to
add the following line:
If you have obtained appropriate
preauthorization to use your per-
sonal vehicle for Business travel
you will be reimbursed at the cents
per-mile rate set forth by the Inter-
nal Revenue Service each year.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
These changes take effect imme-
diately and an updated version of
the Employee Handbook will be
made available on Knowledge
Base within 7 days.
Chairman McMullen opened the
discussion for Family First Coro-
navirus Response Act policy
(FFCRA). Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
extension of FFCRA with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-03. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein,
Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Lynch,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-03
WHEREAS, Buffalo County has
previously implemented proce-
dures to provide for Emergency
Paid Sick Leave and Emergency
Paid Family and Medical Leave as
required by the Family First Coro-
navirus Response Act ("FFCRA");
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County has
previously implemented proce-
dures to provide for paid sick leave
for employees not covered by the
Family First Coronavirus Response
Act; and
WHEREAS, the mandatory emer-
gency paid sick leave provisions
within the Family First Coronavirus
Response Act expired on Decem-
ber 31, 2020 and were replaced by
an option to voluntarily extend
these forms of paid leave under the
Coronavirus Response and Relief
Supplemental Appropriations Act;
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
wishes to extend these provisions
on a voluntary basis to eligible em-
ployees who have not already used
these benefits.
WHEREAS, Buffalo County rec-
ognizes that, due to the nature of
the Covid-19 pandemic policies
and procedures must remain flexi-
ble and adaptable to changing cir-
cumstances, public health needs,
and local, state, and federal regula-
tions.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT:
Prior policies implemented under
the Family First Coronavirus Re-
sponse Act and the Counties sup-
plemental procedures for employ-
ees not covered by the FFCRA
shall be extended through March
31, 2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This extension shall be handled
retroactively to January 1, 2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This is a continuation of previ-
ously granted benefits and not a re-
starting of said benefits. Employees
who have already exhausted their
prior benefits under these policies
are not eligible for additional sup-
plemental leave, however can con-
tinue to use their paid leave or the
protections of the Family Medical
Leave Act. Employees who have
partially exhausted their prior bene-
fits may be eligible to use the re-
mainder of these benefits through
March 31, 2021. Employees who
have not used these benefits re-
main eligible for the full benefits as
outlined in the FFCRA or other poli-
cies.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This may be further extended
upon action of the Board or may be
superseded or replaced by applica-
ble state or federal law without fur-
ther action of the Board.
Prior to this meeting, Brian Cox
resigned from the Extension Board
via correspondence on file with the
Extension Office. Moved by Loef-
felholz and seconded by Klein to
recognize the resignation of Exten-
sion Board member Brian Cox and
to appoint Brad Krohn to fill the re-
mainder of that term that ends in
2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the release of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$130,000.00 from the Nebras-
kaLand National Bank for the Buf-
falo County Treasurer. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-
lowing Resolution 2021-04 creating
the Keno Lottery Fund. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-04
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
passed the operation of keno in un-
incorporated areas at the Novem-
ber 3, 2020 General Election,
WHEREAS, Buffalo County plans
to receive money to be used for
community betterment,
WHEREAS, it is necessary and
proper that Buffalo County create a
budgetary fund for the account of
the receipts and the expenditures
of said fund. Fund #2850 was as-
signed by the State Auditor's Office
for the "Keno Lottery Fund".
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Buffalo County cre-
ates a fund to be known as "Keno
Lottery Fund" number #2850 on
Buffalo County's accounting and
budgeting system.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister joined the meeting to
report on communication received
from NIRMA regarding an em-
ployee personal injury settlement
that is on file with the County Clerk.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to acknowledge the
NIRMA communication regarding
this personal injury settlement.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Central
Plains Valuation, LLC sent an intro-
ductory letter inquiring about 2021
Buffalo County Protest Referee
Hearings. The Open Meetings Act
Draft including Senator Flood's re-
quested changes was received and
the Assistant Deputy State Audi-
tor/Nebraska Auditor of Public Ac-
counts sent an email in regards to
the 2021 Mileage Rates. The Kear-
ney Area Chamber of Commerce
(KACC) sent an invite to the 102nd
Annual Virtual Meeting on January
25, 2021. The City of Kearney sent
the Planning Commission Agenda
for the January 15, 2021 meeting.
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:31 A.M. and recon-
vene as a Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4718
through 4746 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to approve the Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for Grace Fellowship
Inc. on a 2000 Eagle Flatbed
Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept the low bid of
$182,944.00 from Saul Ramos
Construction Inc. for Project No.
C10 (984) Sodtown Road and C10
(1445) 145th Road Concrete Box
Culvert Project. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to set a bid date of January
26, 2021 at 10 A.M. for one New
Cab & Chassis Lowboy Tractor and
one New Cab & Chassis with Dump
Body. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. Heather Santiago
addressed the Board in regards to
her purchase of the Jubilee Center
property and grievances with the
Assessor's office in determining her
valuation.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Public Hearing for the Buffalo
County 2020-2021 Budget Amend-
ment at 10:05 A.M. The purpose of
this amendment was necessary to
amend the General Fund to track
unexpected accounting expenses
and receipts from the CARES Act.
No one addressed the Board and
the public hearing was closed at
10:07 A.M.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-
lowing budget amendment. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
ACTUAL DISBURSEMENT
2018-2019; GENERAL FUND,
23,332,477.03
ACTUAL DISBURSEMENT
2019-2020; GENERAL FUND,
25,852,819.93
ADOPTED DISBURSEMENT
2020-2021, GENRAL FUND,
31,733,626.65
AMENDED DISBURSEMENT
2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,
33,125,515.97;
ACTUAL REVENUE 2018-2019,
GENERAL FUND, 26,955,174.51
ACTUAL REVENUE 2019-2020,
GENERAL FUND, 29,694,957.98
ADOPTED REVENUE
2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,
31,733,626.65
AMENDED REVENUE
2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,
33,125,515.97
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting on
Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 9:00
A.M.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Commisioners Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF JANUARY 13, 2021 AT 7:00
P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,
Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy.
Also present: Leora Hofmann, Pat
Epley.
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 6:58 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Eichholz moved and Rasmussen
seconded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund
$8,832.14, Street Fund $4,780.66
Water Fund $5,227.75 Sewer Fund
$2,201.23 Gross payroll
$8,825.70IRS taxes $2,451.34 NE
Dept Rev Sales Tax $587.86 NE
Unempl tax $21.70NE SWH
1,409.27 Intuit Payroll $6.39 Daw-
son Public Power elec $1,882.36
BlackHills Energy nat gas $239.86
Buffalo Co Election-fees$100.00
Buffalo Co Sheriff contract $151.71
Buffalo County Highway Dept-sup
$650.00 Chris Frazer-sup $24.00
Frontier telephone $108.57 &
$57.73 Hand Machine-UPS $10.47
Jacobsen Orr legal $252.00 Jelinek
Ace Hardware-sup $9.59 Kearney
Hub publish $67.17 Menards Sup-
plies $31.75Midwest Svc. Sup
$284.10 NE Public Health Lab test-
ing $252.00 Nichols Repair-parts
$109.21 Noller Elec-repairs
$1,103.09 OneCall-fee $10.77
Pleasanton Irrig supplies $47.67
Pleasanton Pub School-tobacco lic
$20.00 Post Master-mailing $7.75
Ravenna Sanitation Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,088.50 Janet Rowl-
ing-svc $2,575.00 Trotter Service
fuel&repairs $354.71 Verizon cell
$94.65 Town & Country Bank box
fee $30.00 Utility Deposit acct:
Rowe: refund $14.07 Dale :refund
$88.73 Village: deposit forfeits
$135.93 & $61.27
Discussion was held on drainage
easements. Village attorney to
draw up easements.
It was moved by Rasmussen and
seconded by Tracy to approve
easements. Yes: Rasmussen,
Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Discussion was held on termina-
tion of lease with SkyBeam on
tower rent. It was moved by Lewis
and seconded by Rasmussen that
before they remove their equipment
they will give plan to Village engi-
neers, Miller and Associates to ap-
prove. Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen,
Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:
none No: none MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:17 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
Leora Hofmann
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at
10:00 a.m. Central Time at the Best
Western Plus, Room Jeffers/Bailey,
3201 S. Jeffers St., North Platte,
NE, 69101. An agenda for the
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the offices of the agency's mem-
bers, which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Terry Martin, Chairman
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting the NCORPE Office at the
address or phone number listed
above.
Notice of Organization of
Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC
(the "Company") was organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska on December 31, 2020. The
address of the Company's desig-
nated office is 3406 Country Club
Lane Kearney, NE 68847. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-
dress of 3915 N Avenue, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847.
ZNEZ J11,J18,J25