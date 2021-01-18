 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 18, 2021

Legal notices: January 18, 2021

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. County

Clerk Janice Giffin called the Reor-

ganization Meeting of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners to

order and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on January 7, 2021. In ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown; while the convened meet-

ing was open to the public.

County Clerk Janice Giffin called

for the election of a Chairman.

Commissioner Morrow nominated

William McMullen for Chairman of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners and Klein seconded the

nomination. County Clerk Giffin

called for any further nominations

three times. There were no further

nominations brought forward and

nominations ceased with a unani-

mous ballot for William McMullen.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried and William

McMullen is the 2021 Board Chair-

man.

County Clerk Giffin turned the

meeting over to Chairman

McMullen.

Chairman McMullen called for the

election of a Vice Chairman. Com-

missioner Morrow nominated Ivan

Klein as Vice Chairman of the Buf-

falo County Board of Commis-

sioners and Kouba seconded the

nomination. Chairman McMullen

called for any further nominations

three times. There were no further

nominations and the nominations

ceased with a unanimous ballot for

Ivan Klein. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried

and Ivan Klein is the 2021 Board

Vice Chairman.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

following list of Depositories for

County Monies and to authorize

Buffalo County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell to invest the County funds

at the approved banks. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Cornerstone Bank, Exchange

Bank; Farmers & Merchants

Bank-Kearney, First National

Bank, FirsTier Bank of Elm Creek, FirsTier Bank of Kearney, Five

Points Bank, Heartland Bank,

NFIT/Union Bank, NPAIT, Nebras-

kaLand National Bank, Town &

Country Bank, Wells Fargo

Chairman McMullen then made

the following Agency Appoint-

ments/County Board Representa-

tives:

Airport Zoning Board-William

McMullen

Buffalo County Economic Devel-

opment Council-William McMullen

& Sherry Morrow

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska Board-Myron Kouba

Kearney Area Chamber of Com-

merce-Timothy Higgins

Kearney Area Visitors Bureau Ad-

visory Board-William McMullen

Mid-NE Individual Services Advi-

sory Board-Ivan Klein

Region III Governing Board-She-

rry Morrow

Solid Waste Agency- Ronald

Loeffelholz

South Central Economic Devel-

opment Council-Timothy Higgins

South Central NE Area Agency

on Aging Governing Board-Ivan

Klein

Two Rivers Public Health Depart-

ment-Daniel Lynch

Chairman McMullen then made

the following miscellaneous ap-

pointments:

Legal Newspaper Designations -

The Kearney Hub and the Buffalo

County Website (www.buff-

alocounty.ne.gov)

Chairman McMullen then made

the following Committee appoint-

ments with the first person listed to

be the Committee Chair:

Budget & Finance Committee

Sherry Morrow-Chair

Myron Kouba, Tim Higgins

Facilities OMP Committee

Bill McMullen-Chair

Sherry Morrow, Tim Higgins

Information Technology Commit

tee

Ivan Klein-Chair

Dan Lynch, Myron Kouba

Road & Bridge Committee

Ivan Klein-Chair

Dan Lynch, Ron Loeffelholz

Noxious Weed District

Committee

Ron Loeffelholz-Chair

Ivan Klein, Dan Lynch

Human Resource/Insurance

Committee

Myron Kouba-Chair

Tim Higgins, Bill McMullen

Public Safety, Law Enforcement

& Emergency Management

Committee

Dan Lynch-Chair

Ron Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow

Court & Judicial Committee

Dan Lynch-Chair

Ivan Klein, Sherry Morrow

Veterans Service Committee

Myron Kouba-Chair

Bill McMullen, Ivan Klein

Zoning/Flood Plain Committee

Ron Loeffelholz-Chair

Sherry Morrow, Dan Lynch

Extension/Agricultural Society

Committee

Ron Loeffelholz-Chair

Myron Koub, Ivan Klein

Election Commission Committee

Ron Loeffelholz-Chair

Bill McMullen, Dan Lynch

Legislative Committee

Tim Higgins-Chair

Sherry Morrow, Ron Loeffelholz

Ravenna Lake/Campgrounds

Bill McMullen-Chair

Advisory Committee

Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba

Covid-19 Committee

Tim Higgins-Chair

Sherry Morrow, Myron Kouba

Buffalo County NIRMA (Nebraska

Intergovernmental Risk Manage-

ment Association) Contact - Lynn

Martin.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Decem-

ber 22, 2020 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following De-

cember 31, 2020 payroll claims that

were processed by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 298,545.57; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

EMPE RET 47,612.46; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES

102,703.95; KATHLEEN A LAUGH-

LIN GARNISH 402.00; PROFES-

SIONAL CHOICE RECOVERY

GARNISH 157.33; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 17,748.71

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 60,196.81; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 8,861.23; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES

18,279.53; STATE OF NE STATE

TAXES 2,876.32

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 5,049.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

EMPE RET 758.07; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES

1,637.80; STATE OF NE STATE

TAXES 262.84

County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton arrived at the meeting at

9:10 a.m.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS

FUEL TAX $3,488.00

Chairman McMullen read into the

record a Resolution of Commenda-

tion to Dennis Reiter. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz

to approve the following Resolution

2021-01. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-01

 

WHEREAS, Dennis Reiter began

his term of office as Buffalo County

Commissioner for District 4 on Jan-

uary 8, 2013; and

WHEREAS, Dennis has now

served Buffalo County for 8 years.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Dennis be com-

mended with a unanimous vote of

appreciation for his dedicated and

loyal service to Buffalo County for 8

years.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

good wishes for health, happiness

and prosperity be extended to Den-

nis from this date forward.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer December 2020

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the

District Court December 2020 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to re-appoint

the following appointed officials for

2021: John Maul as the Highway

Superintendent, Bret Stubbs as the

Weed Superintendent, Lisa Poff as

the Election Commissioner, William

Williams as the Veteran's Service

Officer, Steve Gaasch as the Facili-

ties Director, Darrin Lewis as the

Emergency Manager, Dennise Dan-

iels as the Floodplain/Zoning Ad-

ministrator and Lynn Martin as the

Board Administrator. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener

was present to discuss the pur-

chase of vehicles through the State

of Nebraska contract and asked to

set a bid date for two new Commu-

nication towers.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

purchase of one 2021 Dodge Du-

rango Police AWD and one 2021

Ford Police Interceptor Utility

through the Nebraska state con-

tract. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to set a bid date

of January 26, 2021 at 9:15 A.M.

for two Communication Towers.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to set the mileage reim-

bursement rate at 56 cents per mile

and the County Sheriff rate for civil

processing will be 59 cents, effec-

tive January 1, 2021 as recom-

mended by Administrative Services

of Nebraska. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

discussion for the employee hand-

book update to incorporate the In-

ternal Revenue Service mileage

rate reimbursement changes to au-

tomatically set the Buffalo County

mileage rate. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Morrow to approve

the employee handbook update to

Section 6.22 with the following

Resolution 2021-02. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-02

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County has

adopted an Employee Handbook,

and

WHEREAS, periodic updates to

said handbook are necessary to

maintain legal compliance, to ad-

just policies, to add or remove poli-

cies, and/or to correct errors,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT:

Sec 6.22 shall be amended to

add the following line:

If you have obtained appropriate

preauthorization to use your per-

sonal vehicle for Business travel

you will be reimbursed at the cents

per-mile rate set forth by the Inter-

nal Revenue Service each year.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

These changes take effect imme-

diately and an updated version of

the Employee Handbook will be

made available on Knowledge

Base within 7 days.

Chairman McMullen opened the

discussion for Family First Coro-

navirus Response Act policy

(FFCRA). Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

extension of FFCRA with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-03. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein,

Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Lynch,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-03

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County has

previously implemented proce-

dures to provide for Emergency

Paid Sick Leave and Emergency

Paid Family and Medical Leave as

required by the Family First Coro-

navirus Response Act ("FFCRA");

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County has

previously implemented proce-

dures to provide for paid sick leave

for employees not covered by the

Family First Coronavirus Response

Act; and

WHEREAS, the mandatory emer-

gency paid sick leave provisions

within the Family First Coronavirus

Response Act expired on Decem-

ber 31, 2020 and were replaced by

an option to voluntarily extend

these forms of paid leave under the

Coronavirus Response and Relief

Supplemental Appropriations Act;

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

wishes to extend these provisions

on a voluntary basis to eligible em-

ployees who have not already used

these benefits.

WHEREAS, Buffalo County rec-

ognizes that, due to the nature of

the Covid-19 pandemic policies

and procedures must remain flexi-

ble and adaptable to changing cir-

cumstances, public health needs,

and local, state, and federal regula-

tions.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT:

Prior policies implemented under

the Family First Coronavirus Re-

sponse Act and the Counties sup-

plemental procedures for employ-

ees not covered by the FFCRA

shall be extended through March

31, 2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This extension shall be handled

retroactively to January 1, 2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This is a continuation of previ-

ously granted benefits and not a re-

starting of said benefits. Employees

who have already exhausted their

prior benefits under these policies

are not eligible for additional sup-

plemental leave, however can con-

tinue to use their paid leave or the

protections of the Family Medical

Leave Act. Employees who have

partially exhausted their prior bene-

fits may be eligible to use the re-

mainder of these benefits through

March 31, 2021. Employees who

have not used these benefits re-

main eligible for the full benefits as

outlined in the FFCRA or other poli-

cies.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This may be further extended

upon action of the Board or may be

superseded or replaced by applica-

ble state or federal law without fur-

ther action of the Board.

Prior to this meeting, Brian Cox

resigned from the Extension Board

via correspondence on file with the

Extension Office. Moved by Loef-

felholz and seconded by Klein to

recognize the resignation of Exten-

sion Board member Brian Cox and

to appoint Brad Krohn to fill the re-

mainder of that term that ends in

2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the release of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$130,000.00 from the Nebras-

kaLand National Bank for the Buf-

falo County Treasurer. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-

lowing Resolution 2021-04 creating

the Keno Lottery Fund. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-04

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

passed the operation of keno in un-

incorporated areas at the Novem-

ber 3, 2020 General Election,

WHEREAS, Buffalo County plans

to receive money to be used for

community betterment,

WHEREAS, it is necessary and

proper that Buffalo County create a

budgetary fund for the account of

the receipts and the expenditures

of said fund. Fund #2850 was as-

signed by the State Auditor's Office

for the "Keno Lottery Fund".

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Buffalo County cre-

ates a fund to be known as "Keno

Lottery Fund" number #2850 on

Buffalo County's accounting and

budgeting system.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister joined the meeting to

report on communication received

from NIRMA regarding an em-

ployee personal injury settlement

that is on file with the County Clerk.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to acknowledge the

NIRMA communication regarding

this personal injury settlement.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Central

Plains Valuation, LLC sent an intro-

ductory letter inquiring about 2021

Buffalo County Protest Referee

Hearings. The Open Meetings Act

Draft including Senator Flood's re-

quested changes was received and

the Assistant Deputy State Audi-

tor/Nebraska Auditor of Public Ac-

counts sent an email in regards to

the 2021 Mileage Rates. The Kear-

ney Area Chamber of Commerce

(KACC) sent an invite to the 102nd

Annual Virtual Meeting on January

25, 2021. The City of Kearney sent

the Planning Commission Agenda

for the January 15, 2021 meeting.

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:31 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to approve Tax List

Corrections numbered 4718

through 4746 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to approve the Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for Grace Fellowship

Inc. on a 2000 Eagle Flatbed

Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept the low bid of

$182,944.00 from Saul Ramos

Construction Inc. for Project No.

C10 (984) Sodtown Road and C10

(1445) 145th Road Concrete Box

Culvert Project. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to set a bid date of January

26, 2021 at 10 A.M. for one New

Cab & Chassis Lowboy Tractor and

one New Cab & Chassis with Dump

Body. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. Heather Santiago

addressed the Board in regards to

her purchase of the Jubilee Center

property and grievances with the

Assessor's office in determining her

valuation.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Public Hearing for the Buffalo

County 2020-2021 Budget Amend-

ment at 10:05 A.M. The purpose of

this amendment was necessary to

amend the General Fund to track

unexpected accounting expenses

and receipts from the CARES Act.

No one addressed the Board and

the public hearing was closed at

10:07 A.M.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-

lowing budget amendment. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

ACTUAL DISBURSEMENT

2018-2019; GENERAL FUND,

23,332,477.03

ACTUAL DISBURSEMENT

2019-2020; GENERAL FUND,

25,852,819.93

ADOPTED DISBURSEMENT

2020-2021, GENRAL FUND,

31,733,626.65

AMENDED DISBURSEMENT

2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,

33,125,515.97;

ACTUAL REVENUE 2018-2019,

GENERAL FUND, 26,955,174.51

ACTUAL REVENUE 2019-2020,

GENERAL FUND, 29,694,957.98

ADOPTED REVENUE

2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,

31,733,626.65

AMENDED REVENUE

2020-2021, GENERAL FUND,

33,125,515.97

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting on

Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 9:00

A.M.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commisioners Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J18,t1

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF JANUARY 13, 2021 AT 7:00

P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,

Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy.

Also present: Leora Hofmann, Pat

Epley.

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 6:58 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Eichholz moved and Rasmussen

seconded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund

$8,832.14, Street Fund $4,780.66

Water Fund $5,227.75 Sewer Fund

$2,201.23 Gross payroll

$8,825.70IRS taxes $2,451.34 NE

Dept Rev Sales Tax $587.86 NE

Unempl tax $21.70NE SWH

1,409.27 Intuit Payroll $6.39 Daw-

son Public Power elec $1,882.36

BlackHills Energy nat gas $239.86

Buffalo Co Election-fees$100.00

Buffalo Co Sheriff contract $151.71

Buffalo County Highway Dept-sup

$650.00 Chris Frazer-sup $24.00

Frontier telephone $108.57 &

$57.73 Hand Machine-UPS $10.47

Jacobsen Orr legal $252.00 Jelinek

Ace Hardware-sup $9.59 Kearney

Hub publish $67.17 Menards Sup-

plies $31.75Midwest Svc. Sup

$284.10 NE Public Health Lab test-

ing $252.00 Nichols Repair-parts

$109.21 Noller Elec-repairs

$1,103.09 OneCall-fee $10.77

Pleasanton Irrig supplies $47.67

Pleasanton Pub School-tobacco lic

$20.00 Post Master-mailing $7.75

Ravenna Sanitation Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,088.50 Janet Rowl-

ing-svc $2,575.00 Trotter Service

fuel&repairs $354.71 Verizon cell

$94.65 Town & Country Bank box

fee $30.00 Utility Deposit acct:

Rowe: refund $14.07 Dale :refund

$88.73 Village: deposit forfeits

$135.93 & $61.27

Discussion was held on drainage

easements. Village attorney to

draw up easements.

It was moved by Rasmussen and

seconded by Tracy to approve

easements. Yes: Rasmussen,

Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none MC

Discussion was held on termina-

tion of lease with SkyBeam on

tower rent. It was moved by Lewis

and seconded by Rasmussen that

before they remove their equipment

they will give plan to Village engi-

neers, Miller and Associates to ap-

prove. Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen,

Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:

none No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:17 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Leora Hofmann

ZNEZ J18,t1

 

<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at

10:00 a.m. Central Time at the Best

Western Plus, Room Jeffers/Bailey,

3201 S. Jeffers St., North Platte,

NE, 69101. An agenda for the

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the offices of the agency's mem-

bers, which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Terry Martin, Chairman

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting the NCORPE Office at the

address or phone number listed

above.

ZNEZ J18,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

(the "Company") was organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska on December 31, 2020. The

address of the Company's desig-

nated office is 3406 Country Club

Lane Kearney, NE 68847. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-

dress of 3915 N Avenue, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ J11,J18,J25

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News