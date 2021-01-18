Legal notices: January 18, 2021

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,

Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy.

Also present: Leora Hofmann, Pat

Epley.

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 6:58 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present