Legal notices: January 16, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska

business corporation, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, by its registered agent

Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-

tered and designated office P.O.

Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which an incorporated company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska; including, but not limited

to the ownership and management

of investment properties, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The incor-

porated company was formed on

December 21, 2020, and will con-

tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge

Street

Kearney, Nebraska,

68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 6110 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on December 21,

2020, and will continue in perpe-

tuity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln,

Lancaster County, Nebraska

68516.

General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware.

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company: August 31,

2020.

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected

by the Members

Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System

Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H6 FARMS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

H6 FARMS, LLC.

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

COLBY HARTMAN

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30

 

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,

in the central lobby of the main

courthouse of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska, the following

real property:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 14th day of December 2020.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30,F6

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, January 11, 2021

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its January 11, 2021 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Welcomed new Board mem-

bers Dave Brandt and Stephen

Gaasch; and administered the Oath

of Office to Mr. Brandt, Mr.

Gaasch, and re-elected Board

member, Kathy Gifford

2. Excused Board member Alex

Straatmann from the meeting

3. Elected the following officers

of the Board of Education for 2021:

Kathy Gifford, President; Wendy

Kreis, Vice President; and Drew

Blessing, Secretary

4. Recognized Alyce Spiers,

Yanilet Montano, and Emily

Hagemann, KHS FCCLA mem-

bers, for placing 2nd in their re-

spective categories at the FCCLA

Virtual National Leadership Confer-

ence last fall

5. Recognized Dr. Chris Loofe,

KHS principal, for being named

NSASSP 2020 "Outstanding New

Principal of the Year"

6. Heard a report from Paula

Gaasch, KPS translator, on the var-

ious translator and interpreter

services provided by the school

district

7. Heard a report from Paloma

Mena-Werth, Sunrise Middle

School Band instructor, on the

Ukulele Club and Gratitude Pro-

gram at Sunrise Middle School

8. Heard a report from Associate

Superintendent Jason Mundorf on

the Kearney Public Schools' curric-

ulum study and revision cycle and

process, in compliance with state

curriculum standards

9. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Hanny

Arram Center for Success renova-

tion project

10. Approved the minutes of the

December 14, 2020 regular Board

of Education meeting, as presented

11. Approved the January, 2021

claims, as presented

12. Approved the January, 2021

financial reports, as presented

13. Approved the following check

signing authority in the Kearney

Public Schools for 2021 at the Ne-

braskaland Bank: President and

Secretary of the Board of Educa-

tion; Mr. Chris Nelson; and Mrs.

Jenae Dahlstedt

14. Accepted the resignations of

Nathan Lightle, principal at Windy

Hills Elementary School; and Ve-

ronica Willson, family and con-

sumer science teacher at Horizon

Middle School; and the retirement

resignations of Kevin Madsen, as-

sistant principal at Kearney High

School; Chris Nelson, KPS Director

of Finance; and Cathy Eshleman,

special education teacher at Sun-

rise Middle School; with regret, ef-

fective the end of their 2020-2021

contract year

15. Appointed Dave Brandt,

Wendy Kreis, and Kathy Gifford to

the Board Personnel Committee;

Drew Blessing, Alex Straatmann,

and Steve Gaasch to the Board Fi-

nance Committee; Alex

Straatmann, Wendy Kreis and Dave

Brandt to the Committee on Ameri-

can Civics; and Drew Blessing,

Wendy Kreis, and Kathy Gifford to

the Board Negotiations Committee;

for 2021

16. Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing teacher

negotiations

17. Returned to open session

18. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

February 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room at the

Administration Building at 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.

ZNEZ J16,1t

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

SS

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-

tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,

Case C120-560, the following de-

scribed property owned by ROLAR,

INC. has been levied upon:

(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660

TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN

#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on the 4th day of February,

2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-half

hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 30th day of December,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theadore J. Huber

Sergeant

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23,J30

 

 

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

JANUARY 2021

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

Adventure to Success Child De-

velopment Professional Services

500.00; aha! Process, Inc Supplies

68.50; Air Conditioning Utilities Inc

Supplies 122.58; Alexis Dodd Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Alexis

Pennington Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 123.11; All Makes Auto Sup-

ply Tires and Parts 1,108.17;

Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth

Professional Services 720.00; Al-

pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services

160.79; Alyssa O Post Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 80.00; Alyssa

Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 42.00; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies 10,632.83; Amber

Benson Travel 42.90; American

Red CrossHealth & Safety Svcs

Employee Training and Develop-

ment Services 570.00; Amy Otto

Travel 8.17; Amy Otto Travel

24.67; Amy Walters Travel 60.26;

Angela F Runnells Professional

Services 250.00; Angela Haussler

Miscellaneous Expenditure 25.00;

Anna Burkink Professional Services

90.00; Anteshia Switzer Travel

12.42; Apple Inc Supplies 1,495.00;

Apple Inc Supplies 2,990.00; Apple

Market Food 70.98; Arnold Motor

Supply Tires and Parts 47.16;

Arram Family Foundation Miscella-

neous Expenditure 20,000.00; Ask

Supply Co Supplies 14.00; Aspen

Luebbe Professional Services

45.00; Associated Supply Com-

pany Inc. Supplies 69.93; AUCA

Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

1,406.41; Aunt Jo's Home Appli-

ance Center Inc Furniture and Fix-

tures 799.99; Awards Unlimited

Miscellaneous Expenditure 22.50;

Axtell High School Sped Tui-

tion/Schools 2,916.90; Baer Pho-

tography Advertising 260.00; Beau

Heiss Professional Services

170.00; BH Media Group Inc. Peri-

odicals 23.40; Big Apple Fun Cen-

ter Miscellaneous Expenditure

802.83; Black Hills Energy Natural

Gas 810.84; Black Hills Energy

Natural Gas 1.71; Blue26 Security

LLC Supplies 1,328.00; Brian Soul-

liere Professional Services 170.00;

Brianna Rae Mangers Professional

Services 90.00; Britta Douglas Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Brittany

Kay Rocheleau Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Bryce Abbey Miscella-

neous Expenditure 345.00; Buffalo

County Election Commission Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 2,629.78;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies 57.79; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

6,420.07; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

443.89; Bus Parts Warehouse Sup-

plies 325.16; Carl Whitney Sand &

Gravel Snow Services 8,070.00;

Carlie Bruegman Miscellaneous

Expenditure 70.25; Cash from Ne-

braskaLand National Bank Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 250.37;

CashWa Distributing Food

65,578.62; CDW Government Inc

Supplies 135.09; Central Hydraulic

Syst & Equip Tires and Parts

176.00; Cerebellum Corporation

Supplies 315.25; Chad Gillispie

Professional Services 300.00;

Chance Waggoner Miscellaneous

Expenditure 80.00; Charter Com-

munications Supplies 36.85; Char-

ter Communications Other Com-

munication 12,233.19; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation 23.67; Charter Communica-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

18.40; Chelsie Palu Travel 32.20;

Chemsearch Supplies 145.79;

Chesterman Co. Food 3,216.75;

Christine Ehrmann Family Sales

30.90; Christopher D Wright Pro-

fessional Services 170.00; Cindy

Pawloski Travel 49.34; City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line 5,245.05; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer 5,893.81; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage 5,665.82; Coach Master's Inc

Vehicle Repair 9,340.61; COMPan-

ion Corporation Technology Soft-

ware 804.00; Computer Hardware

Inc Kearney Supplies 9.95; Con-

struction Rental Kearney Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles 52 .60;

Copycat Printing Inc Advertising

227.00; Culligan Of Kearney Sup-

plies 84.50; Curzon Promotional

Graphics Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 685.42; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation

Inc Garbage 0.26; DAS State Ac-

counting Central Finance Pur-

chased Service Telephone 232.49;

David Squiers Professional Ser-

vices 150.00; David W Salmon

Dues and Fees 20.00; Dawson

Public Power District Electricity

631.04; Deb Baumgartner Travel

32.20; Dellene Bosard Family Sales

91.71; Demco Inc Supplies 90.01;

Deterdings Supplies 48.97; Eakes

Office Solutions Rentals of Equip-

ment and Vehicles 9,343.89; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 311.58;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

84.07; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-

plies 18.01; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 261.06; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 419.29; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies 364.90;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies -

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

149.11; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 534.23; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 2.78; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies 6,757.00; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 13.47;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

102.72; Eakes Office Solutions

Miscellaneous Expenditure 471.60;

Echo Group Inc. Supplies 1,324.46;

Ecolab Supplies 330.00; Ed

Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel

Miscellaneous Expenditure 120.00;

Ed Hemenway Lawn Services

6,437.60; Ed Sughroue Profes-

sional Services 150.00; Educators

Rising Nebraska Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 130.00; Elsmore Swim

Shop Miscellaneous Expenditure

3,006.00; Epic Sports Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 108.52; ESU 10

Sped Tuition/Agencies 15,952.86;-

ESU 9 Travel 330.00; Farmers Un-

ion Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline

580.52; Fastenal Company Sup-

plies 68.06; Flaghouse Inc Supplies

1,450.00; Follett School Solutions

Inc Supplies 447.61; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

944.56; Follett School Solutions Inc

Library Referances 1,244.53; Fol-

lett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances 45.98; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

249.58; Follett School Solutions Inc

Library Referances 945.00; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Re-

ferances 357.69; Follett School So-

lutions Inc Library Referances

1,338.42; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances 30.63; Fol-

lett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances 812.51; Follett School

Solutions Inc Supplies 3,983.86;

Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 207.43;

Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 246.51;

Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 259.71;

Frontier Purchased Service Tele-

phone 1,815.24; Gallup Lockbox

Professional Services 10,479.76;

General Parts LLC Supplies

322.67; Gopher NW 5634 Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 200.82; Go-

pher NW 5634 Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 169.30; Grainger Sup-

plies 85.92; Great Minds LLC Pro-

fessional Services 2,812.50; Hawk-

eye Buildings Furniture and Fix-

tures 3,345.00; Heather Breight

Supplies 13.50; Hiland Dairy Foods

Food 19,212.05; Hobart Sales &

Service E.F. Incorporated Supplies

186.90; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 44.69; Holmes Plumbing

& Htg Supplies 1,463.63; Home-

town Leasing Rentals of Equipment

and Vehicles 8,700.24; Houghton

Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Supplies 9,280.84; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Food 181.95;

Integrated Life Choices Pupil Ser-

vices 3,601.24; Integrated Security

Solutions LLC Professional Ser-

vices 7,391.42; Iowa Direct Sup-

plies 120.00; Jace Kratzenstein

Professional Services 250.00; Jack

Lederman Co Inc Professional Ser-

vices 557.80; Jack Lederman Co

Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices 272.00; Jacob McLain Pro-

fessional Services 150.00; Jacob

Novicki Professional Services

125.00; Janet Brandt Travel 9.20;

Jasmen Wright Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Jason Seitz Profes-

sional Services 110.00; Jayce

Dueland Professional Services

150.00; Jeana Peterson Travel

82.00; Jenney Peterson Profes-

sional Services 157.50; Jesse Flor-

ang Travel 54.86; Jessica Grasz

Travel 4.48; Jessica Grasz Travel

4.49; Jimmy Johns Miscellaneous

Expenditure 450.61; Joe Wells Pro-

fessional Services 150.00; John

William Masker Professional Ser-

vices 45.00; Johnstone Supply

Supplies 2,052.68; Jon Beggs Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Joshua

Reinertson Professional Services

125.00; Karen Fusby Miscellaneous

Expenditure 66.16; Kate Murphy

Travel 137.42; Katelyn Butler Travel

13.46; Kathy Fisher Travel 18.29;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

119.96; Kearney Ag & Auto Repair

Inc Vehicle Repair 1,456.25; Kear-

ney Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear

Professional Services 340.74;

Kearney County Clerk Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 100.00; Kearney

Hub Advertising 708.62; Kearney

Pub SchFoundation Professional

Services 15,355.09; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices 12,585.23; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Vehicle Repair

457.65; Kearney Winlectric Co

Supplies 2.21; Kearney Winnelson

Supplies 3,565.88; Keith Everitt

Professional Services 90.00; Kelli

Urbanek Travel 74.06; Kelly Supply

Co Supplies 1,191.30; Kelly Supply

Co Supplies 211.91; Kelsey Vavra

Professional Services 195.00; Kent

Olberding Professional Services

90.00; Kidwell Professional Ser-

vices 3,047.50; Kirby Wells Profes-

sional Services 150.00; KPS

Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 353.50; Kreg Tool Company

Supplies 86.36; Krystal Reynolds

Supplies 25.50; Kyle Heilbrun

Travel 29.21; Lacey Ahrens Profes-

sional Services 250.00; Lakeshore

Lrng Materials Supplies 8,186.21;

Laminator.com Inc Supplies 94.86;

Landmark Implement Inc Kearney

Repairs & Maintenance Serices

357.93; Lawson Products Inc Sup-

plies 152.39; Layne Moore Profes-

sional Services 50.00; Layne Moore

Professional Services 200.00;

Lenovo Inc Repairs & Maintenance

Services 250.00; Lincoln Southeast

High School Dues and Fees

100.00; Lisa A Martenson Travel

13.46; Lisa Willson Miscellaneous

Expenditure 24.00; Literacy Re-

sources LLC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 345.56; Lori Keller Travel

8.22; Lori Lybarger Miscellaneous

Expenditure 55.80; Lou's Sporting

Goods Miscellaneous Expenditure

3,499.26; Lou's Sporting Goods

Supplies 1,421.78; Lynette Wiltgen

Miscellaneous Expenditure 95.46;

Mailgun Technologies Inc Tech-

nology Software 325.00; Makayla

Harmon Supplies 65.84; Margaret

Redman Professional Services

90.00; Mariah Murrish Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 100.00; Martin

Kracl Professional Services 125.00;

Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Masters True Value

Supplies 398.50; Matheson Linweld

Supplies 878.01; Maverick Indus-

tries Inc Professional Services

909.50; Megan Melissa Adkins

Supplies 547.77; Menards Kearney

Supplies 944.06; Metal Doors &

Hardware Co Supplies 172.00; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food 4,123.15; Michelle

DeVries Travel 16.39; Midamerica

Books Supplies 159.60; Midway

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Tires and

Parts 882.00; Midwest Connect

Postage 1,427.79; Mighty Ducts

Repairs & Maintenance Services

5,355.00; Mindi Heese Travel 9.20;

MindWise Innovations Technology

Software 900.00; Mitch Olson

Travel 11.39; Monte Kratzenstein

Professional Services 250.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Uniforms 160.00; Morgan Bird

Travel 5.49; Morgan Bird Travel

27.46; Morgan Bird Travel 21.96;

Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 346.80;

NCS Pearson Inc Supplies 56.25;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees 180.00; Ne-

braska Central Equipment Co Tires

and Parts 295.65; Nebraska

FCCLA Dues and Fees 25.00; Ne-

braska Library Association Period-

icals 54.50; Nebraska Public Health

Envrmt Lab Professional Services

31.00; Nebraska Public Power Dis-

trict Electricity 58,828.28; Nebraska

Public Power District Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 212.06; Nicole Pe-

terson Travel 64.23; Nikki Garey

Travel 339.25; Northwestern En-

ergy Natural Gas 7,675.46; NSI Al-

pha Corporation Professional Ser-

vices 119.00; Nuttelman Fencing

Inc Furniture and Fixtures 5,953.80;

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-

ium Supplies 120.00; Omaha Music

Therapy LLC Pupil Services

560.00; One Source Professional

Services 435.00; OnLine Imaging

Services Professional Services

3,505.00; Paige Garringer Travel

95.22; Pam McKeag Miscellaneous

Expenditure 314.91; PANOGOLD

Baking Co. Food 2,105.00; PC

Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 6,178.80; PC Parts

Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services 2,290.88; Peak Interests

LLC Food 2,792.00; PEP CO, Inc.

Professional Services 1,240.00;

Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford

PC LLO Contracted Legal Services

918.00; Platte Valley Auto Kearney

Tires and Parts 58.95; Platte Valley

Communications Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 591.81; Platte Val-

ley Communications Other Equip-

ment 25,098.26; Project Lead The

Way Inc Supplies 1,111.50;

Proquest LLC Supplies 643.79;

Quill Corporation Supplies 284.61;

Quiz Graphic Arts, Inc. Advertising

30.00; Reading with TLC Miscella-

neous Expenditure 78.92; Really

Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 34.99; Regal Awards Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

5,244.42; RevTrak Supplies 19.95;

Rick Mitchell Travel 357.42; Rutt's

Heating & Air Conditioning Inc Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

3,129.85; Sara ChapmanGomez

Travel 150.37;Sara Langan Travel

8.97; Sara Langan Travel 25.59;

Scholastic Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 296.00; Scholastic Supplies

93.39; Scott McKelvey Professional

Services 90.00; Shelbi Miller Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Shelby

Ann McKeown Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage

Paid to Parents 226.32; Sherwi-

nWilliams Supplies 40.69; Sher-

wood Forest Farms Miscellaneous

Expenditure 9,958.25; Shoutpoint

Inc Technology Software 7,245.00;

Smiling Faces Academy, Inc. Pro-

fessional Services 1,911.24; So-

larWinds Technology Software

1,920.00; Sonya Arredondo Travel

105.00; Sparq Data Solutions Pro-

fessional Services 2,000.00; Spar-

tanNash Family Fresh Supplies

100.33; SportsEngine c/oT-

rackwrestling Supplies 169.00;

Stefanie Green Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 25.07; Stelling Brass &

Winds Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,271.35; Steve Barth Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 750.00; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies 17,352.47; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies 6,428.56; Syd-

ney Anderson Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Sylvia Stephens Pro-

fessional Services 140.00; Take

Down Club Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 708.00; Tanna Struss Miscella-

neous Expenditure 58.75; Tanya

Crouch Miscellaneous Expenditure

55.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 23.47;

Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 24.74; Tessa Marie

Lefever Professional Services

90.00; The Filter Shop Inc Supplies

211.38; The Lockmobile Supplies

14.70; Tiffany Weiss Travel 21.56;

Time for Kids Textbooks Supple-

mentals 594.00; Traci Hastings

Travel 22.02; Tractor Supply Co. Ti-

res and Parts 37.99; Tracy McCoy

Travel 5.29; Trisha Abels Travel

17.94; Tyson Burr Professional Ser-

vices 125.00; UCS Inc Supplies

4,000.00; ULINE Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 47.42; UNL Phi Beta

Lamba Miscellaneous Expenditure

10.00; UNO College of Business

Administration Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 25.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Instructional

Materials 59.88; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

411.17; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 168.75; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

23.62; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 79.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 226.66; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 63.67; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 558.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware 2,020.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Profes-

sional Services 114.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

25.46; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History 21.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 81.40; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 269.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

399.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 99.99; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies 994.78; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 1,360.04; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 166.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 377.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 57.95; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 138.03; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 128.98; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

75.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 139.13; US

Foods Inc Food 8,805.88; Varsity

Spirit Fashions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,896.56; Vector Com-

missioning Services, Inc Profes-

sional Services 3,500.00; Verdis

Group LLC Professional Services

1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 109.64;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 53.33; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

47.29; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 4.34; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 83.05;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 18.77;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 46.54; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 218.34; VEX

Robotics Inc Supplies 1.56; VEX

Robotics Inc Supplies 73.09;

Walmart Community BRC Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 90.19;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

3,465.53; Worthington Direct Furni-

ture and Fixtures 849.62;

WPCIWestern Path Consult Inc

Drug Testing 236.00; WPCIWestern

Path Consult Inc Professional Ser-

vices 59.00; WPCIWestern Path

Consult Inc Professional Services

59.00; Wyhe's Choice Fundraising

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,117.50; Yandas Music Supplies

2,135.00;

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR JAN

UARY 2021

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

156,291.11; BerensTate Consulting

Group Redemption of Principal

2,500.00; Kehl Tree Service Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

2,100.00; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

6,894.64.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

FIRST: The name of the corpora-

tion is Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc.

SECOND: The corporation is au-

thorized to issue a total number of

100 shares of preferred stock, with

a par value of $1.00 per share.

THIRD: The principal place of

business of the corporation is 3503

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-

ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska

68847.

FOURTH: The name and street

address of the registered agent is

Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of

Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.

FIFTH: The name and address of

the director(s) are:

Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave

nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847

Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

SIXTH: The period of duration of

the Corporation is perpetual.

SEVENTH: The purpose for which

the corporation is organized is the

purpose of Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc. is to provide profes-

sional public safety and security

services to the community. The

purpose of this corporation is also

to generate profits for its share-

holders and operate in the interests

of its stakeholders. There shall be a

board of directors for this corpora-

tion that must meet a minimum of

once per quarter. The shareholder

meeting shall be an annual meeting

held for all its shareholders and

shall be held at the descension of

the board of directors. These arti-

cles of incorporations will be set

into law according to the Laws of

the State of Nebraska on this day.

01-05-2021

Shiloh Cochran

Registered Agent

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

