Legal notices: January 16, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska
business corporation, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, by its registered agent
Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-
tered and designated office P.O.
Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which an incorporated company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska; including, but not limited
to the ownership and management
of investment properties, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The incor-
porated company was formed on
December 21, 2020, and will con-
tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge
Street
Kearney, Nebraska,
68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 6110 R Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on December 21,
2020, and will continue in perpe-
tuity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln,
Lancaster County, Nebraska
68516.
General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware.
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company: August 31,
2020.
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected
by the Members
Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System
Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H6 FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
H6 FARMS, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
COLBY HARTMAN
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,
in the central lobby of the main
courthouse of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska, the following
real property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 14th day of December 2020.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, January 11, 2021
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its January 11, 2021 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Welcomed new Board mem-
bers Dave Brandt and Stephen
Gaasch; and administered the Oath
of Office to Mr. Brandt, Mr.
Gaasch, and re-elected Board
member, Kathy Gifford
2. Excused Board member Alex
Straatmann from the meeting
3. Elected the following officers
of the Board of Education for 2021:
Kathy Gifford, President; Wendy
Kreis, Vice President; and Drew
Blessing, Secretary
4. Recognized Alyce Spiers,
Yanilet Montano, and Emily
Hagemann, KHS FCCLA mem-
bers, for placing 2nd in their re-
spective categories at the FCCLA
Virtual National Leadership Confer-
ence last fall
5. Recognized Dr. Chris Loofe,
KHS principal, for being named
NSASSP 2020 "Outstanding New
Principal of the Year"
6. Heard a report from Paula
Gaasch, KPS translator, on the var-
ious translator and interpreter
services provided by the school
district
7. Heard a report from Paloma
Mena-Werth, Sunrise Middle
School Band instructor, on the
Ukulele Club and Gratitude Pro-
gram at Sunrise Middle School
8. Heard a report from Associate
Superintendent Jason Mundorf on
the Kearney Public Schools' curric-
ulum study and revision cycle and
process, in compliance with state
curriculum standards
9. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Hanny
Arram Center for Success renova-
tion project
10. Approved the minutes of the
December 14, 2020 regular Board
of Education meeting, as presented
11. Approved the January, 2021
claims, as presented
12. Approved the January, 2021
financial reports, as presented
13. Approved the following check
signing authority in the Kearney
Public Schools for 2021 at the Ne-
braskaland Bank: President and
Secretary of the Board of Educa-
tion; Mr. Chris Nelson; and Mrs.
Jenae Dahlstedt
14. Accepted the resignations of
Nathan Lightle, principal at Windy
Hills Elementary School; and Ve-
ronica Willson, family and con-
sumer science teacher at Horizon
Middle School; and the retirement
resignations of Kevin Madsen, as-
sistant principal at Kearney High
School; Chris Nelson, KPS Director
of Finance; and Cathy Eshleman,
special education teacher at Sun-
rise Middle School; with regret, ef-
fective the end of their 2020-2021
contract year
15. Appointed Dave Brandt,
Wendy Kreis, and Kathy Gifford to
the Board Personnel Committee;
Drew Blessing, Alex Straatmann,
and Steve Gaasch to the Board Fi-
nance Committee; Alex
Straatmann, Wendy Kreis and Dave
Brandt to the Committee on Ameri-
can Civics; and Drew Blessing,
Wendy Kreis, and Kathy Gifford to
the Board Negotiations Committee;
for 2021
16. Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing teacher
negotiations
17. Returned to open session
18. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
February 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room at the
Administration Building at 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
SS
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-
tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,
Case C120-560, the following de-
scribed property owned by ROLAR,
INC. has been levied upon:
(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660
TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN
#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on the 4th day of February,
2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-half
hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-
cepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 30th day of December,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theadore J. Huber
Sergeant
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
JANUARY 2021
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
Adventure to Success Child De-
velopment Professional Services
500.00; aha! Process, Inc Supplies
68.50; Air Conditioning Utilities Inc
Supplies 122.58; Alexis Dodd Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Alexis
Pennington Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 123.11; All Makes Auto Sup-
ply Tires and Parts 1,108.17;
Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth
Professional Services 720.00; Al-
pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services
160.79; Alyssa O Post Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 80.00; Alyssa
Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 42.00; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies 10,632.83; Amber
Benson Travel 42.90; American
Red CrossHealth & Safety Svcs
Employee Training and Develop-
ment Services 570.00; Amy Otto
Travel 8.17; Amy Otto Travel
24.67; Amy Walters Travel 60.26;
Angela F Runnells Professional
Services 250.00; Angela Haussler
Miscellaneous Expenditure 25.00;
Anna Burkink Professional Services
90.00; Anteshia Switzer Travel
12.42; Apple Inc Supplies 1,495.00;
Apple Inc Supplies 2,990.00; Apple
Market Food 70.98; Arnold Motor
Supply Tires and Parts 47.16;
Arram Family Foundation Miscella-
neous Expenditure 20,000.00; Ask
Supply Co Supplies 14.00; Aspen
Luebbe Professional Services
45.00; Associated Supply Com-
pany Inc. Supplies 69.93; AUCA
Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
1,406.41; Aunt Jo's Home Appli-
ance Center Inc Furniture and Fix-
tures 799.99; Awards Unlimited
Miscellaneous Expenditure 22.50;
Axtell High School Sped Tui-
tion/Schools 2,916.90; Baer Pho-
tography Advertising 260.00; Beau
Heiss Professional Services
170.00; BH Media Group Inc. Peri-
odicals 23.40; Big Apple Fun Cen-
ter Miscellaneous Expenditure
802.83; Black Hills Energy Natural
Gas 810.84; Black Hills Energy
Natural Gas 1.71; Blue26 Security
LLC Supplies 1,328.00; Brian Soul-
liere Professional Services 170.00;
Brianna Rae Mangers Professional
Services 90.00; Britta Douglas Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Brittany
Kay Rocheleau Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Bryce Abbey Miscella-
neous Expenditure 345.00; Buffalo
County Election Commission Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 2,629.78;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-
plies 57.79; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
6,420.07; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
443.89; Bus Parts Warehouse Sup-
plies 325.16; Carl Whitney Sand &
Gravel Snow Services 8,070.00;
Carlie Bruegman Miscellaneous
Expenditure 70.25; Cash from Ne-
braskaLand National Bank Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 250.37;
CashWa Distributing Food
65,578.62; CDW Government Inc
Supplies 135.09; Central Hydraulic
Syst & Equip Tires and Parts
176.00; Cerebellum Corporation
Supplies 315.25; Chad Gillispie
Professional Services 300.00;
Chance Waggoner Miscellaneous
Expenditure 80.00; Charter Com-
munications Supplies 36.85; Char-
ter Communications Other Com-
munication 12,233.19; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation 23.67; Charter Communica-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
18.40; Chelsie Palu Travel 32.20;
Chemsearch Supplies 145.79;
Chesterman Co. Food 3,216.75;
Christine Ehrmann Family Sales
30.90; Christopher D Wright Pro-
fessional Services 170.00; Cindy
Pawloski Travel 49.34; City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line 5,245.05; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer 5,893.81; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage 5,665.82; Coach Master's Inc
Vehicle Repair 9,340.61; COMPan-
ion Corporation Technology Soft-
ware 804.00; Computer Hardware
Inc Kearney Supplies 9.95; Con-
struction Rental Kearney Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles 52 .60;
Copycat Printing Inc Advertising
227.00; Culligan Of Kearney Sup-
plies 84.50; Curzon Promotional
Graphics Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 685.42; Dan's Sanitation Inc
Garbage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation
Inc Garbage 0.26; DAS State Ac-
counting Central Finance Pur-
chased Service Telephone 232.49;
David Squiers Professional Ser-
vices 150.00; David W Salmon
Dues and Fees 20.00; Dawson
Public Power District Electricity
631.04; Deb Baumgartner Travel
32.20; Dellene Bosard Family Sales
91.71; Demco Inc Supplies 90.01;
Deterdings Supplies 48.97; Eakes
Office Solutions Rentals of Equip-
ment and Vehicles 9,343.89; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 311.58;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
84.07; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-
plies 18.01; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 261.06; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 419.29; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies 364.90;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies -
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
149.11; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 534.23; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 2.78; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies 6,757.00; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 13.47;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
102.72; Eakes Office Solutions
Miscellaneous Expenditure 471.60;
Echo Group Inc. Supplies 1,324.46;
Ecolab Supplies 330.00; Ed
Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel
Miscellaneous Expenditure 120.00;
Ed Hemenway Lawn Services
6,437.60; Ed Sughroue Profes-
sional Services 150.00; Educators
Rising Nebraska Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 130.00; Elsmore Swim
Shop Miscellaneous Expenditure
3,006.00; Epic Sports Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 108.52; ESU 10
Sped Tuition/Agencies 15,952.86;-
ESU 9 Travel 330.00; Farmers Un-
ion Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline
580.52; Fastenal Company Sup-
plies 68.06; Flaghouse Inc Supplies
1,450.00; Follett School Solutions
Inc Supplies 447.61; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
944.56; Follett School Solutions Inc
Library Referances 1,244.53; Fol-
lett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances 45.98; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
249.58; Follett School Solutions Inc
Library Referances 945.00; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Re-
ferances 357.69; Follett School So-
lutions Inc Library Referances
1,338.42; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library Referances 30.63; Fol-
lett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances 812.51; Follett School
Solutions Inc Supplies 3,983.86;
Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 207.43;
Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 246.51;
Follett School Solutions Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 259.71;
Frontier Purchased Service Tele-
phone 1,815.24; Gallup Lockbox
Professional Services 10,479.76;
General Parts LLC Supplies
322.67; Gopher NW 5634 Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 200.82; Go-
pher NW 5634 Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 169.30; Grainger Sup-
plies 85.92; Great Minds LLC Pro-
fessional Services 2,812.50; Hawk-
eye Buildings Furniture and Fix-
tures 3,345.00; Heather Breight
Supplies 13.50; Hiland Dairy Foods
Food 19,212.05; Hobart Sales &
Service E.F. Incorporated Supplies
186.90; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 44.69; Holmes Plumbing
& Htg Supplies 1,463.63; Home-
town Leasing Rentals of Equipment
and Vehicles 8,700.24; Houghton
Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.
Supplies 9,280.84; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Food 181.95;
Integrated Life Choices Pupil Ser-
vices 3,601.24; Integrated Security
Solutions LLC Professional Ser-
vices 7,391.42; Iowa Direct Sup-
plies 120.00; Jace Kratzenstein
Professional Services 250.00; Jack
Lederman Co Inc Professional Ser-
vices 557.80; Jack Lederman Co
Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices 272.00; Jacob McLain Pro-
fessional Services 150.00; Jacob
Novicki Professional Services
125.00; Janet Brandt Travel 9.20;
Jasmen Wright Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Jason Seitz Profes-
sional Services 110.00; Jayce
Dueland Professional Services
150.00; Jeana Peterson Travel
82.00; Jenney Peterson Profes-
sional Services 157.50; Jesse Flor-
ang Travel 54.86; Jessica Grasz
Travel 4.48; Jessica Grasz Travel
4.49; Jimmy Johns Miscellaneous
Expenditure 450.61; Joe Wells Pro-
fessional Services 150.00; John
William Masker Professional Ser-
vices 45.00; Johnstone Supply
Supplies 2,052.68; Jon Beggs Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Joshua
Reinertson Professional Services
125.00; Karen Fusby Miscellaneous
Expenditure 66.16; Kate Murphy
Travel 137.42; Katelyn Butler Travel
13.46; Kathy Fisher Travel 18.29;
Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies
119.96; Kearney Ag & Auto Repair
Inc Vehicle Repair 1,456.25; Kear-
ney Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear
Professional Services 340.74;
Kearney County Clerk Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 100.00; Kearney
Hub Advertising 708.62; Kearney
Pub SchFoundation Professional
Services 15,355.09; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices 12,585.23; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Vehicle Repair
457.65; Kearney Winlectric Co
Supplies 2.21; Kearney Winnelson
Supplies 3,565.88; Keith Everitt
Professional Services 90.00; Kelli
Urbanek Travel 74.06; Kelly Supply
Co Supplies 1,191.30; Kelly Supply
Co Supplies 211.91; Kelsey Vavra
Professional Services 195.00; Kent
Olberding Professional Services
90.00; Kidwell Professional Ser-
vices 3,047.50; Kirby Wells Profes-
sional Services 150.00; KPS
Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 353.50; Kreg Tool Company
Supplies 86.36; Krystal Reynolds
Supplies 25.50; Kyle Heilbrun
Travel 29.21; Lacey Ahrens Profes-
sional Services 250.00; Lakeshore
Lrng Materials Supplies 8,186.21;
Laminator.com Inc Supplies 94.86;
Landmark Implement Inc Kearney
Repairs & Maintenance Serices
357.93; Lawson Products Inc Sup-
plies 152.39; Layne Moore Profes-
sional Services 50.00; Layne Moore
Professional Services 200.00;
Lenovo Inc Repairs & Maintenance
Services 250.00; Lincoln Southeast
High School Dues and Fees
100.00; Lisa A Martenson Travel
13.46; Lisa Willson Miscellaneous
Expenditure 24.00; Literacy Re-
sources LLC Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 345.56; Lori Keller Travel
8.22; Lori Lybarger Miscellaneous
Expenditure 55.80; Lou's Sporting
Goods Miscellaneous Expenditure
3,499.26; Lou's Sporting Goods
Supplies 1,421.78; Lynette Wiltgen
Miscellaneous Expenditure 95.46;
Mailgun Technologies Inc Tech-
nology Software 325.00; Makayla
Harmon Supplies 65.84; Margaret
Redman Professional Services
90.00; Mariah Murrish Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 100.00; Martin
Kracl Professional Services 125.00;
Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Masters True Value
Supplies 398.50; Matheson Linweld
Supplies 878.01; Maverick Indus-
tries Inc Professional Services
909.50; Megan Melissa Adkins
Supplies 547.77; Menards Kearney
Supplies 944.06; Metal Doors &
Hardware Co Supplies 172.00; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food 4,123.15; Michelle
DeVries Travel 16.39; Midamerica
Books Supplies 159.60; Midway
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Tires and
Parts 882.00; Midwest Connect
Postage 1,427.79; Mighty Ducts
Repairs & Maintenance Services
5,355.00; Mindi Heese Travel 9.20;
MindWise Innovations Technology
Software 900.00; Mitch Olson
Travel 11.39; Monte Kratzenstein
Professional Services 250.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Uniforms 160.00; Morgan Bird
Travel 5.49; Morgan Bird Travel
27.46; Morgan Bird Travel 21.96;
Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 346.80;
NCS Pearson Inc Supplies 56.25;
NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Dues and Fees 180.00; Ne-
braska Central Equipment Co Tires
and Parts 295.65; Nebraska
FCCLA Dues and Fees 25.00; Ne-
braska Library Association Period-
icals 54.50; Nebraska Public Health
Envrmt Lab Professional Services
31.00; Nebraska Public Power Dis-
trict Electricity 58,828.28; Nebraska
Public Power District Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 212.06; Nicole Pe-
terson Travel 64.23; Nikki Garey
Travel 339.25; Northwestern En-
ergy Natural Gas 7,675.46; NSI Al-
pha Corporation Professional Ser-
vices 119.00; Nuttelman Fencing
Inc Furniture and Fixtures 5,953.80;
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-
ium Supplies 120.00; Omaha Music
Therapy LLC Pupil Services
560.00; One Source Professional
Services 435.00; OnLine Imaging
Services Professional Services
3,505.00; Paige Garringer Travel
95.22; Pam McKeag Miscellaneous
Expenditure 314.91; PANOGOLD
Baking Co. Food 2,105.00; PC
Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 6,178.80; PC Parts
Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services 2,290.88; Peak Interests
LLC Food 2,792.00; PEP CO, Inc.
Professional Services 1,240.00;
Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford
PC LLO Contracted Legal Services
918.00; Platte Valley Auto Kearney
Tires and Parts 58.95; Platte Valley
Communications Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 591.81; Platte Val-
ley Communications Other Equip-
ment 25,098.26; Project Lead The
Way Inc Supplies 1,111.50;
Proquest LLC Supplies 643.79;
Quill Corporation Supplies 284.61;
Quiz Graphic Arts, Inc. Advertising
30.00; Reading with TLC Miscella-
neous Expenditure 78.92; Really
Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 34.99; Regal Awards Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
5,244.42; RevTrak Supplies 19.95;
Rick Mitchell Travel 357.42; Rutt's
Heating & Air Conditioning Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
3,129.85; Sara ChapmanGomez
Travel 150.37;Sara Langan Travel
8.97; Sara Langan Travel 25.59;
Scholastic Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 296.00; Scholastic Supplies
93.39; Scott McKelvey Professional
Services 90.00; Shelbi Miller Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Shelby
Ann McKeown Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage
Paid to Parents 226.32; Sherwi-
nWilliams Supplies 40.69; Sher-
wood Forest Farms Miscellaneous
Expenditure 9,958.25; Shoutpoint
Inc Technology Software 7,245.00;
Smiling Faces Academy, Inc. Pro-
fessional Services 1,911.24; So-
larWinds Technology Software
1,920.00; Sonya Arredondo Travel
105.00; Sparq Data Solutions Pro-
fessional Services 2,000.00; Spar-
tanNash Family Fresh Supplies
100.33; SportsEngine c/oT-
rackwrestling Supplies 169.00;
Stefanie Green Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 25.07; Stelling Brass &
Winds Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,271.35; Steve Barth Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 750.00; Sup-
plyWorks Supplies 17,352.47; Sup-
plyWorks Supplies 6,428.56; Syd-
ney Anderson Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Sylvia Stephens Pro-
fessional Services 140.00; Take
Down Club Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 708.00; Tanna Struss Miscella-
neous Expenditure 58.75; Tanya
Crouch Miscellaneous Expenditure
55.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 23.47;
Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 24.74; Tessa Marie
Lefever Professional Services
90.00; The Filter Shop Inc Supplies
211.38; The Lockmobile Supplies
14.70; Tiffany Weiss Travel 21.56;
Time for Kids Textbooks Supple-
mentals 594.00; Traci Hastings
Travel 22.02; Tractor Supply Co. Ti-
res and Parts 37.99; Tracy McCoy
Travel 5.29; Trisha Abels Travel
17.94; Tyson Burr Professional Ser-
vices 125.00; UCS Inc Supplies
4,000.00; ULINE Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 47.42; UNL Phi Beta
Lamba Miscellaneous Expenditure
10.00; UNO College of Business
Administration Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 25.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Instructional
Materials 59.88; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
411.17; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 168.75; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
23.62; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 79.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 226.66; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 63.67; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 558.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware 2,020.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Profes-
sional Services 114.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
25.46; US Bank Cardmember
Service Driver License/Criminal
History 21.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 81.40; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 269.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
399.99; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 99.99; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies 994.78; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 1,360.04; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 166.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 377.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 57.95; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 138.03; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 128.98; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
75.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 139.13; US
Foods Inc Food 8,805.88; Varsity
Spirit Fashions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,896.56; Vector Com-
missioning Services, Inc Profes-
sional Services 3,500.00; Verdis
Group LLC Professional Services
1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 109.64;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 53.33; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
47.29; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 4.34; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 83.05;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 18.77;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 46.54; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 218.34; VEX
Robotics Inc Supplies 1.56; VEX
Robotics Inc Supplies 73.09;
Walmart Community BRC Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 90.19;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
3,465.53; Worthington Direct Furni-
ture and Fixtures 849.62;
WPCIWestern Path Consult Inc
Drug Testing 236.00; WPCIWestern
Path Consult Inc Professional Ser-
vices 59.00; WPCIWestern Path
Consult Inc Professional Services
59.00; Wyhe's Choice Fundraising
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,117.50; Yandas Music Supplies
2,135.00;
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR JAN
UARY 2021
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
156,291.11; BerensTate Consulting
Group Redemption of Principal
2,500.00; Kehl Tree Service Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
2,100.00; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
6,894.64.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
FIRST: The name of the corpora-
tion is Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc.
SECOND: The corporation is au-
thorized to issue a total number of
100 shares of preferred stock, with
a par value of $1.00 per share.
THIRD: The principal place of
business of the corporation is 3503
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-
ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska
68847.
FOURTH: The name and street
address of the registered agent is
Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of
Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.
FIFTH: The name and address of
the director(s) are:
Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave
nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847
Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
SIXTH: The period of duration of
the Corporation is perpetual.
SEVENTH: The purpose for which
the corporation is organized is the
purpose of Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc. is to provide profes-
sional public safety and security
services to the community. The
purpose of this corporation is also
to generate profits for its share-
holders and operate in the interests
of its stakeholders. There shall be a
board of directors for this corpora-
tion that must meet a minimum of
once per quarter. The shareholder
meeting shall be an annual meeting
held for all its shareholders and
shall be held at the descension of
the board of directors. These arti-
cles of incorporations will be set
into law according to the Laws of
the State of Nebraska on this day.
01-05-2021
Shiloh Cochran
Registered Agent
