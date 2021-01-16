Legal notices: January 16, 2021

sional public safety and security

services to the community. The

purpose of this corporation is also

to generate profits for its share-

holders and operate in the interests

of its stakeholders. There shall be a

board of directors for this corpora-

tion that must meet a minimum of

once per quarter. The shareholder

meeting shall be an annual meeting

held for all its shareholders and

shall be held at the descension of

the board of directors. These arti-