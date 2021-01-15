 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 15, 2021

Legal notices: January 15, 2021

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Alley Rose Inc. of Kearney NE

dba Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

RMH Franchise Corporation

dba Applebee's Neighborhood

Grill & Bar

5605 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

B & K Holl Family LLC, dba

Best Western Plus Mid NE Inn &

Suites

224 South 2nd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Becker Enterprises, Inc.

dba Bill's Liquor West

1214 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Blazin Wings Inc.

dba Buffalo Wild Wings

5208 North 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for a

new Cab & Chassis Lowboy Trac-

tor and a new Cab & Chassis with

Dump Body to be used by the Buf-

falo County Highway Department.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "Cab

& Chassis" on the outside and ad-

dressed to the Buffalo County

Clerk's Office, PO Box 1270, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J15,J22

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #1735

1308 East 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2038

2710 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2711

607 West 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2717

705 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2884

115 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #3298

112 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021 in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-198

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate, Determination of

Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.

Lucas as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at the

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Feb-

ruary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

308-455-1046

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimposn@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.

dba Chicken Coop Sports Bar &

Grill

2115 Avenue A

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan-

uary 26, 2021 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Application submitted by Amy

Vinton for B & G Investments LLC

(William Diessner) for a Conditional

Use Permit to operate a day care

on property zoned District R-3, Ur-

ban Residential Multi-Family Dis-

trict (Medium Density) and de-

scribed as the South 35 feet of Lot

3 and the North 7.5 feet of Lot 4,

Block 10, Kearney Land and In-

vestment Company's First Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (1718 3rd Ave-

nue).

2. Application submitted by Brit-

tney Seivert for Spouts Childcare,

LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to

operate a day care on property

zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban

Residential Multi-Family (Medium

Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-

hood Conservation Overlay District

and described as Lot 1, Block 15,

West Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(1934 5th Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Level 5, LLC

dba Country Inn & Suites

105 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased

Case NO. PR 21-2

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 12, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Amy S.

Fahnholz whose address is 7540

West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845 has been appointed

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 15, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1228

Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127

Bockstadter & Glen Law

Attorney for Applicant

620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103

Hastings, NE 68901

Phone: (402) 834-0980

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hoff Brothers Inc

dba Fill-N-Chill #011

5605 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

CCT Partners LLC

dba Foote Convenience Plaza

1810 Highway 30 East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Gaylord Sealing,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-29

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petitionfor complete set-

tlement, probate of Will, determina-

tion of heirs, approve distributions

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,

on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.

ROEDER, DECEASED

CASE NO. PR20-199

NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-

BATE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,

Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed

as Personal Representative of this

Estate. Creditors of this Estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before March 1, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

County Clerk-Magistrate

Morgan & Morgan #12911

Attorney for Applicant

309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549

Fullerton, NE 68638

(308)536-2514

jvmorganlaw@gmailcom

 

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

PepperJax Development, LLC.

dba Good Evans

1010 3rd Avenue, Suite F

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Fu Hing, LLC

dba Gourmet House Japanese

Cuisine

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite D

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GREG R.

HENDERSON, Deceased

Case No.: PR19-25

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on

January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR

6335 46th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.Tyelaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Talmadge Properties Inc.

dba Hampton Inn

507 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

dba Hy-Vee Gas #1323

5204 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

dba Hy-Vee Restaurant #1323

5212 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a spe-

cial, public, retreat meeting of the

Board of Education of School Dis-

trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, will be held

on Monday, January 18, 2021 at

6:00 P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff De-

velopment Room in the Adminis-

tration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, Ne. 68845.

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting is as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Open Meetings Act Ann

ouncement

C. Roll Call

D. Approval of Agenda

E. Regular Agenda –

Team Building Activity

with Nebraska Association

of School Boards

F. Adjournment

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting, which is kept

continually current, may be ac-

cessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website– www.kea-

rneypublicschools.org on Friday,

January 15, 2021.

 

ZNEZ J15,t1

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on January

22, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill Inc

dba Jersey's Sports Bar

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 190

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sozo American Cuisine

dba Joy's Table

110 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Community Theatre

dba Kearney Community Theatre

83 Plaza Blvd.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Express, Inc.

dba Kearney Holiday Inn Express

508 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

B & S, Inc.

dba Kearney Liquor

1107 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

C M O, INC.

dba Knights of Columbus 1728

1900 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

KS Plus, Inc

dba Kwik Stop #11

414 2nd Avenue South

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

KS Plus Inc.

dba Kwik Stop #15

1206 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kwik Stop Food Stores Inc.

dba Kwik Stop #19

3912 17th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bushido Inc.

dba KYOTO

404 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

La Cacita, Inc.

dba El Potrero

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 120

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

IN THECOUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LEROY E.

HONGSERMEIER, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-201

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Joyce A.

Hongsermeier, whose address is

29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE 68845

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevin@lauritsenlaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Little Mexico, Inc.

dba Little Mexico

716 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Los Magueyes, LLC

dba Los Magueyes

320 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Tepeyac LLC

dba Margaritas Family and Tradi-

tion

119 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,

Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice:

Martha Parades: You are hereby

notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,

filed a Complaint on December 9,

2020, in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:

CI 20-2265. You are further noti-

fied that you will be considered to

be in default, and the Court may

proceed accordingly to enter judg-

ment against you in the amount of

$883.81, plus costs of this action,

post-judgment interest allowed by

law, attorney fees, and other relief

as the Court deems equitable, on

or after March 1, 2021.

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

 

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

 

Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-

pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander

Templeton, Sr., Deceased

Estate No, PR20-195

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Janice Martin

Templeton as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on January 29, 2021

at or after 9:00 a.m.

Janice Martin Templeton,

Petitioner

2310 6th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9822

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sodexo America LLC

dba Nebraskan Student Union

1013 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68849

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.

MICHELS, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-164

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 4, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hi-Brand Kearney, LLC

dba Old Chicago

115 South 2nd Avenue East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, January 12, 2021 the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8350A amending

Ordinance No. 8350 and adopt Or-

dinance No. 8350A pertaining to

the creation of Paving Improvement

District No. 2019-1000 that was

originally approved on June 25,

2019, to retract language stating

that the cost of the improvements

for the district shall be assessed

and replace with language stating

that no special assessments should

be levied against owners of abutt-

ing property for Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-1000 for

Yanney Avenue from the northwest

corner of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary

Yanney Heritage Park Second,

thence easterly 250 feet to the

northeast corner of Lot 3, thence

southerly 248.84 feet to the South

line of Lot 3, thence 598.54 feet

westerly to the southwest corner of

Government Lot 3 in Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West,

thence northerly 203.16 feet to the

northwest corner of Government

Lot 3, thence easterly 316 feet to

the northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K.

and Mary Yanney Heritage Park

Second.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #27

4311 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #40

1616 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #41

1212 East 56th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for

the purchase and construction of

two radio towers to be used by the

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Radio Communication Towers"

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.The Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners reserves

the right to reject any and all bids

and to waive any informality in the

bidding.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J15,J22

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Red Lobster Hospitality

dba Red Lobster #0835

121 2nd Avenue East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAURENT BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City Clerk of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska from qualified

firms for the installation of side-

walks, playground borders, bench

pads, handicapped parking pads,

and other concrete work at multiple

locations throughout the City of

Kearney's Park and Recreation fa-

cilities until Tuesday, February 2,

2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Nate Halliwell at

308-233-3230.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,22

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ridge

View Apartments, LLC (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against Ridge View

Apartments, LLC should present

them to the Registered agent within

five (5) years of the third publication

of the Notice. Such claims should

include the amount, date and de-

scription of items asked for on the

claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

San Pedro, Inc.

dba San Pedro Mexican Restau-

rant

3907 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-200

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claim with this Court on or be-

fore March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the County

Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sims' Enterprises Ltd

dba Sims' Shop E-Z

102 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney BBQ Co

dba Skeeter Barnes

516 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,1t

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Western Oil II, LLC

dba Speedee Mart #2767

108 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-

TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,

Deceased.

Case No.: PR 19-89

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-

ministration, Motion for Instruc-

tions, and a Formal Petition for

Complete Settlement, determina-

tion of heirs, and determination of

inheritance tax have been filed and

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, on February 26, 2021, at

10:00 a.m.

FIVE POINTS BANK

Personal Representative

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

STL of Nebraska, Inc.

dba Target Store T-0857

4800 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.

dba The Coop Banquet Hall

115 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

The Crafty Dog, Inc

dba The Crafty Dog

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite A & B

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

The Cup n' Cork, LLC,

The Cup n' Cork

dba 3811 Central Avenue, Ste G

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Resa's LLC

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Upper Room Brewery, LLC

dba Upper Room Brewery

1540 West 56th Street, Suite D

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

World Theatre Foundation

dba The World Theatre

2318 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sa Jo Retail, Inc.,

dba Thirsty's

3004 West Highway 30

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Thunderhead Brewing Co

dba Thunderhead Brewing Co

18 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Brick Street Enterprises, Inc.

dba Tru Café

2100 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

U Med Spa, a Wellness Collec-

tive, LLC

dba U Med Spa

610 Talmadge Street, Suite B

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NZEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Walgreens Co.,

dba Walgreens #03716

2615 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,

dba Wal-Mart Supercenter #598

5411 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Steak Company

dba Whiskey Creek

407 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2021, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Younes Conference Center LLC

dba Younes Conference Center

416 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2021, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,t1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular