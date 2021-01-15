Legal notices: January 15, 2021

NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Alley Rose Inc. of Kearney NE
dba Alley Rose
2013 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
RMH Franchise Corporation
dba Applebee's Neighborhood
Grill & Bar
5605 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
B & K Holl Family LLC, dba
Best Western Plus Mid NE Inn &
Suites
224 South 2nd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Becker Enterprises, Inc.
dba Bill's Liquor West
1214 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Blazin Wings Inc.
dba Buffalo Wild Wings
5208 North 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for a
new Cab & Chassis Lowboy Trac-
tor and a new Cab & Chassis with
Dump Body to be used by the Buf-
falo County Highway Department.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "Cab
& Chassis" on the outside and ad-
dressed to the Buffalo County
Clerk's Office, PO Box 1270, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #1735
1308 East 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2038
2710 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2711
607 West 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2717
705 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2884
115 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #3298
112 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021 in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-198
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate, Determination of
Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.
Lucas as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at the
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Feb-
ruary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.
Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
308-455-1046
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.
dba Chicken Coop Sports Bar &
Grill
2115 Avenue A
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan-
uary 26, 2021 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Application submitted by Amy
Vinton for B & G Investments LLC
(William Diessner) for a Conditional
Use Permit to operate a day care
on property zoned District R-3, Ur-
ban Residential Multi-Family Dis-
trict (Medium Density) and de-
scribed as the South 35 feet of Lot
3 and the North 7.5 feet of Lot 4,
Block 10, Kearney Land and In-
vestment Company's First Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (1718 3rd Ave-
nue).
2. Application submitted by Brit-
tney Seivert for Spouts Childcare,
LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to
operate a day care on property
zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban
Residential Multi-Family (Medium
Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-
hood Conservation Overlay District
and described as Lot 1, Block 15,
West Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(1934 5th Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Level 5, LLC
dba Country Inn & Suites
105 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased
Case NO. PR 21-2
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on
January 12, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Amy S.
Fahnholz whose address is 7540
West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845 has been appointed
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 15, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1228
Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127
Bockstadter & Glen Law
Attorney for Applicant
620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103
Hastings, NE 68901
Phone: (402) 834-0980
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hoff Brothers Inc
dba Fill-N-Chill #011
5605 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
CCT Partners LLC
dba Foote Convenience Plaza
1810 Highway 30 East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Gaylord Sealing,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-29
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petitionfor complete set-
tlement, probate of Will, determina-
tion of heirs, approve distributions
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,
on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Petitioner
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.
ROEDER, DECEASED
CASE NO. PR20-199
NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-
BATE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,
Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed
as Personal Representative of this
Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before March 1, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
County Clerk-Magistrate
Morgan & Morgan #12911
Attorney for Applicant
309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549
Fullerton, NE 68638
(308)536-2514
jvmorganlaw@gmailcom
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
PepperJax Development, LLC.
dba Good Evans
1010 3rd Avenue, Suite F
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Fu Hing, LLC
dba Gourmet House Japanese
Cuisine
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite D
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GREG R.
HENDERSON, Deceased
Case No.: PR19-25
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on
January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR
6335 46th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Talmadge Properties Inc.
dba Hampton Inn
507 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
dba Hy-Vee Gas #1323
5204 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
dba Hy-Vee Restaurant #1323
5212 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a spe-
cial, public, retreat meeting of the
Board of Education of School Dis-
trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, will be held
on Monday, January 18, 2021 at
6:00 P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff De-
velopment Room in the Adminis-
tration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, Ne. 68845.
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting is as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Open Meetings Act Ann
ouncement
C. Roll Call
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Regular Agenda –
Team Building Activity
with Nebraska Association
of School Boards
F. Adjournment
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting, which is kept
continually current, may be ac-
cessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website– www.kea-
rneypublicschools.org on Friday,
January 15, 2021.
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on January
22, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill Inc
dba Jersey's Sports Bar
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 190
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sozo American Cuisine
dba Joy's Table
110 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Community Theatre
dba Kearney Community Theatre
83 Plaza Blvd.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Express, Inc.
dba Kearney Holiday Inn Express
508 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
B & S, Inc.
dba Kearney Liquor
1107 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
C M O, INC.
dba Knights of Columbus 1728
1900 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
KS Plus, Inc
dba Kwik Stop #11
414 2nd Avenue South
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
KS Plus Inc.
dba Kwik Stop #15
1206 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kwik Stop Food Stores Inc.
dba Kwik Stop #19
3912 17th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bushido Inc.
dba KYOTO
404 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
La Cacita, Inc.
dba El Potrero
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 120
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
IN THECOUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LEROY E.
HONGSERMEIER, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-201
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Joyce A.
Hongsermeier, whose address is
29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE 68845
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Little Mexico, Inc.
dba Little Mexico
716 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Los Magueyes, LLC
dba Los Magueyes
320 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Tepeyac LLC
dba Margaritas Family and Tradi-
tion
119 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,
Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,
does hereby provide the following
notice:
Martha Parades: You are hereby
notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,
filed a Complaint on December 9,
2020, in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:
CI 20-2265. You are further noti-
fied that you will be considered to
be in default, and the Court may
proceed accordingly to enter judg-
ment against you in the amount of
$883.81, plus costs of this action,
post-judgment interest allowed by
law, attorney fees, and other relief
as the Court deems equitable, on
or after March 1, 2021.
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased
Estate No, PR20-195
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Janice Martin
Templeton as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on January 29, 2021
at or after 9:00 a.m.
Janice Martin Templeton,
Petitioner
2310 6th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9822
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sodexo America LLC
dba Nebraskan Student Union
1013 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68849
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.
MICHELS, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-164
Notice is hereby given that on
January 4, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hi-Brand Kearney, LLC
dba Old Chicago
115 South 2nd Avenue East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, January 12, 2021 the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8350A amending
Ordinance No. 8350 and adopt Or-
dinance No. 8350A pertaining to
the creation of Paving Improvement
District No. 2019-1000 that was
originally approved on June 25,
2019, to retract language stating
that the cost of the improvements
for the district shall be assessed
and replace with language stating
that no special assessments should
be levied against owners of abutt-
ing property for Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-1000 for
Yanney Avenue from the northwest
corner of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary
Yanney Heritage Park Second,
thence easterly 250 feet to the
northeast corner of Lot 3, thence
southerly 248.84 feet to the South
line of Lot 3, thence 598.54 feet
westerly to the southwest corner of
Government Lot 3 in Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West,
thence northerly 203.16 feet to the
northwest corner of Government
Lot 3, thence easterly 316 feet to
the northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K.
and Mary Yanney Heritage Park
Second.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #27
4311 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #40
1616 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #41
1212 East 56th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for
the purchase and construction of
two radio towers to be used by the
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Radio Communication Towers"
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.The Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners reserves
the right to reject any and all bids
and to waive any informality in the
bidding.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Red Lobster Hospitality
dba Red Lobster #0835
121 2nd Avenue East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAURENT BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City Clerk of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska from qualified
firms for the installation of side-
walks, playground borders, bench
pads, handicapped parking pads,
and other concrete work at multiple
locations throughout the City of
Kearney's Park and Recreation fa-
cilities until Tuesday, February 2,
2021 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Nate Halliwell at
308-233-3230.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that Ridge
View Apartments, LLC (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against Ridge View
Apartments, LLC should present
them to the Registered agent within
five (5) years of the third publication
of the Notice. Such claims should
include the amount, date and de-
scription of items asked for on the
claim.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
San Pedro, Inc.
dba San Pedro Mexican Restau-
rant
3907 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-200
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claim with this Court on or be-
fore March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the County
Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sims' Enterprises Ltd
dba Sims' Shop E-Z
102 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney BBQ Co
dba Skeeter Barnes
516 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Western Oil II, LLC
dba Speedee Mart #2767
108 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-
TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,
Deceased.
Case No.: PR 19-89
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-
ministration, Motion for Instruc-
tions, and a Formal Petition for
Complete Settlement, determina-
tion of heirs, and determination of
inheritance tax have been filed and
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, on February 26, 2021, at
10:00 a.m.
FIVE POINTS BANK
Personal Representative
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
STL of Nebraska, Inc.
dba Target Store T-0857
4800 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.
dba The Coop Banquet Hall
115 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
The Crafty Dog, Inc
dba The Crafty Dog
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite A & B
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
The Cup n' Cork, LLC,
The Cup n' Cork
dba 3811 Central Avenue, Ste G
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Resa's LLC
The Lodge Restaurant
1401 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Upper Room Brewery, LLC
dba Upper Room Brewery
1540 West 56th Street, Suite D
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
World Theatre Foundation
dba The World Theatre
2318 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sa Jo Retail, Inc.,
dba Thirsty's
3004 West Highway 30
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Thunderhead Brewing Co
dba Thunderhead Brewing Co
18 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Brick Street Enterprises, Inc.
dba Tru Café
2100 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
U Med Spa, a Wellness Collec-
tive, LLC
dba U Med Spa
610 Talmadge Street, Suite B
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Walgreens Co.,
dba Walgreens #03716
2615 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,
dba Wal-Mart Supercenter #598
5411 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Steak Company
dba Whiskey Creek
407 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2021, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Younes Conference Center LLC
dba Younes Conference Center
416 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2021, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
