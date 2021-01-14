Legal notices: January 14, 2021

Notice of Organization of
Flatland Industrial LLC
Notice is hereby given that Flat-
land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 3907 E Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Brandon Brock, 3907
E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual report of the Homan
Family Foundation is available, at
the address noted below, for in-
spection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The princi-
pal managers are Patricia A.
Homan, Benjamin J. Homan and
Stephen C. Homan.
HOMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION
4016 6th Avenue
P.O. Box 2676
Kearney, NE 68848-2676
(308) 237-0500
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-3155
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Of
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College area will be held at 1:00
p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in
the College administrative offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. As allowed by the gover-
nor, this will be a videoconference
meeting and a WebEx connection
will also be available. The agenda
for the meeting, which shall be kept
continually current, shall be readily
available for public inspection at
the office of the College President,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE and posted on the College
Website: https://mee-
nization/CCC. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 5817 O
Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 6, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Ward Jorgenson
5817 O Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Todd Jorgenson
27 Finley Road
Brighton, NJ 08302
Ward Jorgenson, Member
<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
Notice of Organization of
MSSTS, LLC
Notice of organization of MSSTS,
LLC. Designated office address of
the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,
Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and
the name of the initial registered
agent at such address is Megan
Smith. The company shall engage
in any lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska other than banking or
insurance. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Janu-
ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. Affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its members.
MSSTS,LLC
By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047
Anderson, Klein, Brewster &
Brandt
417 East Avenue
P.O. Box 133
Holdrege, NE
P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)
995-8607
Email:
Its Attorneys
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Lucas
Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") shall
be considered organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska on
January 1, 2021, with an effective
time of 12:01 a.m. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 4111 4th
Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dean Batie,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.
Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1186.
Dated: December 22, 2020
Diane S. Haughton, Organizer
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Two Brothers & Two Sisters
Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has filed
its Statement of Dissolution and
has now been dissolved. The
terms and conditions of the disso-
lution are that all outstanding liabili-
ties will be paid or otherwise ade-
quately provided for and the assets
of the limited liability company will
be distributed to the persons enti-
tled thereto, leaving no known lia-
bilities or assets in the limited liabil-
ity company. The management of
the company affairs and the distri-
bution of assets will be done by its
Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-
ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 21-150, persons having
claims against the company are re-
quested to present them in accord-
ance with this notice. Claimants
shall include a description, date
and amount of a claim in a written
demand for payment and send
such written demand to Two Broth-
ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,
L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,
McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &
Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.
501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A
claim against the company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the publication date of
the third required notice.
WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,
SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC
ATTORNEYS
