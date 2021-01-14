 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 14, 2021

Legal notices: January 14, 2021

 

Notice of Organization of

Flatland Industrial LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Flat-

land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 3907 E Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Brandon Brock, 3907

E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual report of the Homan

Family Foundation is available, at

the address noted below, for in-

spection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The princi-

pal managers are Patricia A.

Homan, Benjamin J. Homan and

Stephen C. Homan.

HOMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION

4016 6th Avenue

P.O. Box 2676

Kearney, NE 68848-2676

(308) 237-0500

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION

Of

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College area will be held at 1:00

p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in

the College administrative offices,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE. As allowed by the gover-

nor, this will be a videoconference

meeting and a WebEx connection

will also be available. The agenda

for the meeting, which shall be kept

continually current, shall be readily

available for public inspection at

the office of the College President,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE and posted on the College

Website: https://mee-

ting.sparqdata.com/Public/Orga-

nization/CCC. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

 

ZNEZ J14,t1

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 5817 O

Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 6, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Ward Jorgenson

5817 O Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Todd Jorgenson

27 Finley Road

Brighton, NJ 08302

Ward Jorgenson, Member

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

Notice of Organization of

MSSTS, LLC

 

Notice of organization of MSSTS,

LLC. Designated office address of

the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,

Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the initial registered

agent at such address is Megan

Smith. The company shall engage

in any lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska other than banking or

insurance. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Janu-

ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. Affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its members.

MSSTS,LLC

By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047

Anderson, Klein, Brewster &

Brandt

417 East Avenue

P.O. Box 133

Holdrege, NE

P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)

995-8607

Email:

zachgray@kleinbrewster.com

Its Attorneys

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Lucas

Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 4111 4th

Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dean Batie,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.

Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1186.

Dated: December 22, 2020

Diane S. Haughton, Organizer

ZNEZ D31,J7,J14

 

<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Two Brothers & Two Sisters

Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has filed

its Statement of Dissolution and

has now been dissolved. The

terms and conditions of the disso-

lution are that all outstanding liabili-

ties will be paid or otherwise ade-

quately provided for and the assets

of the limited liability company will

be distributed to the persons enti-

tled thereto, leaving no known lia-

bilities or assets in the limited liabil-

ity company. The management of

the company affairs and the distri-

bution of assets will be done by its

Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-

ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-150, persons having

claims against the company are re-

quested to present them in accord-

ance with this notice. Claimants

shall include a description, date

and amount of a claim in a written

demand for payment and send

such written demand to Two Broth-

ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,

L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,

McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &

Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.

501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A

claim against the company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the publication date of

the third required notice.

WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,

SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC

ATTORNEYS

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

