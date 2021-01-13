 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 13, 2021

Legal notices: January 13, 2021

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION

OF

AV HOMEOWNERS'

ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AV

Homeowners' Association is incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska as a mutual benefit

corporation. The street address of

the corporation's initial registered

office is 4503 2nd Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, and Timothy

J. Norwood, Sr., is the registered

agent at that office. Timothy J.

Norwood, Sr., of 6104 K Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Nancy

A. Norwood of 6104 K Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and

Timothy J. Norwood, Jr., of 907 9th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

are the incorporators of the corpo-

ration. The corporation will have

members.

DATED: December 9, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.

Nancy A. Norwood

Timothy J. Norwood, Jr.

Incorporators

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER CONNEC-

TION DISTRICT NO. 2020-1

ORDINANCE NO. 8458

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8458 created Sanitary

Sewer Connection District No.

2020-1 which shall consist of the

following described real estate;

to-wit: A tract of land being part of

Lot 1, BT Acres Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 20, and a part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 20, part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 21, part of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 28 and

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all

in Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Com-

mencing at the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

29; thence South on the East line of

said Northeast Quarter of Section

29, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 309.69 feet to the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

South on said East line of Section

29 a distance of 44.38 feet; thence

N 85°45'18" W a distance of

677.53 feet; thence N 75°21'50" W

a distance of 113.17 feet; thence N

89°26'46" W a distance of 53.12

feet to the Southerly extension of

the West line of Chase Avenue;

thence N 00°34'02" E on said

Southerly extension of the West

line of Chase Avenue a distance

495.14 feet to the Northwest corner

of said Chase Avenue; thence S

89°25'58" E on the North line of

said Chase Avenue a distance of

66.00 feet to the Northwest corner

of Lot 1 of said BT Acres Subdivi-

sion; thence Northeasterly on the

West line of said Lot 1, BT Acres

Subdivision and on a non-tangent

curve to the left having a central

angle of 07°01'28", a radius of

1290.43 feet, an arc length of

158.21 feet, and a chord bearing of

N 55°45'11" E a distance of 158.11

feet; thence S 88°56'50" E a dis-

tance of 53.62 feet; thence N

87°38'51" E a distance of 154.99

feet; thence N 00°47'24" W a dis-

tance of 219.99 feet; thence N

01°58'31" W a distance of 744.85

feet; thence S 89°49'04" E a dis-

tance of 743.96 feet; thence S

00°10'51" W a distance of 1276.04

feet to the South line of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 21; thence

South a distance of 309.69 feet;

thence West a distance of 283.00

feet to the Point of Beginning, con-

taining 31.97 acres, more or less,

all in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1, created by Or-

dinance No. 8458 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1 and any meas-

ures related to it, will not be subject

to any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

December 18, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8458,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J6,J13

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS (RFP)

 

1. PROJECT INFORMATION.

Elm Creek Public Schools is re-

questing proposals from qualified

construction management firms

(CM) to provide construction man-

agement at risk services for con-

struction of an addition to the

school house and the demolition of

an elementary building.

2. PROPOSAL SUBMISSION.

Proposals will be received until

4:00 p.m. (Central Time) on Friday

February 12, 2021. Any proposal

received after that time and date

will not be opened or considered

and will be returned to the CM.

3. INQUIRIES AND INSTRUC-

TIONS. The RFP and Proposal In-

structions may be obtained by con-

tacting Dr. Bret Schroder, Super-

intendent, Elm Creek Public

Schools at (402) 856-4300 or bre-

t.schroder@elmcreekschools.orgor the Architect, Jacob Sertich,

Wilkins Architecture Design Plann-

ing, L.L.C. at (308) 237-5787 or

jsertich@wilkinsadp.com.

 

ZNEZ J13,t1

 

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Articles of Merger of GIRA Hold-

ings, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

with and into Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

were filed with the Nebraska Sec-

retary of State on December 28,

2020, in accordance with the Ne-

braska Model Business Corpora-

tion Act. The merger was effective

on December 31, 2020 at 11:58

p.m. The surviving entity in the

merger was Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

INC.

AND ORGANIZATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Great Plains Radiology, Inc. has

been converted into Great Plains

Radiology, LLC under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany shall conduct the practice of

medicine. The Designated Office

of the company is 10 East 31st

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

The Registered Office of the com-

pany is 3610 Richmond Circle,

Suite 100, Grand Island, Nebraska

68803 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Nathan W. Mur-

doch. The conversion of the cor-

poration into the limited liability

company was accomplished by the

filing of Articles of Conversion and

Certificate of Organization with the

Nebraska Secretary of State on De-

cember 28, 2020, with an effective

date of December 31, 2020 at

11:59 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

RESTATEMENT

OF THE ARTICLES OF INCOR-

PORATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

P.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Articles of Incorporation of Great

Plains Radiology, P.C. have been

amended and restated in their en-

tirety as follow:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares of

common stock having a par value

of $1.00 per share.

Article 2 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 10

East 31st Street, P.O. Box 2435,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and the

Registered Agent as Aaron T. Ben-

ner, M.D.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to director liability.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 28, 2020, with an effec-

tive date of December 31, 2020 at

11:57 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

INNERMOST DESIGNS, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Inner-

most Designs, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1310 15th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Lisa

Hibberd, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 1310 15th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company shall be considered or-

ganized on January 1, 2021, with

an effective time of 12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 17, 2020.

Lisa Hibberd, Organizer

Hannah Kizer, Organizer

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

The following described property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

will be sold at public auction to

the highest bidder immediately in-

side the main East Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time, pursuant to

the power of sale granted in the

Deed of Trust executed by

Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, as Trustor,

and filed for record on June 7,

2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of market-

able title will be made in connec-

tion with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3084256273,PO BOX 207702 15TH AVENUE,FRANKLIN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Moonlight Horse-

shoeing & Trimming, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company.

The Company commenced on De-

cember 22, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. Its registered office is at

309 East 56th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 and the registered agent at

that address is Eunice V. Potter.

The designated office address for

the Company is 309 East 56th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

and all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized; to trim and shoe horses

and provide any and all farrier ser-

vices, and to conduct any and all

other business enterprises which

the Company may deem appropri-

ate and advantageous; to acquire

and dispose of real or personal

property or any interest therein;

and to do all necessary, proper, ad-

visable, or convenient things for

these stated purposes. The com-

pany is to be managed by one or

more managers elected by the

members.

Dated this 23rd day of December,

2020.

William D. Potter, Member and

Manager

Eunice V. Potter

Member and Manager

Henry C. Schenker, #24586

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &

DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 207

Franklin, NE 68939

(308) 425-6273

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: STETSON S REINICK

 

You are hereby notified that on

September 11, 2020 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Company filed a

Petition in the County Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI 20-1714 the object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of $5783.74 plus court

costs, attorney's fees and pre-ju-

dgement interest pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised statute Section

25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment

be entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

11th day of February, 2021 at the

BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &

ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

ZNEZ D30,J6,J13

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SCHUMACHER VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Schu-

macher Ventures, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 6905 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Bergan E. Schu-

macher, 6905 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. Schumacher

Ventures, LLC, commenced busi-

ness on January 7, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

SILVER KDK, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

SILVER KDK, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

SILVER KDK, LLC.

 

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

45045 2345TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Companys initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

KEITH D. KEASCHALL

45045 235TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is: THE ALL IN BOU-

TIQUE, LLC.

 

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

ALYNN STAUFFER

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27

 

