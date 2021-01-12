Legal notices: January 12, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST
FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Arapahoe is issuing
this Request for Proposal for the
purpose of selecting a qualified
CDBG Certified Grant Administra-
tor and Strategic Planner to provide
professional services for the ad-
ministration of the Arapahoe Down-
town Revitalization (DTR) Planning
Grant. The total proposed grant ad-
ministration budget is $3,000. The
total proposed planner budget is
$50,000
GRANT ADMINISTRATION
SCOPE 0F SERVICES AND CRI-
TERIA - The Grant Administration
services and criteria should in-
clude:
l Be a Nebraska CDBG Certified
Grant Administrator.
l Oversight of the grant's ac-
counting and master filing systems.
l Prepare special condition doc-
uments as outlined in the grant
contract.
l Assist in the submittal of the
mandated progress reports, status
of funds, quarterly reports.
l Provide for the accounting of
funds and preparation of
drawdowns.
GRANT ADMINISTRATOR
SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS -
The Grant Administrator Proposal
shall include in the submittal:
l Documentation of CDBG Certi-
fied Grant Administrator and Certi-
fication Date.
l Letter of interest, qualifications,
and services willing to provide (limi-
ted to 1 single-sided page).
l A brief discussion of proposed
scope of services and timeline (li-
mited to 1 single-sided page).
l Proposed cost and fee sched-
ule.
PLANNER SCOPE 0F SER-
VICES AND CRITERIA - The DTR
Strategic Plan should examine the
following criteria throughout the
study area:
l Background and Existing Con-
ditions: The consultant should pre-
pare an overview of existing condi-
tions in downtown Arapahoe in-
cluding physical, demographic, and
economic.
l Vision, Goals, Opportunities, &
Challenges: The plan should in-
clude a summary of the community
and stakeholder vision and goals
for downtown revitalization based
on sound public feedback from
workshops, interviews or innovative
ways to solicit participation.
l Master Plan and Strategies:
The plan should include an illus-
trated master plan that will display
the timeline, cost, and recommen-
dations for DTR project activities
from the consultant.
l Downtown Business & Market-
ing Plan: Identify future commer-
cial/retail spaces that could sup-
port downtown, recommend strate-
gies for attracting businesses and
any new investment or business
development, and provide options
for incentivizing historic preserva-
tion and rehabilitation.
l Management and Implementa-
tion.
PLANNER SUBMITTAL RE-
QUIREMENTS - The DTR Strate-
gic Plan shall include in the submit-
tal:
l Letter of Interest (limited to 2
single-sided pages).
l A brief discussion of your proj-
ect understanding and scope of
work outlining your project ap-
proach for the study (limited to 3
single-sided pages).
l Capacity and qualifications of
the firm(s), including a list of pro-
posed team members project spe-
cific experience and proposed
roles in the project (with specific
emphasis on strategic downtown
revitalization).
l List of similar projects com-
pleted in the last 5 years, including
customer contact information.
l Proposed timeline, cost, and
fee schedule.
If you have questions, you may
email the Arapahoe City Office at
officeassist@arap-
ahoenebraska.com or call at
308-962-7445. Submittals, includ-
ing 6 hard copies, shall be deliv-
ered to: City of Arapahoe, Attn: Sa-
mantha Guenther, PO Box 235,
411 6th St, Arapahoe, NE 68922 by
January 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Bid
must be received by January 28 at
12:00 p.m. Central Time. Grant Ad-
ministrators will be voted on at the
February 2, 2021, regular Council
Meeting at 7:30 pm.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
F & A INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that F & A
Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2570 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Frank Kuchera,
2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.
commenced business on Decem-
ber 29, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
N O T I C E
A total of 153 cases will be heard
by the Board in January, 2021. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
January 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin
coln, Nebraska
Cervantes, Eddy 74368 As
sault by a Confined Person
January 22, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Faling, David 82281 Sexual As
sault 1st Degree (2 counts)
Callewaert, James 211354
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
January 25, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional In
stitution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Louis, Joe 77170 Escape
Terroristic Threats
January 27, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Osteen, Julianna 392350 Pos
Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
January 29, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Reeves, Isaac 79204 Es
cape
Leonard, Shane 210643
Domestic Assault
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corre-
ities/visiting-hours. Conse-
quently, the process for public par-
ticipation in parole hearings has
been modified. https://parole.n-
You are welcome to direct any
statement to the Board concerning
the merits of this offender by sub-
mitting your comments via the
Board website at: http://www.p-
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Max Wilson Body Shop,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Max
Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 201 W. 2nd
Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201
W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.
Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-
menced business on December 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
By:
Gregory C. Damman, #19030
BLEVENS & DAMMAN
129 N. 5th St.
P.O. Box 98
Seward, NE 68434
(402) 643-3639
Attorney for Max Wilson Body
Shop, LLC
Notice of Organization of
Limited Liability Company
NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC
PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-
ual
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: To engage in the develop-
ment of investment and business
opportunities and any or all other
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E
46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847
REGISTERED AGENT MAILING
ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,
NE. 68847
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
10/30/2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,
Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-
enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is the
practice of chiropractic. The date of
commencement of the limited lia-
bility company is December 17,
2020, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
SUBLUXATION 2, LLC
