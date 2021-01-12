 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 12, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST

FOR PROPOSALS

 

The City of Arapahoe is issuing

this Request for Proposal for the

purpose of selecting a qualified

CDBG Certified Grant Administra-

tor and Strategic Planner to provide

professional services for the ad-

ministration of the Arapahoe Down-

town Revitalization (DTR) Planning

Grant. The total proposed grant ad-

ministration budget is $3,000. The

total proposed planner budget is

$50,000

GRANT ADMINISTRATION

SCOPE 0F SERVICES AND CRI-

TERIA - The Grant Administration

services and criteria should in-

clude:

l Be a Nebraska CDBG Certified

Grant Administrator.

l Oversight of the grant's ac-

counting and master filing systems.

l Prepare special condition doc-

uments as outlined in the grant

contract.

l Assist in the submittal of the

mandated progress reports, status

of funds, quarterly reports.

l Provide for the accounting of

funds and preparation of

drawdowns.

GRANT ADMINISTRATOR

SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS -

The Grant Administrator Proposal

shall include in the submittal:

l Documentation of CDBG Certi-

fied Grant Administrator and Certi-

fication Date.

l Letter of interest, qualifications,

and services willing to provide (limi-

ted to 1 single-sided page).

l A brief discussion of proposed

scope of services and timeline (li-

mited to 1 single-sided page).

l Proposed cost and fee sched-

ule.

PLANNER SCOPE 0F SER-

VICES AND CRITERIA - The DTR

Strategic Plan should examine the

following criteria throughout the

study area:

l Background and Existing Con-

ditions: The consultant should pre-

pare an overview of existing condi-

tions in downtown Arapahoe in-

cluding physical, demographic, and

economic.

l Vision, Goals, Opportunities, &

Challenges: The plan should in-

clude a summary of the community

and stakeholder vision and goals

for downtown revitalization based

on sound public feedback from

workshops, interviews or innovative

ways to solicit participation.

l Master Plan and Strategies:

The plan should include an illus-

trated master plan that will display

the timeline, cost, and recommen-

dations for DTR project activities

from the consultant.

l Downtown Business & Market-

ing Plan: Identify future commer-

cial/retail spaces that could sup-

port downtown, recommend strate-

gies for attracting businesses and

any new investment or business

development, and provide options

for incentivizing historic preserva-

tion and rehabilitation.

l Management and Implementa-

tion.

PLANNER SUBMITTAL RE-

QUIREMENTS - The DTR Strate-

gic Plan shall include in the submit-

tal:

l Letter of Interest (limited to 2

single-sided pages).

l A brief discussion of your proj-

ect understanding and scope of

work outlining your project ap-

proach for the study (limited to 3

single-sided pages).

l Capacity and qualifications of

the firm(s), including a list of pro-

posed team members project spe-

cific experience and proposed

roles in the project (with specific

emphasis on strategic downtown

revitalization).

l List of similar projects com-

pleted in the last 5 years, including

customer contact information.

l Proposed timeline, cost, and

fee schedule.

If you have questions, you may

email the Arapahoe City Office at

officeassist@arap-

ahoenebraska.com or call at

308-962-7445. Submittals, includ-

ing 6 hard copies, shall be deliv-

ered to: City of Arapahoe, Attn: Sa-

mantha Guenther, PO Box 235,

411 6th St, Arapahoe, NE 68922 by

January 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Bid

must be received by January 28 at

12:00 p.m. Central Time. Grant Ad-

ministrators will be voted on at the

February 2, 2021, regular Council

Meeting at 7:30 pm.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

F & A INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that F & A

Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2570 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Frank Kuchera,

2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.

commenced business on Decem-

ber 29, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

N O T I C E

 

A total of 153 cases will be heard

by the Board in January, 2021. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

January 19, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin

coln, Nebraska

Cervantes, Eddy 74368 As

sault by a Confined Person

January 22, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Faling, David 82281 Sexual As

sault 1st Degree (2 counts)

Callewaert, James 211354

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

January 25, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional In

stitution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Louis, Joe 77170 Escape

Terroristic Threats

January 27, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Osteen, Julianna 392350 Pos

Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

January 29, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Reeves, Isaac 79204 Es

cape

Leonard, Shane 210643

Domestic Assault

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corre-

ctions.nebraska.gov/facil-

ities/visiting-hours. Conse-

quently, the process for public par-

ticipation in parole hearings has

been modified. https://parole.n-

ebraska.gov/public-hearings.

You are welcome to direct any

statement to the Board concerning

the merits of this offender by sub-

mitting your comments via the

Board website at: http://www.p-

arole.nebraska.gov/contact.

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Max Wilson Body Shop,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Max

Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 201 W. 2nd

Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201

W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.

Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-

menced business on December 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

By:

Gregory C. Damman, #19030

BLEVENS & DAMMAN

129 N. 5th St.

P.O. Box 98

Seward, NE 68434

(402) 643-3639

Attorney for Max Wilson Body

Shop, LLC

Notice of Organization of

Limited Liability Company

 

NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC

PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-

ual

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: To engage in the develop-

ment of investment and business

opportunities and any or all other

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E

46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847

REGISTERED AGENT MAILING

ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,

NE. 68847

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

10/30/2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,

Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-

enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is the

practice of chiropractic. The date of

commencement of the limited lia-

bility company is December 17,

2020, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

SUBLUXATION 2, LLC

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

