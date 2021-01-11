 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 11, 2021

Legal notices: January 11, 2021

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled

for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at

1:30 p.m. via zoom through the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

office, Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or at www.region3.net.

Notice of Organization of

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

(the "Company") was organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska on December 31, 2020. The

address of the Company's desig-

nated office is 3406 Country Club

Lane Kearney, NE 68847. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-

dress of 3915 N Avenue, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ J11,J18,J25

