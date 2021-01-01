Legal notices: January 1, 2020

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 9600
SF metal vehicle storage building,
3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY
earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-
tem, fencing, and work incidental
thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-
CILITY, as per drawings and speci-
fications now on file at the Office of
the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-
AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,
upon payment of $75 for each
half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-
ments can be obtained for a de-
posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,
upon returning the drawings and
specifications within fourteen (14)
days of the bid opening, will be re-
funded $20.00. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Contractors and subcontractors
on USEPA federally assisted proj-
ects are required to pay their labor-
ers and mechanics not less than
those rates established by the U.S.
Department of Labor. A current
wage decision containing the ap-
propriate building and/or heavy
type rates is included in the specifi-
cations for bidding purposes.
The prospective participants
must certify by submittal EPA Form
5700-49, Certification Regarding
Debarment, Suspension and Other
Responsibility Matters, that to the
best of its knowledge and belief
that it and its principals are not
presently debarred, suspended,
proposed for debarment, declared
ineligible, or voluntarily excluded
from covered transactions by any
federal department or agency.
BIDDERS on this work will be re-
quired to comply with the Pres-
ident's Executive Order No. 11246.
Requirements for bidders and con-
tractors under this order are ex-
plained in the specifications.
Each BIDDER must fully comply
with the requirements, terms and
conditions of the U.S. Environmen-
tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-
taged Business Enterprise (DBE)
requirements, including the fair
share objectives for disadvantaged
business participation during the
performance of this contract. The
bidder commits itself of the fair
share objective for disadvantaged
business participation contained
herein and all other requirements,
terms and conditions of these bid
conditions by submitting properly
signed bid.
On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,
"Consolidated Appropriations Act,
2014," was enacted. Section 436
of the Act requires that none of the
appropriated funds may be used
for the construction, alteration,
maintenance, or repair of a public
water system or treatment works
unless all of the iron and steel
products used in the project are
produced in the United States, un-
less a waiver is provided to the re-
cipient by EPA. Conditions for the
waiver are found under the Infor-
mation for Bidders. The term "iron
and steel products" means the fol-
lowing products made primarily of
iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes
and fittings, manhole covers and
other municipal castings, hydrants,
tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-
straints, valves, structural steel, re-
inforced precast concrete, and
construction materials.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required to
furnish and install approximately
2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6
manholes, 400 LF steel encase-
ment and work incidental thereto
for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,
SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION
DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop off
a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the dis-
trict ranges from $575,000 to
$650,000. The estimated quantities
of work to be done in the district is
as follows:
Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.
3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each
4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-
crete Headwall 1 L.S.
5 Furnish & Install
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe
1505 L.F.
b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified
Clay Pipe 450 L.F.
6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe
Bedding 1505 L.F.
7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.
8 Construct Standard Manhole
a) 5' Diameter 6 Each
9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing
Pipe 365 L.F.
10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.
11 Install VCP Plug
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay
Pipe 3 Each
12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres
13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each
14 Maintenance of Erosion Control
Items 1 L.S.
15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-
sion Control Items
a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.
The Contractor may obtain copies
of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
from Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central
Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,
NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$40 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $65. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to sub-
mit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportunity
employer and requires all contrac-
tors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.
SWELEY, DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-192
Notice is hereby given that on
December 16, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Decedent and that Michael
Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,
Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Galen E. Stehik, #15578
Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO
P.O. Box 400
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)675-4035
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF CHAD A.
BERGLUND, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate to the Will
of said Deceased and that Alicia R.
Berglund, whose address is 4010
Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before Febru-
ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-198
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate, Determination of
Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.
Lucas as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at the
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Febru-
ary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.
Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
308-455-1046
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on January 6, 2021. Pur-
suant to the Governor's Executive
Order No. 20-36, this meeting will
be held by video/telephone confer-
ence:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
l View from your computer, tab-
let or smartphone:
tyofKearney
l View through the GoToMeeting
App: 773-693-677 (known as the
Meeting ID)
l Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
l Access Code: 773-693-677
followed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Gaylord Sealing,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-29
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petitionfor complete set-
tlement, probate of Will, determina-
tion of heirs, approve distributions
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,
on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Petitioner
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.
ROEDER, DECEASED
CASE NO. PR20-199
NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-
BATE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,
Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed
as Personal Representative of this
Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before March 1, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
County Clerk-Magistrate
Morgan & Morgan #12911
Attorney for Applicant
309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549
Fullerton, NE 68638
(308)536-2514
jvmorganlaw@gmailcom
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GREG R.
HENDERSON, Deceased
Case No.: PR19-25
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on
January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR
6335 46th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-186
Notice is hereby given that on De-
cember 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-
dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 11, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone (308)
234-4989 fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JUNE M.
CAMPBELL, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-189
Notice is hereby given that on
December 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Porbate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Kenneth
L. Campbell, whose address is
7249 Bonita Way, Citrus Heights,
CA, 95610, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Feburary 11, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
16th and Central Avenue
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
IN THECOUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LEROY E.
HONGSERMEIER, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-201
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Joyce A.
Hongsermeier, whose address is
29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE 68845
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Michial Alexander
Templeton, a/k/a Michial Alexan-
der Templeton, Sr., Deceased
Estate No, PR20-195
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate and Will of said
deceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Janice Martin
Templeton as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on January 29, 2020
at or after 9:00 a.m.
Janice Martin Templeton,
Petitioner
2310 6th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9822
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWLING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF VAUGHN
BOMBECK, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Melissa L. Willis, whose address is
803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845, was appointed by the Court
as personal representative of the
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before February, 11, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County
Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Regia M. Applegate,
Deceased
Estate PR 20- 193
Notice is hereby given that on
December 15, 2020, the Registrar
issued a written statement of Infor-
mal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that Scott J. Ap-
plegate, whose address is 4160
Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 CENTRAL AVE.
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Raymond A. Hervert, #11825
Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-
son, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 to
provide playground equipment and
installation at Collins Park located
at 421 East 16th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Scott Hayden at
308-233-3228.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 to
provide a new splash pad equip-
ment, surfacing and installation at
Collins Park located at 421 East
16th Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Scott Hayden at
308-233-3228.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that Ridge
View Apartments, LLC (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against Ridge View
Apartments, LLC should present
them to the Registered agent within
five (5) years of the third publication
of the Notice. Such claims should
include the amount, date and de-
scription of items asked for on the
claim.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-200
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claim with this Court on or be-
fore March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the County
Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-190
Notice is hereby given that on
December 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate af the Will
of said Decedent and that Rachel
Theda Kish was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
