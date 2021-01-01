Legal notices: January 1, 2020

Collins Park located at 421 East

16th Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-