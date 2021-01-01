 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 1, 2020

Legal notices: January 1, 2020

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 9600

SF metal vehicle storage building,

3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY

earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-

tem, fencing, and work incidental

thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-

CILITY, as per drawings and speci-

fications now on file at the Office of

the City Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-

AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,

upon payment of $75 for each

half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-

ments can be obtained for a de-

posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,

upon returning the drawings and

specifications within fourteen (14)

days of the bid opening, will be re-

funded $20.00. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Contractors and subcontractors

on USEPA federally assisted proj-

ects are required to pay their labor-

ers and mechanics not less than

those rates established by the U.S.

Department of Labor. A current

wage decision containing the ap-

propriate building and/or heavy

type rates is included in the specifi-

cations for bidding purposes.

The prospective participants

must certify by submittal EPA Form

5700-49, Certification Regarding

Debarment, Suspension and Other

Responsibility Matters, that to the

best of its knowledge and belief

that it and its principals are not

presently debarred, suspended,

proposed for debarment, declared

ineligible, or voluntarily excluded

from covered transactions by any

federal department or agency.

BIDDERS on this work will be re-

quired to comply with the Pres-

ident's Executive Order No. 11246.

Requirements for bidders and con-

tractors under this order are ex-

plained in the specifications.

Each BIDDER must fully comply

with the requirements, terms and

conditions of the U.S. Environmen-

tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-

taged Business Enterprise (DBE)

requirements, including the fair

share objectives for disadvantaged

business participation during the

performance of this contract. The

bidder commits itself of the fair

share objective for disadvantaged

business participation contained

herein and all other requirements,

terms and conditions of these bid

conditions by submitting properly

signed bid.

On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,

"Consolidated Appropriations Act,

2014," was enacted. Section 436

of the Act requires that none of the

appropriated funds may be used

for the construction, alteration,

maintenance, or repair of a public

water system or treatment works

unless all of the iron and steel

products used in the project are

produced in the United States, un-

less a waiver is provided to the re-

cipient by EPA. Conditions for the

waiver are found under the Infor-

mation for Bidders. The term "iron

and steel products" means the fol-

lowing products made primarily of

iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes

and fittings, manhole covers and

other municipal castings, hydrants,

tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-

straints, valves, structural steel, re-

inforced precast concrete, and

construction materials.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required to

furnish and install approximately

2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6

manholes, 400 LF steel encase-

ment and work incidental thereto

for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,

SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION

DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop off

a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the dis-

trict ranges from $575,000 to

$650,000. The estimated quantities

of work to be done in the district is

as follows:

Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.

3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each

4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-

crete Headwall 1 L.S.

5 Furnish & Install

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe

1505 L.F.

b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified

Clay Pipe 450 L.F.

6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe

Bedding 1505 L.F.

7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.

8 Construct Standard Manhole

a) 5' Diameter 6 Each

9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing

Pipe 365 L.F.

10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.

11 Install VCP Plug

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay

Pipe 3 Each

12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres

13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each

14 Maintenance of Erosion Control

Items 1 L.S.

15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-

sion Control Items

a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.

The Contractor may obtain copies

of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

from Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central

Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,

NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$40 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $65. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to sub-

mit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportunity

employer and requires all contrac-

tors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.

SWELEY, DECEASED

CASE NO PR20-192

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 16, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate and Will

of said Decedent and that Michael

Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,

Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Galen E. Stehik, #15578

Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO

P.O. Box 400

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)675-4035

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF CHAD A.

BERGLUND, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-185

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate to the Will

of said Deceased and that Alicia R.

Berglund, whose address is 4010

Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before Febru-

ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-198

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate, Determination of

Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.

Lucas as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at the

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Febru-

ary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

308-455-1046

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimposn@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on January 6, 2021. Pur-

suant to the Governor's Executive

Order No. 20-36, this meeting will

be held by video/telephone confer-

ence:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

l View from your computer, tab-

let or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci

tyofKearney

l View through the GoToMeeting

App: 773-693-677 (known as the

Meeting ID)

l Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

l Access Code: 773-693-677

followed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J,1t1

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Gaylord Sealing,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-29

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petitionfor complete set-

tlement, probate of Will, determina-

tion of heirs, approve distributions

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,

on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.

ROEDER, DECEASED

CASE NO. PR20-199

NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-

BATE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,

Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed

as Personal Representative of this

Estate. Creditors of this Estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before March 1, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

County Clerk-Magistrate

Morgan & Morgan #12911

Attorney for Applicant

309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549

Fullerton, NE 68638

(308)536-2514

jvmorganlaw@gmailcom

 

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GREG R.

HENDERSON, Deceased

Case No.: PR19-25

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on

January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR

6335 46th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.Tyelaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-186

Notice is hereby given that on De-

cember 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-

dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 11, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone (308)

234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ D,11,D18,J1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JUNE M.

CAMPBELL, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-189

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Porbate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Kenneth

L. Campbell, whose address is

7249 Bonita Way, Citrus Heights,

CA, 95610, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Feburary 11, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

16th and Central Avenue

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

IN THECOUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LEROY E.

HONGSERMEIER, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-201

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Joyce A.

Hongsermeier, whose address is

29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE 68845

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevin@lauritsenlaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Michial Alexander

Templeton, a/k/a Michial Alexan-

der Templeton, Sr., Deceased

Estate No, PR20-195

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate and Will of said

deceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Janice Martin

Templeton as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on January 29, 2020

at or after 9:00 a.m.

Janice Martin Templeton,

Petitioner

2310 6th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9822

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWLING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF VAUGHN

BOMBECK, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-167

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Melissa L. Willis, whose address is

803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845, was appointed by the Court

as personal representative of the

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before February, 11, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County

Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Regia M. Applegate,

Deceased

Estate PR 20- 193

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 15, 2020, the Registrar

issued a written statement of Infor-

mal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that Scott J. Ap-

plegate, whose address is 4160

Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Raymond A. Hervert, #11825

Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-

son, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

 

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 to

provide playground equipment and

installation at Collins Park located

at 421 East 16th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Scott Hayden at

308-233-3228.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ J1,t1

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 to

provide a new splash pad equip-

ment, surfacing and installation at

Collins Park located at 421 East

16th Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Scott Hayden at

308-233-3228.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ J1,t1

 

<addr:O'NEILL,HEINRICH,DAMKROGER,BERGMEYER & SCHULTZ,,4024343000,PO BOX 82028121 SOUTH 13TH ST,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ridge

View Apartments, LLC (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against Ridge View

Apartments, LLC should present

them to the Registered agent within

five (5) years of the third publication

of the Notice. Such claims should

include the amount, date and de-

scription of items asked for on the

claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-200

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claim with this Court on or be-

fore March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the County

Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-190

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate af the Will

of said Decedent and that Rachel

Theda Kish was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

 

