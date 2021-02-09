 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 9, 2021

Legal notices: February 9, 2021

<addr:BROOKS, DEBRA,3082337945,1623 4TH AVENUE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name: Mother and

Daughter Creations

Name of Applicant: Debra Brooks

Address: 1623 4th Ave., Kearney,

NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: January 15, 2021.

General Nature of Business: Re-

sale.

Debra Brooks,

Applicant

ZNEZ F9,t1

 

<addr:PINON, VERONICA,3086275455,4214 E AVENUE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

PINON MARKET LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

PINON MARKET LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Veronica Pinon 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

PINON MARKET LLC

ZNEZ F2,F9,F16

Breaking News