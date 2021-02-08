Legal notices: February 8, 2021

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Yousef
M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610
Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,
68845.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ F8,F15,F22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CB CONCRETE, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at The
Quality Inn located at 7838 S Hwy
281, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-
day, February 10, 2021, at 10:00
a.m. The purpose of the meeting is
to take care of the regular order of
business. An agenda for the meet-
ing, kept continually current, is
available for public inspection at
the District office during normal
business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ F8,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, February
18, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners' Board Room, located
at 1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
host a public meeting to review
current Buffalo County Zoning Reg-
ulations & Subdivision Regulations
and to examine terminology and
practices.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning & Zon-
ing Commis-
sion
ZNEZ F8,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg, Incorporator
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin Fri-
day February 12, 2021. Items will
be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ F4,5,6,8,9,10,11
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
February 19, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Comprehen-
sive Development Plan from Neigh-
borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-
sity Residential to Medium Density
Residential property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-3, Urban Resi-
dential Multi-Family District (Med-
ium Density) for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F8,t1
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION
COMPANY
Pursuant to the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act of the
State of Nebraska, notice is hereby
given that the Articles of Incorpo-
ration of RMV Construction Com-
pany, a Nebraska corporation (the
"Corporation") originally filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 1, 2009, have been
amended to change the name of
the Corporation to Baetz Enter-
prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-
stated Articles were adopted De-
cember 16, 2020, duly executed by
the President of the Corporation on
December 16, 2020, and filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 18, 2020.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV DESIGNS, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
The Shelton Public School Dis-
trict is requesting proposals for de-
sign professional services for roof-
ing improvements. Proposals are
due Monday, February 15, 2021 by
Noon. Please contact Shanna
Gannon, Superintendent at
308-647-6742 for more informa-
tion.
ZNEZ F8,F10,F12
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 4:30 p.m. on February 9,
2021, in the Council Chambers at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public.
The purpose of the meeting is to
conduct a public hearing to con-
sider the adoption of Ordinance
No. 8457A, to become effective at
12:01 a.m., Thursday, February 11,
2021, to repeal and rescind Emer-
gency Ordinance No. 8457 which
required individuals to wear facial
coverings in the City of Kearney,
provided exceptions thereof, pro-
vided for the enforcement for viola-
tions, and established a sunset
provision.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F8, t1