 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 8, 2021

Legal notices: February 8, 2021

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Yousef

M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610

Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,

68845.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ F8,F15,F22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CB CONCRETE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at The

Quality Inn located at 7838 S Hwy

281, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-

day, February 10, 2021, at 10:00

a.m. The purpose of the meeting is

to take care of the regular order of

business. An agenda for the meet-

ing, kept continually current, is

available for public inspection at

the District office during normal

business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ F8,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, February

18, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners' Board Room, located

at 1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

host a public meeting to review

current Buffalo County Zoning Reg-

ulations & Subdivision Regulations

and to examine terminology and

practices.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning & Zon-

ing Commis-

sion

ZNEZ F8,t1

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg, Incorporator

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin Fri-

day February 12, 2021. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ F4,5,6,8,9,10,11

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

February 19, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Comprehen-

sive Development Plan from Neigh-

borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-

sity Residential to Medium Density

Residential property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-3, Urban Resi-

dential Multi-Family District (Med-

ium Density) for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F8,t1

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION

COMPANY

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act of the

State of Nebraska, notice is hereby

given that the Articles of Incorpo-

ration of RMV Construction Com-

pany, a Nebraska corporation (the

"Corporation") originally filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 1, 2009, have been

amended to change the name of

the Corporation to Baetz Enter-

prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-

stated Articles were adopted De-

cember 16, 2020, duly executed by

the President of the Corporation on

December 16, 2020, and filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 18, 2020.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV DESIGNS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

The Shelton Public School Dis-

trict is requesting proposals for de-

sign professional services for roof-

ing improvements. Proposals are

due Monday, February 15, 2021 by

Noon. Please contact Shanna

Gannon, Superintendent at

308-647-6742 for more informa-

tion.

ZNEZ F8,F10,F12

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 4:30 p.m. on February 9,

2021, in the Council Chambers at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public.

The purpose of the meeting is to

conduct a public hearing to con-

sider the adoption of Ordinance

No. 8457A, to become effective at

12:01 a.m., Thursday, February 11,

2021, to repeal and rescind Emer-

gency Ordinance No. 8457 which

required individuals to wear facial

coverings in the City of Kearney,

provided exceptions thereof, pro-

vided for the enforcement for viola-

tions, and established a sunset

provision.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F8, t1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News