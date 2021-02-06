Legal notices: February 6, 2021

plaint is for judgment against the

defendant for damages in the

amount of $5,494.62 and an award

of court costs and judgment inter-

est as provided by law.

You are required to file an An-

swer to said Complaint on or be-

fore March 15, 2021 or judgment

may be taken against you.

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP