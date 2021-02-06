 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 6, 2021

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

January 26, 2021

 

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on January 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear and Tami

James Moore. Absent: Jonathan

Nikkila. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

 

1. Council by majority vote,

Nikkila absent, withdrew the appli-

cation submitted by Amy Vinton for

B & G Investments LLC (William

Diessner) for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a day care on

property zoned District R-3, Urban

Residential Multi-Family District

(Medium Density) and described as

the South 35 feet of Lot 3 and the

North 7.5 feet of Lot 4, Block 10,

Kearney Land and Investment

Company's First Addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1718 3rd Avenue) at the

request of Amy Vinton.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Brittney Seivert

for Sprouts Childcare, LLC for a

Conditional Use Permit to operate

a day care on property zoned Dis-

trict R-3/ND-1, Urban Residential

Multi-Family (Medium Density)/Pi-

oneer Park Neighborhood

Conservation Overlay District and

described as Lot 1, Block 15, West

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska. By ma-

jority vote, Nikkila absent, sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8460 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8460 was

read by number. By majority vote,

Nikkila absent, Ordinance No. 8460

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

 

Consent Agenda:

 

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held January 12, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

1000bulbs-$123.13-smcs;

3cma-$400.00-smcs;

4imprint-$263.83-smcs;

5gstore-$303.70-smcs,co; Ace Irri-

gation-$844.38-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Au-

to-$23.68-smcs; Advance Medi-

a-$1,800.00-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$522.94-smcs; Alert In-

tern-$40.00-smcs; All City Garage

Door-$275.00-smcs; All Make-

s-$3,395.74-smcs; Ama-

zon-$14,960.78-smcs,co; Ameri-

can-$3,025.85-smcs,co; American

Legion-$80.08-smcs; American Li-

brary Assn.-$44.99-smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-

ket-$50.00-smcs; Applied Industri-

al-$166.52-smcs;

Aramark-$267.25-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$321.21-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$829.78-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$1,503.61-smcs; Axon Enter-

prise-$2,699.10-smcs; Babbitts

Online-$28.99-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$3,248.34-smcs; Banana Re-

public-$143.84-smcs; Baum Hy-

draulics-$1,161.78-smcs; Bear

Frame & Alignment-$252.23-smcs;

Blackburn Manufactur-

ing-$295.13-smcs; Blackstone

Publishing-$610.45-smcs; Black-

strap-$15,996.90-smcs; Blessing

-$132,191.40-smcs,co; Blue to

Gold-$318.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$155,809.02-smcs;

Boogaarts-$50.00-smcs; Border

States-$483.24-smcs;

Bosselman-$23,539.58-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$5,376.00-smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Register

Deeds-$99.05-smcs; Buffalo Out-

door Power-$735.91-smcs; Build-

ers-$1,062.27-smcs; Carolina Soft-

ware-$650.00-smcs;

Carquest-$190.54-smcs; Casey's--

$10.67-smcs; Cash-W-

a-$518.65-smcs; CBA Light-

ing-$1,378.46-smcs; CDW

Govt.-$300.97-smcs; Cengage/Ga-

ge-$108.10-smcs; Central Dis-

trict-$3,149.00-smcs; Central Hy-

draulic-$852.54-smcs; Central NE

Bobcat-$7,535.00-smcs,co; Cen-

tral States Wire-$2,548.25-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Chi-

cago Books-$38.50-smcs;

Cintas-$284.94-smcs; City

Glass-$716.00-smcs; City of Ky-

-$4,267.73-smcs,co; City Plumb-

ing-$145.86-smcs; Comm. Action

Part. Mid-NE-$315.00-smcs; Com-

passcom-$225.00-co; Consoli-

dated Mgmt.-$61.18-smcs; Con-

struction Rental-$1,790.43-smcs;

Control Yours-$400.00-smcs; Cop-

ycat -$1,044.30-smcs; Country

Partners-$57,869.25-smcs; Craw-

ford,L-$120.00-smcs;

Culligan-$4,188.00-smcs; Cum-

mins-$997.82-smcs; Dairy

Queen-$50.00-smcs; Da-Lite

Screen Store-$8,172.86-co; Data

Power-$327.60-smcs; Dawson

Public Power-$24,836.62-smcs;

Dell-$9,305.50-smcs,co;

Digicert-$828.40-smcs; Dish--

$128.05-smcs; Ditch Witch-$166-

.90-smcs; Dmilaco-$169.92-smcs;

Dutton-Lainson-$250.00-smcs; E

Replacement Parts-$23.28-smcs; E

Safety Supplies-$74.42-smcs;

Eakes-$392.79-smcs; Echo Elec-

tric-$1,554.74-smcs,co;

Ecolab-$83.06-smcs; Ehr-

lich-$57.00-smcs; Elliot Equip-

ment-$70.98-smcs; Ellis Wheel-

er-$601.32-smcs; EMC Insur-

ance-$6,969.24-smcs; Enter-

prise-$147.91-smcs; Envelopes.c-

om-$114.86-smcs;

Etsy-$70.52-smcs;

Eyemed-$1,269.66-smcs;

Facebook-$98.49-smcs; Family

Fresh Market-$50.00-smcs; Family

Practice-$91.00-ps; Farmers Un-

ion-$528.00-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$277.14-smcs; FBI Nat'l

Academy-$350.00-smcs; Federal

Signal Safety-$238.67-smcs; Five

Below-$16.05-smcs; Flem-

ing,D-$1,400.00 -smcs; Forms Ful-

fillment Center-$136.47-smcs;

Frontier-$7,297.45-smcs; Gall-

s-$37.75-smcs; Gamet-

ime-$6,634.24-co; Garrett Tires--

$4,128.15-smcs; Glass Doc-

tor-$119.94-smcs; Glock Profes-

sional-$400.00-smcs; Godaddy.c-

om-$359.76-smcs; Graczyk Lawn-

-$5,858.60-smcs; Graham Tire-

-$560.00-smcs; Grain-

ger-$725.97-smcs;

Grayshift-$75.00-smcs; Grey

House Publishing-$2,085.00-smcs;

Hall Weapon Sys-

tems-$90.95-smcs; Handcuff

Baton Whse.-$35.20-smcs; Haz-

ard3 Training-$249.00-smcs; Heb-

ron Consumer-$122.00-smcs;

Heiman Fire Equip-

ment-$819.15-smcs; Hobby Lob-

by-$188.33-smcs; Holmes Plumb-

ing-$808.29-smcs,co; Home De-

pot-$770.94-smcs; Hon Analyt-

ics-$772.00-smcs;

IACP-$190.00-smcs; IAPE-

-$420.00-smcs; Idsecurityonline.c-

om-$54.51-smcs; Intermountain

Sales-$1,837.23-smcs; Int'l Cod

Council -$240.00-smcs; Int'l Insti-

tute-$215.00-smcs; Invoice Home-

-$5.00-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$497.14-smcs; Jackson

Service-$347.60-smcs; JJ Keller &

Assoc.-$234.74-smcs; Jr's West-

ern-$34.99-smcs; Ky Ace-$-

492.65-smcs; Ky Chamber Com-

m.-$695.00-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$8,213.60-smcs,co; Ky Crete

& Block-$113.96-smcs; Ky Hub-

-$1,921.75-smcs; Ky Regional

Medical-$260.98-ps; Ky Tire

-$1,455.00-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$429.00-smcs; Ky Ware-

house-$481.45-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$5,759.32-smcs,co;

Kelly Supply-$359.72-smcs;

Konica Minolta-$228.83-smcs;

Landmark Imple-

ment-$1,552.96-smcs; Lawn

Mower Parts-$77.21-smcs; Law-

son Products-$749.26-smcs; Laz-

zar's Hydraulic-$28.53-smcs; Little

Caesars-$65.39-smcs; Logan Con-

tractors-$147.30-smcs; Macqueen

Equipment-$2,906.52-smcs; Maga-

zines.com-$21.40-smcs; Magic

Cleaning-$400.00-smcs; Mallory

Safety-$283.88-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$136.86-smcs; Masters True

Value-$670.91-smcs;

Matheson-$83.32-smcs; Matt

Friend Truck-$1,092.00-smcs;

Menards-$9,396.45-smcs; Mi-

chaels-$143.16-smcs; Mid America

Signal-$994.00-smcs; Midland

Scientific-$155.33-smcs; Midlands

Contracting- $55,207.34-co; Mid-

west Connect-$273.56-smcs; Mid-

west Synthetic Turf--

$3,400.00-smcs; Mike Holt Enter-

prises-$178.00-smcs; Miller Sims-

-$72.00-smcs; Moonlight Embroi-

dery-$1,015.25-smcs; Municipal

Supply-$17,661.16-smcs; Musi-

cian's Friend-$308.16-co; Nat'l

Law Enforcement-$100.00-smcs;

NCL of Wisconsin-$1,274.36-smcs;

NE Dept. of Reve-

nue-$40,685.57-smcs; NE Dept.

Environment-$16,540.29-smcs; NE

Floodplain-$35.00-smcs; NE Li-

brary Assoc.-$170.00-smcs; NE Li-

brary Commis-

sion-$1,189.76-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$2,529.36-smcs; NE Municipal

Utilities-$80.00-smcs; NE Park &

Rec-$720.00-smcs; NE Peterbil-

t-$133.21-smcs; NE Salt & Grain-$-

18,655.35-smcs; NE Truck Cen-

ter-$2,149.68-smcs; NE Turf Asso-

c.-$540.00-smcs; New Deal Deic-

ing-$8,037.00-smcs; Nielsen Con-

tracting-$33,907.03-co; Niel-

sen,B-$31.00-smcs; NNA Servic-

es-$35.31-smcs; North Shore

Door-$203.02-smcs; Northwestern

Energy-$10,218.04-smcs; NRG

Media-$410.00-smcs;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office Max-

-$1,523.28-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$47.73-smcs; Old Na-

vy-$74.33-smcs;

Olsson-$6,922.00-smcs,co; One

Call Concepts-$178.36-co; O'Neill

Wood-$35,165.00-smcs; O'Reilly

Auto-$786.62-smcs;

Orscheln-$195.91-smcs; OTC

Brands-$185.10-smcs; Otter-

box-$64.15-smcs; Overhead Door-

-$884.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$36.58-smcs; Peavey Cor-

p-$175.00-smcs; Pep Co.-$15-

0.00-smcs; Photo Card-$171.-

52-smcs; Pitney

Bowes-$1,116.52-smcs; Platte

Valley Automart-$299.70-smcs;

Platte Valley Laborato-

ries-$655.00-smcs;

POAN-$855.00-smcs; Poster My

Wall-$29.95-smcs; Pot O'

Gold-$77.00-smcs; Presto-X-$99-

.00-smcs; Pro-Tint-$140.00-smcs;

Provantage-$266.22-smcs; Quil-

l-$796.14-smcs; Raynor Garage

Doors-$1,305.00-smcs;

Reams-$111.19-smcs; Red Willow

Co.-$7,842.00-smcs;

Redbox-$7.70-smcs; Reinke's--

$133.25-smcs;

Rentokil-$42.00-smcs; Research &

CPE-$249.31-smcs; RMV Con-

struction-$96,427.66-co; Rock-

mount Research-$151.64-smcs;

Roesler,A-$26.75-smcs; Russell's

Appliance-$854.93-smcs; S&B

Heating-$1,366.90-smcs; Safa-

riland-$2,685.00-smcs; Sahling

Kenworth-$373.94-smcs; Sandry

Fire Supply-$7,379.00-co; Sanita-

tion Products-$466.72-smcs; Sani-

-Tred-$214.54-smcs; Sayler

Screenprinting-$300.00-ps; Sher-

win Williams-$202.67-smcs;

Shredding Solutions-$45.00-smcs;

Sign Warehouse-$77.86-smcs; Sil-

verstone-$6,405.92-smcs; Siteone

Landscape-$3,751.34-smcs; SLA

Corp.-$164.52-smcs;

Smartsign-$209.90-smcs; Spec-

trum-$1,405.77-smcs; Star Her-

ald-$250.00-smcs; State Electrical

Division-$253.00-smcs; Steinbrink

Landscaping-$200.00-smcs; Stitch

3-$28.00-ps; Streakwave Wire-

less-$406.83-co; Stryker Sales-

-$14,730.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs;

Sumuri-$808.50-smcs; Super

Shine Auto-$22.24-smcs; Superior

Signals-$374.10-smcs; Supply

House-$268.52-smcs; Sutphen

Corporation-$57.40-smcs; Tar-

get-$277.29-smcs; Theror Real

Truck-$134.59-smcs; Titan Ma-

chinery-$457.85-smcs; Tractor

Supply-$429.21-smcs; Transcribe

Wreally-$30.00-smcs; Transunion--

$110.60-smcs; Traveler's Insur-

ance-$227,755.91-smcs; Tri-Co

Glass-$884.00-smcs; Triple Crown

Products-$17.90-smcs;

UAC-$720.00-smcs;

Uline-$334.35-smcs; Union Bank &

Trust-$1,724.00-smcs;

Unique-$340.10-smcs; Univ. of NE

Event-$320.00-smcs; UPS-$97-

.23-smcs; USA Communica-

tions-$686.46-smcs;

USPS-$593.80-smcs; Village Pay-

ment-$142.23-smcs; Visit

531-$151.56-smcs; Vizo.c-

om-$250.00-smcs; Vortex Op-

tics-$89.75-smcs;

VVS-$47.72-smcs;

Walgreens-$29.77-smcs; Wal-ma-

rt-$1,048.54-smcs; Water-

Link-$682.12-smcs; Wave

Onsite-$27.00-smcs; Wave Sen-

ior-$30.00-smcs;

WPCI-$251.00-smcs; Wroblewski,-

E-$200.00-smcs; Zabel,A-$45-

.46-smcs; Zimmerman Print-

ing-$310.50-smcs; Payroll Ending

01/16/21: $467,826.24. The fore-

going schedule of claims is pub-

lished in accordance with Section

19-1102 of the Revised Statutes of

Nebraska, and is published at an

expense of $102.93 to the City of

Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Feb-

ruary 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those appli-

cations where applicable.

4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-11

approving Application for Payment

No. 1 in the amount of $117,165.40

submitted by Brown Construction

and approved by RDG Planning &

Design for the construction of the

Community Tennis Facility.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-12

approving the recommendation

submitted by the Fire Chief to in-

clude the following as members of

the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-

ment: Brooklyn Licking, Shane

Trofholz and Ryan Wheeler.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-13

approving the Non-Owned Corpo-

rate Hangar Lease Agreement for

Hangar T-929 located at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport between the

City of Kearney and Home Safety

Systems, Inc.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-14

approving the Consultant Agree-

ment between Alfred Benesch and

Company and the City of Kearney

for the Airport Improvement Pro-

gram Project in connection with the

Terminal Building Expansion proj-

ect at the Kearney Regional Airport.

8. Accept the bids received for

the 2021 Part 3 Improvements;

56th Street/Cherry Avenue Sanitary

Sewer Infrastructure in connection

with Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1 and adopt Res-

olution No. 2021-15 awarding the

bid to Midlands Contracting, Inc.

the amount of $561,015.00.

9. Accept the bids received for

the Wastewater Treatment Plant

Phase II; Vehicle Storage Building

and adopt Resolution No. 2021-16

awarding the bid to RMV Construc-

tion the amount of $1,516,900.00.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-17 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing an increase in the

amount of $50,850.00, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

3-Final in the amount of $55,148.96

and accept the Certificate of Sub-

stantial Completion submitted by

Morten Construction, LLC and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

the 2020 Trail Restoration.

11. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a 2022 Dump

Truck with a 16-foot Dump Box to

be used in the Sanitary Sewer

Treatment Division of the Utilities

Department and award the bid to

Truck Center Companies in the

amount of $136,020.00.

 

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

 

None.

 

Regular Agenda:

 

1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, Nikkila absent, granted

permission to pay the Open Ac-

count Claim in the amount of

$80,894.63 to Nebraska Public

Power District.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

Council adjourned at 5:35 p.m.

 

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

 

ZNEZ F6,t1

Notice of Incorporation of the

Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-

profit corporation which is a public

benefit organization that will have

members. The name of the initial

registered agent is Candance

Benge and the street address of

the corporation's initial registered

office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,

Kearney, NE 68847. Candance

Benge is the incorporator with ad-

dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

 

ZNEZ J23,J30,F6

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,

in the central lobby of the main

courthouse of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska, the following

real property:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 14th day of December 2020.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30,F6

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin Fri-

day February 12, 2021. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ F4,5,6,8,9,10,11

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff

and BRET KING & KEARNEY

GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS

DOCTOR are Defendants, Case

SC20-63, the following described

property owned by BRET KING and

/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has

been levied upon:

(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift

(VIN # KCPH02P90764)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-

ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 26th Day of January,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine

Deputy

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13,F20

NOTICE TO ARCHITECTURE /

ENGINEERING FIRMS

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA

 

 

PROJECT NAME: 2021 A/E

Certified Firms

LOCATION: 1901 Y Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68503

PROJECT NO: 00007

INVITATION NO: 3388-21-8110

DESCRIPTION: The University of

Nebraska is updating its list of cer-

tified Architectural and Engineering

firms pursuant to university policy

RP-6.3.2. Firms interested in being

pre-certified for University consult-

ing work should submit: 1) an elec-

tronic copy of their SF330 Part II,

PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:

https://www.gsa.gov/

Forms/TrackForm/3299; and 2) firm

name, contact and other related in-

formation requested in the UNL

eBid system. This information will

be used to certify architectural and

engineering firms pursuant to uni-

versity policy. This request is inde-

pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-

quest or any specific project re-

quest. If a firm has branch offices,

submit an SF330 for each specific

branch office interested in working

with the University.

BIDS RECEIVED: Monday March

8, 2021, at 12:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl-

.edu/eBid (Vendor registration is

required)

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Thursday, Feburary 25, 2021

2:00:00 CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBidunl.edu prior to deadline.

 

 

ZNEZ F6,t1

 

<addr:RACICKY, PRESTON,4022171645,527 E. 25TH SUITE 5,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned, desiring to en-

gage in business under the ficti-

tious name of RACICKY MAT-

TRESSES intends to register the

said name with the State of Ne-

braska.

Racicky Mattresses

527 E 25th Suite 5

Kearney, NE 68847

(402)217-1645

ZNEZ F6,t1

RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

20 TON CONDENSING UNIT

AND COIL REPLACEMENT

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Ra-

venna Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Ravenna Public

Schools High School Auditorium 20

Ton Condensing Unit and Coil Re-

placement Project. Scope of work

includes but is not limited to the

following: This project consists of

the replacement of the 20 ton con-

densing unit and DX coil for the

High School Auditorium AHU. Bid-

ding documents and plans are

available electronically through: En-

gineering Technologies, Inc. of Lin-

coln, NE, on February 5, 2021.

Contractors may visit the school at

the pre-bid meeting. Bids are due

on or before February 25, 2021 at

2:00 p.m. CST, at the Ravenna

High School, 41750 Carthage Rd,

Ravenna, NE 68869. Bids will be

opened publicly and read aloud

at that time. Bid Security will be

required for this Bid. Cashier's

checks or certified checks will

not fulfill this requirement. A

pre-bid meeting for the project

will be held at Ravenna High

School, 41750 Carthage Rd, Ra-

venna, NE 68869, on February 16,

2021 at 3:00 P.M. CST. Attend-

ance by all prime bidders is ad-

vised. Contact Lisa Lewis or Bryce

Stamp (Engineering Technologies

Inc.) at 402-476-1273 for bidding

documents.

ZNEZ F6,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

 

NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert

Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI

21-90

TO: STEPHANIE COVERT

 

Notice is hereby given that on or

about January 14, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint is for judgment against the

defendant for damages in the

amount of $5,494.62 and an award

of court costs and judgment inter-

est as provided by law.

You are required to file an An-

swer to said Complaint on or be-

fore March 15, 2021 or judgment

may be taken against you.

 

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989

fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

 

 

PROJECT NAME: City Campus

Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance

shop space

LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-

coln, NE

PROJECT NO.: 12773

INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT

City Campus Utility Plant

West Shop Addition Location

905 N 14TH ST

Lincoln Ne. 68588

DEADLINE FOR

QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,

February 2, 2021

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $400,000.00

ZNEZ F3,F6,F10

