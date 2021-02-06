Legal notices: February 6, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
January 26, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on January 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear and Tami
James Moore. Absent: Jonathan
Nikkila. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent, withdrew the appli-
cation submitted by Amy Vinton for
B & G Investments LLC (William
Diessner) for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a day care on
property zoned District R-3, Urban
Residential Multi-Family District
(Medium Density) and described as
the South 35 feet of Lot 3 and the
North 7.5 feet of Lot 4, Block 10,
Kearney Land and Investment
Company's First Addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1718 3rd Avenue) at the
request of Amy Vinton.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Brittney Seivert
for Sprouts Childcare, LLC for a
Conditional Use Permit to operate
a day care on property zoned Dis-
trict R-3/ND-1, Urban Residential
Multi-Family (Medium Density)/Pi-
oneer Park Neighborhood
Conservation Overlay District and
described as Lot 1, Block 15, West
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska. By ma-
jority vote, Nikkila absent, sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8460 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8460 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Nikkila absent, Ordinance No. 8460
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held January 12, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
1000bulbs-$123.13-smcs;
3cma-$400.00-smcs;
4imprint-$263.83-smcs;
5gstore-$303.70-smcs,co; Ace Irri-
gation-$844.38-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Au-
to-$23.68-smcs; Advance Medi-
a-$1,800.00-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$522.94-smcs; Alert In-
tern-$40.00-smcs; All City Garage
Door-$275.00-smcs; All Make-
s-$3,395.74-smcs; Ama-
zon-$14,960.78-smcs,co; Ameri-
can-$3,025.85-smcs,co; American
Legion-$80.08-smcs; American Li-
brary Assn.-$44.99-smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$50.00-smcs; Applied Industri-
al-$166.52-smcs;
Aramark-$267.25-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$321.21-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$829.78-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$1,503.61-smcs; Axon Enter-
prise-$2,699.10-smcs; Babbitts
Online-$28.99-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$3,248.34-smcs; Banana Re-
public-$143.84-smcs; Baum Hy-
draulics-$1,161.78-smcs; Bear
Frame & Alignment-$252.23-smcs;
Blackburn Manufactur-
ing-$295.13-smcs; Blackstone
Publishing-$610.45-smcs; Black-
strap-$15,996.90-smcs; Blessing
-$132,191.40-smcs,co; Blue to
Gold-$318.00-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$155,809.02-smcs;
Boogaarts-$50.00-smcs; Border
States-$483.24-smcs;
Bosselman-$23,539.58-smcs;
Broadfoot's-$5,376.00-smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Register
Deeds-$99.05-smcs; Buffalo Out-
door Power-$735.91-smcs; Build-
ers-$1,062.27-smcs; Carolina Soft-
ware-$650.00-smcs;
Carquest-$190.54-smcs; Casey's--
$10.67-smcs; Cash-W-
a-$518.65-smcs; CBA Light-
ing-$1,378.46-smcs; CDW
Govt.-$300.97-smcs; Cengage/Ga-
ge-$108.10-smcs; Central Dis-
trict-$3,149.00-smcs; Central Hy-
draulic-$852.54-smcs; Central NE
Bobcat-$7,535.00-smcs,co; Cen-
tral States Wire-$2,548.25-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Chi-
cago Books-$38.50-smcs;
Cintas-$284.94-smcs; City
Glass-$716.00-smcs; City of Ky-
-$4,267.73-smcs,co; City Plumb-
ing-$145.86-smcs; Comm. Action
Part. Mid-NE-$315.00-smcs; Com-
passcom-$225.00-co; Consoli-
dated Mgmt.-$61.18-smcs; Con-
struction Rental-$1,790.43-smcs;
Control Yours-$400.00-smcs; Cop-
ycat -$1,044.30-smcs; Country
Partners-$57,869.25-smcs; Craw-
ford,L-$120.00-smcs;
Culligan-$4,188.00-smcs; Cum-
mins-$997.82-smcs; Dairy
Queen-$50.00-smcs; Da-Lite
Screen Store-$8,172.86-co; Data
Power-$327.60-smcs; Dawson
Public Power-$24,836.62-smcs;
Dell-$9,305.50-smcs,co;
Digicert-$828.40-smcs; Dish--
$128.05-smcs; Ditch Witch-$166-
.90-smcs; Dmilaco-$169.92-smcs;
Dutton-Lainson-$250.00-smcs; E
Replacement Parts-$23.28-smcs; E
Safety Supplies-$74.42-smcs;
Eakes-$392.79-smcs; Echo Elec-
tric-$1,554.74-smcs,co;
Ecolab-$83.06-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$57.00-smcs; Elliot Equip-
ment-$70.98-smcs; Ellis Wheel-
er-$601.32-smcs; EMC Insur-
ance-$6,969.24-smcs; Enter-
prise-$147.91-smcs; Envelopes.c-
om-$114.86-smcs;
Etsy-$70.52-smcs;
Eyemed-$1,269.66-smcs;
Facebook-$98.49-smcs; Family
Fresh Market-$50.00-smcs; Family
Practice-$91.00-ps; Farmers Un-
ion-$528.00-smcs; Fas-
tenal-$277.14-smcs; FBI Nat'l
Academy-$350.00-smcs; Federal
Signal Safety-$238.67-smcs; Five
Below-$16.05-smcs; Flem-
ing,D-$1,400.00 -smcs; Forms Ful-
fillment Center-$136.47-smcs;
Frontier-$7,297.45-smcs; Gall-
s-$37.75-smcs; Gamet-
ime-$6,634.24-co; Garrett Tires--
$4,128.15-smcs; Glass Doc-
tor-$119.94-smcs; Glock Profes-
sional-$400.00-smcs; Godaddy.c-
om-$359.76-smcs; Graczyk Lawn-
-$5,858.60-smcs; Graham Tire-
-$560.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$725.97-smcs;
Grayshift-$75.00-smcs; Grey
House Publishing-$2,085.00-smcs;
Hall Weapon Sys-
tems-$90.95-smcs; Handcuff
Baton Whse.-$35.20-smcs; Haz-
ard3 Training-$249.00-smcs; Heb-
ron Consumer-$122.00-smcs;
Heiman Fire Equip-
ment-$819.15-smcs; Hobby Lob-
by-$188.33-smcs; Holmes Plumb-
ing-$808.29-smcs,co; Home De-
pot-$770.94-smcs; Hon Analyt-
ics-$772.00-smcs;
IACP-$190.00-smcs; IAPE-
-$420.00-smcs; Idsecurityonline.c-
om-$54.51-smcs; Intermountain
Sales-$1,837.23-smcs; Int'l Cod
Council -$240.00-smcs; Int'l Insti-
tute-$215.00-smcs; Invoice Home-
-$5.00-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$497.14-smcs; Jackson
Service-$347.60-smcs; JJ Keller &
Assoc.-$234.74-smcs; Jr's West-
ern-$34.99-smcs; Ky Ace-$-
492.65-smcs; Ky Chamber Com-
m.-$695.00-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$8,213.60-smcs,co; Ky Crete
& Block-$113.96-smcs; Ky Hub-
-$1,921.75-smcs; Ky Regional
Medical-$260.98-ps; Ky Tire
-$1,455.00-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$429.00-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$481.45-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$5,759.32-smcs,co;
Kelly Supply-$359.72-smcs;
Konica Minolta-$228.83-smcs;
Landmark Imple-
ment-$1,552.96-smcs; Lawn
Mower Parts-$77.21-smcs; Law-
son Products-$749.26-smcs; Laz-
zar's Hydraulic-$28.53-smcs; Little
Caesars-$65.39-smcs; Logan Con-
tractors-$147.30-smcs; Macqueen
Equipment-$2,906.52-smcs; Maga-
zines.com-$21.40-smcs; Magic
Cleaning-$400.00-smcs; Mallory
Safety-$283.88-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$136.86-smcs; Masters True
Value-$670.91-smcs;
Matheson-$83.32-smcs; Matt
Friend Truck-$1,092.00-smcs;
Menards-$9,396.45-smcs; Mi-
chaels-$143.16-smcs; Mid America
Signal-$994.00-smcs; Midland
Scientific-$155.33-smcs; Midlands
Contracting- $55,207.34-co; Mid-
west Connect-$273.56-smcs; Mid-
west Synthetic Turf--
$3,400.00-smcs; Mike Holt Enter-
prises-$178.00-smcs; Miller Sims-
-$72.00-smcs; Moonlight Embroi-
dery-$1,015.25-smcs; Municipal
Supply-$17,661.16-smcs; Musi-
cian's Friend-$308.16-co; Nat'l
Law Enforcement-$100.00-smcs;
NCL of Wisconsin-$1,274.36-smcs;
NE Dept. of Reve-
nue-$40,685.57-smcs; NE Dept.
Environment-$16,540.29-smcs; NE
Floodplain-$35.00-smcs; NE Li-
brary Assoc.-$170.00-smcs; NE Li-
brary Commis-
sion-$1,189.76-smcs; NE Machin-
ery-$2,529.36-smcs; NE Municipal
Utilities-$80.00-smcs; NE Park &
Rec-$720.00-smcs; NE Peterbil-
t-$133.21-smcs; NE Salt & Grain-$-
18,655.35-smcs; NE Truck Cen-
ter-$2,149.68-smcs; NE Turf Asso-
c.-$540.00-smcs; New Deal Deic-
ing-$8,037.00-smcs; Nielsen Con-
tracting-$33,907.03-co; Niel-
sen,B-$31.00-smcs; NNA Servic-
es-$35.31-smcs; North Shore
Door-$203.02-smcs; Northwestern
Energy-$10,218.04-smcs; NRG
Media-$410.00-smcs;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office Max-
-$1,523.28-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$47.73-smcs; Old Na-
vy-$74.33-smcs;
Olsson-$6,922.00-smcs,co; One
Call Concepts-$178.36-co; O'Neill
Wood-$35,165.00-smcs; O'Reilly
Auto-$786.62-smcs;
Orscheln-$195.91-smcs; OTC
Brands-$185.10-smcs; Otter-
box-$64.15-smcs; Overhead Door-
-$884.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$36.58-smcs; Peavey Cor-
p-$175.00-smcs; Pep Co.-$15-
0.00-smcs; Photo Card-$171.-
52-smcs; Pitney
Bowes-$1,116.52-smcs; Platte
Valley Automart-$299.70-smcs;
Platte Valley Laborato-
ries-$655.00-smcs;
POAN-$855.00-smcs; Poster My
Wall-$29.95-smcs; Pot O'
Gold-$77.00-smcs; Presto-X-$99-
.00-smcs; Pro-Tint-$140.00-smcs;
Provantage-$266.22-smcs; Quil-
l-$796.14-smcs; Raynor Garage
Doors-$1,305.00-smcs;
Reams-$111.19-smcs; Red Willow
Co.-$7,842.00-smcs;
Redbox-$7.70-smcs; Reinke's--
$133.25-smcs;
Rentokil-$42.00-smcs; Research &
CPE-$249.31-smcs; RMV Con-
struction-$96,427.66-co; Rock-
mount Research-$151.64-smcs;
Roesler,A-$26.75-smcs; Russell's
Appliance-$854.93-smcs; S&B
Heating-$1,366.90-smcs; Safa-
riland-$2,685.00-smcs; Sahling
Kenworth-$373.94-smcs; Sandry
Fire Supply-$7,379.00-co; Sanita-
tion Products-$466.72-smcs; Sani-
-Tred-$214.54-smcs; Sayler
Screenprinting-$300.00-ps; Sher-
win Williams-$202.67-smcs;
Shredding Solutions-$45.00-smcs;
Sign Warehouse-$77.86-smcs; Sil-
verstone-$6,405.92-smcs; Siteone
Landscape-$3,751.34-smcs; SLA
Corp.-$164.52-smcs;
Smartsign-$209.90-smcs; Spec-
trum-$1,405.77-smcs; Star Her-
ald-$250.00-smcs; State Electrical
Division-$253.00-smcs; Steinbrink
Landscaping-$200.00-smcs; Stitch
3-$28.00-ps; Streakwave Wire-
less-$406.83-co; Stryker Sales-
-$14,730.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs;
Sumuri-$808.50-smcs; Super
Shine Auto-$22.24-smcs; Superior
Signals-$374.10-smcs; Supply
House-$268.52-smcs; Sutphen
Corporation-$57.40-smcs; Tar-
get-$277.29-smcs; Theror Real
Truck-$134.59-smcs; Titan Ma-
chinery-$457.85-smcs; Tractor
Supply-$429.21-smcs; Transcribe
Wreally-$30.00-smcs; Transunion--
$110.60-smcs; Traveler's Insur-
ance-$227,755.91-smcs; Tri-Co
Glass-$884.00-smcs; Triple Crown
Products-$17.90-smcs;
UAC-$720.00-smcs;
Uline-$334.35-smcs; Union Bank &
Trust-$1,724.00-smcs;
Unique-$340.10-smcs; Univ. of NE
Event-$320.00-smcs; UPS-$97-
.23-smcs; USA Communica-
tions-$686.46-smcs;
USPS-$593.80-smcs; Village Pay-
ment-$142.23-smcs; Visit
531-$151.56-smcs; Vizo.c-
om-$250.00-smcs; Vortex Op-
tics-$89.75-smcs;
VVS-$47.72-smcs;
Walgreens-$29.77-smcs; Wal-ma-
rt-$1,048.54-smcs; Water-
Link-$682.12-smcs; Wave
Onsite-$27.00-smcs; Wave Sen-
ior-$30.00-smcs;
WPCI-$251.00-smcs; Wroblewski,-
E-$200.00-smcs; Zabel,A-$45-
.46-smcs; Zimmerman Print-
ing-$310.50-smcs; Payroll Ending
01/16/21: $467,826.24. The fore-
going schedule of claims is pub-
lished in accordance with Section
19-1102 of the Revised Statutes of
Nebraska, and is published at an
expense of $102.93 to the City of
Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Feb-
ruary 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-11
approving Application for Payment
No. 1 in the amount of $117,165.40
submitted by Brown Construction
and approved by RDG Planning &
Design for the construction of the
Community Tennis Facility.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-12
approving the recommendation
submitted by the Fire Chief to in-
clude the following as members of
the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-
ment: Brooklyn Licking, Shane
Trofholz and Ryan Wheeler.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-13
approving the Non-Owned Corpo-
rate Hangar Lease Agreement for
Hangar T-929 located at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport between the
City of Kearney and Home Safety
Systems, Inc.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-14
approving the Consultant Agree-
ment between Alfred Benesch and
Company and the City of Kearney
for the Airport Improvement Pro-
gram Project in connection with the
Terminal Building Expansion proj-
ect at the Kearney Regional Airport.
8. Accept the bids received for
the 2021 Part 3 Improvements;
56th Street/Cherry Avenue Sanitary
Sewer Infrastructure in connection
with Sanitary Sewer Connection
District No. 2020-1 and adopt Res-
olution No. 2021-15 awarding the
bid to Midlands Contracting, Inc.
the amount of $561,015.00.
9. Accept the bids received for
the Wastewater Treatment Plant
Phase II; Vehicle Storage Building
and adopt Resolution No. 2021-16
awarding the bid to RMV Construc-
tion the amount of $1,516,900.00.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-17 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing an increase in the
amount of $50,850.00, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
3-Final in the amount of $55,148.96
and accept the Certificate of Sub-
stantial Completion submitted by
Morten Construction, LLC and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
the 2020 Trail Restoration.
11. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a 2022 Dump
Truck with a 16-foot Dump Box to
be used in the Sanitary Sewer
Treatment Division of the Utilities
Department and award the bid to
Truck Center Companies in the
amount of $136,020.00.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Nikkila absent, granted
permission to pay the Open Ac-
count Claim in the amount of
$80,894.63 to Nebraska Public
Power District.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
Council adjourned at 5:35 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
Notice of Incorporation of the
Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-
profit corporation which is a public
benefit organization that will have
members. The name of the initial
registered agent is Candance
Benge and the street address of
the corporation's initial registered
office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,
Kearney, NE 68847. Candance
Benge is the incorporator with ad-
dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,
in the central lobby of the main
courthouse of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska, the following
real property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 14th day of December 2020.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin Fri-
day February 12, 2021. Items will
be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff
and BRET KING & KEARNEY
GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS
DOCTOR are Defendants, Case
SC20-63, the following described
property owned by BRET KING and
/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has
been levied upon:
(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift
(VIN # KCPH02P90764)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-
ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 26th Day of January,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine
Deputy
NOTICE TO ARCHITECTURE /
ENGINEERING FIRMS
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
PROJECT NAME: 2021 A/E
Certified Firms
LOCATION: 1901 Y Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68503
PROJECT NO: 00007
INVITATION NO: 3388-21-8110
DESCRIPTION: The University of
Nebraska is updating its list of cer-
tified Architectural and Engineering
firms pursuant to university policy
RP-6.3.2. Firms interested in being
pre-certified for University consult-
ing work should submit: 1) an elec-
tronic copy of their SF330 Part II,
PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:
Forms/TrackForm/3299; and 2) firm
name, contact and other related in-
formation requested in the UNL
eBid system. This information will
be used to certify architectural and
engineering firms pursuant to uni-
versity policy. This request is inde-
pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-
quest or any specific project re-
quest. If a firm has branch offices,
submit an SF330 for each specific
branch office interested in working
with the University.
BIDS RECEIVED: Monday March
8, 2021, at 12:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
.edu/eBid (Vendor registration is
required)
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Thursday, Feburary 25, 2021
2:00:00 CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBidunl.edu prior to deadline.
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned, desiring to en-
gage in business under the ficti-
tious name of RACICKY MAT-
TRESSES intends to register the
said name with the State of Ne-
braska.
Racicky Mattresses
527 E 25th Suite 5
Kearney, NE 68847
(402)217-1645
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM
20 TON CONDENSING UNIT
AND COIL REPLACEMENT
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna Public
Schools High School Auditorium 20
Ton Condensing Unit and Coil Re-
placement Project. Scope of work
includes but is not limited to the
following: This project consists of
the replacement of the 20 ton con-
densing unit and DX coil for the
High School Auditorium AHU. Bid-
ding documents and plans are
available electronically through: En-
gineering Technologies, Inc. of Lin-
coln, NE, on February 5, 2021.
Contractors may visit the school at
the pre-bid meeting. Bids are due
on or before February 25, 2021 at
2:00 p.m. CST, at the Ravenna
High School, 41750 Carthage Rd,
Ravenna, NE 68869. Bids will be
opened publicly and read aloud
at that time. Bid Security will be
required for this Bid. Cashier's
checks or certified checks will
not fulfill this requirement. A
pre-bid meeting for the project
will be held at Ravenna High
School, 41750 Carthage Rd, Ra-
venna, NE 68869, on February 16,
2021 at 3:00 P.M. CST. Attend-
ance by all prime bidders is ad-
vised. Contact Lisa Lewis or Bryce
Stamp (Engineering Technologies
Inc.) at 402-476-1273 for bidding
documents.
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert
Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI
21-90
TO: STEPHANIE COVERT
Notice is hereby given that on or
about January 14, 2021, the under-
signed filed a Complaint in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint is for judgment against the
defendant for damages in the
amount of $5,494.62 and an award
of court costs and judgment inter-
est as provided by law.
You are required to file an An-
swer to said Complaint on or be-
fore March 15, 2021 or judgment
may be taken against you.
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989
fax
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: City Campus
Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance
shop space
LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-
coln, NE
PROJECT NO.: 12773
INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT
City Campus Utility Plant
West Shop Addition Location
905 N 14TH ST
Lincoln Ne. 68588
DEADLINE FOR
QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,
February 2, 2021
du/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $400,000.00
ZNEZ F3,F6,F10