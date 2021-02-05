 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 5, 2021

 

NOTICE

2021 DELINQUENT TAX LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER'S OFFICE

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

The following is a list of all lands

and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska upon which the State,

County and City taxes remain due

and unpaid for the 2019 tax year.

The list is published in accordance

with State Statute 77-1804.

Therefore, notice is hereby

given that in order to enforce the

lien of such taxes upon the real es-

tate property, I, Jean A. Sidwell,

Treasurer of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will on the first Monday in

March, 2021 offer for public sale at

the Buffalo County Treasurer's of-

fice, all of the taxes on the fol-

lowing described lands and lots of

the amount of State, County and

City taxes assessed thereon, to-

gether with interest and advertising

cost.

Said sale will be held between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and

will be continued from day to day

until the taxes on these lands and lots in said delinquent tax list shall

have been sold or offered for sale.

77-1806

A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty

five dollar registration fee. The fee

is non refundable upon redemp-

tion. 77-1807

Jean A. Sidwell,

Buffalo County Treasurer

Legal descriptions abbreviated.

Tax rounded to full dollar amount.

ABRREVIATIONS:

INC "Inclusive"

TL "Tax Lot"

MIO "Mineral Interest Only"

*Indicates multiple years tax due.

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS GIBBON

PT LT 2 BLK 1 5TH ADD 6,809

LT 5 BLK 1 GILMORE'S ADD 17,725

MD MARSHS SUB PT LT 3 25,155

DELINQUENT

REAL ESTATE TAXES

RURAL

12-13-13 PT N1/2 11,298

12-12-13 PT SW1/4 &SE1/4 10,558

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 531

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 60

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 55

CITY OF RAVENNA VILLAGE

LANDS

PT SW1/4 4-12-14 64

PT SW1/4SW1/4 4-12-14 948

ORIGINAL TOWN

LT 7-8 BLK 2 96

S2' LT 17 BLK 4 2

LT 1-2 BLK 7 836

LT 9 BLK 11 192

LT 2 BLK 12 350

PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 13 188

LT 7 BLK 21 209

LTS 3-4 BLK 24 353

LT 8 BLK 24 306

LT 9 BLK 25 214

LT 2 BLK 30 151

1ST ADD PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 4 728

GEIST ADD LT 8 BLK 2 265

MOTSICKS PT BLK 5 744

NORTH ADD LT 10 BLK 4 915

NORTH ADD LT 3 295

SHERMANS LT 6 BLK 4 401

SHERMANS LT 1 BLK 5 1,205

SMITHS PT LT 11;LT 12 BLK 1 697

VESLEYS PT LT 2 52

25-12-13 SW1/4 5,307

4-12-14 SE1/4 1,559

HERVERT SUB LT 1 141

10-12-14 TL 2-3 685

3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 300 *

9-12-15 TR IN NW1/4 24

VIL LTS POOLE LTS 1-2 BLK 7 40*

23-11-15 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 301

34-11-15 NE1/4 2,872 *

22-11-15 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 1,971

27-11-15 SE1/4SE1/4; PT

NE1/4SE1/4 1,715

16-11-14 PT N1/2 NE1/4 2,258

16-11-14 PT NE1/4 7,856

34-11-15 SE1/4 4,830

18-12-15 PT GOV LT 4 177

A & H AG ACRES LT 1 1,805

8-12-16 SW1/4SE1/4 319

36-11-16 PT W1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 309

GOLFSIDE 4 OUTLTS A-B 3 *

PRAIRIE ACRES 2ND BLK 1 LT 5 338

PLEASANTON

O T LT 6 BLK 10 44

O T LT 7 BLK 10 44

O T LTS 8-9 BLK 10 168

LAMMERS 1ST ADD

PEARSONS LT 4 124

WORTS 2ND PT BLK 5 486

RURAL

4-12-18 PT 26 ACRES 770

MILLER

VIL LDS TX LT 2 706

OT N1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 344

OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 & BLK 29 87

OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 136

OT LT 10 BLK 40 56 *

OT LTS 1-3, 11-12 BLK 40 200 *

1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2 120 *

RURAL

23-11-18

RR R/O/W IN SW1/4 79

PT SE1/4 RR R/O/W 62

PT SW1/4 SE1/4 RR R/O/W 85

35-11-18 PT NE1/4 5,230

35-11-18 N1/2 SE1/4 2,410

35-11-18 S1/2 SE1/4 1,178

36-11-18 SW1/4 5,674

22-11-17 TR SW1/4SW1/4 474

34-12-18 S1/2 7,083

13-10-15 N1/2NE1/4 &

NE1/4NW1/4 3,544 *

33-10-16 TR IN SE1/4 SW1/4 467

AMHERST

S AMHERST ADD LT 2 1,855

VIL LDS TR N1/2 NW1/4 110

VIL LDS PT TX LT 27 296

OT LTS 3-4 BLK 6 371

OT LTS 8-10 BLK 8 678

OT LTS 11-14 BLK 8 879

OT LT 9 BLK 21 603

OT LT 7 BLK 24 258

RURAL

12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4;PT E1/2

SW1/4 5,101

15-10-17 PT W1/2 11,977

16-10-17 PT E1/2 474

16-10-17 PT TX LT 4 & 19 396

EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 2 464

EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 3 464

28-10-17 E1/2 NE1/4 4,876

12-10-18 PT W1/2 SW1/4 142

35-10-17 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 66

ELM CREEK

VIL LDS PT TX LT 37 789

OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 669

ARENDTS 1ST PT LT 4,11-13 ALL

LTS 5-10 BLK 3 4,931

ARENDTS 3RD LTS 6-7 BLK 2 297

ARMSTRONGS PT BLK 3 1,134

CARY'S PT BLK 3 244

ELSES LT 2 BLK 2 359

TYLERS 2ND LT 9-10, PT LT 10

BLK 5 569

TYLERS 2ND LT 3 BLK 8 839

RURAL

31-9-18 PT E1/2SW1/4 & PT SE1/4

6,922

31-9-18 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 2,091

32-9-18 SW1/4 10,889

4-8-18 PT LT 8 SE1/4 1,974

SCOTT 2ND LT 3 281

9-9-18 PT NW1/4 5,522

21-9-18 N1/2 NE1/4 1,134

33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 133 *

ODESSA

VIL LTS 122, PT B ST 1,995

VIL LT 140, PT GRANT ST

581

VIL PT LTS 156-157 135

RURAL

GLENWOOD EST LT 60 BLK 1,962

2-9-17 PT SE 1/4 SE1/4 252

12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 5,233

BRIDLE ACRES 4TH BLK 2 LT

4,912

32-9-17 TR NE1/4 SE1/4 3,283

33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 229

35-9-16 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 328

ODESSA VILLAGE

LT 86 381

LTS 87-89 1,269

PT LT 114-115 317

LTS 133-134 1,328 *

LT 141 139

LT 153 560

PT LTS 156-157 152

LTS 162-163 704

RURAL

2-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 47

2-9-16 PT NW1/4 81

C.E.A. 2ND BLK 1 LT 1 1,728

RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 1,715

13-9-16 RR ROW SW1/4 SE1/4 61

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,758

AUSTIN EST 4TH LT 2 449

8-9-16 TR W1/2 SW1/4 932

6-8-16 PT E1/2 NE1/4 2,180

DEERFIELD BLK 5 LT 1, PT LTS

6-7 536

11-8-16

PT LT 1, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 1,835

LT 2, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 & LT 3

5,715

31-9-16 TR PT W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4

1,821

CANAL HGTS LT 8 234

FMLY EQUESTRIAN HILLS 5TH

LT2 249

EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 9 *

BUFFALO HILLS LT 3 BLK 3 669

28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 403 *

VALLEY SUB LT 2 3,373

SEVEN HILLS LTS 4 BLK 1 3,755

SEVEN HILLS LT 3 BLK 2 232

EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 2 906

EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 4 829

ELLENWOOD 2ND PT LT 2 & CE

DAR HILLS LT 16 BLK 1 3,886

32-9-15 PT SE1/4 SE1/4 1,873

32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT

LT 9 4,578

KEARNEY IND PARK LT 3-4 4,958

WILDERNESS TRLS LT 1 3,273

8-9-15 PARCEL A 4,569

30-9-15 TR IN NW1/4 5,510

6-8-15 LT 22 4,733

HERRMANN'S E PT LT 2 3,331

CITY OF KEARNEY

REMINGTON HGTS LT 7 7,277

REMINGTON HGTS LT 8 7,277

REMINGTON HGTS LT 9 7,267

MARIANNE HUNT 2ND BLK , PT

LT 2 1,464

FOUNTAIN HILLS 5TH BLK 7 LT

2,777

SUN WEST 5TH LT 2 1,691

PARK VIEW ESTATES 7TH

BLK 1 LT 1 800

BLK 1 LT 2 625

BLK 1 LT 3 550

BLK 1 LT 4 565

PARK VIEW ESTATE 8TH

BLK 1 LT 4 589

PARK VIEW ESTATES 9TH

BLK 1 LT 1 24

BLK 1 LT 2 20

BLK 1 LT 3 23

BLK 1 LT 4 20

BLK 2 LT 1 26

BLK 2 LT 2 22

BLK 2 LT 3 22

BLK 2 LT 4 26

BLK 2 LT 5 26

BLK 2 LT 6 22

BLK 2 LT 7 22

BLK 2 LT 8 26

BLK 3 LT 1 23

BLK 3 LT 2 21

BLK 3 LT 3 21

BLK 3 LT 4 20

RAMADA INN ADD LT 1 85,853

PT GOV LT 8 541

PT LT 20 233

ALTMAIER ACRES

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG A 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG B 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG C 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 663

LT 5 BLK 4 3,121

LT 15 BLK 4 3,777

OT PT LT 8 1,539

OT S1/2 LT 17 ALL 18 897

PACIFIC VIEW BLK 2 LTS 1-15

2,433

OT LTS 242- 243 768

OT LTS 923-926 1,915

OT LTS 953- 955 838

OT LTS 957- 958 1,071

OT LT 1325 1,945

OT LTS 1336; PT LT 1337 1,739

OT LT 1709 500

PRESTIGE ADD LT 1 419

OT PT LT 1779; S1/2 LT 6 ALL LT 7

BLK 33 5,795

A & L LT 3 733

ARROWHEAD HILLS

LT 19 BLK 2 3,693

ASHLAND ADD

PT LT 4-5 BLK 1 3,418

PT LT 1-2 BLK 2 3,999

N1/2 LT 1 BLK 17 929

BALL SUB LTS 4-5 5,405

BETHANY MANOR

PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 1 1,865

LT 22, PT LTS 21-23 BLK 1 2,921

PT LTS 27-28 BLK 2 2,518

BODINSONS SUB

PT LTS 1-3 1,384

PT LTS 1-3 1,280

LTS 4-7 2,211

LT 23 & PT LT 24 2,450

CARVERS LT 8 BLK 28 2,183

KINGWOOD CIRCLE

CONDO 2ND

UNIT 2A 157

COLONIAL ESTATES

PT LT 9 BLK 1 2,470

LT 2 BLK 2 5,188

CREST VIEW PL LT 9 BLK 3 5,750

CORTLANDT PL PT LT 20- 21

2,147

CRAWFORDS ADD

PT LT 1 BLK 1 1,064

LT 30 BLK 2 2,234

COUNTRYSIDE EST

LT 4 BLK 4 2,231

LT 9 BLK 4 6,598

2ND EAST LAWN LTS 1-3,10-12

PT LTS 4 & 9 BLK 124 1,779

EASTBROOKE LT 4 BLK 3 4,002

EVANS BLK 2 LT 6 976

EVANS BLK 2 LT 10 1,859

FAIRACRES LT 49 3,732

FAIRVIEW PT LT 18-19 BLK 2

1,366

FOREST PARK PT LTS 50-54

1,938

FORT KY PT LT 17-18 BLK 2 2,314

FORT KY LT 3 BLK 6 2,619

GILLETTS PT LT 10 & ALL LT 11

2,170

HARVEY PARK LT 6 1,377

IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 53 *

K L & I 1ST ADD

PT LT 11-12 BLK 7 1,406

PT LTS 3-4 BLK 10 1,433

LT 10 BLK 15 2,138

LTS 1-2 BLK 24 2,719

K L & I 2ND ADD

PT LTS 7- 8 BLK 15 1,077

K L & I CHOICE ADD

LT 10 BLK 2 857

BLK 3 LT 3 931

KEARNEY PLAZA

LT 26 BLK 4 1,314

LT 33 BLK 4 1,472

3RD LT 2 BLK 3 1,906

KEENS PARK LT 34 965

KEENS PARK LT 67 747

KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69

1,052

KEENS PARK LT 95 777

LAKEVIEW MNR PT LT 1 BLK 4

4,700

MARGIE 2ND LTS 4-5 4,894

MARGIE 2ND LT 6 3,141

MARGIE 2ND LT 7 490

MARROW SUB LT 3 2,852

NE1/4SSM PT LT 2 134

CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLTS A &

B 29 *

NORTHWEST HGTS LT 18 BLK 3

1,921

NW1/4 SS PT LT 30 2,439

NW1/4SS PT LT31 3,264

NW1/4SS PT LT 41 18,996

NW1/4SS PT LT 49 1,409

NURSERY PL LTS 54-56 2,761

NORTHEAST HGTS LT 34 4,278

PARK VIEW EST 4TH OUTLTS A-B

6

P & H ADD

LT 11 BLK 3 2,838

LT 7 BLK 15 2,030

PT LT 9, LT 10 BLK 17 2,580

LT 9 BLK 24 2,275

PT LT 6 BLK 28 2,297

LT 10 BLK 31 1,162

LT 6 BLK 34 2,487

PT LT 1 BLK 37 1,975

LT 12 BLK 37 2,691

LT 7 & PT LT 8 BLK 39 2,282

PT LT 1, LTS 2-3 BLK 43 7,608

LT 5 BLK 47 2,797

LTS 5-6 BLK 51 2,373

LTS 11-12 BLK 53 1,319

LTS 13-15 BLK 53 2,155

PT LTS 20-22, ALL 21 BLK 53

2,997

PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 54 1,042

PLAINVIEW SUB

PT LT 8- 9 BLK 3 1,460

LT 22 BLK 4 1,138

PT LT 7, LT 8 BLK 5 2,381

PLATTE RIVER COMM PARK 4TH

LT 1 BLK 1 10,790

SRC KEARNEY RDVLPMT LT 1

64,584

RIVERSIDE LTS 63-64 350

RIVERSIDE LTS 72-75 1,034

RAYMOND LT 1 BLK 2 3,113

SIBLEY'S LT 1 BLK 4 1,728

SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,790

SKIVIEW EST 3RD BLK 4 LT 5

5,904

SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH

LT 9 BLK 2 1,501

LT 1 BLK 3 2,562

SO KY LT 32 571

SO KY LTS 33-34 1,075

SO KY LTS 110-112 899

SO KY LTS 125-126 2,809

SPADY'S PT LT 3 120,859

SW1/4SS LT 29 1,364

SW1/4SS PT LT 109-110 2,602

SW1/4SS LT 165 1,330

SW1/4SS LT 193 2,104

SW1/4SS LT 302 2,309

SW1/4SS LT 303 2,346

SW1/4SS PT LT 341-342 2,110

SW1/4SS PT LT 344; LT 345 2,384

SW1/4SS LT 388 1,139

SW1/4SS LT 390 2,432

SW1/4SS LT 394 1,767

SW1/4SS LTS 450- 451 2,360

SW1/4SS LT 454, PT LT 455 1,277

SW1/4SS LT 474 1,346

SW1/4SS LT 542 2,030

SE1/4SS PT LT 27 1,460

SUN WEST PT LT 4; LTS 5-6 BLK

1 3,323

STONERIDGE 8TH

LT 1 BLK 1 3,673

BLK 2 LT 9 1,534

SUNNY ACRES LT 12 BLK 1 2,639

TERRACE PARK LT 1 BLK 1 946

WARWICK PLACE

PT LT 8, LT 9 2,401

PT LTS 9-11, ALL LT 10 2,419

WELLINGTON GREENS LT 4 BLK

2 955

WEST ADD

PT LTS 7- 9 BLK 5 1,429

PT 8-10 BLK 7 1,397

WESTOWN 5TH TRACT C 2,672

WESTOWN 6TH TRACT C 2,699

WHITAKERS GROVE

LTS 1-9 BLK 4 1,284

LTS 1-3,& 8-14,PT LT 4 BLK 6

2,063

LTS 8-9 BLK 8 572

LTS 10-13 893

LTS 6-7 BLK 9 1,815

LTS 10-14 BLK 9 1,539

LTS 1-2 BLK 16 1,997

WHITAKER & NORTHS PL LTS

11-12 1,180

WILSON'S SUB LT 12 BLK 3 1,129

SHREVE'S SUB TR IN SW1/4 PT

LT 3 471

TERRY ADD LT 1 2,828

EAST 56TH ST ESTATES 2ND

OUTLOT A 24

BLK 1 LT 2 931

BLK 1 LT 3 929

BLK 1 LT 4 926

BLK 1 LT 6 922

BLK 1 LT 7 920

2ND BLK 1 LT 8 929

BLK 2 LT 6 1,024

BLK 2 LT 12 1,025

FULLER & DALEY 2ND BLK 1 LT5

759

O T KY PT LTS 269-272 3,903

OT KY OPD 1

PT LT 64 6,143

PT LT 130 2,309

PT LTS 365-366, ALL LTS

367-373 23,900

LT 445, PT LT 446 1,568

MOORE & JONES OPD 1 PT LT 4

454

RURAL

1-9-15 PT SE1/4 2,024

1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 70

34-9-15 TR IN SW1/4 SE1/4 439

GIBBON

CITY LDS TX LT 17 1,100

CITY LDS PT LT 5 2,442

OT N1/2 LT 15 BLK 1 587

OT LTS 1-2 BLK 3 1,071

OT BLK 3 LT 9 1,097

OT PT LT 13, 14-15 BLK 5 2,776

OT LT 1 BLK 6 2,407

OT LT 2 BLK 6 204

OT PT LT 2; LT 3 BLK 10 1,099

OT LT 2 BLK 11 4,054

BOYDS PT LT 3 3,101

5TH ADD LT 1 BLK 1 1,462

5TH ADD LTS 3- 4 BLK 2 4,023

5TH ADD LT 7;PT LT 8 BLK 12 347

6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 2 830

6TH ADD PT LT 8 BLK 3 1,431

6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 3 1,667

6TH ADD PT LT 6-7 BLK 4 1,850

COOKS LT 1 BLK 1 124 *

COOKS N1/2 LT 14 BLK 4 898

GILMORES LT 5 BLK 1 905

HERSHEYS PT LT 16-17 1,941

HERSHEYS LT 20 1,697

IN DAVIS LT 5 BLK 1 1,746

IN DAVIS PT LT 7 BLK 1 175

MARSHS SUB PT TX LT 41 849

M D MARSHS PT LT 5 2,342

PUTNAMS PT LT 7 394

PUTNAMS PT LT 8 187

SO WIND LT 10 BLK 1 2,332

TREWS LTS 1-4 BLK 2 2,814

WEST LAWN PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 1

1,189

RURAL

32-10-14 E PT E1/2NW1/4 1,893

17-9-14 NW1/4 11,327

30-9-14 TR GOV LOT 1 1,601

30-9-14 PT N1/2NW1/4 2,145

33-9-14 PT N1/2NE1/4 850

35-9-14 TR IN NE1/4 1,466

5-8-13 TR GOV LT 2 2,163

DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,061

7-8-13 PT S1/2NE1/4 GOV LTS 8-9

990

9-8-13 TR GOV LT 5 444

2-8-14 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 17

3-8-14 PT GV LT 10 104

8-8-14 S1/2SE1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4

1,282

10-8-14 PT LTS 3-7 1,266

10-8-14 LT 8 1,794

11-8-14 ALL LT 1 & 6 PT LTS 2-5

1,379

12-8-14 TR LT 2 21

12-8-14 TR LTS 2-3 530

15-8-14 LTS 1-3; SE1/4 NW1/4 &

N1/2 SW1/4 4,866

16-8-14 TR S1/2 N1/2 1,679

16-8-14 PT LTS 3-6 2,214

17-8-14 LTS 1-4 1,711

17-8-14 LTS 5-8 SE1/4 & SE1

8,166

18-8-14 LTS 5-8 & SW1/4 SE1/4

2,193

19-8-14 LTS 1-2 397

20-8-14 LTS 1-2 579

21-8-14 LTS 1-2 913

SHELTON

VILLAGE LANDS

PT TAX LT 10 112 *

PT LT 12, ALL LT 13 5,818

LT 12,25; PT LT 13 BLK 6 655

PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 259

PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 861

O T LT 14, PT LT 13 BLK 6 276

O T LTS 15-18 BLK 6 580

1ST ADD LTS 9-10, PT LT 11 BLK6

493

3RD ADD LT 6 BLK 22 239

3RD ADD LTS 3-6 BLK 24 321

3RD ADD LT 4; PT LT 5 BLK 29

713

ALISTERS LTS 10-12 544

COADYS LT 12-13 & PT LT 14

BLK 1 874

COADYS LT 1 & PT LT 2 BLK 2

481

COADYS 2ND LTS 8- 9 BLK 6 617

COADYS 3RD PT BLK 5 288

FORREST PARK PT LTS 5-6; LT 9

383

FOREST PARK LT 10 157 *

HULLS LTS 5-6 BLK 5 3,527

PARKVIEW LTS 1-3 BLK 5 1,391

WALSH'S SUB

PT LT 17; LTS 18-19 315 *

LTS 28-29 PT LTS 10-11 1,016

RURAL

12-10-13 N1/2 NW1/4 2,799

36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4

JEFFRES LTS 3-6 806

24-9-13 PT LT 2 604

26-9-13 TR NE1/4NE1/4; PT GOV

LT 2 561

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 for

the purchase and construction of

two radio towers to be used by the

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

emailing

9095@buffalocounty.ne.gov.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Radio Communication Towers" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk's Office, PO

Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J29,F5

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F5,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Daryl D. Calkins,

Deceased

Estate No. 21-12

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 2, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Maria T. Calkins, 4470 23rd Street,

San Francisco, CA 94114, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this County on or

before April 5, 2021, or be forever

barrred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the County

Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Hol-

brook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ESTHER BROWN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-6

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

JOAN L. STEVENS, whose address

is 505 Evergreen Road, Kearney,

NE 68845 and BETTY J. NIELSEN,

whose address is 224 East 23rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, have

been appointed Personal Repre-

sentatives of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68845-0895

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 PM on

February 10, 2021 at the Kearney

Volunteer Fire Department Station

1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ F5,t1

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, February 5, 2021.

ZNEZ F5,t1

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

GUTHARD DIESEL, LLC

 

The name of the limited liability

company is:

GUTHARD DIESEL LLC.

 

The street and mailing address of

its designated office in the state of

Nebraska is 5530 W. Saddle Horse

Drive, Kearney, NE 68847.

The street and mailing address of

its agent for service of process in

the state of Nebraska is 1603

Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

The name of its agent for service is

USCA, inc.

The personal liability of the mem-

bers and managers of the company

for monetary damages for breach

of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated

to the fullest extent permissible un-

der the Nebraska law. The com-

pany is authorized to indemnify its

members and managers to the full-

est extent permissible under Ne-

braka law.

Dated: December 31, 2020.

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

 

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES B.

JACOBS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-8

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 28, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal Probate and the

Will of said Decedent and that

Renee Swearingen, whose address

is 19045 Ravenna Road, Gibbon,

NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors mush file their claims

with this Court on or before April 5,

2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Jeffrey C. Knapp, #21180

3710 Central Ave. Ste. 13 - P.O.

Box 1434

Kearney, NE 68848-5120

jknapp@lycos.com

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JESSICA BAILEY, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jessica Bailey, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1208 West 50th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Dustin Bailey,

1208 West 50th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 27, 2021, and it

shall continue perpetually.

Dustin Bailey, Member

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARVIN l.

HASKILL, JR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-5

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jill M.

Haskill, whose address is 8900 Tur-

key Creek Rd., Elm Creek, NE

68836, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin Fri-

day February 12, 2021. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ F4,5,6,8,9,10,11

 

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANI-

ZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: Printz Properties, LLC,

A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 9865 85th

Road, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Kari J. Printz, 9865 85th

Road Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

February 2, 2021

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

Attorney at Law

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS

(RFA)

 

Nebraska Adult Education, Adult

Education and Family Literacy Act

(AEFLA), Title II of the Workforce

Innovation and Opportunity Act

(WIOA) announces the availability

of funding for basic skills improve-

ment activities, high school equiva-

lency (GED®) test preparation ac-

tivities, English language acquisi-

tion activities, corrections educa-

tion and Integrated English Literacy

and Civics Education activities for

the 2022 Program Year, July 1,

2021 through June 30, 2022. The

grant application is currently in fed-

eral review and is expected to be

available for release in mid-Febr-

uary. Please check the webpage

link below for availability and in-

structions. Nebraska Adult Educa-

tion estimates that approximately

$2.3 million will be available state-

wide. Total award amounts will be

contingent on the amount of the

Federal Grant Award to Nebraska

Department of Education as the

State Eligible Agency for AEFLA

Funding.

Additional information, updated

RFA timeline dates and other perti-

nent information including “how to

apply” will be updated on the Adult

Education website at:

https://www.education.ne.go-

v/ADED/grant-resources/

Interested applicants must sub-

mit an intent to apply notice to:

nde.adulteducation@nebra-

ska.gov

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF WILLIAM M.

DeBRIE, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-10

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 29, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Justin

W. DeBrie, whose address is 40410

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before April 5,

2021, or be forever barrred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

