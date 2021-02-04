Legal notices: February 4, 2021

Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, February 15, 2021, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-
LEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: February 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 17, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 8, 2021 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Archi-
tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid
Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929
February 25, 2021: Bids re-
ceived from General Contractors at
2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews
in CCC Board Room.
March 18, 2021: Contractor
recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
March 22, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements.
April 5, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substan-
tial Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final
Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of
Contents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Im
ages
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFER
ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin
coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St., Omaha,
NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE
68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 South Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island,
NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite
500, Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
Standard Digital Imag
ing/StandardShare -
Construction Industry Cen
ter - www.constructio
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics
(Electronic Plan Room),
3315 Central Ave, Hot
Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.co
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
LEGAL NOTICE
The February 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Febru-
ary 10-11, 2021, in the Board
Room at NPPD's General Office,
1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-
braska. NPPD Board committees
will also meet February 10-11, in
the Board Room at the Columbus
General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's Febru-
ary 2021 Board meeting is as fol-
lows:
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10,
2021
Budget Committee - 10:00 a.m.
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Budget Committee
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2021
Energy Supply Committee - 8:30
a.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following Energy
Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
February 11, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of February 11. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
February 10-11, 2021, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
s/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRAKSA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, February 9, 2021 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: February 9th, 2021
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Har-
desty Construction L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is De-
reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on January 21,
2021.
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin Fri-
day February 12, 2021. Items will
be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Brian R.
Symington, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: January 22, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The Registered
Agent of the Company is Collin
Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The Company
was formed on January 21, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that T&L
Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 2405
W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is An-
drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th
Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, including
but not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on December 15,
2020 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its mem-
ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of
Organization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany, and its initial members are
Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.
Romatzke.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
ZNEZ J21,J28,F4