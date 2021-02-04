 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 4, 2021

Legal notices: February 4, 2021

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, February 15, 2021, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ F4,t1

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-

LEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: February 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 17, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 8, 2021 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Archi-

tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid

Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929

February 25, 2021: Bids re-

ceived from General Contractors at

2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews

in CCC Board Room.

March 18, 2021: Contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

March 22, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

April 5, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substan-

tial Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final

Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of

Contents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Im

ages

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFER

ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin

coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St., Omaha,

NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE

68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island,

NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite

500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

Standard Digital Imag

ing/StandardShare -

www.standarddigital.com.

Construction Industry Cen

ter - www.constructio

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics

(Electronic Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave, Hot

Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.co

nstruction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ F2,F4,F10,F12

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The February 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Febru-

ary 10-11, 2021, in the Board

Room at NPPD's General Office,

1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-

braska. NPPD Board committees

will also meet February 10-11, in

the Board Room at the Columbus

General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's Febru-

ary 2021 Board meeting is as fol-

lows:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10,

2021

Budget Committee - 10:00 a.m.

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Budget Committee

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2021

Energy Supply Committee - 8:30

a.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following Energy

Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

February 11, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of February 11. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

February 10-11, 2021, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-u-

s/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRAKSA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ F4,t1

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, February 9, 2021 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F4,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: February 9th, 2021

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

85058674924?pwd=NGtlYlhQTWxDak5wSnRwWVE0dnVCdz09

Meeting ID: 850 5867 4924

Passcode: 988139

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,85058674924#,,,,

*988139# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,85058674924#,,,,

*988139# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

ZNEZ F4,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Har-

desty Construction L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is De-

reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on January 21,

2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin Fri-

day February 12, 2021. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ F4,5,6,8,9,10,11

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Brian R.

Symington, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: January 22, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Organizer

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The Registered

Agent of the Company is Collin

Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The Company

was formed on January 21, 2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that T&L

Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 2405

W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is An-

drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th

Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of Nebraska, including

but not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on December 15,

2020 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its mem-

ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of

Organization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany, and its initial members are

Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.

Romatzke.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

ZNEZ J21,J28,F4

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News