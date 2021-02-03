Legal notices: February 3, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, February 8, 2021 at
10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room
of Central Office of SCNAAA. The
address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
held Tuesday, February 9th,
2021, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-
sioner's 'Board Room', Court-
house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.
Notice is hereby given that pur-
suant to the written consent of all
the shareholders and directors of
the corporation adopted as of De-
cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet
Solutions, Inc. was amended to
change the name of the Corpora-
tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.
ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE
NATURAL RESOURCES
DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,
NEBRASKA
In the matter of Groundwater
Management within the Central
Platte Natural Resources District:
This matter came on for considera-
tion by the Board of Directors in
conjunction with a public hearing
that was held on January 28, 2021,
at the Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District office in Grand Is-
land, Nebraska.
The NRD has implemented a
Groundwater Management Pro-
gram, which includes certain rules
and regulations that are in accord-
ance with the Nebraska State Stat-
utes, to manage and improve
groundwater supply within the
NRD. Changes to the District’s
Rules and Regulations:
Add a section to the Central
Platte Natural Resources District’s
Ground Water Management Pro-
gram Rules and Regulations titled
Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage
Reserve Program-Participation Eli-
gibility and Rules.
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually. The Pro-
gram was developed to ensure that
supplies in the Platte Basin are op-
timized and managed efficiently
with maximum benefits and to
meet water management obliga-
tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for
Joint Integrated Water Resources
Management of Over-Appropriated
Portions of the Platte River Basin,
CPNRD’s Integrated Management
Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-
tion Plan for the Platte River Re-
covery Implementation Program.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:
That the above Rules and Regu-
lations be implemented. The com-
plete texts of the Central Platte
NRD’s Groundwater Management
Plan and the Rules and Regulations
for the Implementation of the Ne-
braska Groundwater Management
and Protection Act, including the
revisions hereby ordered, are avail-
able for inspection at the Central
Platte NRD office during normal
weekday working hours.
The effective date of the changes
specified herein shall be March 4,
2021.
Order issued January 28, 2021
By Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District
Mick Reynolds, Chairman
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
will be sold at public auction to
the highest bidder immediately in-
side the main East Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time, pursuant to
the power of sale granted in the
Deed of Trust executed by
Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, as Trustor,
and filed for record on June 7,
2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of market-
able title will be made in connec-
tion with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: City Campus
Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance
shop space
LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-
coln, NE
PROJECT NO.: 12773
INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT
City Campus Utility Plant
West Shop Addition Location
905 N 14TH ST
Lincoln Ne. 68588
DEADLINE FOR
QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,
February 2, 2021
du/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $400,000.00
