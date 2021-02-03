 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 3, 2021

Legal notices: February 3, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, February 8, 2021 at

10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room

of Central Office of SCNAAA. The

address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

ZNEZ F3,t1

held Tuesday, February 9th,

2021, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-

sioner's 'Board Room', Court-

house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

ZNEZ F3,t1

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that pur-

suant to the written consent of all

the shareholders and directors of

the corporation adopted as of De-

cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet

Solutions, Inc. was amended to

change the name of the Corpora-

tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.

ZNEZ J20,J27,F3

 

ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE

NATURAL RESOURCES

DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,

NEBRASKA

 

In the matter of Groundwater

Management within the Central

Platte Natural Resources District:

This matter came on for considera-

tion by the Board of Directors in

conjunction with a public hearing

that was held on January 28, 2021,

at the Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District office in Grand Is-

land, Nebraska.

The NRD has implemented a

Groundwater Management Pro-

gram, which includes certain rules

and regulations that are in accord-

ance with the Nebraska State Stat-

utes, to manage and improve

groundwater supply within the

NRD. Changes to the District’s

Rules and Regulations:

Add a section to the Central

Platte Natural Resources District’s

Ground Water Management Pro-

gram Rules and Regulations titled

Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage

Reserve Program-Participation Eli-

gibility and Rules.

The 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program will provide a long-term

solution in protecting surface water

rights. Irrigation districts will sign

up for the conservation program

and surface water users will have

the option to opt-in or opt-out of

the program annually. The Pro-

gram was developed to ensure that

supplies in the Platte Basin are op-

timized and managed efficiently

with maximum benefits and to

meet water management obliga-

tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for

Joint Integrated Water Resources

Management of Over-Appropriated

Portions of the Platte River Basin,

CPNRD’s Integrated Management

Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-

tion Plan for the Platte River Re-

covery Implementation Program.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

That the above Rules and Regu-

lations be implemented. The com-

plete texts of the Central Platte

NRD’s Groundwater Management

Plan and the Rules and Regulations

for the Implementation of the Ne-

braska Groundwater Management

and Protection Act, including the

revisions hereby ordered, are avail-

able for inspection at the Central

Platte NRD office during normal

weekday working hours.

The effective date of the changes

specified herein shall be March 4,

2021.

Order issued January 28, 2021

By Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District

Mick Reynolds, Chairman

ZNEZ F3,F10,F17

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

The following described property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

will be sold at public auction to

the highest bidder immediately in-

side the main East Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time, pursuant to

the power of sale granted in the

Deed of Trust executed by

Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, as Trustor,

and filed for record on June 7,

2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of market-

able title will be made in connec-

tion with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

 

PROJECT NAME: City Campus

Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance

shop space

LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-

coln, NE

PROJECT NO.: 12773

INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT

City Campus Utility Plant

West Shop Addition Location

905 N 14TH ST

Lincoln Ne. 68588

DEADLINE FOR

QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,

February 2, 2021

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $400,000.00

ZNEZ F3,F6,F10

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News