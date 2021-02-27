Legal notices: February 27, 2021

U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
March 25th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M., in
the central lobby of the main court-
house of Buffalo County, Kearney,
Nebraska, the following real prop-
erty:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 4th day of February 2021.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
MEETING NOTICE
Pleasanton Rural Fire District #4
meeting to be held on Monday,
March 1st, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the
Pleasanton Fire Hall, Pleasanton,
Nebraska.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for the “NET -
KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -
Roof Replacement” project lo-
cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-
drege, NE 68949, will be received
by mail or hand delivered to the of-
fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-
communications,1800 North 33rd
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-
ttention Chris Homer, Director of
Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on
Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-
mediately following, the bids will be
read aloud by the Owner via Zoom
Meeting.
Bidding Documents have been
prepared by Jackson - Jackson &
Associates, Inc. and may be ob-
tained, with a $25 refundable de-
posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-
ply Company location, 4320 South
89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822
“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the
Bidding Documents may be exam-
ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-
change, 4159 South 94th Street,
Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-
ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-
nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-
ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second
Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings
Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington
Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-
braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th
Street, North Platte, NE; York Area
Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.
Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the
following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-
struct Connect, and Stand-
ardSHARE.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-
ing shall be held at the construction
site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,
February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen
Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson
– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at
(402) 391-3999 with any questions.
Attendance by bidding contractors
is highly encouraged.
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
March 10th to March 19th, 2021.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
