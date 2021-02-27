 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 27, 2021

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

 

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

March 25th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M., in

the central lobby of the main court-

house of Buffalo County, Kearney,

Nebraska, the following real prop-

erty:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 4th day of February 2021.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ F27,M6,M13,M20

MEETING NOTICE

 

Pleasanton Rural Fire District #4

meeting to be held on Monday,

March 1st, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the

Pleasanton Fire Hall, Pleasanton,

Nebraska.

ZNEZ F27,M1

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for the “NET -

KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -

Roof Replacement” project lo-

cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-

drege, NE 68949, will be received

by mail or hand delivered to the of-

fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-

communications,1800 North 33rd

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-

ttention Chris Homer, Director of

Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on

Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-

mediately following, the bids will be

read aloud by the Owner via Zoom

Meeting.

Bidding Documents have been

prepared by Jackson - Jackson &

Associates, Inc. and may be ob-

tained, with a $25 refundable de-

posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-

ply Company location, 4320 South

89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822

“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the

Bidding Documents may be exam-

ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-

change, 4159 South 94th Street,

Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-

ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-

nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-

ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second

Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings

Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington

Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-

braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th

Street, North Platte, NE; York Area

Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.

Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the

following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-

struct Connect, and Stand-

ardSHARE.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-

ing shall be held at the construction

site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,

February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen

Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson

– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at

(402) 391-3999 with any questions.

Attendance by bidding contractors

is highly encouraged.

ZNEZ F13,F20,F27

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

March 10th to March 19th, 2021.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F26,F27,M5,M6

 

