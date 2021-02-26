Legal notices: February 26, 2021

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2021 Part 2 Improvements, Pony
Express Road, Kearney, Nebraska
will be received by City of Kearney,
at the office of the City Clerk, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time
on March 2, 2021, at which time
the Bids received will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the City
Council Chambers.
This project consists of con-
structing the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 3,000
square yards of paving on Pony Ex-
press Road from 39th Street to the
north approximately 800 feet. The
project also consists of integral
curb and gutter, driveway and side-
walk pavement removal and re-
placement and all other associated
work as indicated on the drawings
and within the specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For:
2021 Part 2 Improvements
Pony Express Road
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: March 2, 2021
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
Ÿ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ÿ City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ÿ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
Ÿ Master Builders of Iowa, 221
Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
7531021 - 2021 Part 2 Improve-
ments Pony Express Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of a prefabricated steel
truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of
concrete trail, and work incidental
thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH
STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -
8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN
BRIDGE ". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, President of
the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-198
Notice is hereby given that on the
5th day of February, 2021, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Randy D. Lucas, whose
address is 13840 370th Road, Ma-
son City, Nebraska 68855, was for-
mally appointed by the Court as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 12, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
CLERK OF THE COUNTY
COURT
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #115780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
March 9, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Comprehen-
sive Development Plan from Neigh-
borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-
sity Residential to Medium Density
Residential property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-3, Urban Resi-
dential Multi-Family District (Med-
ium Density) for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN
IMPROVEMENT BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on March 3, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-6
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE PENSTOCKS AT
JEFFREY CANYON
POWER PLANT
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTRICT
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-7
TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-
TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-
LECTRIC POWER PLANTS
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after 4
PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and
no bids will be considered that are
delivered to the Purchasing Agent
after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,
6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,
Ne 68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, including offer-
ing therapy services to the general
public, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The Lim-
ited Liability Company was formed
on January 11, 2021 and has per-
petual existence. Its affairs shall be
conducted by the Manager pursu-
ant to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Laurie A. Sayer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21 - 16
Notice is hereby given that a Peti-
tion for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Angelique
Trotter as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on
March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave. N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will hold a meeting
on March 5, from 9 a.m. to approxi-
mately 12 p.m. (CDST) at the Ad-
ministrative Services Building, De-
velopment Center, Lower Level,
1526 K Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.
The meeting agenda is available for
public inspection at the Nebraska
Department of Labor, 500 South
16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and
is also accessible on the Board’s
webpage at https://dol.nebra-
ymentAndTraining/Trai-
ning/WIOA/NWDB. For more in-
formation, contact the Nebraska
Department of Labor at
402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and
services for individuals with disabil-
ities are available upon request;
contact Nicole Goodwin at
402.471. 9828 for accommoda-
tions. Equal Opportunity Employ-
er/Program, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair, Nebraska
Workforce Development Board
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARGARET P.
BEDKE, DECEASED
Cast No. PR21-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 16, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Deceased and that Michael
R. Bedke, whose address is 1307
E. 65th Street, Kearney, NE 68847
and Dennis A. Bedke, whose ad-
dress is 2012 W. 50th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, were informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before April 19, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
PARKER, BROSSART &
BAHENSLY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-195
Notice is hereby biven that, on
January 29, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Janice Martin Templeton whose
address is 2310 6th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 19, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, February 23, 2021, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8468 amending
Section 4-605 "Temporary Fire-
works Stands" of Article 6
"Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire Reg-
ulations" of the City Code to
amend the date from June 24 to
June 22 for when firework enclo-
sures or stands can be placed on
real estate for the sale of consumer
fireworks that is permitted beginn-
ing June 28 through July 4.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
March 10th to March 19th, 2021.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
NOTICE
County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
Estate of Rosemary O.
McKeon, Deceased, No. PR
21-23
Notice is hereby given that on
February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Elaine de la Motte whose
address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,
Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before April 26, 2001, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,
Butz & Porto, LLC
Attorneys for Applicant
