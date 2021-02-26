 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 26, 2021

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2021 Part 2 Improvements, Pony

Express Road, Kearney, Nebraska

will be received by City of Kearney,

at the office of the City Clerk, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time

on March 2, 2021, at which time

the Bids received will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the City

Council Chambers.

This project consists of con-

structing the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 3,000

square yards of paving on Pony Ex-

press Road from 39th Street to the

north approximately 800 feet. The

project also consists of integral

curb and gutter, driveway and side-

walk pavement removal and re-

placement and all other associated

work as indicated on the drawings

and within the specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For:

2021 Part 2 Improvements

Pony Express Road

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: March 2, 2021

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

Ÿ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ÿ City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ÿ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

Ÿ Master Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

7531021 - 2021 Part 2 Improve-

ments Pony Express Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F12,19,26

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of a prefabricated steel

truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of

concrete trail, and work incidental

thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH

STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -

8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN

BRIDGE ". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, President of

the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F26,M5,12

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-198

Notice is hereby given that on the

5th day of February, 2021, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Randy D. Lucas, whose

address is 13840 370th Road, Ma-

son City, Nebraska 68855, was for-

mally appointed by the Court as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 12, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

CLERK OF THE COUNTY

COURT

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #115780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ F12,F19,F26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

March 9, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Comprehen-

sive Development Plan from Neigh-

borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-

sity Residential to Medium Density

Residential property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-3, Urban Resi-

dential Multi-Family District (Med-

ium Density) for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F26,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN

IMPROVEMENT BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on March 3, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F26,t1

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-6

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE PENSTOCKS AT

JEFFREY CANYON

POWER PLANT

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTRICT

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-7

TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-

TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-

LECTRIC POWER PLANTS

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after 4

PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and

no bids will be considered that are

delivered to the Purchasing Agent

after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,

6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,

Ne 68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, including offer-

ing therapy services to the general

public, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The Lim-

ited Liability Company was formed

on January 11, 2021 and has per-

petual existence. Its affairs shall be

conducted by the Manager pursu-

ant to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Laurie A. Sayer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21 - 16

Notice is hereby given that a Peti-

tion for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Angelique

Trotter as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Buf-

falo County Court, PO Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on

March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave. N. Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Represent-

ative

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will hold a meeting

on March 5, from 9 a.m. to approxi-

mately 12 p.m. (CDST) at the Ad-

ministrative Services Building, De-

velopment Center, Lower Level,

1526 K Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The meeting agenda is available for

public inspection at the Nebraska

Department of Labor, 500 South

16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and

is also accessible on the Board’s

webpage at https://dol.nebra-

ska.gov/Emplo-

ymentAndTraining/Trai-

ning/WIOA/NWDB. For more in-

formation, contact the Nebraska

Department of Labor at

402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and

services for individuals with disabil-

ities are available upon request;

contact Nicole Goodwin at

402.471. 9828 for accommoda-

tions. Equal Opportunity Employ-

er/Program, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair, Nebraska

Workforce Development Board

ZNEZ F26,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARGARET P.

BEDKE, DECEASED

Cast No. PR21-18

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 16, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate and Will

of said Deceased and that Michael

R. Bedke, whose address is 1307

E. 65th Street, Kearney, NE 68847

and Dennis A. Bedke, whose ad-

dress is 2012 W. 50th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845, were informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before April 19, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

PARKER, BROSSART &

BAHENSLY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-

pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander

Templeton, Sr., Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-195

Notice is hereby biven that, on

January 29, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Janice Martin Templeton whose

address is 2310 6th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845, was appointed by

the Court as Personal Representa-

tive of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 19, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ F19,F26,M5

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, February 23, 2021, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8468 amending

Section 4-605 "Temporary Fire-

works Stands" of Article 6

"Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire Reg-

ulations" of the City Code to

amend the date from June 24 to

June 22 for when firework enclo-

sures or stands can be placed on

real estate for the sale of consumer

fireworks that is permitted beginn-

ing June 28 through July 4.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F26,t1

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

March 10th to March 19th, 2021.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F26,F27,M5,M6

 

 

NOTICE

County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

Estate of Rosemary O.

McKeon, Deceased, No. PR

21-23

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Elaine de la Motte whose

address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,

Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before April 26, 2001, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,

Butz & Porto, LLC

Attorneys for Applicant

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

