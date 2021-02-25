Legal notices: February 25, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.
The designated office of the limited
liability company is 2610 S En-
gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The
name of the registered agent is Eric
Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd
Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability
company is organized to engage in
and to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, orther
than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska. The limited liability com-
pany shall commence business on
March 8, 2021 and shall have per-
petual existence. The business of
the limited liability company shall
be conducted by its members.
Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-
tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,
NE 68810.
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of the Limited Liability
Company: BrixBar, LLC
Street and mailing address of ini-
tial designated office: 14 E. 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68847
Name, street and mailing address
of initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the company: Scott M.
Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,
NE 68847
Dated: February 3, 2021.
Scott M. Klone, Organizer
Prepared and Submitted by:
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 405
CONTRACT ID: 4781X
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
STP-30-4(161)
LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -
SHELTON
IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: M40036
STATE PROJECT NO. M40036
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION
CONTROL
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 455
CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE
PROJECT NO. M40035
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
Notice is hereby given that
Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as “the Company”) a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500
3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: February 9, 2021
Matthew Kollars, Organizer
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
DRY LAND FARM GROUND
FOR LEASE
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called the "District") desires
to lease to the highest bidder(s) the
following dry land farm ground:
Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres
+/- A Tract of land located in the
Northeast Quarter and the South-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper
County, containing 76.9 acres,
more or less, and a Tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 22, Dawson County, con-
taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all
West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska
(East side of Johnson Lake); and a
Tract of land located in the North
Half of the Northwest and the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,
Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast side of Johnson Lake), con-
taining 50.4 acres, more or less.
Future direct payment amounts are
dependent upon the current Farm
Bill being rolled over or a new Farm
Bill being passed. Please contact
the county Farm Service Agency
for more information, if needed.
The District reserves the right to
reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be
available for possession on April 1,
2021 with a five-year lease term.
Interested parties must submit
bids detailing the cash rent per
acre for Parcel #1.
All sealed bids must be filed in
the Office of the Purchasing Agent
of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,
not later than 10:00 a.m., local
time, March 23, 2021, at which
time all bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud in the presence of
bidders and their representatives.
Approval of a bid by the Board of
Directors of the District will consti-
tute the lease between the parties.
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,
2021, and no bids will be consid-
ered that are delivered to the Pur-
chasing Agent after said time.
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: March 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: March 11, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated March 3, 2021 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
2,440 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. March 11, 2021: Pre-Bid Con-
ference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929 March 25, 2021:
Bids received from General Con-
tractors at 2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
April 15, 2021: Contractor recom-
mendation presented to Board of
Governors.
April 16, 2021: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements.
April 19, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substantial
Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract
Documents including Project Man-
ual, Construction Drawings and all
issued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE
ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASS
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Primoddity LLC, organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, whose registered agent is
Andrew Brackett and whose regis-
tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was
formed on October 30, 2020, to en-
gage in any lawful business. The
company's period of duration is
perpetual with all company affairs
managed by its members. Andrew
Brackett is the company's organ-
izer and the company's initial des-
ignated office is located at 206 E.
46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,
68847.
