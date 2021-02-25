 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 25, 2021

Legal notices: February 25, 2021

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.

The designated office of the limited

liability company is 2610 S En-

gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The

name of the registered agent is Eric

Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd

Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability

company is organized to engage in

and to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, orther

than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska. The limited liability com-

pany shall commence business on

March 8, 2021 and shall have per-

petual existence. The business of

the limited liability company shall

be conducted by its members.

Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-

tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,

NE 68810.

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of the Limited Liability

Company: BrixBar, LLC

Street and mailing address of ini-

tial designated office: 14 E. 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68847

Name, street and mailing address

of initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the company: Scott M.

Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,

NE 68847

Dated: February 3, 2021.

Scott M. Klone, Organizer

Prepared and Submitted by:

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

twt2@tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 405

CONTRACT ID: 4781X

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-30-4(161)

LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -

SHELTON

IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: M40036

STATE PROJECT NO. M40036

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION

CONTROL

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/

 

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 455

CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE

PROJECT NO. M40035

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

 

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

 

Notice is hereby given that

Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as “the Company”) a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500

3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The company is member-managed.

Dated: February 9, 2021

Matthew Kollars, Organizer

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

DRY LAND FARM GROUND

FOR LEASE

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called the "District") desires

to lease to the highest bidder(s) the

following dry land farm ground:

Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres

+/- A Tract of land located in the

Northeast Quarter and the South-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper

County, containing 76.9 acres,

more or less, and a Tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 22, Dawson County, con-

taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all

West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska

(East side of Johnson Lake); and a

Tract of land located in the North

Half of the Northwest and the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,

Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast side of Johnson Lake), con-

taining 50.4 acres, more or less.

Future direct payment amounts are

dependent upon the current Farm

Bill being rolled over or a new Farm

Bill being passed. Please contact

the county Farm Service Agency

for more information, if needed.

The District reserves the right to

reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be

available for possession on April 1,

2021 with a five-year lease term.

Interested parties must submit

bids detailing the cash rent per

acre for Parcel #1.

All sealed bids must be filed in

the Office of the Purchasing Agent

of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,

not later than 10:00 a.m., local

time, March 23, 2021, at which

time all bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud in the presence of

bidders and their representatives.

Approval of a bid by the Board of

Directors of the District will consti-

tute the lease between the parties.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,

2021, and no bids will be consid-

ered that are delivered to the Pur-

chasing Agent after said time.

ZNEZ F25,M4,M11

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: March 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: March 11, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated March 3, 2021 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

2,440 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. March 11, 2021: Pre-Bid Con-

ference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929 March 25, 2021:

Bids received from General Con-

tractors at 2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

April 15, 2021: Contractor recom-

mendation presented to Board of

Governors.

April 16, 2021: Contract awarded:

Start Digital Document Submittal

Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-

change) and Administrative Re-

quirements.

April 19, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substantial

Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract

Documents including Project Man-

ual, Construction Drawings and all

issued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE

ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASS

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ F25,M2,M9

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Primoddity LLC, organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, whose registered agent is

Andrew Brackett and whose regis-

tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was

formed on October 30, 2020, to en-

gage in any lawful business. The

company's period of duration is

perpetual with all company affairs

managed by its members. Andrew

Brackett is the company's organ-

izer and the company's initial des-

ignated office is located at 206 E.

46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,

68847.

ZNEZ F18,F25,M4

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News