Legal notices: February 24, 2021

Notice of Organization of
C Lazy B Trucking &
Dispatch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that C
Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
C Lazy B Trucking
& Dispatch, LLC
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 46090
Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore
Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 22, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Daniel Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Richard Leisinger
46665 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Brian Leisinger
46225 39th Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Levi Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Daniel Leisinger, Member
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Mill-
sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Clare-
ssa L. Millsap, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: February 4, 2021.
Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer
Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that K&C
Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on Feb-
ruary 19, 2021.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Chief Elected Officials Board
and Greater Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board is preparing a local
and regional plan for the period of
July 1, 2021 through June 30,
2025. The local plan covers the 88
county area served by GNWDB
and the regional plan is statewide.
This plan meets the requirements
of the Workforce Innovation and
Opportunity Act by establishing lo-
cal and regional strategies for di-
recting investment in economic,
education, and workforce training
programs that result in individuals
acquiring skills to compete in the
job market and employers having a
ready supply of skilled workers.
A public hearing will be held in
coordination with Greater Lincoln
and Greater Omaha on March 1,
2021 at 3:00pm at the Lancaster
County Health Department, Lower
Level Room 212/213/214, 3131 O
Street, Lincoln, NE, 68510. The
public may also attend the meeting
via Zoom: https://lincolnne.zoom.u-
s/j/6899253335. The plan will be
continually updated until expiration
of the 30 day comment period on
March 30, 2021.
A draft for the local and regional
plans are available for review at do-
l.nebraska.gov and at the office of
the administrative entity for
GNWDB 941 O St, Lincoln NE
68508. Written comments on the
plan should be sent to Bobbi Jo
Howard, Reemployment Services
Administrator at 941 O St, Lincoln
NE 68508 or bobbijo.howard@n-
If auxiliary aids or reasonable ac-
commodations are needed, please
contact Bobbi Jo Howard at
402.580.2311.
An Equal Opportunity Employ-
er/Program. TDD: 800.833.7352
Lisa Wilson, Chair
Greater Nebraska Workforce De-
velopment Board
Pam Lancaster, Chair
Chief Elected Officials Board
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JO LEONARD
Notice is hereby given that on the
12th day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
A hearing will be held on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at
1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
Sara Jo Leonard
Petitioner
