Legal notices: February 24, 2021

Notice of Organization of

C Lazy B Trucking &

Dispatch, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that C

Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

C Lazy B Trucking

& Dispatch, LLC

ZNEZ F17,F24,M3

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 46090

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore

Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 22, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Daniel Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Richard Leisinger

46665 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Brian Leisinger

46225 39th Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Levi Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Daniel Leisinger, Member

ZNEZ F10,F17,F24

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Mill-

sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Clare-

ssa L. Millsap, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: February 4, 2021.

Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer

Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer

ZNEZ, F17,F24,M3

 

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that K&C

Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on Feb-

ruary 19, 2021.

ZNEZ F24,M3,M10

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Chief Elected Officials Board

and Greater Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board is preparing a local

and regional plan for the period of

July 1, 2021 through June 30,

2025. The local plan covers the 88

county area served by GNWDB

and the regional plan is statewide.

This plan meets the requirements

of the Workforce Innovation and

Opportunity Act by establishing lo-

cal and regional strategies for di-

recting investment in economic,

education, and workforce training

programs that result in individuals

acquiring skills to compete in the

job market and employers having a

ready supply of skilled workers.

A public hearing will be held in

coordination with Greater Lincoln

and Greater Omaha on March 1,

2021 at 3:00pm at the Lancaster

County Health Department, Lower

Level Room 212/213/214, 3131 O

Street, Lincoln, NE, 68510. The

public may also attend the meeting

via Zoom: https://lincolnne.zoom.u-

s/j/6899253335. The plan will be

continually updated until expiration

of the 30 day comment period on

March 30, 2021.

A draft for the local and regional

plans are available for review at do-

l.nebraska.gov and at the office of

the administrative entity for

GNWDB 941 O St, Lincoln NE

68508. Written comments on the

plan should be sent to Bobbi Jo

Howard, Reemployment Services

Administrator at 941 O St, Lincoln

NE 68508 or bobbijo.howard@n-

ebraska.gov.

If auxiliary aids or reasonable ac-

commodations are needed, please

contact Bobbi Jo Howard at

402.580.2311.

An Equal Opportunity Employ-

er/Program. TDD: 800.833.7352

Lisa Wilson, Chair

Greater Nebraska Workforce De-

velopment Board

Pam Lancaster, Chair

Chief Elected Officials Board

ZNEZ F24,t1

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JO LEONARD

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

12th day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

A hearing will be held on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at

1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

Sara Jo Leonard

Petitioner

ZNEZ F17,F24,M3,M10

 

