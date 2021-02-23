Legal notices: February 23, 2021

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Ben Unick Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Ben Unick,
21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 10, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Ben Unick
21870 355th Road
Pleasanton, NE 68866
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
KEARNEY LIVESTOCK
MARKET, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-
solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-
ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of
the Secretary of State of Nebraska.
The terms and conditions of dis-
solution provided for the collection
of the assets of the Corporation,
disposing of its properties, dis-
charging its liabilities, distributing
its remaining property, and doing
every other act necessary to wind
up and liquidate the business of the
Corporation as provided in Neb.
Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.
2018). Rodney J. Week, President,
is to wind up and liquidate the
business and affairs of the Corpo-
ration. All of the assets of the Cor-
poration have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.
Rodney J. Week, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Annual Membership Meeting
for Western United Mutual Insur-
ance Association of Wilber, NE
will be held on Tuesday, March 9,
2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom meet-
ing. Please contact our office for
details (402) 821-2370.
Kenneth V. Ripa,
Secretary/Treasurer
