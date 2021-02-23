 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 23, 2021

Legal notices: February 23, 2021

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Ben Unick Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Ben Unick,

21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 10, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Ben Unick

21870 355th Road

Pleasanton, NE 68866

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

KEARNEY LIVESTOCK

MARKET, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-

solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-

ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of

the Secretary of State of Nebraska.

The terms and conditions of dis-

solution provided for the collection

of the assets of the Corporation,

disposing of its properties, dis-

charging its liabilities, distributing

its remaining property, and doing

every other act necessary to wind

up and liquidate the business of the

Corporation as provided in Neb.

Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.

2018). Rodney J. Week, President,

is to wind up and liquidate the

business and affairs of the Corpo-

ration. All of the assets of the Cor-

poration have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.

Rodney J. Week, President

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Annual Membership Meeting

for Western United Mutual Insur-

ance Association of Wilber, NE

will be held on Tuesday, March 9,

2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom meet-

ing. Please contact our office for

details (402) 821-2370.

Kenneth V. Ripa,

Secretary/Treasurer

ZNEZ F23,t1

