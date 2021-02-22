Legal notices: February 22, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Yousef
M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610
Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,
68845.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE
An informal gathering of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held at 4:00
p.m. on February 25, 2021 at the
Holiday Inn Express located at
2605 Plum Creek Parkway in Lex-
ington, NE. No formal agenda will
be set and no action will be taken
during this time. You may contact
the Assistant Secretary to the
Board at 308-995-8601 for more
information.
NOTICE OF MEETING
Chief Elected Officials Board
and Greater Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
The Chief Elected Officials Board
and the Greater Nebraska Work-
force Development Board have
scheduled a joint meeting on
Thursday, February 25, 2021 from
1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CST) via tel-
econference and video conference.
As permitted under Executive Or-
der 20-36 issued by Governor
Ricketts on December 1, 2020, the
meeting will be held by teleconfere-
nce and video conference. To at-
tend by teleconference, the call-in
number is 415.655.0003 (US toll
call), and the meeting number is
95689310. To attend by video con-
ference, enter this link:
t/greaternebraska.
The joint agenda shall be kept
continually current and shall be
readily available for inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
office of the Greater Nebraska Ad-
ministrative Entity located at 941 O
Street, Suite 400, Lincoln NE 68508
or online at dol.nebraska.gov.
If auxiliary aids or reasonable ac-
commodations are needed, please
contact Bobbi Jo Howard at
402.580.2311.
An Equal Opportunity Employ-
er/Program. TDD: 800.833.7352
Lisa Wilson, Chair
Greater Nebraska Workforce De-
velopment Board
Pam Lancaster, Chair
Chief Elected Officials Board
NOTICE
The March business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for
March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TKW VETERINARY
SERVICES, P.C.
Registered Office: 1115 E 15th
Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska 68847
Registered Agent: Kendra M.
Welniak
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act. Authorized
capital stock is $10,000.00 to be
fully paid and non-assessable on
issue. Perpetual existence com-
menced February 11, 2021, when
Articles of Incorporation were filed
with Secretary of State. Affairs are
to be conducted by the Board of
Directors and officers authorized by
the By-Laws and the Board. The
Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak
of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347
(308) 728-5088 - Phone
(308) 728-5089 - Fax
