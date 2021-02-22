 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 22, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Yousef

M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610

Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,

68845.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ F8,F15,F22

 

NOTICE

 

An informal gathering of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held at 4:00

p.m. on February 25, 2021 at the

Holiday Inn Express located at

2605 Plum Creek Parkway in Lex-

ington, NE. No formal agenda will

be set and no action will be taken

during this time. You may contact

the Assistant Secretary to the

Board at 308-995-8601 for more

information.

ZNEZ F22,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

Chief Elected Officials Board

and Greater Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

 

The Chief Elected Officials Board

and the Greater Nebraska Work-

force Development Board have

scheduled a joint meeting on

Thursday, February 25, 2021 from

1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CST) via tel-

econference and video conference.

As permitted under Executive Or-

der 20-36 issued by Governor

Ricketts on December 1, 2020, the

meeting will be held by teleconfere-

nce and video conference. To at-

tend by teleconference, the call-in

number is 415.655.0003 (US toll

call), and the meeting number is

95689310. To attend by video con-

ference, enter this link:

https://nvcn-cio.webex.com/mee-

t/greaternebraska.

The joint agenda shall be kept

continually current and shall be

readily available for inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

office of the Greater Nebraska Ad-

ministrative Entity located at 941 O

Street, Suite 400, Lincoln NE 68508

or online at dol.nebraska.gov.

If auxiliary aids or reasonable ac-

commodations are needed, please

contact Bobbi Jo Howard at

402.580.2311.

An Equal Opportunity Employ-

er/Program. TDD: 800.833.7352

Lisa Wilson, Chair

Greater Nebraska Workforce De-

velopment Board

Pam Lancaster, Chair

Chief Elected Officials Board

ZNEZ F22,t1

 

NOTICE

 

The March business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for

March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ F22,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TKW VETERINARY

SERVICES, P.C.

 

Registered Office: 1115 E 15th

Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska 68847

Registered Agent: Kendra M.

Welniak

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act. Authorized

capital stock is $10,000.00 to be

fully paid and non-assessable on

issue. Perpetual existence com-

menced February 11, 2021, when

Articles of Incorporation were filed

with Secretary of State. Affairs are

to be conducted by the Board of

Directors and officers authorized by

the By-Laws and the Board. The

Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak

of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Fax

ZNEZ F22,M1,M8

