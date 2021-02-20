 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 20, 2021

Legal notices: February 20, 2021

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

February 9, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on February 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

There was no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying

Corp. for Central States Safety &

Driver Training, LLC (c/o Dennis

Holz), Blessing Premier Property,

LLC (c/o Ron Blessing) and Larry

and Rhone Davison to vacate a

portion of Avenue F Right-of-Way

being the East 10.0 feet of Avenue

F from the South line of 20th Street

north to the South line of 21st

Street AND being the West 10.0

feet of Avenue F from the approxi-

mate South line of 20th Street (e-

xtended west) north to the South

right-of-way line of the Union Pa-

cific Railroad, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Avenue F between 20th

Street and 21st Street). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8461 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8461 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8461 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tions submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for City of Kearney and Ne-

braska Art Collection Foundation, a

Non-Profit Nebraska Corporation

(1) to vacate the alley from the

West line of Avenue A westerly to

the East line of Central Avenue as

the same abuts Lots 12, 13, 14, 15,

16 and 17 on the north and Lots

68, 69, 70, 71 and 72 on the south

in the Southwest Quarter School

Section Addition and (2) to rezone

from District C-3, General Com-

mercial District to District CBD,

Kearney Center Mixed Use District

for property described as Lots 12,

13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and Lots 68, 69,

70, 71, 72, all in Southwest Quarter

School Section Addition, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (entire block of

2401 Central Avenue). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance Nos. 8462 and 8463 on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance Nos. 8462 and 8463 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance Nos. 8462 and

8463 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-18

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for

Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company (c/o Kent

Holsten) for an amendment to the

Land Use Map of the City of Kear-

ney Comprehensive Development

Plan from Neighborhood Mixed

Use and Low Density Residential to

Medium Density Residential prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of 11th Avenue

and North of 52nd Street).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

(c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-

ed-Density District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the East Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of 11th Avenue and North of

52nd Street). By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8464 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8464 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8464 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-19

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for

Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company (c/o Kent

Holsten) for the Final Plat and Sub-

division Agreement for Fountain

Hills Twelfth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the East Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of 11th Avenue and North of

52nd Street).

6. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-20

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for

Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company (c/o Kent

Holsten) for the annexation of

Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of 11th

Avenue and North of 52nd Street).

7. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tions submitted by Danny

Starostka for Starostka Group Un-

limited (1) to vacate all of Lot 1 and

Lot 15, Block 2, Millennial Estates

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska and (2) to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 39th

Street, West of Avenue X, North of

37th Street). By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

Nos. 8465 and 8466 on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8465 and 8466 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote, Ordinance

No. 8465 and 8466 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

8. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-21

approving the application submit-

ted by Danny Starostka for

Starostka Group Unlimited for the

Final Plat, Subdivision Agreement

and Supplemental Subdivision

Agreement for Millennial Estates

Fourth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land located in part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

9. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-22

approving the application submit-

ted by Danny Starostka for

Starostka Group Unlimited for the

annexation of Millennial Estates

Fourth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land located in part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

10. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2021-23 approving the applica-

tion submitted by Danny Starostka

for Starostka Group Unlimited for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of a subdivision on prop-

erty to be zoned District R-2/PD,

Urban Residential Mixed-Dens-

ity/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held January 26, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

911 Cus-

tom-$22,871.50-smcs,co; Air

Cleaning Technolo-

gies-$84.25-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$79,314.00-co; American

Red Cross-$137.50-smcs; Ask

Supply-$495.34-smcs; Baer,E-

-$85.00-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$4,498.65-smcs;

Bamford-$1,250.00-smcs;

Barco Munici-

pal-$3,408.59-smcs; Blackstone

Publishing-$1,191.58-smcs; Black-

strap-$4,864.72-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$133,273.94-smcs;

Bosselman-$5,832.92-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene-$2,500.00-smcs;

Buffalo Co Register

Deeds-$138.00-smcs;

Cash-wa-$79.65-smcs; Center

Point Large Print-$75.96-smcs;

Central Hyd Sys-

tems-$7,264.50-co; Central NE

Bobcat-$13,068.94-co;

Cigna-$7,899.32-smcs; City of

Kearney-$424,209.01-smc,ps;

CivicPlus-$752.46-smcs; Col-

lins,G-$170.00-smcs; Comm

Health Agencies-$58.00-ps; Comm

Service Fund of NE-$52.00-ps;

Comm. Action Partner-

ship-$630.00-smcs; Compute

North-$30,741.82-smcs; Core &

Main-$7,425.80-smcs; Credit Man-

agement Serv.-$94.04-ps; Cum-

mins-$2,296.60-smcs; Dave Wag-

goner Plumbing-$85.00-smcs; Dell

Marketing-$4,858.91-co; Ditch

Witch-$269.51-smcs; DPC Indus-

tries-$7,384.44-smcs;

Eakes-$474.60-smcs; Elliott Equip-

ment-$3,386.00-smcs; EMC Insur-

ance-$40,693.29-smcs; Family

Practice-$312.00-ps; Greater NE

Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; HM Life

Insurance-$57,638.98-smcs;

Hockemeier,J-$94.13-smcs;

Hometown Leasing-$159.08-smcs;

Hotsy Equipment-$808.60-smcs;

Hydro Optimization-$609.00-smcs;

Hydro Tech-$120.00-smcs; ICMA

Retirement Trust-$7,106.59-ps; In-

tegrated Securi-

ty-$7,748.00-smcs,co; Interstate

Batteries-$687.90- smcs;

IRS-$153,707.87-ps; Jack's Uni-

forms-$2,179.91-smcs; Kearney

Noon Rotary-$140.00-smcs; Kear-

ney Winlectric-$24,640.01-co;

Konica Minolta-$1,884.83-smcs;

Magic Cleaning-$6,650.00-smcs;

Marlatt Machine-$1,039.72-smcs;

McDowell,J-$100.00-smcs; Mid-

lands Contract-

ing-$28,400.00-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$270.51-smcs; Miller &

Associates-$33,300.75-co;

Minitex-$2,116.00-smcs; Morton

Construction-$55,148.96-co; NE

Child Support-$1,517.12-ps; NE

Department of Reve-

nue-$93,499.36-smcs,ps; NE Pub-

lic Health-$18.00-smcs; NE Safety

& Fire-$360.00-smcs; NE Salt &

Grain-$14,878.15-smcs; NE State

Fire Service-$500.00-smcs; Ne-

vada Vital Records-$25.00-smcs;

Nickerson,K-$1,700.00-smcs; Niel-

sen Contracting-$32,367.00-co;

Northwestern Ener-

gy-$4,665.47-smcs; Oak Creek En-

gineering-$22,721.70-co; O'Keefe

Elevator-$465.55-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$225.61-smcs; Para-

mount-$62.52-smcs;

Payflex-$1,044.00-smcs,ps;

Penworthy-$311.46-smcs; Pep

Co-$436.70-smcs; Platte Valley

Comm.-$110.00-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$496.00-smcs; RDG Plann-

ing-$7,103.30-co; Rheome

Tree-$825.00-smcs; Rinder Print-

ing-$642.08-smcs; S&B Heat-

ing-$1,202.55-smcs;

Scales-$1,000.00-smcs; Schindler

Elevator-$1,003.08-smcs; Sherwin

Williams-$435.53-smcs; SOS Port-

able-$220.00-smcs; State of Ne-

braska-$4.90-smcs; Superi-

on-$1,069.64-smcs; The Shop-

per-$733.77-smcs; Transparen-

cy-$525.00-smcs; Tri-Cities Group-

-$187.40-smcs; Tri-City Sig-

n-$98,064.00-co; Tye & Rowl-

ing-$14,827.02-smcs; Union Bank

& Trust-$83,705.05-ps; United Way

of Kearney-$308.76-ps; UN-

K-$240.00-smcs;

Verizon-$8,225.03-smcs; Village

Uniform-$275.54-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; Payroll

Ending 01/30/21 -- $493,013.27.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $41.64 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2021 Part 2 Im-

provements; Pony Express Road

and set the bid opening date for

March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

4. Accept the proposals received

for the new splash pad equipment,

surfacing and installation at Collins

Park and award the proposal sub-

mitted by Crouch Recreation in the

amount of $100,000.00.

5. Accept the proposals received

for the Collins Park playground

structure and award the proposal

submitted by Creative Sites, LLC in

the amount of $54,799.00.

6. Accept the proposals received

for the 2021 Service Weapon Re-

placement and award the proposal

submitted by Jack's Uniforms and

Equipment in the amount not to ex-

ceed $15,000.00.

7. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class C-124101 liquor

license application for Scott Klone

dba Brix located at 14 East 21st

Street.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-24

approving the Developer Con-

structed Infrastructure Agreement

for Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition

between the City of Kearney Susan

M. Roberts, President and Man-

ager of Morrison Enterprises, LLC,

Sole Member of Grand West, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, Anna L. Stehlik, Trustee and

the Fountain Hills Outlot Mainte-

nance Association, Inc., a Ne-

braska Non-Profit Corporation, for

the construction of paving, water

main and storm sewer improve-

ments to serve Fountain Hills

Twelfth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

9. Accept the Proposals received

for the construction of sidewalks

and miscellaneous concrete work

in City parks and award the Pro-

posal submitted by GD Concrete

Construction, Inc. in the amount of

$62,005.00.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8467 to

repealing Ordinance No. 8442 and

classify the officers and employees

of the City; fix the ranges of com-

pensation of such officers and em-

ployees; establish the hours and

work period for overtime eligibility;

provide for payments of clothing

and/or uniform allowances; provide

for payment of vehicle allowance;

and provide for payment of health

and dental benefits for active

full-time employees; to provide for

payment of health benefits for early

retiree employees pursuant to Res-

olution No. 2019-68A on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8467 was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8467 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2021-25 approving

the Memorandum of Understanding

between the City of Kearney and

the Museum of Nebraska Art, Inc.,

a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation

(MONA), pertaining to the proposed

MONA Expansion Project located

at 2401 Central Avenue.

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter

abstaining, granted permission to

pay the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $2,725.25 to Goodwill

Industries.

3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $17,274.63 to NPPD.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:10 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

February 9, 2021

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers. Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council, called a

special meeting, of the City Council

to order on February 9, 2021 at

4:30 p.m. with the following Coun-

cil Members responding to roll call:

Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-

sent: Bruce Lear. City Clerk re-

corded the minutes. Administrative

personnel were also present. No-

tice of the meeting had been given

according to law. Council Member

Bruce Lear arrived at 4:56 p.m.

Council conducted and closed

the public hearing to consider the

adoption of Ordinance No. 8457A,

to become effective at 12:01 a.m.,

Thursday, February 11, 2021, to re-

peal and rescind Emergency Ordi-

nance No. 8457 which required in-

dividuals to wear facial coverings in

the City of Kearney, provided ex-

ceptions thereof, provided for the

enforcement for violations, and es-

tablished a sunset provision. By

unanimous vote, Council denied

Ordinance No. 8457A.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:27 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for the “NET -

KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -

Roof Replacement” project lo-

cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-

drege, NE 68949, will be received

by mail or hand delivered to the of-

fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-

communications,1800 North 33rd

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-

ttention Chris Homer, Director of

Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on

Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-

mediately following, the bids will be

read aloud by the Owner via Zoom

Meeting.

Bidding Documents have been

prepared by Jackson - Jackson &

Associates, Inc. and may be ob-

tained, with a $25 refundable de-

posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-

ply Company location, 4320 South

89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822

“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the

Bidding Documents may be exam-

ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-

change, 4159 South 94th Street,

Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-

ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-

nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-

ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second

Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings

Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington

Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-

braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th

Street, North Platte, NE; York Area

Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.

Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the

following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-

struct Connect, and Stand-

ardSHARE.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-

ing shall be held at the construction

site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,

February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen

Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson

– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at

(402) 391-3999 with any questions.

Attendance by bidding contractors

is highly encouraged.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff

and BRET KING & KEARNEY

GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS

DOCTOR are Defendants, Case

SC20-63, the following described

property owned by BRET KING and

/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has

been levied upon:

(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift

(VIN # KCPH02P90764)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-

ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 26th Day of January,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine

Deputy

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13,F20

