Legal notices: February 20, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
February 9, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on February 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
There was no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying
Corp. for Central States Safety &
Driver Training, LLC (c/o Dennis
Holz), Blessing Premier Property,
LLC (c/o Ron Blessing) and Larry
and Rhone Davison to vacate a
portion of Avenue F Right-of-Way
being the East 10.0 feet of Avenue
F from the South line of 20th Street
north to the South line of 21st
Street AND being the West 10.0
feet of Avenue F from the approxi-
mate South line of 20th Street (e-
xtended west) north to the South
right-of-way line of the Union Pa-
cific Railroad, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Avenue F between 20th
Street and 21st Street). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8461 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8461 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8461 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tions submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for City of Kearney and Ne-
braska Art Collection Foundation, a
Non-Profit Nebraska Corporation
(1) to vacate the alley from the
West line of Avenue A westerly to
the East line of Central Avenue as
the same abuts Lots 12, 13, 14, 15,
16 and 17 on the north and Lots
68, 69, 70, 71 and 72 on the south
in the Southwest Quarter School
Section Addition and (2) to rezone
from District C-3, General Com-
mercial District to District CBD,
Kearney Center Mixed Use District
for property described as Lots 12,
13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and Lots 68, 69,
70, 71, 72, all in Southwest Quarter
School Section Addition, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (entire block of
2401 Central Avenue). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance Nos. 8462 and 8463 on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance Nos. 8462 and 8463 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance Nos. 8462 and
8463 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-18
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for
Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company (c/o Kent
Holsten) for an amendment to the
Land Use Map of the City of Kear-
ney Comprehensive Development
Plan from Neighborhood Mixed
Use and Low Density Residential to
Medium Density Residential prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of 11th Avenue
and North of 52nd Street).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for Grand West LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
(c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-
ed-Density District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the East Half of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of 11th Avenue and North of
52nd Street). By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8464 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8464 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8464 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-19
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for
Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company (c/o Kent
Holsten) for the Final Plat and Sub-
division Agreement for Fountain
Hills Twelfth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the East Half of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of 11th Avenue and North of
52nd Street).
6. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-20
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for
Grand West LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company (c/o Kent
Holsten) for the annexation of
Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of 11th
Avenue and North of 52nd Street).
7. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tions submitted by Danny
Starostka for Starostka Group Un-
limited (1) to vacate all of Lot 1 and
Lot 15, Block 2, Millennial Estates
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska and (2) to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in part of the Northwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 39th
Street, West of Avenue X, North of
37th Street). By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
Nos. 8465 and 8466 on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8465 and 8466 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote, Ordinance
No. 8465 and 8466 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
8. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-21
approving the application submit-
ted by Danny Starostka for
Starostka Group Unlimited for the
Final Plat, Subdivision Agreement
and Supplemental Subdivision
Agreement for Millennial Estates
Fourth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land located in part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
9. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-22
approving the application submit-
ted by Danny Starostka for
Starostka Group Unlimited for the
annexation of Millennial Estates
Fourth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land located in part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
10. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2021-23 approving the applica-
tion submitted by Danny Starostka
for Starostka Group Unlimited for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of a subdivision on prop-
erty to be zoned District R-2/PD,
Urban Residential Mixed-Dens-
ity/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held January 26, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
911 Cus-
tom-$22,871.50-smcs,co; Air
Cleaning Technolo-
gies-$84.25-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$79,314.00-co; American
Red Cross-$137.50-smcs; Ask
Supply-$495.34-smcs; Baer,E-
-$85.00-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$4,498.65-smcs;
Bamford-$1,250.00-smcs;
Barco Munici-
pal-$3,408.59-smcs; Blackstone
Publishing-$1,191.58-smcs; Black-
strap-$4,864.72-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$133,273.94-smcs;
Bosselman-$5,832.92-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene-$2,500.00-smcs;
Buffalo Co Register
Deeds-$138.00-smcs;
Cash-wa-$79.65-smcs; Center
Point Large Print-$75.96-smcs;
Central Hyd Sys-
tems-$7,264.50-co; Central NE
Bobcat-$13,068.94-co;
Cigna-$7,899.32-smcs; City of
Kearney-$424,209.01-smc,ps;
CivicPlus-$752.46-smcs; Col-
lins,G-$170.00-smcs; Comm
Health Agencies-$58.00-ps; Comm
Service Fund of NE-$52.00-ps;
Comm. Action Partner-
ship-$630.00-smcs; Compute
North-$30,741.82-smcs; Core &
Main-$7,425.80-smcs; Credit Man-
agement Serv.-$94.04-ps; Cum-
mins-$2,296.60-smcs; Dave Wag-
goner Plumbing-$85.00-smcs; Dell
Marketing-$4,858.91-co; Ditch
Witch-$269.51-smcs; DPC Indus-
tries-$7,384.44-smcs;
Eakes-$474.60-smcs; Elliott Equip-
ment-$3,386.00-smcs; EMC Insur-
ance-$40,693.29-smcs; Family
Practice-$312.00-ps; Greater NE
Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; HM Life
Insurance-$57,638.98-smcs;
Hockemeier,J-$94.13-smcs;
Hometown Leasing-$159.08-smcs;
Hotsy Equipment-$808.60-smcs;
Hydro Optimization-$609.00-smcs;
Hydro Tech-$120.00-smcs; ICMA
Retirement Trust-$7,106.59-ps; In-
tegrated Securi-
ty-$7,748.00-smcs,co; Interstate
Batteries-$687.90- smcs;
IRS-$153,707.87-ps; Jack's Uni-
forms-$2,179.91-smcs; Kearney
Noon Rotary-$140.00-smcs; Kear-
ney Winlectric-$24,640.01-co;
Konica Minolta-$1,884.83-smcs;
Magic Cleaning-$6,650.00-smcs;
Marlatt Machine-$1,039.72-smcs;
McDowell,J-$100.00-smcs; Mid-
lands Contract-
ing-$28,400.00-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$270.51-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$33,300.75-co;
Minitex-$2,116.00-smcs; Morton
Construction-$55,148.96-co; NE
Child Support-$1,517.12-ps; NE
Department of Reve-
nue-$93,499.36-smcs,ps; NE Pub-
lic Health-$18.00-smcs; NE Safety
& Fire-$360.00-smcs; NE Salt &
Grain-$14,878.15-smcs; NE State
Fire Service-$500.00-smcs; Ne-
vada Vital Records-$25.00-smcs;
Nickerson,K-$1,700.00-smcs; Niel-
sen Contracting-$32,367.00-co;
Northwestern Ener-
gy-$4,665.47-smcs; Oak Creek En-
gineering-$22,721.70-co; O'Keefe
Elevator-$465.55-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$225.61-smcs; Para-
mount-$62.52-smcs;
Payflex-$1,044.00-smcs,ps;
Penworthy-$311.46-smcs; Pep
Co-$436.70-smcs; Platte Valley
Comm.-$110.00-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$496.00-smcs; RDG Plann-
ing-$7,103.30-co; Rheome
Tree-$825.00-smcs; Rinder Print-
ing-$642.08-smcs; S&B Heat-
ing-$1,202.55-smcs;
Scales-$1,000.00-smcs; Schindler
Elevator-$1,003.08-smcs; Sherwin
Williams-$435.53-smcs; SOS Port-
able-$220.00-smcs; State of Ne-
braska-$4.90-smcs; Superi-
on-$1,069.64-smcs; The Shop-
per-$733.77-smcs; Transparen-
cy-$525.00-smcs; Tri-Cities Group-
-$187.40-smcs; Tri-City Sig-
n-$98,064.00-co; Tye & Rowl-
ing-$14,827.02-smcs; Union Bank
& Trust-$83,705.05-ps; United Way
of Kearney-$308.76-ps; UN-
K-$240.00-smcs;
Verizon-$8,225.03-smcs; Village
Uniform-$275.54-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; Payroll
Ending 01/30/21 -- $493,013.27.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $41.64 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2021 Part 2 Im-
provements; Pony Express Road
and set the bid opening date for
March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
4. Accept the proposals received
for the new splash pad equipment,
surfacing and installation at Collins
Park and award the proposal sub-
mitted by Crouch Recreation in the
amount of $100,000.00.
5. Accept the proposals received
for the Collins Park playground
structure and award the proposal
submitted by Creative Sites, LLC in
the amount of $54,799.00.
6. Accept the proposals received
for the 2021 Service Weapon Re-
placement and award the proposal
submitted by Jack's Uniforms and
Equipment in the amount not to ex-
ceed $15,000.00.
7. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class C-124101 liquor
license application for Scott Klone
dba Brix located at 14 East 21st
Street.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-24
approving the Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreement
for Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition
between the City of Kearney Susan
M. Roberts, President and Man-
ager of Morrison Enterprises, LLC,
Sole Member of Grand West, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, Anna L. Stehlik, Trustee and
the Fountain Hills Outlot Mainte-
nance Association, Inc., a Ne-
braska Non-Profit Corporation, for
the construction of paving, water
main and storm sewer improve-
ments to serve Fountain Hills
Twelfth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
9. Accept the Proposals received
for the construction of sidewalks
and miscellaneous concrete work
in City parks and award the Pro-
posal submitted by GD Concrete
Construction, Inc. in the amount of
$62,005.00.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8467 to
repealing Ordinance No. 8442 and
classify the officers and employees
of the City; fix the ranges of com-
pensation of such officers and em-
ployees; establish the hours and
work period for overtime eligibility;
provide for payments of clothing
and/or uniform allowances; provide
for payment of vehicle allowance;
and provide for payment of health
and dental benefits for active
full-time employees; to provide for
payment of health benefits for early
retiree employees pursuant to Res-
olution No. 2019-68A on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8467 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8467 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2021-25 approving
the Memorandum of Understanding
between the City of Kearney and
the Museum of Nebraska Art, Inc.,
a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation
(MONA), pertaining to the proposed
MONA Expansion Project located
at 2401 Central Avenue.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter
abstaining, granted permission to
pay the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $2,725.25 to Goodwill
Industries.
3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $17,274.63 to NPPD.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:10 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for the “NET -
KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -
Roof Replacement” project lo-
cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-
drege, NE 68949, will be received
by mail or hand delivered to the of-
fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-
communications,1800 North 33rd
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-
ttention Chris Homer, Director of
Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on
Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-
mediately following, the bids will be
read aloud by the Owner via Zoom
Meeting.
Bidding Documents have been
prepared by Jackson - Jackson &
Associates, Inc. and may be ob-
tained, with a $25 refundable de-
posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-
ply Company location, 4320 South
89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822
“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the
Bidding Documents may be exam-
ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-
change, 4159 South 94th Street,
Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-
ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-
nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-
ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second
Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings
Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington
Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-
braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th
Street, North Platte, NE; York Area
Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.
Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the
following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-
struct Connect, and Stand-
ardSHARE.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-
ing shall be held at the construction
site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,
February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen
Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson
– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at
(402) 391-3999 with any questions.
Attendance by bidding contractors
is highly encouraged.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff
and BRET KING & KEARNEY
GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS
DOCTOR are Defendants, Case
SC20-63, the following described
property owned by BRET KING and
/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has
been levied upon:
(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift
(VIN # KCPH02P90764)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-
ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 26th Day of January,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine
Deputy
ZNEZ J30,F6,F13,F20