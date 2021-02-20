Legal notices: February 20, 2021

where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff

and BRET KING & KEARNEY

GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS

DOCTOR are Defendants, Case

SC20-63, the following described

property owned by BRET KING and

/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has

been levied upon:

(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift

(VIN # KCPH02P90764)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.