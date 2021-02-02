 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 2, 2021

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-

LEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: February 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 17, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 8, 2021 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Archi-

tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid

Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929

February 25, 2021: Bids re-

ceived from General Contractors at

2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews

in CCC Board Room.

March 18, 2021: Contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

March 22, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

April 5, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substan-

tial Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final

Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of

Contents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Im

ages

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFER

ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin

coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St., Omaha,

NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE

68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island,

NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite

500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

Standard Digital Imag

ing/StandardShare -

www.standarddigital.com.

Construction Industry Cen

ter - www.constructio

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics

(Electronic Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave, Hot

Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.co

nstruction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at

9:00 A.M. Chairman McMullen

called the meeting to order via

Zoom instead of meeting in the

Board room due to the weather

emergency. The Agenda was

amended to recess portions of the

meeting including the Communica-

tion Towers and Road Equipment

Bid openings so that delivery of the

bids could be received and the

Board of Equalization did not con-

vene until Wednesday, January 27,

2021 since the County Treasurer

was not available due to the

weather emergency. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Myron

Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel

Lynch, Sherry Morrow and William

McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein. A

copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Public

notice of this meeting was publish-

ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on

the Buffalo County web site, and

the bulletin boards located outside

the County Clerk's office and

County Board Room on January

21, 2021. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public via

Zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

January 12, 2021 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Morrow to ratify the following

January 15, 2021 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 276,190.13;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 46,690.47; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,535.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 5,125.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

94,413.25; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 943.07; MADISON

NATIONAL I 286.63;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,273.48;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E

157.33; STATE OF NE T

15,960.98; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 842.58;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 55,849.79;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 8,931.05; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,567.00; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,900.82; MADISON

NATIONAL I 148.55; MADISON

NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T 2,585.58; VISION SERVICE PLAN R 205.22;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE

OF NE T 251.69;

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

FROM 100 GENERAL FUND TO

5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to accept the

December 2020 Community Action

Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to approve Great Western

Bank application for Depositories

of County Monies and to authorize

Buffalo County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell to invest the County funds

at the approved Great Western

Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels reviewed the 2020 Annual

Planning and Zoning Report.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to accept the

2020 Annual Zoning and Floodplain

Administrator Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,

Higgins, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status

report update on the Poole South

project. The state of Nebraska sent

Wood River Dairy, LLC Concen-

trated Animal Feeding Operation

general permit information that be-

comes active April 1, 2021 and ex-

pires March 31, 2026, in regards to

the National Pollutant Discharge

Elimination System (NPDES).

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Weed Superintendent Bret

Stubbs was present to review the

Weed Department Annual State

Reports. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Morrow to authorize

Chairman McMullen to sign the re-

ports as presented to be filed with

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Lynch and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

Skye Lindgreen with District 9

Probation office was present to an-

swer any questions on the Central

Nebraska Veterans Treatment

Court Interlocal Agreement. After

discussion it was moved by Lynch

and seconded by Morrow to au-

thorize Chairman McMullen to sign

the Central Nebraska Veterans

Treatment Court Interlocal Agree-

ment with Hall County, Adams

County and the Administrative Of-

fice of the Courts and Probation.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

following January 2021 vendor

claims submitted by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTHCARE MC 8,064.17; AKRS

EQUIPMENT RAVENNA JOHN

DEERE EQ 2,275.05; ALL AMERI-

CAN SEWER & DRAIN CLEANING S 400.00; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-

PLY S 604.30; AMAZON CAPITAL

SVCS E 720.47; AMERICAN

ELECTRIC COMPANY SU 4.06;

AMERICAN LEGION FLAG & EM-

BLEM SU 48.85; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; APCO INTERNATIONAL D 192.00; AT&T MOBILITY S

1,170.07; ATS S 343.82; MICHAEL

W BALDWIN S 570.00; BAMFORD

INC S 363.68;RICHARD BEECH-

NER E 75.00;MELODIE TURNER

BELLAMY S 541.50; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 375.00; BISHOP LAW S 2,586.25; VIJENDRA BOKEN

20.00; BOYS TOWN S 467.19;

BRAD RODGERS MD MC 190.71;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S

6,070.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE

259.48; CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,807.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 16.70; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 9,878.50; BUF-

FALO CO BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS E 1,600.00; BUFFALO

CO COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

1,020.74; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY E 1,005.00; BUFFALO CO AT-

TORNEY'S OFFICE RE 34.71;

BUFFALO CO CLERK RE

1,116.91; BUFFALO CO COURT E 3,182.00; BUFFALO CO SHER-

IFF E 2,902.45; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 293.91; BRAD BUTLER E 32.08; CANON SOLUTIONS

AMERICA S 436.02; MICHAEL D

CARPER S 1,063.95; RYAN C

CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA

DISTRIBUTING SU 165.85; CEN-

TRAL MEDIATION CENTER S

1,600.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-

TION E 700.00; CENTRAL NE RE-

PORTING, INC E 120.31; CEN-

TURY LUMBER CENTER S 335.34;

50.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING, LLC E 1,050.00;

CHARM-TEX INC S 1,276.00;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS S 468.65; CHARTER COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 123.28; CHEROKEE

BUILDING MATERIALS SU 25.91;

CHI HEALTH AT HOME MC

80.00; CHI HEALTH GOOD SA-

MARITAN MC 3,900.00; JENNI-

FER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 2,641.34; CITY OF

KEARNEY RE 1,500.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY B 94,000.92; CITY OF

KEARNEY EQ 141.48; CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT E 2,981.00;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 272.70; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 465.00; CLIPPER

PUBLISHING A 180.00; COMFY

BOWL EQ 100.00; COMPASS

FAMILY SUPPORT S 1,703.75;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT

S 24,673.62; COPYCAT PRINTING

CENTER S 1,326.72; COUNTRY

PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F

676.25; SHAYLA CRUZ E 64.16;

CULLIGAN S 466.00; DAN'S SANI-

TATION S 15.00; DENNISE DAN-

IELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-

COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S

1,340.00; DASH MEDICAL

GLOVES SU 2,624.30; DATASPEC S 1,347.00; DAWSON CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 15.07; DAWSON

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

3,476.25; CHRISTINA DEAN E

20.00; BONNIE DEAVER E 20.00;

DAMON DEEDS RE 77.08; DEPT

OF PATHOLOGY MC 675.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S 3,475.50; DON WASSON CO S

11,004.00; DOUGLAS CO SHER-

IFF S 20.82; DOWHY TOWING &

RECOVERY S 717.00;

DRONESENSE E 2,376.00; DUGAN

PRINTING & PROMOTIONS S

1,921.59; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 246.83; EAKES S 3,595.85;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

EDUCATIONAL SVC UNIT NO 10 S 20,093.75; ELN, LLC RT 180.00;

ESCHAT S 315.97; MARSHA

FANGMEYER S 4,492.50; FARM-

ERS AND MERCHANTS BANK S 65.00; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

KARI FISK RE 45.00; FLEETPRIDE S 3,320.00; FRONTIER S 4,278.94;

FURNAS CO SHERIFF E 57.93;

FYE LAW OFFICE S 5,602.20;

GALLS, LLC SU 255.31;

GARCIA CLINICAL LABORATORY MC 75.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA

HUGG E 33.75; GRAHAM TIRE

CO S 24.58; ZACHARY K GRAY S 1,425.00; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 135.89; GREAT PLAINS UNI-

FORMS SU 1,474.00; HALL CO

DISTRICT COURT E 45.75; HALL

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 93.79;

HAWTHORNE JEWELRY E 76.95;

ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING &

HEATING SU157.36; HORNER,

LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E

325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE

45.00; INTEGRATED SECURITY

SOLUTIONS S 1,000.00; INTELLI-

COM COMPUTER S 463.75; IN-

TERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER SU 64.80; JACOBSEN ORR LAW

FIRM S 10,450.75; JUSTICE

WORKS LLC E 212.00; KEAR-

NEY HUB A 1,273.96; KEARNEY

TOWING & REPAIR CENTER S

958.75; KELLY KENNEDY RE

25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;

JEFFREY C KNAPP S 702.50;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-

LUTIONS S 3,586.75; KONICA

MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE EQ

3,571.42; DOUG KRAMER RE

45.00; KRONOS S 1,268.69; NIGEL

KUHL RE 250.00; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF E 57.64; LANDMARK IM-

PLEMENT SU 6.66; DR MICHAEL

LAWSON MC 300.00; PATRICK

LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK

SOLUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ S 2,153.75; LIN-

COLN CO SHERIFF E 21.03; STE-

PHEN G LOWE MC 2,175.00; LYNN

PEAVEY COMPANY SU 145.50;

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLYSU 244.95; MALWAREBYTES COR-

PORATION S 1,241.10; JOHN

MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 47.21; MATTHEW BENDER &

CO E 1,239.07; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; CALEB MAYNARD E

20.00; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

29.32; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

45.00; MENARDS SU 1,338.32; MI-

CROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS S 1,177.00; MID STATES ORGAN-

IZED CRIME D 200.00; MIDDLE-

TON ELECTRIC S 4,193.02; MID-

WAY CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S

79.95; MIDWEST CONNECT E

13,801.99; MILHOUS INK

S1,000.00; BRIAN MILLESON E 76.93; MIPS INC. S 5,760.50; MIR-

ROR IMAGE CAR WASH E

582.95;MOORE FOOT & ANKLE

MC 140.00; MORRILL CO SHER-

IFF E 18.61; JERAD MURPHY RE

18.98; NANCE CO SHERIFF E

60.48;NAVSURFWARCENDIV

CRANE SU 1,800.00; NE PUBLIC

HEALTH ENVIRONMENTAL LAB MC 105.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-

PHONE CO U 331.88; NE CLERK

OF DISTRICT COURT ASSN D 50.00; NE FLOODPLAIN &

STORMWATER D 35.00; NE

GLASS COMPANY, LLC S

34.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS E 1,008.00; NE INSTITUTE

OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

10,614.66; NE.GOV E 50.00; OPTK

NETWORKS S 615.00; NEW WEST

SPORTS MEDICINE MC 670.08;

KRISTI NEWMAN R 52.44; ROB-

ERT NORDHUES RT 130.00;

NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER

INC S 2,716.25; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY U 4,581.91; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER E

1,500.00; O'KEEFE ELEVATOR CO S 748.67; OWENS EDUCATIONAL

SVCS S 2,090.03; NATE PEAR-

SON RE 45.00; PHELPS CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 63.50;

PLAINS INVESTMENT GROUP RT 75.00; PLATINUM AWARDS &

GIFTS SU 53.45; PLATTE CO

SHERIFF DEPT E 18.61; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO E 8,950.00; PLATTE

VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS S

600.00; POTTAWATTAMIE CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 41.00;

POWER DMS E 5,136.16; QUILL

CORPORATION SU 142.56; R.R.B-

RINK LOCKING SYSTEMS SU

150.00; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; RAVENNA CHAMBER OF

COMMERCE RE 973.78; RA-

VENNA SANITATION S 795.00;

REDMAN'S SHOES SU 55.00; RE-

GION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

SVCS S 38,999.06; ILENE RICH-

ARDSON R 14.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; KRISTI

SCHIRMER S 2,375.00; KIRK

SCOTT RE 45.00; SECURITY

TRANSPORT SVCS S 1,155.00;

VERONICA SEWARD E 76.93;

SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 29.52;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS S 45.00;

SIGN CENTER SU 4,815.60; DEB-

ORAH A SILVERMAN E 58.50;

TRENTON SNOW RT 1,000.00;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL

E 20.58; STAMM ROMERO & AS-

SOC, P.C. S 16,489.63; STATE OF

NEBR PROBATION DIST 9 AP

5,366.55; STETSON BUILDING

PRODUCTS SU 1,500.00;

THOMAS S STEWART S 3,638.20;

STITCH 3 SU 64.00; JOSHUA E

SUNDBERG E 20.00; MICHAEL

J SYNEK S 2,071.03; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 452.16;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

3,810.41; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 635.69; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;

THURSTON HEATING & AIR CON-

DITIONING S 177.00; TITAN EN-

ERGY SYSTEMS S 6,421.33; TON-

NIGES & ASSOCIATES P.C.

S14,587.00; TOTAL INTERIORS S

3,083.36; PAMELA M TREFFER RT 50.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 2,175.00; TYE &

ROWLING S 2,461.00; U.S. BANK E 13,377.34; USA COMMUNICA-

TION S 723.90; U.S DEPARTMENT

OF AGRICULTURE AP 6,843.48;

USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; VAL-

LEY VIEW MOBILE HOME PARK

RT 100.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC 1,743.75; VERIZON CONNECT

NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 745.09; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 40.01; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 1,538.28; VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK S 64.99; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 75.36; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 387.50; THE WALDINGER

CORPORATION S 5,798.59;

WELLS FARGO E 51.03; WELLS

FARGO E 17.01; WELLS FARGO

E 632.56; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 89.28; MELISSA L WILLIS RE

45.00; JEFF WIRTH RE 150.00;

WPCI S 47.50; YANDA'S MUSIC S 419.95; MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE SU 80.14; ALL

MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU

640.15; ANDERSEN WRECKING

COMPANY SU 365.00; AUSSIE

HYDRAULICS S 6,244.35; AR-

NOLD MOTOR SU 1,950.86;

BAUER BUILT S 3,295.80; BLESS-

ING C 49,790.45; BOSSELMAN

ENERGY F 406.04; CARQUEST

AUTO PARTS SU 3,322.08; CEN-

TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU

149.85; CERTIFIED POWER S

1,337.96; CHS AGRI SVC CENTER F 93.91; CFP-C-T F 127.15;

COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL SU 1,574.71

CUMMINS SALES AND SVC S

1,982.86; EAKES SU 40.28; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND &

GRAVEL G 22,348.08; FARM PLAN S 1,900.00; FARMERS CO-OP AS-

SOCIATION F 148.67; FASTENAL

COMPANY S 376.08; FRIESEN

CHEVROLET S 395.97; GARRETT

TIRES & TREADS S 874.39;

GLASS DOCTOR OF CENTRAL NE S 100.00; GRAHAM TIRE S

151.50;HOLMES PLUMBING &

HEATING SU 17.78; HUSKER

AUTO GROUP E 3,577.00; JACK

LEDERMAN CO S 88.88; KEAR-

NEY HUB AP 54.96; KEARNEY

TIRE AND AUTO SU 1,700.60;

KELLY SUPPLY COMPANY S

878.99; JOHN WILLIAM KING R

34.62; KONECRANES S 1,500.00;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

1,312.81; LOGAN CONTRACTORS

SUPPLY S 243.29; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE S 119.10; MATHE-

SON TRI-GAS SU 59.81; MEN-

ARDS SU 930.56; MID NE AG-

GREGATE F 149.24; MIDWEST

SVC & SALES CO EQ 6,969.00;

MILLER & ASSOCIATES S

1,527.10; NE ASSN CO ENG, HWY

SUPER & SURVEY D 50.00; NE

TRUCK CENTER INC S 71.94;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 798.90;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 34.46; POSTLE INDUS-

TRIES SU 480.32;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 1,984.04; SAHLING

KENWORTH SU 53.12; SAPP

BROS PETRO EQ 2,600.00;

SMITH CO SIDE DUMP TRAILERS SU 1,168.54; SPEEDTECH LIGHTS EQ 637.7; SUNBELT RENTALS EQ 598.53; ELF ENTERPRISES EQ 1,280.00; U.S. BANK E 79.09;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE S 51.30;

WPCI S 53.25;

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 33,280.00;

VISITORS'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 33,281.00;

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00;

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EX-

PENSES I 263,607.85; HM LIFE

MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 47,055.52;

INHERITANCE TAX

COMMUNICATION NEXT E

16,950.00;

NOXIOUS WEED FUND NE WEED CONTROL ASSOC D 210.00; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LI-

NCOLN E 30.00;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICES

CENTURYLINK U 1,899.86; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,606.81; DAWSON

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

1,140.00; FRONTIER U 1,539.73;

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS

CORP U 318.38; LANGUAGE

LINE SVCS U 178.50; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS EQ 1,417.67; USA COM-

MUNICATION U 281.00

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:27 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting re-

cessed until 9:00 A.M. on Wednes-

day, January 27, 2021.

Chairman McMullen reconvened

the meeting on Wednesday, Janu-

ary 27, 2021 at 9:10 A.M. All board

members were present and County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public via Zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

County Sheriff Neil Miller and

Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener

were present for the following bid

opening. Chairman McMullen in-

structed County Clerk Giffin to

open and read aloud the submitted

bids for the Communication Tow-

ers. Bids were submitted from

Platte Valley Communication.

Sheriff Miller and Chief Deputy

Schleusener will review the bids

and come back with recommenda-

tions at the end of today's meeting.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:19 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Lynch to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by the County Treas-

urer for CHI Health Good Samari-

tan on the following vehicles: 1994

Chevrolet ½ Ton Pickup, 1995 Ford

Bus, 1995 Ford Econoline Van,

1998 Ford Van, 2000 Chevrolet

Pickup, 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup,

(3) 2002 Ford Vans, 2003 Ford Am-

bulance, 2003 Pontiac Van, 2003

Ford Bus, 2003 Ford Van, 2003

Ford Ambulance, 2005 Chevrolet ¾

Ton Pickup, 2006 Ford Van, 2007

Ford Explorer, 2008 Ford Ambu-

lance, 2008 Buick, 2010 Chevrolet

Ambulance, 2011 Chevrolet Van,

2012 McCoy Miller Ambulance,

2013 Chevrolet Ambulance, 2014

GMC Caravan, 2015 Chevrolet Am-

bulance and a 2018 Chevrolet Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-

cated on the application by the

County Treasurer for Christian Stu-

dent Fellowship for a 2006 Chevy

Van and 2018 Ford Transit Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by the County Treas-

urer for Sonshine World for a 1996

Ford Bus, a 2003 Chevrolet Bus

and a 2010 Ford Van. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board

of Equalization and return to the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:25 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Lynch,

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

(Break in meeting Agenda.)

REGULAR AGENDA

 

At 10:00 A.M. the meeting was

reconvened and Highway Superin-

tendent John Maul was present for

the following bid openings. Chair-

man McMullen instructed County

Clerk Giffin to open and read aloud

the submitted bids for a Cab &

Chassis Lowboy Tractor and a Cab

& Chassis with Dump Body. Bids

were submitted from Nebraska

Truck Center Inc., Sahling

Kenworth Inc. and Hansen Interna-

tional Truck Inc. The Road Com-

mittee and Highway Superintend-

ent will review the bids and come

back with recommendations at the

next meeting on February 9, 2021.

Sheriff Miller returned to the

meeting with recommendations on

the Tower Bids that were submit-

ted. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Lynch to accept the bid

from Platte Valley Communication

for the Ravenna 180 foot Commu-

nication Tower and to reject the

bids for the Gibbon Communica-

tion Tower. Bid proposals for the

Gibbon Communication Tower will

be opened on February 9, 2021

and the County Clerk will send an-

other notice of bid openings. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:10 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 9,

2021.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NOLM, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is NOLM, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jerry Hansen,

27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jerry J. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Margaret A. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Jerry J. Hansen, Member

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act. The ag-

gregate number of shares which

the Corporation shall have authority

to issue is 10,000 shares of com-

mon stock, with the par value of

$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-

ence commenced on October 14

2020 when Articles of Incorporation

were filed with the Secretary of

State. Affairs are to be conducted

by the Board of Directors and offic-

ers authorized by the Bylaws and

the Board. The registered office of

the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the

registered agent at such address is

Skyler Willis. The name and street

address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

Notice is hereby given that

Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,

Omaha NE 68102.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

PINON MARKET LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

PINON MARKET LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Veronica Pinon 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

PINON MARKET LLC

