Legal notices: February 2, 2021

mon stock, with the par value of

$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-

ence commenced on October 14

2020 when Articles of Incorporation

were filed with the Secretary of

State. Affairs are to be conducted

by the Board of Directors and offic-

ers authorized by the Bylaws and

the Board. The registered office of

the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the

registered agent at such address is

Skyler Willis. The name and street