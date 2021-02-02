Legal notices: February 2, 2021

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-
LEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: February 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 17, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 8, 2021 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Archi-
tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid
Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929
February 25, 2021: Bids re-
ceived from General Contractors at
2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews
in CCC Board Room.
March 18, 2021: Contractor
recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
March 22, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements.
April 5, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substan-
tial Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final
Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of
Contents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Im
ages
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFER
ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin
coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St., Omaha,
NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE
68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 South Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island,
NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite
500, Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
Standard Digital Imag
ing/StandardShare -
Construction Industry Cen
ter - www.constructio
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics
(Electronic Plan Room),
3315 Central Ave, Hot
Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.co
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ F2,F4,F10,F12
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at
9:00 A.M. Chairman McMullen
called the meeting to order via
Zoom instead of meeting in the
Board room due to the weather
emergency. The Agenda was
amended to recess portions of the
meeting including the Communica-
tion Towers and Road Equipment
Bid openings so that delivery of the
bids could be received and the
Board of Equalization did not con-
vene until Wednesday, January 27,
2021 since the County Treasurer
was not available due to the
weather emergency. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Myron
Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel
Lynch, Sherry Morrow and William
McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein. A
copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Public
notice of this meeting was publish-
ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on
the Buffalo County web site, and
the bulletin boards located outside
the County Clerk's office and
County Board Room on January
21, 2021. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public via
Zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
January 12, 2021 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Morrow to ratify the following
January 15, 2021 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 276,190.13;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 46,690.47; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 113,535.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 5,125.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
94,413.25; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 943.07; MADISON
NATIONAL I 286.63;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,273.48;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E
157.33; STATE OF NE T
15,960.98; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 842.58;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 55,849.79;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 8,931.05; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,567.00; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,900.82; MADISON
NATIONAL I 148.55; MADISON
NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T 2,585.58; VISION SERVICE PLAN R 205.22;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE
OF NE T 251.69;
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
FROM 100 GENERAL FUND TO
5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to accept the
December 2020 Community Action
Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to approve Great Western
Bank application for Depositories
of County Monies and to authorize
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell to invest the County funds
at the approved Great Western
Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels reviewed the 2020 Annual
Planning and Zoning Report.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to accept the
2020 Annual Zoning and Floodplain
Administrator Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,
Higgins, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status
report update on the Poole South
project. The state of Nebraska sent
Wood River Dairy, LLC Concen-
trated Animal Feeding Operation
general permit information that be-
comes active April 1, 2021 and ex-
pires March 31, 2026, in regards to
the National Pollutant Discharge
Elimination System (NPDES).
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Weed Superintendent Bret
Stubbs was present to review the
Weed Department Annual State
Reports. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Morrow to authorize
Chairman McMullen to sign the re-
ports as presented to be filed with
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Lynch and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
Skye Lindgreen with District 9
Probation office was present to an-
swer any questions on the Central
Nebraska Veterans Treatment
Court Interlocal Agreement. After
discussion it was moved by Lynch
and seconded by Morrow to au-
thorize Chairman McMullen to sign
the Central Nebraska Veterans
Treatment Court Interlocal Agree-
ment with Hall County, Adams
County and the Administrative Of-
fice of the Courts and Probation.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
following January 2021 vendor
claims submitted by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
GENERAL FUND
ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTHCARE MC 8,064.17; AKRS
EQUIPMENT RAVENNA JOHN
DEERE EQ 2,275.05; ALL AMERI-
CAN SEWER & DRAIN CLEANING S 400.00; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-
PLY S 604.30; AMAZON CAPITAL
SVCS E 720.47; AMERICAN
ELECTRIC COMPANY SU 4.06;
AMERICAN LEGION FLAG & EM-
BLEM SU 48.85; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; APCO INTERNATIONAL D 192.00; AT&T MOBILITY S
1,170.07; ATS S 343.82; MICHAEL
W BALDWIN S 570.00; BAMFORD
INC S 363.68;RICHARD BEECH-
NER E 75.00;MELODIE TURNER
BELLAMY S 541.50; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 375.00; BISHOP LAW S 2,586.25; VIJENDRA BOKEN
20.00; BOYS TOWN S 467.19;
BRAD RODGERS MD MC 190.71;
JONATHAN R BRANDT S
6,070.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE
259.48; CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,807.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 16.70; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 9,878.50; BUF-
FALO CO BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS E 1,600.00; BUFFALO
CO COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
1,020.74; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY E 1,005.00; BUFFALO CO AT-
TORNEY'S OFFICE RE 34.71;
BUFFALO CO CLERK RE
1,116.91; BUFFALO CO COURT E 3,182.00; BUFFALO CO SHER-
IFF E 2,902.45; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 293.91; BRAD BUTLER E 32.08; CANON SOLUTIONS
AMERICA S 436.02; MICHAEL D
CARPER S 1,063.95; RYAN C
CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA
DISTRIBUTING SU 165.85; CEN-
TRAL MEDIATION CENTER S
1,600.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-
TION E 700.00; CENTRAL NE RE-
PORTING, INC E 120.31; CEN-
TURY LUMBER CENTER S 335.34;
50.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING, LLC E 1,050.00;
CHARM-TEX INC S 1,276.00;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS S 468.65; CHARTER COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 123.28; CHEROKEE
BUILDING MATERIALS SU 25.91;
CHI HEALTH AT HOME MC
80.00; CHI HEALTH GOOD SA-
MARITAN MC 3,900.00; JENNI-
FER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 2,641.34; CITY OF
KEARNEY RE 1,500.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY B 94,000.92; CITY OF
KEARNEY EQ 141.48; CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT E 2,981.00;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 272.70; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 465.00; CLIPPER
PUBLISHING A 180.00; COMFY
BOWL EQ 100.00; COMPASS
FAMILY SUPPORT S 1,703.75;
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT
S 24,673.62; COPYCAT PRINTING
CENTER S 1,326.72; COUNTRY
PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F
676.25; SHAYLA CRUZ E 64.16;
CULLIGAN S 466.00; DAN'S SANI-
TATION S 15.00; DENNISE DAN-
IELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-
COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S
1,340.00; DASH MEDICAL
GLOVES SU 2,624.30; DATASPEC S 1,347.00; DAWSON CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 15.07; DAWSON
PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
3,476.25; CHRISTINA DEAN E
20.00; BONNIE DEAVER E 20.00;
DAMON DEEDS RE 77.08; DEPT
OF PATHOLOGY MC 675.00; DE-
WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S 3,475.50; DON WASSON CO S
11,004.00; DOUGLAS CO SHER-
IFF S 20.82; DOWHY TOWING &
RECOVERY S 717.00;
DRONESENSE E 2,376.00; DUGAN
PRINTING & PROMOTIONS S
1,921.59; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 246.83; EAKES S 3,595.85;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SVC UNIT NO 10 S 20,093.75; ELN, LLC RT 180.00;
ESCHAT S 315.97; MARSHA
FANGMEYER S 4,492.50; FARM-
ERS AND MERCHANTS BANK S 65.00; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
KARI FISK RE 45.00; FLEETPRIDE S 3,320.00; FRONTIER S 4,278.94;
FURNAS CO SHERIFF E 57.93;
FYE LAW OFFICE S 5,602.20;
GALLS, LLC SU 255.31;
GARCIA CLINICAL LABORATORY MC 75.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA
HUGG E 33.75; GRAHAM TIRE
CO S 24.58; ZACHARY K GRAY S 1,425.00; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 135.89; GREAT PLAINS UNI-
FORMS SU 1,474.00; HALL CO
DISTRICT COURT E 45.75; HALL
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 93.79;
HAWTHORNE JEWELRY E 76.95;
ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING &
HEATING SU157.36; HORNER,
LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E
325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE
45.00; INTEGRATED SECURITY
SOLUTIONS S 1,000.00; INTELLI-
COM COMPUTER S 463.75; IN-
TERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER SU 64.80; JACOBSEN ORR LAW
FIRM S 10,450.75; JUSTICE
WORKS LLC E 212.00; KEAR-
NEY HUB A 1,273.96; KEARNEY
TOWING & REPAIR CENTER S
958.75; KELLY KENNEDY RE
25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;
JEFFREY C KNAPP S 702.50;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-
LUTIONS S 3,586.75; KONICA
MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE EQ
3,571.42; DOUG KRAMER RE
45.00; KRONOS S 1,268.69; NIGEL
KUHL RE 250.00; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF E 57.64; LANDMARK IM-
PLEMENT SU 6.66; DR MICHAEL
LAWSON MC 300.00; PATRICK
LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK
SOLUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ S 2,153.75; LIN-
COLN CO SHERIFF E 21.03; STE-
PHEN G LOWE MC 2,175.00; LYNN
PEAVEY COMPANY SU 145.50;
MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLYSU 244.95; MALWAREBYTES COR-
PORATION S 1,241.10; JOHN
MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 47.21; MATTHEW BENDER &
CO E 1,239.07; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; CALEB MAYNARD E
20.00; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
29.32; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
45.00; MENARDS SU 1,338.32; MI-
CROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS S 1,177.00; MID STATES ORGAN-
IZED CRIME D 200.00; MIDDLE-
TON ELECTRIC S 4,193.02; MID-
WAY CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S
79.95; MIDWEST CONNECT E
13,801.99; MILHOUS INK
S1,000.00; BRIAN MILLESON E 76.93; MIPS INC. S 5,760.50; MIR-
ROR IMAGE CAR WASH E
582.95;MOORE FOOT & ANKLE
MC 140.00; MORRILL CO SHER-
IFF E 18.61; JERAD MURPHY RE
18.98; NANCE CO SHERIFF E
60.48;NAVSURFWARCENDIV
CRANE SU 1,800.00; NE PUBLIC
HEALTH ENVIRONMENTAL LAB MC 105.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-
PHONE CO U 331.88; NE CLERK
OF DISTRICT COURT ASSN D 50.00; NE FLOODPLAIN &
STORMWATER D 35.00; NE
GLASS COMPANY, LLC S
34.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SVCS E 1,008.00; NE INSTITUTE
OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE
PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
10,614.66; NE.GOV E 50.00; OPTK
NETWORKS S 615.00; NEW WEST
SPORTS MEDICINE MC 670.08;
KRISTI NEWMAN R 52.44; ROB-
ERT NORDHUES RT 130.00;
NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER
INC S 2,716.25; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U 4,581.91; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER E
1,500.00; O'KEEFE ELEVATOR CO S 748.67; OWENS EDUCATIONAL
SVCS S 2,090.03; NATE PEAR-
SON RE 45.00; PHELPS CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 63.50;
PLAINS INVESTMENT GROUP RT 75.00; PLATINUM AWARDS &
GIFTS SU 53.45; PLATTE CO
SHERIFF DEPT E 18.61; PLATTE
VALLEY AUTO E 8,950.00; PLATTE
VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS S
600.00; POTTAWATTAMIE CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 41.00;
POWER DMS E 5,136.16; QUILL
CORPORATION SU 142.56; R.R.B-
RINK LOCKING SYSTEMS SU
150.00; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; RAVENNA CHAMBER OF
COMMERCE RE 973.78; RA-
VENNA SANITATION S 795.00;
REDMAN'S SHOES SU 55.00; RE-
GION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
SVCS S 38,999.06; ILENE RICH-
ARDSON R 14.00; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; KRISTI
SCHIRMER S 2,375.00; KIRK
SCOTT RE 45.00; SECURITY
TRANSPORT SVCS S 1,155.00;
VERONICA SEWARD E 76.93;
SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 29.52;
SHREDDING SOLUTIONS S 45.00;
SIGN CENTER SU 4,815.60; DEB-
ORAH A SILVERMAN E 58.50;
TRENTON SNOW RT 1,000.00;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL
E 20.58; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC, P.C. S 16,489.63; STATE OF
NEBR PROBATION DIST 9 AP
5,366.55; STETSON BUILDING
PRODUCTS SU 1,500.00;
THOMAS S STEWART S 3,638.20;
STITCH 3 SU 64.00; JOSHUA E
SUNDBERG E 20.00; MICHAEL
J SYNEK S 2,071.03; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 452.16;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
3,810.41; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 635.69; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;
THURSTON HEATING & AIR CON-
DITIONING S 177.00; TITAN EN-
ERGY SYSTEMS S 6,421.33; TON-
NIGES & ASSOCIATES P.C.
S14,587.00; TOTAL INTERIORS S
3,083.36; PAMELA M TREFFER RT 50.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 2,175.00; TYE &
ROWLING S 2,461.00; U.S. BANK E 13,377.34; USA COMMUNICA-
TION S 723.90; U.S DEPARTMENT
OF AGRICULTURE AP 6,843.48;
USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; VAL-
LEY VIEW MOBILE HOME PARK
RT 100.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC 1,743.75; VERIZON CONNECT
NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 745.09; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 40.01; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 1,538.28; VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK S 64.99; VILLAGE OF
MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM SU 75.36; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 387.50; THE WALDINGER
CORPORATION S 5,798.59;
WELLS FARGO E 51.03; WELLS
FARGO E 17.01; WELLS FARGO
E 632.56; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 89.28; MELISSA L WILLIS RE
45.00; JEFF WIRTH RE 150.00;
WPCI S 47.50; YANDA'S MUSIC S 419.95; MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE SU 80.14; ALL
MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU
640.15; ANDERSEN WRECKING
COMPANY SU 365.00; AUSSIE
HYDRAULICS S 6,244.35; AR-
NOLD MOTOR SU 1,950.86;
BAUER BUILT S 3,295.80; BLESS-
ING C 49,790.45; BOSSELMAN
ENERGY F 406.04; CARQUEST
AUTO PARTS SU 3,322.08; CEN-
TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU
149.85; CERTIFIED POWER S
1,337.96; CHS AGRI SVC CENTER F 93.91; CFP-C-T F 127.15;
COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL SU 1,574.71
CUMMINS SALES AND SVC S
1,982.86; EAKES SU 40.28; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND &
GRAVEL G 22,348.08; FARM PLAN S 1,900.00; FARMERS CO-OP AS-
SOCIATION F 148.67; FASTENAL
COMPANY S 376.08; FRIESEN
CHEVROLET S 395.97; GARRETT
TIRES & TREADS S 874.39;
GLASS DOCTOR OF CENTRAL NE S 100.00; GRAHAM TIRE S
151.50;HOLMES PLUMBING &
HEATING SU 17.78; HUSKER
AUTO GROUP E 3,577.00; JACK
LEDERMAN CO S 88.88; KEAR-
NEY HUB AP 54.96; KEARNEY
TIRE AND AUTO SU 1,700.60;
KELLY SUPPLY COMPANY S
878.99; JOHN WILLIAM KING R
34.62; KONECRANES S 1,500.00;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
1,312.81; LOGAN CONTRACTORS
SUPPLY S 243.29; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE S 119.10; MATHE-
SON TRI-GAS SU 59.81; MEN-
ARDS SU 930.56; MID NE AG-
GREGATE F 149.24; MIDWEST
SVC & SALES CO EQ 6,969.00;
MILLER & ASSOCIATES S
1,527.10; NE ASSN CO ENG, HWY
SUPER & SURVEY D 50.00; NE
TRUCK CENTER INC S 71.94;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 798.90;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 34.46; POSTLE INDUS-
TRIES SU 480.32;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 1,984.04; SAHLING
KENWORTH SU 53.12; SAPP
BROS PETRO EQ 2,600.00;
SMITH CO SIDE DUMP TRAILERS SU 1,168.54; SPEEDTECH LIGHTS EQ 637.7; SUNBELT RENTALS EQ 598.53; ELF ENTERPRISES EQ 1,280.00; U.S. BANK E 79.09;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE S 51.30;
WPCI S 53.25;
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 33,280.00;
VISITORS'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 33,281.00;
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S 249.00;
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EX-
PENSES I 263,607.85; HM LIFE
MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 47,055.52;
INHERITANCE TAX
COMMUNICATION NEXT E
16,950.00;
NOXIOUS WEED FUND NE WEED CONTROL ASSOC D 210.00; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LI-
NCOLN E 30.00;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICES
CENTURYLINK U 1,899.86; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,606.81; DAWSON
PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
1,140.00; FRONTIER U 1,539.73;
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS
CORP U 318.38; LANGUAGE
LINE SVCS U 178.50; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS EQ 1,417.67; USA COM-
MUNICATION U 281.00
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:27 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting re-
cessed until 9:00 A.M. on Wednes-
day, January 27, 2021.
Chairman McMullen reconvened
the meeting on Wednesday, Janu-
ary 27, 2021 at 9:10 A.M. All board
members were present and County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public via Zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
County Sheriff Neil Miller and
Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener
were present for the following bid
opening. Chairman McMullen in-
structed County Clerk Giffin to
open and read aloud the submitted
bids for the Communication Tow-
ers. Bids were submitted from
Platte Valley Communication.
Sheriff Miller and Chief Deputy
Schleusener will review the bids
and come back with recommenda-
tions at the end of today's meeting.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:19 A.M. and recon-
vene as a Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Lynch to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by the County Treas-
urer for CHI Health Good Samari-
tan on the following vehicles: 1994
Chevrolet ½ Ton Pickup, 1995 Ford
Bus, 1995 Ford Econoline Van,
1998 Ford Van, 2000 Chevrolet
Pickup, 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup,
(3) 2002 Ford Vans, 2003 Ford Am-
bulance, 2003 Pontiac Van, 2003
Ford Bus, 2003 Ford Van, 2003
Ford Ambulance, 2005 Chevrolet ¾
Ton Pickup, 2006 Ford Van, 2007
Ford Explorer, 2008 Ford Ambu-
lance, 2008 Buick, 2010 Chevrolet
Ambulance, 2011 Chevrolet Van,
2012 McCoy Miller Ambulance,
2013 Chevrolet Ambulance, 2014
GMC Caravan, 2015 Chevrolet Am-
bulance and a 2018 Chevrolet Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-
cated on the application by the
County Treasurer for Christian Stu-
dent Fellowship for a 2006 Chevy
Van and 2018 Ford Transit Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by the County Treas-
urer for Sonshine World for a 1996
Ford Bus, a 2003 Chevrolet Bus
and a 2010 Ford Van. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board
of Equalization and return to the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:25 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Lynch,
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
(Break in meeting Agenda.)
REGULAR AGENDA
At 10:00 A.M. the meeting was
reconvened and Highway Superin-
tendent John Maul was present for
the following bid openings. Chair-
man McMullen instructed County
Clerk Giffin to open and read aloud
the submitted bids for a Cab &
Chassis Lowboy Tractor and a Cab
& Chassis with Dump Body. Bids
were submitted from Nebraska
Truck Center Inc., Sahling
Kenworth Inc. and Hansen Interna-
tional Truck Inc. The Road Com-
mittee and Highway Superintend-
ent will review the bids and come
back with recommendations at the
next meeting on February 9, 2021.
Sheriff Miller returned to the
meeting with recommendations on
the Tower Bids that were submit-
ted. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Lynch to accept the bid
from Platte Valley Communication
for the Ravenna 180 foot Commu-
nication Tower and to reject the
bids for the Gibbon Communica-
tion Tower. Bid proposals for the
Gibbon Communication Tower will
be opened on February 9, 2021
and the County Clerk will send an-
other notice of bid openings. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:10 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 9,
2021.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ F2,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NOLM, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is NOLM, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jerry Hansen,
27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jerry J. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Margaret A. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Jerry J. Hansen, Member
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act. The ag-
gregate number of shares which
the Corporation shall have authority
to issue is 10,000 shares of com-
mon stock, with the par value of
$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-
ence commenced on October 14
2020 when Articles of Incorporation
were filed with the Secretary of
State. Affairs are to be conducted
by the Board of Directors and offic-
ers authorized by the Bylaws and
the Board. The registered office of
the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the
registered agent at such address is
Skyler Willis. The name and street
address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
Notice is hereby given that
Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,
Omaha NE 68102.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
<addr:PINON, VERONICA,3086275455,4214 E AVENUE,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
PINON MARKET LLC
Notice is hereby given that
PINON MARKET LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 4214 E Ave
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Veronica Pinon 4214 E Ave
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
PINON MARKET LLC
ZNEZ F2,F9,F16