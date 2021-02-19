Legal notices: February 19, 2021

Notice is hereby given that on

January 29, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Justin

W. DeBrie, whose address is 40410

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with