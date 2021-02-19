Legal notices: February 19, 2021

NOTICE
2021 DELINQUENT TAX LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER'S OFFICE
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
The following is a list of all lands
and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska upon which the State,
County and City taxes remain due
and unpaid for the 2019 tax year.
The list is published in accordance
with State Statute 77-1804.
Therefore, notice is hereby
given that in order to enforce the
lien of such taxes upon the real es-
tate property, I, Jean A. Sidwell,
Treasurer of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will on the first Monday in
March, 2021 offer for public sale at
the Buffalo County Treasurer's of-
fice, all of the taxes on the fol-
lowing described lands and lots of
the amount of State, County and
City taxes assessed thereon, to-
gether with interest and advertising
cost.
Said sale will be held between
the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and
will be continued from day to day
until the taxes on these lands and lots in said delinquent tax list shall
have been sold or offered for sale.
77-1806
A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty
five dollar registration fee. The fee
is non refundable upon redemp-
tion. 77-1807
Jean A. Sidwell,
Buffalo County Treasurer
Legal descriptions abbreviated.
Tax rounded to full dollar amount.
ABRREVIATIONS:
INC "Inclusive"
TL "Tax Lot"
MIO "Mineral Interest Only"
*Indicates multiple years tax due.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS GIBBON
PT LT 2 BLK 1 5TH ADD 6,809
LT 5 BLK 1 GILMORE'S ADD 17,725
MD MARSHS SUB PT LT 3 25,155
DELINQUENT
REAL ESTATE TAXES
RURAL
12-13-13 PT N1/2 11,298
12-12-13 PT SW1/4 &SE1/4 10,558
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 531
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 60
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 55
CITY OF RAVENNA VILLAGE
LANDS
PT SW1/4 4-12-14 64
PT SW1/4SW1/4 4-12-14 948
ORIGINAL TOWN
LT 7-8 BLK 2 96
S2' LT 17 BLK 4 2
LT 1-2 BLK 7 836
LT 9 BLK 11 192
LT 2 BLK 12 350
PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 13 188
LT 7 BLK 21 209
LTS 3-4 BLK 24 353
LT 8 BLK 24 306
LT 9 BLK 25 214
LT 2 BLK 30 151
1ST ADD PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 4 728
GEIST ADD LT 8 BLK 2 265
MOTSICKS PT BLK 5 744
NORTH ADD LT 10 BLK 4 915
NORTH ADD LT 3 295
SHERMANS LT 6 BLK 4 401
SHERMANS LT 1 BLK 5 1,205
SMITHS PT LT 11;LT 12 BLK 1 697
VESLEYS PT LT 2 52
25-12-13 SW1/4 5,307
4-12-14 SE1/4 1,559
HERVERT SUB LT 1 141
10-12-14 TL 2-3 685
3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 300 *
9-12-15 TR IN NW1/4 24
VIL LTS POOLE LTS 1-2 BLK 7 40*
23-11-15 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 301
34-11-15 NE1/4 2,872 *
22-11-15 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 1,971
27-11-15 SE1/4SE1/4; PT
NE1/4SE1/4 1,715
16-11-14 PT N1/2 NE1/4 2,258
16-11-14 PT NE1/4 7,856
34-11-15 SE1/4 4,830
18-12-15 PT GOV LT 4 177
A & H AG ACRES LT 1 1,805
8-12-16 SW1/4SE1/4 319
36-11-16 PT W1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 309
GOLFSIDE 4 OUTLTS A-B 3 *
PRAIRIE ACRES 2ND BLK 1 LT 5 338
PLEASANTON
O T LT 6 BLK 10 44
O T LT 7 BLK 10 44
O T LTS 8-9 BLK 10 168
LAMMERS 1ST ADD
PEARSONS LT 4 124
WORTS 2ND PT BLK 5 486
RURAL
4-12-18 PT 26 ACRES 770
MILLER
VIL LDS TX LT 2 706
OT N1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 344
OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 & BLK 29 87
OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 136
OT LT 10 BLK 40 56 *
OT LTS 1-3, 11-12 BLK 40 200 *
1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2 120 *
RURAL
23-11-18
RR R/O/W IN SW1/4 79
PT SE1/4 RR R/O/W 62
PT SW1/4 SE1/4 RR R/O/W 85
35-11-18 PT NE1/4 5,230
35-11-18 N1/2 SE1/4 2,410
35-11-18 S1/2 SE1/4 1,178
36-11-18 SW1/4 5,674
22-11-17 TR SW1/4SW1/4 474
34-12-18 S1/2 7,083
13-10-15 N1/2NE1/4 &
NE1/4NW1/4 3,544 *
33-10-16 TR IN SE1/4 SW1/4 467
AMHERST
S AMHERST ADD LT 2 1,855
VIL LDS TR N1/2 NW1/4 110
VIL LDS PT TX LT 27 296
OT LTS 3-4 BLK 6 371
OT LTS 8-10 BLK 8 678
OT LTS 11-14 BLK 8 879
OT LT 9 BLK 21 603
OT LT 7 BLK 24 258
RURAL
12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4;PT E1/2
SW1/4 5,101
15-10-17 PT W1/2 11,977
16-10-17 PT E1/2 474
16-10-17 PT TX LT 4 & 19 396
EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 2 464
EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 3 464
28-10-17 E1/2 NE1/4 4,876
12-10-18 PT W1/2 SW1/4 142
35-10-17 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 66
ELM CREEK
VIL LDS PT TX LT 37 789
OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 669
ARENDTS 1ST PT LT 4,11-13 ALL
LTS 5-10 BLK 3 4,931
ARENDTS 3RD LTS 6-7 BLK 2 297
ARMSTRONGS PT BLK 3 1,134
CARY'S PT BLK 3 244
ELSES LT 2 BLK 2 359
TYLERS 2ND LT 9-10, PT LT 10
BLK 5 569
TYLERS 2ND LT 3 BLK 8 839
RURAL
31-9-18 PT E1/2SW1/4 & PT SE1/4
6,922
31-9-18 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 2,091
32-9-18 SW1/4 10,889
4-8-18 PT LT 8 SE1/4 1,974
SCOTT 2ND LT 3 281
9-9-18 PT NW1/4 5,522
21-9-18 N1/2 NE1/4 1,134
33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 133 *
ODESSA
VIL LTS 122, PT B ST 1,995
VIL LT 140, PT GRANT ST
581
VIL PT LTS 156-157 135
RURAL
GLENWOOD EST LT 60 BLK 1,962
2-9-17 PT SE 1/4 SE1/4 252
12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 5,233
BRIDLE ACRES 4TH BLK 2 LT
4,912
32-9-17 TR NE1/4 SE1/4 3,283
33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 229
35-9-16 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 328
ODESSA VILLAGE
LT 86 381
LTS 87-89 1,269
PT LT 114-115 317
LTS 133-134 1,328 *
LT 141 139
LT 153 560
PT LTS 156-157 152
LTS 162-163 704
RURAL
2-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 47
2-9-16 PT NW1/4 81
C.E.A. 2ND BLK 1 LT 1 1,728
RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 1,715
13-9-16 RR ROW SW1/4 SE1/4 61
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,758
AUSTIN EST 4TH LT 2 449
8-9-16 TR W1/2 SW1/4 932
6-8-16 PT E1/2 NE1/4 2,180
DEERFIELD BLK 5 LT 1, PT LTS
6-7 536
11-8-16
PT LT 1, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 1,835
LT 2, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 & LT 3
5,715
31-9-16 TR PT W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4
1,821
CANAL HGTS LT 8 234
FMLY EQUESTRIAN HILLS 5TH
LT2 249
EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 9 *
BUFFALO HILLS LT 3 BLK 3 669
28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 403 *
VALLEY SUB LT 2 3,373
SEVEN HILLS LTS 4 BLK 1 3,755
SEVEN HILLS LT 3 BLK 2 232
EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 2 906
EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 4 829
ELLENWOOD 2ND PT LT 2 & CE
DAR HILLS LT 16 BLK 1 3,886
32-9-15 PT SE1/4 SE1/4 1,873
32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT
LT 9 4,578
KEARNEY IND PARK LT 3-4 4,958
WILDERNESS TRLS LT 1 3,273
8-9-15 PARCEL A 4,569
30-9-15 TR IN NW1/4 5,510
6-8-15 LT 22 4,733
HERRMANN'S E PT LT 2 3,331
CITY OF KEARNEY
REMINGTON HGTS LT 7 7,277
REMINGTON HGTS LT 8 7,277
REMINGTON HGTS LT 9 7,267
MARIANNE HUNT 2ND BLK , PT
LT 2 1,464
FOUNTAIN HILLS 5TH BLK 7 LT
2,777
SUN WEST 5TH LT 2 1,691
PARK VIEW ESTATES 7TH
BLK 1 LT 1 800
BLK 1 LT 2 625
BLK 1 LT 3 550
BLK 1 LT 4 565
PARK VIEW ESTATE 8TH
BLK 1 LT 4 589
PARK VIEW ESTATES 9TH
BLK 1 LT 1 24
BLK 1 LT 2 20
BLK 1 LT 3 23
BLK 1 LT 4 20
BLK 2 LT 1 26
BLK 2 LT 2 22
BLK 2 LT 3 22
BLK 2 LT 4 26
BLK 2 LT 5 26
BLK 2 LT 6 22
BLK 2 LT 7 22
BLK 2 LT 8 26
BLK 3 LT 1 23
BLK 3 LT 2 21
BLK 3 LT 3 21
BLK 3 LT 4 20
RAMADA INN ADD LT 1 85,853
PT GOV LT 8 541
PT LT 20 233
ALTMAIER ACRES
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG A 1,642
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG B 1,642
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG C 1,642
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 1,642
BLK 1 PT LT 1 663
LT 5 BLK 4 3,121
LT 15 BLK 4 3,777
OT PT LT 8 1,539
OT S1/2 LT 17 ALL 18 897
PACIFIC VIEW BLK 2 LTS 1-15
2,433
OT LTS 242- 243 768
OT LTS 923-926 1,915
OT LTS 953- 955 838
OT LTS 957- 958 1,071
OT LT 1325 1,945
OT LTS 1336; PT LT 1337 1,739
OT LT 1709 500
PRESTIGE ADD LT 1 419
OT PT LT 1779; S1/2 LT 6 ALL LT 7
BLK 33 5,795
A & L LT 3 733
ARROWHEAD HILLS
LT 19 BLK 2 3,693
ASHLAND ADD
PT LT 4-5 BLK 1 3,418
PT LT 1-2 BLK 2 3,999
N1/2 LT 1 BLK 17 929
BALL SUB LTS 4-5 5,405
BETHANY MANOR
PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 1 1,865
LT 22, PT LTS 21-23 BLK 1 2,921
PT LTS 27-28 BLK 2 2,518
BODINSONS SUB
PT LTS 1-3 1,384
PT LTS 1-3 1,280
LTS 4-7 2,211
LT 23 & PT LT 24 2,450
CARVERS LT 8 BLK 28 2,183
KINGWOOD CIRCLE
CONDO 2ND
UNIT 2A 157
COLONIAL ESTATES
PT LT 9 BLK 1 2,470
LT 2 BLK 2 5,188
CREST VIEW PL LT 9 BLK 3 5,750
CORTLANDT PL PT LT 20- 21
2,147
CRAWFORDS ADD
PT LT 1 BLK 1 1,064
LT 30 BLK 2 2,234
COUNTRYSIDE EST
LT 4 BLK 4 2,231
LT 9 BLK 4 6,598
2ND EAST LAWN LTS 1-3,10-12
PT LTS 4 & 9 BLK 124 1,779
EASTBROOKE LT 4 BLK 3 4,002
EVANS BLK 2 LT 6 976
EVANS BLK 2 LT 10 1,859
FAIRACRES LT 49 3,732
FAIRVIEW PT LT 18-19 BLK 2
1,366
FOREST PARK PT LTS 50-54
1,938
FORT KY PT LT 17-18 BLK 2 2,314
FORT KY LT 3 BLK 6 2,619
GILLETTS PT LT 10 & ALL LT 11
2,170
HARVEY PARK LT 6 1,377
IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 53 *
K L & I 1ST ADD
PT LT 11-12 BLK 7 1,406
PT LTS 3-4 BLK 10 1,433
LT 10 BLK 15 2,138
LTS 1-2 BLK 24 2,719
K L & I 2ND ADD
PT LTS 7- 8 BLK 15 1,077
K L & I CHOICE ADD
LT 10 BLK 2 857
BLK 3 LT 3 931
KEARNEY PLAZA
LT 26 BLK 4 1,314
LT 33 BLK 4 1,472
3RD LT 2 BLK 3 1,906
KEENS PARK LT 34 965
KEENS PARK LT 67 747
KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69
1,052
KEENS PARK LT 95 777
LAKEVIEW MNR PT LT 1 BLK 4
4,700
MARGIE 2ND LTS 4-5 4,894
MARGIE 2ND LT 6 3,141
MARGIE 2ND LT 7 490
MARROW SUB LT 3 2,852
NE1/4SSM PT LT 2 134
CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLTS A &
B 29 *
NORTHWEST HGTS LT 18 BLK 3
1,921
NW1/4 SS PT LT 30 2,439
NW1/4SS PT LT31 3,264
NW1/4SS PT LT 41 18,996
NW1/4SS PT LT 49 1,409
NURSERY PL LTS 54-56 2,761
NORTHEAST HGTS LT 34 4,278
PARK VIEW EST 4TH OUTLTS A-B
6
P & H ADD
LT 11 BLK 3 2,838
LT 7 BLK 15 2,030
PT LT 9, LT 10 BLK 17 2,580
LT 9 BLK 24 2,275
PT LT 6 BLK 28 2,297
LT 10 BLK 31 1,162
LT 6 BLK 34 2,487
PT LT 1 BLK 37 1,975
LT 12 BLK 37 2,691
LT 7 & PT LT 8 BLK 39 2,282
PT LT 1, LTS 2-3 BLK 43 7,608
LT 5 BLK 47 2,797
LTS 5-6 BLK 51 2,373
LTS 11-12 BLK 53 1,319
LTS 13-15 BLK 53 2,155
PT LTS 20-22, ALL 21 BLK 53
2,997
PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 54 1,042
PLAINVIEW SUB
PT LT 8- 9 BLK 3 1,460
LT 22 BLK 4 1,138
PT LT 7, LT 8 BLK 5 2,381
PLATTE RIVER COMM PARK 4TH
LT 1 BLK 1 10,790
SRC KEARNEY RDVLPMT LT 1
64,584
RIVERSIDE LTS 63-64 350
RIVERSIDE LTS 72-75 1,034
RAYMOND LT 1 BLK 2 3,113
SIBLEY'S LT 1 BLK 4 1,728
SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,790
SKIVIEW EST 3RD BLK 4 LT 5
5,904
SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH
LT 9 BLK 2 1,501
LT 1 BLK 3 2,562
SO KY LT 32 571
SO KY LTS 33-34 1,075
SO KY LTS 110-112 899
SO KY LTS 125-126 2,809
SPADY'S PT LT 3 120,859
SW1/4SS LT 29 1,364
SW1/4SS PT LT 109-110 2,602
SW1/4SS LT 165 1,330
SW1/4SS LT 193 2,104
SW1/4SS LT 302 2,309
SW1/4SS LT 303 2,346
SW1/4SS PT LT 341-342 2,110
SW1/4SS PT LT 344; LT 345 2,384
SW1/4SS LT 388 1,139
SW1/4SS LT 390 2,432
SW1/4SS LT 394 1,767
SW1/4SS LTS 450- 451 2,360
SW1/4SS LT 454, PT LT 455 1,277
SW1/4SS LT 474 1,346
SW1/4SS LT 542 2,030
SE1/4SS PT LT 27 1,460
SUN WEST PT LT 4; LTS 5-6 BLK
1 3,323
STONERIDGE 8TH
LT 1 BLK 1 3,673
BLK 2 LT 9 1,534
SUNNY ACRES LT 12 BLK 1 2,639
TERRACE PARK LT 1 BLK 1 946
WARWICK PLACE
PT LT 8, LT 9 2,401
PT LTS 9-11, ALL LT 10 2,419
WELLINGTON GREENS LT 4 BLK
2 955
WEST ADD
PT LTS 7- 9 BLK 5 1,429
PT 8-10 BLK 7 1,397
WESTOWN 5TH TRACT C 2,672
WESTOWN 6TH TRACT C 2,699
WHITAKERS GROVE
LTS 1-9 BLK 4 1,284
LTS 1-3,& 8-14,PT LT 4 BLK 6
2,063
LTS 8-9 BLK 8 572
LTS 10-13 893
LTS 6-7 BLK 9 1,815
LTS 10-14 BLK 9 1,539
LTS 1-2 BLK 16 1,997
WHITAKER & NORTHS PL LTS
11-12 1,180
WILSON'S SUB LT 12 BLK 3 1,129
SHREVE'S SUB TR IN SW1/4 PT
LT 3 471
TERRY ADD LT 1 2,828
EAST 56TH ST ESTATES 2ND
OUTLOT A 24
BLK 1 LT 2 931
BLK 1 LT 3 929
BLK 1 LT 4 926
BLK 1 LT 6 922
BLK 1 LT 7 920
2ND BLK 1 LT 8 929
BLK 2 LT 6 1,024
BLK 2 LT 12 1,025
FULLER & DALEY 2ND BLK 1 LT5
759
O T KY PT LTS 269-272 3,903
OT KY OPD 1
PT LT 64 6,143
PT LT 130 2,309
PT LTS 365-366, ALL LTS
367-373 23,900
LT 445, PT LT 446 1,568
MOORE & JONES OPD 1 PT LT 4
454
RURAL
1-9-15 PT SE1/4 2,024
1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 70
34-9-15 TR IN SW1/4 SE1/4 439
GIBBON
CITY LDS TX LT 17 1,100
CITY LDS PT LT 5 2,442
OT N1/2 LT 15 BLK 1 587
OT LTS 1-2 BLK 3 1,071
OT BLK 3 LT 9 1,097
OT PT LT 13, 14-15 BLK 5 2,776
OT LT 1 BLK 6 2,407
OT LT 2 BLK 6 204
OT PT LT 2; LT 3 BLK 10 1,099
OT LT 2 BLK 11 4,054
BOYDS PT LT 3 3,101
5TH ADD LT 1 BLK 1 1,462
5TH ADD LTS 3- 4 BLK 2 4,023
5TH ADD LT 7;PT LT 8 BLK 12 347
6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 2 830
6TH ADD PT LT 8 BLK 3 1,431
6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 3 1,667
6TH ADD PT LT 6-7 BLK 4 1,850
COOKS LT 1 BLK 1 124 *
COOKS N1/2 LT 14 BLK 4 898
GILMORES LT 5 BLK 1 905
HERSHEYS PT LT 16-17 1,941
HERSHEYS LT 20 1,697
IN DAVIS LT 5 BLK 1 1,746
IN DAVIS PT LT 7 BLK 1 175
MARSHS SUB PT TX LT 41 849
M D MARSHS PT LT 5 2,342
PUTNAMS PT LT 7 394
PUTNAMS PT LT 8 187
SO WIND LT 10 BLK 1 2,332
TREWS LTS 1-4 BLK 2 2,814
WEST LAWN PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 1
1,189
RURAL
32-10-14 E PT E1/2NW1/4 1,893
17-9-14 NW1/4 11,327
30-9-14 TR GOV LOT 1 1,601
30-9-14 PT N1/2NW1/4 2,145
33-9-14 PT N1/2NE1/4 850
35-9-14 TR IN NE1/4 1,466
5-8-13 TR GOV LT 2 2,163
DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,061
7-8-13 PT S1/2NE1/4 GOV LTS 8-9
990
9-8-13 TR GOV LT 5 444
2-8-14 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 17
3-8-14 PT GV LT 10 104
8-8-14 S1/2SE1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4
1,282
10-8-14 PT LTS 3-7 1,266
10-8-14 LT 8 1,794
11-8-14 ALL LT 1 & 6 PT LTS 2-5
1,379
12-8-14 TR LT 2 21
12-8-14 TR LTS 2-3 530
15-8-14 LTS 1-3; SE1/4 NW1/4 &
N1/2 SW1/4 4,866
16-8-14 TR S1/2 N1/2 1,679
16-8-14 PT LTS 3-6 2,214
17-8-14 LTS 1-4 1,711
17-8-14 LTS 5-8 SE1/4 & SE1
8,166
18-8-14 LTS 5-8 & SW1/4 SE1/4
2,193
19-8-14 LTS 1-2 397
20-8-14 LTS 1-2 579
21-8-14 LTS 1-2 913
SHELTON
VILLAGE LANDS
PT TAX LT 10 112 *
PT LT 12, ALL LT 13 5,818
LT 12,25; PT LT 13 BLK 6 655
PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 259
PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 861
O T LT 14, PT LT 13 BLK 6 276
O T LTS 15-18 BLK 6 580
1ST ADD LTS 9-10, PT LT 11 BLK6
493
3RD ADD LT 6 BLK 22 239
3RD ADD LTS 3-6 BLK 24 321
3RD ADD LT 4; PT LT 5 BLK 29
713
ALISTERS LTS 10-12 544
COADYS LT 12-13 & PT LT 14
BLK 1 874
COADYS LT 1 & PT LT 2 BLK 2
481
COADYS 2ND LTS 8- 9 BLK 6 617
COADYS 3RD PT BLK 5 288
FORREST PARK PT LTS 5-6; LT 9
383
FOREST PARK LT 10 157 *
HULLS LTS 5-6 BLK 5 3,527
PARKVIEW LTS 1-3 BLK 5 1,391
WALSH'S SUB
PT LT 17; LTS 18-19 315 *
LTS 28-29 PT LTS 10-11 1,016
RURAL
12-10-13 N1/2 NW1/4 2,799
36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4
JEFFRES LTS 3-6 806
24-9-13 PT LT 2 604
26-9-13 TR NE1/4NE1/4; PT GOV
LT 2 561
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2021 Part 2 Improvements, Pony
Express Road, Kearney, Nebraska
will be received by City of Kearney,
at the office of the City Clerk, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time
on March 2, 2021, at which time
the Bids received will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the City
Council Chambers.
This project consists of con-
structing the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 3,000
square yards of paving on Pony Ex-
press Road from 39th Street to the
north approximately 800 feet. The
project also consists of integral
curb and gutter, driveway and side-
walk pavement removal and re-
placement and all other associated
work as indicated on the drawings
and within the specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For:
2021 Part 2 Improvements
Pony Express Road
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: March 2, 2021
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
Ÿ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ÿ City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ÿ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
Ÿ Master Builders of Iowa, 221
Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
7531021 - 2021 Part 2 Improve-
ments Pony Express Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F12,19,26
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Center Point Solu-
tions
Name of Applicant: Tammie K
Beck
Address: 3515 Central Ave, Kear-
ney, NE 68847-2943
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: 02/01/2021
General nature of business: Hu-
man Resources coaching and con-
sultation services
Tammie Beck, Applicant or Legal
Representative
ZNEZ F19,t1
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-198
Notice is hereby given that on the
5th day of February, 2021, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Randy D. Lucas, whose
address is 13840 370th Road, Ma-
son City, Nebraska 68855, was for-
mally appointed by the Court as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 12, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
CLERK OF THE COUNTY
COURT
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #115780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
ZNEZ F12,F19,F26
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F19,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Daryl D. Calkins,
Deceased
Estate No. 21-12
Notice is hereby given that on
February 2, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Maria T. Calkins, 4470 23rd Street,
San Francisco, CA 94114, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this County on or
before April 5, 2021, or be forever
barrred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the County
Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Hol-
brook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES B.
JACOBS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-8
Notice is hereby given that on
January 28, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal Probate and the
Will of said Decedent and that
Renee Swearingen, whose address
is 19045 Ravenna Road, Gibbon,
NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors mush file their claims
with this Court on or before April 5,
2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Jeffrey C. Knapp, #21180
3710 Central Ave. Ste. 13
P.O. Box 1434
Kearney, NE 68848-1434
Telephone: (308) 233-5120
Attorney for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JESSICA BAILEY, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Jessica Bailey, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1208 West 50th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Dustin Bailey,
1208 West 50th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 27, 2021, and it
shall continue perpetually.
Dustin Bailey, Member
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Laurie A. Sayer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21 - 16
Notice is hereby given that a Peti-
tion for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Angelique
Trotter as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on
March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave. N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative
ZNEZ F19,F26,M5
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARGARET P.
BEDKE, DECEASED
Cast No. PR21-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 16, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Deceased and that Michael
R. Bedke, whose address is 1307
E. 65th Street, Kearney, NE 68847
and Dennis A. Bedke, whose ad-
dress is 2012 W. 50th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, were informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before April 19, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
PARKER, BROSSART &
BAHENSLY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ F19,F26,M5
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-195
Notice is hereby biven that, on
January 29, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Janice Martin Templeton whose
address is 2310 6th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 19, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
ZNEZ F19,F26,M5
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 9:30 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 for
gravel to be used by the Buffalo
County Highway Department. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
All bids should be in a sealed en-
velope and marked "Gravel Bids",
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE/AA
ZNEZ F12,F19
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANI-
ZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: Printz Properties, LLC,
A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 9865 85th
Road, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Kari J. Printz, 9865 85th
Road Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
February 2, 2021
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
Attorney at Law
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF WILLIAM M.
DeBRIE, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-10
Notice is hereby given that on
January 29, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Justin
W. DeBrie, whose address is 40410
Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before April 5,
2021, or be forever barrred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ F5,F12,F19