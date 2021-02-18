 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 18, 2021

Legal notices: February 18, 2021

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.

The designated office of the limited

liability company is 2610 S En-

gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The

name of the registered agent is Eric

Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd

Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability

company is organized to engage in

and to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, orther

than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska. The limited liability com-

pany shall commence business on

March 8, 2021 and shall have per-

petual existence. The business of

the limited liability company shall

be conducted by its members.

Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-

tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,

NE 68810.

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of the Limited Liability

Company: BrixBar, LLC

Street and mailing address of ini-

tial designated office: 14 E. 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68847

Name, street and mailing address

of initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the company: Scott M.

Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,

NE 68847

Dated: February 3, 2021.

Scott M. Klone, Organizer

Prepared and Submitted by:

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

twt2@tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, February 23, 2021 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F18,t1

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as “the Company”) a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500

3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The company is member-managed.

Dated: February 9, 2021

Matthew Kollars, Organizer

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at

10:00 A.M. at the District’s Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. The

public may participate in the meet-

ing in-person or via Zoom vide-

oconference call by dialing

1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 953

0455 8449 passcode 479348. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict. A copy of the proposed bylaw

change is available below.

Section 5. Compensation. Mem-

bers of the board of directors shall

be paid their actual expenses while

engaged in performing the duties of

their office or while otherwise en-

gaged in the business of the Dis-

trict. Effective March 1, 2013, per

diem paid to the directors shall not

exceed $300.00 per day for regular

board meetings and $400.00 a day

for other meetings and shall be

fixed by the board of directors. The

President’s per diem shall be

$400.00 per day for regular board

meetings and for other meetings.

Directors may participate in the

District’s employee health insur-

ance plan. Mileage reimbursement

for the business use of the personal

automobiles of the directors, while

engaged in performing the duties of

their office, shall be equivalent to

the current standard mileage rate

as set by the Internal Revenue

Service. Meetings attended virtually

by electronic means shall be paid

$200 per day (see Article II, Section

3, Special Meetings).

Section 3. Special Meetings.

a. Special Meetings – For Cause.

Special meetings of the board of

directors, for cause as stated by

the Board president, may be called

by the President or any three (3) di-

rectors. The person or persons au-

thorized to call special meetings of

the board of directors may fix the

time at the headquarters office for

the holding of any special meeting

of the board of directors called by

them. The place of a called special

meeting may be designated other

than the headquarters office by the

President.

b. Special Meetings – Event

Driven. These meetings may occur

when an extraordinary event or

cause beyond the control of the Di-

rector impacts the Director or Di-

rector(s) capability to participate in

person, such as a national or state

emergency, or regulations and/or

restrictions imposed by any Gov-

ernmental Authority. These meet-

ings may be attended virtually us-

ing an electronic device. Under

these circumstances the Director’s

vote, on matters requiring a deci-

sion, shall be counted.

Section 4. Notice. Notice of the

time, place and purpose of any

special meeting of the board of di-

rectors shall be given at least two

(2) days previous thereto, by writ-

ten notice, delivered personally or

mailed, electronically or via the

United States Postal Service, to

each director at his last known ad-

dress or through electronic means.

If mailed, such notice shall be

deemed to be delivered when de-

posited in the United States mail so

addressed, with postage thereon

prepaid. If delivered electronically,

such notice shall be deemed deliv-

ered when sent via e-mail by the

sender to the last known e-mail ad-

dress of the director, provided an

undeliverable notice is not received

from the e-mail provider. The at-

tendance of a director at any meet-

ing shall constitute a waiver of no-

tice of such meeting, except in

case a director shall attend a meet-

ing for the express purpose of ob-

jecting to the transaction of any

business because the meeting shall

not have been lawfully called or

convened.

Section 5. Quorum. A majority of

the board of directors shall consti-

tute a quorum for the transaction of

business at any meeting of the

board of directors, provided that if

less than a majority of the directors

is present, they may adjourn the

meeting from time to time without

further notice. If a Director is at-

tending in a virtual manner, the

Board President may call a quorum

which would include said Director

by such notice.

Section 7. Secretary. The Secre-

tary shall: (a) keep the minutes of

the board of directors in one or

more books provided for that pur-

pose; (b) see that all notices are

duly given in accordance with

these by-laws or as required by

law; (c) be custodian of the corpo-

rate records and of the seal of the

District; (d) sign with the President

or the Vice President, in the name

of the District, all contracts, notes,

debentures, warrants, or other obli-

gations authorized by the board of

directors as requested; (e) have

general charge of the books of the

District; and (f) in general, perform

all duties incident to the office of

Secretary and such other duties as

may from time to time be assigned

to him/her by the board of direc-

tors.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ F17,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Primoddity LLC, organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, whose registered agent is

Andrew Brackett and whose regis-

tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was

formed on October 30, 2020, to en-

gage in any lawful business. The

company's period of duration is

perpetual with all company affairs

managed by its members. Andrew

Brackett is the company's organ-

izer and the company's initial des-

ignated office is located at 206 E.

46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,

68847.

ZNEZ F18,F25,M4

 

