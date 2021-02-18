Legal notices: February 18, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.
The designated office of the limited
liability company is 2610 S En-
gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The
name of the registered agent is Eric
Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd
Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability
company is organized to engage in
and to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, orther
than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska. The limited liability com-
pany shall commence business on
March 8, 2021 and shall have per-
petual existence. The business of
the limited liability company shall
be conducted by its members.
Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-
tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,
NE 68810.
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of the Limited Liability
Company: BrixBar, LLC
Street and mailing address of ini-
tial designated office: 14 E. 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68847
Name, street and mailing address
of initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the company: Scott M.
Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,
NE 68847
Dated: February 3, 2021.
Scott M. Klone, Organizer
Prepared and Submitted by:
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, February 23, 2021 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Notice is hereby given that
Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as “the Company”) a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500
3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: February 9, 2021
Matthew Kollars, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at
10:00 A.M. at the District’s Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. The
public may participate in the meet-
ing in-person or via Zoom vide-
oconference call by dialing
1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 953
0455 8449 passcode 479348. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict. A copy of the proposed bylaw
change is available below.
Section 5. Compensation. Mem-
bers of the board of directors shall
be paid their actual expenses while
engaged in performing the duties of
their office or while otherwise en-
gaged in the business of the Dis-
trict. Effective March 1, 2013, per
diem paid to the directors shall not
exceed $300.00 per day for regular
board meetings and $400.00 a day
for other meetings and shall be
fixed by the board of directors. The
President’s per diem shall be
$400.00 per day for regular board
meetings and for other meetings.
Directors may participate in the
District’s employee health insur-
ance plan. Mileage reimbursement
for the business use of the personal
automobiles of the directors, while
engaged in performing the duties of
their office, shall be equivalent to
the current standard mileage rate
as set by the Internal Revenue
Service. Meetings attended virtually
by electronic means shall be paid
$200 per day (see Article II, Section
3, Special Meetings).
Section 3. Special Meetings.
a. Special Meetings – For Cause.
Special meetings of the board of
directors, for cause as stated by
the Board president, may be called
by the President or any three (3) di-
rectors. The person or persons au-
thorized to call special meetings of
the board of directors may fix the
time at the headquarters office for
the holding of any special meeting
of the board of directors called by
them. The place of a called special
meeting may be designated other
than the headquarters office by the
President.
b. Special Meetings – Event
Driven. These meetings may occur
when an extraordinary event or
cause beyond the control of the Di-
rector impacts the Director or Di-
rector(s) capability to participate in
person, such as a national or state
emergency, or regulations and/or
restrictions imposed by any Gov-
ernmental Authority. These meet-
ings may be attended virtually us-
ing an electronic device. Under
these circumstances the Director’s
vote, on matters requiring a deci-
sion, shall be counted.
Section 4. Notice. Notice of the
time, place and purpose of any
special meeting of the board of di-
rectors shall be given at least two
(2) days previous thereto, by writ-
ten notice, delivered personally or
mailed, electronically or via the
United States Postal Service, to
each director at his last known ad-
dress or through electronic means.
If mailed, such notice shall be
deemed to be delivered when de-
posited in the United States mail so
addressed, with postage thereon
prepaid. If delivered electronically,
such notice shall be deemed deliv-
ered when sent via e-mail by the
sender to the last known e-mail ad-
dress of the director, provided an
undeliverable notice is not received
from the e-mail provider. The at-
tendance of a director at any meet-
ing shall constitute a waiver of no-
tice of such meeting, except in
case a director shall attend a meet-
ing for the express purpose of ob-
jecting to the transaction of any
business because the meeting shall
not have been lawfully called or
convened.
Section 5. Quorum. A majority of
the board of directors shall consti-
tute a quorum for the transaction of
business at any meeting of the
board of directors, provided that if
less than a majority of the directors
is present, they may adjourn the
meeting from time to time without
further notice. If a Director is at-
tending in a virtual manner, the
Board President may call a quorum
which would include said Director
by such notice.
Section 7. Secretary. The Secre-
tary shall: (a) keep the minutes of
the board of directors in one or
more books provided for that pur-
pose; (b) see that all notices are
duly given in accordance with
these by-laws or as required by
law; (c) be custodian of the corpo-
rate records and of the seal of the
District; (d) sign with the President
or the Vice President, in the name
of the District, all contracts, notes,
debentures, warrants, or other obli-
gations authorized by the board of
directors as requested; (e) have
general charge of the books of the
District; and (f) in general, perform
all duties incident to the office of
Secretary and such other duties as
may from time to time be assigned
to him/her by the board of direc-
tors.
Paige McConville
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Primoddity LLC, organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, whose registered agent is
Andrew Brackett and whose regis-
tered office is 206 E. 46th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847, was
formed on October 30, 2020, to en-
gage in any lawful business. The
company's period of duration is
perpetual with all company affairs
managed by its members. Andrew
Brackett is the company's organ-
izer and the company's initial des-
ignated office is located at 206 E.
46th St., Kearney, Nebraska,
68847.
