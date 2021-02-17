 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 17, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name: A.G. Blanche

Name of Applicant: Claressa Mill-

sap

Address: 4715 28th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

If other than an Individual, state un-

der whose laws entity was formed:

Not applicable

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: February 2, 2021.

General Nature of Business: Retail

Claressa Millsap, Appllicant

ZNEZ F17,t1

Notice of Organization of

C Lazy B Trucking &

Dispatch, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that C

Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

C Lazy B Trucking

& Dispatch, LLC

ZNEZ F17,F24,M3

 

 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name: Jacqui's Custom

Creations

Name of Applicant: Jacqui Hen-

drickson

Address: 114 Walnut Street Riv-

erdale NE, 68870

Applicant is: Individual.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: April 14th, 2020

General nature of business: Cus-

tom sewing and alterations

Jacqui Hendrickson, Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ F10,F17

 

ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE

NATURAL RESOURCES

DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,

NEBRASKA

 

In the matter of Groundwater

Management within the Central

Platte Natural Resources District:

This matter came on for considera-

tion by the Board of Directors in

conjunction with a public hearing

that was held on January 28, 2021,

at the Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District office in Grand Is-

land, Nebraska.

The NRD has implemented a

Groundwater Management Pro-

gram, which includes certain rules

and regulations that are in accord-

ance with the Nebraska State Stat-

utes, to manage and improve

groundwater supply within the

NRD. Changes to the District’s

Rules and Regulations:

Add a section to the Central

Platte Natural Resources District’s

Ground Water Management Pro-

gram Rules and Regulations titled

Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage

Reserve Program-Participation Eli-

gibility and Rules.

The 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program will provide a long-term

solution in protecting surface water

rights. Irrigation districts will sign

up for the conservation program

and surface water users will have

the option to opt-in or opt-out of

the program annually. The Pro-

gram was developed to ensure that

supplies in the Platte Basin are op-

timized and managed efficiently

with maximum benefits and to

meet water management obliga-

tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for

Joint Integrated Water Resources

Management of Over-Appropriated

Portions of the Platte River Basin,

CPNRD’s Integrated Management

Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-

tion Plan for the Platte River Re-

covery Implementation Program.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

That the above Rules and Regu-

lations be implemented. The com-

plete texts of the Central Platte

NRD’s Groundwater Management

Plan and the Rules and Regulations

for the Implementation of the Ne-

braska Groundwater Management

and Protection Act, including the

revisions hereby ordered, are avail-

able for inspection at the Central

Platte NRD office during normal

weekday working hours.

The effective date of the changes

specified herein shall be March 4,

2021.

Order issued January 28, 2021

By Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District

Mick Reynolds, Chairman

ZNEZ F3,F10,F17

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 46090

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore

Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 22, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Daniel Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Richard Leisinger

46665 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Brian Leisinger

46225 39th Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Levi Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Daniel Leisinger, Member

ZNEZ F10,F17,F24

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Mill-

sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Clare-

ssa L. Millsap, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4715 28th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: February 4, 2021.

Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer

Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer

ZNEZ, F17,F24,M3

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JO LEONARD

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

12th day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

A hearing will be held on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at

1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

Sara Jo Leonard

Petitioner

ZNEZ F17,F24,M3,M10

 

