Legal notices: February 17, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: A.G. Blanche
Name of Applicant: Claressa Mill-
sap
Address: 4715 28th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
If other than an Individual, state un-
der whose laws entity was formed:
Not applicable
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: February 2, 2021.
General Nature of Business: Retail
Claressa Millsap, Appllicant
Notice of Organization of
C Lazy B Trucking &
Dispatch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that C
Lazy B Trucking & Dispatch, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
28430 128th Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory Banzhaf, 28430 128th
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
C Lazy B Trucking
& Dispatch, LLC
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Jacqui's Custom
Creations
Name of Applicant: Jacqui Hen-
drickson
Address: 114 Walnut Street Riv-
erdale NE, 68870
Applicant is: Individual.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: April 14th, 2020
General nature of business: Cus-
tom sewing and alterations
Jacqui Hendrickson, Applicant or
Legal Representative
ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE
NATURAL RESOURCES
DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,
NEBRASKA
In the matter of Groundwater
Management within the Central
Platte Natural Resources District:
This matter came on for considera-
tion by the Board of Directors in
conjunction with a public hearing
that was held on January 28, 2021,
at the Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District office in Grand Is-
land, Nebraska.
The NRD has implemented a
Groundwater Management Pro-
gram, which includes certain rules
and regulations that are in accord-
ance with the Nebraska State Stat-
utes, to manage and improve
groundwater supply within the
NRD. Changes to the District’s
Rules and Regulations:
Add a section to the Central
Platte Natural Resources District’s
Ground Water Management Pro-
gram Rules and Regulations titled
Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage
Reserve Program-Participation Eli-
gibility and Rules.
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually. The Pro-
gram was developed to ensure that
supplies in the Platte Basin are op-
timized and managed efficiently
with maximum benefits and to
meet water management obliga-
tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for
Joint Integrated Water Resources
Management of Over-Appropriated
Portions of the Platte River Basin,
CPNRD’s Integrated Management
Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-
tion Plan for the Platte River Re-
covery Implementation Program.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:
That the above Rules and Regu-
lations be implemented. The com-
plete texts of the Central Platte
NRD’s Groundwater Management
Plan and the Rules and Regulations
for the Implementation of the Ne-
braska Groundwater Management
and Protection Act, including the
revisions hereby ordered, are avail-
able for inspection at the Central
Platte NRD office during normal
weekday working hours.
The effective date of the changes
specified herein shall be March 4,
2021.
Order issued January 28, 2021
By Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District
Mick Reynolds, Chairman
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 46090
Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore
Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 22, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Daniel Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Richard Leisinger
46665 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Brian Leisinger
46225 39th Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Levi Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Daniel Leisinger, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MILLSAP INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Mill-
sap Investments, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Clare-
ssa L. Millsap, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4715 28th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: February 4, 2021.
Kevin E. Millsap, Organizer
Claressa L. Millsap, Organizer
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JO LEONARD
Notice is hereby given that on the
12th day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
A hearing will be held on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at
1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
Sara Jo Leonard
Petitioner
