Legal notices: February 16, 2021

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Ben Unick Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Ben Unick,

21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 10, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Ben Unick

21870 355th Road

Pleasanton, NE 68866

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

FEBRUARY 2021

 

A Parts Warehouse Tires and

Parts 150.15; Aaron Dueker Profes-

sional Services 170.00; Abbie Oran

Family Sales 157.80; Adventure to

Success Child Development Sup-

plies 30.00; Affordable Plumbing

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

6,750.00; aha! Process, Inc Sup-

plies 240.00; Alicap Worker's Com-

pensation Non Instructional Staff

192.24; Alicap Worker's Compen-

sation Non Instructional Staff

47.20; Alicap Worker's Compensa-

tion Non Instructional Staff 34.24;

Alicap Worker's Compensation

Non Instructional Staff 22.01; Ali-

cap Worker's Compensation

Teachers/Professional Staff

1,858.36; Alicap Worker's Com-

pensation Teachers/Professional

Staff 58.70; Alicap Worker's Com-

pensation Teachers/Professional

Staff 244.59; Alicap Worker's Com-

pensation Teachers/Professional

Staff 1,002.81; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 170.40; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 169.92; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 42.48; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 306.81; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 70.80; Alicap Worker's

Compensation Teachers/Professio-

nal Staff 70.44; All Makes Miscella-

neous Expenditure 487.94; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

21.41; All Makes Auto Supply Tires

and Parts 106.53; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts 4.39; Alpha

Rehabilitation Pupil Services

228.07; Alyscia M. Sidlo Profes-

sional Services 120.00; Alyssa

Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 297.00; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices AudioVisual Materials 150.01;

Amazon Capital Services Explore

127.29; Amazon Capital Services

Furniture and Fixtures 96.98; Ama-

zon Capital Services Furniture and

Fixtures 304.80; Amazon Capital

Services Furniture and Fixtures

1,236.08; Amazon Capital Services

Library Referances 23.30; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 76.93; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 191.92; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

63.71; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 76.99;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 58.99; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 21.70; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 68.95; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

397.56; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,432.00; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 36.04;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 44.97; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 539.77; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 58.63; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

59.88; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 241.97;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 300.00; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 53.48; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 338.88; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

416.51; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 308.16;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 38.83; Amazon

Capital Services Periodicals

275.70; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 504.30; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 257.41; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 152.11;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

178.12; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 140.01; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 59.97; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 50.97;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

87.07; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 83.72; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 8.99; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 111.18;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

1,140.31; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 271.22; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 472.74; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 772.05;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

102.20; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 242.25; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 199.20; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 38.85;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

173.40; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 42.95; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 29.99; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 300.65;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

192.87; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 86.00; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 109.77; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 474.72;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

24.99; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 59.99; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 81.93; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 25.91;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

86.67; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 32.95; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 169.67; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 1,223.58;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

523.04; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 4.07; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies 230.99; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 37.11;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

1,184.04; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 20.97; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 103.12; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 128.90;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

128.90; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 32.48; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 468.96; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 247.86;

Amazon Capital Services Technol-

ogyRelated Hardware 276.73; Am-

azon Capital Services Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware 1,343.43;

American Red CrossHealth &

Safety Svcs Employee Training and

Development Services 40.00; Amy

Springer Travel 39.68; Amy

Springer Travel 18.72; Andie Stitt

Miscellaneous Expenditure 800.00;

Andrew Fitzke Professional Ser-

vices 170.00; Angela Haussler Sup-

plies 84.35; Angelica Johnson

Childcare Professional Services

150.00; Apple Market Food 37.43;

April Engel Family Sales 10.90;

Ashley Mostek Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 66.50; Aspen Luebbe

Professional Services 125.00;

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

956.17; AUCA Chicago Lockbox

Uniforms 184.72; Aunt Jo's Home

Appliance Center Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services 328.00; Au-

rora Fossil Museum Foundation

Inc. Supplies 40.00; Austin Buerer

Miscellaneous Expenditure 9.54;

Awards Unlimited Supplies 16.07;

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

11,808.12; Benjamin Dillon Profes-

sional Services 160.00; Benjamin

Dillon Professional Services 60.00;

Bio Corporation Explore 172.33;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

857.31; Black Hills Energy Natural

Gas 1.81; Black Squirrel Enter-

prises, LLC Supplies 1,100.20;

Blick Art Materials Il Miscellaneous

Expenditure 44.40; Blick Art Mate-

rials Il Miscellaneous Expenditure

93.55; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-

plies 173.68; Bobby Bernt Supplies

151.18; Body Worx Vehicle Repair

10,949.04; Bound to Stay Bound

Books Inc AudioVisual Materials

286.08; Bound to Stay Bound

Books Inc Library Referances

253.50; Bound to Stay Bound

Books Inc Library References 6.50;

Brian Haas Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 249.00; Brinley Marie Linton

Professional Services 90.00;

Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-

porated Supplies 20.00; Brodart Co

Supplies 26.14; Bryce Abbey Pro-

fessional Services 150.00; Bryce

Abbey Professional Services

150.00; Buffalo County RediMix

Snow Services 16,675.00; Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office Professional

Services 1,600.00; Buffalo Outdoor

Power LLC Tires and Parts 21.99;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 34,850.87;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies 224.40; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies 74.62; Build-

ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies

4.02; Builders HowTo Warehouse

Supplies 981.29; Bus Parts Ware-

house Tires and Parts 450.49; Bus

Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts

41.05; Business World

ProdHastings Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 113.40; C R Toys Sup-

plies 22.49; Cara Carranza Travel

9.66; Carquest Auto Parts Stores

Supplies 8.49; Carquest Auto Parts

Stores Tires and Parts 136.76;

Carter Siebke Supplies 22.00; Cash

from NebraskaLand National Bank

Miscellaneous Expenditure 126.00;

Cash from NebraskaLand National

Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure

68.00; CashWa Distributing Food

105,585.04; CCH, Incorporated

Supplies 368.00; CDW Government

Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware

5,030.66; Cengage Learning Gale

Curriculum Materials 280.00; Cen-

tral Hydraulic Syst & Equip Tires

and Parts 172.00; Central Restau-

rant Products Supplies 1,150.20;

Century Lumber Center Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 164.68; Chad Gilli-

spie Professional Services 45.00;

Chad Gillispie Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Chadron State College

Miscellaneous Expenditure 70.00;

Charlotte Mroczek Family Sales

43.70; Charter Communications

Miscellaneous Expenditure 18.40;

Charter Communications Other

Communication 10,616.24; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation 23.67; Charter Communica-

tions Supplies 36.85; Chase Bryant

Professional Services 170.00;

Chesterman Co. Food 4,245.50;

Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 153.60; Chesterman Co.

Supplies 574.30; Chris Ladwig

Professional Services 170.00; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 1,529.55; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline

2,335.04; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line 229.81; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 159.39; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 144.56 $

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehi-

cle Gasoline 105.56; City Of Kear-

ney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline -

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehi-

cle Gasoline 147.60; City Of Kear-

ney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline -

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 19.77; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 35.06; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 196.74; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer 5,267.42; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage 6,157.14; Class Act Miscella-

neous Expenditure 500.00; Coach

Master's Inc Vehicle Repair 287.75;

Coach Master's Inc Vehicle Repair

206.67; Coach Master's Inc Vehicle

Repair 1,135.78; Cody Dvorak Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 65.00;

Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 75.00; Committee for

Children Textbooks 4,396.00; Cop-

ycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 282.70; Cornhusker

Cleaning Supply. Supplies 79.40;

Country Meats Supplies 89.00;

Culligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous

Expenditure 71.00; Culligan Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 40.00; Culligan Of Kearney

Supplies 125.00; Daniel M Brailita

Professional Services 90.00; Dan's

Sanitation Inc Garbage 122.74; Da-

n's Sanitation Inc Garbage 0.26;

DAS State Accounting Central Fi-

nance Purchased Service Tele-

phone 232.49; David Hemberger

Professional Services 170.00; Daw-

son Public Power District Electricity

627.43; Dawson Public Power Dis-

trict Electricity 1.32; Dayne Hinrichs

Professional Services 50.00; Dayne

Hinrichs Professional Services

110.00; Dean Riedel Professional

Services 150.00; Dean Riedel Pro-

fessional Services 170.00; Deb

Baumgartner Travel 26.88; Debby

Struempler Family Sales 19.30;

Deborah Merz Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 95.96; DECA Reston

Miscellaneous Expenditure 60.00;

Decker Inc. Supplies 89.87; Desirea

Ann Salinas Professional Services

120.00; Desiree John Travel 4.14;

Desiree John Travel 24.84; Destiny

Kovarik Professional Services

45.00; Deterdings Supplies 551.96;

DHHS Division Of Public Health

School He Dues and Fees 50.00;

Discount School Supply Supplies

815.89; Drew Riggs Professional

Services 300.00; Eakes Office So-

lutions Miscellaneous Expenditure

2,993.84; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 1,513.35; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies 506.70; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 877.56;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

696.60; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 269.04; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 1,079.56; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 87.42;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

726.20; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 1,681.50; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies 811.07; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 9.66;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

251.41; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 353.70; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 59.28; EAP Enter-

prises LLC Supplies 125.99; Echo

Group Inc. Supplies 897.66; Ecolab

Supplies 330.00; Eileen's Colossal

Cookies Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 75.50; Electronic Systems Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

250.50; Eli O'Dey Professional Ser-

vices 110.00; Elizabeth Groneweg

Miscellaneous Expenditure 26.85;

Elsmore Swim Shop Miscellaneous

Expenditure 37.00; Elsmore Swim

Shop Miscellaneous Expenditure

102.00; Elsmore Swim Shop Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 67.95; Em-

ily Koski Travel 197.29; Emily

Spieker Miscellaneous Expenditure

289.43; Eric Weisdorfer Profes-

sional Services 150.00; Erin Swarm

Travel 39.68; Erin Willrich Miscella-

neous Expenditure 49.77; ESU 9

Supplies 30.00; ESU 9 Supplies

30.00; Evan Sisel Professional Ser-

vices 300.00; Expression Wear Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 392.00;

Expression Wear Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 16.00; Farmers Union

Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline

844.70; Farmers Union Coop Assn

Vehicle Gasoline 437.91; Fastenal

Company Supplies 11.72; FCCLA

District 6 VP of Finance Dues and

Fees 85.00; Firehouse Subs Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 919.22;

Flute Air Shield LLC Supplies

120.00; Follett School Solutions Inc

Library Referances 723.92; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Re-

ferances 49.98; Follett School So-

lutions Inc Library Referances

153.34; Follett School Solutions Inc

Library Referances 2,060.59; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Re-

ferances 1,774.66; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

15.52; Follett School Solutions Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 147.24;

Follett School Solutions Inc Period-

icals 388.06; Follett School Solu-

tions Inc Supplies 144.10; Frontier

Purchased Service Telephone

3,605.83; Garrett Hope Dues and

Fees 1,000.00; Gary Stubbs Pro-

fessional Services 45.00; Good Sa-

maritan Hospital Supplies 90.00;

Gopher Sport Supplies 415.23; Go-

pher Sport Supplies 77.10; Gothen-

burg High School Dues and Fees

75.00; Gothenburg High School

Dues and Fees 75.00; Graham Tire

Repairs & Maintenance Services

17.00; Grand Island Sr High School

Dues and Fees 150.00; Harco Ath-

letic Reconditioning Inc Supplies

900.00; Hastings High School Dues

and Fees 160.00; Hawkins Inc Sup-

plies 900.50; Heartland Athletic

Conference Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 4.50; Heartland Athletic Con-

ference Miscellaneous Expenditure

52.00; Heartland Curbing & Land-

scaping Snow Services 1,375.00;

Heinemann Supplies 291.64;

Hiland Dairy Foods Food

22,745.26; Hobart Sales & Service

E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-

tenance Services 439.94; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Explore 114.77;

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure 43.16; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 19.32;

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies

108.16; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 38.24; Hobby Lobby Sto-

res Inc Supplies 66.09; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies 204.61;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Food

116.57; HyVee Accounts Receiva-

ble Supplies 160.93; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Supplies 55.75;

Integrated Life Choices Pupil Ser-

vices 3,954.30; Integrated Security

Solutions LLC Professional Ser-

vices 1,032.00; Integrity Design

USA Miscellaneous Expenditure

414.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 139.99; J

W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies

26.95; J W Pepper & Son Inc Sup-

plies 544.99; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Supplies 662.32; Jace Kratzenstein

Professional Services 250.00; Jack

Lederman Co Inc Repairs & Main-

tenance Services 7.50; Jackie

Arens Travel 20.70; Jacob Novicki

Professional Services 125.00;

Janelle Pittz Professional Services

45.00; Janet Brandt Travel 12.54;

Janet Stephens Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Janice I Knispel Family

Sales 48.55 ; Jason Pierzina Pro-

fessional Services 170.00; Jason

Pierzina Professional Services

170.00; Jeana Peterson Travel

52.67; Jeremy Foote Professional

Services 150.00; Jesse Florang

Travel 79.24; Jessica Grasz Travel

19.52; Jessica Grasz Travel 19.52

Joe Wells Professional Services

170.00; John Richards Supplies

149.79; Jon Beggs Professional

Services 180.00; Jostens, Inc. Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 1,825.00;

Kate Murphy Travel 68.88; Katelyn

Butler Travel 14.95; Kearney Ace

Hardware Supplies 15.99; Kearney

Ag & Auto Repair Inc Tires and

Parts 559.05; Kearney Ag & Auto

Repair Inc Vehicle Repair 1,302.17

Kearney Area Chamber Of Com-

merce Supplies 540.00; Kearney

Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear

Professional Services 341.66;

Kearney Hub Advertising 440.75;

Kearney Hub Periodicals 123.83;

Kearney Park & Rec Supplies

80.00; Kearney Pub SchFoundation

Professional Services 10,663.52;

Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-

fessional Services 8,393.15; Kear-

ney Tire & Auto Service Co Tires

and Parts 647.20; Kearney Winle-

ctric Co Supplies 661.19; Kearney

Winnelson Supplies 1,286.96; Keith

Everitt Professional Services

110.00; Keith Everitt Professional

Services 210.00; Keith Everitt Pro-

fessional Services 110.00; Keith

Everitt Professional Services

110.00; Keith Koupal Professional

Services 110.00; Kelcee Bacon

Professional Services 125.00;

Kidwell Building Acquitions and Im-

provements 29,281.00; Kidwell Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

31.25; Kirby Wells Professional

Services 170.00; Kirby Wells Pro-

fessional Services 170.00; Kyle

Heilbrun Travel 24.04; Lacey

Ahrens Professional Services

385.00; Lacey Ahrens Travel 40.00;

Lakeshore Lrng Materials Supplies

637.69; Laminator.com Inc Sup-

plies 178.82; Laminator.com Inc

Supplies 108.46; Landmark Imple-

ment Inc Kearney Tires and Parts

232.08 $

Lanette Puccini Professional Ser-

vices 45.00 $

Lawson Products Inc Supplies

2,322.21; Lawson Products Inc

Supplies 137.38; Layne Moore Pro-

fessional Services 110.00; Layne

Moore Professional Services

110.00; Learning AZ Supplies

115.45; Learning AZ Supplies

461.80; Learning AZ ** Online Or-

ders Supplies 216.00; Learning AZ

** Online Orders Supplies 769.65;

Leisa McConnell Travel 48.53;

Leisa McConnell Travel 34.16; Lib-

erty Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 2,634.80; Lincoln High

School Dues and Fees 200.00; Lin-

coln North Star High School Dues

and Fees 150.00; Lincoln North

Star High School Dues and Fees

75.00; Lips Printing Service Sup-

plies 61.58; Literacy Resources

LLC Supplies 87.99; Literacy Re-

sources LLC Supplies 151.18; Lit-

eracy Resources LLC Supplies

425.54; Literacy Resources LLC

Supplies 172.78; LNK2 Lodging

LLC Travel 84.00; LNK2 Lodging

LLC Travel 84.00; Lori Keller Travel

15.76; Lori McCollough Travel 4.23;

Lori McCollough Travel 4.23; Lori

McCollough Travel 5.64; Lou's

Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 10,809.10; Macey Rae

Carpenter Professional Services

90.00; Mackin Educational Re-

sources Library Referances 222.60;

Mackin Educational Resources

Supplies 215.68; Mailgun Technol-

ogies Inc Technology Software

325.00; Makayla Harmon Supplies

37.35; Makayla Harmon Travel

43.18; MakerBot Industries LLC

Supplies 495.37; Maredy Fundrais-

ing, Inc. Miscellaneous Expenditure

349.20; Marlene Brandt Family

Sales 52.40; Martin Kracl Profes-

sional Services 200.00; Marty Al-

brecht Professional Services 90.00;

Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-

vices 45.00; Masters True Value

Repairs & Maintenance Services

144.47; Masters True Value Sup-

plies 237.93; Matheson Linweld

Supplies 345.44; Matheson Linweld

Supplies 6.58; Matheson Linweld

Supplies 693.32; Maverick Indus-

tries Inc Professional Services

909.50; Mayra Nova Arredondo

Family Sales 25.15; McKenna L.

Hubbard Professional Services

90.00; Mead Lumber Co Miscella-

neous Expenditure 16.31; Meca

Sportswear Supplies 572.60; Me-

gan Schmidt Travel 20.00; Menards

Kearney Supplies 520.15; Menards

Kearney Supplies 285.02; Menards

Kearney Supplies 162.54; Menards

Kearney Supplies 56.50; Menards

Kearney Supplies 418.91; Menards

Kearney Supplies 284.78; Menards

Kearney Supplies 232.77; Menards

Kearney Supplies 106.37; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food 3,606.11; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food 23.50; Mi6 Pizza,

Inc Supplies 528.00; Michelle

DeVries Travel 31.74; Michelle

Rodriguez Professional Services

90.00; Mick Johnson/Action Piano

Tuning Miscellaneous Expenditure

855.00; Mid Nebraska Seamless

Gutter Miscellaneous Expenditure

4,727.00; Midlands Contracting

Inc. Building Acquitions and Im-

provements 81,298.50; Midwest

Connect Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 49.39; Midwest Connect Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 104.55;

Midwest Connect Postage 30.80;

Midwest Connect Postage 8.25;Mi-

dwest Connect Postage 51.16;

Midwest Connect Postage 22.86;

Midwest Connect Postage 58.92;

Midwest Connect Postage 228.76;

Midwest Connect Postage 19.25;

Midwest Connect Postage 11.00;

Midwest Connect Postage 0.55;

Midwest Connect Postage 2.20;

Midwest Connect Postage 77.99;

Midwest Connect Postage 3.85;Mi-

dwest Connect Postage 198.35;

Midwest Connect Postage 52.15;

Midwest Connect Supplies 6.05;

Midwest Connect Supplies 14.85;

Mikaela Richmond Miscellaneous

Expenditure 44.00; Miller Signs

Supplies 20.00; Mindi Heese

Travel 9.20; Misko Sports Supplies

51.96; Mitch Olson Travel 6.15;

Monte Kratzenstein Professional

Services 45.00; Monte Kratzenstein

Professional Services 125.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Supplies 780.00; Morgan Bird

Dues and Fees 160.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Miscella-

neous Expenditure 660.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Supplies

59.00; NASBNE Association of

School Boards Dues and Fees

8,259.00; NASCO Supplies 109.70;

Natasha Hahn Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 51.40; Natasha Hahn

Supplies 57.79; Nathan Hunt Pro-

fessional Services 300.00; Nathan

Lightle Supplies 35.97; National Art

& School Supplies Miscellaneous

Expenditure 13.68; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Dues and

Fees 90.00; NCSANebraska Coun-

cil of School Admin Supplies 90.00;

Nebraska Central Equipment Co Ti-

res and Parts 41.06; Nebraska

HOSA Dues and Fees 25.00; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity 64,028.68; Nebraska Safety

Council Inc Professional Services

380.00; New Life Assembly Travel

260.00; Nextgengolf, Inc Supplies

49.00; Nicholas Sadd Professional

Services 300.00; NorMed Inc Sup-

plies 161.52; Northwestern Energy

Natural Gas 12,330.87; Novus

Windshield Repair Vehicle Repair

40.00; NRG Media Advertising

399.00; NSBA State Concert Band

Festival Dues and Fees 100.00; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies 122.80; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies 44.75; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies 89.99;

Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil

Services 699.20; Omaha World

Herald Advertising 295.19; One

Source Professional Services

303.00; OnToCollege with John

Baylor Miscellaneous Expenditure

10,200.00; O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Tires and Parts 200.02; Paige Gar-

ringer Travel 59.23; Pam Glendenn-

ing Family Sales 18.35;

PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food

4,954.59; Patrick O'Neill Profes-

sional Services 50.00; Patrick

O'Neill Professional Services 45.00;

Paula Ramirez Family Sales

106.00; PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs

& Maintenance Services 1,259.46;

Peak Interests LLC Food 5,024.00;

Peggy Brown Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 110.29; PEP CO, Inc.

Professional Services 1,960.00;

PlasmaCam, Inc. Miscellaneous

Expenditure 334.58; Platte Valley

Auto Kearney Vehicle Repair

175.68; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Other Equipment 1,025.95;

Platte Valley Communications Pro-

fessional Services 461.25; Prairie

View Roofing & Development LLC

Repairs & Maintenance Services

296.50; PTCFast.com Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 150.00; Quill Cor-

poration Supplies 77.34; Ravenna

High School Dues and Fees 60.00;

Raymond Central High Dues and

Fees 92.00; Read Naturally Inc

Supplies 690.00; Reading with TLC

Supplies 30.00; Really Good Stuff

Inc Supplies 364.59; Rebecca

Krieg Family Sales 9.15; Regal

Awards Inc Supplies 579.51;

RevTrak Supplies 19.95; Rhonda

Moseley Travel 32.09; Ricky Tram-

mell Professional Services 110.00;

Ricky Trammell Professional Ser-

vices 110.00; Riley Volkmer Profes-

sional Services 16.00; Rod Hart-

man Professional Services 170.00;

Roger Zimbelman Professional Ser-

vices 95.00; Roger Zimbelman Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; RTS

Business Holdings, Inc. Repairs &

Maintenance Services 1,078. 56;

Rusty Hunt Professional Services

300.00; Rutt's Heating & Air Condi-

tioning Inc Repairs & Maintenance

Services 4,471.23; Ryan Kratochvil

Professional Services 300.00;

Ryonet Supplies 2,096.72; Saman-

tha Louthan Professional Services

45.00; Sara Langan Travel 10.24;

Sara Langan Travel 17.94; Sarah

Plonkey Travel 9.66; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

477.25; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 627.00;

Scholastic Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 240.50; Scholastic Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 54.50; Scholastic

Supplies 125.34; Scholastic Maga-

zines Inc. Supplies 420.26; Scho-

lastic Magazines Inc. Supplies

233.48; School Nurse Supply Inc

Supplies 350.00; School Specialty

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

62.38; School Specialty Inc Sup-

plies 31.54; Scott McKelvey Pro-

fessional Services 150.00; Scott

McKelvey Professional Services

150.00; Seat Sack/O2Teach Sup-

plies 223.75; Shannon Poggendorf

Professional Services 150.00;

Shannon Poggendorf Professional

Services 170.00; Shannon

Poggendorf Professional Services

170.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage Paid

to Parents 245.18; Shredding Solu-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

45.00; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Professional Services

1,705.00; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Travel 390.00; SpartanNash

Family Fresh Supplies 10.83;

SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling

Supplies 50.00; Spracklin Chiro-

practic Physicals 90.00; Stacy

Bean Travel 10.30; Stefanie Green

Miscellaneous Expenditure 24.22;

Stemfinity LLC Supplies 4,958.41;

Stephanie Jacobsen Travel 14.78;

Stericycle Professional Services

63.00; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles 255.86;

Super Teacher Worksheets Sup-

plies 350.00; SupplyWorks Sup-

plies 19,572.38; SupplyWorks Sup-

plies 8,180.09; SupplyWorks Sup-

plies 1,393.08; Suzanne Morgan

Miscellaneous Expenditure 60.77;

Take Down Club Supplies

1,000.00; Taylor Jensby Supplies

13.65; Taylor Miigerl Professional

Services 90.00; Teacher Synergy

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

31.98; Teacher Synergy Inc Sup-

plies 32.95; Terri Bruntz Profes-

sional Services 45.00;The Art of

Education University, LLC Text-

books Supplementals 2,792.00;

The Economist Newspaper, NA, Inc

Periodicals 176.55; Those Blasted

Signs & Designs Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 25.00; Tierney Brothers

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

2,689.00; Tierney Brothers Inc Sup-

plies 399.00; Tiffany Weiss Sup-

plies 161.50; Time for Kids Sup-

plies 574.20; Tisha Thacker Profes-

sional Services 90.00; Tisha

Thacker Professional Services

120.00; Todd Zart Professional

Services 170.00; Tracy McCoy

Travel 36.17; Trafera Headquarters

TechnologyRelated Hardware

334.64; Trisha Abels Travel 17.94;

Troy Hayes Professional Services

170.00; Troy Test Professional Ser-

vices 170.00; Tyan Boyer Profes-

sional Services 150.00; Tyler Daly

Professional Services 150.00; Tyler

Daly Professional Services 320.00;

Tyler Fitzke Professional Services

150.00; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-

fessional Services 24,313.04; Tylnn

Wright Family Sales 338.90; Tyson

Burr Professional Services 125.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service Ad-

vertising 148.82; US Bank

Cardmember Service Driver Li-

cense/Criminal History 3.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Drug

Testing 125.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 427.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 92.75; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 47.50; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 721.32; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 174.75; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 363.51; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 50.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 719.10; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 320.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 54.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 1,062.97; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 175.74; US

Bank Cardmember Service Profes-

sional Services 163.49: US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services 53.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

172.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 192.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

28.43; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 70.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

14.94; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 211.69; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

143.98; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 8.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

58.90; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 587.04; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

158.88; US Bank Cardmember

Service Technology Software

395.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 199.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

1,025.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 75.00; US Foods Inc

Food 7,749.89; USI Education &

Government Sales Supplies

180.03; USI Education & Govern-

ment Sales Supplies 48.14; USI

Education & Government Sales

Supplies 180.03; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

109.64; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 53.33;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 56.31; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 83.05; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 18.77;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 46.54;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

218.72; Verne Simmonds Company

Supplies 1,319.80; Walmart Com-

munity BRC Supplies 1,805.64;

WarrenT Drain Cleaners & Plum

Professional Services 820.00;

Woodworker's Supply Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure 24.64;

WPCIWestern Path Consult Inc

Drug Testing 59.00; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure 540.00;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 2,835.00; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure 363.52;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 520.00; Yandas Music

Supplies 121.95; Yandas Music

TechnologyRelated Repairs and

Maintenance 125.00; Yo YoExpert

Explore 144.78; SPECIAL BUILD-

ING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

FEBRUARY 2021

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

 

ASI Signage Innovations Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

10,438.00; BD Construction Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

115,353.24; Platte Valley Commu-

nications Building Acquitions and

Improvements 4,005.95; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

5,170.98

ZNEZ F16,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

An informal gathering of Dawson

Public Power District board of di-

rectors will be held Thursday, Feb-

ruary 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the

Holiday Inn Express located at

2605 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexing-

ton, Nebraska. No formal agenda

will be set, and no business mat-

ters will be voted on. You may con-

tact the Lexington office at (308)

324-2386 for more information.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ F16,t1

 

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF FEBRUARY 9, 2021

AT 7:00 P.M. PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,

Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy.

Also present: Leora Hofmann, Kent

Urwiller, Ashley Weesner

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

No maintenance report

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Tracy,

Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis, &

Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund

$6,645.17, Street Fund $11,337.34

Water Fund $4,909.05 Sewer Fund

$2,754.25 Gross payroll $8,306.09

IRS taxes $2,143.80 NE Dept Rev

Sales Tax $548.01 Intuit Payroll

$19.17 Axmann Heating re-

pairs$337.50 Dawson Public Power

elec $1,979.70 BlackHills Energy

nat gas $260.80 Buffalo Co Sheriff

contract $151.71 Buffalo County

Highway Dept-sup $165.00 Double

R Irr-gravel $485.12 & clean up

$2,805.60 Ed Broadfoot & Son-

s-gravel $83.00 Frontier telephone

$110.94 & $60.10 Hand Ma-

chine-UPS $28.33

IIMC-dues$190.00 Intellicom-r-

epairs $91.25 Jacobsen Orr legal

$50.00 Johnson Service Co-maint

$3,205.00 & 583.00 Kearney Hub

publish $32.31 Lammers Land Lev-

eling-removal $1,125.00 LONM-r-

egis.$405.00 Menards Supplies

$31.68 NE Public Health Lab test-

ing $231.00 NE Mosquito Assoc-d-

ues $15.00 OnSolve-fees $32.00

Pleasanton Irrig supplies $16.49

Post Master-stamps$180.00 Quil-

l-sup $238.96 Ravenna Sanitation

Waste Haul $84.00 & $2,088.50

Sargent Drilling-tests $750.00 Trot-

ter Service fuel $403.59 Verizon cell

$94.76

Kent Urwiller with Prairie Hills

Wireless was present to discuss

putting an antenna on the water

tower. This would replace one that

Rise Broadband has removed.

Prairie Hills will draw up an agree-

ment with a five year lease and

$100.00 per month rental fee to the

Village. Tracy moved and Eichholz

seconded to approve the rental to

Prairie Hills Wireless. Yes: Tracy,

Eichholz, Lewis, Rasmussen &

Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC

Ashley Weesner with Miller & As-

sociates was present to discuss a

CDBG grant for funding street proj-

ect. Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded to approve her to move for-

ward with grant application. Yes:

Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen

& Stubbs Absent: none No: none

MC

Gary Steele with Miller & Asso-

ciates was unable to come. The

Board discussed the information he

had sent on the streets. Tabled

further decisions and discussion for

the March Village Board meeting.

Zoning: Tracy moved and Lewis

seconded to appoint Matt Long to

the Planning Commission Board to

replace Randy Reese's term. Yes:

Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen, Eichholz

& Stubbs Absent: none No: none

MC

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded to approve the zone permit

for Long Construction for the Ste-

ven Krause property at 830 North

Pine St. Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Ras-

mussen, Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:

none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of zone permit

for Long Construction to build a

house at 731 N Pine Street in

Westridge Estates 5th Add Pl Lot 1.

Yes: Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Ras-

mussen & Stubbs. Absent: none

No: none MC

Old Business: Discussion was

held on the property at 115 W Elm

Street. Owner has not complied

with Resolution 2020-R-11 and the

Board instructed clerk to inform the

Village attorney. Eichholz moved

and Tracy seconded to start legal

action on the property. Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none

MC

Discussion was held on the

drainage easements. Leora said

she has been in contact with the

Village attorney, Mailahn and she

and a realtor are working on draw-

ing up the easements.

With no other business to dis-

cuss Chairperson adjourned the

meeting at 8:06 p.m.

ZNEZ F16,t1

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

KEARNEY LIVESTOCK

MARKET, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-

solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-

ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of

the Secretary of State of Nebraska.

The terms and conditions of dis-

solution provided for the collection

of the assets of the Corporation,

disposing of its properties, dis-

charging its liabilities, distributing

its remaining property, and doing

every other act necessary to wind

up and liquidate the business of the

Corporation as provided in Neb.

Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.

2018). Rodney J. Week, President,

is to wind up and liquidate the

business and affairs of the Corpo-

ration. All of the assets of the Cor-

poration have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.

Rodney J. Week, President

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

PINON MARKET LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

PINON MARKET LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Veronica Pinon 4214 E Ave

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

PINON MARKET LLC

ZNEZ F2,F9,F16

