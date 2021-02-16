Legal notices: February 16, 2021

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Ben Unick Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Ben Unick,
21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 10, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Ben Unick
21870 355th Road
Pleasanton, NE 68866
ZNEZ F16,F23,M2
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
FEBRUARY 2021
A Parts Warehouse Tires and
Parts 150.15; Aaron Dueker Profes-
sional Services 170.00; Abbie Oran
Family Sales 157.80; Adventure to
Success Child Development Sup-
plies 30.00; Affordable Plumbing
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
6,750.00; aha! Process, Inc Sup-
plies 240.00; Alicap Worker's Com-
pensation Non Instructional Staff
192.24; Alicap Worker's Compen-
sation Non Instructional Staff
47.20; Alicap Worker's Compensa-
tion Non Instructional Staff 34.24;
Alicap Worker's Compensation
Non Instructional Staff 22.01; Ali-
cap Worker's Compensation
Teachers/Professional Staff
1,858.36; Alicap Worker's Com-
pensation Teachers/Professional
Staff 58.70; Alicap Worker's Com-
pensation Teachers/Professional
Staff 244.59; Alicap Worker's Com-
pensation Teachers/Professional
Staff 1,002.81; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 170.40; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 169.92; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 42.48; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 306.81; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 70.80; Alicap Worker's
Compensation Teachers/Professio-
nal Staff 70.44; All Makes Miscella-
neous Expenditure 487.94; All
Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts
21.41; All Makes Auto Supply Tires
and Parts 106.53; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts 4.39; Alpha
Rehabilitation Pupil Services
228.07; Alyscia M. Sidlo Profes-
sional Services 120.00; Alyssa
Prososki Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 297.00; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices AudioVisual Materials 150.01;
Amazon Capital Services Explore
127.29; Amazon Capital Services
Furniture and Fixtures 96.98; Ama-
zon Capital Services Furniture and
Fixtures 304.80; Amazon Capital
Services Furniture and Fixtures
1,236.08; Amazon Capital Services
Library Referances 23.30; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 76.93; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 191.92; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
63.71; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 76.99;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 58.99; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 21.70; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 68.95; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
397.56; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,432.00; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 36.04;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 44.97; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 539.77; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 58.63; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
59.88; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 241.97;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 300.00; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 53.48; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 338.88; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
416.51; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 308.16;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 38.83; Amazon
Capital Services Periodicals
275.70; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 504.30; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 257.41; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 152.11;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
178.12; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 140.01; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 59.97; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 50.97;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
87.07; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 83.72; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 8.99; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 111.18;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
1,140.31; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 271.22; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 472.74; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 772.05;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
102.20; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 242.25; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 199.20; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 38.85;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
173.40; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 42.95; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 29.99; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 300.65;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
192.87; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 86.00; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 109.77; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 474.72;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
24.99; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 59.99; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 81.93; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 25.91;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
86.67; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 32.95; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 169.67; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 1,223.58;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
523.04; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 4.07; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies 230.99; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 37.11;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
1,184.04; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 20.97; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 103.12; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 128.90;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
128.90; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 32.48; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 468.96; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 247.86;
Amazon Capital Services Technol-
ogyRelated Hardware 276.73; Am-
azon Capital Services Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware 1,343.43;
American Red CrossHealth &
Safety Svcs Employee Training and
Development Services 40.00; Amy
Springer Travel 39.68; Amy
Springer Travel 18.72; Andie Stitt
Miscellaneous Expenditure 800.00;
Andrew Fitzke Professional Ser-
vices 170.00; Angela Haussler Sup-
plies 84.35; Angelica Johnson
Childcare Professional Services
150.00; Apple Market Food 37.43;
April Engel Family Sales 10.90;
Ashley Mostek Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 66.50; Aspen Luebbe
Professional Services 125.00;
AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
956.17; AUCA Chicago Lockbox
Uniforms 184.72; Aunt Jo's Home
Appliance Center Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services 328.00; Au-
rora Fossil Museum Foundation
Inc. Supplies 40.00; Austin Buerer
Miscellaneous Expenditure 9.54;
Awards Unlimited Supplies 16.07;
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
11,808.12; Benjamin Dillon Profes-
sional Services 160.00; Benjamin
Dillon Professional Services 60.00;
Bio Corporation Explore 172.33;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
857.31; Black Hills Energy Natural
Gas 1.81; Black Squirrel Enter-
prises, LLC Supplies 1,100.20;
Blick Art Materials Il Miscellaneous
Expenditure 44.40; Blick Art Mate-
rials Il Miscellaneous Expenditure
93.55; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-
plies 173.68; Bobby Bernt Supplies
151.18; Body Worx Vehicle Repair
10,949.04; Bound to Stay Bound
Books Inc AudioVisual Materials
286.08; Bound to Stay Bound
Books Inc Library Referances
253.50; Bound to Stay Bound
Books Inc Library References 6.50;
Brian Haas Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 249.00; Brinley Marie Linton
Professional Services 90.00;
Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-
porated Supplies 20.00; Brodart Co
Supplies 26.14; Bryce Abbey Pro-
fessional Services 150.00; Bryce
Abbey Professional Services
150.00; Buffalo County RediMix
Snow Services 16,675.00; Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office Professional
Services 1,600.00; Buffalo Outdoor
Power LLC Tires and Parts 21.99;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 34,850.87;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-
plies 224.40; Builders HowTo
Warehouse Supplies 74.62; Build-
ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies
4.02; Builders HowTo Warehouse
Supplies 981.29; Bus Parts Ware-
house Tires and Parts 450.49; Bus
Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts
41.05; Business World
ProdHastings Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 113.40; C R Toys Sup-
plies 22.49; Cara Carranza Travel
9.66; Carquest Auto Parts Stores
Supplies 8.49; Carquest Auto Parts
Stores Tires and Parts 136.76;
Carter Siebke Supplies 22.00; Cash
from NebraskaLand National Bank
Miscellaneous Expenditure 126.00;
Cash from NebraskaLand National
Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure
68.00; CashWa Distributing Food
105,585.04; CCH, Incorporated
Supplies 368.00; CDW Government
Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware
5,030.66; Cengage Learning Gale
Curriculum Materials 280.00; Cen-
tral Hydraulic Syst & Equip Tires
and Parts 172.00; Central Restau-
rant Products Supplies 1,150.20;
Century Lumber Center Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 164.68; Chad Gilli-
spie Professional Services 45.00;
Chad Gillispie Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Chadron State College
Miscellaneous Expenditure 70.00;
Charlotte Mroczek Family Sales
43.70; Charter Communications
Miscellaneous Expenditure 18.40;
Charter Communications Other
Communication 10,616.24; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation 23.67; Charter Communica-
tions Supplies 36.85; Chase Bryant
Professional Services 170.00;
Chesterman Co. Food 4,245.50;
Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 153.60; Chesterman Co.
Supplies 574.30; Chris Ladwig
Professional Services 170.00; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 1,529.55; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline
2,335.04; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line 229.81; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 159.39; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 144.56 $
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehi-
cle Gasoline 105.56; City Of Kear-
ney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline -
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehi-
cle Gasoline 147.60; City Of Kear-
ney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline -
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 19.77; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 35.06; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 196.74; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer 5,267.42; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage 6,157.14; Class Act Miscella-
neous Expenditure 500.00; Coach
Master's Inc Vehicle Repair 287.75;
Coach Master's Inc Vehicle Repair
206.67; Coach Master's Inc Vehicle
Repair 1,135.78; Cody Dvorak Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 65.00;
Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 75.00; Committee for
Children Textbooks 4,396.00; Cop-
ycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 282.70; Cornhusker
Cleaning Supply. Supplies 79.40;
Country Meats Supplies 89.00;
Culligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous
Expenditure 71.00; Culligan Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 40.00; Culligan Of Kearney
Supplies 125.00; Daniel M Brailita
Professional Services 90.00; Dan's
Sanitation Inc Garbage 122.74; Da-
n's Sanitation Inc Garbage 0.26;
DAS State Accounting Central Fi-
nance Purchased Service Tele-
phone 232.49; David Hemberger
Professional Services 170.00; Daw-
son Public Power District Electricity
627.43; Dawson Public Power Dis-
trict Electricity 1.32; Dayne Hinrichs
Professional Services 50.00; Dayne
Hinrichs Professional Services
110.00; Dean Riedel Professional
Services 150.00; Dean Riedel Pro-
fessional Services 170.00; Deb
Baumgartner Travel 26.88; Debby
Struempler Family Sales 19.30;
Deborah Merz Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 95.96; DECA Reston
Miscellaneous Expenditure 60.00;
Decker Inc. Supplies 89.87; Desirea
Ann Salinas Professional Services
120.00; Desiree John Travel 4.14;
Desiree John Travel 24.84; Destiny
Kovarik Professional Services
45.00; Deterdings Supplies 551.96;
DHHS Division Of Public Health
School He Dues and Fees 50.00;
Discount School Supply Supplies
815.89; Drew Riggs Professional
Services 300.00; Eakes Office So-
lutions Miscellaneous Expenditure
2,993.84; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 1,513.35; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies 506.70; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 877.56;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
696.60; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 269.04; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 1,079.56; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 87.42;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
726.20; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 1,681.50; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies 811.07; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 9.66;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
251.41; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 353.70; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 59.28; EAP Enter-
prises LLC Supplies 125.99; Echo
Group Inc. Supplies 897.66; Ecolab
Supplies 330.00; Eileen's Colossal
Cookies Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 75.50; Electronic Systems Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
250.50; Eli O'Dey Professional Ser-
vices 110.00; Elizabeth Groneweg
Miscellaneous Expenditure 26.85;
Elsmore Swim Shop Miscellaneous
Expenditure 37.00; Elsmore Swim
Shop Miscellaneous Expenditure
102.00; Elsmore Swim Shop Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 67.95; Em-
ily Koski Travel 197.29; Emily
Spieker Miscellaneous Expenditure
289.43; Eric Weisdorfer Profes-
sional Services 150.00; Erin Swarm
Travel 39.68; Erin Willrich Miscella-
neous Expenditure 49.77; ESU 9
Supplies 30.00; ESU 9 Supplies
30.00; Evan Sisel Professional Ser-
vices 300.00; Expression Wear Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 392.00;
Expression Wear Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 16.00; Farmers Union
Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline
844.70; Farmers Union Coop Assn
Vehicle Gasoline 437.91; Fastenal
Company Supplies 11.72; FCCLA
District 6 VP of Finance Dues and
Fees 85.00; Firehouse Subs Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 919.22;
Flute Air Shield LLC Supplies
120.00; Follett School Solutions Inc
Library Referances 723.92; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Re-
ferances 49.98; Follett School So-
lutions Inc Library Referances
153.34; Follett School Solutions Inc
Library Referances 2,060.59; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Re-
ferances 1,774.66; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
15.52; Follett School Solutions Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 147.24;
Follett School Solutions Inc Period-
icals 388.06; Follett School Solu-
tions Inc Supplies 144.10; Frontier
Purchased Service Telephone
3,605.83; Garrett Hope Dues and
Fees 1,000.00; Gary Stubbs Pro-
fessional Services 45.00; Good Sa-
maritan Hospital Supplies 90.00;
Gopher Sport Supplies 415.23; Go-
pher Sport Supplies 77.10; Gothen-
burg High School Dues and Fees
75.00; Gothenburg High School
Dues and Fees 75.00; Graham Tire
Repairs & Maintenance Services
17.00; Grand Island Sr High School
Dues and Fees 150.00; Harco Ath-
letic Reconditioning Inc Supplies
900.00; Hastings High School Dues
and Fees 160.00; Hawkins Inc Sup-
plies 900.50; Heartland Athletic
Conference Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 4.50; Heartland Athletic Con-
ference Miscellaneous Expenditure
52.00; Heartland Curbing & Land-
scaping Snow Services 1,375.00;
Heinemann Supplies 291.64;
Hiland Dairy Foods Food
22,745.26; Hobart Sales & Service
E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-
tenance Services 439.94; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Explore 114.77;
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure 43.16; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 19.32;
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies
108.16; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 38.24; Hobby Lobby Sto-
res Inc Supplies 66.09; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies 204.61;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Food
116.57; HyVee Accounts Receiva-
ble Supplies 160.93; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Supplies 55.75;
Integrated Life Choices Pupil Ser-
vices 3,954.30; Integrated Security
Solutions LLC Professional Ser-
vices 1,032.00; Integrity Design
USA Miscellaneous Expenditure
414.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 139.99; J
W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies
26.95; J W Pepper & Son Inc Sup-
plies 544.99; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Supplies 662.32; Jace Kratzenstein
Professional Services 250.00; Jack
Lederman Co Inc Repairs & Main-
tenance Services 7.50; Jackie
Arens Travel 20.70; Jacob Novicki
Professional Services 125.00;
Janelle Pittz Professional Services
45.00; Janet Brandt Travel 12.54;
Janet Stephens Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Janice I Knispel Family
Sales 48.55 ; Jason Pierzina Pro-
fessional Services 170.00; Jason
Pierzina Professional Services
170.00; Jeana Peterson Travel
52.67; Jeremy Foote Professional
Services 150.00; Jesse Florang
Travel 79.24; Jessica Grasz Travel
19.52; Jessica Grasz Travel 19.52
Joe Wells Professional Services
170.00; John Richards Supplies
149.79; Jon Beggs Professional
Services 180.00; Jostens, Inc. Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 1,825.00;
Kate Murphy Travel 68.88; Katelyn
Butler Travel 14.95; Kearney Ace
Hardware Supplies 15.99; Kearney
Ag & Auto Repair Inc Tires and
Parts 559.05; Kearney Ag & Auto
Repair Inc Vehicle Repair 1,302.17
Kearney Area Chamber Of Com-
merce Supplies 540.00; Kearney
Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear
Professional Services 341.66;
Kearney Hub Advertising 440.75;
Kearney Hub Periodicals 123.83;
Kearney Park & Rec Supplies
80.00; Kearney Pub SchFoundation
Professional Services 10,663.52;
Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-
fessional Services 8,393.15; Kear-
ney Tire & Auto Service Co Tires
and Parts 647.20; Kearney Winle-
ctric Co Supplies 661.19; Kearney
Winnelson Supplies 1,286.96; Keith
Everitt Professional Services
110.00; Keith Everitt Professional
Services 210.00; Keith Everitt Pro-
fessional Services 110.00; Keith
Everitt Professional Services
110.00; Keith Koupal Professional
Services 110.00; Kelcee Bacon
Professional Services 125.00;
Kidwell Building Acquitions and Im-
provements 29,281.00; Kidwell Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
31.25; Kirby Wells Professional
Services 170.00; Kirby Wells Pro-
fessional Services 170.00; Kyle
Heilbrun Travel 24.04; Lacey
Ahrens Professional Services
385.00; Lacey Ahrens Travel 40.00;
Lakeshore Lrng Materials Supplies
637.69; Laminator.com Inc Sup-
plies 178.82; Laminator.com Inc
Supplies 108.46; Landmark Imple-
ment Inc Kearney Tires and Parts
232.08 $
Lanette Puccini Professional Ser-
vices 45.00 $
Lawson Products Inc Supplies
2,322.21; Lawson Products Inc
Supplies 137.38; Layne Moore Pro-
fessional Services 110.00; Layne
Moore Professional Services
110.00; Learning AZ Supplies
115.45; Learning AZ Supplies
461.80; Learning AZ ** Online Or-
ders Supplies 216.00; Learning AZ
** Online Orders Supplies 769.65;
Leisa McConnell Travel 48.53;
Leisa McConnell Travel 34.16; Lib-
erty Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 2,634.80; Lincoln High
School Dues and Fees 200.00; Lin-
coln North Star High School Dues
and Fees 150.00; Lincoln North
Star High School Dues and Fees
75.00; Lips Printing Service Sup-
plies 61.58; Literacy Resources
LLC Supplies 87.99; Literacy Re-
sources LLC Supplies 151.18; Lit-
eracy Resources LLC Supplies
425.54; Literacy Resources LLC
Supplies 172.78; LNK2 Lodging
LLC Travel 84.00; LNK2 Lodging
LLC Travel 84.00; Lori Keller Travel
15.76; Lori McCollough Travel 4.23;
Lori McCollough Travel 4.23; Lori
McCollough Travel 5.64; Lou's
Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 10,809.10; Macey Rae
Carpenter Professional Services
90.00; Mackin Educational Re-
sources Library Referances 222.60;
Mackin Educational Resources
Supplies 215.68; Mailgun Technol-
ogies Inc Technology Software
325.00; Makayla Harmon Supplies
37.35; Makayla Harmon Travel
43.18; MakerBot Industries LLC
Supplies 495.37; Maredy Fundrais-
ing, Inc. Miscellaneous Expenditure
349.20; Marlene Brandt Family
Sales 52.40; Martin Kracl Profes-
sional Services 200.00; Marty Al-
brecht Professional Services 90.00;
Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-
vices 45.00; Masters True Value
Repairs & Maintenance Services
144.47; Masters True Value Sup-
plies 237.93; Matheson Linweld
Supplies 345.44; Matheson Linweld
Supplies 6.58; Matheson Linweld
Supplies 693.32; Maverick Indus-
tries Inc Professional Services
909.50; Mayra Nova Arredondo
Family Sales 25.15; McKenna L.
Hubbard Professional Services
90.00; Mead Lumber Co Miscella-
neous Expenditure 16.31; Meca
Sportswear Supplies 572.60; Me-
gan Schmidt Travel 20.00; Menards
Kearney Supplies 520.15; Menards
Kearney Supplies 285.02; Menards
Kearney Supplies 162.54; Menards
Kearney Supplies 56.50; Menards
Kearney Supplies 418.91; Menards
Kearney Supplies 284.78; Menards
Kearney Supplies 232.77; Menards
Kearney Supplies 106.37; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food 3,606.11; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food 23.50; Mi6 Pizza,
Inc Supplies 528.00; Michelle
DeVries Travel 31.74; Michelle
Rodriguez Professional Services
90.00; Mick Johnson/Action Piano
Tuning Miscellaneous Expenditure
855.00; Mid Nebraska Seamless
Gutter Miscellaneous Expenditure
4,727.00; Midlands Contracting
Inc. Building Acquitions and Im-
provements 81,298.50; Midwest
Connect Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 49.39; Midwest Connect Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 104.55;
Midwest Connect Postage 30.80;
Midwest Connect Postage 8.25;Mi-
dwest Connect Postage 51.16;
Midwest Connect Postage 22.86;
Midwest Connect Postage 58.92;
Midwest Connect Postage 228.76;
Midwest Connect Postage 19.25;
Midwest Connect Postage 11.00;
Midwest Connect Postage 0.55;
Midwest Connect Postage 2.20;
Midwest Connect Postage 77.99;
Midwest Connect Postage 3.85;Mi-
dwest Connect Postage 198.35;
Midwest Connect Postage 52.15;
Midwest Connect Supplies 6.05;
Midwest Connect Supplies 14.85;
Mikaela Richmond Miscellaneous
Expenditure 44.00; Miller Signs
Supplies 20.00; Mindi Heese
Travel 9.20; Misko Sports Supplies
51.96; Mitch Olson Travel 6.15;
Monte Kratzenstein Professional
Services 45.00; Monte Kratzenstein
Professional Services 125.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Supplies 780.00; Morgan Bird
Dues and Fees 160.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Miscella-
neous Expenditure 660.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Supplies
59.00; NASBNE Association of
School Boards Dues and Fees
8,259.00; NASCO Supplies 109.70;
Natasha Hahn Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 51.40; Natasha Hahn
Supplies 57.79; Nathan Hunt Pro-
fessional Services 300.00; Nathan
Lightle Supplies 35.97; National Art
& School Supplies Miscellaneous
Expenditure 13.68; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Dues and
Fees 90.00; NCSANebraska Coun-
cil of School Admin Supplies 90.00;
Nebraska Central Equipment Co Ti-
res and Parts 41.06; Nebraska
HOSA Dues and Fees 25.00; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity 64,028.68; Nebraska Safety
Council Inc Professional Services
380.00; New Life Assembly Travel
260.00; Nextgengolf, Inc Supplies
49.00; Nicholas Sadd Professional
Services 300.00; NorMed Inc Sup-
plies 161.52; Northwestern Energy
Natural Gas 12,330.87; Novus
Windshield Repair Vehicle Repair
40.00; NRG Media Advertising
399.00; NSBA State Concert Band
Festival Dues and Fees 100.00; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies 122.80; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies 44.75; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies 89.99;
Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil
Services 699.20; Omaha World
Herald Advertising 295.19; One
Source Professional Services
303.00; OnToCollege with John
Baylor Miscellaneous Expenditure
10,200.00; O'Reilly Automotive Inc
Tires and Parts 200.02; Paige Gar-
ringer Travel 59.23; Pam Glendenn-
ing Family Sales 18.35;
PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food
4,954.59; Patrick O'Neill Profes-
sional Services 50.00; Patrick
O'Neill Professional Services 45.00;
Paula Ramirez Family Sales
106.00; PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs
& Maintenance Services 1,259.46;
Peak Interests LLC Food 5,024.00;
Peggy Brown Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 110.29; PEP CO, Inc.
Professional Services 1,960.00;
PlasmaCam, Inc. Miscellaneous
Expenditure 334.58; Platte Valley
Auto Kearney Vehicle Repair
175.68; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Other Equipment 1,025.95;
Platte Valley Communications Pro-
fessional Services 461.25; Prairie
View Roofing & Development LLC
Repairs & Maintenance Services
296.50; PTCFast.com Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 150.00; Quill Cor-
poration Supplies 77.34; Ravenna
High School Dues and Fees 60.00;
Raymond Central High Dues and
Fees 92.00; Read Naturally Inc
Supplies 690.00; Reading with TLC
Supplies 30.00; Really Good Stuff
Inc Supplies 364.59; Rebecca
Krieg Family Sales 9.15; Regal
Awards Inc Supplies 579.51;
RevTrak Supplies 19.95; Rhonda
Moseley Travel 32.09; Ricky Tram-
mell Professional Services 110.00;
Ricky Trammell Professional Ser-
vices 110.00; Riley Volkmer Profes-
sional Services 16.00; Rod Hart-
man Professional Services 170.00;
Roger Zimbelman Professional Ser-
vices 95.00; Roger Zimbelman Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; RTS
Business Holdings, Inc. Repairs &
Maintenance Services 1,078. 56;
Rusty Hunt Professional Services
300.00; Rutt's Heating & Air Condi-
tioning Inc Repairs & Maintenance
Services 4,471.23; Ryan Kratochvil
Professional Services 300.00;
Ryonet Supplies 2,096.72; Saman-
tha Louthan Professional Services
45.00; Sara Langan Travel 10.24;
Sara Langan Travel 17.94; Sarah
Plonkey Travel 9.66; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
477.25; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 627.00;
Scholastic Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 240.50; Scholastic Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 54.50; Scholastic
Supplies 125.34; Scholastic Maga-
zines Inc. Supplies 420.26; Scho-
lastic Magazines Inc. Supplies
233.48; School Nurse Supply Inc
Supplies 350.00; School Specialty
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
62.38; School Specialty Inc Sup-
plies 31.54; Scott McKelvey Pro-
fessional Services 150.00; Scott
McKelvey Professional Services
150.00; Seat Sack/O2Teach Sup-
plies 223.75; Shannon Poggendorf
Professional Services 150.00;
Shannon Poggendorf Professional
Services 170.00; Shannon
Poggendorf Professional Services
170.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage Paid
to Parents 245.18; Shredding Solu-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
45.00; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Professional Services
1,705.00; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Travel 390.00; SpartanNash
Family Fresh Supplies 10.83;
SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling
Supplies 50.00; Spracklin Chiro-
practic Physicals 90.00; Stacy
Bean Travel 10.30; Stefanie Green
Miscellaneous Expenditure 24.22;
Stemfinity LLC Supplies 4,958.41;
Stephanie Jacobsen Travel 14.78;
Stericycle Professional Services
63.00; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles 255.86;
Super Teacher Worksheets Sup-
plies 350.00; SupplyWorks Sup-
plies 19,572.38; SupplyWorks Sup-
plies 8,180.09; SupplyWorks Sup-
plies 1,393.08; Suzanne Morgan
Miscellaneous Expenditure 60.77;
Take Down Club Supplies
1,000.00; Taylor Jensby Supplies
13.65; Taylor Miigerl Professional
Services 90.00; Teacher Synergy
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
31.98; Teacher Synergy Inc Sup-
plies 32.95; Terri Bruntz Profes-
sional Services 45.00;The Art of
Education University, LLC Text-
books Supplementals 2,792.00;
The Economist Newspaper, NA, Inc
Periodicals 176.55; Those Blasted
Signs & Designs Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 25.00; Tierney Brothers
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
2,689.00; Tierney Brothers Inc Sup-
plies 399.00; Tiffany Weiss Sup-
plies 161.50; Time for Kids Sup-
plies 574.20; Tisha Thacker Profes-
sional Services 90.00; Tisha
Thacker Professional Services
120.00; Todd Zart Professional
Services 170.00; Tracy McCoy
Travel 36.17; Trafera Headquarters
TechnologyRelated Hardware
334.64; Trisha Abels Travel 17.94;
Troy Hayes Professional Services
170.00; Troy Test Professional Ser-
vices 170.00; Tyan Boyer Profes-
sional Services 150.00; Tyler Daly
Professional Services 150.00; Tyler
Daly Professional Services 320.00;
Tyler Fitzke Professional Services
150.00; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-
fessional Services 24,313.04; Tylnn
Wright Family Sales 338.90; Tyson
Burr Professional Services 125.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service Ad-
vertising 148.82; US Bank
Cardmember Service Driver Li-
cense/Criminal History 3.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Drug
Testing 125.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 427.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 92.75; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 47.50; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 721.32; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 174.75; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 363.51; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 50.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 719.10; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 320.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 54.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 1,062.97; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 175.74; US
Bank Cardmember Service Profes-
sional Services 163.49: US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services 53.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
172.99; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 192.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
28.43; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 70.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
14.94; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 211.69; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
143.98; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 8.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
58.90; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 587.04; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
158.88; US Bank Cardmember
Service Technology Software
395.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 199.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
1,025.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 75.00; US Foods Inc
Food 7,749.89; USI Education &
Government Sales Supplies
180.03; USI Education & Govern-
ment Sales Supplies 48.14; USI
Education & Government Sales
Supplies 180.03; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
109.64; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 53.33;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 56.31; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 83.05; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 18.77;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 46.54;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
218.72; Verne Simmonds Company
Supplies 1,319.80; Walmart Com-
munity BRC Supplies 1,805.64;
WarrenT Drain Cleaners & Plum
Professional Services 820.00;
Woodworker's Supply Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure 24.64;
WPCIWestern Path Consult Inc
Drug Testing 59.00; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure 540.00;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 2,835.00; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure 363.52;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 520.00; Yandas Music
Supplies 121.95; Yandas Music
TechnologyRelated Repairs and
Maintenance 125.00; Yo YoExpert
Explore 144.78; SPECIAL BUILD-
ING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
FEBRUARY 2021
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
ASI Signage Innovations Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
10,438.00; BD Construction Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
115,353.24; Platte Valley Commu-
nications Building Acquitions and
Improvements 4,005.95; WILKINS
ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
5,170.98
ZNEZ F16,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
An informal gathering of Dawson
Public Power District board of di-
rectors will be held Thursday, Feb-
ruary 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the
Holiday Inn Express located at
2605 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexing-
ton, Nebraska. No formal agenda
will be set, and no business mat-
ters will be voted on. You may con-
tact the Lexington office at (308)
324-2386 for more information.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ F16,t1
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF FEBRUARY 9, 2021
AT 7:00 P.M. PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,
Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy.
Also present: Leora Hofmann, Kent
Urwiller, Ashley Weesner
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
No maintenance report
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Tracy,
Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis, &
Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund
$6,645.17, Street Fund $11,337.34
Water Fund $4,909.05 Sewer Fund
$2,754.25 Gross payroll $8,306.09
IRS taxes $2,143.80 NE Dept Rev
Sales Tax $548.01 Intuit Payroll
$19.17 Axmann Heating re-
pairs$337.50 Dawson Public Power
elec $1,979.70 BlackHills Energy
nat gas $260.80 Buffalo Co Sheriff
contract $151.71 Buffalo County
Highway Dept-sup $165.00 Double
R Irr-gravel $485.12 & clean up
$2,805.60 Ed Broadfoot & Son-
s-gravel $83.00 Frontier telephone
$110.94 & $60.10 Hand Ma-
chine-UPS $28.33
IIMC-dues$190.00 Intellicom-r-
epairs $91.25 Jacobsen Orr legal
$50.00 Johnson Service Co-maint
$3,205.00 & 583.00 Kearney Hub
publish $32.31 Lammers Land Lev-
eling-removal $1,125.00 LONM-r-
egis.$405.00 Menards Supplies
$31.68 NE Public Health Lab test-
ing $231.00 NE Mosquito Assoc-d-
ues $15.00 OnSolve-fees $32.00
Pleasanton Irrig supplies $16.49
Post Master-stamps$180.00 Quil-
l-sup $238.96 Ravenna Sanitation
Waste Haul $84.00 & $2,088.50
Sargent Drilling-tests $750.00 Trot-
ter Service fuel $403.59 Verizon cell
$94.76
Kent Urwiller with Prairie Hills
Wireless was present to discuss
putting an antenna on the water
tower. This would replace one that
Rise Broadband has removed.
Prairie Hills will draw up an agree-
ment with a five year lease and
$100.00 per month rental fee to the
Village. Tracy moved and Eichholz
seconded to approve the rental to
Prairie Hills Wireless. Yes: Tracy,
Eichholz, Lewis, Rasmussen &
Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC
Ashley Weesner with Miller & As-
sociates was present to discuss a
CDBG grant for funding street proj-
ect. Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded to approve her to move for-
ward with grant application. Yes:
Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen
& Stubbs Absent: none No: none
MC
Gary Steele with Miller & Asso-
ciates was unable to come. The
Board discussed the information he
had sent on the streets. Tabled
further decisions and discussion for
the March Village Board meeting.
Zoning: Tracy moved and Lewis
seconded to appoint Matt Long to
the Planning Commission Board to
replace Randy Reese's term. Yes:
Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen, Eichholz
& Stubbs Absent: none No: none
MC
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded to approve the zone permit
for Long Construction for the Ste-
ven Krause property at 830 North
Pine St. Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Ras-
mussen, Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:
none No: none MC
Lewis moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of zone permit
for Long Construction to build a
house at 731 N Pine Street in
Westridge Estates 5th Add Pl Lot 1.
Yes: Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Ras-
mussen & Stubbs. Absent: none
No: none MC
Old Business: Discussion was
held on the property at 115 W Elm
Street. Owner has not complied
with Resolution 2020-R-11 and the
Board instructed clerk to inform the
Village attorney. Eichholz moved
and Tracy seconded to start legal
action on the property. Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none
MC
Discussion was held on the
drainage easements. Leora said
she has been in contact with the
Village attorney, Mailahn and she
and a realtor are working on draw-
ing up the easements.
With no other business to dis-
cuss Chairperson adjourned the
meeting at 8:06 p.m.
ZNEZ F16,t1
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
KEARNEY LIVESTOCK
MARKET, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-
solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-
ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of
the Secretary of State of Nebraska.
The terms and conditions of dis-
solution provided for the collection
of the assets of the Corporation,
disposing of its properties, dis-
charging its liabilities, distributing
its remaining property, and doing
every other act necessary to wind
up and liquidate the business of the
Corporation as provided in Neb.
Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.
2018). Rodney J. Week, President,
is to wind up and liquidate the
business and affairs of the Corpo-
ration. All of the assets of the Cor-
poration have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.
Rodney J. Week, President
ZNEZ F16,F23,M2
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
PINON MARKET LLC
Notice is hereby given that
PINON MARKET LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 4214 E Ave
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Veronica Pinon 4214 E Ave
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
PINON MARKET LLC
ZNEZ F2,F9,F16