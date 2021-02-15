Legal notices: February 15, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Yousef
M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610
Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,
68845.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ F8,F15,F22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CB CONCRETE, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on February 4, 2021. Chair-
man McMullen announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public. County
Attorney Shawn Eatherton was
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Janu-
ary 26, 2021 Board meeting min-
utes. Portions of this meeting were
recessed until January 27, 2021
due to the weather emergency.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following Jan-
uary 29, 2021 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 272,558.29;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 46,130.43; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 113,535.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,735.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
92,542.46; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 948.95; MADISON
NATIONAL I 298.20;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,242.17;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RE-
COVERY E 157.33; STATE OF NE
T 15,565.05; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 843.61
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,977.05;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,635.06; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,204.41; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 148.65; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 107.59; NATION-
WIDE R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,440.77;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CON-
CORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E
61.00; STATE OF NE T 251.69;
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
the Communication Towers. Chief
Deputy Dan Schleusener was pres-
ent for the bid opening. Bids were
submitted from AllState Tower,
Platte Valley Communication and
Sabre Communications Corp.
Chief Deputy Schleusener will re-
view the bids with County Sheriff
Neil Miller and come back with rec-
ommendations at the end of to-
day's meeting.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of the
District Court January 2021 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer January 2021
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to accept the County
Treasurer Semi-Annual Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the release of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$600,000.00 for the Buffalo County
Treasurer at the NebraskaLand Na-
tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
After discussion it was moved by
Morrow and seconded by Klein to
approve the contract with GWorks
for redistricting services. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch,
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Kouba to ratify the
Kearney Area Community Founda-
tion Agreement to establish a des-
ignated expendable fund for the
Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-
avenna Lake Improvement. This
fund was created so that grants
and donations could be received to
make improvements at the Buffalo
County Recreation Area-Ravenna
Lake Improvement. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to adopt the Buffalo
County Safety Manual with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2021-05.
NIRMA provided a draft copy that
has been reviewed, changed and
added to by the Elected Officials
and the Department Heads. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba,
Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-05
WHEREAS, County employees
are directly responsible to an
elected official or the County
Board;
WHEREAS, elected officials, in
working with their employees, may
develop different safety practices
and standards than used by other
offices; and
WHEREAS, different safety prac-
tices and standards can result in
unsafe conditions in the workplace;
THEREFORE, the undersigned
elected officials of Buffalo County
adopt a joint safety manual that
provides safety practices and
standards common to all offices
and departments of the under-
signed.
The agenda item to approve the
contract with Central Plains Valua-
tion, LLC to conduct Property Valu-
ation Protest Hearings was tabled
until February 23, 2021 Board
Meeting.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. JEO
Consulting Group sent an invitation
to a Virtual Agency Scoping Meet-
ing to develop a plan for the El-
m-Turkey Creeks WFPO Water-
shed Plan-Environmental Assess-
ment. County Court sent a thank
you note for the safety masks.
AEDSuperstore sent a notification
regarding parts on the AED that are
about to expire. Nebraska Com-
mission on Law Enforcement and
Criminal Justice sent a letter of
confirmation to conduct an annual
inspection of the Buffalo County
Jail facility. Joe Wilson with Tax
Valuation Inc. sent the 2017-2020
referee reports from the property
valuation protest hearings. The City
of Kearney Planning Commission
sent a notice of meeting and an
Agenda for the February 19, 2021
meeting.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a
zoning Map Amendment Applica-
tion filed by Mitch Humphrey, on
behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi A.
Martin, & Joshua R. Martin for
property described as a tract of
land located in part of the South-
east Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 18 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. The applicant has re-
quested to rezone approximately
3.25 acres, of which approximately
0.17 acres are presently being used
for road purposes on the South
side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR
- Agricultural Residential. Mitch
Humphrey reviewed the applica-
tion. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:19 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Zoning Map Amendment with the
following Resolution 2021-06.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-06
WHEREAS, on November 23,
2020, Mitch Humphrey, licensed
land surveyor, on behalf of Steven
R. Martin, Judi A. Martin, & Joshua
R. Martin, has applied for a Zoning
Map Amendment with the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator, re-
questing that the following real es-
tate property, hereinafter referred
to as the "subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter (SE1/4 SE1/4) of Section
Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,
Range Eighteen (18) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Referr-
ing to the Southeast Corner of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 8 and
assuming the South line of the
Southeast Quarter as bearing S
88°55'07" W and all bearings con-
tained herein are relative thereto;
thence on the South line of the
Southeast Quarter of said Section
8, S 88°55'07" W a distance of 10.0
feet to the ACTUAL PLACE OF BE-
GINNING; thence continuing on the
South line of the Southeast Quarter
of said Section 8, S 88°55'07" W a
distance of 219.07 feet; thence
leaving the South line of the South-
east Quarter of said Section 8, N
04°11'27" W a distance of 591.80
feet; thence N 88°55'07" E a dis-
tance of 260.44 feet to a point 10.0
feet westerly of the East line of the
Southeast Quarter of said Section
8; thence S 00°10'58" E parallel
with and 10.0 feet westerly of as
measured at right angles from the
East line of the Southeast Quarter
of said Section 8 a distance of
591.00 feet to the place of beginn-
ing. Containing 3.25 acres, more
or less, of which 0.17 acres, more
or less are presently being used for
road purposes on the South side.
be changed from the Agriculture
(AG) District to the Agricultural -
Residential (AGR) District. Property
is in the name Steven R. Martin,
Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission following pub-
lic hearing with notice as required
recommended approval of such
proposed change in zoning on a
8-0 vote with none absent and no
abstentions and
WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,
this Board conducted a public
hearing and considered this Zoning
Map Amendment, the minutes of
the Planning and Zoning Commis-
sion considering this amendment,
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. No letters of opposition against
the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Agricultural - Residential (AGR)
District are consistent with property
use in the surrounding area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
ture (AG) District to Agricultural -
Residential (AGR) District is ap-
proved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:19 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Steven R. Mar-
tin, Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Mar-
tin and Colleen R. Martin, for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 18 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska to be known as "Martin Ad-
ministrative Subdivision". Mitch
Humphrey reviewed the applica-
tion. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:21 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2021-07.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-07
WHEREAS, Steven R. Martin,
Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin &
Colleen R. Martin, hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicants" have filed
for an Administrative Subdivision to
be known as "Martin Administrative
Subdivision", with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Martin Admin-
istrative Subdivision" is in the Agri-
cultural - Residential (AGR) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska and the size of the parcels
of real estate owned by the subdi-
viding entity, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district. The remnant
property owned by the subdividing
entity, is comprised of other lands
in Part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,
Range Eighteen (18), West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. 85th Road is a county-mai-
ntained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
south. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Martin Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an administrative subdivision
being Part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,
Range Eighteen (18), West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, duly made out, acknowl-
edged and certified, is hereby ap-
proved, accepted, ratified, and au-
thorized to be filed and recorded in
the Office of the Register of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a
Code Amendment that was re-
ferred to the Planning and Zoning
Commission on December 8, 2020.
The Code Amendment that was
reviewed is regarding areas of con-
struction and exemptions of Ac-
cessory Buildings under Section
8.1 AND adding Accessory Use by
Special Use Permit, in the Agricul-
ture (AG) and Agricultural-Reside-
ntial (AGR) Districts, under Sec-
tions 5.14 and 5.34, when specific
provisions as to location and size
do not apply. Zoning Administrator
Dennise Daniels reviewed the pro-
posed amendments and Jason
Wozniak addressed the Board. No
one else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
public hearing at 9:30 A.M. Moved
by Higgins and seconded by Loef-
felholz to approve the following
Resolution 2021-08. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-08
WHEREAS, on December 8,
2020, this Board sent three pro-
posed amendments regarding pro-
visions of Buffalo County Zoning
Resolution regarding accessory
use buildings to the Buffalo County
Planning and Zoning Commission,
hereinafter simply referred to as
"Commission", and
WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,
the Commission held a public hear-
ing concerning these amendments.
After public hearings on all three
suggested amendments, the Com-
mission amended and favorably
recommended this Board's sug-
gested amendment regarding use
by right provisions so that acces-
sory building/structures could be
placed in the rear, side, and front
yards. The Commission also
amended and favorably recom-
mended that this Board adopt an
amendment regarding the exemp-
tion from the need to obtain a zon-
ing permit for accessory structures
that have less than 200 square
footage. Additionally the Commis-
sion recommended that the special
use provisions regarding accessory
use structures as originally pro-
posed by this Board, be not
adopted by this Board, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against the proposed amend-
ments as reported out by the Com-
mission, and
WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,
this Board conducted a public
hearing concerning proposed
amendments to Buffalo County's
Zoning Regulations, and no parties
appeared to oppose such pro-
posed amendments, and
WHEREAS, after review of the
Commission's minutes, and after
public hearing of this Board on the
proposed amendments, this Board
accepts and approves the Com-
mission's recommendations.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS, in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendments to Buffalo County's
Zoning Resolution be adopted:
Amendment #1: That Zoning
Resolution, Section 8.1, be
amended to read as follows:
"Accessory building and struc-
tures shall not occupy more than
thirty percent of the required area
of the side, front and rear yards.
Any accessory building and/or
structure shall have a minimum
yard setback as required within the
zoning district. Attached garages
are considered part of principal
building."
Amendment #2: That the follow-
ing language be added to Section
8.1 "Any accessory building and
structure and/or use comprised of
two hundred (200) square feet or
less is exempted from the need to
obtain a zoning permit, but must
comply with all applicable zoning
district minimum yard setbacks."
REGULAR AGENDA
Transportation Director Charles
McGraw from the Community Ac-
tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska
was present to review the funding
matches required for the opera-
tions RYDE Transit-Community Ac-
tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Local
Funding Match with the following
Resolution 2021-09 for RYDE
Transit Public Transportation.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried. (At 9:34
A.M. County Clerk Janice Giffin ex-
cused herself and Deputy County
Clerk Heather Christensen took all
proceedings hereinafter shown.)
RESOLUTION 2021-09
WHEREAS, there are federal
funds available under Section 5311
of the Federal Transit Act and for
the Nebraska Public Transportation
Assistance Program, and
WHEREAS, the RYDE Trans-
it-Community Action Partnership of
Mid Nebraska desires to apply for
said funds to provide public trans-
portation in (transit system's serv-
ice area).
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED; the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners hereby instructs
the RYDE Transit to apply for said
funds.
Said funds are to be used for the
RYDE Transit transportation opera-
tions in the FY 2021-2022 Applica-
tion for Public Transportation As-
sistance. Local Funding Amount
Match for 2021-2022: $66,700.00.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Higgins to recess the regular
meeting of the Board of Commis-
sioners at 9:40 A.M. and reconvene
as a Board of Equalization. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Lynch, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner was present.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Higgins to approve the late filing
of the Statement of Reaffirmation
of tax exemption for National
Audobon Society, Inc. submitted
by County Assessor Skinner. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Lynch, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
scheduled Permissive Exemption
Hearings. No one was present to
address the Board for Crossroads
Center, Inc. Moved by Kouba and
seconded by Klein to approve the
application filed by Crossroads
Center, Inc on parcel number
602486877 as 100% Exempt.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Lynch to approve the applica-
tion filed by Familias Para Cristo
Jesus Hechos 1:8 on parcel num-
ber 605316100 as 100% Exempt.
No one addressed the Board.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Lynch, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to deny the ap-
plication filed by Family of Christ
Lutheran Church on parcel num-
bers 601872004, 601872005,
601872006, 601872007 and
601872008. No one addressed the
Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members vote "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Berean Fundamental Church of
Kearney Treasurer Mike Leigh an-
swered questions concerning the
Exempt Application. Moved by
Lynch and seconded by Klein to
approve the application for Berean
Fundamental Church of Kearney on
parcel number 580056005 as
100% Exempt. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
application filed by First Church of
God on parcel number 600130300
as 50% Exempt and 50% Non-E-
xempt. No one addressed the
Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Charlie Pickens with First Presby-
terian Church of Kearney answered
questions concerning the Exempt
Application. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the application for First Presbyter-
ian Church of Kearney on parcel
number 606534747 as 100% Ex-
empt. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch and Morrow. Ab-
stain: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to approve the application
filed by Grace Fellowship Inc. on
parcel number 600130200 as
100% Exempt. No one addressed
the Board. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members vote
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
application filed by Grace Lutheran
Church of Pleasanton on parcel
numbers 100222000 as 100% Ex-
empt. No one addressed the
Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members vote "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Marshall Poehler with Zion Evan-
gelical Church answered questions
concerning the Exempt Application.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
application filed by Zion Evangeli-
cal Church on parcel numbers
300166010 as 100% Exempt.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members vote "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4747 through
4755 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell
was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to approve the Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for the First United
Methodist Church on a 2008 Chevy
Cargo Van. (Commissioner Loef-
felholz excused himself from the
meeting.) Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Lynch, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for the Sal-
vation Army on a 2019 Chevrolet
Traverse and a 2006 Chevrolet Ex-
press Van. (Commissioner Loef-
felholz returned to the meeting.)
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Lynch and McMullen. Abstain:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:18 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Cris and Heidi Hehner sent a let-
ter requesting improvement and
modification of a County Road.
This road is a minimum mainte-
nance road and is located ¼ mile
north of 355th Road on Grove
Road. After discussion, no action
was taken.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the bid from
Nebraska Truck Center Inc for 2022
Freightliner M2 112 Cab & Chassis
Lowboy Tractor for $96,490.00.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to accept the bid from Ne-
braska Truck Center Inc. for 2022
Freightliner 1154D Cab & Chassis
with Dump Body less trade in of
1990 Ford LNT 8000 of $1,500.00
for total cost $95,490.00. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to set a bid date of Tues-
day, February 23, 2021 for the 2021
Gravel Bids for the period from
April 1, 2021 through March 31,
2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener
returned to the meeting with rec-
ommendations on the Tower Bids
that were submitted. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Lynch to
accept the bid from Platte Valley
Communication for the Gibbon 250
foot Communication Tower. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:32 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February
23, 2021.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ F15,t1
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg, Incorporator
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE
On February 4, 2020, the Penn-
sylvania State Board of Medicine
revoked the license of Reynaldo A.
De Los Angeles, M.D., license
no.MD043049E, of Kearney, Ne-
braska, based upon a felony con-
viction, revocation of his license by
the proper licensing authority in an-
other state and failure to report dis-
cipline to the Board.
ZNEZ F15,t1
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION
COMPANY
Pursuant to the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act of the
State of Nebraska, notice is hereby
given that the Articles of Incorpo-
ration of RMV Construction Com-
pany, a Nebraska corporation (the
"Corporation") originally filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 1, 2009, have been
amended to change the name of
the Corporation to Baetz Enter-
prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-
stated Articles were adopted De-
cember 16, 2020, duly executed by
the President of the Corporation on
December 16, 2020, and filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 18, 2020.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV DESIGNS, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ F1,F8,F15