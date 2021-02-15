 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 15, 2021

Legal notices: February 15, 2021

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Yousef

M. Ghamedi, PO Box 1266, 610

Talmadge St, Kearney, Nebraska,

68845.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer: Yousef M. Ghamedit

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ F8,F15,F22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CB CONCRETE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on February 4, 2021. Chair-

man McMullen announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown; while the convened meet-

ing was open to the public. County

Attorney Shawn Eatherton was

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Janu-

ary 26, 2021 Board meeting min-

utes. Portions of this meeting were

recessed until January 27, 2021

due to the weather emergency.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following Jan-

uary 29, 2021 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 272,558.29;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 46,130.43; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,535.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,735.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

92,542.46; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 948.95; MADISON

NATIONAL I 298.20;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,242.17;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RE-

COVERY E 157.33; STATE OF NE

T 15,565.05; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 843.61

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,977.05;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,635.06; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,204.41; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 148.65; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 107.59; NATION-

WIDE R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,440.77;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CON-

CORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E

61.00; STATE OF NE T 251.69;

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

the Communication Towers. Chief

Deputy Dan Schleusener was pres-

ent for the bid opening. Bids were

submitted from AllState Tower,

Platte Valley Communication and

Sabre Communications Corp.

Chief Deputy Schleusener will re-

view the bids with County Sheriff

Neil Miller and come back with rec-

ommendations at the end of to-

day's meeting.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of the

District Court January 2021 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer January 2021

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to accept the County

Treasurer Semi-Annual Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the release of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$600,000.00 for the Buffalo County

Treasurer at the NebraskaLand Na-

tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

After discussion it was moved by

Morrow and seconded by Klein to

approve the contract with GWorks

for redistricting services. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch,

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Kouba to ratify the

Kearney Area Community Founda-

tion Agreement to establish a des-

ignated expendable fund for the

Buffalo County Recreation Area-R-

avenna Lake Improvement. This

fund was created so that grants

and donations could be received to

make improvements at the Buffalo

County Recreation Area-Ravenna

Lake Improvement. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to adopt the Buffalo

County Safety Manual with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2021-05.

NIRMA provided a draft copy that

has been reviewed, changed and

added to by the Elected Officials

and the Department Heads. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba,

Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-05

 

WHEREAS, County employees

are directly responsible to an

elected official or the County

Board;

WHEREAS, elected officials, in

working with their employees, may

develop different safety practices

and standards than used by other

offices; and

WHEREAS, different safety prac-

tices and standards can result in

unsafe conditions in the workplace;

THEREFORE, the undersigned

elected officials of Buffalo County

adopt a joint safety manual that

provides safety practices and

standards common to all offices

and departments of the under-

signed.

The agenda item to approve the

contract with Central Plains Valua-

tion, LLC to conduct Property Valu-

ation Protest Hearings was tabled

until February 23, 2021 Board

Meeting.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. JEO

Consulting Group sent an invitation

to a Virtual Agency Scoping Meet-

ing to develop a plan for the El-

m-Turkey Creeks WFPO Water-

shed Plan-Environmental Assess-

ment. County Court sent a thank

you note for the safety masks.

AEDSuperstore sent a notification

regarding parts on the AED that are

about to expire. Nebraska Com-

mission on Law Enforcement and

Criminal Justice sent a letter of

confirmation to conduct an annual

inspection of the Buffalo County

Jail facility. Joe Wilson with Tax

Valuation Inc. sent the 2017-2020

referee reports from the property

valuation protest hearings. The City

of Kearney Planning Commission

sent a notice of meeting and an

Agenda for the February 19, 2021

meeting.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a

zoning Map Amendment Applica-

tion filed by Mitch Humphrey, on

behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi A.

Martin, & Joshua R. Martin for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the South-

east Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 18 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. The applicant has re-

quested to rezone approximately

3.25 acres, of which approximately

0.17 acres are presently being used

for road purposes on the South

side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR

- Agricultural Residential. Mitch

Humphrey reviewed the applica-

tion. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:19 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Zoning Map Amendment with the

following Resolution 2021-06.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-06

 

WHEREAS, on November 23,

2020, Mitch Humphrey, licensed

land surveyor, on behalf of Steven

R. Martin, Judi A. Martin, & Joshua

R. Martin, has applied for a Zoning

Map Amendment with the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator, re-

questing that the following real es-

tate property, hereinafter referred

to as the "subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter (SE1/4 SE1/4) of Section

Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,

Range Eighteen (18) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Referr-

ing to the Southeast Corner of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 8 and

assuming the South line of the

Southeast Quarter as bearing S

88°55'07" W and all bearings con-

tained herein are relative thereto;

thence on the South line of the

Southeast Quarter of said Section

8, S 88°55'07" W a distance of 10.0

feet to the ACTUAL PLACE OF BE-

GINNING; thence continuing on the

South line of the Southeast Quarter

of said Section 8, S 88°55'07" W a

distance of 219.07 feet; thence

leaving the South line of the South-

east Quarter of said Section 8, N

04°11'27" W a distance of 591.80

feet; thence N 88°55'07" E a dis-

tance of 260.44 feet to a point 10.0

feet westerly of the East line of the

Southeast Quarter of said Section

8; thence S 00°10'58" E parallel

with and 10.0 feet westerly of as

measured at right angles from the

East line of the Southeast Quarter

of said Section 8 a distance of

591.00 feet to the place of beginn-

ing. Containing 3.25 acres, more

or less, of which 0.17 acres, more

or less are presently being used for

road purposes on the South side.

be changed from the Agriculture

(AG) District to the Agricultural -

Residential (AGR) District. Property

is in the name Steven R. Martin,

Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission following pub-

lic hearing with notice as required

recommended approval of such

proposed change in zoning on a

8-0 vote with none absent and no

abstentions and

WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,

this Board conducted a public

hearing and considered this Zoning

Map Amendment, the minutes of

the Planning and Zoning Commis-

sion considering this amendment,

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. No letters of opposition against

the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Agricultural - Residential (AGR)

District are consistent with property

use in the surrounding area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

ture (AG) District to Agricultural -

Residential (AGR) District is ap-

proved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:19 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Steven R. Mar-

tin, Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Mar-

tin and Colleen R. Martin, for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 18 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska to be known as "Martin Ad-

ministrative Subdivision". Mitch

Humphrey reviewed the applica-

tion. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:21 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2021-07.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-07

 

WHEREAS, Steven R. Martin,

Judi A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin &

Colleen R. Martin, hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicants" have filed

for an Administrative Subdivision to

be known as "Martin Administrative

Subdivision", with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Martin Admin-

istrative Subdivision" is in the Agri-

cultural - Residential (AGR) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska and the size of the parcels

of real estate owned by the subdi-

viding entity, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district. The remnant

property owned by the subdividing

entity, is comprised of other lands

in Part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,

Range Eighteen (18), West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. 85th Road is a county-mai-

ntained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

south. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Martin Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an administrative subdivision

being Part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

Eight (8), Township Nine (9) North,

Range Eighteen (18), West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, duly made out, acknowl-

edged and certified, is hereby ap-

proved, accepted, ratified, and au-

thorized to be filed and recorded in

the Office of the Register of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a

Code Amendment that was re-

ferred to the Planning and Zoning

Commission on December 8, 2020.

The Code Amendment that was

reviewed is regarding areas of con-

struction and exemptions of Ac-

cessory Buildings under Section

8.1 AND adding Accessory Use by

Special Use Permit, in the Agricul-

ture (AG) and Agricultural-Reside-

ntial (AGR) Districts, under Sec-

tions 5.14 and 5.34, when specific

provisions as to location and size

do not apply. Zoning Administrator

Dennise Daniels reviewed the pro-

posed amendments and Jason

Wozniak addressed the Board. No

one else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

public hearing at 9:30 A.M. Moved

by Higgins and seconded by Loef-

felholz to approve the following

Resolution 2021-08. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Klein, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-08

 

WHEREAS, on December 8,

2020, this Board sent three pro-

posed amendments regarding pro-

visions of Buffalo County Zoning

Resolution regarding accessory

use buildings to the Buffalo County

Planning and Zoning Commission,

hereinafter simply referred to as

"Commission", and

WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,

the Commission held a public hear-

ing concerning these amendments.

After public hearings on all three

suggested amendments, the Com-

mission amended and favorably

recommended this Board's sug-

gested amendment regarding use

by right provisions so that acces-

sory building/structures could be

placed in the rear, side, and front

yards. The Commission also

amended and favorably recom-

mended that this Board adopt an

amendment regarding the exemp-

tion from the need to obtain a zon-

ing permit for accessory structures

that have less than 200 square

footage. Additionally the Commis-

sion recommended that the special

use provisions regarding accessory

use structures as originally pro-

posed by this Board, be not

adopted by this Board, and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against the proposed amend-

ments as reported out by the Com-

mission, and

WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021,

this Board conducted a public

hearing concerning proposed

amendments to Buffalo County's

Zoning Regulations, and no parties

appeared to oppose such pro-

posed amendments, and

WHEREAS, after review of the

Commission's minutes, and after

public hearing of this Board on the

proposed amendments, this Board

accepts and approves the Com-

mission's recommendations.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS, in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendments to Buffalo County's

Zoning Resolution be adopted:

Amendment #1: That Zoning

Resolution, Section 8.1, be

amended to read as follows:

"Accessory building and struc-

tures shall not occupy more than

thirty percent of the required area

of the side, front and rear yards.

Any accessory building and/or

structure shall have a minimum

yard setback as required within the

zoning district. Attached garages

are considered part of principal

building."

Amendment #2: That the follow-

ing language be added to Section

8.1 "Any accessory building and

structure and/or use comprised of

two hundred (200) square feet or

less is exempted from the need to

obtain a zoning permit, but must

comply with all applicable zoning

district minimum yard setbacks."

 

REGULAR AGENDA

Transportation Director Charles

McGraw from the Community Ac-

tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska

was present to review the funding

matches required for the opera-

tions RYDE Transit-Community Ac-

tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Local

Funding Match with the following

Resolution 2021-09 for RYDE

Transit Public Transportation.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried. (At 9:34

A.M. County Clerk Janice Giffin ex-

cused herself and Deputy County

Clerk Heather Christensen took all

proceedings hereinafter shown.)

RESOLUTION 2021-09

 

WHEREAS, there are federal

funds available under Section 5311

of the Federal Transit Act and for

the Nebraska Public Transportation

Assistance Program, and

WHEREAS, the RYDE Trans-

it-Community Action Partnership of

Mid Nebraska desires to apply for

said funds to provide public trans-

portation in (transit system's serv-

ice area).

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED; the Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners hereby instructs

the RYDE Transit to apply for said

funds.

Said funds are to be used for the

RYDE Transit transportation opera-

tions in the FY 2021-2022 Applica-

tion for Public Transportation As-

sistance. Local Funding Amount

Match for 2021-2022: $66,700.00.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Higgins to recess the regular

meeting of the Board of Commis-

sioners at 9:40 A.M. and reconvene

as a Board of Equalization. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Lynch, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner was present.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Higgins to approve the late filing

of the Statement of Reaffirmation

of tax exemption for National

Audobon Society, Inc. submitted

by County Assessor Skinner. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Lynch, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

scheduled Permissive Exemption

Hearings. No one was present to

address the Board for Crossroads

Center, Inc. Moved by Kouba and

seconded by Klein to approve the

application filed by Crossroads

Center, Inc on parcel number

602486877 as 100% Exempt.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Lynch to approve the applica-

tion filed by Familias Para Cristo

Jesus Hechos 1:8 on parcel num-

ber 605316100 as 100% Exempt.

No one addressed the Board.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Lynch, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to deny the ap-

plication filed by Family of Christ

Lutheran Church on parcel num-

bers 601872004, 601872005,

601872006, 601872007 and

601872008. No one addressed the

Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members vote "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Berean Fundamental Church of

Kearney Treasurer Mike Leigh an-

swered questions concerning the

Exempt Application. Moved by

Lynch and seconded by Klein to

approve the application for Berean

Fundamental Church of Kearney on

parcel number 580056005 as

100% Exempt. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

application filed by First Church of

God on parcel number 600130300

as 50% Exempt and 50% Non-E-

xempt. No one addressed the

Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Charlie Pickens with First Presby-

terian Church of Kearney answered

questions concerning the Exempt

Application. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the application for First Presbyter-

ian Church of Kearney on parcel

number 606534747 as 100% Ex-

empt. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch and Morrow. Ab-

stain: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to approve the application

filed by Grace Fellowship Inc. on

parcel number 600130200 as

100% Exempt. No one addressed

the Board. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members vote

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

application filed by Grace Lutheran

Church of Pleasanton on parcel

numbers 100222000 as 100% Ex-

empt. No one addressed the

Board. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members vote "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Marshall Poehler with Zion Evan-

gelical Church answered questions

concerning the Exempt Application.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

application filed by Zion Evangeli-

cal Church on parcel numbers

300166010 as 100% Exempt.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members vote "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4747 through

4755 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell

was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to approve the Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for the First United

Methodist Church on a 2008 Chevy

Cargo Van. (Commissioner Loef-

felholz excused himself from the

meeting.) Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Lynch, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for the Sal-

vation Army on a 2019 Chevrolet

Traverse and a 2006 Chevrolet Ex-

press Van. (Commissioner Loef-

felholz returned to the meeting.)

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Lynch and McMullen. Abstain:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:18 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Cris and Heidi Hehner sent a let-

ter requesting improvement and

modification of a County Road.

This road is a minimum mainte-

nance road and is located ¼ mile

north of 355th Road on Grove

Road. After discussion, no action

was taken.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the bid from

Nebraska Truck Center Inc for 2022

Freightliner M2 112 Cab & Chassis

Lowboy Tractor for $96,490.00.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to accept the bid from Ne-

braska Truck Center Inc. for 2022

Freightliner 1154D Cab & Chassis

with Dump Body less trade in of

1990 Ford LNT 8000 of $1,500.00

for total cost $95,490.00. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to set a bid date of Tues-

day, February 23, 2021 for the 2021

Gravel Bids for the period from

April 1, 2021 through March 31,

2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener

returned to the meeting with rec-

ommendations on the Tower Bids

that were submitted. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Lynch to

accept the bid from Platte Valley

Communication for the Gibbon 250

foot Communication Tower. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:32 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February

23, 2021.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F15,t1

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg, Incorporator

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE

 

On February 4, 2020, the Penn-

sylvania State Board of Medicine

revoked the license of Reynaldo A.

De Los Angeles, M.D., license

no.MD043049E, of Kearney, Ne-

braska, based upon a felony con-

viction, revocation of his license by

the proper licensing authority in an-

other state and failure to report dis-

cipline to the Board.

ZNEZ F15,t1

 

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION

COMPANY

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act of the

State of Nebraska, notice is hereby

given that the Articles of Incorpo-

ration of RMV Construction Com-

pany, a Nebraska corporation (the

"Corporation") originally filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 1, 2009, have been

amended to change the name of

the Corporation to Baetz Enter-

prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-

stated Articles were adopted De-

cember 16, 2020, duly executed by

the President of the Corporation on

December 16, 2020, and filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 18, 2020.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV DESIGNS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

