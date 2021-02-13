Legal notices: February 13, 2021

Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, February 8, 2021
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its February 8, 2021 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Heard a reading of LR37 from
the 107th session of the Unicam-
eral, which recognizes Board of
Education members across the
state of Nebraska for their service
2. Heard a presentation from Dr.
Chelsea Feusner and Heather
Brummels on the Junior Achieve-
ment program in our schools
3. Heard a presentation from
Jake Oertle, computer teacher at
Horizon Middle School, on the Me-
dia Productions program at Hori-
zon
4. Heard an update from Superin-
tendent Edwards on activity in the
2021 session of the Nebraska
Unicameral that relates to educa-
tion
5. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
progress being made on the Hanny
Arram Center for Success renova-
tion project
6. Heard a follow-up report from
Board President Kathy Gifford on
the team building activity con-
ducted at the January 18, 2021
special, retreat meeting of the
Board of Education
7. Heard a report from Board
member, Drew Blessing, regarding
information on state legislation be-
ing discussed by the NASB Legis-
lation Committee
8. Approved the minutes of the
January 11, 2021 regular meeting,
and the January 18, 2021 special,
retreat meeting of the Board of
Education, as presented.
9. Approved the February, 2021
claims, as presented
10. Approved the February, 2021
financial reports, as presented
11. Accepted the retirement res-
ignations of Betty Hatfield, special
education teacher for the KHS tran-
sition program; Kathleen Dillon,
2nd grade teacher at Northeast El-
ementary School; Janice Knispel,
5th grade teacher at Kenwood Ele-
mentary School; and Kerry Marlatt,
KHS Project Search instructor; and
the resignation of Mary Dworak,
3rd grade teacher at Buffalo Hills
Elementary School; with regret, ef-
fective the end of the 2020-2021
school year
12. Approved the employment of
the following administrative staff in
the Kearney Public Schools for the
2021-2022 school year: Jason Ow-
ens, Principal, Hanny Arram Center
for Success; and Tyler Swarm, As-
sistant Principal at Kearney High
School.
13. Ratified the Negotiated
Agreement with the Kearney
Education Association for con-
tract terms for all certified, non-su-
pervisory employees in the Kearney
Public Schools, for the 2021-2022
school year, with a 4% average in-
crease in total compensation
14. Approved an average in-
crease in total compensation of 5%
for classified employees; an aver-
age increase in total compensation
of 3.5% for classified-exempt em-
ployees; and an average increase
in total compensation of 3.5% for
administrative employees; in the
Kearney Public Schools, for the
2021-2022 school year
15. Accepted the bid of Unite Pri-
vate Networks for Option 1 for wide
area network infrastructure up-
grades in the Kearney Public
Schools, in the amount of
$264,446.40
16. Approved the amended Per-
petual and Exclusive Naming
Agreement with the Arram Family
Foundation, for the Arram Family
Tutoring Program, as presented in
the attachment; and authorized Mr.
Chris Nelson and Dr. Kent Edwards
to sign all forms and documents to
execute said agreement
17. Gave first reading approval to
revised Internal Board Policy
9230.1 (Standing Committees), as
presented
18. Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing person-
nel matters, and to prevent need-
less injury to the reputation of the
person, and if the person has not
requested a hearing
19. Returned to open session
20. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
March 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Staff Development Room in the Ad-
ministration Building at 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for the “NET -
KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -
Roof Replacement” project lo-
cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-
drege, NE 68949, will be received
by mail or hand delivered to the of-
fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-
communications,1800 North 33rd
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-
ttention Chris Homer, Director of
Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on
Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-
mediately following, the bids will be
read aloud by the Owner via Zoom
Meeting.
Bidding Documents have been
prepared by Jackson - Jackson &
Associates, Inc. and may be ob-
tained, with a $25 refundable de-
posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-
ply Company location, 4320 South
89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822
“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the
Bidding Documents may be exam-
ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-
change, 4159 South 94th Street,
Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-
ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-
nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-
ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second
Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings
Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington
Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-
braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th
Street, North Platte, NE; York Area
Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.
Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the
following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-
struct Connect, and Stand-
ardSHARE.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-
ing shall be held at the construction
site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,
February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen
Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson
– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at
(402) 391-3999 with any questions.
Attendance by bidding contractors
is highly encouraged.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff
and BRET KING & KEARNEY
GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS
DOCTOR are Defendants, Case
SC20-63, the following described
property owned by BRET KING and
/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has
been levied upon:
(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift
(VIN # KCPH02P90764)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-
ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 26th Day of January,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert
Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI
21-90
TO: STEPHANIE COVERT
Notice is hereby given that on or
about January 14, 2021, the under-
signed filed a Complaint in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint is for judgment against the
defendant for damages in the
amount of $5,494.62 and an award
of court costs and judgment inter-
est as provided by law.
You are required to file an An-
swer to said Complaint on or be-
fore March 15, 2021 or judgment
may be taken against you.
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989
fax
