 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 13, 2021

Legal notices: February 13, 2021

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, February 8, 2021

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its February 8, 2021 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Heard a reading of LR37 from

the 107th session of the Unicam-

eral, which recognizes Board of

Education members across the

state of Nebraska for their service

2. Heard a presentation from Dr.

Chelsea Feusner and Heather

Brummels on the Junior Achieve-

ment program in our schools

3. Heard a presentation from

Jake Oertle, computer teacher at

Horizon Middle School, on the Me-

dia Productions program at Hori-

zon

4. Heard an update from Superin-

tendent Edwards on activity in the

2021 session of the Nebraska

Unicameral that relates to educa-

tion

5. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

progress being made on the Hanny

Arram Center for Success renova-

tion project

6. Heard a follow-up report from

Board President Kathy Gifford on

the team building activity con-

ducted at the January 18, 2021

special, retreat meeting of the

Board of Education

7. Heard a report from Board

member, Drew Blessing, regarding

information on state legislation be-

ing discussed by the NASB Legis-

lation Committee

8. Approved the minutes of the

January 11, 2021 regular meeting,

and the January 18, 2021 special,

retreat meeting of the Board of

Education, as presented.

9. Approved the February, 2021

claims, as presented

10. Approved the February, 2021

financial reports, as presented

11. Accepted the retirement res-

ignations of Betty Hatfield, special

education teacher for the KHS tran-

sition program; Kathleen Dillon,

2nd grade teacher at Northeast El-

ementary School; Janice Knispel,

5th grade teacher at Kenwood Ele-

mentary School; and Kerry Marlatt,

KHS Project Search instructor; and

the resignation of Mary Dworak,

3rd grade teacher at Buffalo Hills

Elementary School; with regret, ef-

fective the end of the 2020-2021

school year

12. Approved the employment of

the following administrative staff in

the Kearney Public Schools for the

2021-2022 school year: Jason Ow-

ens, Principal, Hanny Arram Center

for Success; and Tyler Swarm, As-

sistant Principal at Kearney High

School.

13. Ratified the Negotiated

Agreement with the Kearney

Education Association for con-

tract terms for all certified, non-su-

pervisory employees in the Kearney

Public Schools, for the 2021-2022

school year, with a 4% average in-

crease in total compensation

14. Approved an average in-

crease in total compensation of 5%

for classified employees; an aver-

age increase in total compensation

of 3.5% for classified-exempt em-

ployees; and an average increase

in total compensation of 3.5% for

administrative employees; in the

Kearney Public Schools, for the

2021-2022 school year

15. Accepted the bid of Unite Pri-

vate Networks for Option 1 for wide

area network infrastructure up-

grades in the Kearney Public

Schools, in the amount of

$264,446.40

16. Approved the amended Per-

petual and Exclusive Naming

Agreement with the Arram Family

Foundation, for the Arram Family

Tutoring Program, as presented in

the attachment; and authorized Mr.

Chris Nelson and Dr. Kent Edwards

to sign all forms and documents to

execute said agreement

17. Gave first reading approval to

revised Internal Board Policy

9230.1 (Standing Committees), as

presented

18. Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing person-

nel matters, and to prevent need-

less injury to the reputation of the

person, and if the person has not

requested a hearing

19. Returned to open session

20. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

March 8, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the

Staff Development Room in the Ad-

ministration Building at 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE

ZNEZ F13,t1

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for the “NET -

KLNE DTV Transmitter Building -

Roof Replacement” project lo-

cated at, 72821 “J” Road, Hol-

drege, NE 68949, will be received

by mail or hand delivered to the of-

fices of Nebraska Educational Tele-

communications,1800 North 33rd

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68503 (a-

ttention Chris Homer, Director of

Engineering) until 2:00 PM (CT) on

Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Im-

mediately following, the bids will be

read aloud by the Owner via Zoom

Meeting.

Bidding Documents have been

prepared by Jackson - Jackson &

Associates, Inc. and may be ob-

tained, with a $25 refundable de-

posit, at either A&D Technical Sup-

ply Company location, 4320 South

89th Street, Omaha, NE or 1822

“N” Street, Lincoln, NE. Also, the

Bidding Documents may be exam-

ined at; Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE; Omaha Builders Ex-

change, 4159 South 94th Street,

Omaha, NE; Columbus Area Cham-

ber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave-

nue, Columbus, NE; Grand Island

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd Street, Grand Island, NE; Kear-

ney Builders Bureau, 1007 Second

Avenue, Kearney, NE; Hastings

Builders Bureau, 301 S. Burlington

Avenue, Hastings, NE; Central Ne-

braska Plan Service, 111 West 6th

Street, North Platte, NE; York Area

Chamber of Commerce, 603 N.

Lincoln Avenue, York, NE or at the

following Digital Plan Rooms; Con-

struct Connect, and Stand-

ardSHARE.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meet-

ing shall be held at the construction

site at 11:00 AM on Thursday,

February 18, 2021. Contact Eileen

Korth or Tim Cloyd with Jackson

– Jackson & Associates, Inc. at

(402) 391-3999 with any questions.

Attendance by bidding contractors

is highly encouraged.

ZNEZ F13,F20,F27

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff

and BRET KING & KEARNEY

GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS

DOCTOR are Defendants, Case

SC20-63, the following described

property owned by BRET KING and

/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has

been levied upon:

(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift

(VIN # KCPH02P90764)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-

ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 26th Day of January,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine

Deputy

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13,F20

 

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert

Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI

21-90

TO: STEPHANIE COVERT

Notice is hereby given that on or

about January 14, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint is for judgment against the

defendant for damages in the

amount of $5,494.62 and an award

of court costs and judgment inter-

est as provided by law.

You are required to file an An-

swer to said Complaint on or be-

fore March 15, 2021 or judgment

may be taken against you.

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989

fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News