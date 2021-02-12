 Skip to main content
Legal notices: February 12, 2021

Legal notices: February 12, 2021

NOTICE

2021 DELINQUENT TAX LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER'S OFFICE

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

The following is a list of all lands

and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska upon which the State,

County and City taxes remain due

and unpaid for the 2019 tax year.

The list is published in accordance

with State Statute 77-1804.

Therefore, notice is hereby

given that in order to enforce the

lien of such taxes upon the real es-

tate property, I, Jean A. Sidwell,

Treasurer of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will on the first Monday in

March, 2021 offer for public sale at

the Buffalo County Treasurer's of-

fice, all of the taxes on the fol-

lowing described lands and lots of

the amount of State, County and

City taxes assessed thereon, to-

gether with interest and advertising

cost.

Said sale will be held between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and

will be continued from day to day

until the taxes on these lands and lots in said delinquent tax list shall

have been sold or offered for sale.

77-1806

A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty

five dollar registration fee. The fee

is non refundable upon redemp-

tion. 77-1807

Jean A. Sidwell,

Buffalo County Treasurer

Legal descriptions abbreviated.

Tax rounded to full dollar amount.

ABRREVIATIONS:

INC "Inclusive"

TL "Tax Lot"

MIO "Mineral Interest Only"

*Indicates multiple years tax due.

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS GIBBON

PT LT 2 BLK 1 5TH ADD 6,809

LT 5 BLK 1 GILMORE'S ADD 17,725

MD MARSHS SUB PT LT 3 25,155

DELINQUENT

REAL ESTATE TAXES

RURAL

12-13-13 PT N1/2 11,298

12-12-13 PT SW1/4 &SE1/4 10,558

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 531

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 60

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 55

CITY OF RAVENNA VILLAGE

LANDS

PT SW1/4 4-12-14 64

PT SW1/4SW1/4 4-12-14 948

ORIGINAL TOWN

LT 7-8 BLK 2 96

S2' LT 17 BLK 4 2

LT 1-2 BLK 7 836

LT 9 BLK 11 192

LT 2 BLK 12 350

PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 13 188

LT 7 BLK 21 209

LTS 3-4 BLK 24 353

LT 8 BLK 24 306

LT 9 BLK 25 214

LT 2 BLK 30 151

1ST ADD PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 4 728

GEIST ADD LT 8 BLK 2 265

MOTSICKS PT BLK 5 744

NORTH ADD LT 10 BLK 4 915

NORTH ADD LT 3 295

SHERMANS LT 6 BLK 4 401

SHERMANS LT 1 BLK 5 1,205

SMITHS PT LT 11;LT 12 BLK 1 697

VESLEYS PT LT 2 52

25-12-13 SW1/4 5,307

4-12-14 SE1/4 1,559

HERVERT SUB LT 1 141

10-12-14 TL 2-3 685

3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 300 *

9-12-15 TR IN NW1/4 24

VIL LTS POOLE LTS 1-2 BLK 7 40*

23-11-15 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 301

34-11-15 NE1/4 2,872 *

22-11-15 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 1,971

27-11-15 SE1/4SE1/4; PT

NE1/4SE1/4 1,715

16-11-14 PT N1/2 NE1/4 2,258

16-11-14 PT NE1/4 7,856

34-11-15 SE1/4 4,830

18-12-15 PT GOV LT 4 177

A & H AG ACRES LT 1 1,805

8-12-16 SW1/4SE1/4 319

36-11-16 PT W1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 309

GOLFSIDE 4 OUTLTS A-B 3 *

PRAIRIE ACRES 2ND BLK 1 LT 5 338

PLEASANTON

O T LT 6 BLK 10 44

O T LT 7 BLK 10 44

O T LTS 8-9 BLK 10 168

LAMMERS 1ST ADD

PEARSONS LT 4 124

WORTS 2ND PT BLK 5 486

RURAL

4-12-18 PT 26 ACRES 770

MILLER

VIL LDS TX LT 2 706

OT N1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 344

OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 & BLK 29 87

OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 136

OT LT 10 BLK 40 56 *

OT LTS 1-3, 11-12 BLK 40 200 *

1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2 120 *

RURAL

23-11-18

RR R/O/W IN SW1/4 79

PT SE1/4 RR R/O/W 62

PT SW1/4 SE1/4 RR R/O/W 85

35-11-18 PT NE1/4 5,230

35-11-18 N1/2 SE1/4 2,410

35-11-18 S1/2 SE1/4 1,178

36-11-18 SW1/4 5,674

22-11-17 TR SW1/4SW1/4 474

34-12-18 S1/2 7,083

13-10-15 N1/2NE1/4 &

NE1/4NW1/4 3,544 *

33-10-16 TR IN SE1/4 SW1/4 467

AMHERST

S AMHERST ADD LT 2 1,855

VIL LDS TR N1/2 NW1/4 110

VIL LDS PT TX LT 27 296

OT LTS 3-4 BLK 6 371

OT LTS 8-10 BLK 8 678

OT LTS 11-14 BLK 8 879

OT LT 9 BLK 21 603

OT LT 7 BLK 24 258

RURAL

12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4;PT E1/2

SW1/4 5,101

15-10-17 PT W1/2 11,977

16-10-17 PT E1/2 474

16-10-17 PT TX LT 4 & 19 396

EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 2 464

EST HIDDEN CREEK LT 3 464

28-10-17 E1/2 NE1/4 4,876

12-10-18 PT W1/2 SW1/4 142

35-10-17 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 66

ELM CREEK

VIL LDS PT TX LT 37 789

OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 669

ARENDTS 1ST PT LT 4,11-13 ALL

LTS 5-10 BLK 3 4,931

ARENDTS 3RD LTS 6-7 BLK 2 297

ARMSTRONGS PT BLK 3 1,134

CARY'S PT BLK 3 244

ELSES LT 2 BLK 2 359

TYLERS 2ND LT 9-10, PT LT 10

BLK 5 569

TYLERS 2ND LT 3 BLK 8 839

RURAL

31-9-18 PT E1/2SW1/4 & PT SE1/4

6,922

31-9-18 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 2,091

32-9-18 SW1/4 10,889

4-8-18 PT LT 8 SE1/4 1,974

SCOTT 2ND LT 3 281

9-9-18 PT NW1/4 5,522

21-9-18 N1/2 NE1/4 1,134

33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 133 *

ODESSA

VIL LTS 122, PT B ST 1,995

VIL LT 140, PT GRANT ST

581

VIL PT LTS 156-157 135

RURAL

GLENWOOD EST LT 60 BLK 1,962

2-9-17 PT SE 1/4 SE1/4 252

12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 5,233

BRIDLE ACRES 4TH BLK 2 LT

4,912

32-9-17 TR NE1/4 SE1/4 3,283

33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 229

35-9-16 PT NW1/4 NE1/4 328

ODESSA VILLAGE

LT 86 381

LTS 87-89 1,269

PT LT 114-115 317

LTS 133-134 1,328 *

LT 141 139

LT 153 560

PT LTS 156-157 152

LTS 162-163 704

RURAL

2-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 47

2-9-16 PT NW1/4 81

C.E.A. 2ND BLK 1 LT 1 1,728

RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 1,715

13-9-16 RR ROW SW1/4 SE1/4 61

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,758

AUSTIN EST 4TH LT 2 449

8-9-16 TR W1/2 SW1/4 932

6-8-16 PT E1/2 NE1/4 2,180

DEERFIELD BLK 5 LT 1, PT LTS

6-7 536

11-8-16

PT LT 1, PT NW1/4 NW1/4 1,835

LT 2, PT NE1/4 NW1/4 & LT 3

5,715

31-9-16 TR PT W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4

1,821

CANAL HGTS LT 8 234

FMLY EQUESTRIAN HILLS 5TH

LT2 249

EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 9 *

BUFFALO HILLS LT 3 BLK 3 669

28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 403 *

VALLEY SUB LT 2 3,373

SEVEN HILLS LTS 4 BLK 1 3,755

SEVEN HILLS LT 3 BLK 2 232

EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 2 906

EAGLE VIEW EST BLK 2 LT 4 829

ELLENWOOD 2ND PT LT 2 & CE

DAR HILLS LT 16 BLK 1 3,886

32-9-15 PT SE1/4 SE1/4 1,873

32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT

LT 9 4,578

KEARNEY IND PARK LT 3-4 4,958

WILDERNESS TRLS LT 1 3,273

8-9-15 PARCEL A 4,569

30-9-15 TR IN NW1/4 5,510

6-8-15 LT 22 4,733

HERRMANN'S E PT LT 2 3,331

CITY OF KEARNEY

REMINGTON HGTS LT 7 7,277

REMINGTON HGTS LT 8 7,277

REMINGTON HGTS LT 9 7,267

MARIANNE HUNT 2ND BLK , PT

LT 2 1,464

FOUNTAIN HILLS 5TH BLK 7 LT

2,777

SUN WEST 5TH LT 2 1,691

PARK VIEW ESTATES 7TH

BLK 1 LT 1 800

BLK 1 LT 2 625

BLK 1 LT 3 550

BLK 1 LT 4 565

PARK VIEW ESTATE 8TH

BLK 1 LT 4 589

PARK VIEW ESTATES 9TH

BLK 1 LT 1 24

BLK 1 LT 2 20

BLK 1 LT 3 23

BLK 1 LT 4 20

BLK 2 LT 1 26

BLK 2 LT 2 22

BLK 2 LT 3 22

BLK 2 LT 4 26

BLK 2 LT 5 26

BLK 2 LT 6 22

BLK 2 LT 7 22

BLK 2 LT 8 26

BLK 3 LT 1 23

BLK 3 LT 2 21

BLK 3 LT 3 21

BLK 3 LT 4 20

RAMADA INN ADD LT 1 85,853

PT GOV LT 8 541

PT LT 20 233

ALTMAIER ACRES

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG A 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG B 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG C 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 1,642

BLK 1 PT LT 1 663

LT 5 BLK 4 3,121

LT 15 BLK 4 3,777

OT PT LT 8 1,539

OT S1/2 LT 17 ALL 18 897

PACIFIC VIEW BLK 2 LTS 1-15

2,433

OT LTS 242- 243 768

OT LTS 923-926 1,915

OT LTS 953- 955 838

OT LTS 957- 958 1,071

OT LT 1325 1,945

OT LTS 1336; PT LT 1337 1,739

OT LT 1709 500

PRESTIGE ADD LT 1 419

OT PT LT 1779; S1/2 LT 6 ALL LT 7

BLK 33 5,795

A & L LT 3 733

ARROWHEAD HILLS

LT 19 BLK 2 3,693

ASHLAND ADD

PT LT 4-5 BLK 1 3,418

PT LT 1-2 BLK 2 3,999

N1/2 LT 1 BLK 17 929

BALL SUB LTS 4-5 5,405

BETHANY MANOR

PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 1 1,865

LT 22, PT LTS 21-23 BLK 1 2,921

PT LTS 27-28 BLK 2 2,518

BODINSONS SUB

PT LTS 1-3 1,384

PT LTS 1-3 1,280

LTS 4-7 2,211

LT 23 & PT LT 24 2,450

CARVERS LT 8 BLK 28 2,183

KINGWOOD CIRCLE

CONDO 2ND

UNIT 2A 157

COLONIAL ESTATES

PT LT 9 BLK 1 2,470

LT 2 BLK 2 5,188

CREST VIEW PL LT 9 BLK 3 5,750

CORTLANDT PL PT LT 20- 21

2,147

CRAWFORDS ADD

PT LT 1 BLK 1 1,064

LT 30 BLK 2 2,234

COUNTRYSIDE EST

LT 4 BLK 4 2,231

LT 9 BLK 4 6,598

2ND EAST LAWN LTS 1-3,10-12

PT LTS 4 & 9 BLK 124 1,779

EASTBROOKE LT 4 BLK 3 4,002

EVANS BLK 2 LT 6 976

EVANS BLK 2 LT 10 1,859

FAIRACRES LT 49 3,732

FAIRVIEW PT LT 18-19 BLK 2

1,366

FOREST PARK PT LTS 50-54

1,938

FORT KY PT LT 17-18 BLK 2 2,314

FORT KY LT 3 BLK 6 2,619

GILLETTS PT LT 10 & ALL LT 11

2,170

HARVEY PARK LT 6 1,377

IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 53 *

K L & I 1ST ADD

PT LT 11-12 BLK 7 1,406

PT LTS 3-4 BLK 10 1,433

LT 10 BLK 15 2,138

LTS 1-2 BLK 24 2,719

K L & I 2ND ADD

PT LTS 7- 8 BLK 15 1,077

K L & I CHOICE ADD

LT 10 BLK 2 857

BLK 3 LT 3 931

KEARNEY PLAZA

LT 26 BLK 4 1,314

LT 33 BLK 4 1,472

3RD LT 2 BLK 3 1,906

KEENS PARK LT 34 965

KEENS PARK LT 67 747

KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69

1,052

KEENS PARK LT 95 777

LAKEVIEW MNR PT LT 1 BLK 4

4,700

MARGIE 2ND LTS 4-5 4,894

MARGIE 2ND LT 6 3,141

MARGIE 2ND LT 7 490

MARROW SUB LT 3 2,852

NE1/4SSM PT LT 2 134

CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLTS A &

B 29 *

NORTHWEST HGTS LT 18 BLK 3

1,921

NW1/4 SS PT LT 30 2,439

NW1/4SS PT LT31 3,264

NW1/4SS PT LT 41 18,996

NW1/4SS PT LT 49 1,409

NURSERY PL LTS 54-56 2,761

NORTHEAST HGTS LT 34 4,278

PARK VIEW EST 4TH OUTLTS A-B

6

P & H ADD

LT 11 BLK 3 2,838

LT 7 BLK 15 2,030

PT LT 9, LT 10 BLK 17 2,580

LT 9 BLK 24 2,275

PT LT 6 BLK 28 2,297

LT 10 BLK 31 1,162

LT 6 BLK 34 2,487

PT LT 1 BLK 37 1,975

LT 12 BLK 37 2,691

LT 7 & PT LT 8 BLK 39 2,282

PT LT 1, LTS 2-3 BLK 43 7,608

LT 5 BLK 47 2,797

LTS 5-6 BLK 51 2,373

LTS 11-12 BLK 53 1,319

LTS 13-15 BLK 53 2,155

PT LTS 20-22, ALL 21 BLK 53

2,997

PT LT 14, LT 15 BLK 54 1,042

PLAINVIEW SUB

PT LT 8- 9 BLK 3 1,460

LT 22 BLK 4 1,138

PT LT 7, LT 8 BLK 5 2,381

PLATTE RIVER COMM PARK 4TH

LT 1 BLK 1 10,790

SRC KEARNEY RDVLPMT LT 1

64,584

RIVERSIDE LTS 63-64 350

RIVERSIDE LTS 72-75 1,034

RAYMOND LT 1 BLK 2 3,113

SIBLEY'S LT 1 BLK 4 1,728

SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,790

SKIVIEW EST 3RD BLK 4 LT 5

5,904

SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH

LT 9 BLK 2 1,501

LT 1 BLK 3 2,562

SO KY LT 32 571

SO KY LTS 33-34 1,075

SO KY LTS 110-112 899

SO KY LTS 125-126 2,809

SPADY'S PT LT 3 120,859

SW1/4SS LT 29 1,364

SW1/4SS PT LT 109-110 2,602

SW1/4SS LT 165 1,330

SW1/4SS LT 193 2,104

SW1/4SS LT 302 2,309

SW1/4SS LT 303 2,346

SW1/4SS PT LT 341-342 2,110

SW1/4SS PT LT 344; LT 345 2,384

SW1/4SS LT 388 1,139

SW1/4SS LT 390 2,432

SW1/4SS LT 394 1,767

SW1/4SS LTS 450- 451 2,360

SW1/4SS LT 454, PT LT 455 1,277

SW1/4SS LT 474 1,346

SW1/4SS LT 542 2,030

SE1/4SS PT LT 27 1,460

SUN WEST PT LT 4; LTS 5-6 BLK

1 3,323

STONERIDGE 8TH

LT 1 BLK 1 3,673

BLK 2 LT 9 1,534

SUNNY ACRES LT 12 BLK 1 2,639

TERRACE PARK LT 1 BLK 1 946

WARWICK PLACE

PT LT 8, LT 9 2,401

PT LTS 9-11, ALL LT 10 2,419

WELLINGTON GREENS LT 4 BLK

2 955

WEST ADD

PT LTS 7- 9 BLK 5 1,429

PT 8-10 BLK 7 1,397

WESTOWN 5TH TRACT C 2,672

WESTOWN 6TH TRACT C 2,699

WHITAKERS GROVE

LTS 1-9 BLK 4 1,284

LTS 1-3,& 8-14,PT LT 4 BLK 6

2,063

LTS 8-9 BLK 8 572

LTS 10-13 893

LTS 6-7 BLK 9 1,815

LTS 10-14 BLK 9 1,539

LTS 1-2 BLK 16 1,997

WHITAKER & NORTHS PL LTS

11-12 1,180

WILSON'S SUB LT 12 BLK 3 1,129

SHREVE'S SUB TR IN SW1/4 PT

LT 3 471

TERRY ADD LT 1 2,828

EAST 56TH ST ESTATES 2ND

OUTLOT A 24

BLK 1 LT 2 931

BLK 1 LT 3 929

BLK 1 LT 4 926

BLK 1 LT 6 922

BLK 1 LT 7 920

2ND BLK 1 LT 8 929

BLK 2 LT 6 1,024

BLK 2 LT 12 1,025

FULLER & DALEY 2ND BLK 1 LT5

759

O T KY PT LTS 269-272 3,903

OT KY OPD 1

PT LT 64 6,143

PT LT 130 2,309

PT LTS 365-366, ALL LTS

367-373 23,900

LT 445, PT LT 446 1,568

MOORE & JONES OPD 1 PT LT 4

454

RURAL

1-9-15 PT SE1/4 2,024

1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 70

34-9-15 TR IN SW1/4 SE1/4 439

GIBBON

CITY LDS TX LT 17 1,100

CITY LDS PT LT 5 2,442

OT N1/2 LT 15 BLK 1 587

OT LTS 1-2 BLK 3 1,071

OT BLK 3 LT 9 1,097

OT PT LT 13, 14-15 BLK 5 2,776

OT LT 1 BLK 6 2,407

OT LT 2 BLK 6 204

OT PT LT 2; LT 3 BLK 10 1,099

OT LT 2 BLK 11 4,054

BOYDS PT LT 3 3,101

5TH ADD LT 1 BLK 1 1,462

5TH ADD LTS 3- 4 BLK 2 4,023

5TH ADD LT 7;PT LT 8 BLK 12 347

6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 2 830

6TH ADD PT LT 8 BLK 3 1,431

6TH ADD LT 12 BLK 3 1,667

6TH ADD PT LT 6-7 BLK 4 1,850

COOKS LT 1 BLK 1 124 *

COOKS N1/2 LT 14 BLK 4 898

GILMORES LT 5 BLK 1 905

HERSHEYS PT LT 16-17 1,941

HERSHEYS LT 20 1,697

IN DAVIS LT 5 BLK 1 1,746

IN DAVIS PT LT 7 BLK 1 175

MARSHS SUB PT TX LT 41 849

M D MARSHS PT LT 5 2,342

PUTNAMS PT LT 7 394

PUTNAMS PT LT 8 187

SO WIND LT 10 BLK 1 2,332

TREWS LTS 1-4 BLK 2 2,814

WEST LAWN PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK 1

1,189

RURAL

32-10-14 E PT E1/2NW1/4 1,893

17-9-14 NW1/4 11,327

30-9-14 TR GOV LOT 1 1,601

30-9-14 PT N1/2NW1/4 2,145

33-9-14 PT N1/2NE1/4 850

35-9-14 TR IN NE1/4 1,466

5-8-13 TR GOV LT 2 2,163

DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,061

7-8-13 PT S1/2NE1/4 GOV LTS 8-9

990

9-8-13 TR GOV LT 5 444

2-8-14 PT SE1/4 SW1/4 17

3-8-14 PT GV LT 10 104

8-8-14 S1/2SE1/4 & SE1/4SW1/4

1,282

10-8-14 PT LTS 3-7 1,266

10-8-14 LT 8 1,794

11-8-14 ALL LT 1 & 6 PT LTS 2-5

1,379

12-8-14 TR LT 2 21

12-8-14 TR LTS 2-3 530

15-8-14 LTS 1-3; SE1/4 NW1/4 &

N1/2 SW1/4 4,866

16-8-14 TR S1/2 N1/2 1,679

16-8-14 PT LTS 3-6 2,214

17-8-14 LTS 1-4 1,711

17-8-14 LTS 5-8 SE1/4 & SE1

8,166

18-8-14 LTS 5-8 & SW1/4 SE1/4

2,193

19-8-14 LTS 1-2 397

20-8-14 LTS 1-2 579

21-8-14 LTS 1-2 913

SHELTON

VILLAGE LANDS

PT TAX LT 10 112 *

PT LT 12, ALL LT 13 5,818

LT 12,25; PT LT 13 BLK 6 655

PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 259

PT SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 861

O T LT 14, PT LT 13 BLK 6 276

O T LTS 15-18 BLK 6 580

1ST ADD LTS 9-10, PT LT 11 BLK6

493

3RD ADD LT 6 BLK 22 239

3RD ADD LTS 3-6 BLK 24 321

3RD ADD LT 4; PT LT 5 BLK 29

713

ALISTERS LTS 10-12 544

COADYS LT 12-13 & PT LT 14

BLK 1 874

COADYS LT 1 & PT LT 2 BLK 2

481

COADYS 2ND LTS 8- 9 BLK 6 617

COADYS 3RD PT BLK 5 288

FORREST PARK PT LTS 5-6; LT 9

383

FOREST PARK LT 10 157 *

HULLS LTS 5-6 BLK 5 3,527

PARKVIEW LTS 1-3 BLK 5 1,391

WALSH'S SUB

PT LT 17; LTS 18-19 315 *

LTS 28-29 PT LTS 10-11 1,016

RURAL

12-10-13 N1/2 NW1/4 2,799

36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4

JEFFRES LTS 3-6 806

24-9-13 PT LT 2 604

26-9-13 TR NE1/4NE1/4; PT GOV

LT 2 561

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2021 Part 2 Improvements, Pony

Express Road, Kearney, Nebraska

will be received by City of Kearney,

at the office of the City Clerk, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time

on March 2, 2021, at which time

the Bids received will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the City

Council Chambers.

This project consists of con-

structing the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 3,000

square yards of paving on Pony Ex-

press Road from 39th Street to the

north approximately 800 feet. The

project also consists of integral

curb and gutter, driveway and side-

walk pavement removal and re-

placement and all other associated

work as indicated on the drawings

and within the specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For:

2021 Part 2 Improvements

Pony Express Road

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: March 2, 2021

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

Ÿ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ÿ City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ÿ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

Ÿ Master Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

7531021 - 2021 Part 2 Improve-

ments Pony Express Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F12,19,26

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

March 9, 2021 and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

City Hall 2nd Floor Conference

Room, for the City's purchase of a

hook lift truck used in the Utilities

Department Sanitation Division.

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847

or by going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Interested bidders shall submit

two (2) copies of their bid which in-

cludes:

Ÿ Proposal and Specifications

provided by the City.

Ÿ Regularly printed literature as

published by the factory which sets

out and fully describes the equip-

ment to be furnished in the bid, in-

cluding the hook lift systems, auto

tarping system and the cab and

chassis. The literature or other sup-

plemental information shall clearly

indicate compliance with each and

every item of these specifications.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "Bid for HOOK LIFT

TRUCK" to the office of the City

Clerk. The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered to the City Clerk's Office or

received at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-

pervisor, at 308-233-3206.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F12,t1

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-198

Notice is hereby given that on the

5th day of February, 2021, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Randy D. Lucas, whose

address is 13840 370th Road, Ma-

son City, Nebraska 68855, was for-

mally appointed by the Court as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 12, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

CLERK OF THE COUNTY

COURT

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #115780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ F12,F19,F26

CITY OF KEARNEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on February 23, 2021 at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, on the

proposed Capital Improvement

Project Plan for the City of Kear-

ney. The City will hear and con-

sider any comments, oral or writ-

ten, concerning the proposed Capi-

tal Improvement Project Plan.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F12,t1

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-

LEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: February 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 17, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 8, 2021 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Archi-

tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid

Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929

February 25, 2021: Bids re-

ceived from General Contractors at

2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews

in CCC Board Room.

March 18, 2021: Contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

March 22, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

April 5, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substan-

tial Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final

Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of

Contents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Im

ages

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFER

ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin

coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St., Omaha,

NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE

68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island,

NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite

500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

Standard Digital Imag

ing/StandardShare -

www.standarddigital.com.

Construction Industry Cen

ter - www.constructio

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics

(Electronic Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave, Hot

Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.co

nstruction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ F2,F4,F10,F12

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Daryl D. Calkins,

Deceased

Estate No. 21-12

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 2, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Maria T. Calkins, 4470 23rd Street,

San Francisco, CA 94114, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this County on or

before April 5, 2021, or be forever

barrred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the County

Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Hol-

brook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ESTHER BROWN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-6

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

JOAN L. STEVENS, whose address

is 505 Evergreen Road, Kearney,

NE 68845 and BETTY J. NIELSEN,

whose address is 224 East 23rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, have

been appointed Personal Repre-

sentatives of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68845-0895

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on Febru-

ary 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ F12,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 23,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "B and B Acres", filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Robert

Bendfeldt and Brenda Bendfeldt,

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North

Half of the Northwest Quarter and

Accretions, in Section 13, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ F12,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 23,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Mayfield Administrative

Subdivision", filed by Mitch

Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,

on behalf of Riley A. Mayfield, Jen-

nifer J. Mayfield, Randall J. May-

field, Shelley D. Mayfield & Richard

A. Mayfield, for property described

as a tract of land located in part of

the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 27,

Township 10 North, Range 13 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ F12,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 23,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Zoning Map

Amendment, filed by Trenton

Snow, licensed land surveyor, on

behalf of Robert Bendfeldt &

Brenda Bendfeldt, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the North Half of the North-

west Quarter & accretions, in Sec-

tion 13, Township 8 North, Range

15 West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The applicant has requested to re-

zone approximately 7.16 acres

from Agriculture (AG) to Agricultural

- Residential (AGR).

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ F12,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 23,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Baldwin Acres", filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Ronald L.

Follmer and Courtney R. Follmer,

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 23, Township 9

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk

ZNEZ F12,t1

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

GUTHARD DIESEL, LLC

 

The name of the limited liability

company is:

GUTHARD DIESEL LLC.

 

The street and mailing address of

its designated office in the state of

Nebraska is 5530 W. Saddle Horse

Drive, Kearney, NE 68847.

The street and mailing address of

its agent for service of process in

the state of Nebraska is 1603

Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

The name of its agent for service is

USCA, inc.

The personal liability of the mem-

bers and managers of the company

for monetary damages for breach

of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated

to the fullest extent permissible un-

der the Nebraska law. The com-

pany is authorized to indemnify its

members and managers to the full-

est extent permissible under Ne-

braka law.

Dated: December 31, 2020.

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

 

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES B.

JACOBS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-8

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 28, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal Probate and the

Will of said Decedent and that

Renee Swearingen, whose address

is 19045 Ravenna Road, Gibbon,

NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors mush file their claims

with this Court on or before April 5,

2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Jeffrey C. Knapp, #21180

3710 Central Ave. Ste. 13

P.O. Box 1434

Kearney, NE 68848-1434

Telephone: (308) 233-5120

jknapp@lycos.com

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JESSICA BAILEY, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jessica Bailey, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1208 West 50th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Dustin Bailey,

1208 West 50th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 27, 2021, and it

shall continue perpetually.

Dustin Bailey, Member

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARVIN l.

HASKILL, JR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-5

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jill M.

Haskill, whose address is 8900 Tur-

key Creek Rd., Elm Creek, NE

68836, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 9:30 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 for

gravel to be used by the Buffalo

County Highway Department. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

All bids should be in a sealed en-

velope and marked "Gravel Bids",

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE/AA

ZNEZ F12,F19

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, February 9, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8461 vacating a

portion of Avenue F Right-of-Way

being the East 10.0 feet of Avenue

F from the South line of 20th Street

north to the South line of 21st

Street AND being the West 10.0

feet of Avenue F from the approxi-

mate South line of 20th Street (e-

xtended west) north to the South

right-of-way line of the Union Pa-

cific Railroad, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8462 vacating the

alley from the West line of Avenue

A westerly to the East line of Cen-

tral Avenue as the same abuts Lots

12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 on the

north and Lots 68, 69, 70, 71 and

72 on the south in the Southwest

Quarter School Section Addition an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8463 rezoning

from District C-3, General Com-

mercial District to District CBD,

Kearney Center Mixed Use District

for property described as Lots 12,

13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and Lots 68, 69,

70, 71, 72, all in Southwest Quarter

School Section Addition, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (entire block of

2401 Central Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8464 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-2, Urban Residen-

tial Mixed-Density District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of 11th Avenue

and North of 52nd Street).

Ordinance No. 8465 vacating all

of Lot 1 and Lot 15, Block 2, Mil-

lennial Estates Third Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8466 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

Ordinance No. 8467 repealing

Ordinance No. 8442 and classify

the officers and employees of the

City; fix the ranges of compensa-

tion of such officers and employ-

ees; establish the hours and work

period for overtime eligibility; pro-

vide for payments of clothing an-

d/or uniform allowances; provide

for payment of vehicle allowance;

and provide for payment of health

and dental benefits for active

full-time employees; to provide for

payment of health benefits for early

retiree employees pursuant to Res-

olution No. 2019-68A.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F12,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

February 18, 2021 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F12,t1

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANI-

ZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: Printz Properties, LLC,

A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 9865 85th

Road, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Kari J. Printz, 9865 85th

Road Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

February 2, 2021

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

Attorney at Law

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

 

The Shelton Public School Dis-

trict is requesting proposals for de-

sign professional services for roof-

ing improvements. Proposals are

due Monday, February 15, 2021 by

Noon. Please contact Shanna

Gannon, Superintendent at

308-647-6742 for more informa-

tion.

ZNEZ F8,F10,F12

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF WILLIAM M.

DeBRIE, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-10

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 29, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Justin

W. DeBrie, whose address is 40410

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before April 5,

2021, or be forever barrred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ F5,F12,F19

