Legal notices: February 11, 2021

Legal notices: February 11, 2021

 

The Village of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska has been awarded a Com-

munity Development Block Grant

from the Nebraska Department of

Economic Development for Public

Works - street improvements. The

Village of Elm Creek is requesting

proposals from firms to perform

technical and professional services

for the construction management

of the project.

Therefore, this is a request for

proposals to perform these techni-

cal and professional services.

Construction is anticipated to begin

in summer/fall 2021.

The selected administrator will be

required to assist the Village with:

-Providing data needed for grant

reporting;

-Establishing and maintaining all

construction management docu-

mentation as required by the Ne-

braska Department of Economic

Development (DED);

-Meeting all requirements of

State and Federal laws, rules and

regulations and other laws, regula-

tions and assurances required by

DED.

The construction manager must

currently have an administration

certification from the Nebraska De-

partment of Economic Develop-

ment, and perform his/her services

according to a project performance

and implementation schedule that

has been approved by the Ne-

braska Department of Economic

Development.

The selection of a CONSTRUC-

TION MANAGER will be according

to the following criteria:

1. Technical expertise of the firm

in connection with the type of ser-

vices to be provided and the com-

plexity of the project (Certified Ad-

ministrator is required) (30 points).

2. Past record of performance on

contracts with other clients includ-

ing quality of work, timeliness and

cost control (30 points).

3. Capacity of the firm to perform

the work within the time limitations,

taking into consideration the cur-

rent and planned workload of the

firm (20 points).

4. Familiarity with the Community

Development Block Grant Program

Guidelines (15 points).

5. Cost of services (5 points).

Total possible points = 100

points.

Elaborate artwork and expensive

presentation aids are not necessary

or encouraged.

On or about February 24, 2021

staff will evaluate all submittals and

make recommendation to the Vil-

lage Board. A lump sum or not to

exceed contract is required. Con-

tract award will be contingent upon

Release of Funds by the Depart-

ment of Economic Development.

The Village of Elm Creek is an

equal opportunity employer and re-

quires all contractors and consult-

ants to comply with all applicable

Federal and State laws and regula-

tions.

One (1) hard copies and one (1)

digital copy of the proposal are re-

quired by 4:00 P.M., Local Time,

February 22, 2021, in the office of:

Suzanne Brodine, Municipal Ad

ministrator

Village of Elm Creek

PO Box 130

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Please mark your envelope

CDBG-PW CONSTRUCTION

MANAGEMENT. If you have any

questions, please call Suzanne

Brodine at 402-608-1268.

 

ZNEZ F11,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.

The designated office of the limited

liability company is 2610 S En-

gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The

name of the registered agent is Eric

Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd

Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability

company is organized to engage in

and to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, orther

than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska. The limited liability com-

pany shall commence business on

March 8, 2021 and shall have per-

petual existence. The business of

the limited liability company shall

be conducted by its members.

Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-

tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,

NE 68810.

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

CERTIFICATION OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of the Limited Liability

Company: BrixBar, LLC

Street and mailing address of ini-

tial designated office: 14 E. 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68847

Name, street and mailing address

of initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the company: Scott M.

Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,

NE 68847

Dated: February 3, 2021.

 

Scott M. Klone, Organizer

Prepared and Submitted by:

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

twt2@tyelaw.com

Notice of Meeting

 

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021,

in the Cottonwood room at the

Hastings Campus, East Highway 6,

Hastings, NE. As allowed by the

governor, a WebEx connection will

also be available. A work session

will begin at 12:15 pm. The agenda

for the meeting, which will include

public participation, shall be kept

continually current, shall be readily

available for public inspection at

the office of the College President,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE and posted on the College

Website:

http://cccneb.novusagenda.c-

om/agendapublic. A live video

stream of the meeting can be

viewed at www.cccneb.edu/boar-

dmeeting.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Har-

desty Construction L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is De-

reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on January 21,

2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

Notice is hereby given that

Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as “the Company”) a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500

3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The company is member-managed.

Dated: February 9, 2021

 

Matthew Kollars, Organizer

ZNEZ F11,F18,F25

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Brian R.

Symington, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: January 22, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Organizer

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The Registered

Agent of the Company is Collin

Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The Company

was formed on January 21, 2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

