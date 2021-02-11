Legal notices: February 11, 2021

The Village of Elm Creek, Ne-
braska has been awarded a Com-
munity Development Block Grant
from the Nebraska Department of
Economic Development for Public
Works - street improvements. The
Village of Elm Creek is requesting
proposals from firms to perform
technical and professional services
for the construction management
of the project.
Therefore, this is a request for
proposals to perform these techni-
cal and professional services.
Construction is anticipated to begin
in summer/fall 2021.
The selected administrator will be
required to assist the Village with:
-Providing data needed for grant
reporting;
-Establishing and maintaining all
construction management docu-
mentation as required by the Ne-
braska Department of Economic
Development (DED);
-Meeting all requirements of
State and Federal laws, rules and
regulations and other laws, regula-
tions and assurances required by
DED.
The construction manager must
currently have an administration
certification from the Nebraska De-
partment of Economic Develop-
ment, and perform his/her services
according to a project performance
and implementation schedule that
has been approved by the Ne-
braska Department of Economic
Development.
The selection of a CONSTRUC-
TION MANAGER will be according
to the following criteria:
1. Technical expertise of the firm
in connection with the type of ser-
vices to be provided and the com-
plexity of the project (Certified Ad-
ministrator is required) (30 points).
2. Past record of performance on
contracts with other clients includ-
ing quality of work, timeliness and
cost control (30 points).
3. Capacity of the firm to perform
the work within the time limitations,
taking into consideration the cur-
rent and planned workload of the
firm (20 points).
4. Familiarity with the Community
Development Block Grant Program
Guidelines (15 points).
5. Cost of services (5 points).
Total possible points = 100
points.
Elaborate artwork and expensive
presentation aids are not necessary
or encouraged.
On or about February 24, 2021
staff will evaluate all submittals and
make recommendation to the Vil-
lage Board. A lump sum or not to
exceed contract is required. Con-
tract award will be contingent upon
Release of Funds by the Depart-
ment of Economic Development.
The Village of Elm Creek is an
equal opportunity employer and re-
quires all contractors and consult-
ants to comply with all applicable
Federal and State laws and regula-
tions.
One (1) hard copies and one (1)
digital copy of the proposal are re-
quired by 4:00 P.M., Local Time,
February 22, 2021, in the office of:
Suzanne Brodine, Municipal Ad
ministrator
Village of Elm Creek
PO Box 130
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Please mark your envelope
CDBG-PW CONSTRUCTION
MANAGEMENT. If you have any
questions, please call Suzanne
Brodine at 402-608-1268.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Axe Holes II LLC.
The designated office of the limited
liability company is 2610 S En-
gleman Rd Alda, NE 68810. The
name of the registered agent is Eric
Christensen 2610 S Engleman Rd
Alda, NE 68810. The limited liability
company is organized to engage in
and to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, orther
than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska. The limited liability com-
pany shall commence business on
March 8, 2021 and shall have per-
petual existence. The business of
the limited liability company shall
be conducted by its members.
Dated February 9, 2021, Eric Chris-
tensen, 2610 S Engleman Rd Alda,
NE 68810.
CERTIFICATION OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of the Limited Liability
Company: BrixBar, LLC
Street and mailing address of ini-
tial designated office: 14 E. 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68847
Name, street and mailing address
of initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the company: Scott M.
Klone, 4211 Indian Road, Kearney,
NE 68847
Dated: February 3, 2021.
Scott M. Klone, Organizer
Prepared and Submitted by:
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021,
in the Cottonwood room at the
Hastings Campus, East Highway 6,
Hastings, NE. As allowed by the
governor, a WebEx connection will
also be available. A work session
will begin at 12:15 pm. The agenda
for the meeting, which will include
public participation, shall be kept
continually current, shall be readily
available for public inspection at
the office of the College President,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE and posted on the College
Website:
om/agendapublic. A live video
stream of the meeting can be
viewed at www.cccneb.edu/boar-
dmeeting.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Har-
desty Construction L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is De-
reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on January 21,
2021.
Notice is hereby given that
Ktown Kollars LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as “the Company”) a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
3500 3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Matthew Kollars, 3500
3rd Ave, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: February 9, 2021
Matthew Kollars, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Brian R.
Symington, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: January 22, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The Registered
Agent of the Company is Collin
Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The Company
was formed on January 21, 2021.
