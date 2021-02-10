Legal notices: February 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
Seeking Bidders for Country-
side Christian Church Entry
Addition
l Bids must be submitted prior
to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday February
23 at Countryside Christian
Church, 3203 8th Ave, Kearney, NE
68845.
Plans and specifications are to
be obtained from:
Wilkins Architecture Design
Planning, L.L.C
2908 W 39th St, Suite A
Kearney, NE 68845
308-237-5787
ZNEZ F10,t1
CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-
LEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: February 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 17, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 8, 2021 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Archi-
tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid
Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929
February 25, 2021: Bids re-
ceived from General Contractors at
2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews
in CCC Board Room.
March 18, 2021: Contractor
recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
March 22, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements.
April 5, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substan-
tial Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final
Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of
Contents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Im
ages
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFER
ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin
coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St., Omaha,
NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE
68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 South Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island,
NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite
500, Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
Standard Digital Imag
ing/StandardShare -
Construction Industry Cen
ter - www.constructio
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics
(Electronic Plan Room),
3315 Central Ave, Hot
Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.co
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ F2,F4,F10,F12
<addr:RITTERBUSH, DUSTIN,3082332159,2801 GRAND AVENUE TRLR 267,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
Dee’s Painting and Wood Fin-
ishing
sos #2012169603
Address: 2801 Grand Avenue Trlr
267, Kearney, NE 68847-8584.
Dustin Ritterbush, Owner
ZNEZ F10
N O T I C E
A total of 119 cases will be heard
by the Board in February, 2021.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
February 16, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin-
coln, Nebraska
Crumm, Conway 82599 Sexual
Assault of Child 1st Deg (2 counts)
Martin, Sean 84404
Enticement/Electronic Comm Dev
(2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm (2
counts) Possession of Defaced Firearm Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp
February 18, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-
coln, Nebraska
Smith, Jeffrey 75270 Assault 2nd
Degree (2 counts) Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp
Tickle, Trey 80594 Child Abuse Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
Ward, Deven 211349 Assault 2nd
Degree Poss/Receive Stolen Fire-
arm
February 26, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Huerta, Jose 85875 Sexual As-
sault 1st Degree
Ross, Tyler 88083 Manu/Dist/Del-
/Disp or Poss W/I (3 counts)
Leal, Jon 210757 Pos Cntrl Sub
Except Marijuana (2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm Theft by Shoplifting
Heaton, Tyson 211935 Possession
Child Pornography (5 counts)
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corrections.n-
ting-hours. Consequently, the
process for public participation in
parole hearings has been modified.
blic-hearings. You are welcome to
direct any statement to the Board
concerning the merits of this of-
fender by submitting your com-
ments via the Board website at:
v/contact.
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ F10,t1
<addr:HENDRICKSON, JACQUI,3087461704,114 WALNUT STREET,RIVERDALE,NE>
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Jacqui's Custom
Creations
Name of Applicant: Jacqui Hen-
drickson
Address: 114 Walnut Street Riv-
erdale NE, 68870
Applicant is: Individual.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: April 14th, 2020
General nature of business: Cus-
tom sewing and alterations
Jacqui Hendrickson, Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ F10,F17
ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE
NATURAL RESOURCES
DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,
NEBRASKA
In the matter of Groundwater
Management within the Central
Platte Natural Resources District:
This matter came on for considera-
tion by the Board of Directors in
conjunction with a public hearing
that was held on January 28, 2021,
at the Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District office in Grand Is-
land, Nebraska.
The NRD has implemented a
Groundwater Management Pro-
gram, which includes certain rules
and regulations that are in accord-
ance with the Nebraska State Stat-
utes, to manage and improve
groundwater supply within the
NRD. Changes to the District’s
Rules and Regulations:
Add a section to the Central
Platte Natural Resources District’s
Ground Water Management Pro-
gram Rules and Regulations titled
Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage
Reserve Program-Participation Eli-
gibility and Rules.
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually. The Pro-
gram was developed to ensure that
supplies in the Platte Basin are op-
timized and managed efficiently
with maximum benefits and to
meet water management obliga-
tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for
Joint Integrated Water Resources
Management of Over-Appropriated
Portions of the Platte River Basin,
CPNRD’s Integrated Management
Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-
tion Plan for the Platte River Re-
covery Implementation Program.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:
That the above Rules and Regu-
lations be implemented. The com-
plete texts of the Central Platte
NRD’s Groundwater Management
Plan and the Rules and Regulations
for the Implementation of the Ne-
braska Groundwater Management
and Protection Act, including the
revisions hereby ordered, are avail-
able for inspection at the Central
Platte NRD office during normal
weekday working hours.
The effective date of the changes
specified herein shall be March 4,
2021.
Order issued January 28, 2021
By Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District
Mick Reynolds, Chairman
ZNEZ F3,F10,F17
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 46090
Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore
Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 22, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Daniel Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Richard Leisinger
46665 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Brian Leisinger
46225 39th Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Levi Leisinger
46090 Kilgore Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Daniel Leisinger, Member
ZNEZ F10,F17,F24
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
will be sold at public auction to
the highest bidder immediately in-
side the main East Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time, pursuant to
the power of sale granted in the
Deed of Trust executed by
Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, as Trustor,
and filed for record on June 7,
2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of market-
able title will be made in connec-
tion with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, March 1, 2021, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Kerry Elsen,
Extension Educator
ZNEZ F10,t1
The Shelton Public School Dis-
trict is requesting proposals for de-
sign professional services for roof-
ing improvements. Proposals are
due Monday, February 15, 2021 by
Noon. Please contact Shanna
Gannon, Superintendent at
308-647-6742 for more informa-
tion.
ZNEZ F8,F10,F12
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: City Campus
Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance
shop space
LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-
coln, NE
PROJECT NO.: 12773
INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT
City Campus Utility Plant
West Shop Addition Location
905 N 14TH ST
Lincoln Ne. 68588
DEADLINE FOR
QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,
February 2, 2021
du/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $400,000.00
ZNEZ F3,F6,F10