 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: February 10, 2021

Legal notices: February 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Seeking Bidders for Country-

side Christian Church Entry

Addition

 

 

l Bids must be submitted prior

to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday February

23 at Countryside Christian

Church, 3203 8th Ave, Kearney, NE

68845.

 

Plans and specifications are to

be obtained from:

 

Wilkins Architecture Design

Planning, L.L.C

 

2908 W 39th St, Suite A

Kearney, NE 68845

308-237-5787

myoung@wilkinsadp.com

 

 

ZNEZ F10,t1

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COL-

LEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

 

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: February 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 17, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 8, 2021 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Archi-

tecture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

1,500 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 17, 2021: Pre-Bid

Conference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929

February 25, 2021: Bids re-

ceived from General Contractors at

2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews

in CCC Board Room.

March 18, 2021: Contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

March 22, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

April 5, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substan-

tial Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final

Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of

Contents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Im

ages

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFER

ENCE ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

 

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at: Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C, Lin

coln, NE 68516. Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St., Omaha,

NE 68127.

 

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE

68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island,

NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite

500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

Standard Digital Imag

ing/StandardShare -

www.standarddigital.com.

Construction Industry Cen

ter - www.constructio

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics

(Electronic Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave, Hot

Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.co

nstruction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

 

ZNEZ F2,F4,F10,F12

 

<addr:RITTERBUSH, DUSTIN,3082332159,2801 GRAND AVENUE TRLR 267,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

 

Dee’s Painting and Wood Fin-

ishing

sos #2012169603

Address: 2801 Grand Avenue Trlr

267, Kearney, NE 68847-8584.

Dustin Ritterbush, Owner

ZNEZ F10

N O T I C E

 

 

A total of 119 cases will be heard

by the Board in February, 2021.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

February 16, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin-

coln, Nebraska

Crumm, Conway 82599 Sexual

Assault of Child 1st Deg (2 counts)

 

Martin, Sean 84404

Enticement/Electronic Comm Dev

(2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm (2

counts) Possession of Defaced Firearm Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp

February 18, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-

coln, Nebraska

Smith, Jeffrey 75270 Assault 2nd

Degree (2 counts) Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp

Tickle, Trey 80594 Child Abuse Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

Ward, Deven 211349 Assault 2nd

Degree Poss/Receive Stolen Fire-

arm

February 26, 2021 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Huerta, Jose 85875 Sexual As-

sault 1st Degree

Ross, Tyler 88083 Manu/Dist/Del-

/Disp or Poss W/I (3 counts)

Leal, Jon 210757 Pos Cntrl Sub

Except Marijuana (2 counts) Poss/Receive Stolen Firearm Theft by Shoplifting

Heaton, Tyson 211935 Possession

Child Pornography (5 counts)

 

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corrections.n-

ebraska.gov/facilities/visi-

ting-hours. Consequently, the

process for public participation in

parole hearings has been modified.

https://parole.nebraska.gov/pu-

blic-hearings. You are welcome to

direct any statement to the Board

concerning the merits of this of-

fender by submitting your com-

ments via the Board website at:

http://www.parole.nebraska.go-

v/contact.

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ F10,t1

 

<addr:HENDRICKSON, JACQUI,3087461704,114 WALNUT STREET,RIVERDALE,NE>

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Jacqui's Custom

Creations

Name of Applicant: Jacqui Hen-

drickson

Address: 114 Walnut Street Riv-

erdale NE, 68870

Applicant is: Individual.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: April 14th, 2020

General nature of business: Cus-

tom sewing and alterations

Jacqui Hendrickson, Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ F10,F17

 

ORDER - CENTRAL PLATTE

NATURAL RESOURCES

DISTRICT - GRAND ISLAND,

NEBRASKA

 

 

In the matter of Groundwater

Management within the Central

Platte Natural Resources District:

This matter came on for considera-

tion by the Board of Directors in

conjunction with a public hearing

that was held on January 28, 2021,

at the Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District office in Grand Is-

land, Nebraska.

The NRD has implemented a

Groundwater Management Pro-

gram, which includes certain rules

and regulations that are in accord-

ance with the Nebraska State Stat-

utes, to manage and improve

groundwater supply within the

NRD. Changes to the District’s

Rules and Regulations:

Add a section to the Central

Platte Natural Resources District’s

Ground Water Management Pro-

gram Rules and Regulations titled

Section B-Rule 8: 30-Year Acreage

Reserve Program-Participation Eli-

gibility and Rules.

The 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program will provide a long-term

solution in protecting surface water

rights. Irrigation districts will sign

up for the conservation program

and surface water users will have

the option to opt-in or opt-out of

the program annually. The Pro-

gram was developed to ensure that

supplies in the Platte Basin are op-

timized and managed efficiently

with maximum benefits and to

meet water management obliga-

tions for the Basin-Wide Plan for

Joint Integrated Water Resources

Management of Over-Appropriated

Portions of the Platte River Basin,

CPNRD’s Integrated Management

Plan, and Nebraska’s New Deple-

tion Plan for the Platte River Re-

covery Implementation Program.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

That the above Rules and Regu-

lations be implemented. The com-

plete texts of the Central Platte

NRD’s Groundwater Management

Plan and the Rules and Regulations

for the Implementation of the Ne-

braska Groundwater Management

and Protection Act, including the

revisions hereby ordered, are avail-

able for inspection at the Central

Platte NRD office during normal

weekday working hours.

The effective date of the changes

specified herein shall be March 4,

2021.

Order issued January 28, 2021

By Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District

Mick Reynolds, Chairman

ZNEZ F3,F10,F17

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KILGORE FARMS, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kilgore Farms, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 46090

Kilgore Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Daniel Leisinger, 46090 Kilgore

Road, Gibbon, NE 68840.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 22, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Daniel Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Richard Leisinger

46665 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Brian Leisinger

46225 39th Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Levi Leisinger

46090 Kilgore Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

 

Daniel Leisinger, Member

ZNEZ F10,F17,F24

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

The following described property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

will be sold at public auction to

the highest bidder immediately in-

side the main East Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time, pursuant to

the power of sale granted in the

Deed of Trust executed by

Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, as Trustor,

and filed for record on June 7,

2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of market-

able title will be made in connec-

tion with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

 

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

 

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, March 1, 2021, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Kerry Elsen,

Extension Educator

ZNEZ F10,t1

 

The Shelton Public School Dis-

trict is requesting proposals for de-

sign professional services for roof-

ing improvements. Proposals are

due Monday, February 15, 2021 by

Noon. Please contact Shanna

Gannon, Superintendent at

308-647-6742 for more informa-

tion.

 

ZNEZ F8,F10,F12

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

 

 

PROJECT NAME: City Campus

Utility Plant(C028)Add maintenance

shop space

LOCATION: 905 N 14th St, Lin-

coln, NE

PROJECT NO.: 12773

INVITATION NO.: 3384-21-7200

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CT

City Campus Utility Plant

West Shop Addition Location

905 N 14TH ST

Lincoln Ne. 68588

DEADLINE FOR

QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Tuesday,

February 2, 2021

http://www.procurement.unl.e-

du/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $400,000.00

ZNEZ F3,F6,F10

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News