Legal notices: February 1, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CB CONCRETE, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg, Incorporator
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION
COMPANY
Pursuant to the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act of the
State of Nebraska, notice is hereby
given that the Articles of Incorpo-
ration of RMV Construction Com-
pany, a Nebraska corporation (the
"Corporation") originally filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 1, 2009, have been
amended to change the name of
the Corporation to Baetz Enter-
prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-
stated Articles were adopted De-
cember 16, 2020, duly executed by
the President of the Corporation on
December 16, 2020, and filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 18, 2020.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company
(the "Company"), pursuant to a
Certificate of Organization filed on
December 18, 2020. The Compa-
ny's initial designated office is lo-
cated at 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the Compa-
ny's registered agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RMV DESIGNS, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of
RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-
cate of Organization filed on De-
cember 18, 2020. The Company's
initial designated office is located
at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the Company's regis-
tered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Curtis
G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
