Legal notices: February 1, 2021

Legal notices: February 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CB CONCRETE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

CB Concrete, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 



JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg, Incorporator

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION

COMPANY

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act of the

State of Nebraska, notice is hereby

given that the Articles of Incorpo-

ration of RMV Construction Com-

pany, a Nebraska corporation (the

"Corporation") originally filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 1, 2009, have been

amended to change the name of

the Corporation to Baetz Enter-

prises, Inc. The Amended and Re-

stated Articles were adopted De-

cember 16, 2020, duly executed by

the President of the Corporation on

December 16, 2020, and filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 18, 2020.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV CONSTRUCTION, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Construction, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV EQUIPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Equipment, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company

(the "Company"), pursuant to a

Certificate of Organization filed on

December 18, 2020. The Compa-

ny's initial designated office is lo-

cated at 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the Compa-

ny's registered agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

Curtis G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RMV DESIGNS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of

RMV Designs, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), pursuant to a Certifi-

cate of Organization filed on De-

cember 18, 2020. The Company's

initial designated office is located

at 1515 East 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the Company's regis-

tered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Curtis

G. Baetz, 1515 East 11th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ F1,F8,F15

 

