 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: December 9, 2020

Legal notices: December 9, 2020

 

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Blon-

debiceps, LLC a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 1420 West 24th Street

Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Ashley Groves,

3102 I Ave, Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ N25,D2,D9

CERTIFICATION OF

ORGANIZATION

OF CHARLY'S GENERAL

CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Char-

ly's General Construction L.L.C. a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany has been organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska with

its initial designated office at 1115

C Ave #3, Kearney Nebraska

68847. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Ka-

ren Elizabeth Pineda 1115 C Ave

#3, Kearney Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ N25,D2,D9

 

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, December 14, 2020 at

10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room

of Central Office of SCNAAA. The

address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

ZNEZ D9,1t

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Pursuant to Section 70-624

R.R.S. 1943, as amended, notice is

hereby given that the monthly com-

pensation of the President of Loup

Valleys Rural Public Power District

is five hundred fifty dollars. The

monthly compensation of other Of-

ficers and Directors is five hundred

dollars and of the General Manager

is eleven thousand two hundred

fifty dollars and 00 cents.

ZNEZ D9,1t

NOTICE FOR REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name Meridian Agriculture

Distribution

Name of Applicant Simplot AB

Retail Sub, Inc.

Address 1099 W. Front Steet

Boise ID 83702

Applicant is a Corporation

If other than an Individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Delaware

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska November 12, 2020

General nature of business Retail

seed, crop nutrition/protection/se-

rvices; turf and horticulture prod-

ucts/sales.

James Aldeman

Signiture of Applicant or Legal

Representative

ZNEZ D9,1t

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

UNWIND SALON, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Un-

wind Salon, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 7985 Cus-

ter Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Jaime L.

Hellriegel, whose street and mailing

address is 7985 Custer Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D9,D16,D23

 

Notice of Organization of

Limited Liability Company

 

NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC

PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-

ual.

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: To engage in the develop-

ment of investment and business

opportunities and any or all other

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E

46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

10/30/2020.

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

ZNEZ D2,D9,D16

 

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Veterans Memorial Improvements.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm

local time on December 15, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

the removal of approx. 175 square

yards of concrete walk, construc-

tion of flagpole and memorial

bases, construction of approx. 120

square yards of concrete pavement

with integral curb, construction of

approx. 375 square yards of con-

crete walk, and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836.

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-

neering, (308) 455-1152.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering. Bids

shall be submitted on furnished

forms, sealed and marked with bid-

der contact information. Owner re-

serves the right to reject any or all

bids, hold bids for 30 days and se-

lect most beneficial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ N25,D2,D9

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RESPECTED REFUND, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Re-

spected Refund, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1311 17th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Marian J. Payne,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1311 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845.

Dated: November 16, 2020. Marian J. Payne, Organizer

ZNEZ N25,D2,D9

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ROCKER TRIANGLE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Rocker Triangle, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 26 Sky-

line Drive, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Cindy S.

Rocker, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 26 Skyline Drive,

Kearney, NE 68845.

Dated: November 17, 2020. Cindy S. Rocker, Organizer

David L. Rocker, Organizer

ZNEZ N25,D2,D9

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News