Legal notices: December 9, 2020

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, December 14, 2020 at

10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room

of Central Office of SCNAAA. The

address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.