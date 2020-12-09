Legal notices: December 9, 2020

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Blon-
debiceps, LLC a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 1420 West 24th Street
Suite B, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Ashley Groves,
3102 I Ave, Kearney, NE 68847.
CERTIFICATION OF
ORGANIZATION
OF CHARLY'S GENERAL
CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Char-
ly's General Construction L.L.C. a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany has been organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska with
its initial designated office at 1115
C Ave #3, Kearney Nebraska
68847. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Ka-
ren Elizabeth Pineda 1115 C Ave
#3, Kearney Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, December 14, 2020 at
10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room
of Central Office of SCNAAA. The
address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to Section 70-624
R.R.S. 1943, as amended, notice is
hereby given that the monthly com-
pensation of the President of Loup
Valleys Rural Public Power District
is five hundred fifty dollars. The
monthly compensation of other Of-
ficers and Directors is five hundred
dollars and of the General Manager
is eleven thousand two hundred
fifty dollars and 00 cents.
NOTICE FOR REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
Trade Name Meridian Agriculture
Distribution
Name of Applicant Simplot AB
Retail Sub, Inc.
Address 1099 W. Front Steet
Boise ID 83702
Applicant is a Corporation
If other than an Individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Delaware
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska November 12, 2020
General nature of business Retail
seed, crop nutrition/protection/se-
rvices; turf and horticulture prod-
ucts/sales.
James Aldeman
Signiture of Applicant or Legal
Representative
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
UNWIND SALON, LLC
Notice is hereby given that, Un-
wind Salon, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 7985 Cus-
ter Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Jaime L.
Hellriegel, whose street and mailing
address is 7985 Custer Road, Elm
Creek, NE 68836.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Notice of Organization of
Limited Liability Company
NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC
PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-
ual.
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: To engage in the develop-
ment of investment and business
opportunities and any or all other
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E
46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
10/30/2020.
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Veterans Memorial Improvements.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm
local time on December 15, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
the removal of approx. 175 square
yards of concrete walk, construc-
tion of flagpole and memorial
bases, construction of approx. 120
square yards of concrete pavement
with integral curb, construction of
approx. 375 square yards of con-
crete walk, and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836.
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-
neering, (308) 455-1152.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering. Bids
shall be submitted on furnished
forms, sealed and marked with bid-
der contact information. Owner re-
serves the right to reject any or all
bids, hold bids for 30 days and se-
lect most beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RESPECTED REFUND, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Re-
spected Refund, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1311 17th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Marian J. Payne,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1311 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845.
Dated: November 16, 2020. Marian J. Payne, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ROCKER TRIANGLE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Rocker Triangle, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") shall
be considered organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska on
January 1, 2021, with an effective
time of 12:01 a.m. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 26 Sky-
line Drive, Kearney, NE 68845. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Cindy S.
Rocker, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 26 Skyline Drive,
Kearney, NE 68845.
Dated: November 17, 2020. Cindy S. Rocker, Organizer
David L. Rocker, Organizer
