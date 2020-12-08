 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 8, 2020

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

ELITE HEALTH AND

WELLNESS, LLC

 

THE UNDERSIGNED, desiring to

form a professional limited liability

company for the purposes herein-

after set forth, under and in con-

formity with the laws of the State of

Nebraska does hereby make this

written certificate in duplicate and

hereby verify:

1: Name: The name of the Com-

pany is: Elite Health and Wellness,

LLC.

2. Initial Designated Office: The

company's designated office in the

State of Nebraska is 8 W 56th

Street, Suite A-1, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68847,

3. Purpose: The purpose for

which the Company is organized is

to provide the professional services

of a nurse practitioner only through

persons who are qualified and li-

censed to conduct the practices of

a nurse practitioner in the State of

Nebraska.

4. Registered Agent: The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered in Nebraska is:

Erin N. Stickney

110 Clearview Drive

Kearney, NE 68847

5. Members: Members of the

Company shall be persons duly li-

censed by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Health and Human Ser-

vices to provide the professional

service of nurse practitioner in the

State of Nebraska and who at all

times own their own interest in their

own right. Members shall retain

their professional licenses in good

standing and shall be subject to all

rules, regulations, standards, and

requirements pertaining to their

professional activities. Any member

who ceases to be eligible to be a

member, either by death or dis-

qualification, shall dispose of all of

his or her interest forthwith either to

the Company or to any person who

is a qualified member. Upon the

death or disqualification of the last

remaining member, a legal repre-

sentative to such deceased or dis-

qualified member may dissolve the

Company and wind up the Com-

pany as provided in paragraph be-

low 9 in accordance with Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-148. Additional qualified

members shall be admitted upon

consent of all then-exsisting quali-

fied members, upon the terms set

forth by the existing members. Ex-

cept as provided in the Operation

Agreement, the interests of the

members in the Company may not

be transferred or assigned.

6. Right to Continue Business:

In the event of the death, retire-

ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-

ruptcy or dissolution of a member

or the occurrence of any other

event which terminates the contin-

ued membership of a member in

the limited liability Company, then

by unanimous consent, the remain-

ing members of the Company have

the right to continue the business

of the Company, at their election

and option.

7. Management of the Com-

pany: The Company will be mem-

ber-managed and all members and

managers shall be duly licensed by

the Nebraska Department of Health

and Human Services to provide

professional nurse practitioner ser-

vices in the State of Nebraska.

8: Dissolution and Winding Up

of the Company: Should the com-

pany discontinue providing profes-

sional nurse practitioner services

the Company may continue in op-

eration for an additional period of

up to two years for the purpose of

dissolving and winding up the ad-

ministrative business of the Com-

pany.

9: Internal Affairs: The regulation

of the internal affairs of the Com-

pany are set forth in the Operating

Agreement of the Company, which

shall govern the operation of the

business and the rights and obliga-

tions of its members.

EXECUTED by the undersigned

Organizer on November 11, 2020.

Erin N. Stickney, Organizer

8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

