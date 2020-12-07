Legal notices: December 7, 2020

N O T I C E
A total of 163 cases will be heard
by the Board in December, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
December 17, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Korb, Logan 76682 Escape
Obstructing a
Peace Officer
Pos Cntrl Sub Ex
cept Marijuana (2
counts
Resisting Arrest
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp
or Poss W/I
Gardner, Johnny 84146
False Imprisonment
1st Degree (2
Counts)
Obstructing a
Peace Officer
Operate Motor Ve
h/Avoid Arrest
December 22, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin
coln, Nebraska
Red, Charlie 88431
Manu/Dist/Del/Disp
or Poss W/I
December 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Fuentes, Cesar 70787
Assault 1st Degree
Assault 2nd Degree
Burglary (2 counts)
Criminal Mischief
False Imprisonment
2nd Degree
Robbery
Terroristic Threats
Theft by Unlwfl Tak
ing or Disp
Use Deadly Weap
to Commit Fel
Runyon, Christopher 88072
Sexual Assault 1st
Degree
December 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Erickson, Cory 77450
Burglary
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corre-
ities/visiting-hours. Conse-
quently, the process for public par-
ticipation in parole hearings has
been modified. https://parole.n-
You are welcome to direct any
statement to the Board concerning
the merits of this offender by sub-
mitting your comments via the
Board website at: http://www.p-
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
HELDT, McKEONE & COPLEY
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HARRY H. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-123
Notice is hereby given that on
December 1, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 8, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 N. Washington
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2021
Structure Replacements. Sealed
bids will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on De-
cember 22, 2020. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge, earthwork, and construction
of reinforced concrete box culvert
at two (2) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include Bid Bond in the
amount of 5% of the total base bid.
Certified check, cashier's check or
bid bond made payable to Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Project alternatives are not
being considered. Owner reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
hold bids for 30 days and select
most beneficial bid.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Planning
Commission of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.
on December 18, 2020. Pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-36, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or telephoni-
cally:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
l View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
l View through the
GoToMeeting App:
773-693-677 (known as the
Meeting ID)
l Listen to audio only through
your phone:1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677
followed by the pound or
hash sign
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Proposed amendments to the
following chapters/sections of the
City Code as follows:
l Section 57-103 "Rules for
Distributing Improvement Costs for
Districts" of Chapter 57
"Improvement Financing and Guar-
antees" to add the language
"fittings, valves, fire hydrants,
booster pumps" to the services in-
stalled at the time of water con-
struction under sub-section A,
number 2; to add the language "lift
stations" to the services installed at
the time of sanitary sewer con-
struction under sub-section A,
number 3; and to remove the lan-
guage "valves, fittings, booster
pumps and fire hydrants" from the
incremental cost of water mains
over eight (8) in diameter under
sub-section B, number 2; and to
remove the language "and lift sta-
tions" from the costs for sewage
treatment plants paid for by the
City under sub-section B, number
3.
l Section 57-109
"Notification of Completion and Ac-
ceptance by City" of Chapter 57
"Improvement Financing and Guar-
antees" to add language to sub-se-
ction A notifying the "Director of
Public Works and/or the Director of
Utilities" of public improvement
substantial competitions and to
add the language "Director of Pub-
lic Works and/or the Director of
Utilities" to sub-section A, numbers
1, 2 and 4 regarding the completion
of public improvements.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAREFOOT BET, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Bare-
foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2611 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,
whose street and mailing address
is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RUNNERS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is Runners, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Bryan Val-
dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on November 17, 2020,
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following Member:
Bryan Valdovinos
2513 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Bryan Valdovinos, Member
