Legal notices: December 7, 2020

Legal notices: December 7, 2020

 

N O T I C E

 

A total of 163 cases will be heard

by the Board in December, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

December 17, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Korb, Logan 76682 Escape

Obstructing a

Peace Officer

Pos Cntrl Sub Ex

cept Marijuana (2

counts

Resisting Arrest

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp

or Poss W/I

Gardner, Johnny 84146

False Imprisonment

1st Degree (2

Counts)

Obstructing a

Peace Officer

Operate Motor Ve

h/Avoid Arrest

December 22, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center, Lin

coln, Nebraska

Red, Charlie 88431

Manu/Dist/Del/Disp

or Poss W/I

December 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Fuentes, Cesar 70787

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Burglary (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief

False Imprisonment

2nd Degree

Robbery

Terroristic Threats

Theft by Unlwfl Tak

ing or Disp

Use Deadly Weap

to Commit Fel

Runyon, Christopher 88072

Sexual Assault 1st

Degree

December 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Erickson, Cory 77450

Burglary

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corre-

ctions.nebraska.gov/facil-

ities/visiting-hours. Conse-

quently, the process for public par-

ticipation in parole hearings has

been modified. https://parole.n-

ebraska.gov/public-hearings.

You are welcome to direct any

statement to the Board concerning

the merits of this offender by sub-

mitting your comments via the

Board website at: http://www.p-

arole.nebraska.gov/contact.

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

HELDT, McKEONE & COPLEY

Attorneys at Law

710 North Grant Street

P.O. Box 1050

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of HARRY H. WEMPEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-123

Notice is hereby given that on

December 1, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 8, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Myndee M. Hagan

Registrar of the County Court

700 N. Washington

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete 2021

Structure Replacements. Sealed

bids will be received by the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners,

P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848

until 10:00 am local time on De-

cember 22, 2020. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

bridge, earthwork, and construction

of reinforced concrete box culvert

at two (2) sites.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include Bid Bond in the

amount of 5% of the total base bid.

Certified check, cashier's check or

bid bond made payable to Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Project alternatives are not

being considered. Owner reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

hold bids for 30 days and select

most beneficial bid.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.

on December 18, 2020. Pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-36, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or telephoni-

cally:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

l View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci

tyofKearney

l View through the

GoToMeeting App:

773-693-677 (known as the

Meeting ID)

l Listen to audio only through

your phone:1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677

followed by the pound or

hash sign

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Proposed amendments to the

following chapters/sections of the

City Code as follows:

l Section 57-103 "Rules for

Distributing Improvement Costs for

Districts" of Chapter 57

"Improvement Financing and Guar-

antees" to add the language

"fittings, valves, fire hydrants,

booster pumps" to the services in-

stalled at the time of water con-

struction under sub-section A,

number 2; to add the language "lift

stations" to the services installed at

the time of sanitary sewer con-

struction under sub-section A,

number 3; and to remove the lan-

guage "valves, fittings, booster

pumps and fire hydrants" from the

incremental cost of water mains

over eight (8) in diameter under

sub-section B, number 2; and to

remove the language "and lift sta-

tions" from the costs for sewage

treatment plants paid for by the

City under sub-section B, number

3.

l Section 57-109

"Notification of Completion and Ac-

ceptance by City" of Chapter 57

"Improvement Financing and Guar-

antees" to add language to sub-se-

ction A notifying the "Director of

Public Works and/or the Director of

Utilities" of public improvement

substantial competitions and to

add the language "Director of Pub-

lic Works and/or the Director of

Utilities" to sub-section A, numbers

1, 2 and 4 regarding the completion

of public improvements.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

D7,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAREFOOT BET, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Bare-

foot Bet, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2611 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jill M. Shundoff,

whose street and mailing address

is 2611 Country Club Lane, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RUNNERS, L.L.C.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is Runners, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Bryan Val-

dovinos, 2513 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on November 17, 2020,

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following Member:

Bryan Valdovinos

2513 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Bryan Valdovinos, Member

