Legal notices: December 5, 2020

Legal notices: December 5, 2020

 

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name effective December 2, 2020

and published pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised Statute §87-219:

1. The Trade Name is: Cen-

tral Nebraska Baseball Academy

2. Name of Applicant: Damon

Day

3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

4. Applicant is an individual

5. Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: July 1, 2018

6. General nature of business:

Sports and Performance Training

7. Registration expires 10

years from date of filing.

D. D. Day, Applicant

NZEZ D5,1t

 

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name effective December 2, 2020

and published pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised Statute §87-219:

1. The Trade Name is: Cen-

tral Nebraska Softball Academy

2. Name of Applicant: Damon

Day

3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

4. Applicant is an individual

5. Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: July 1, 2018

6. General nature of business:

Sports and Performance Training

7. Registration expires 10

years from date of filing

D. D. Day, Applicant

ZNEZ D5,1t

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a regular meeting of the Civil

Service Commission of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, has been

scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thurs-

day, December 10, 2020. Pursuant

to the Governor's Executive Order

No. 20-36, this meeting will be held

by telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting telephonically by calling:

l Phone Number: 1-224-

501-3412

l Access Code:

773-693-677

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Civil Service Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ D5,t1

 

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name effective December 2, 2020

and published pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised Statute §87-219:

1. The Trade Name is: CNBA

2. Name of Applicant: Damon

Day

3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

4. Applicant is an individual

5. Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: July 1, 2018

6. General nature of business:

Sports and Performance Training

7. Registration expires 10

years from date of filing

D. D. Day, Applicant

ZNEZ D5,1t

 

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name effective December 2, 2020

and published pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised Statute §87-219:

1. The Trade Name is: CNSA

2. Name of Applicant: Damon

Day

3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

4. Applicant is an individual

5. Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: July 1, 2018

6. General nature of business:

Sports and Performance Training

7. Registration expires 10

years from date of filing

D. D. Day, Applicant

ZNEZ D5,1t

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DEAN MARTIN HOLDINGS,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is Dean Martin

Holdings, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Shane

Wegner, 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on November 17, 2020 and

it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Shane Wegner

2504 West 36th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Bradley Wegner

1827 West 49th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Shane Wegner, Member

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATHERINE L. GOODWIN

D.D.S., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kath-

erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Thomas W. Tye II, whose street

and mailing address is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com.

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTERED TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name Moonlight Lavender.

Name of Applicant, NOLM, L.L.C.

Address, 27590 130th Road, Kear-

ney, Ne 68845. Applicant is a lim-

ited Liability Company. If other than

an Individual, state under whose

laws entity is formed, Nebraska.

Date of first use of name, Upon fil-

ing. General nature of the business

Lavender Farm.

Jerry J. Hansen,

Applicant or Legal

Representative

ZNEZ D5,1t

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

November 24, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Vice-President Busch-

koetter and Council Members led

the audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Vice-President Busch-

koetter announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-

President of the Council, called a

regular meeting of the City Council

to order on November 24, 2020 at

5:30 p.m. with the following Coun-

cil Members responding to roll call:

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

Mayor Stanley Clouse. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

There were no Oral Communi-

cations.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

Vice-President Buschkoetter

stated Public Hearings 1 thru 3 per-

taining to development of Tech

One Third Subdivision located at

3215 Global Drive Place as submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for the

City of Kearney and Compute

North NE05, LLC were further post-

poned on November 10th until to-

night's meeting. However, as there

is no action planned to be taken re-

garding these hearings tonight,

Public Hearings 1 thru 3 are there-

fore extinguished and voided. No

further action is needed.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held November 10, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Agri Coop-$979.00-smcs;

4imprint-$2,700.79-smcs; Ab-

os-$79.00-smcs; Ace Hard-

ware-$94.85-smcs; Ace Irriga-

tion-$171.58-smcs;

Acushnet-$2,402.13-smcs; ADB

Safegate-$1,803.88-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto

Parts-$58.84-smcs; AED Supersto-

re-$105.73-smcs; All Makes Au-

to-$4,378.18-smcs; All Seasons

Uniforms-$181.50-smcs; Ally B De-

sign-$75.00-smcs; Altec Indus-

tries-$1,976.71-smcs; Ama-

zon-$9,185.28-smcs; American

-$73.00-smcs; American But-

ton-$641.10-smcs; American Red

Cross-$147.50-smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-

ket-$25.51-smcs; Aramark Uni-

form-$366.36-smcs; Arrow Seed-

-$115.50-co; Arrowhead Scientif-

ic-$695.40-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$2,066.12-smcs; Assn. Threat

Assessment-$140.00-smcs; Ath-

letic Stuff-$94.99-smcs; Aurora

Coop-$2,054.21-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$411.70-smcs; B&H Pho-

to-$2,753.80-smcs,; co; Baker &

Taylor-$5,125.07-smcs; Ballast

Shop-$258.20-smcs; Barney Insur-

ance-$28,006.00-smcs; Belson

Outdoors-$636.59-smcs;

Benner,J-$100.00-smcs;

Bettles,T-$362.50-smcs; Blackburn

Manufacturing-$97.07-smcs;

Blackpoint Tactical-$99.08-smcs;

Blackstone Publish-

ing-$243.98-smcs; Bless-

ing-$88,102.53-co; Blick Art-$4-

2.73-smcs; Block,C-$125.00-smcs;

Bloomfield,A-$100.00-smcs; Blue

to Gold-$318.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$247,210.70-smcs;

Border States-$96.56-smcs;

Bosselman-$28,671.15-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Consult-

ing-$3,333.00-smcs; Broadfoot

Sand & Gravel-$1,380.00-smcs;

Buffalo Co. Sheriff-$220.00-smcs;

Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-$570.52-smcs; Build-

ers-$936.26-smcs; Byrn,S--

$200.00-smcs; Call's Heat-

ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Camera Doc-

tor-$49.85-smcs; Card My Yard-

-$340.00-smcs;

Carquest-$87.11-smcs; Casano-

va,K-$100.00-smcs; Casey's--

$36.03-smcs; Cash-W-

a-$1,077.87-smcs; CBA Light-

ing-$1,109.61-smcs;

CDW-$101.50-co; Central Hydrau-

lic -$583.37-smcs; Central NE

Bobcat-$1,987.09-smcs; Central

NE Rehab-$45.00-ps; Central State

Wire-$1,713.54-smcs; Century

Lumber Center-$1,175.00-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-

teman-$90.00-smcs;

Cintax-$288.16-smcs; City

Glass-$855.00-smcs; City of Ky-

-$295,537.83-smcs,co; City of Ky-

-$11,616.72-ps; City Plumb-

ing-$775.00-smcs; CKO

Dashlane-$59.99-smcs; CNA Sure-

ty-$80.00-smcs; Comm Act Part.

Mid-NE-$333.00-smcs; Computer

Hardware-$348.95-co; Consoli-

dated Mgmt.-$130.35-smcs; Con-

struction Rental-$661.58-smcs,co;

Control Yours-$200.00-smcs; Coo-

ley,T-$100.00-smcs; Copy-

cat-$196.96-smcs,co; Core &

Main-$1,048.79-smcs; Country Inn

& Suites-$350.24-smcs; Country

Partners-$21,639.52-smcs; Crane-

binder-$374.87-smcs; Credit

Mgmt. Services-$95.19-ps; Crown

Awards-$201.53-smcs;

Culligan-$156.00-smcs; Cum-

mins-$5,545.50-smcs; D & K Prod-

ucts-$19,753.50-smcs; D&D Indus-

tries-$200.00-smcs; Dan Wil-

lis-$10.00-smcs; Dan's Plumb-

ing-$97.50-smcs; Data Power

Technology-$311.00-smcs; Davis

Equipment-$1,513.29-smcs; Daw-

son Public Pow-

er-$35,545.64-smcs; Daylight

Donuts-$62.25-smcs; Del Cit-

y-$533.05-smcs; Del-

l-$755.32-smcs;

Deterdings-$47.68-smcs; Diamond

Engineering-$62,135.32-co; Dish--

$128.05-smcs; Displays 2 Go-$-

445.17-co; DLT Solu-

tions-$3,646.06-smcs; Dollar Gen-

eral-$7.49-smcs; Domain Re-

g-$190.00-smcs; Don's Pioneer

Uniform-$599.38-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$7,200.24-smcs; DRI

printing-$172.45-smcs; Duffek,J--

$100.00-smcs;

Eakes-$540.27-smcs;

Ebay-$85.92-smcs;

Ecolab-$160.52-smcs; Ed

Broadfoot & Sons-$366.00-smcs;

Eddy,S-$100.00-smcs; Ehr-

lich-$57.00-smcs; Elliott Equip-

ment-$1,674.54-smcs; Emblem

Authority-$368.00-smcs; EMC

Insurance-$2,665.87-smcs; Engi-

neered Controls-$1,995.00-smcs;

Enterprises-$1,247.66-smcs; ERC

Wiping-$266.24-smcs; Eurofins

Eaton-$2,520.00-smcs; Events &

Exhibitions-$196.00-smcs; Expres-

sion Wear-$76.00-smcs;

Eyemed-$1,256.00-smcs;

Facebook-$35.00-smcs; Family

Fresh-$29.90-smcs; Farmers Un-

ion-$390.00-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$532.08-smcs; FBI Nat'l

Academy-$350.00-smcs;

Feltz,B-$100.00-smcs;

Fiddelke-$63.09-smcs; Foxit Soft-

ware-$278.00-smcs,co; Frances-

cato,D-$100.00-smcs; Friesen

Chevrolet-$374.97-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,205.69-smcs; Fuller,L-$96-

.24-smcs; Gale-

/Cengage-$128.99-smcs;

Galeton-$637.34-smcs; Gall-

s-$273.83-ps; Gargan,K-$-

200.00-smcs; Garrett Tires--

$11,610.18-smcs; Gaston,R-$2-

00.00-smcs; Gear for Spots-

-$2,687.95-smcs; GIH Glob-

al-$202.33-smcs; Gillming,K-$-

100.00-smcs; Glock Profession-

al-$750.00-smcs; Glow Uni-

verse-$301.28-smcs; Goodwin

Tucker-$651.40-smcs; Graczyk

Lawn-$770.00-smcs; Graham Tire-

-$3,752.00-smcs; Grain-

ger-$1,698.17-smcs; Great Plains

Motorcycle-$214.40-smcs;

Gruntorad,H-$121.21-smcs; Ha-

ch-$776.97-smcs; Hall,H-$100.0-

0-smcs; Hardwick,J-$20.23-smcs;

Hidden Hills Repair-$80.50-smcs;

Hobby Lobby-$291.16-smcs;

Holmes Plumb-

ing-$1,886.16-smcs,co; Home De-

pot-$11,609.84-smcs; Hooker

Brothers-$1,045.00-smcs;

Horton,M-$100.00-smcs; Hotsy

Equipment-$10,200.00-co; Hub-

bard,O-$100.00-smcs;

Hubbert,B-$17.46-smcs; Hy-vee-

-$154.95-smcs;

IACP-$50.00-smcs;

IAEI-$712.00-smcs;

ICMA-$6,906.90-ps; Inland Truck

Parts-$466.37-smcs; Invoice

Home-$5.00-smcs; Iowa Library

Assn.-$100.00-smcs;

IRS-$158,917.23-ps; J.I.L. Asphalt

Paving-$49,085.93-co; Jack

Lederman-$3,780.38-smcs; Jack-

son Services-$377.35-smcs; Jen-

sen,E-$100.00-smcs; Jimmy

Johns-$120.00-smcs; John E. Reid

& Assn.-$2,370.00-smcs; Johnson

Landscaping-$1,208.88-smcs;

Johnson,R-$100.00-smcs; John-

stone Supply-$153.12-smcs; Ky

Ace & Garden-$58.50-smcs; Ky

Animal Shelter-$110,000.00-smcs;

Ky Chamber Com-

m.-$365.00-smcs; Ky Comm.

Found.-$85.00-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$5,895.18-co; Ky Crete &

Block-$887.24-smcs; Ky Habitat

Humanity-$200.00-smcs; Ky Jubi-

lee Center-$20.23-smcs; Ky Noon

Rotary-$140.00-smcs; Ky Power

Sports-$792.27-smcs; Ky Quality

Sew-$52.96-smcs; Ky Regional

Medical-$215.00-smcs; Ky Tire-

-$682.60-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$2,335.00-smcs; Ky Ware-

house-$741.70-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$4,485.18-smcs,co; Ky

Winnelson-$827.79-smcs; Kelly

Supply-$2,689.61-smcs; Kenne-

dy,A-$200.00-smcs; Kewanna

Screen Printing-$134.00-smcs; Kil-

e,S-$100.00-smcs; Kimball Mid-

west-$315.05-smcs; Kiplinger Tax

Letter-$76.00-smcs;

Kneher,G-$200.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$363.47-smcs;

Kraenow,B-$100.00-smcs;

Kraus,S-$145.45-smcs; Kussmaul

Electronics-$743.67-smcs; Lake

Mac Properties-$70.89-smcs;

Landmark Imple-

ment-$2,303.86-smcs; Law

Webinar-$175.00-smcs; Lawson

Products-$238.81-smcs; Lay-

man,K-$100.00-smcs;

Lingelhoeffer,A-$100.00-smcs; Liq-

uor License Renew-

al-$935.73-smcs; Log Me

In-$374.49-smcs; Longleaf Servic-

es-$95.03-smcs; M Golden Pilot

-$925.00-smcs; Maassen,A-$10-

0.00-smcs; Mac Tool-

s-$88.43-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$1,490.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$60.19-smcs; Martin,C-$-

100.00-smcs; Masek Golf Car-

-$1,100.00-smcs; Mason,K-$-

100.00-smcs; Masters True Val-

ue-$498.84-smcs; Matheson

Tri-Gas-$193.14-co; Mathew-

son,K-$100.00-smcs; Matt Friend-

-$10,568.50-co;

Mc2-$4,179.94-smcs; McCoy,J--

$100.00-smcs; Meier,T-$14-

5.45-smcs; Melton Sales-

-$402.67-smcs;

Menards-$4,313.54-smcs,co;

Meyers,D-$100.00-smcs; Michael

Todd-$3,890.00-smcs; Mi-

chaels-$197.40-smcs; Microsoft

Store-$508.16-smcs,co; Mid-Plains

Equipment-$1,011.00-smcs; Mid-

west Bus Parts-$177.39-smcs;

Midwest Connect-$4,279.14-smcs;

Midwest Restau-

rant-$258.85-smcs; Milco Environ-

mental-$500.00-smcs; Miller & As-

sociates-$13,391.20-co; Miller

Signs-$68.75-co; Miller,I--

$100.00-smcs; Mirror Im-

age-$745.52-smcs; Moonlight Em-

broidery-$2,358.50-smcs; Morten

Construction-$104,901.74-co; Mu-

nicipal Supply-$17,531.68-smcs;

Murphy Tractor-$665.52-smcs; Na-

t'l Victim Assistant-$100.00-smcs;

NE Child Support -$1,517.12-ps;

NE Dept of Labor-$467.90-ps; NE

Dept. Revenue-$71,233.52-smcs;

NE Golf Associa-

tion-$9,600.00-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$7,559.65-smcs; NE Peterbil-

t-$50.18-smcs; NE Safety &

Fire-$180.00-smcs; NE Statewide

Arboretum-$130.00-smcs; NE

Truck Center-$8,783.21-smcs; Ne-

braskaland Distributor-

s-$174.00-smcs; Nelson,T-$10-

0.00-smcs; NFPA-$1,575.00-smcs;

NI LCC NE-$47.87-smcs;

NIPR-$55.00-smcs; Northern

Tool-$367.98-smcs; Northwest

Electric-$1,585.84-smcs; North-

western Energy-$1,215.25-smcs;

Novus Windshield-$45.00-smcs;

Nutrien Ag-$3,187.90-smcs;

NWAGA-$30.00-smcs;

Obermeier,M-$100.00-smcs; Office

Max-$952.56-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$190.20-smcs; Onnen,L-$-

100.00-smcs; Oregon Chap-

ter-$205.00-smcs; O'Reilly Auto-

motive-$4,328.52-smcs;

Orscheln-$763.41-smcs;

Orshkov,N-$100.00-smcs; OTC

Brands-$184.45-smcs; Outdoor

Recreation Prods.-$1,220.00-co;

Overhead Door-$116.34-smcs;

Overturf,T-$100.00-smcs; Pando-

rf,M-$100.00-smcs; Paper Mar-

t-$87.14-smcs; Para-

mount-$67.84-smcs; Pelster,J--

$100.00-smcs;

Penworthy-$106.87-smcs; Pep

Co-$200.00-smcs; Perpetual

Plaques-$274.95-smcs; Phillips

66-$47.85-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$217.75-smcs, co; Platte

River Harley-$439.59-smcs; Platte

Valley Auto Mart-$44.35-smcs;

Platte Valley Com-

m.-$413.32-smcs; Pond,S--

$100.00-smcs;

Popchart-$33.45-smcs; Pot O'

Gold-$77.00-smcs; Potter,M-$10-

0.00-smcs; Ppesource3d.co,-$2-

60.50-smcs; Precision Lock-

er-$646.84-co; Presto-X-$143.-

00-smcs; Pump & Pan-

try-$63.54-smcs; Quil-

l-$678.17-smcs; Rasmussen Me-

chanical-$17,752.00-smcs; Ras-

mussen,K-$100.00-smcs; RDG

Planning & Design-$9,828.20-co;

Ready Mixed Con-

crete-$2,002.50-co;

Reams-$1,274.52-smcs,co;

Recreonics-$252.01-smcs;

Redbox-$2.14-smcs; Redman's

Shoes-$382.75-smcs;

Roesler,A-$67.40-smcs; Rutt's

Heating & A/C-$250.00-smcs; SA

Company-$26.75-smcs; Safety

Products-$126.49-smcs; Sandry

Fire-$87.00-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$13,539.04-smcs; Schindler El-

evator-$1,319.40-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$739.25-smcs;

Sheldon,D-$75.00-smcs; Shop To-

ro-$55.27-smcs; Shur-Co-$60-

5.78-smcs; Silverstone

-$5,155.92-smcs; Siteone Land-

scape-$1,783.95-smcs;

Smartsign-$2,073.08-smcs; Snap-

-On Tools-$161.50-smcs;

Snyder,M-$100.00-smcs; SOS

Portable Toilets-$235.00-smcs;

Southwest Solu-

tions-$940.33-smcs; Spangler

Candy-$282.00-smcs; Spec-

trum-$935.70-smcs; Sprinkler

Warehouse -$565.75-smcs;

Staab,J-$15.45-smcs; Sta-

ples-$23.58-smcs; State Electrical

Division-$329.00-smcs; Stehl,J--

$100.00-smcs; Steinbrink Land-

scaping-$3,395.76-smcs;

Stones,Z-$18.66-smcs; Stryker

Sales-$661.50-smcs;

Stuehm,A-$32.50-smcs;

Stuhr,M-$100.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Summit

Sign & Safety-$516.32-smcs; Sun-

belt Rentals-$310.45-smcs; Superi-

on-$7,764.56-smcs; Superior Sig-

nals-$1,974.99-smcs; Swanson,E-

-$65.95-smcs; Swanson,R-$1-

00.00-smcs; Swingset Mal-

l-$75.96-co; Target-$852.89-smcs;

Tech Soup-$156.00-smcs;

Teecoaiqldc-$53.24-smcs; Teller

Co. Sheriff-$424.80-smcs;

Tielke's-$53.43-smcs; Titan Ma-

chinery-$970.49-smcs; TLO Tran-

sunion-$119.60-smcs; Tool Nu-

t-$94.15-smcs; Tractor Sup-

ply-$849.35-smcs; Tri City Con-

crete-$5,523.13-co; Triple Crown

Products-$5,867.79-smcs;

Trobouth,B-$13.50-smcs;

Trugreen-$255.00-smcs;

Tuker,K-$200.00-smcs; Ul-

tra-Chem -$176.25-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$85,511.29-ps; Union

Pacific Railroad-$186.33-smcs;

Unique Manage-

ment-$196.90-smcs; UPS-$15-

9.30-smcs; USA Communica-

tions-$194.75-smcs; USGA Mem-

bership-$150.00-smcs;

USPS-$178.95- smcs;

Verizon-$8,271.64-smcs; Village

Payment-$97.85-smcs; Volvo

Trucks-$220.29-smcs; Wal-Ma-

rt-$2,345.45-smcs; Walters,C-$-

200.00-smcs; Warrington,D-$-

252.00-smcs; Wave Senior Learn-

ing-$60.00-smcs; WCI-$379.50-ps;

Web Network-$195.93-smcs; Web-

staurant Store-$368.20-smcs;

Wilco Life-$10.00-ps; Won-

dercheck,E-$11.35-smcs;

Xoom-$75.99-co; Yanda's--

$67.91-smcs; Zagg-$52.69-smcs;

Zimmerman Print-

ing-$119.31-smcs. Payroll ending

11/21/2020 -- $483,684.27. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $187.77 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set De-

cember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as

date and time for hearing on those

applications where applicable.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class C-123999 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Michael Freitag

submitted by Upper Room Brew-

ery, LLC dba Upper Room Brewery

located at 1540 West 56th Street,

Suite D.

5. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the manager application

for Ryan Fitch submitted by Thirsty

Travelers, LLC dba McCue's Ne-

braska Taproom located at 2008

Avenue A in connection with their

Class CG-122435 liquor license.

6. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class C-124010 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Alissa Kern

submitted by B & B Research & In-

vestment LLC dba The Cup 1919

located at 12 East 21st Street.

7. Accept the bids received for

the construction of the Community

Tennis Facility and adopt Resolu-

tion No. 2020-188 awarding the bid

to Brown Construction in the

amount of $7,250,100.

8. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Part 2 Improvements;

31st Street from D Avenue to G Av-

enue and adopt Resolution No.

2020-189 awarding the bid to Dan

Roeder Concrete in the amount of

$948,280.50.

9. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Pedestrian

Hybrid Beacons involving work as-

sociated with the construction of

three (3) Pedestrian Hybrid Bea-

con's at 4-lane trail crossings at

11th Street, 30th Avenue, & 17th

Avenue and set the bid opening

date for December 15, 2020 at 2:00

p.m.

10. Approve the proposal to se-

lect an airport consultant in con-

nection with engineering services

for improvement projects at the

Kearney Regional and award the

proposal to Alfred Benesch and

Company.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-190 approving the Consultant

Agreement between Alfred

Benesch and Company and the

City of Kearney for Airport Improve-

ment Program Project in connec-

tion with the Taxilane Rehabilitation

and T-Hangars project at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-191 approving the Consultant

Agreement between Alfred

Benesch and Company and the

City of Kearney for Airport Improve-

ment Program Project in connec-

tion with the Parking Lot Expansion

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port.

13. Approve the Plans and

Specifications for the 2021 Part 1

Improvements; Rolling Hills Road

Bridge Repairs and set the bid

opening date for December 15,

2020, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

14. Approve the recommenda-

tion submitted by the Keno Appli-

cation Advisory Committee on the

allocation of COVID-19 Community

Betterment Grant Awards and

adopt Resolution No. 2020-192.

15. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-193 approving the Construc-

tion Design and Oversight Agree-

ment with S2O Design and Engi-

neering for the continuation of

Phase II Enhancements of the

Kearney Water Trail.

16. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-194 approving Application for

Payment No. 1 in the amount of

$121,361.50 submitted by Mid-

lands Contracting, Inc. and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2020 Part 6 Improvements for 22nd

Avenue and 6th Street in connec-

tion with Water District Nos.

2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-

tary Sewer Improvement District

No. 2020-528 (Bid A, Water/Se-

wer).

17. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-195 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing a decrease in the

amount of $9,202.90, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

7-Final in the amount of $19,497.36

and accept the Certificate of Sub-

stantial Completion submitted by

GD Concrete Construction and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2020 Sidewalk ADA Improvements

(also known as Community Devel-

opment Block Grant funded Side-

walk Replacement Project; Phase

2) for the project area of 2nd Ave-

nue to 5th Avenue and 16th Street

to 22nd Street.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, placed Ordinance

No. 8450 annexing the following: a

tract of land being part of the South

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 21, part of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the West Half

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

28, part of the East Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all

in Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,

Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and including all of those parts of

Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-

port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper

Avenue) and 56th Street, lying

within the above described lands

all in Buffalo County, Nebraska (l-

ocated South of 56th Street be-

tween the Kearney East Express-

way and Airport Road, West of Air-

port Road, North and West of

Cessna Street, West of Piper Ave-

nue, North of Patriot Boulevard,

East of Cherry Avenue and Kearney

East Expressway) on third and final

reading by title only. Ordinance

No. 8450 was read by title. By ma-

jority vote, Clouse absent, Ordi-

nance No. 8450 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

sent, granted permission to pay the

Open Account Claim in the amount

of $105,305.57 to Nebraska Public

Power District.

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

Council adjourned at 5:35 p.m.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE

COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ D5,1t

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF ONSITE IT INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Onsite IT INC.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 10420 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

5,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 per share, all of which shall

be common stock.

Todd M Kollars, Incorporator

ZNEZ N21,N28,D5

