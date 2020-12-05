Legal notices: December 5, 2020

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name effective December 2, 2020
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute §87-219:
1. The Trade Name is: Cen-
tral Nebraska Baseball Academy
2. Name of Applicant: Damon
Day
3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
4. Applicant is an individual
5. Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: July 1, 2018
6. General nature of business:
Sports and Performance Training
7. Registration expires 10
years from date of filing.
D. D. Day, Applicant
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name effective December 2, 2020
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute §87-219:
1. The Trade Name is: Cen-
tral Nebraska Softball Academy
2. Name of Applicant: Damon
Day
3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
4. Applicant is an individual
5. Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: July 1, 2018
6. General nature of business:
Sports and Performance Training
7. Registration expires 10
years from date of filing
D. D. Day, Applicant
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a regular meeting of the Civil
Service Commission of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, has been
scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thurs-
day, December 10, 2020. Pursuant
to the Governor's Executive Order
No. 20-36, this meeting will be held
by telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting telephonically by calling:
l Phone Number: 1-224-
501-3412
l Access Code:
773-693-677
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Civil Service Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name effective December 2, 2020
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute §87-219:
1. The Trade Name is: CNBA
2. Name of Applicant: Damon
Day
3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
4. Applicant is an individual
5. Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: July 1, 2018
6. General nature of business:
Sports and Performance Training
7. Registration expires 10
years from date of filing
D. D. Day, Applicant
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name effective December 2, 2020
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute §87-219:
1. The Trade Name is: CNSA
2. Name of Applicant: Damon
Day
3. Address: 1702 E. 45th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
4. Applicant is an individual
5. Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: July 1, 2018
6. General nature of business:
Sports and Performance Training
7. Registration expires 10
years from date of filing
D. D. Day, Applicant

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DEAN MARTIN HOLDINGS,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is Dean Martin
Holdings, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Shane
Wegner, 10075 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on November 17, 2020 and
it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Shane Wegner
2504 West 36th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Bradley Wegner
1827 West 49th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Shane Wegner, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATHERINE L. GOODWIN
D.D.S., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kath-
erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Thomas W. Tye II, whose street
and mailing address is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636

APPLICATION FOR
REGISTERED TRADE NAME
Trade Name Moonlight Lavender.
Name of Applicant, NOLM, L.L.C.
Address, 27590 130th Road, Kear-
ney, Ne 68845. Applicant is a lim-
ited Liability Company. If other than
an Individual, state under whose
laws entity is formed, Nebraska.
Date of first use of name, Upon fil-
ing. General nature of the business
Lavender Farm.
Jerry J. Hansen,
Applicant or Legal
Representative
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
November 24, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Vice-President Busch-
koetter and Council Members led
the audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Vice-President Busch-
koetter announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-
President of the Council, called a
regular meeting of the City Council
to order on November 24, 2020 at
5:30 p.m. with the following Coun-
cil Members responding to roll call:
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
Mayor Stanley Clouse. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
There were no Oral Communi-
cations.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
Vice-President Buschkoetter
stated Public Hearings 1 thru 3 per-
taining to development of Tech
One Third Subdivision located at
3215 Global Drive Place as submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for the
City of Kearney and Compute
North NE05, LLC were further post-
poned on November 10th until to-
night's meeting. However, as there
is no action planned to be taken re-
garding these hearings tonight,
Public Hearings 1 thru 3 are there-
fore extinguished and voided. No
further action is needed.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held November 10, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Agri Coop-$979.00-smcs;
4imprint-$2,700.79-smcs; Ab-
os-$79.00-smcs; Ace Hard-
ware-$94.85-smcs; Ace Irriga-
tion-$171.58-smcs;
Acushnet-$2,402.13-smcs; ADB
Safegate-$1,803.88-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto
Parts-$58.84-smcs; AED Supersto-
re-$105.73-smcs; All Makes Au-
to-$4,378.18-smcs; All Seasons
Uniforms-$181.50-smcs; Ally B De-
sign-$75.00-smcs; Altec Indus-
tries-$1,976.71-smcs; Ama-
zon-$9,185.28-smcs; American
-$73.00-smcs; American But-
ton-$641.10-smcs; American Red
Cross-$147.50-smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$25.51-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$366.36-smcs; Arrow Seed-
-$115.50-co; Arrowhead Scientif-
ic-$695.40-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,066.12-smcs; Assn. Threat
Assessment-$140.00-smcs; Ath-
letic Stuff-$94.99-smcs; Aurora
Coop-$2,054.21-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$411.70-smcs; B&H Pho-
to-$2,753.80-smcs,; co; Baker &
Taylor-$5,125.07-smcs; Ballast
Shop-$258.20-smcs; Barney Insur-
ance-$28,006.00-smcs; Belson
Outdoors-$636.59-smcs;
Benner,J-$100.00-smcs;
Bettles,T-$362.50-smcs; Blackburn
Manufacturing-$97.07-smcs;
Blackpoint Tactical-$99.08-smcs;
Blackstone Publish-
ing-$243.98-smcs; Bless-
ing-$88,102.53-co; Blick Art-$4-
2.73-smcs; Block,C-$125.00-smcs;
Bloomfield,A-$100.00-smcs; Blue
to Gold-$318.00-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$247,210.70-smcs;
Border States-$96.56-smcs;
Bosselman-$28,671.15-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Consult-
ing-$3,333.00-smcs; Broadfoot
Sand & Gravel-$1,380.00-smcs;
Buffalo Co. Sheriff-$220.00-smcs;
Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-$570.52-smcs; Build-
ers-$936.26-smcs; Byrn,S--
$200.00-smcs; Call's Heat-
ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Camera Doc-
tor-$49.85-smcs; Card My Yard-
-$340.00-smcs;
Carquest-$87.11-smcs; Casano-
va,K-$100.00-smcs; Casey's--
$36.03-smcs; Cash-W-
a-$1,077.87-smcs; CBA Light-
ing-$1,109.61-smcs;
CDW-$101.50-co; Central Hydrau-
lic -$583.37-smcs; Central NE
Bobcat-$1,987.09-smcs; Central
NE Rehab-$45.00-ps; Central State
Wire-$1,713.54-smcs; Century
Lumber Center-$1,175.00-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-
teman-$90.00-smcs;
Cintax-$288.16-smcs; City
Glass-$855.00-smcs; City of Ky-
-$295,537.83-smcs,co; City of Ky-
-$11,616.72-ps; City Plumb-
ing-$775.00-smcs; CKO
Dashlane-$59.99-smcs; CNA Sure-
ty-$80.00-smcs; Comm Act Part.
Mid-NE-$333.00-smcs; Computer
Hardware-$348.95-co; Consoli-
dated Mgmt.-$130.35-smcs; Con-
struction Rental-$661.58-smcs,co;
Control Yours-$200.00-smcs; Coo-
ley,T-$100.00-smcs; Copy-
cat-$196.96-smcs,co; Core &
Main-$1,048.79-smcs; Country Inn
& Suites-$350.24-smcs; Country
Partners-$21,639.52-smcs; Crane-
binder-$374.87-smcs; Credit
Mgmt. Services-$95.19-ps; Crown
Awards-$201.53-smcs;
Culligan-$156.00-smcs; Cum-
mins-$5,545.50-smcs; D & K Prod-
ucts-$19,753.50-smcs; D&D Indus-
tries-$200.00-smcs; Dan Wil-
lis-$10.00-smcs; Dan's Plumb-
ing-$97.50-smcs; Data Power
Technology-$311.00-smcs; Davis
Equipment-$1,513.29-smcs; Daw-
son Public Pow-
er-$35,545.64-smcs; Daylight
Donuts-$62.25-smcs; Del Cit-
y-$533.05-smcs; Del-
l-$755.32-smcs;
Deterdings-$47.68-smcs; Diamond
Engineering-$62,135.32-co; Dish--
$128.05-smcs; Displays 2 Go-$-
445.17-co; DLT Solu-
tions-$3,646.06-smcs; Dollar Gen-
eral-$7.49-smcs; Domain Re-
g-$190.00-smcs; Don's Pioneer
Uniform-$599.38-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$7,200.24-smcs; DRI
printing-$172.45-smcs; Duffek,J--
$100.00-smcs;
Eakes-$540.27-smcs;
Ebay-$85.92-smcs;
Ecolab-$160.52-smcs; Ed
Broadfoot & Sons-$366.00-smcs;
Eddy,S-$100.00-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$57.00-smcs; Elliott Equip-
ment-$1,674.54-smcs; Emblem
Authority-$368.00-smcs; EMC
Insurance-$2,665.87-smcs; Engi-
neered Controls-$1,995.00-smcs;
Enterprises-$1,247.66-smcs; ERC
Wiping-$266.24-smcs; Eurofins
Eaton-$2,520.00-smcs; Events &
Exhibitions-$196.00-smcs; Expres-
sion Wear-$76.00-smcs;
Eyemed-$1,256.00-smcs;
Facebook-$35.00-smcs; Family
Fresh-$29.90-smcs; Farmers Un-
ion-$390.00-smcs; Fas-
tenal-$532.08-smcs; FBI Nat'l
Academy-$350.00-smcs;
Feltz,B-$100.00-smcs;
Fiddelke-$63.09-smcs; Foxit Soft-
ware-$278.00-smcs,co; Frances-
cato,D-$100.00-smcs; Friesen
Chevrolet-$374.97-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,205.69-smcs; Fuller,L-$96-
.24-smcs; Gale-
/Cengage-$128.99-smcs;
Galeton-$637.34-smcs; Gall-
s-$273.83-ps; Gargan,K-$-
200.00-smcs; Garrett Tires--
$11,610.18-smcs; Gaston,R-$2-
00.00-smcs; Gear for Spots-
-$2,687.95-smcs; GIH Glob-
al-$202.33-smcs; Gillming,K-$-
100.00-smcs; Glock Profession-
al-$750.00-smcs; Glow Uni-
verse-$301.28-smcs; Goodwin
Tucker-$651.40-smcs; Graczyk
Lawn-$770.00-smcs; Graham Tire-
-$3,752.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$1,698.17-smcs; Great Plains
Motorcycle-$214.40-smcs;
Gruntorad,H-$121.21-smcs; Ha-
ch-$776.97-smcs; Hall,H-$100.0-
0-smcs; Hardwick,J-$20.23-smcs;
Hidden Hills Repair-$80.50-smcs;
Hobby Lobby-$291.16-smcs;
Holmes Plumb-
ing-$1,886.16-smcs,co; Home De-
pot-$11,609.84-smcs; Hooker
Brothers-$1,045.00-smcs;
Horton,M-$100.00-smcs; Hotsy
Equipment-$10,200.00-co; Hub-
bard,O-$100.00-smcs;
Hubbert,B-$17.46-smcs; Hy-vee-
-$154.95-smcs;
IACP-$50.00-smcs;
IAEI-$712.00-smcs;
ICMA-$6,906.90-ps; Inland Truck
Parts-$466.37-smcs; Invoice
Home-$5.00-smcs; Iowa Library
Assn.-$100.00-smcs;
IRS-$158,917.23-ps; J.I.L. Asphalt
Paving-$49,085.93-co; Jack
Lederman-$3,780.38-smcs; Jack-
son Services-$377.35-smcs; Jen-
sen,E-$100.00-smcs; Jimmy
Johns-$120.00-smcs; John E. Reid
& Assn.-$2,370.00-smcs; Johnson
Landscaping-$1,208.88-smcs;
Johnson,R-$100.00-smcs; John-
stone Supply-$153.12-smcs; Ky
Ace & Garden-$58.50-smcs; Ky
Animal Shelter-$110,000.00-smcs;
Ky Chamber Com-
m.-$365.00-smcs; Ky Comm.
Found.-$85.00-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$5,895.18-co; Ky Crete &
Block-$887.24-smcs; Ky Habitat
Humanity-$200.00-smcs; Ky Jubi-
lee Center-$20.23-smcs; Ky Noon
Rotary-$140.00-smcs; Ky Power
Sports-$792.27-smcs; Ky Quality
Sew-$52.96-smcs; Ky Regional
Medical-$215.00-smcs; Ky Tire-
-$682.60-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$2,335.00-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$741.70-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$4,485.18-smcs,co; Ky
Winnelson-$827.79-smcs; Kelly
Supply-$2,689.61-smcs; Kenne-
dy,A-$200.00-smcs; Kewanna
Screen Printing-$134.00-smcs; Kil-
e,S-$100.00-smcs; Kimball Mid-
west-$315.05-smcs; Kiplinger Tax
Letter-$76.00-smcs;
Kneher,G-$200.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$363.47-smcs;
Kraenow,B-$100.00-smcs;
Kraus,S-$145.45-smcs; Kussmaul
Electronics-$743.67-smcs; Lake
Mac Properties-$70.89-smcs;
Landmark Imple-
ment-$2,303.86-smcs; Law
Webinar-$175.00-smcs; Lawson
Products-$238.81-smcs; Lay-
man,K-$100.00-smcs;
Lingelhoeffer,A-$100.00-smcs; Liq-
uor License Renew-
al-$935.73-smcs; Log Me
In-$374.49-smcs; Longleaf Servic-
es-$95.03-smcs; M Golden Pilot
-$925.00-smcs; Maassen,A-$10-
0.00-smcs; Mac Tool-
s-$88.43-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$1,490.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$60.19-smcs; Martin,C-$-
100.00-smcs; Masek Golf Car-
-$1,100.00-smcs; Mason,K-$-
100.00-smcs; Masters True Val-
ue-$498.84-smcs; Matheson
Tri-Gas-$193.14-co; Mathew-
son,K-$100.00-smcs; Matt Friend-
-$10,568.50-co;
Mc2-$4,179.94-smcs; McCoy,J--
$100.00-smcs; Meier,T-$14-
5.45-smcs; Melton Sales-
-$402.67-smcs;
Menards-$4,313.54-smcs,co;
Meyers,D-$100.00-smcs; Michael
Todd-$3,890.00-smcs; Mi-
chaels-$197.40-smcs; Microsoft
Store-$508.16-smcs,co; Mid-Plains
Equipment-$1,011.00-smcs; Mid-
west Bus Parts-$177.39-smcs;
Midwest Connect-$4,279.14-smcs;
Midwest Restau-
rant-$258.85-smcs; Milco Environ-
mental-$500.00-smcs; Miller & As-
sociates-$13,391.20-co; Miller
Signs-$68.75-co; Miller,I--
$100.00-smcs; Mirror Im-
age-$745.52-smcs; Moonlight Em-
broidery-$2,358.50-smcs; Morten
Construction-$104,901.74-co; Mu-
nicipal Supply-$17,531.68-smcs;
Murphy Tractor-$665.52-smcs; Na-
t'l Victim Assistant-$100.00-smcs;
NE Child Support -$1,517.12-ps;
NE Dept of Labor-$467.90-ps; NE
Dept. Revenue-$71,233.52-smcs;
NE Golf Associa-
tion-$9,600.00-smcs; NE Machin-
ery-$7,559.65-smcs; NE Peterbil-
t-$50.18-smcs; NE Safety &
Fire-$180.00-smcs; NE Statewide
Arboretum-$130.00-smcs; NE
Truck Center-$8,783.21-smcs; Ne-
braskaland Distributor-
s-$174.00-smcs; Nelson,T-$10-
0.00-smcs; NFPA-$1,575.00-smcs;
NI LCC NE-$47.87-smcs;
NIPR-$55.00-smcs; Northern
Tool-$367.98-smcs; Northwest
Electric-$1,585.84-smcs; North-
western Energy-$1,215.25-smcs;
Novus Windshield-$45.00-smcs;
Nutrien Ag-$3,187.90-smcs;
NWAGA-$30.00-smcs;
Obermeier,M-$100.00-smcs; Office
Max-$952.56-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$190.20-smcs; Onnen,L-$-
100.00-smcs; Oregon Chap-
ter-$205.00-smcs; O'Reilly Auto-
motive-$4,328.52-smcs;
Orscheln-$763.41-smcs;
Orshkov,N-$100.00-smcs; OTC
Brands-$184.45-smcs; Outdoor
Recreation Prods.-$1,220.00-co;
Overhead Door-$116.34-smcs;
Overturf,T-$100.00-smcs; Pando-
rf,M-$100.00-smcs; Paper Mar-
t-$87.14-smcs; Para-
mount-$67.84-smcs; Pelster,J--
$100.00-smcs;
Penworthy-$106.87-smcs; Pep
Co-$200.00-smcs; Perpetual
Plaques-$274.95-smcs; Phillips
66-$47.85-smcs; Platinum
Awards-$217.75-smcs, co; Platte
River Harley-$439.59-smcs; Platte
Valley Auto Mart-$44.35-smcs;
Platte Valley Com-
m.-$413.32-smcs; Pond,S--
$100.00-smcs;
Popchart-$33.45-smcs; Pot O'
Gold-$77.00-smcs; Potter,M-$10-
0.00-smcs; Ppesource3d.co,-$2-
60.50-smcs; Precision Lock-
er-$646.84-co; Presto-X-$143.-
00-smcs; Pump & Pan-
try-$63.54-smcs; Quil-
l-$678.17-smcs; Rasmussen Me-
chanical-$17,752.00-smcs; Ras-
mussen,K-$100.00-smcs; RDG
Planning & Design-$9,828.20-co;
Ready Mixed Con-
crete-$2,002.50-co;
Reams-$1,274.52-smcs,co;
Recreonics-$252.01-smcs;
Redbox-$2.14-smcs; Redman's
Shoes-$382.75-smcs;
Roesler,A-$67.40-smcs; Rutt's
Heating & A/C-$250.00-smcs; SA
Company-$26.75-smcs; Safety
Products-$126.49-smcs; Sandry
Fire-$87.00-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$13,539.04-smcs; Schindler El-
evator-$1,319.40-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$739.25-smcs;
Sheldon,D-$75.00-smcs; Shop To-
ro-$55.27-smcs; Shur-Co-$60-
5.78-smcs; Silverstone
-$5,155.92-smcs; Siteone Land-
scape-$1,783.95-smcs;
Smartsign-$2,073.08-smcs; Snap-
-On Tools-$161.50-smcs;
Snyder,M-$100.00-smcs; SOS
Portable Toilets-$235.00-smcs;
Southwest Solu-
tions-$940.33-smcs; Spangler
Candy-$282.00-smcs; Spec-
trum-$935.70-smcs; Sprinkler
Warehouse -$565.75-smcs;
Staab,J-$15.45-smcs; Sta-
ples-$23.58-smcs; State Electrical
Division-$329.00-smcs; Stehl,J--
$100.00-smcs; Steinbrink Land-
scaping-$3,395.76-smcs;
Stones,Z-$18.66-smcs; Stryker
Sales-$661.50-smcs;
Stuehm,A-$32.50-smcs;
Stuhr,M-$100.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Summit
Sign & Safety-$516.32-smcs; Sun-
belt Rentals-$310.45-smcs; Superi-
on-$7,764.56-smcs; Superior Sig-
nals-$1,974.99-smcs; Swanson,E-
-$65.95-smcs; Swanson,R-$1-
00.00-smcs; Swingset Mal-
l-$75.96-co; Target-$852.89-smcs;
Tech Soup-$156.00-smcs;
Teecoaiqldc-$53.24-smcs; Teller
Co. Sheriff-$424.80-smcs;
Tielke's-$53.43-smcs; Titan Ma-
chinery-$970.49-smcs; TLO Tran-
sunion-$119.60-smcs; Tool Nu-
t-$94.15-smcs; Tractor Sup-
ply-$849.35-smcs; Tri City Con-
crete-$5,523.13-co; Triple Crown
Products-$5,867.79-smcs;
Trobouth,B-$13.50-smcs;
Trugreen-$255.00-smcs;
Tuker,K-$200.00-smcs; Ul-
tra-Chem -$176.25-smcs; Union
Bank & Trust-$85,511.29-ps; Union
Pacific Railroad-$186.33-smcs;
Unique Manage-
ment-$196.90-smcs; UPS-$15-
9.30-smcs; USA Communica-
tions-$194.75-smcs; USGA Mem-
bership-$150.00-smcs;
USPS-$178.95- smcs;
Verizon-$8,271.64-smcs; Village
Payment-$97.85-smcs; Volvo
Trucks-$220.29-smcs; Wal-Ma-
rt-$2,345.45-smcs; Walters,C-$-
200.00-smcs; Warrington,D-$-
252.00-smcs; Wave Senior Learn-
ing-$60.00-smcs; WCI-$379.50-ps;
Web Network-$195.93-smcs; Web-
staurant Store-$368.20-smcs;
Wilco Life-$10.00-ps; Won-
dercheck,E-$11.35-smcs;
Xoom-$75.99-co; Yanda's--
$67.91-smcs; Zagg-$52.69-smcs;
Zimmerman Print-
ing-$119.31-smcs. Payroll ending
11/21/2020 -- $483,684.27. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $187.77 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set De-
cember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as
date and time for hearing on those
applications where applicable.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class C-123999 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Michael Freitag
submitted by Upper Room Brew-
ery, LLC dba Upper Room Brewery
located at 1540 West 56th Street,
Suite D.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the manager application
for Ryan Fitch submitted by Thirsty
Travelers, LLC dba McCue's Ne-
braska Taproom located at 2008
Avenue A in connection with their
Class CG-122435 liquor license.
6. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class C-124010 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Alissa Kern
submitted by B & B Research & In-
vestment LLC dba The Cup 1919
located at 12 East 21st Street.
7. Accept the bids received for
the construction of the Community
Tennis Facility and adopt Resolu-
tion No. 2020-188 awarding the bid
to Brown Construction in the
amount of $7,250,100.
8. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Part 2 Improvements;
31st Street from D Avenue to G Av-
enue and adopt Resolution No.
2020-189 awarding the bid to Dan
Roeder Concrete in the amount of
$948,280.50.
9. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Pedestrian
Hybrid Beacons involving work as-
sociated with the construction of
three (3) Pedestrian Hybrid Bea-
con's at 4-lane trail crossings at
11th Street, 30th Avenue, & 17th
Avenue and set the bid opening
date for December 15, 2020 at 2:00
p.m.
10. Approve the proposal to se-
lect an airport consultant in con-
nection with engineering services
for improvement projects at the
Kearney Regional and award the
proposal to Alfred Benesch and
Company.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-190 approving the Consultant
Agreement between Alfred
Benesch and Company and the
City of Kearney for Airport Improve-
ment Program Project in connec-
tion with the Taxilane Rehabilitation
and T-Hangars project at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-191 approving the Consultant
Agreement between Alfred
Benesch and Company and the
City of Kearney for Airport Improve-
ment Program Project in connec-
tion with the Parking Lot Expansion
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port.
13. Approve the Plans and
Specifications for the 2021 Part 1
Improvements; Rolling Hills Road
Bridge Repairs and set the bid
opening date for December 15,
2020, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
14. Approve the recommenda-
tion submitted by the Keno Appli-
cation Advisory Committee on the
allocation of COVID-19 Community
Betterment Grant Awards and
adopt Resolution No. 2020-192.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-193 approving the Construc-
tion Design and Oversight Agree-
ment with S2O Design and Engi-
neering for the continuation of
Phase II Enhancements of the
Kearney Water Trail.
16. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-194 approving Application for
Payment No. 1 in the amount of
$121,361.50 submitted by Mid-
lands Contracting, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2020 Part 6 Improvements for 22nd
Avenue and 6th Street in connec-
tion with Water District Nos.
2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-
tary Sewer Improvement District
No. 2020-528 (Bid A, Water/Se-
wer).
17. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-195 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing a decrease in the
amount of $9,202.90, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
7-Final in the amount of $19,497.36
and accept the Certificate of Sub-
stantial Completion submitted by
GD Concrete Construction and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2020 Sidewalk ADA Improvements
(also known as Community Devel-
opment Block Grant funded Side-
walk Replacement Project; Phase
2) for the project area of 2nd Ave-
nue to 5th Avenue and 16th Street
to 22nd Street.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, placed Ordinance
No. 8450 annexing the following: a
tract of land being part of the South
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 21, part of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the West Half
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
28, part of the East Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all
in Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,
Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the West Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and including all of those parts of
Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-
port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper
Avenue) and 56th Street, lying
within the above described lands
all in Buffalo County, Nebraska (l-
ocated South of 56th Street be-
tween the Kearney East Express-
way and Airport Road, West of Air-
port Road, North and West of
Cessna Street, West of Piper Ave-
nue, North of Patriot Boulevard,
East of Cherry Avenue and Kearney
East Expressway) on third and final
reading by title only. Ordinance
No. 8450 was read by title. By ma-
jority vote, Clouse absent, Ordi-
nance No. 8450 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
sent, granted permission to pay the
Open Account Claim in the amount
of $105,305.57 to Nebraska Public
Power District.
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
Council adjourned at 5:35 p.m.
RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF ONSITE IT INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Onsite IT INC.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 10420 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
5,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 per share, all of which shall
be common stock.
Todd M Kollars, Incorporator
