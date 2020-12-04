Legal notices: December 4, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at
the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on December 15, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
bridge girder repair, pavement re-
moval, reinforced pavement ap-
proach slab construction, sidewalk
replacement, and work incidental
thereto for 2021 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS; ROLLING HILLS
ROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS, and as-
sociated work as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2021 PART 1 IMPROVE-
MENTS; ROLLING HILLS ROAD
BRIDGE REPAIRS". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The project includes traffic con-
trol, preparation of existing bridge
abutments, precast concrete girder
repair, pavement removal, con-
struction of reinforced pavement
approach slabs, sidewalk replace-
ment, and associated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter,
Vice-President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons
will be received by City of Kearney,
at the office of the City Clerk, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time
on December 15, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, City staff
have cancelled in person bid open-
ings which generally occur in
Council Chambers at City Hall lo-
cated at 18 East 22nd Street in
Kearney. Instead, a GoToMeeting
teleconference event has been cre-
ated which will allow interested
parties to call in and listen to the
bid opening live. To listen to the bid
opening, please call (224) 501-3412
(Access code 773-693-677) at least
5 minutes prior to the scheduled
opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal the existing
Rapid Rectangular Flashing Bea-
con infrastructure and installing Pe-
destrian Hybrid Beacons at existing
trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th
Avenue, and 17th Avenue and all
other associated work as indicated
on the drawings and within the
specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2020 Pedestrian
Hybrid Beacons, Kearney,
Nebraska
Bids Received: December
15,2020, 2:00 p.m. Local
Time, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidd-
ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Shane King, Engi-
neer, at 402-458-5011 or email or
both.
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
l Olsson, 6415 2nd Ave-
nue, Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
l City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
l Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
l Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
l Master Builders of Iowa,
221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
7419089 - 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid
Beacons Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at The
Quality Inn located at 7838 S Hwy
281, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-
day, December 9, 2020, at 10:00
a.m. The purpose of the meeting is
to take care of the regular order of
business. An agenda for the meet-
ing, kept continually current, is
available for public inspection at
the District office during normal
business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE
Estate of Donald Buettner,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-182
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Carol Nesiba, whose address is
3324 E. Highway 24, Grand Island,
NE 68801, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 4, 2021, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
THOMAS A. WAGONER, #14361
Attorney for Applicants
1819 West North Front Street
Post Office Box 1585
Grand Island, NE 68802
Phone 308-382-4324
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF Eric A. Linnemeyer,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-181
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Diane Marty, whose address is 602
N. 6th Avenue, 101, Hastings, Ne-
braska, 68901, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 4, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
Zachary K. Gray, #27047
ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER &
BRANDT
Attorney for Applicant
P.O. Box 272
Minden, Ne 68959
30-832-2150
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Ktown
Invest LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 10420 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Todd Kollars, 10420 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The company is member-managed.
Dated: October 21, 2020
Todd Kollars, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Senior Ser-
vices Advisory Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
4:30 p.m. on December 7, 2020 at
the Peterson Senior Activity Center,
2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Senior
Services Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SPROUTS CHILDCARE LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Sprouts Childcare LLC.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE
68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE
68949.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 22, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members: Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege
NE.
