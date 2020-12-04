Legal notices: December 4, 2020

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE

68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Brittney A

Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE

68949.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-