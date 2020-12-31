 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 31, 2020

Legal notices: December 31, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-

tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-

ration, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Articles of

Incorporation as of December 10,

2020.

Article I. The name of the Corpo-

ration shall be:

Hirschfeld Family Foundation

Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President

ZNEZ D17,D21,D31

INVITATION TO BID FOR A

TANKER TRUCK

 

TO ALL BIDDERS:

The City of Minden is accepting

sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. on Jan-

uary 21, 2021 for a Tanker Truck

used by the Minden Volunteer Fire

Dept and then publicly opened and

read aloud in the Fire Hall meeting

room. Copies of the scope and

specifications may be obtained

from the office of the City Clerk,

City Hall, and can be contacted at

(308) 832-1820.

The City of Minden reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Minden.

Awards will be made to the lowest

responsible bidder. The quality of

the articles to be supplied, their

conformity with the specifications,

their suitability to requirements, de-

livery terms and guarantee clauses

shall be taken into consideration.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened.

ZNEZ D31,J6

 

NOTICE

 

The January business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Jan-

uary 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ D31,1t

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Lucas

Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 4111 4th

Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dean Batie,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.

Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1186.

Dated: December 22, 2020

Diane S. Haughton, Organizer

ZNEZ D31,J7,J14

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main West Lobby Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-

lane Professional Condominiums,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid

out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,

the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-

cording to the Declaration recorded

on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.

2007-565 pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Cooper Benjamin,

LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as

Trustor, and filed for record on May

25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.

2016-02977, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the above described real estate.

Bidders other than the Beneficiary

of the Trust Deed will need to bring

a cashier's check for $20,000.00

payable to Michael R. Snyder,

Trustee, in order to be eligible to

bid at the sale, and for the earnest

deposit to be paid by the highest

bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-

nest deposit checks will be re-

turned to bidders who do not hold

the highest bid at the close of the

sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31

