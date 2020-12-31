Legal notices: December 31, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-
tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-
ration, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Articles of
Incorporation as of December 10,
2020.
Article I. The name of the Corpo-
ration shall be:
Hirschfeld Family Foundation
Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President
INVITATION TO BID FOR A
TANKER TRUCK
TO ALL BIDDERS:
The City of Minden is accepting
sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. on Jan-
uary 21, 2021 for a Tanker Truck
used by the Minden Volunteer Fire
Dept and then publicly opened and
read aloud in the Fire Hall meeting
room. Copies of the scope and
specifications may be obtained
from the office of the City Clerk,
City Hall, and can be contacted at
(308) 832-1820.
The City of Minden reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Minden.
Awards will be made to the lowest
responsible bidder. The quality of
the articles to be supplied, their
conformity with the specifications,
their suitability to requirements, de-
livery terms and guarantee clauses
shall be taken into consideration.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened.
NOTICE
The January business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Jan-
uary 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Lucas
Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") shall
be considered organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska on
January 1, 2021, with an effective
time of 12:01 a.m. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 4111 4th
Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dean Batie,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.
Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1186.
Dated: December 22, 2020
Diane S. Haughton, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main West Lobby Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-
lane Professional Condominiums,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid
out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,
the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-
cording to the Declaration recorded
on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.
2007-565 pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Cooper Benjamin,
LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as
Trustor, and filed for record on May
25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.
2016-02977, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the above described real estate.
Bidders other than the Beneficiary
of the Trust Deed will need to bring
a cashier's check for $20,000.00
payable to Michael R. Snyder,
Trustee, in order to be eligible to
bid at the sale, and for the earnest
deposit to be paid by the highest
bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-
nest deposit checks will be re-
turned to bidders who do not hold
the highest bid at the close of the
sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
