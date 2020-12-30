 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 30, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: STETSON S REINICK

 

You are hereby notified that on

September 11, 2020 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Company filed a

Petition in the County Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI 20-1714 the object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of $5783.74 plus court

costs, attorney's fees and pre-ju-

dgement interest pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised statute Section

25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment

be entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

11th day of February, 2021 at the

BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &

ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

ZNEZ D30,J6,J13

 

