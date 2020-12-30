Legal notices: December 30, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: STETSON S REINICK
You are hereby notified that on
September 11, 2020 the Plaintiff,
General Collection Company filed a
Petition in the County Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI 20-1714 the object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of $5783.74 plus court
costs, attorney's fees and pre-ju-
dgement interest pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised statute Section
25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment
be entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
11th day of February, 2021 at the
BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &
ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
ZNEZ D30,J6,J13
