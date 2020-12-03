Legal notices: December 3, 2020

APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name BC Freightways.
Name of applicant, Brown Transfer
Company, LLC. Address 911 East
11th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
Applicant is a Limited Liability
Company. If other than an Individ-
ual, state under whose laws entity
was formed: Nebraska. Date of first
use of name in Nebraska, August
10, 2020. General nature of busi-
ness, Trucking company.
Trevor D. Aden, Applicant
ZNEZ D3,1t
LEGAL NOTICE
The December 2020 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Decem-
ber 9-10, 2020, in the Board Room
at NPPD's General Office, 1414
15th Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet December 9-10, in the Board
Room at the Columbus General Of-
fice.
The schedule for NPPD's De-
cember 2020 Board meeting is as
follows:
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9,
2020
Board Governance and Strate-
gic Planning Committee - 3:00
p.m.
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Board Governance and
Strategic Planning Committee
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10,
2020
Energy Supply Committee -
8:00 a.m.
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following En-
ergy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
December 10, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of December 10. Commit-
tee meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
December 9-10, 2020, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
s/live-streaming. The agenda for
the December 10, 2020, meeting
includes, among other matters: (1)
consideration of revised rates for
customers being provided whole-
sale electric service by NPPD un-
der the General Firm Power Service
(GFPS) Rate Schedule, the Green
Rate Schedule, the Large Cus-
tomer Market-Based Rate Sched-
ule, or the T-2 Transmission Serv-
ice Rate Schedule, which rate
schedules are proposed to become
effective for service provided on
and after February 1, 2021; (2) con-
sideration of revised rates for cus-
tomers being provided retail elec-
tric service by NPPD, along with a
new Residential Time-of-Use Rate
Schedule and a new Electric Vehi-
cle Public Charging Station Rate
Schedule, all of which are pro-
posed to become effective for serv-
ice provided on and after either
January 1, 2021, or February 1,
2021, depending on the specific
rate schedule; and (3) consideration
of a revised General Extension Pol-
icy for Retail Electric Services and
Facilities, proposed to become ef-
fective February 1, 2021.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ D3,1t
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, December 21, 2020, at
3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ D3,1t
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association.
Time: December 8th, 2020 at
7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Join Zoom Meeting
84230193754?pwd=OXppQmlHU0tYaTh6akZuVkVVd1ZzUT09
Meeting ID: 842 3019 3754
Passcode: 073947
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,84230193754#,,,,,,0#,,073947# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,84230193754#,,,,,,0#,,073947# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New
York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin-
gton D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 842 3019 3754
Passcode: 073947
Find your local number:
b1nA0T0W8
ZNEZ D3,1t
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
will be held on Tuesday, December
8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom
meeting. Said meeting will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Agenda for said meeting is kept
continuously current at the office of
the Buffalo County Clerk, but may
be modified up to 24 hours prior to
said meeting.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ N3,1t
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
December 9, 2020 via Conference
Call, at the Kearney Volunteer Fire
Department Station 1, 2211 A Ave,
Kearney Nebraska, Dial
308-233-3226 for access number.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
ZNEZ D3,1t
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Excel Appraisal Solutions
Name of Applicant:
Raptor Enterprises, Inc
Address: 3811 Central Ave,
Suite G,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon Filing
General nature of business:
Real Property Appraisal
ZNEZ D3,t1
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24,
2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on November 19, 2020.
Chairman McMullen announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted at the back of
the Board Room. County Clerk
Janice I. Giffin took all proceedings
hereinafter shown. Deputy County
Attorney Andrew Hoffmeister was
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the No-
vember 10, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following No-
vember 20, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIA-
TIONS FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A
- Advertisement; AP - Appropria-
tion; B - Bookmobile; C - Construc-
tion; CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cot-
tonmill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ
- Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I
- Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 260,670.95;
AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFEPREMIUMS 1,037.63; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE
RET 43,779.02; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS
113,861.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 5,075.07; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 87,511.97; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY DONATIONS 102.67; KATH-
LEEN A LAUGHLIN GARNISH
402.00; MADISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS 940.86; MADISON
NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 276.48;
MASSMUTUAL DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT DEFERRED COMP
1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT 1,200.00; PRIN-
CIPAL DENTAL 3,169.00; STATE
OF NE STATE TAXES 14,447.47;
VISION SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP
EYE 841.91.
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 56,782.46;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-
UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS EMPE RET 8,859.75;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER PRE-
MIUMS 2,815.00; FIRST CON-
CORD FLEX FUNDS 677.42;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL
TAXES 16,825.14; MADISON NA-
TIONAL PREMIUMS 161.40; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY
107.68; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT DEFERRED COMP 272.50;
NE CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUP-
PORT 342.00; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 992.44; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 2,524.86; VISION
SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE
219.30.
WEED DEPARTMENT NET PAYROLL 4,804.76; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07;BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS
33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 1,548.53; MADI-
SON NATIONALLT DISABILITY
3.34; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 45.72;
STATE OF NE STATE TAXES
241.93.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the County
Treasurer October 2020 Fund Bal-
ance report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
FROM 200 ROAD FUND TO 3800 RECOVERY ZONE BOND
PAYMENT FUND $ 199,951.75.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the October
2020 Community Action Partner-
ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the addition of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$220,000.00 for the Buffalo County
Treasurer at the Nebraskaland Na-
tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
The Board discussed the Christ-
mas holiday closing hours. Moved
by Higgins and seconded by Klein
to close the Buffalo County Offices
on December 24, 2020 at 12:00
P.M. (noon) and reopen the County
Offices on December 28, 2020 at
8:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Sheriff Neil Miller reported on the
process of reviewing the request
for proposals that were opened on
October 13, 2020 for the inmate
phone system. The committee that
reviewed the proposals will now go
back to negotiate a contract to be
recommended to this Board on De-
cember 22, 2020. No action was
taken.
On November 3, 2020 a general
election was held regarding lottery
in the form of KENO in Buffalo
County. Mike Nevrivy, Ryan Pala-
brica and Timothy Vogt discussed
the implementation processes. Af-
ter discussion, it was moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Klein
to accept the decision on the
KENO resolution and issuance of li-
cense(s) with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-52. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-52
WHEREAS, on November 3,
2020, a general election was held
on the referendum question as to
whether County of Buffalo, State of
Nebraska, should permit lotteries in
the form of KENO, as allowed by
Nebraska Law, and
WHEREAS, it is proper that this
court enact by Resolution a regula-
tory framework to regulate the op-
eration and licensure of KENO op-
erations.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT
RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF
BUFFALO COUNTY THAT THE
FOLLOWING BE ADOPTED BY
BUFFALO COUNTY:
KENO RESOLUTION FOR BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
I. DEFINITIONS
A. Act shall mean Nebraska
County and City Lottery Act.
B. Authorized sales outlet
shall mean the place where KENO
sales to the public are conducted.
C. County shall mean "County
of Buffalo, State of Nebraska",
commonly referred to as "Buffalo
County".
D. County Official means:
1. Any elected official of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
2. Any person appointed by
an elected official of Buffalo
County, Nebraska whose appoint-
ment is approved by the Buffalo
County Board of County Commis-
sioners.
E. Definitions shall be the
same as set out in Chapter 9 Neb-
.Rev.Stat., unless otherwise speci-
fically defined.
F. Governing Body shall mean
County of Buffalo, State of Ne-
braska, (Buffalo County, Nebraska)
and all of its employees, elected of-
ficials, and other persons, em-
ployed or authorized by law to act
on behalf of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. The Governing Body acts
through the Buffalo County Board
of County Commissioners and/or
any agent designated by that
Board to act on behalf of the Gov-
erning Body.
G. Immediate Family of a
member of the Governing Body
shall mean:
1. A person who is related to
the member or official by blood,
marriage, or adoption and resides
in the same household; or
2. A person who is claimed by
the member or official, or the
spouse of the member or official,
as a dependent for federal income
tax purposes.
II. LOTTERY; SALES OUTLET
LOCATIONS; APPROVAL RE-
QUIRED; QUALIFICATION
STANDARDS.
A. The lottery operator with
whom the Governing Body con-
tracts to conduct its lottery shall
not operate the lottery at a sales
outlet location other than the loca-
tion of the lottery operator without
prior approval of the sales outlet lo-
cation by the Governing Body. The
Governing Body shall approve or
disapprove each sales outlet loca-
tion and individual, sole proprietor-
ship, partnership, limited liability
company, or corporation which de-
sires to conduct the lottery at its
sales outlet location solely on the
basis of the qualification standards
prescribed in Division (B) of this
section. For locations approved by
the Governing Body, the
Chairperson of the County Board of
Commissioners shall be authorized
to perform all acts necessary to fa-
cilitate the conduct of business at
the authorized sales outlet location.
B. Any individual, sole proprie-
torship, partnership, limited liability
company, or corporation which
seeks to have its location approved
as an authorized sales outlet loca-
tion shall:
1. Obtain a retail liquor license
for consumption on the premises
pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. Chap-
ter 53, Article 1.
2. Not have been convicted
of, forfeited bond upon a charge of,
or pleaded guilty or nolo con-
tendere to any offense or crime,
whether a felony or a misde-
meanor, involving any gambling ac-
tivity or fraud, theft, willful failure to
make required payments or re-
ports, or filing false reports with a
governmental agency at any level.
3. Not have been convicted
of, forfeited bond upon a charge of,
or pleaded guilty or nolo con-
tendere to any felony other than
those described in Division (B)(2)
within the 10 years preceding the
filing of this application.
4. Not have had a gaming li-
cense revoked or canceled under
the Nebraska Bingo Act, the Ne-
braska County and City Lottery
Act, the Nebraska Lottery and Raf-
fle Act, or the Nebraska Pickle
Card Lottery Act.
5. Be fit, willing, and able to
properly provide the service pro-
posed in conformance with all pro-
visions and requirements of the Ne-
braska County and City Lottery Act
and the rules and regulations
adopted and promulgated pursuant
to the Act.
C. If the person seeking to have
its location approved as an author-
ized sales outlet location is a part-
nership, limited liability company or
corporation, the qualification stand-
ards shall apply to every partner of
such partnership, every member of
such limited liability company,
every officer of such corporation
and every stockholder owning
more than 10% of the stock of
such corporation.
D. The Governing Body shall no-
tify the Department of Revenue of
all approved lottery locations within
30 days of approval.
III. LOTTERY; PARTICIPATION,
RESTRICTIONS.
A. No person under 19 years
of age shall play or participate in
any way in the lottery established
and conducted by the municipality.
B. No owner or officer of a lot-
tery operator with whom the Gov-
erning Body contracts to conduct
its lottery shall play the lottery con-
ducted by the county. No em-
ployee or agent of the county, lot-
tery operator, or authorized sales
outlet location shall play the lottery
of the county for which he or she
performs work during such time as
he or she is actually working at
such lottery or while on duty.
C. Nothing shall prohibit the
following persons from playing the
lottery conducted by the county as
long as such person is 19 years of
age or older and such person is:
1. Any member of the Govern-
ing Body, a county official, or the
immediate family member or offi-
cial; or,
2. An owner or officer of an
authorized sales outlet location for
the county.
D. Nothing shall prohibit an
owner or officer of an authorized
sales outlet location for the county
from playing the lottery conducted
by the Governing Body as long as
such person is 19 years of age or
older:
E. No person, or employee or
agent of any person or the county,
shall knowingly permit an individual
under 19 years of age to play or
participate in any way in the lottery
conducted by Governing Body.
IV. HOURS OF OPERATION.
The hours of operation shall be the
same as the time limits for opera-
tion of the liquor license as allowed
by the Governing Body.
V. DUTIES OF GOVERNING
BODY. Officials of Buffalo County,
as designated in minutes of the
Buffalo County Board of County
Commissioners, acting through the
Chairperson of that Board, or his-
/her designee in writing, shall be re-
sponsible for the preparation of the
reports, accountings, and claims
for payment of any lottery tax as re-
quired by the State of Nebraska.
VI. AMENDMENT: The provi-
sions of this Resolution shall be
amendable by action of the County
Board of County Commissioners
by a majority vote of quorum pres-
ent at any regular meeting of that
Board.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
operator's designation with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-53. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-53
WHEREAS, on November 10,
2020, a general election was held
on the referendum question as to
whether County of Buffalo, State of
Nebraska, should permit lotteries in
the form of KENO, as allowed by
Nebraska Law, and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
has enacted a KENO Resolution for
KENO operations.
WHEREAS, there is a need
to designate an entity, licensed by
the State of Nebraska to be a
KENO operator for Buffalo County.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT
RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF
BUFFALO COUNTY THAT THE
FOLLOWING BE ADOPTED BY
BUFFALO COUNTY:
1. Hastings Keno, Inc., of
Hastings, Nebraska, possesses a
license issued by the State of Ne-
braska to conduct KENO lottery
operations in the State of Ne-
braska.
2. Hastings Keno, Inc., has
expressed an interest in conducting
KENO operations in the unincorpo-
rated areas of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
3. For purposes of, and sub-
ject to, the Nebraska Lottery Ac-
tion, Chapter 9, Neb.Rev.Stat.
Hastings Keno, Inc., shall be the
authorized and licensed KENO op-
erator in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
4. The Chairperson of this
Board shall be authorized to sign
all necessary documentation with
Hastings Keno, Inc., and/or the Ne-
braska Department of Revenue for
the fulfillment and carrying out of
the provisions of this Resolution.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Klein to approve the
KENO application for the issuance
of license with the following Reso-
lution 2020-54. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-54
WHEREAS, pursuant to Neb.
Rev. Stat. §23-104(6), the County
has the power to do all acts in rela-
tion to the concerns of the county
necessary to the exercise of its
corporate powers; and,
WHEREAS, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. §23-103, the pow-
ers of the County as a body are ex-
ercised by the County Board; and,
WHEREAS, Timothy Vogt doing
business as the Bull and Barrel
Pub, located at 15220 Highway
#30, Odessa, Nebraska, has ap-
plied to be a keno satellite location
for Hastings Keno, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation, and said application
paperwork is appropriate and rea-
sonable.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED, by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners that the
Chairman of this County Board is
hereby authorized and empowered
to sign the County Lottery Sales
Outlet Location Application of Bull
and Barrel Pub satellite location of
behalf of this Board and to perform
all other acts as are necessary to
effectuate this Resolution.
Chairman McMullen re-
viewed the following correspond-
ence. Nebraska Department of
Transportation (NDOT) sent the
monthly status report update on
the Poole South project. Buffalo
County CASA and Buffalo County
Economic Development sent thank
you notes for the support from Buf-
falo County. The Election Commis-
sioner, Lisa Poff, sent a complete
extract or copy of the Abstract of
Votes cast at the General Election
held on November 3rd, 2020. City
of Kearney sent notice of annexa-
tion of Oak Park Center Second
and the City of Kearney Planning
Commission Agenda. Merchant
McIntyre Associates sent a letter in
regards to a Free Federal Grants
Consultation. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items. Craig
Bennett reviewed the preliminary
plat amendments for The Greens at
Prairie Hills First.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
preliminary plat amendments for
The Greens at Prairie Hills First.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 10:04 A.M. for the
approval of the Greens at Prairie
Hills First Final Plat. Craig Bennett
reviewed the final plat and no one
else addressed the Board. Chair-
man McMullen closed the public
hearing at 10:06 A.M. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Reiter
to approve the Final Plat for "The
Greens at Prairie Hills First", filed
by Miller & Associates Consulting
Engineers, P.C., on behalf of High-
way 10 Development, L.L.C., for
property described as Part of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 36,
Township 11 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-55. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-55
WHEREAS, this Board has re-
ceived a request for Final Plat ap-
proval for The Greens at Prairie
Hills First, and
WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020,
Resolution 2020-24, this Board ac-
cepted and approved the prelimi-
nary plat The Greens at Prairie Hills
First, together with amendments to
that Resolution adopted on No-
vember 24, 2020.
WHEREAS, the plan of develop-
ment appears to be compliant with
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution, with the following sections
relaxed or included as specific re-
quirements:
1. Substitution of row of
postal boxes is allowed as substi-
tute for Postal Cluster Box Unit.
(Section 4.13)
2. The 1,320 foot block dis-
tance limitation is waived for the
block that abuts 220th Road and
Highway 10 (Section 4.06)
3. Access to 220th Road is
limited to solely to accessory struc-
tures and uses. All residences on
lots along 220th shall not have at-
tached garage entrance that ac-
cesses 220th Road and/or Highway
10. Accessory uses and structures
are allowed in yards abutting 220th
Road and Highway 10 so long as
the fifty (50) minimum yard setback
from street is obeyed.
WHEREAS, the developer has
made the required minimum im-
provements upon part of the land
sought to be subdivided, and
WHEREAS, the Developer has
entered into satisfactory agree-
ments with the county for contin-
ued road surface maintenance.
WHEREAS, the required mini-
mum improvements have been
completed on the land sought to
have final plat approval, and
WHEREAS, 220TH Road, which
is a section line open public road,
abuts the proposed subdivision on
its north side. The width of Prairie
Hills Road and A Avenue Place, af-
ter dedication, complies with mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution, and
WHEREAS, Highway 10, a State
Highway, with controlled access,
abuts the proposed subdivision on
its west side. There are no needed
dedications to right of way to High-
way 10 right of way.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that Buffalo
County, on a final basis, approves
the proposed The Greens at Prairie
Hills First, a subdivision being Part
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
36, Township 11 North, Range 16
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
containing 47.81 acres, more or
less.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to recess the regular meet-
ing of the Board of Commissioners
at 10:07 A.M. and reconvene as a
Board of Equalization. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and County Assessor
Ethel Skinner were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Corpus Christi
Carmelites for two 2005 Toyota
Camry's, a 2019 Dodge Van, a
2013 Ford Bus, a 2003 Ford Van, a
2012 Chevrolet Van, and a 2007
Ford Pickup. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal as
indicated on the application by
County Treasurer Sidwell for Chris-
tian Heritage Children's Home for a
2013 Honda Civic Sedan, a 2013
Honda Civic US LX 4 door sedan, a
2017 Honda Civic Sedan, and a
2017 Honda Accord LX (CVT).
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal
as indicated on the application by
County Treasurer Sidwell for Crane
River Theater Company Inc. for two
2015 Sharp Enclosed Cargo Trail-
ers. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for RYDE Transit
- Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska for a 2012 Chevy
Crew Cab, a 2014 Chevy G2500, a
2017 Chevrolet Express Van, two
2008 Chevy Uplanders, two 2010
Ford Expeditions, two 2014 Dodge
Grand Caravans, three 2010 Dodge
Grand Caravans, three 2014 Ford
Cutaways, three 2016 Ford Cuta-
ways, three 2018 Dodge Caravans,
five 2010 Ford Cutaways and six
2017 Ford E450 Cutaways. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister discussed a pending TERC
case and the necessity of hiring an
independent appraiser to determine
the 2020 valuation. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz
to hire Hendricksen Appraisal
Company to determine the as-
sessed value for tax year 2020.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:15 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent
John Maul was present for the fol-
lowing bid opening. Chairman
McMullen instructed County Clerk
Giffin to open and read aloud the
submitted bids for the Asphalt
Overlay Projects for 2020-2021.
Bids were submitted from Gary
Smith Construction Company Inc.
and Werner Construction, Inc. The
Road Committee and Highway Su-
perintendent will review the bids
and come back with recommenda-
tions at the next meeting on De-
cember 8, 2020.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to set a bid date of Decem-
ber 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. for Project
No. C10 (984) Sodtown Road and
C10 (1445) 145th Road. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the following
November 2020 vendor and elec-
tion vendor claims submitted by
the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter,
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
NOVEMBER VENDOR CLAIMS
GENERAL FUND
ABC DRUG MEDICAL 125.65; AD-
AMS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE
32.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTH MEDICAL
7,768.32; AG LAND ATV SERVICE
ALL AMERICAN SEWER & DRAIN
CLEANING SERVICE 250.00; ALL
CITY GARAGE DOOR REPAIR
347.00; ALL MAKES PARTS 369.28; AMAZON CAPITAL SER-
VICES EXPENSES 148.89; MANDI
J AMY REIMBURSE 45.00; APPLE
MARKET SUPPLIES 32.32; AT&T
MOBILITY TELE SVCS 694.48;
ATS SERVICE 398.23; AVCOMM
SOLUTIONS TELE EQ 546.4; B & S
CONCRETE CONCRETE
51,048.00; JAMIE BABUTZKE WIT-
NESS FEE 20.00; MICHAEL W
BALDWIN LEGAL 1,834.00; BRAD
W BIGELOWHEALTH BD 75.00;
BISHOP LAW LEGAL 5,385.00;
BRAD RODGERS MD MEDICAL
88.00; JONATHAN R BRANDT LE-
GAL 6,941.20; NATHAN BRECHT REIMBURSE 45.00; CHARLES
BREWSTER LEGAL 5,317.50; D.
BRANDON BRINEGAR REIM-
BURSE 19.73; JERRY BRUMELS WITNESS FEE 29.20; BRUNER
FRANK SCHUMACHER LEGAL 11,807.14; BSK HOLDINGS RENT 210.00; BUFFALO CO AT-
TORNEY DUBBING FEES 710.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-
FICE REIMBURSE 164.67; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS EXPENSES 1,207.18; BUF-
FALO CO COURT COURT COSTS
4,700.66; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF FEES 2,897.91; DORIS BURBY TRANSCRIPT 366.70; MICHAEL D
CARPER LEGAL 977.60; RYAN C
CARSON REIMBURSE 45.00;
CASH WA DISTRIBUTING SUP-
PLIES 164.40; CEIA USA PARTS 1,282.00; CENTRAL MEDIATION
CENTER JUVENILE SVCS 600.00;
CENTRAL NE CREMATION AU-
TOPSY 2,900.00; CENTRAL NE
RENTALS RENT 330.00; CENTRAL
NE REPORTING TRANSCRIPT
371.60; CENTRAL NE VETERANS
MEMORIAL BUDGET 25,000.00;
CENTURY LUMBER CENTER
SUPPLIES 43.20; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULTING, LLC CON-
SULTING 1,050.00; CHARM-TEX
INC SUPPLIES 7,214.16; CHAR-
TER COMMUNICATIONS TELE
SVC 468.65; CHARTER COMMU-
NICATIONS INTERNET SVCS
126.68; CHEROKEE BUILDING
MATERIALS, INC SUPPLIES
17.50; CHI HEALTH GOOD SA-
MARITAN MEDICAL 2,099.11;
JENNIFER CHURCH REIMBURSE
45.00; TAYLOR CISNEROS WIT-
NESS FEE 20.00; CITY OF KEAR-
NEY UTILITIES 3,023.12; CITY
OF KEARNEY EXPENSES
117,349.34; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT COURT COSTS
3,386.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT FEES 213.86;
CLERK OF THE SUPREME COURT COURT COSTS 126.00; CLEVE-
NGER PROPANE FUEL 115.00;
COMFY BOWL EQUIP 400.00;
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT
FOOD SVCS 25,829.89; COPYCAT
PRINTING PRINTING 98.00; CUL-
LIGAN SVC 506.50; CVSOAN
DUES 110.00; DAN'S SANITATION SVC 15.00; DENNISE DANIELS
REIMBURSE 45.00; DAS ST AC-
COUNTING SVC 41.60; DAS
STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL NET-
WORK SVCS 1,340.00; DASH
MEDICAL GLOVES SUPPLIES
2,128.80; DAWSON CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE 84.00;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT UTILITES 2,265.91; DA-
MON DEEDS REIMBURSE 45.00;
DESIGNER CRAFT WOODWORK-
ING CABINETS 4,788.00; DE-
WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW LEGAL 4,329.00; DMILACO
SPORTS SUPPLIES 225.00;
DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE
133.21; DOWHY TOWING & RE-
COVERY TOWING 841.95; DRIVE-
-IN STORAGE STORAGE 30.00;
DUGAN PRINTING & PROMO-
TIONS PRINTING 1,748.00;
BRANDON J. DUGAN REIM-
BURSE 13.66;EAKES SUPPLIES 3,596.15; SHAWN EATHERTON REIMBURSE 45.00; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10
TECH SUPPORT 20,093.75; EGAN
SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,054.32;
ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFT-
WARE PRINTING 10,996.64; ELN,
LLC RENT 210.00; ENT PHYSI-
CIANS KEARNEY MEDICAL
81.12; ESCHAT SUBSCRIPTION
73.12; FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL 101.10; MARSHA
FANGMEYER, ESQ. LEGAL 6,850.00; FARMERS COOPERA-
TIVE FUEL 63.33; PAUL FAR-
RELL REIMBURSE 45.00; KARI
FISK REIMBURSE 45.00;
BRENDA FLETCHER WITNESS
FEE 121.20; FRANKLIN CO SHER-
IFF SVC FEE 39.78; FRONTIER TELE SVCS 5,007.94; FYE LAW
OFFICE LEGAL 6,289.75; GALLS,
LLC EQUIP 672.41; GARCIA CLIN-
ICAL LABORATORY MEDICAL
10.00; JAN GIFFIN REIMBURSE
52.67; GOVERNMENT FORMS &
SUPPLIES SUPPLIES 110.00;
GRAHAM TIRE SERVICE 49.16;
ZACHARY K GRAY LEGAL 82.50;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MEDICAL 1,007.59; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-
OGY MEDICAL 116.32; HALL
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVCS FEE 94.28; ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER REIMBURSE 45.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING SUPPLIES 518.99;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL TRANSPORT 325.00; LISA
R HUERTA REIMBURSE 45.00; IN-
TELLICOM COMPUTER EMAIL
FILTER 432.00; INTERSTATE ALL
BATTERY CENTER BATTERIES
71.60; JIM JACOBS REIM-
BURSE 21.62; JACOBSEN ORR
LAW LEGAL 7,420.60; JOHNSON
CO SHERIFF SVCS FEE 20.42;
JUSTICE WORKS SUBSCRIPTION 262.00; KEARNEY HOUSING
AGENCY RENT 494.00;
KEARNEY HUB PUBLISHING
2,487.93; KEARNEY PLAZA
TOWNHOMES RENT 250.00;
KEARNEY TOWING TOWING
100.00; KEARNEY WINNELSON PARTS 51.72; NELLY KEHL WITNESS FEE 20.00; KELLY KEN-
NEDY REIMBURSE 25.00; ROB-
ERT KHAYAT RENT 330.00; NICK
KILLOUGH REIMBURSE 45.00;
KING RENTALS RENT 250.00;
JENNIFER KISSEE WITNESS FEE 20.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP LEGAL
677.50; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS MAINTENANCE 3,110.03;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER
COPIER LEASE 3,210.20; DOUG
KRAMER REIMBURSE 45.00; DR
ANGELA KRATOCHVIL-STAVA
WITNESS FEE 20.00; KRONOS
MAINTENANCE 1,153.41; LAN-
CASTER CO SHERIFF SVC FEE
8.42; DR MICHAEL LAWSON HEALTH BD 75.00; PATRICK LEE REIMBURSE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS
RISK SUBSCRIPTION 25.00;
LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ LEGAL
3,620.63; LINCOLN CO SHERIFF SVC FEE 57.19; LOCATION TECH-
NOLOGIES MAP SUPPORT
388.00; STEPHEN G LOWE LEGAL 1,406.25; LYON FAMILY DEN-
TISTRY MEDICAL 347.00; JOHN
MARSH REIMBURSE 45.00; LYNN
MARTIN REIMBURSE 45.00; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES
19.97; SHARON MAULER REIM-
BURSE 45.00; JENNIFER R MC-
CARTER REPORTING TRAN-
SCRIPT 1,587.75; ANGELA
MCILNAY REIMBURSE 48.30;
MICHAEL MEFFERD REIM-
BURSE 45.00; MENARDS SUP-
PLIES 663.27; MICROFILM IMAG-
ING EQUIPMENT 682.00; MID-
WEST CONNECT MAIL 7,418.69;
MIPS SUPPLIES 6,321.72; MIR-
ROR IMAGE MAINTENANCE
770.40; MISKO SPORTS UNI-
FORM 100.00; TIM MONINGER REIMBURSE 22.43; MOTOROLA
SOLUTIONS EQ 197.10; JERAD
MURPHY REIMBURSE 34.15; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE TELE
SVCS 331.88; NE HEALTH & HU-
MAN SVCS PATIENT SVCS
2,152.26; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-
RENSIC PATHOLOGY 5,666.00;
NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TUTILITIES 750.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST UTILITIES
17,878.65; NE STATE BAR ASSO-
CIATION DIRECTORIES 80.00; NE-
BRASKA.GOV COPIES
37.00;OPTK NETWORKS INTER-
NET SVC 615.00; NENA DUES
700.00; KRISTI NEWMAN REIM-
BURSE 51.06; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY UTILITIES 1,458.69;
O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-
INGER TRANSPORT 650.00;
O'KEEFE ELEVATOR MAINTE-
NANCE 448.93; JASON BARENT SVCS 2,300.00; OVERHEAD
DOOR CO OF KEARNEY EQUIP
100.00; KENNETH OWEN WIT-
NESS FEE 20.00; PARKER
GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE LEGAL 1,244.75; NATE PEARSON REIMBURSE 45.00; PELL REPOR-
TING TRANSCRIPT 3,659.20;
PRAIRIE VIEW APARTMENTS
RENT 290.00; QUADIENT LEAS-
ING EQ RENTAL 213.60; QUILL
CORP SUPPLIES 1,314.09; KANE
M RAMSEY REIMBURSE 45.00;
RAVENNA SANITATION SVCS 795.00; RAYNOR GARAGE
DOORS REPAIRS 248.00;
REDMAN'S SHOES UNIFORM
55.00; ILENE RICHARDSON RE-
TIREMENT 14.00; RUDOLPH LAW LEGAL 2,190.50; RYAN SAALFELD REIMBURSE 45.00; CONNIE S
SCHUMAN TRANSCRIPT 554.75;
KIRK SCOTT REIMBURSE 45.00;
SCOTTS BLUFF CO SHERIFF SVC
FEE 18.20; SHERWIN WILLIAMS
SUPPLIES 917.36; SHREDDING
SOLUTIONS SHREDDING 45.00;
MICHELLE D SNIDER RENT
290.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC EQ RENTAL 1,000.00; SNYDER,
HILLIARD & COCHRAN LEGAL
1,862.50; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED
CORPORATION MAINT
10,700.40;SOLID WASTE AGENCY
LANDFILL LANDFILL 6.00; STAMM
ROMERO & ASSOC LEGAL
10,946.31; SARA STAUFFER WITNESS FEE 20.00; STEINBRINK
LANDSCAPING REPAIRS
3,649.85; STETSON BUILDING
PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 1,525.00;
THOMAS S STEWART LEGAL
2,974.35; STITCH 3 UNIFORM
38.00; SURVEYMONKEY SVC
336.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK LE-
GAL 1,517.23; ELF ENTERPRISES EQ 1,520.00; THE CHANGE COM-
PANIES EDUCATION
2,088.20;THE LOCKMOBILE DUP
KEYS 5.45; THOMSON REUTERS
- WEST SUBSCRIPTION 452.16;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST
SUBSCRIPTION 2,981.13; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST SUBSCRIP-
TION 635.69; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST SUBSCRIPTION
516.71;THURSTON HEATING &
AIR SERVICE16,637.00; TRI
COUNTY GLASS SUPPLIES
9,324.00; TURNER BODY SHOP TOWING 55.00;REBECCA TVRDIK
ANDERSON LEGAL 2,025.00;
TYE & ROWLING LEGAL 2,869.90;
U.S. BANK EXPENSES
20,254.31; USA COMMUNICA-
TION INTERNET 723.90;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC
GPS 32.38;VERIZON WIRELESS -
VSAT TELE SVC 50.00; VERIZON
WIRELESS PHONE SVC 832.03;
VERIZON WIRELESS CELL SVCS 892.24; VERIZON WIRELESS TELE
SVC 1,457.03; VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK INTERNET SVC 262.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER UTILITIES
19.50; VILLAGE UNIFORM UNI-
FORM 72.36; VOIGT LAW OFFICE LEGAL 325.00; WALDINGER
CORP MAINTENANCE 19,606.51;
WALGREEN CO MEDICAL
3,090.00; WALGREENS MEDICAL 25.49; WEBSTER CO SHERIFF SVC FEE 30.10; WELLS FARGO EXPENSES 427.03; WELLS
FARGO EXPENSES 308.69; WELLS
FARGO EXPENSES 940.71; WELLS
FARGO EXPENSES 405.96;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES
114.89; MELISSA L WILLIS REIMBURSE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH REIMBURSE 50.00; WJE CON-
SULTING CONSULTING 1,764.00;
WPCI SVC 47.50; MELANIE R
YOUNG REIMBURSE 45.00; KEN
YOUNT REIMBURSE 35.08; ERIC
ZIKMUND REIMBURSE 45.00;
ROGER GRUWELL RENT 250.00;
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE REPAIRS
1,039.81; ALL MAKES AUTO
PARTS 918.21; ARNOLD MOTOR REPAIRS 1,456.59; BOSSELMAN
ENERGY FUEL 453.03;
CARQUEST AUTO REPAIRS
3,173.21; CHS AGRI SERVICE
FUEL 94.77; CFP-C-T FUEL
48.14; COMFY BOWL EQUIP
85.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL EQUIP 270.76; CORNHUSKER
CLEANING SUPPLIES 162.24;
CUMMINS SALES AND SERVICE REPAIRS 536.62; CURLY'S RADI-
ATOR SERVICE SVC 97.00; EAKES SUPPLIES 132.70; FAMILY PRAC-
TICE MEDICAL 310.00; FARM
PLAN REPAIRS 2,462.64; FARM-
ERS CO-OP FUEL 238.88; FAS-
TENAL CO EQUIP 26.46; FRIESEN
AUTO REPAIRS 165.36; GAR-
RETT TIRES TIRES 2,369.15;
GLASS DOCTOR REPAIR
1,176.92; JACK LEDERMAN CO
SUPPLIES 11.69; KEARNEY HUB
PUBLISHING 82.72 KELLY SUP-
PLY REPAIRS 492.44 KIMBALL
MIDWEST REPAIRS 352.76;
KONECRANES REPAIRS 140.00;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SUPPLIES
1,282.91; MASTERS TRUE VALUE REPAIRS 95.90; MATHESON
TRI-GAS SUPPLIES 258.10; MEN-
ARDS SUPPLIES 479.71; MILLER
& ASSOCIATES ENGINEERING
4,432.50; MOHAWK RESOURCES EQUIP 673.81;NSG LOGISTICS
GRAVEL 16,218.54; NE TRUCK
CENTER INC REPAIRS 910.94;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TION RADIO MAINT 753.96;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR EQUIP 914.70; THE RA-
VENNA NEWS PUBLISHING
46.20; ROADRUNNER TIRE RE-
PAIRS 605.00; SAHLING
KENWORTH REPAIRS 116.32;
SAPP BROS PETRO OIL
4,120.50; TRUCK CENTER CO RE-
PAIRS 615.78; U.S. BANK EX-
PENSES 438.81; UNION PACIFIC
RAILROAD REPAIRS 77.86; VER-
MEER HIGH PLAINS REPAIRS
609.00; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES 15.98; WPCI SVC
266.25;
VISTOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU
EXPENSES 42,056.00;
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-
REAU EXPENSES 42,056.00;
DEEDS PRESERVATION & MOD-
ERNIZATION
MIPS INC. PRESERVATION
249.00;
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MEDICAL 190,296.57; HM LIFE
MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT STOP LOSS INS 47,277.48;
VETERANS RELIEF FUND
COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND EXPENSES 3,435.60;
INHERITANCE TAX BUFFALO
COUNTY CLERK REIMBURSE
208.50; GALLAD GROUP INC EQUIP 40,060.00;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK SVCS 1,894.98;
CENTURYLINK TELE SVCS
84.00; FRONTIER TELE SVCS
1,539.03; FRONTIER COMMUNI-
CATIONS CORP TELE SVCS
318.38; LANGUAGE LINE SER-
VICES TELE SVCS 26.04; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONETELE SVCS 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS EQUIP 1,491.17; USA
COMMUNICATION INTERNET
281.00;
NOVEMBER ELECTION
VENDOR CLAIMS
GENERAL FUND
HEATH L AHRENS E ELECTION 141.13; J ROGER AN-
DERSON E ELECTION 169.38;
JIMMI ANN ANDERSON E ELEC-
TION 348.18; JODENE L BALDWIN E ELECTION 542.50; CARLOS E
BARRON E ELECTION 156.63; REX
A BAUER E ELECTION 154.19;
WILLIAM H BEBB E ELECTION
154.19; JANET S BEERBOHM E ELECTION 159.06; WHITNEY M
BENNE E ELECTION 25.00; VICKI
K BISSELL E ELECTION 154.19;
KAREN J BOHAC E ELECTION
166.75; KATHERINE SCOTT
BOKENKAMP E ELECTION
154.19; PATRICIA L BOWIE E
ELECTION 136.50; AIDEN
BRANDT E ELECTION 30.00; JAN
L BRANDT E ELECTION 156.63;
JONATHAN R BRANDT E ELEC-
TION 165.26; SADIE M BRANDT E ELECTION 153.91
HOWARD L BRAYTON E ELEC-
TION 25.00; JOE BRAYTON E
ELECTION 188.09; LINDA C BRO-
DINE E ELECTION 226.85; BETH
BRYAN E ELECTION 159.06;
KRISTY L BUCHMEIER E ELEC-
TION 183.44; DEBORAH JO
BUNGER E ELECTION 156.63;
GEORGIA L BYRN E ELECTION
134.37; ROBERT D BYRN E ELEC-
TION 190.97; DONNA I CARSON E ELECTION177.25; CARTER
GETZ E ELECTION 30.00;
HEATHER M CHACON E ELEC-
TION 156.63; CHERYL A CLARK E ELECTION 156.63;GARY D CLARK E ELECTION156.63; MELISSA L
DAUEL E ELECTION 87.75; CON-
NIE DE JONGE E ELECTION
174.63; KELLY S DEWEESE E ELECTION 175.95; DOUGLAS
CHRISTOPHER DRAKE E ELEC-
TION 146.79; JAMES L DUBAS E ELECTION 161.50; LISA M
DUNN E ELECTION 154.19; MAR-
GARET L EAGER E ELECTION
25.00; VICKI K EGGEN E ELEC-
TION 151.75; DAYNA L EICHHOLZ E ELECTION 126.75; MAXINE C
ERPELDING E ELECTION 163.94;
AARON G ESTES E ELEC-
TION156.63; DOROTHY J FARN-
HAM-TRIMBLE E ELEC-
TION138.94; GARY R FEIND E ELECTION 166.75; BARBARA J
FIRME E ELECTION166.38; KATH-
LEEN M FISHER E ELECTION
169.38; CLARISSA K FITZGERALD
E ELECTION 96.52; KATHRYN J
FITZGERALD E ELECTION 160.52;
ROBERT F FITZGERALD E ELEC-
TION148.33; ABIGAIL JOY FONG
E ELECTION 156.63; BARBARA J
FRISKOPP E ELECTION 154.19;
JAMES L FRUHLING E ELEC-
TION151.75; JAN L FRUHLING E ELECTION 154.19; KIM K GEI-
SER E ELECTION 134.06; ELLEN
L GEIST E ELECTION 161.50;
MARY L GEORGE E ELECTION 172.00; JERRY W GLOYSTEIN E ELECTION 154.19; LANA L
GOSCH E ELECTION 154.19; THE-
RESA M HAGGE E ELECTION 166.38; REMA J. HEMMERLING E ELECTION 161.50; CAROL M
HERRON E ELECTION 156.63;
JACK L HILD E ELECTION 154.19; DANIE HILTON E ELEC-
TION 71.88; TERESA A
HONGSERMEIER E ELECTION 149.31; MARIA J JANKE E ELECTION 131.63; SUSAN E
JASNOCH E ELECTION 129.19;
CHELSEA LYNNE JENSEN E
ELECTION 156.63; PAMELA J
JOHN E ELECTION 235.25; ROB-
ERT L JOHNSON E ELECTION 156.63; DARLA J JUHL E ELEC-
TION 154.19; LORAINE KEEHN E ELECTION 154.19; JUNE L KEN-
TON E ELECTION 156.63; LARRY
L KENTON E ELECTION156.63;
MYRA E KING E ELEC-
TION176.83; TALERA MARIE KIN-
SEY E ELECTION 156.63; LEANN
KLEIN E ELECTION 219.63; KA-
REN I KOLLARS E ELECTION
185.79; DEBRA J KRATOCHVIL E ELECTION 154.19; MARLENE
KRIHA E ELECTION 166.38; HEIDI
L LA CLAIR E ELECTION 149.31;
LACLAIR, CARROLL E ELECTION
78.63; MARGARET A LANDON E ELECTION 166.75; LAUREN
KOHTZ E ELECTION 30.00 BAR-
BARA J LINDNER E ELECTION 142.00; LARRY E LINDNER E ELECTION 25.00; ELIZABETH
LOCKHORN E ELECTION 149.31;
PATRICIA M LOEFFELHOLZ E ELECTION 221.71;JUDY LUM-
BARD E ELECTION 163.94;
BROOKE NICOLE LUNDELL E ELECTION151.75; VONDA K
LUNDELL E ELECTION 174.48;
TRISTAN MAIHLAN E ELECTION 30.00; DEANNA D MALZACHER E ELECTION 154.19; DIANA L
MARLATT E ELECTION
166.75;TIANNA MARTIN E ELEC-
TION 30.00; ERDLEY S MATTE-
SON E ELECTION 25.00; SETH
DOUGLAS MAVIGLIANO E ELEC-
TION 156.63; JEANNE M MAY E ELECTION 184.91; ANN T
MCGOWAN E ELECTION 180.31;
KYLA A MCGREGOR E ELEC-
TION 163.94;CINDRA C MCNIEL E ELECTION 169.38; LARRY W MI-
CHAEL-RUSH E ELEC-
TION172.73; ROSALEE M MICKE-
LSEN E ELECTION 136.50; JUDY
I MILLER E ELECTION 156.63;
JARRETT MOORE E ELECTION 30.00; JEAN M MOORE E ELEC-
TION 216.35; LARRY D
MUEGGENBERG E ELECTION 25.00; CONNIE R NELSEN E
ELECTION 151.75; ALISON L NEL-
SON E ELECTION 159.06; AN-
GELA R NELSON E ELECTION
154.19; LINDA J NELSON E ELEC-
TION 154.19; LISA M NEUHEISEL E ELECTION 181.00; DEBRA S
NICHOLS E ELECTION 164.13;
EMMA L NICHOLS E ELECTION 154.19; ANNALYSE JAIME LIN
NILES E ELECTION 156.63; KEN-
DRA L NOLLER E ELECTION 162.24; LAUREN M O'BRIEN E ELECTION 124.31; CARLA L
OGORZOLKA E ELECTION 177.75; KYLEE DANIELE OLSON E ELECTION 129.19; KATHRYN A
OLSUFKA E ELECTION 25.00; BONNIE PABIAN E ELEC-
TION 149.31; JOANNE M PAITZ E ELECTION 203.55; ANN MARIE
PARK E ELECTION 25.00; DA-
NETTE K PECK E ELECTION 156.63; MIKE PECK E ELECTION 156.63; DEBORAH LEE POGGIOLI E ELECTION 154.19; JOSEPH A
POGGIOLI JR E ELECTION 167.83; JULIA LEE POGGIOLI E ELECTION 435.00 KAREN R
PROSOSKI E ELECTION 154.19;
DEBORA L QUINN E ELECTION 154.19; KATHRYN J RAYBURN E ELECTION 193.20; THOMAS K
RAYBURN E ELECTION 161.50; GWENDOLYN REITER E ELECTION 177.25; KAREN R RE-
ITER E ELECTION 198.25; DANIEL
THOMAS RHEOME E ELECTION 25.00; DEE M RISKOWSKI E ELECTION 134.06; JODY L
RISKOWSKI E ELECTION 159.06; KIMBRA L ROBERTS E ELECTION 154.98; MARGIE R RU-
DER E ELECTION 154.19; CYN-
THIA A RYAN E ELECTION 151.75; CHERYL E SCAR-
BOROUGH E ELECTION 156.63;
JANENE K SCHAKE E ELECTION
201.25; RONALD J SCHNEIDER E ELECTION 154.19; ANDREA T
SCHROEDER E ELECTION 161.50; CATHY JEAN
SCHROEDER E ELECTION 154.19; IRMA M SCHROEDER E ELECTION 221.78; SHARON K
SCHUKEI E ELECTION 166.38;
MARGUERITE F SCHUSTER E ELECTION 166.38; SHEILA L
SCOTT E ELECTION 159.06; ROB-
ERT M SCRIVEN E ELECTION 166.38; JOYCE A SEARS E ELECTION 149.31; MARGARET E
SEIDLITZ E ELECTION 156.63;
SANAE N SHEA E ELECTION 159.06; JUDITH G SHELDON E ELECTION 163.94; DIANA J
SHUBERT E ELECTION 166.38;J-
UDITH M SICKLER E ELECTION 159.06; ELAINE J SLUTI E ELEC-
TION 159.06; CANDY B SMITH E ELECTION 163.94; JONATHAN
D SORENSEN E ELECTION
156.63; LEON E STALL E ELEC-
TION 154.19; EVELYN K STITTLE E ELECTION 149.31; CONNIE L
SUTHERLAND E ELECTION 159.06; STEPHANIE L SWINNEA E ELECTION 161.67; JANICE
TAUBENHEIM E ELECTION 129.19; KARI L TAUBENHEIM E ELECTION 134.06; KAY I THOMP-
SON E ELECTION 161.50; RE-
BECCA S THORNTON E ELEC-
TION 154.19; THOMAS W TYE II E ELECTION 159.99; JENNIFER J
VOLKMER E ELECTION 25.00;
NANCY J WEBER E ELEC-
TION159.06; ASHLEY MARIE
WEETS E ELECTION 120.06;
CAROL J WHITESEL E ELECTION 154.19; DAVID A WIEBE E ELEC-
TION 25.00; KARLA M WILD E ELECTION 159.06; WALLIS
WOODROW WIMBERLEY E ELECTION 156.63; HOWARD
WONG E ELECTION 151.75;
BRIDGET J WORM E ELECTION
159.06; ANNETTE WOZNIAK E ELECTION 25.00; AARON K
WRIGHT E ELECTION 156.63;
THERESA A YAW E ELECTION 154.19; JONATHAN L YENDRA E ELECTION 146.88; GLORIA J
ZELLER E ELECTION 146.88;
MARILYN S ZIMMER E ELECTION 146.88; CLAYTON ZIMNIAK E ELECTION 100.00;
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. Jason Wozniak
addressed the Board to voice his
concerns regarding current zoning
regulations as they pertain to front
yards and accessory use.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:32 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December
8, 2020.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chariman
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
Janice I Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(Seal)
ZNEZ D3,1t
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main West Lobby Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-
lane Professional Condominiums,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid
out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,
the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-
cording to the Declaration recorded
on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.
2007-565 pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Cooper Benjamin,
LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as
Trustor, and filed for record on May
25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.
2016-02977, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the above described real estate.
Bidders other than the Beneficiary
of the Trust Deed will need to bring
a cashier's check for $20,000.00
payable to Michael R. Snyder,
Trustee, in order to be eligible to
bid at the sale, and for the earnest
deposit to be paid by the highest
bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-
nest deposit checks will be re-
turned to bidders who do not hold
the highest bid at the close of the
sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!