Legal notices: December 3, 2020

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

 

Trade Name BC Freightways.

Name of applicant, Brown Transfer

Company, LLC. Address 911 East

11th Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

Applicant is a Limited Liability

Company. If other than an Individ-

ual, state under whose laws entity

was formed: Nebraska. Date of first

use of name in Nebraska, August

10, 2020. General nature of busi-

ness, Trucking company.

Trevor D. Aden, Applicant

ZNEZ D3,1t

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The December 2020 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Decem-

ber 9-10, 2020, in the Board Room

at NPPD's General Office, 1414

15th Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet December 9-10, in the Board

Room at the Columbus General Of-

fice.

The schedule for NPPD's De-

cember 2020 Board meeting is as

follows:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9,

2020

Board Governance and Strate-

gic Planning Committee - 3:00

p.m.

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Board Governance and

Strategic Planning Committee

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10,

2020

Energy Supply Committee -

8:00 a.m.

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following En-

ergy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

December 10, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of December 10. Commit-

tee meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

December 9-10, 2020, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-u-

s/live-streaming. The agenda for

the December 10, 2020, meeting

includes, among other matters: (1)

consideration of revised rates for

customers being provided whole-

sale electric service by NPPD un-

der the General Firm Power Service

(GFPS) Rate Schedule, the Green

Rate Schedule, the Large Cus-

tomer Market-Based Rate Sched-

ule, or the T-2 Transmission Serv-

ice Rate Schedule, which rate

schedules are proposed to become

effective for service provided on

and after February 1, 2021; (2) con-

sideration of revised rates for cus-

tomers being provided retail elec-

tric service by NPPD, along with a

new Residential Time-of-Use Rate

Schedule and a new Electric Vehi-

cle Public Charging Station Rate

Schedule, all of which are pro-

posed to become effective for serv-

ice provided on and after either

January 1, 2021, or February 1,

2021, depending on the specific

rate schedule; and (3) consideration

of a revised General Extension Pol-

icy for Retail Electric Services and

Facilities, proposed to become ef-

fective February 1, 2021.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ D3,1t

 

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, December 21, 2020, at

3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ D3,1t

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association.

 

Time: December 8th, 2020 at

7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

84230193754?pwd=OXppQmlHU0tYaTh6akZuVkVVd1ZzUT09

Meeting ID: 842 3019 3754

Passcode: 073947

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,84230193754#,,,,,,0#,,073947# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,84230193754#,,,,,,0#,,073947# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New

York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin-

gton D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 842 3019 3754

Passcode: 073947

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

b1nA0T0W8

 

ZNEZ D3,1t

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meeting of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

will be held on Tuesday, December

8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom

meeting. Said meeting will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

Agenda for said meeting is kept

continuously current at the office of

the Buffalo County Clerk, but may

be modified up to 24 hours prior to

said meeting.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ N3,1t

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

December 9, 2020 via Conference

Call, at the Kearney Volunteer Fire

Department Station 1, 2211 A Ave,

Kearney Nebraska, Dial

308-233-3226 for access number.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ D3,1t

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Excel Appraisal Solutions

Name of Applicant:

Raptor Enterprises, Inc

Address: 3811 Central Ave,

Suite G,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon Filing

General nature of business:

Real Property Appraisal

ZNEZ D3,t1

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24,

2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on November 19, 2020.

Chairman McMullen announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted at the back of

the Board Room. County Clerk

Janice I. Giffin took all proceedings

hereinafter shown. Deputy County

Attorney Andrew Hoffmeister was

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the No-

vember 10, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following No-

vember 20, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIA-

TIONS FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A

- Advertisement; AP - Appropria-

tion; B - Bookmobile; C - Construc-

tion; CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cot-

tonmill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ

- Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I

- Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 260,670.95;

AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFEPREMIUMS 1,037.63; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE

RET 43,779.02; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS

113,861.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 5,075.07; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 87,511.97; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY DONATIONS 102.67; KATH-

LEEN A LAUGHLIN GARNISH

402.00; MADISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS 940.86; MADISON

NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 276.48;

MASSMUTUAL DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT DEFERRED COMP

1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT

CHILD SUPPORT 1,200.00; PRIN-

CIPAL DENTAL 3,169.00; STATE

OF NE STATE TAXES 14,447.47;

VISION SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP

EYE 841.91.

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 56,782.46;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-

UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS EMPE RET 8,859.75;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER PRE-

MIUMS 2,815.00; FIRST CON-

CORD FLEX FUNDS 677.42;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL

TAXES 16,825.14; MADISON NA-

TIONAL PREMIUMS 161.40; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY

107.68; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT DEFERRED COMP 272.50;

NE CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUP-

PORT 342.00; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 992.44; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 2,524.86; VISION

SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE

219.30.

WEED DEPARTMENT NET PAYROLL 4,804.76; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07;BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS

33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 1,548.53; MADI-

SON NATIONALLT DISABILITY

3.34; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 45.72;

STATE OF NE STATE TAXES

241.93.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the County

Treasurer October 2020 Fund Bal-

ance report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 200 ROAD FUND TO 3800 RECOVERY ZONE BOND

PAYMENT FUND $ 199,951.75.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the October

2020 Community Action Partner-

ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the addition of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$220,000.00 for the Buffalo County

Treasurer at the Nebraskaland Na-

tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

The Board discussed the Christ-

mas holiday closing hours. Moved

by Higgins and seconded by Klein

to close the Buffalo County Offices

on December 24, 2020 at 12:00

P.M. (noon) and reopen the County

Offices on December 28, 2020 at

8:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller reported on the

process of reviewing the request

for proposals that were opened on

October 13, 2020 for the inmate

phone system. The committee that

reviewed the proposals will now go

back to negotiate a contract to be

recommended to this Board on De-

cember 22, 2020. No action was

taken.

On November 3, 2020 a general

election was held regarding lottery

in the form of KENO in Buffalo

County. Mike Nevrivy, Ryan Pala-

brica and Timothy Vogt discussed

the implementation processes. Af-

ter discussion, it was moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Klein

to accept the decision on the

KENO resolution and issuance of li-

cense(s) with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-52. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-52

 

WHEREAS, on November 3,

2020, a general election was held

on the referendum question as to

whether County of Buffalo, State of

Nebraska, should permit lotteries in

the form of KENO, as allowed by

Nebraska Law, and

WHEREAS, it is proper that this

court enact by Resolution a regula-

tory framework to regulate the op-

eration and licensure of KENO op-

erations.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT

RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

BUFFALO COUNTY THAT THE

FOLLOWING BE ADOPTED BY

BUFFALO COUNTY:

KENO RESOLUTION FOR BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

I. DEFINITIONS

A. Act shall mean Nebraska

County and City Lottery Act.

B. Authorized sales outlet

shall mean the place where KENO

sales to the public are conducted.

C. County shall mean "County

of Buffalo, State of Nebraska",

commonly referred to as "Buffalo

County".

D. County Official means:

1. Any elected official of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

2. Any person appointed by

an elected official of Buffalo

County, Nebraska whose appoint-

ment is approved by the Buffalo

County Board of County Commis-

sioners.

E. Definitions shall be the

same as set out in Chapter 9 Neb-

.Rev.Stat., unless otherwise speci-

fically defined.

F. Governing Body shall mean

County of Buffalo, State of Ne-

braska, (Buffalo County, Nebraska)

and all of its employees, elected of-

ficials, and other persons, em-

ployed or authorized by law to act

on behalf of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. The Governing Body acts

through the Buffalo County Board

of County Commissioners and/or

any agent designated by that

Board to act on behalf of the Gov-

erning Body.

G. Immediate Family of a

member of the Governing Body

shall mean:

1. A person who is related to

the member or official by blood,

marriage, or adoption and resides

in the same household; or

2. A person who is claimed by

the member or official, or the

spouse of the member or official,

as a dependent for federal income

tax purposes.

II. LOTTERY; SALES OUTLET

LOCATIONS; APPROVAL RE-

QUIRED; QUALIFICATION

STANDARDS.

A. The lottery operator with

whom the Governing Body con-

tracts to conduct its lottery shall

not operate the lottery at a sales

outlet location other than the loca-

tion of the lottery operator without

prior approval of the sales outlet lo-

cation by the Governing Body. The

Governing Body shall approve or

disapprove each sales outlet loca-

tion and individual, sole proprietor-

ship, partnership, limited liability

company, or corporation which de-

sires to conduct the lottery at its

sales outlet location solely on the

basis of the qualification standards

prescribed in Division (B) of this

section. For locations approved by

the Governing Body, the

Chairperson of the County Board of

Commissioners shall be authorized

to perform all acts necessary to fa-

cilitate the conduct of business at

the authorized sales outlet location.

B. Any individual, sole proprie-

torship, partnership, limited liability

company, or corporation which

seeks to have its location approved

as an authorized sales outlet loca-

tion shall:

1. Obtain a retail liquor license

for consumption on the premises

pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. Chap-

ter 53, Article 1.

2. Not have been convicted

of, forfeited bond upon a charge of,

or pleaded guilty or nolo con-

tendere to any offense or crime,

whether a felony or a misde-

meanor, involving any gambling ac-

tivity or fraud, theft, willful failure to

make required payments or re-

ports, or filing false reports with a

governmental agency at any level.

3. Not have been convicted

of, forfeited bond upon a charge of,

or pleaded guilty or nolo con-

tendere to any felony other than

those described in Division (B)(2)

within the 10 years preceding the

filing of this application.

4. Not have had a gaming li-

cense revoked or canceled under

the Nebraska Bingo Act, the Ne-

braska County and City Lottery

Act, the Nebraska Lottery and Raf-

fle Act, or the Nebraska Pickle

Card Lottery Act.

5. Be fit, willing, and able to

properly provide the service pro-

posed in conformance with all pro-

visions and requirements of the Ne-

braska County and City Lottery Act

and the rules and regulations

adopted and promulgated pursuant

to the Act.

C. If the person seeking to have

its location approved as an author-

ized sales outlet location is a part-

nership, limited liability company or

corporation, the qualification stand-

ards shall apply to every partner of

such partnership, every member of

such limited liability company,

every officer of such corporation

and every stockholder owning

more than 10% of the stock of

such corporation.

D. The Governing Body shall no-

tify the Department of Revenue of

all approved lottery locations within

30 days of approval.

III. LOTTERY; PARTICIPATION,

RESTRICTIONS.

A. No person under 19 years

of age shall play or participate in

any way in the lottery established

and conducted by the municipality.

B. No owner or officer of a lot-

tery operator with whom the Gov-

erning Body contracts to conduct

its lottery shall play the lottery con-

ducted by the county. No em-

ployee or agent of the county, lot-

tery operator, or authorized sales

outlet location shall play the lottery

of the county for which he or she

performs work during such time as

he or she is actually working at

such lottery or while on duty.

C. Nothing shall prohibit the

following persons from playing the

lottery conducted by the county as

long as such person is 19 years of

age or older and such person is:

1. Any member of the Govern-

ing Body, a county official, or the

immediate family member or offi-

cial; or,

2. An owner or officer of an

authorized sales outlet location for

the county.

D. Nothing shall prohibit an

owner or officer of an authorized

sales outlet location for the county

from playing the lottery conducted

by the Governing Body as long as

such person is 19 years of age or

older:

E. No person, or employee or

agent of any person or the county,

shall knowingly permit an individual

under 19 years of age to play or

participate in any way in the lottery

conducted by Governing Body.

IV. HOURS OF OPERATION.

The hours of operation shall be the

same as the time limits for opera-

tion of the liquor license as allowed

by the Governing Body.

V. DUTIES OF GOVERNING

BODY. Officials of Buffalo County,

as designated in minutes of the

Buffalo County Board of County

Commissioners, acting through the

Chairperson of that Board, or his-

/her designee in writing, shall be re-

sponsible for the preparation of the

reports, accountings, and claims

for payment of any lottery tax as re-

quired by the State of Nebraska.

VI. AMENDMENT: The provi-

sions of this Resolution shall be

amendable by action of the County

Board of County Commissioners

by a majority vote of quorum pres-

ent at any regular meeting of that

Board.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

operator's designation with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-53. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-53

WHEREAS, on November 10,

2020, a general election was held

on the referendum question as to

whether County of Buffalo, State of

Nebraska, should permit lotteries in

the form of KENO, as allowed by

Nebraska Law, and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

has enacted a KENO Resolution for

KENO operations.

WHEREAS, there is a need

to designate an entity, licensed by

the State of Nebraska to be a

KENO operator for Buffalo County.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT

RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

BUFFALO COUNTY THAT THE

FOLLOWING BE ADOPTED BY

BUFFALO COUNTY:

1. Hastings Keno, Inc., of

Hastings, Nebraska, possesses a

license issued by the State of Ne-

braska to conduct KENO lottery

operations in the State of Ne-

braska.

2. Hastings Keno, Inc., has

expressed an interest in conducting

KENO operations in the unincorpo-

rated areas of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

3. For purposes of, and sub-

ject to, the Nebraska Lottery Ac-

tion, Chapter 9, Neb.Rev.Stat.

Hastings Keno, Inc., shall be the

authorized and licensed KENO op-

erator in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

4. The Chairperson of this

Board shall be authorized to sign

all necessary documentation with

Hastings Keno, Inc., and/or the Ne-

braska Department of Revenue for

the fulfillment and carrying out of

the provisions of this Resolution.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Klein to approve the

KENO application for the issuance

of license with the following Reso-

lution 2020-54. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-54

WHEREAS, pursuant to Neb.

Rev. Stat. §23-104(6), the County

has the power to do all acts in rela-

tion to the concerns of the county

necessary to the exercise of its

corporate powers; and,

WHEREAS, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. §23-103, the pow-

ers of the County as a body are ex-

ercised by the County Board; and,

WHEREAS, Timothy Vogt doing

business as the Bull and Barrel

Pub, located at 15220 Highway

#30, Odessa, Nebraska, has ap-

plied to be a keno satellite location

for Hastings Keno, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation, and said application

paperwork is appropriate and rea-

sonable.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED, by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners that the

Chairman of this County Board is

hereby authorized and empowered

to sign the County Lottery Sales

Outlet Location Application of Bull

and Barrel Pub satellite location of

behalf of this Board and to perform

all other acts as are necessary to

effectuate this Resolution.

Chairman McMullen re-

viewed the following correspond-

ence. Nebraska Department of

Transportation (NDOT) sent the

monthly status report update on

the Poole South project. Buffalo

County CASA and Buffalo County

Economic Development sent thank

you notes for the support from Buf-

falo County. The Election Commis-

sioner, Lisa Poff, sent a complete

extract or copy of the Abstract of

Votes cast at the General Election

held on November 3rd, 2020. City

of Kearney sent notice of annexa-

tion of Oak Park Center Second

and the City of Kearney Planning

Commission Agenda. Merchant

McIntyre Associates sent a letter in

regards to a Free Federal Grants

Consultation. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

ZONING

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items. Craig

Bennett reviewed the preliminary

plat amendments for The Greens at

Prairie Hills First.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

preliminary plat amendments for

The Greens at Prairie Hills First.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 10:04 A.M. for the

approval of the Greens at Prairie

Hills First Final Plat. Craig Bennett

reviewed the final plat and no one

else addressed the Board. Chair-

man McMullen closed the public

hearing at 10:06 A.M. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Reiter

to approve the Final Plat for "The

Greens at Prairie Hills First", filed

by Miller & Associates Consulting

Engineers, P.C., on behalf of High-

way 10 Development, L.L.C., for

property described as Part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 36,

Township 11 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-55. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-55

WHEREAS, this Board has re-

ceived a request for Final Plat ap-

proval for The Greens at Prairie

Hills First, and

WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020,

Resolution 2020-24, this Board ac-

cepted and approved the prelimi-

nary plat The Greens at Prairie Hills

First, together with amendments to

that Resolution adopted on No-

vember 24, 2020.

WHEREAS, the plan of develop-

ment appears to be compliant with

Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-

lution, with the following sections

relaxed or included as specific re-

quirements:

1. Substitution of row of

postal boxes is allowed as substi-

tute for Postal Cluster Box Unit.

(Section 4.13)

2. The 1,320 foot block dis-

tance limitation is waived for the

block that abuts 220th Road and

Highway 10 (Section 4.06)

3. Access to 220th Road is

limited to solely to accessory struc-

tures and uses. All residences on

lots along 220th shall not have at-

tached garage entrance that ac-

cesses 220th Road and/or Highway

10. Accessory uses and structures

are allowed in yards abutting 220th

Road and Highway 10 so long as

the fifty (50) minimum yard setback

from street is obeyed.

WHEREAS, the developer has

made the required minimum im-

provements upon part of the land

sought to be subdivided, and

WHEREAS, the Developer has

entered into satisfactory agree-

ments with the county for contin-

ued road surface maintenance.

WHEREAS, the required mini-

mum improvements have been

completed on the land sought to

have final plat approval, and

WHEREAS, 220TH Road, which

is a section line open public road,

abuts the proposed subdivision on

its north side. The width of Prairie

Hills Road and A Avenue Place, af-

ter dedication, complies with mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution, and

WHEREAS, Highway 10, a State

Highway, with controlled access,

abuts the proposed subdivision on

its west side. There are no needed

dedications to right of way to High-

way 10 right of way.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that Buffalo

County, on a final basis, approves

the proposed The Greens at Prairie

Hills First, a subdivision being Part

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

36, Township 11 North, Range 16

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

containing 47.81 acres, more or

less.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to recess the regular meet-

ing of the Board of Commissioners

at 10:07 A.M. and reconvene as a

Board of Equalization. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and County Assessor

Ethel Skinner were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Corpus Christi

Carmelites for two 2005 Toyota

Camry's, a 2019 Dodge Van, a

2013 Ford Bus, a 2003 Ford Van, a

2012 Chevrolet Van, and a 2007

Ford Pickup. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal as

indicated on the application by

County Treasurer Sidwell for Chris-

tian Heritage Children's Home for a

2013 Honda Civic Sedan, a 2013

Honda Civic US LX 4 door sedan, a

2017 Honda Civic Sedan, and a

2017 Honda Accord LX (CVT).

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption renewal

as indicated on the application by

County Treasurer Sidwell for Crane

River Theater Company Inc. for two

2015 Sharp Enclosed Cargo Trail-

ers. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for RYDE Transit

- Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska for a 2012 Chevy

Crew Cab, a 2014 Chevy G2500, a

2017 Chevrolet Express Van, two

2008 Chevy Uplanders, two 2010

Ford Expeditions, two 2014 Dodge

Grand Caravans, three 2010 Dodge

Grand Caravans, three 2014 Ford

Cutaways, three 2016 Ford Cuta-

ways, three 2018 Dodge Caravans,

five 2010 Ford Cutaways and six

2017 Ford E450 Cutaways. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister discussed a pending TERC

case and the necessity of hiring an

independent appraiser to determine

the 2020 valuation. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz

to hire Hendricksen Appraisal

Company to determine the as-

sessed value for tax year 2020.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:15 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

Highway Superintendent

John Maul was present for the fol-

lowing bid opening. Chairman

McMullen instructed County Clerk

Giffin to open and read aloud the

submitted bids for the Asphalt

Overlay Projects for 2020-2021.

Bids were submitted from Gary

Smith Construction Company Inc.

and Werner Construction, Inc. The

Road Committee and Highway Su-

perintendent will review the bids

and come back with recommenda-

tions at the next meeting on De-

cember 8, 2020.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to set a bid date of Decem-

ber 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. for Project

No. C10 (984) Sodtown Road and

C10 (1445) 145th Road. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the following

November 2020 vendor and elec-

tion vendor claims submitted by

the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter,

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

NOVEMBER VENDOR CLAIMS

GENERAL FUND

ABC DRUG MEDICAL 125.65; AD-

AMS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE

32.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTH MEDICAL

7,768.32; AG LAND ATV SERVICE

ALL AMERICAN SEWER & DRAIN

CLEANING SERVICE 250.00; ALL

CITY GARAGE DOOR REPAIR

347.00; ALL MAKES PARTS 369.28; AMAZON CAPITAL SER-

VICES EXPENSES 148.89; MANDI

J AMY REIMBURSE 45.00; APPLE

MARKET SUPPLIES 32.32; AT&T

MOBILITY TELE SVCS 694.48;

ATS SERVICE 398.23; AVCOMM

SOLUTIONS TELE EQ 546.4; B & S

CONCRETE CONCRETE

51,048.00; JAMIE BABUTZKE WIT-

NESS FEE 20.00; MICHAEL W

BALDWIN LEGAL 1,834.00; BRAD

W BIGELOWHEALTH BD 75.00;

BISHOP LAW LEGAL 5,385.00;

BRAD RODGERS MD MEDICAL

88.00; JONATHAN R BRANDT LE-

GAL 6,941.20; NATHAN BRECHT REIMBURSE 45.00; CHARLES

BREWSTER LEGAL 5,317.50; D.

BRANDON BRINEGAR REIM-

BURSE 19.73; JERRY BRUMELS WITNESS FEE 29.20; BRUNER

FRANK SCHUMACHER LEGAL 11,807.14; BSK HOLDINGS RENT 210.00; BUFFALO CO AT-

TORNEY DUBBING FEES 710.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-

FICE REIMBURSE 164.67; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS EXPENSES 1,207.18; BUF-

FALO CO COURT COURT COSTS

4,700.66; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF FEES 2,897.91; DORIS BURBY TRANSCRIPT 366.70; MICHAEL D

CARPER LEGAL 977.60; RYAN C

CARSON REIMBURSE 45.00;

CASH WA DISTRIBUTING SUP-

PLIES 164.40; CEIA USA PARTS 1,282.00; CENTRAL MEDIATION

CENTER JUVENILE SVCS 600.00;

CENTRAL NE CREMATION AU-

TOPSY 2,900.00; CENTRAL NE

RENTALS RENT 330.00; CENTRAL

NE REPORTING TRANSCRIPT

371.60; CENTRAL NE VETERANS

MEMORIAL BUDGET 25,000.00;

CENTURY LUMBER CENTER

SUPPLIES 43.20; CHARLES-

WORTH CONSULTING, LLC CON-

SULTING 1,050.00; CHARM-TEX

INC SUPPLIES 7,214.16; CHAR-

TER COMMUNICATIONS TELE

SVC 468.65; CHARTER COMMU-

NICATIONS INTERNET SVCS

126.68; CHEROKEE BUILDING

MATERIALS, INC SUPPLIES

17.50; CHI HEALTH GOOD SA-

MARITAN MEDICAL 2,099.11;

JENNIFER CHURCH REIMBURSE

45.00; TAYLOR CISNEROS WIT-

NESS FEE 20.00; CITY OF KEAR-

NEY UTILITIES 3,023.12; CITY

OF KEARNEY EXPENSES

117,349.34; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT COURT COSTS

3,386.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT FEES 213.86;

CLERK OF THE SUPREME COURT COURT COSTS 126.00; CLEVE-

NGER PROPANE FUEL 115.00;

COMFY BOWL EQUIP 400.00;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT

FOOD SVCS 25,829.89; COPYCAT

PRINTING PRINTING 98.00; CUL-

LIGAN SVC 506.50; CVSOAN

DUES 110.00; DAN'S SANITATION SVC 15.00; DENNISE DANIELS

REIMBURSE 45.00; DAS ST AC-

COUNTING SVC 41.60; DAS

STATE ACCTNG-CENTRAL NET-

WORK SVCS 1,340.00; DASH

MEDICAL GLOVES SUPPLIES

2,128.80; DAWSON CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE 84.00;

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT UTILITES 2,265.91; DA-

MON DEEDS REIMBURSE 45.00;

DESIGNER CRAFT WOODWORK-

ING CABINETS 4,788.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW LEGAL 4,329.00; DMILACO

SPORTS SUPPLIES 225.00;

DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE

133.21; DOWHY TOWING & RE-

COVERY TOWING 841.95; DRIVE-

-IN STORAGE STORAGE 30.00;

DUGAN PRINTING & PROMO-

TIONS PRINTING 1,748.00;

BRANDON J. DUGAN REIM-

BURSE 13.66;EAKES SUPPLIES 3,596.15; SHAWN EATHERTON REIMBURSE 45.00; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10

TECH SUPPORT 20,093.75; EGAN

SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,054.32;

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFT-

WARE PRINTING 10,996.64; ELN,

LLC RENT 210.00; ENT PHYSI-

CIANS KEARNEY MEDICAL

81.12; ESCHAT SUBSCRIPTION

73.12; FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL 101.10; MARSHA

FANGMEYER, ESQ. LEGAL 6,850.00; FARMERS COOPERA-

TIVE FUEL 63.33; PAUL FAR-

RELL REIMBURSE 45.00; KARI

FISK REIMBURSE 45.00;

BRENDA FLETCHER WITNESS

FEE 121.20; FRANKLIN CO SHER-

IFF SVC FEE 39.78; FRONTIER TELE SVCS 5,007.94; FYE LAW

OFFICE LEGAL 6,289.75; GALLS,

LLC EQUIP 672.41; GARCIA CLIN-

ICAL LABORATORY MEDICAL

10.00; JAN GIFFIN REIMBURSE

52.67; GOVERNMENT FORMS &

SUPPLIES SUPPLIES 110.00;

GRAHAM TIRE SERVICE 49.16;

ZACHARY K GRAY LEGAL 82.50;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MEDICAL 1,007.59; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-

OGY MEDICAL 116.32; HALL

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVCS FEE 94.28; ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER REIMBURSE 45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING SUPPLIES 518.99;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL TRANSPORT 325.00; LISA

R HUERTA REIMBURSE 45.00; IN-

TELLICOM COMPUTER EMAIL

FILTER 432.00; INTERSTATE ALL

BATTERY CENTER BATTERIES

71.60; JIM JACOBS REIM-

BURSE 21.62; JACOBSEN ORR

LAW LEGAL 7,420.60; JOHNSON

CO SHERIFF SVCS FEE 20.42;

JUSTICE WORKS SUBSCRIPTION 262.00; KEARNEY HOUSING

AGENCY RENT 494.00;

KEARNEY HUB PUBLISHING

2,487.93; KEARNEY PLAZA

TOWNHOMES RENT 250.00;

KEARNEY TOWING TOWING

100.00; KEARNEY WINNELSON PARTS 51.72; NELLY KEHL WITNESS FEE 20.00; KELLY KEN-

NEDY REIMBURSE 25.00; ROB-

ERT KHAYAT RENT 330.00; NICK

KILLOUGH REIMBURSE 45.00;

KING RENTALS RENT 250.00;

JENNIFER KISSEE WITNESS FEE 20.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP LEGAL

677.50; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS MAINTENANCE 3,110.03;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER

COPIER LEASE 3,210.20; DOUG

KRAMER REIMBURSE 45.00; DR

ANGELA KRATOCHVIL-STAVA

WITNESS FEE 20.00; KRONOS

MAINTENANCE 1,153.41; LAN-

CASTER CO SHERIFF SVC FEE

8.42; DR MICHAEL LAWSON HEALTH BD 75.00; PATRICK LEE REIMBURSE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS

RISK SUBSCRIPTION 25.00;

LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ LEGAL

3,620.63; LINCOLN CO SHERIFF SVC FEE 57.19; LOCATION TECH-

NOLOGIES MAP SUPPORT

388.00; STEPHEN G LOWE LEGAL 1,406.25; LYON FAMILY DEN-

TISTRY MEDICAL 347.00; JOHN

MARSH REIMBURSE 45.00; LYNN

MARTIN REIMBURSE 45.00; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES

19.97; SHARON MAULER REIM-

BURSE 45.00; JENNIFER R MC-

CARTER REPORTING TRAN-

SCRIPT 1,587.75; ANGELA

MCILNAY REIMBURSE 48.30;

MICHAEL MEFFERD REIM-

BURSE 45.00; MENARDS SUP-

PLIES 663.27; MICROFILM IMAG-

ING EQUIPMENT 682.00; MID-

WEST CONNECT MAIL 7,418.69;

MIPS SUPPLIES 6,321.72; MIR-

ROR IMAGE MAINTENANCE

770.40; MISKO SPORTS UNI-

FORM 100.00; TIM MONINGER REIMBURSE 22.43; MOTOROLA

SOLUTIONS EQ 197.10; JERAD

MURPHY REIMBURSE 34.15; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE TELE

SVCS 331.88; NE HEALTH & HU-

MAN SVCS PATIENT SVCS

2,152.26; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-

RENSIC PATHOLOGY 5,666.00;

NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TUTILITIES 750.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST UTILITIES

17,878.65; NE STATE BAR ASSO-

CIATION DIRECTORIES 80.00; NE-

BRASKA.GOV COPIES

37.00;OPTK NETWORKS INTER-

NET SVC 615.00; NENA DUES

700.00; KRISTI NEWMAN REIM-

BURSE 51.06; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY UTILITIES 1,458.69;

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-

INGER TRANSPORT 650.00;

O'KEEFE ELEVATOR MAINTE-

NANCE 448.93; JASON BARENT SVCS 2,300.00; OVERHEAD

DOOR CO OF KEARNEY EQUIP

100.00; KENNETH OWEN WIT-

NESS FEE 20.00; PARKER

GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE LEGAL 1,244.75; NATE PEARSON REIMBURSE 45.00; PELL REPOR-

TING TRANSCRIPT 3,659.20;

PRAIRIE VIEW APARTMENTS

RENT 290.00; QUADIENT LEAS-

ING EQ RENTAL 213.60; QUILL

CORP SUPPLIES 1,314.09; KANE

M RAMSEY REIMBURSE 45.00;

RAVENNA SANITATION SVCS 795.00; RAYNOR GARAGE

DOORS REPAIRS 248.00;

REDMAN'S SHOES UNIFORM

55.00; ILENE RICHARDSON RE-

TIREMENT 14.00; RUDOLPH LAW LEGAL 2,190.50; RYAN SAALFELD REIMBURSE 45.00; CONNIE S

SCHUMAN TRANSCRIPT 554.75;

KIRK SCOTT REIMBURSE 45.00;

SCOTTS BLUFF CO SHERIFF SVC

FEE 18.20; SHERWIN WILLIAMS

SUPPLIES 917.36; SHREDDING

SOLUTIONS SHREDDING 45.00;

MICHELLE D SNIDER RENT

290.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC EQ RENTAL 1,000.00; SNYDER,

HILLIARD & COCHRAN LEGAL

1,862.50; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED

CORPORATION MAINT

10,700.40;SOLID WASTE AGENCY

LANDFILL LANDFILL 6.00; STAMM

ROMERO & ASSOC LEGAL

10,946.31; SARA STAUFFER WITNESS FEE 20.00; STEINBRINK

LANDSCAPING REPAIRS

3,649.85; STETSON BUILDING

PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 1,525.00;

THOMAS S STEWART LEGAL

2,974.35; STITCH 3 UNIFORM

38.00; SURVEYMONKEY SVC

336.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK LE-

GAL 1,517.23; ELF ENTERPRISES EQ 1,520.00; THE CHANGE COM-

PANIES EDUCATION

2,088.20;THE LOCKMOBILE DUP

KEYS 5.45; THOMSON REUTERS

- WEST SUBSCRIPTION 452.16;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST

SUBSCRIPTION 2,981.13; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST SUBSCRIP-

TION 635.69; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST SUBSCRIPTION

516.71;THURSTON HEATING &

AIR SERVICE16,637.00; TRI

COUNTY GLASS SUPPLIES

9,324.00; TURNER BODY SHOP TOWING 55.00;REBECCA TVRDIK

ANDERSON LEGAL 2,025.00;

TYE & ROWLING LEGAL 2,869.90;

U.S. BANK EXPENSES

20,254.31; USA COMMUNICA-

TION INTERNET 723.90;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC

GPS 32.38;VERIZON WIRELESS -

VSAT TELE SVC 50.00; VERIZON

WIRELESS PHONE SVC 832.03;

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL SVCS 892.24; VERIZON WIRELESS TELE

SVC 1,457.03; VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK INTERNET SVC 262.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER UTILITIES

19.50; VILLAGE UNIFORM UNI-

FORM 72.36; VOIGT LAW OFFICE LEGAL 325.00; WALDINGER

CORP MAINTENANCE 19,606.51;

WALGREEN CO MEDICAL

3,090.00; WALGREENS MEDICAL 25.49; WEBSTER CO SHERIFF SVC FEE 30.10; WELLS FARGO EXPENSES 427.03; WELLS

FARGO EXPENSES 308.69; WELLS

FARGO EXPENSES 940.71; WELLS

FARGO EXPENSES 405.96;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES

114.89; MELISSA L WILLIS REIMBURSE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH REIMBURSE 50.00; WJE CON-

SULTING CONSULTING 1,764.00;

WPCI SVC 47.50; MELANIE R

YOUNG REIMBURSE 45.00; KEN

YOUNT REIMBURSE 35.08; ERIC

ZIKMUND REIMBURSE 45.00;

ROGER GRUWELL RENT 250.00;

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE REPAIRS

1,039.81; ALL MAKES AUTO

PARTS 918.21; ARNOLD MOTOR REPAIRS 1,456.59; BOSSELMAN

ENERGY FUEL 453.03;

CARQUEST AUTO REPAIRS

3,173.21; CHS AGRI SERVICE

FUEL 94.77; CFP-C-T FUEL

48.14; COMFY BOWL EQUIP

85.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL EQUIP 270.76; CORNHUSKER

CLEANING SUPPLIES 162.24;

CUMMINS SALES AND SERVICE REPAIRS 536.62; CURLY'S RADI-

ATOR SERVICE SVC 97.00; EAKES SUPPLIES 132.70; FAMILY PRAC-

TICE MEDICAL 310.00; FARM

PLAN REPAIRS 2,462.64; FARM-

ERS CO-OP FUEL 238.88; FAS-

TENAL CO EQUIP 26.46; FRIESEN

AUTO REPAIRS 165.36; GAR-

RETT TIRES TIRES 2,369.15;

GLASS DOCTOR REPAIR

1,176.92; JACK LEDERMAN CO

SUPPLIES 11.69; KEARNEY HUB

PUBLISHING 82.72 KELLY SUP-

PLY REPAIRS 492.44 KIMBALL

MIDWEST REPAIRS 352.76;

KONECRANES REPAIRS 140.00;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SUPPLIES

1,282.91; MASTERS TRUE VALUE REPAIRS 95.90; MATHESON

TRI-GAS SUPPLIES 258.10; MEN-

ARDS SUPPLIES 479.71; MILLER

& ASSOCIATES ENGINEERING

4,432.50; MOHAWK RESOURCES EQUIP 673.81;NSG LOGISTICS

GRAVEL 16,218.54; NE TRUCK

CENTER INC REPAIRS 910.94;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TION RADIO MAINT 753.96;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR EQUIP 914.70; THE RA-

VENNA NEWS PUBLISHING

46.20; ROADRUNNER TIRE RE-

PAIRS 605.00; SAHLING

KENWORTH REPAIRS 116.32;

SAPP BROS PETRO OIL

4,120.50; TRUCK CENTER CO RE-

PAIRS 615.78; U.S. BANK EX-

PENSES 438.81; UNION PACIFIC

RAILROAD REPAIRS 77.86; VER-

MEER HIGH PLAINS REPAIRS

609.00; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES 15.98; WPCI SVC

266.25;

VISTOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU

EXPENSES 42,056.00;

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-

REAU EXPENSES 42,056.00;

DEEDS PRESERVATION & MOD-

ERNIZATION

MIPS INC. PRESERVATION

249.00;

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MEDICAL 190,296.57; HM LIFE

MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT STOP LOSS INS 47,277.48;

VETERANS RELIEF FUND

COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND EXPENSES 3,435.60;

INHERITANCE TAX BUFFALO

COUNTY CLERK REIMBURSE

208.50; GALLAD GROUP INC EQUIP 40,060.00;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK SVCS 1,894.98;

CENTURYLINK TELE SVCS

84.00; FRONTIER TELE SVCS

1,539.03; FRONTIER COMMUNI-

CATIONS CORP TELE SVCS

318.38; LANGUAGE LINE SER-

VICES TELE SVCS 26.04; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONETELE SVCS 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS EQUIP 1,491.17; USA

COMMUNICATION INTERNET

281.00;

NOVEMBER ELECTION

VENDOR CLAIMS

GENERAL FUND

HEATH L AHRENS E ELECTION 141.13; J ROGER AN-

DERSON E ELECTION 169.38;

JIMMI ANN ANDERSON E ELEC-

TION 348.18; JODENE L BALDWIN E ELECTION 542.50; CARLOS E

BARRON E ELECTION 156.63; REX

A BAUER E ELECTION 154.19;

WILLIAM H BEBB E ELECTION

154.19; JANET S BEERBOHM E ELECTION 159.06; WHITNEY M

BENNE E ELECTION 25.00; VICKI

K BISSELL E ELECTION 154.19;

KAREN J BOHAC E ELECTION

166.75; KATHERINE SCOTT

BOKENKAMP E ELECTION

154.19; PATRICIA L BOWIE E

ELECTION 136.50; AIDEN

BRANDT E ELECTION 30.00; JAN

L BRANDT E ELECTION 156.63;

JONATHAN R BRANDT E ELEC-

TION 165.26; SADIE M BRANDT E ELECTION 153.91

HOWARD L BRAYTON E ELEC-

TION 25.00; JOE BRAYTON E

ELECTION 188.09; LINDA C BRO-

DINE E ELECTION 226.85; BETH

BRYAN E ELECTION 159.06;

KRISTY L BUCHMEIER E ELEC-

TION 183.44; DEBORAH JO

BUNGER E ELECTION 156.63;

GEORGIA L BYRN E ELECTION

134.37; ROBERT D BYRN E ELEC-

TION 190.97; DONNA I CARSON E ELECTION177.25; CARTER

GETZ E ELECTION 30.00;

HEATHER M CHACON E ELEC-

TION 156.63; CHERYL A CLARK E ELECTION 156.63;GARY D CLARK E ELECTION156.63; MELISSA L

DAUEL E ELECTION 87.75; CON-

NIE DE JONGE E ELECTION

174.63; KELLY S DEWEESE E ELECTION 175.95; DOUGLAS

CHRISTOPHER DRAKE E ELEC-

TION 146.79; JAMES L DUBAS E ELECTION 161.50; LISA M

DUNN E ELECTION 154.19; MAR-

GARET L EAGER E ELECTION

25.00; VICKI K EGGEN E ELEC-

TION 151.75; DAYNA L EICHHOLZ E ELECTION 126.75; MAXINE C

ERPELDING E ELECTION 163.94;

AARON G ESTES E ELEC-

TION156.63; DOROTHY J FARN-

HAM-TRIMBLE E ELEC-

TION138.94; GARY R FEIND E ELECTION 166.75; BARBARA J

FIRME E ELECTION166.38; KATH-

LEEN M FISHER E ELECTION

169.38; CLARISSA K FITZGERALD

E ELECTION 96.52; KATHRYN J

FITZGERALD E ELECTION 160.52;

ROBERT F FITZGERALD E ELEC-

TION148.33; ABIGAIL JOY FONG

E ELECTION 156.63; BARBARA J

FRISKOPP E ELECTION 154.19;

JAMES L FRUHLING E ELEC-

TION151.75; JAN L FRUHLING E ELECTION 154.19; KIM K GEI-

SER E ELECTION 134.06; ELLEN

L GEIST E ELECTION 161.50;

MARY L GEORGE E ELECTION 172.00; JERRY W GLOYSTEIN E ELECTION 154.19; LANA L

GOSCH E ELECTION 154.19; THE-

RESA M HAGGE E ELECTION 166.38; REMA J. HEMMERLING E ELECTION 161.50; CAROL M

HERRON E ELECTION 156.63;

JACK L HILD E ELECTION 154.19; DANIE HILTON E ELEC-

TION 71.88; TERESA A

HONGSERMEIER E ELECTION 149.31; MARIA J JANKE E ELECTION 131.63; SUSAN E

JASNOCH E ELECTION 129.19;

CHELSEA LYNNE JENSEN E

ELECTION 156.63; PAMELA J

JOHN E ELECTION 235.25; ROB-

ERT L JOHNSON E ELECTION 156.63; DARLA J JUHL E ELEC-

TION 154.19; LORAINE KEEHN E ELECTION 154.19; JUNE L KEN-

TON E ELECTION 156.63; LARRY

L KENTON E ELECTION156.63;

MYRA E KING E ELEC-

TION176.83; TALERA MARIE KIN-

SEY E ELECTION 156.63; LEANN

KLEIN E ELECTION 219.63; KA-

REN I KOLLARS E ELECTION

185.79; DEBRA J KRATOCHVIL E ELECTION 154.19; MARLENE

KRIHA E ELECTION 166.38; HEIDI

L LA CLAIR E ELECTION 149.31;

LACLAIR, CARROLL E ELECTION

78.63; MARGARET A LANDON E ELECTION 166.75; LAUREN

KOHTZ E ELECTION 30.00 BAR-

BARA J LINDNER E ELECTION 142.00; LARRY E LINDNER E ELECTION 25.00; ELIZABETH

LOCKHORN E ELECTION 149.31;

PATRICIA M LOEFFELHOLZ E ELECTION 221.71;JUDY LUM-

BARD E ELECTION 163.94;

BROOKE NICOLE LUNDELL E ELECTION151.75; VONDA K

LUNDELL E ELECTION 174.48;

TRISTAN MAIHLAN E ELECTION 30.00; DEANNA D MALZACHER E ELECTION 154.19; DIANA L

MARLATT E ELECTION

166.75;TIANNA MARTIN E ELEC-

TION 30.00; ERDLEY S MATTE-

SON E ELECTION 25.00; SETH

DOUGLAS MAVIGLIANO E ELEC-

TION 156.63; JEANNE M MAY E ELECTION 184.91; ANN T

MCGOWAN E ELECTION 180.31;

KYLA A MCGREGOR E ELEC-

TION 163.94;CINDRA C MCNIEL E ELECTION 169.38; LARRY W MI-

CHAEL-RUSH E ELEC-

TION172.73; ROSALEE M MICKE-

LSEN E ELECTION 136.50; JUDY

I MILLER E ELECTION 156.63;

JARRETT MOORE E ELECTION 30.00; JEAN M MOORE E ELEC-

TION 216.35; LARRY D

MUEGGENBERG E ELECTION 25.00; CONNIE R NELSEN E

ELECTION 151.75; ALISON L NEL-

SON E ELECTION 159.06; AN-

GELA R NELSON E ELECTION

154.19; LINDA J NELSON E ELEC-

TION 154.19; LISA M NEUHEISEL E ELECTION 181.00; DEBRA S

NICHOLS E ELECTION 164.13;

EMMA L NICHOLS E ELECTION 154.19; ANNALYSE JAIME LIN

NILES E ELECTION 156.63; KEN-

DRA L NOLLER E ELECTION 162.24; LAUREN M O'BRIEN E ELECTION 124.31; CARLA L

OGORZOLKA E ELECTION 177.75; KYLEE DANIELE OLSON E ELECTION 129.19; KATHRYN A

OLSUFKA E ELECTION 25.00; BONNIE PABIAN E ELEC-

TION 149.31; JOANNE M PAITZ E ELECTION 203.55; ANN MARIE

PARK E ELECTION 25.00; DA-

NETTE K PECK E ELECTION 156.63; MIKE PECK E ELECTION 156.63; DEBORAH LEE POGGIOLI E ELECTION 154.19; JOSEPH A

POGGIOLI JR E ELECTION 167.83; JULIA LEE POGGIOLI E ELECTION 435.00 KAREN R

PROSOSKI E ELECTION 154.19;

DEBORA L QUINN E ELECTION 154.19; KATHRYN J RAYBURN E ELECTION 193.20; THOMAS K

RAYBURN E ELECTION 161.50; GWENDOLYN REITER E ELECTION 177.25; KAREN R RE-

ITER E ELECTION 198.25; DANIEL

THOMAS RHEOME E ELECTION 25.00; DEE M RISKOWSKI E ELECTION 134.06; JODY L

RISKOWSKI E ELECTION 159.06; KIMBRA L ROBERTS E ELECTION 154.98; MARGIE R RU-

DER E ELECTION 154.19; CYN-

THIA A RYAN E ELECTION 151.75; CHERYL E SCAR-

BOROUGH E ELECTION 156.63;

JANENE K SCHAKE E ELECTION

201.25; RONALD J SCHNEIDER E ELECTION 154.19; ANDREA T

SCHROEDER E ELECTION 161.50; CATHY JEAN

SCHROEDER E ELECTION 154.19; IRMA M SCHROEDER E ELECTION 221.78; SHARON K

SCHUKEI E ELECTION 166.38;

MARGUERITE F SCHUSTER E ELECTION 166.38; SHEILA L

SCOTT E ELECTION 159.06; ROB-

ERT M SCRIVEN E ELECTION 166.38; JOYCE A SEARS E ELECTION 149.31; MARGARET E

SEIDLITZ E ELECTION 156.63;

SANAE N SHEA E ELECTION 159.06; JUDITH G SHELDON E ELECTION 163.94; DIANA J

SHUBERT E ELECTION 166.38;J-

UDITH M SICKLER E ELECTION 159.06; ELAINE J SLUTI E ELEC-

TION 159.06; CANDY B SMITH E ELECTION 163.94; JONATHAN

D SORENSEN E ELECTION

156.63; LEON E STALL E ELEC-

TION 154.19; EVELYN K STITTLE E ELECTION 149.31; CONNIE L

SUTHERLAND E ELECTION 159.06; STEPHANIE L SWINNEA E ELECTION 161.67; JANICE

TAUBENHEIM E ELECTION 129.19; KARI L TAUBENHEIM E ELECTION 134.06; KAY I THOMP-

SON E ELECTION 161.50; RE-

BECCA S THORNTON E ELEC-

TION 154.19; THOMAS W TYE II E ELECTION 159.99; JENNIFER J

VOLKMER E ELECTION 25.00;

NANCY J WEBER E ELEC-

TION159.06; ASHLEY MARIE

WEETS E ELECTION 120.06;

CAROL J WHITESEL E ELECTION 154.19; DAVID A WIEBE E ELEC-

TION 25.00; KARLA M WILD E ELECTION 159.06; WALLIS

WOODROW WIMBERLEY E ELECTION 156.63; HOWARD

WONG E ELECTION 151.75;

BRIDGET J WORM E ELECTION

159.06; ANNETTE WOZNIAK E ELECTION 25.00; AARON K

WRIGHT E ELECTION 156.63;

THERESA A YAW E ELECTION 154.19; JONATHAN L YENDRA E ELECTION 146.88; GLORIA J

ZELLER E ELECTION 146.88;

MARILYN S ZIMMER E ELECTION 146.88; CLAYTON ZIMNIAK E ELECTION 100.00;

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. Jason Wozniak

addressed the Board to voice his

concerns regarding current zoning

regulations as they pertain to front

yards and accessory use.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:32 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December

8, 2020.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chariman

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

Janice I Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(Seal)

ZNEZ D3,1t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main West Lobby Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-

lane Professional Condominiums,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid

out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,

the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-

cording to the Declaration recorded

on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.

2007-565 pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Cooper Benjamin,

LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as

Trustor, and filed for record on May

25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.

2016-02977, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the above described real estate.

Bidders other than the Beneficiary

of the Trust Deed will need to bring

a cashier's check for $20,000.00

payable to Michael R. Snyder,

Trustee, in order to be eligible to

bid at the sale, and for the earnest

deposit to be paid by the highest

bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-

nest deposit checks will be re-

turned to bidders who do not hold

the highest bid at the close of the

sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31

