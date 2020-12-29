Legal notices: December 29, 2020

The Harlan County Board of Su-

pervisors is accepting bids for the

contract position of public defender

for Harlan County, Nebraska. Bid-

ders must be licensed attorneys for

a period of two years prior to the

application pursuant to Nebraska

Revised Statute §23-3404 through

§23-3408.

The use of Deputy Public De-

fenders under this bid process is

permissible, but the names of all