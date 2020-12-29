 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: December 29, 2020

Legal notices: December 29, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AU AESTHETICS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Au

Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3906 6th Ave-

nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Ashley

Unick, whose street and mailing

address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite

A, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22,

2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. via Zoom

meeting. Chairman McMullen

called the meeting to order. The

following Board members re-

sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-

gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Public notice of this meeting

was published/posted in the Kear-

ney Hub, on the Buffalo County

web site, and the bulletin boards

located outside the County Clerk's

office and County Board Room on

December 17, 2020. Chairman

McMullen announced that pursuant

to "Executive Order No. 20-36

Public Meeting Requirement Lim-

ited Waiver", the County Board will

be conducting their meetings via

Zoom and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

and Deputy County Attorney An-

drew Hoffmeister were present.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

December 8, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following De-

cember 18, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 259,872.92

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMIUMS 1,037.63; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE

RET 43,848.53; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS

114,836.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 4,829.65; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES

87,247.88; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY DONATIONS 102.67;

KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GAR-

NISH 402.00; MADISON NA-

TIONAL PREMIUMS 948.19; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY

295.04; MASSMUTUAL DE-

FERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-

FERRED COMP 1,330.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUP-

PORT 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL DEN-

TAL 3,200.27; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 14,422.44; VISION

SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE

855.74;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 59,074.99;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-

UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET

9,281.42; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER PREMIUMS 2,567.00;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS;

677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 18,122.76; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS

148.65; MADISON NATIONAL LT

DISABILITY 107.59; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT

CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-

PAL DENTAL 947.00; STATE OF

NE STATE TAXES 2,807.03; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP

EYE 205.46;

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,804.63; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS

248.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 33.33; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES

1,548.53; MADISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 3.44; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 45.75; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 241.93;

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to accept the November

2020 Community Action Partner-

ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Roger Jasnoch, Executive Direc-

tor of the Kearney Visitors Bureau

was present for the appointment of

the Visitors Bureau Board of Direc-

tors. Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Morrow to reappoint

John Payne to the Visitors Bureau

Board of Directors for a four-year

term. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Randy Tonniges with Tonniges &

Associates presented the annual

audit report. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Klein to accept

the Audit Report for the fiscal year

2019-2020 as presented by Ton-

niges & Associates, Inc. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status

report update on the Poole South

project. Christmas cards from

Nancy Freburg, Kearney Police De-

partment, Register of Deeds and

from Emergency Manager, Darin

Lewis, with a National Incident

Management System (NIMS) Re-

porting reminder. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to appoint Adam

Battie, Patty Fulton and Jodi Smith

to the Buffalo County Extension

Advisory Board for a three-year

term beginning January 1, 2021.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

ZONING

 

Zoing Administrator Dennise

Daniels waspresent for the follow-

ing Zoing agenda items.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the Building Re-

striction Agreement for LOMR-F.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to authorize the Chairman

to sign the Building Restriction

Agreement and LOMR-F for prop-

erty described as Block 1, Lot 12,

Bruner Lakeside Estates Second, a

subdivision located in Part of Sec-

tion 24, Township 9 North, Range

13 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller and Chief Dep-

uty Dan Schleusener reviewed the

contract with Global Tel Link Cor-

poration and the Radio Project.

The Request for Proposal for this

inmate phone and messaging sys-

tem was opened on October 13,

2020. A committee reviewed all of

the proposals and negotiated a

Master Services Agreement for ap-

proval. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins to authorize the

Chairman to sign the Agreement

with Global Tel Link Corporation

(GTL) for the inmate phone and

messaging system. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chief of Police Bryan

Waugh, Lieutenant Robert Tubbs

and Suburban Fire Administrator

Jason Whalen joined the meeting

for discussion on the City/County

Public Radio System project.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to establish an In-

terlocal Agreement with City of

Kearney with following Resolution

2020-60. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-60

 

WHEREAS the City of Kearney

and Buffalo County, Nebraska, de-

sire to establish an upgraded com-

munications system for joint use as

concerns the City and County, and

WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-

ment Agreement has been drafted

that addresses financing of the up-

grading to the existing communica-

tions system used between the

County and City, and

NOW THEREFORE, be it re-

solved that Buffalo County accepts

the Interlocal Agreement between

itself and City of Kearney as pres-

ented to this Board and this Board

authorizes its Chairperson to sign

this agreement on behalf of Buffalo

County and to do all necessary to

carry out the provisions of such In-

terlocal agreement.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that lan-

guage of the Inter local Agreement

is available for public inspection

but will not be set forth in the min-

utes of this meeting.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to establish an Interlocal

Agreement with Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District #1 with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-61. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-61

 

WHEREAS the Suburban Fire

Protection District #1 of Buffalo

and Kearney Counties, hereinafter

simply referred to as "Suburban"

and Buffalo County, Nebraska de-

sire to establish an upgraded com-

munications system for joint use as

concerns the County and Subur-

ban, and

WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-

ment Agreement has been drafted

that addresses financing of the up-

grading of the present county com-

munications system and underlying

costs, and

NOW THEREFORE, be it re-

solved that Buffalo County accepts

the Interlocal Agreement between

itself and Suburban Fire Protection

District #1 of Buffalo and Kearney

Counties as presented to this

Board and this Board authorizes its

Chairperson to sign this agreement

on behalf of Buffalo County and to

do all necessary to carry out the

provisions of such Interlocal agree-

ment.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that lan-

guage of the Inter local Agreement

is available for public inspection

but will not be set forth in the min-

utes of this meeting.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to authorize the Chairman

to sign the following Resolution

2020-62 for the financing of the

lease/lease purchase of the radio

equipment. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-62

A RESOLUTION OF THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA AUTHORIZING AND

APPROVING THE LEASE OR

LEASE-PURCHASE OF CERTAIN

EQUIPMENT, SUBJECT TO THE

PARAMETERS SET FORTH

HEREIN; AUTHORIZING THE EX-

ECUTION AND DELIVERY OF

DOCUMENTS RELATING TO

SUCH FINANCING; APPROVING

THE ISSUANCE OF CERTIFI-

CATES OF PARTICIPATION IN

THE LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE

MADE BY THE COUNTY RELAT-

ING TO SUCH FINANCING; AU-

THORIZING COUNTY OFFICIALS

TO DETERMINE THE FINAL AG-

GREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT,

MATURITIES, RATES, TERMS

AND OTHER DETAILS OF SUCH

FINANCING AND THE RELATED

CERTIFICATES; APPROVING

THE DELIVERY AND USE OF AN

OFFERING DOCUMENT IN CON-

NECTION WITH THE OFFER AND

SALE OF THE CERTIFICATES;

DESIGNATING THE CERTIFI-

CATES AS QUALIFIED TAX-E-

XEMPT OBLIGATIONS; ADOPT-

ING CERTAIN POST-ISSUANCE

COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES

AND CERTAIN DISCLOSURE

POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

WITH RESPECT TO THE CERTIF-

ICATES; AND AUTHORIZING

CERTAIN ACTIONS AND DOCU-

MENTS AND PRESCRIBING

OTHER MATTERS RELATING

THERETO.

 

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA:

Section 1. The Board of Com-

missioners (the "Board") of Buffalo

County, Nebraska (the "County")

hereby makes the following find-

ings and determinations:

(a) The County is a county and

a political subdivision organized

and existing under the laws of the

State of Nebraska (the "State"), in-

cluding Chapters 22 and 23, Reis-

sue Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

as amended.

(b) It is necessary, desirable,

advisable and in the best interests

of the County that the County lease

or lease-purchase communication

equipment (the "Equipment"), as

described on Exhibit A hereto.

(c) Pursuant to Section

23-3114, Reissue Revised Statutes

of Nebraska, as amended (the

"Act"), the County is authorized to

enter into a lease or lease-pu-

rchase agreement for real or per-

sonal property for authorized pur-

poses. Such leases are not re-

stricted to a single year and may

provide for the purchase of the

property in installment payments.

(c) To finance such Equipment,

it is necessary, desirable, advisable

and in the best interest of the

County to either (i) enter into a

lease-purchase agreement and re-

lated documents with a bank or

other financial institution selected

as set forth herein, pursuant to

which such institution will acquire

the Equipment and lease said

Equipment to the County in ex-

change for lease-purchase pay-

ments to be made by the County,

all in accordance with the Act, or (ii)

enter into a lease-purchase agree-

ment and related documents with a

bank or other financial institution

selected as set forth herein, pursu-

ant to which such institution will is-

sue certificates of participation (the

"Certificates") representing pro-

portionate interests in lease-pu-

rchase payments to be made by

the County pursuant to a lease or

lease-purchase agreement and will

acquire the Equipment using the

proceeds from the sale of the Cer-

tificates to pay all costs relating

thereto. Such lease or lease-pu-

rchase agreement is referred to

herein as a "Lease Agreement".

Payments made by the County to a

bank or other financial institution

pursuant to such Lease Agreement

are referred to herein as "Lease

Payments". Such bank or other fi-

nancial institution is referred to as a

"Lessor".

(e) It is necessary that the

County adopt (i) policies and pro-

cedures to satisfy all applicable re-

quirements of federal income tax

law in order to preserve, post-iss-

uance, the tax-exempt status of the

Certificates and (ii) policies and

procedures to satisfy the issuance

and post-issuance disclosure re-

quirements of Rule 15c2-12 (as de-

scribed herein).

(f) All conditions, acts, and

things required by law to exist or to

be done precedent to the County

undertaking the financing de-

scribed herein pursuant to the Act

do exist and have been done as re-

quired by law.

Section 2. All previous action of

the County in connection with the

lease or lease-purchase of the

Equipment and the issuance and

sale of any Certificates is hereby

approved, ratified and authorized.

Section 3. Each of the

Chairperson, the Vice Chairperson,

the County Clerk, the County

Treasurer and any other officer of

the Board or the County (each, in-

cluding any person authorized to

sign on his or her behalf, an

"Authorized Officer") is hereby

authorized, empowered and di-

rected to execute and deliver, as

and if applicable, the Lease Agree-

ment, a License and Easement or

other agreement pursuant to which

the County may grant to the Lessor

a license and easement with re-

spect to the real property on which

certain Equipment may be located

and/or installed, a Declaration of

Trust or other trust agreement pur-

suant to which Certificates may be

issued, a Certificate Purchase

Agreement or other purchase con-

tract pursuant to which Certificates

may be purchased, a Registrar and

Payment Agent Agreement pursu-

ant to which payments of principal

and interest on any Certificates

may be made, a Federal Tax Certif-

icate or such other tax agreement

pursuant to which the County will

make certain representations and

covenants related to the exclusion

of the interest portions of the Lease

Payments from gross income for

purposes of federal income taxa-

tion, and all other necessary docu-

ments in connection with undertak-

ing the lease or lease-purchase fi-

nancing as permitted by the Act

(the "Financing Documents"), for

and on behalf of the County, in-

cluding any necessary counter-

parts, in form and substance ac-

ceptable to such Authorized Of-

ficer, but subject to the terms, pa-

rameters and conditions set forth

herein. The Authorized Officers, or

any individually, are hereby author-

ized, empowered and directed to

do all such acts and things and to

execute all such documents as

may be necessary to carry out and

comply with the provisions of such

documents as executed.

Section 4. The Board hereby

authorizes and directs any Author-

ized Officer to determine (a) the

principal amount of the Lease

Agreement, which shall not exceed

$4,200,000, (b) the amounts and

the dates of the principal and the

interest installments to be due un-

der the Lease Agreement, (c) the

term of the Lease Agreement, (d)

the final Equipment list, if other

than as set forth Exhibit A hereto,

(e) the rate or rates of interest to be

carried by each principal install-

ment such that the true interest

cost of the Lease Agreement shall

not exceed 2.25%, (f) the pre-

payment provisions, if any, (g) the

final terms and provisions of the Fi-

nancing Documents, (h) the terms

and provisions of any Certificates,

(i) the identity of the Lessor, (h) the

identity of the registrar and paying

agent with respect to any Certifi-

cates (if applicable) and (k) such

other terms and provisions relating

to the Lease Agreement and any

Certificates as necessary to facili-

tate the successful financing of the

Equipment; provided that none of

the Financing Documents, includ-

ing any Certificates, may have such

terms and conditions that conflict

with or exceed the parameters set

forth in this Resolution. Such de-

terminations and approvals shall be

set forth in the Lease Agreement.

Section 5. The form and con-

tent of the Certificates, if applica-

ble, shall be set forth in the Financ-

ing Documents, and the Lessor be

and is hereby authorized, empow-

ered and directed to execute and

deliver such Certificates, if issued,

to the underwriter described herein.

Section 6. Payment by the

County of the Lease Payments due

from time to time to the Lessor pur-

suant to the Lease Agreement is

hereby authorized and directed.

The County shall budget, appropri-

ate and set aside a portion of its

general fund revenues derived from

property taxes, subject to statutory

limitations, and other legally availa-

ble moneys sufficient to make the

Lease Payments coming due dur-

ing each fiscal year that the Lease

Agreement is outstanding.

Section 7. The Lessor and any

participant in the Lease Agreement

shall be a financial institution au-

thorized to exercise trust powers

within the State of Nebraska (the

"State") or a commercial leasing

entity authorized to transact busi-

ness in the State. As necessary,

the Lessor shall accept the assign-

ment from the County of all Equip-

ment-related contracts, purchase

orders and other related contracts

and shall further agree to assume

the obligations to make payments

to the vendors, contractors, materi-

almen and equipment suppliers un-

der such contracts and related

subcontracts and purchase orders

relating to the Equipment, provided

that the County shall retain the au-

thority to supervise the acquisition

and installation of the Equipment to

the extent that such functions are

to be performed by the "Owner"

under any such contracts.

Section 8. Piper Sandler & Co.,

whether acting in the capacity of a

placement agent (the "Placement

Agent") in connection with a pri-

vate placement of the Lease Agree-

ment or whether acting in the ca-

pacity of an underwriter (the

"Underwriter") in connection with

a public offering of the Certificates,

shall receive a fee or discount

equal to 1.05% of the principal

amount of the Lease Agreement.

Section 9. The use and public

distribution of any official state-

ment, offering circular, term sheet,

request for lessors or any other of-

fering document (including any pre-

liminary thereof, the "Offering

Document") by the Underwriter in

connection with the reoffering of

the Certificates, or the Placement

Agent in connection with the place-

ment of the Lease Agreement, is

hereby authorized. Any Authorized

Officer is authorized to approve the

final Offering Document as so sup-

plemented, amended and com-

pleted, and the use and distribution

of the final Offering Document by

the Underwriter or the Placement

Agent in connection with the reof-

fering of the Certificates or the

placement of the Lease Agreement

is hereby authorized. Any Author-

ized Officer is hereby authorized to

execute and deliver a certificate

pertaining to such Offering Docu-

ment as prescribed therein, dated

as of the date of payment for and

delivery of the Certificates.

The County agrees to provide to

the Underwriter or the Placement

Agent within seven Business Days

of the date of the sale of Certifi-

cates sufficient copies of the final

Offering Document to enable the

Underwriter or the Placement

Agent to comply with the require-

ments of Rule 15c2-12(b)(4) of the

Securities and Exchange Commis-

sion ("Rule 15c2-12") and with the

requirements of Rule G-32 of the

Municipal Securities Rulemaking

Board, if applicable.

Section 10. If the County issues

Certificates subject to Rule

15c2-12, the Board (a) authorizes

and directs any Authorized Officer

to execute and deliver, on the date

of the issuance of the Certificates,

an undertaking (the "Undertaking")

in such form that satisfies the re-

quirements of Rule 15c2-12 and is

acceptable to Underwriter and spe-

cial tax counsel and (b) covenants

that it will comply with and carry

out all of the provisions of the Un-

dertaking. The Authorized Officers,

or any individually, may engage a

dissemination agent to assist the

County with its obligations pursu-

ant to the Undertaking. Notwith-

standing any other provisions of

this Resolution, failure of the

County to comply with the Under-

taking will not be considered a de-

fault under this Resolution or the

Certificates; however, any Certifi-

cateholder or Beneficial Owner may

take such actions as may be nec-

essary and appropriate, including

seeking mandate or specific perfor-

mance by court order, to cause the

County to comply with its obliga-

tions under this subparagraph and

the Undertaking. For purposes of

this subparagraph, "Beneficial

Owner" means any person who (i)

has the power, directly or indirectly,

to vote or consent with respect to,

or to dispose of ownership of, any

Certificates (including persons

holding Certificates through nomi-

nees, depositories or other inter-

mediaries), or (ii) is treated as the

owner of any Certificates for federal

income tax purposes.

The Board adopts the Disclosure

Policies and Procedures attached

to this Resolution as Exhibit C to

ensure that the County satisfies the

requirements of Rule 15c2-12 and

the Undertaking. The Board re-

serves the right to use its discretion

as necessary and appropriate to

make exceptions or request addi-

tional provisions as it may deter-

mine. The Board also reserves the

right to change such policies and

procedures from time to time, with-

out notice.

Section 11. The Authorized Of-

ficers, or any individually, are au-

thorized to execute and deliver for

and on behalf of the County any

and all additional certificates, doc-

uments, opinions or other papers

and perform all other acts, includ-

ing, without limitation, the execu-

tion, delivery and filing of any fi-

nancing statements or any other

documents to create and maintain

a security interest in the Equipment

and revenues pledged under the

Lease Agreement as may be re-

quired by the documents set forth

above or as they may deem neces-

sary or appropriate in order to im-

plement and carry out the intent

and purpose of this Resolution.

Section 12. The Board desig-

nates the Lease Agreement and

any related Certificates as

"qualified tax-exempt obligations"

as defined in Section 265(b)(3) of

the Internal Revenue Code of 1986,

as amended (the "Code"). In addi-

tion, the Board represents that:

(a) the aggregate face amount of

all tax-exempt obligations (other

than private activity bonds that are

not "qualified 501(c)(3) bonds" and

certain refunding bonds) which will

be issued by the County and all

subordinate entities thereof during

the 2021 calendar year is not rea-

sonably expected to exceed

$10,000,000; and

(b) the County and all subordi-

nate entities thereof will not issue

an aggregate principal amount of

tax-exempt obligations (other than

private activity bonds that are not

"qualified 501(c)(3) bonds" and cer-

tain refunding bonds) during the

2021 calendar year, including the

Lease Agreement and any related

Certificates, in excess of

$10,000,000, without first obtaining

an opinion of nationally recognized

counsel in the area of municipal fi-

nance that the designation of the

Lease Agreement and any related

Certificate as "qualified tax-exempt

obligations" will not be adversely

affected by such issuance. The

Authorized Officers, or any individ-

ually, are authorized to take such

other action as may be necessary

to make effective the designation in

this Section 12.

Section 13. The County (a) shall

comply with all applicable provi-

sions of the Code, including Sec-

tions 103 and 141 through 150, and

all related Regulations, necessary

to maintain the exclusion from

gross income for federal income

tax purposes of the interest portion

of the Lease Payments and (b) will

not use or permit the use of any

proceeds of the Lease Agreement

and any related Certificates or any

other funds of the County nor take

or permit any other action, or fail to

take any action, if any such action

or failure to take action would ad-

versely affect the exclusion from

gross income of the interest portion

of the Lease Payments.

The Board adopts the Post-Iss-

uance Tax Compliance Procedures

attached to this Resolution as Ex-

hibit B to ensure that all applicable

post-issuance requirements of fed-

eral income tax law needed to pre-

serve the tax-exempt status of the

Lease Agreement and any Certifi-

cates are met. The Board reserves

the right to use its discretion as

necessary and appropriate to make

exceptions or request additional

provisions as it may determine.

The Board also reserves the right to

change such policies and proce-

dures from time to time, without

notice, provided that no such

change shall adversely affect the

exclusion from gross income of the

interest portion of the Lease Pay-

ments.

Section 14. The provisions of this

Resolution are hereby declared to

be separable and, if any section,

phrase or provision shall for any

reason be declared to be invalid,

such declaration shall not affect the

validity of the remainder of the sec-

tions, phrases or provisions.

Section 15. All resolutions, or-

ders and other instruments, or

parts thereof, in conflict with this

Resolution are hereby repealed

only to the extent of such conflict.

Section 16. This Resolution shall

be in force and take effect from and

after its passage as provided by

law.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-

man McMullen to sign the agree-

ment with Motorola Solutions to

purchase the Radio equipment and

services. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell joined the meeting.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for South Central Be-

havioral Services, Inc. for a 2008

Toyota Highlander. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for First Lutheran

Church for a 2005 Ford F350.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for First United

Methodist Church for a 2010 Ford

Cutaway Van, 2015 Ford Turtle Top

Shuttle, 1996 Ford Cutaway Van

and a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Faith United

Methodist Church for a 1994

United Enclosed Trailer, a 2006

American Hauler Enclosed Trailer,

2012 United Enclosed Trailer, a

2017 ASVE Single Axle 22" Canoe

Trailer and a 2000 ASVE Utility

Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Prairie View

Gardens for a 2019 Dodge Grand

Caravan. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for Goodwill Industries

of Greater Nebraska Inc. for a 2013

Hyundai Accent, a 2013 Chevrolet

Impala, a 2013 Dodge Grand Cara-

van, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan,

a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, a 2018

Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2019

Dodge Grand Caravan. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,

Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Nebraska

Youth Camp for a 2016 Titan Flat-

bed Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the TERC appeals

involving Hy-Vee for 2018, 2019

and 2020. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Morrow that Buffalo

County Board of Equalization Con-

fesses Judgment in Tax Equaliza-

tion & Review Commission Cases

#19-0020 and 20-C020. These two

cases concern cases generally en-

titled Hy-Vee, Appellant, and Buf-

falo County, Appellee and concern

the 2019 and 2020 tax valuation for

property identified as tax parcel

#605247836. This motion author-

izes the Buffalo County Attorney's

Office to confess judgment on be-

half of this Board for years 2019

and 2020 with each year having a

corrected tax assessment valuation

of $6,500,000, which terms have

been accepted by Hy-Vee. Addi-

tionally, as part of this confession,

Buffalo County will not pursue an

appeal of the Nebraska Tax Equali-

zation and Review Commission

2018 valuation decision, in case

#18-C0144 concerning the forego-

ing parcel that rendered a 2018 val-

uation of $5,970,000. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:08 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

Chief Probation Officer Connie

Hultine, 9TH Judicial District Court

Judge Carson and Deputy County

Sheriff Harly Amy joined the meet-

ing to introduce the Commissioners

to the Central Nebraska Veterans

Treatment Court. A team com-

prised of a Judge, veterans court

coordinator, probation officer,

County Attorney, public defender,

mentor coordinator, treatment pro-

viders, and law enforcement will

serve the veterans charged with a

felony offense.

Assistant Highway Superintend-

ent Cory Jensen was present for

the following bid opening. Chair-

man McMullen instructed County

Clerk Giffin to open and read aloud

the submitted bids for Project No.

C10 (984) Sodtown Road and C10

(1445) 145th Road. Bids were sub-

mitted from Midlands Contracting

Inc., Saul Ramos Construction Inc.

and Van Kirk Bros. Contracting.

The Road Committee and Highway

Superintendent will review the bids

and come back with recommen-

dations at the next meeting on Jan-

uary 12, 2021.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to purchase two 2021 Cat-

erpillar 140 Motor Graders from

NMC Cat. Total price $503,150.00

with trade in of 2008 John Deere

770D Motor Grader S/N

770DX617491 and 2001 Caterpillar

140H Motor Grader S/N 9TN01308

less traded in of $94,600.00. Final

bid price $408, 550.00. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the following De-

cember 2020 vendor claims as

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF SVC

FEE 24.50; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTHCARE MEDICAL

7,270.05; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-

PLY PARTS 680.47; ALL SAFE IN-

DUSTRIES SUPPLIES 8,384.00;

ALL STAR AUTO GLASS REPAIR

275.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SER-

VICES EXPENSES 943.23; AMER-

ICAN ELECTRIC COMPANY SUP-

PLIES 40.61; MANDI J AMY REIMBURSE 45.00; ANCHOR

PROMOTIONS SUPPLIES

1,789.97; AT&T MOBILITY TELE

SVC 207.62; ATS REPAIR 211.90;

JODENE L BALDWIN ELECTION

112.50; MICHAEL W BALDWIN LEGAL 936.00; BAMFORD INC REPAIRS 31,875.00; RICHARD

BEECHNER HEALTH BD 150.00;

FRANCIS BIEHL REIMBURSE

35.08; BOB BARKER COMPANY SUPPLIES 398.82; BRAD RODG-

ERS MD MEDICAL 32.25; SCOTT

BRADY REIMBURSE 10.35; JONA-

THAN R BRANDT LEGAL 6,446.25;

NATHAN BRECHT REIMBURSE

45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER LE-

GAL 3,420.00; D. BRANDON

BRINEGAR REIMBURSE 14.80;

MICHELLE BROADFOOT RENT

330.00; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-

MACHER LEGAL 9,475.54; BS & K

SIGNS INC SVC 36.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY DUBBING FEES

561.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY'S OFFICE REIMBURSE

248.72; BUFFALO CO CLERK REIMBURSE 139.00; BUFFALO

CO COMMUNITY PARTNERS EX-

PENSES 1,020.74; BUFFALO CO

COURT COURT COSTS 3,344.06;

BUFFALO CO PUBLIC DEFENDER REIMBURSE 284.00; BUFFALO

CO SHERIFF EXPENSES

1,928.74; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SUPPLIES 62.98; DORIS

BURBY TRANSCRIPT 254.00; MI-

CHAEL D CARPER LEGAL 981.25;

RYAN C CARSON REIMBURSE

45.00; CENTRAL NEBRASKA CRE-

MATION AUTOPSY 2,200.00;

CENTURY LUMBER CENTER

SUPPLIES 510.31; CHARLES-

WORTH CONSULTING, LLC CON-

SULTING 1,050.00; CHARM-TEX SUPPLIES 306.80; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS TELE SVC

468.65; INTERNET SVCS 124.98;

CHEROKEE BUILDING MATERI-

ALS SUPPLIES 28.33; JENNIFER

CHURCH REIMBURSE 88.13;

CITY OF KEARNEY UTILITIES

2,568.68; CITY OF KEARNEY

BUDGET 8,496.25; CITY OF KEAR-

NEY EXPENSES 181,115.82;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT COURT COSTS 2,896.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT FEES

209.79; COMFY BOWL EQ 100.00;

COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT JUVENILE SVCS 235.00; COMP-

SYCH CORP HEALTH 1,783.65;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT FOOD SVC 25,308.28; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL EQ 71.34;

COPYCAT SUPPLIES 360.27;

CULLIGAN SVC 311.50; DAN'S

SANITATION SVC 15.00; DEN-

NISE DANIELS REIMBURSE

45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING

SERVICE 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE

NETWORK SVCS 1,340.00; DAW-

SON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE 36.61; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT UTILITIES

2,951.99; DAMON DEEDS REIM-

BURSE 45.00; DEWALD DEAVER

L'HEUREUX LAW LEGAL 4,133.50;

DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE

20.66; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE-

IMBURSE 12.14; EAKES SUP-

PLIES 9,116.39; SHAWN

EATHERTON REIMBURSE

45.00; EATON MAINTENANCE

8,591.40; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE

UNIT NO 10 TECH SUPPORT

20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SUP-

PLIES 2,231.67; ENT PHYSICIANS MEDICAL 97.84; ENTERPRISE

ELECTRIC SUPPLIES 291.88; ES-

CHAT SUSCRIPTION 95.97; EUS-

TIS BODY SHOP SVC 500.00;

FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL

185.10; FARMERS UNION CO-OP PROPANE 16.00; FARMERS CO-

OPERATIVE FUEL 31.78; PAUL

FARRELL REIMBURSE 45.00;

FIRST CARE MEDICAL MEDICAL

71.38; FIRST STATE BANK-

BUDGET 23,141.78; KARI FISK REIMBURSE 45.00; FRANSSEN

PROPERTIES RENT 95.00;

FRONTIER TELE SVCS 3,130.69;

FYE LAW OFFICE LEGAL 6,097.33;

GALLS, LLC EQ 696.83; GARCIA

CLINICAL LABORATORY MEDI-

CAL 16.00; CARL GEIGER RENT

250.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA

HUGG TRANSCRIPT 96.25; GEN-

ERAL REPORTING SERVICE

TRANSCRIPT 2,932.36; M. TIMM

DEVELOPMENT RENT 250.00;

ZACHARY K GRAY LEGAL 757.50;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MEDICAL

1,427.11; GUARDIAN RFID SUP-

PLIES 1,400.00; H.L. FLAKE SE-

CURITY HARDWARE SUPPLIES

130.68; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-

FICE SVC FEES 136.27; JAMES M

HAYS RENT 330.00; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER REIMBURSE

45.00; HOLIDAY INN LODGING

479.60; HOLMES PLUMBING &

HEATING SUPPLIES 198.63;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL TRANSPORT 1,825.00;

LISA R HUERTA REIMBURSE

45.00; INTEGRATED CONTROLS,

LLC SVC 3,651.55; INTEGRATED

SECURITY SOLUTIONS MAINTENANCE 107.00; INTEG-

RITY CONSTRUCTION, LLC RE-

PAIRS 9,591.73; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER INC EMAIL FILTER

430.00; JACOBSEN ORR LAW

FIRM LEGAL 10,596.54; KIT

JOHNSON WITNESS FEE 20.00;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SUPPLIES

1,120.35; JUSTICE WORKS LLC SUBSCRIPTION 156.00; KARG

PROPERTIES RENT 290.00;

KEARNEY CHAMBER OF COM-

MERCE MEMBERSHIP 865.00;

KEARNEY HOUSING AGENCY RENT 330.00; KEARNEY HUB

PUBLISHING 918.64; KEARNEY

RENTAL PROS RENT 210.00;

KEARNEY TOWING & REPAIR

CENTER SVCS 312.50; KEITH CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE

22.00; KELLY KENNEDY REIM-

BURSE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH REIMBURSE 45.00; RANDAL L

KLINGINSMITH RENT 290.00;

JEFFREY C KNAPP LEGAL 304.82;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-

LUTIONS MAINT 3,648.90;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE COPIER LEASE 3,492.59;

DOUG KRAMER REIMBURSE

100.21; DR ANGELA

KRATOCHVIL-STAVA LEGAL 1,200.00; KRONOS MAINT

1,273.73; LANCASTER CO SHER-

IFF SVC FEE 118.87; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 114.80; DR

MICHAEL LAWSON HEALTH BD

150.00; PATRICK LEE REIM-

BURSE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK

SOLUTIONS SUBSCRIPTION

25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ LEGAL 1,661.25; LINCOLN CO

SHERIFF SVC FEE 33.03; PAUL

LONDER RENT 250.00; STEPHEN

G LOWE HEALTH BD 754.00;

LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY MEDI-

CAL 350.00; MALLORY SAFETY &

SUPPLY SUPPLIES 100.98; LE-

ROYCE MARGRITZ RENT 210.00;

JOHN MARSH REIMBURSE

45.00; LYNN MARTIN REIM-

BURSE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE

VALUE SUPPLIES 31.32; SHARON

MAULER REIMBURSE 45.00; JEN-

NIFER R MCCARTER REPORTING TRANSCRIPT 969.75; MICHAEL

MEFFERD REIMBURSE 45.00;

MENARDS SUPPLIES 6,647.50;

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS EQUIP 682.00; MID NEBRASKA

AGGREGATE ROCK1,616.68;

MIDDLETON ELECTRIC REPAIR

27,485.00; MIDWAY CHRYSLER

DODGE JEEP REPAIR 566.45;

MIDWEST CONNECT MAIL SVCS 3,480.64; MIPS INC. SERVICE

5,320.14; MIRROR IMAGE CAR

WASH MAINTENANCE 50.40;

MORRIS PRESS SUPPLIES

255.00; MSDSONLINE SUB-

SCRIPTION 2,961.55; JERAD

MURPHY REIMBURSE 120.00;

NACO DUES 4,450.09; NATIONAL

SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION DUES

135.00; NE CATTLEMEN REFUND 250.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE TELE SVC 331.88; NE GLASS

COMPANY REPAIR 49.95; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES PA-

TIENT SVCS 941.63; NE INSTI-

TUTE OF FORENSIC PATHOLOGY

2,833.00; NE LAW ENFORCE-

MENT TRAINING 72.00; NE OP-

ERATION LIFESAVER DUES

300.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST UTILITIES 390.96; NE PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT UTILITIES

11,898.45; NE PUBLIC SAFETY

TASK FORCE SVC 1,330.00; NE

SHERIFF'S ASSOC DUES 690.00;

NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL FEE

120.00; NE SUPREME COURT

PUBLICATIONS PUBLICATIONS

53.15; OPTK NETWORKS INTER-

NET SVCS 615.00; KRISTI NEW-

MAN REIMBURSE 49.68;

NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER JUVENILE SVCS 5,425.00;

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY UTILI-

TIES 3,015.00; NP REALTY RENT 290.00; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN

REDINGER TRANSPORT 1,825.00;

OWENS EDUCATIONAL SER-

VICES SVC FEE 281.15; PARKER

GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE LEGAL 594.25; NATE PEARSON REIMBURSE 45.00; PELL RE-

PORTING TRANSCRIPT

117.64; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO

PARTS 1,147.27; PLATTE VALLEY

COMMUNICATIONS REPAIR

71.43; POLICE OFFICERS ASSO-

CIATION DUES 525.00; PRAIRIE

VIEW APARTMENTS RENT 89.00;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES EVAL 135.00; KANE M RAMSEY REIMBURSE 45.00; REDFIELD DI-

RECT, LLC SUPPLIES 375.68;

REDMAN'S SHOES UNIFORM

55.00; ILENE RICHARDSON RETIREMENT 14.00; RIVERSIDE

COUNSELING, LLC LEGAL

925.40; RYAN SAALFELD REIM-

BURSE 45.00; SANDRY FIRE

SUPPLY LLC SUPPLIES

1,200.00; ASHLEY SCHROEDER WITNESS FEE 20.00; KIRK SCOTT REIMBURSE 45.00; SHERWIN

WILLIAMS SUPPLIES 37.65;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS SHRED-

DING 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC EQ RENTAL 1,000.00;

SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN LEGAL 1,351.25; SOLID WASTE

AGENCY LANDFILL LANDFILL

43.49; MONTY SPLITTER WIT-

NESS FEE 20.00; MIKE SPRINGER RENT 330.00; STAMM ROMERO &

ASSOC LEGAL 16,084.25;

THOMAS S STEWART LEGAL

3,401.45; STITCH 3 LLC UNIFORM

209.00; SUNSET VIEW COURT RENT 290.00; SUPERION, LLC MAINTENANCE 2,304.57; MI-

CHAEL J SYNEK LEGAL 1,405.80;

T-C CEILINGS INC SVC 4,800.00;

THE LOCKMOBILE DUP KEYS

12.25; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST SUBSCRIPTION 452.16;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST

SUBSCRIPTION 1,983.66; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST SUB-

SCRIPTION 5,962.26; THOMSON

REUTERS-WEST SUBSCRIPTION

635.69; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST SUBSCRIPTION 516.71;

TSKAH, LLC RENT 250.00;

TURNER BODY SHOP REPAIR

55.00; REBECCA TVRDIK ANDER-

SON LEGAL 1,968.75; TYE &

ROWLING, PC, LLO LEGAL 5,841.45 U S POSTMASTER

POSTAGE 639.00; U S POSTMAS-

TER POSTAGE 965.00; U.S.

BANK EXPENSES 26,443.30; USA

COMMUNICATION INTERNET

723.90; MARC VACEK REIM-

BURSE 33.93; JERRY A. VAN

WINKLE MEDICAL 4,158.65;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF GPS

64.76; VERIZON WIRELESS PHONE SVCS 883.27; VERIZON

WIRELESS TELE SVC 914.46; VIL-

LAGE AT KEARNEY RENT 330.00;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK INTER-

NET 64.99; VILLAGE OF MILLER UTILITIES 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM UNIFORM 90.45; VOIGT

LAW OFFICE LEGAL 67.50;THE

WALDINGER CORPORATION

MAINT 3,588.44; WELLS FARGO

EXPENSES 231.01; WELLS

FARGO EXPENSES 17.01; WELLS

FARGO EXPENSES 866.96;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES

67.20; MELISSA L WILLIS REIM-

BURSE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH REIM-

BURSE 240.00; LOYE WOLFE RE-

IMBURSE 55.78; YANDA'S MUSIC

AUDIO EQUIP 419.95; YELLOW

ROBE CONSULTING LEGAL

1,500.00; MELANIE R YOUNG RE-

IMBURSE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND REIMBURSE 45.00; CLAYTON

ZIMNIAK RENT 100.00;

ROAD FUND

ALL MAKES AUTO SUPPLY PARTS 143.86; AUSSIE HYDRAU-

LICS LLP REPAIRS 3,741.57; AR-

NOLD MOTOR SUPPLY REPAIRS

2,266.04; BOSSELMAN ENERGY FUEL 236.16; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SUPPLIES 39.99;

CARQUEST AUTO PARTS PARTS

668.13; CENTRAL AG AND SHOP

SUPPLY TOOLS 646.83; CHS

AGRI SERVICE CENTER FUEL

42.09; CFP-C-T FUEL 93.77;

COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL EQ

1,043.68; CULLIGAN SVC 74.50;

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SUP-

PLIES 22.72; ED BROADFOOT &

SONS GRAVEL 14,213.61;FARM

PLAN REPAIRS 6,180.18; FARM-

ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION FUEL

76.63; FASTENAL COMPANY

SUPPLIES 26.60; GARRETT TIRES

& TREADS REPAIRS 1,735.80;

HOLMES PLUMBING & HEATING

SUPPLIES 3.28; K & B PARTS

TOOLS 69.85; KEARNEY HUB

PUBLISHING 130.74; KELLY SUP-

PLY COMPANY REPAIRS 29.69;

KENESAW MOTOR CO REPAIRS

3,326.57; LAWSON PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 1,134.02; LEROYCE

MARGRITZ REIMBURSE 1,182.32;

MARLATT MACHINE SHOP

TOOLS 48.04; MASTERS TRUE

VALUE SUPPLIES 167.94; MATH-

ESON TRI-GAS REPAIRS 318.16;

MENARDS - KEARNEY SUPPLIES 158.20; MIDWEST SERVICE &

SALES EQ 7,787.31; MILLER &

ASSOCIATES ENGINEERING

2,166.70; NE TRUCK CENTER INC REPAIRS 2,383.92 OAK CREEK

ENGINEERING ENGINEERING 8,475.00; POWERPLAN-MURPHY

TRACTOR REPAIRS 2,524.66;THE

RAVENNA NEWS PUBLISH-

ING 46.20; ROADRUNNER TIRE REPAIRS 300.00; ROCKMOUNT

RESEARCH & ALLOYS SUPPLIES

253.40; SAHLING KENWORTH INC REPAIRS 250.19; TRUCK CENTER

COMPANIES REPAIRS 864.33;

U.S. BANK EXPENSES 662.80;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE REPAIRS

35.55; VISITOR'S PROMOTION

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU EXPENSES 41,648.00;

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU EXPENSES 41,648.00;

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS INC. PRESERVATION

269.00;

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MEDICAL 163,328.38; HM LIFE

MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT STOPLOSS INS 47,055.52;

INHERITANCE TAX

BUFFALO CO CLERK REIMBURSE 82.50; PLATTE VAL-

LEY COMMUNICATIONS RADIO MAINT 19,635.06;

WIRELESS SERVICE FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE-

IMBURSE 27,251.67;

NOXIOUS WEED FUND

U.S. BANK EXPENSES

25.62;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK 911 SVC

1,906.18; CENTURYLINK 911

SVCS 1,690.81; FRONTIER TELE

SVCS 1,538.58; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS CORP TELE SVCS

318.38; LANGUAGE LINE SER-

VICES TELE SVCS 72.19; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO TELE

SVCS 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY

COMMUNICATIONS MAINT

1,749.48; USA COMMUNICATION INTERNET 281.00;

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. City of Kearney

Police Chief Bryan Waugh thanked

the Board for their support of the

City/County radio project. Sheriff

Neil Miller presented (virtually) a

plaque to Commissioner Dennis

Reiter for his years of service to the

County.

At 10:45 A.M., Chairman

McMullen asked if there was anyth-

ing else to come before the Board

before he declared the meeting ad-

journed sine die until the reorgani-

zation meeting on Tuesday, Janu-

ary 12, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. and in-

structed County Clerk Janice Giffin

to publish notice for the same ac-

cording to Nebraska Law.

William McMullen, Chariman

Buffalo County Commissioners

Attest:

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ D29,1t

 

HARLAN COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION TO BID

POSITION: PUBLIC DEFENDER

 

The Harlan County Board of Su-

pervisors is accepting bids for the

contract position of public defender

for Harlan County, Nebraska. Bid-

ders must be licensed attorneys for

a period of two years prior to the

application pursuant to Nebraska

Revised Statute §23-3404 through

§23-3408.

The use of Deputy Public De-

fenders under this bid process is

permissible, but the names of all

attorneys must be included on the

application. The contract position is

anticipated to be a two year com-

mitment. Bidders should include all

necessary expenses and legal fees

for public defender work in their

bid. In addition to performing crimi-

nal defense duties on misdemean-

ors and felonies, this position will

require the attorney to also repre-

sent juveniles in delinquency pro-

ceedings, parents in juvenile Neb.

Rev. Stat. §43-247(3)(a) proceed-

ings, and those brought before the

Board of Mental Health. Bids must

be submitted to the Harlan County

Clerk, PO Box 698, Alma, Ne-

braska, 68920 by the 22nd day of

January, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. This po-

sition qualifies as a Veteran’s Pref-

erence position. The Harlan County

Board of Supervisors reserves the

right to reject any and all bids.

HARLAN COUNTY BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

Bryan S. McQuay #21514

Harlan County Attorney

PO Box 755, Alma NE 68920

ZNEZ D29,J5

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT) is

issuing this Request for Proposal

RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of

selecting a qualified Contractor to

provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-

vices for NDOT, District 4.

Those interested in bidding on

this proposal may view the Pre-

qualification information and the

Request for Proposal (RFP)

#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation website:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-

aint/. A copy of the RFP may be

obtained from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation.

An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-

ference will be held on January 8,

2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.

Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,

68803.

Written questions are due no

later than January 14, 2021 and

should be submitted via e-mail to

NDOT.Oper-

ationsProcurement@nebraska.gov.

Sealed proposals from pre-qual-

ified Contractors must be received

in the Nebraska Department of

Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-

coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before

February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at

which time the opening of the pro-

posals will be public and the Con-

tractors will be announced.

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SR LOSCHEN, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that SR

Loschen, Inc., was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 5715 4th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Sharon Loschen. The name and

street address of each incorporator

is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News