Legal notices: December 29, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AU AESTHETICS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Au
Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3906 6th Ave-
nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Ashley
Unick, whose street and mailing
address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite
A, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D22,D29,J5
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22,
2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. via Zoom
meeting. Chairman McMullen
called the meeting to order. The
following Board members re-
sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-
gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Public notice of this meeting
was published/posted in the Kear-
ney Hub, on the Buffalo County
web site, and the bulletin boards
located outside the County Clerk's
office and County Board Room on
December 17, 2020. Chairman
McMullen announced that pursuant
to "Executive Order No. 20-36
Public Meeting Requirement Lim-
ited Waiver", the County Board will
be conducting their meetings via
Zoom and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
and Deputy County Attorney An-
drew Hoffmeister were present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
December 8, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following De-
cember 18, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 259,872.92
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMIUMS 1,037.63; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE
RET 43,848.53; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS
114,836.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 4,829.65; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES
87,247.88; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY DONATIONS 102.67;
KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GAR-
NISH 402.00; MADISON NA-
TIONAL PREMIUMS 948.19; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY
295.04; MASSMUTUAL DE-
FERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-
FERRED COMP 1,330.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUP-
PORT 1,200.00; PRINCIPAL DEN-
TAL 3,200.27; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 14,422.44; VISION
SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE
855.74;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 59,074.99;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-
UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET
9,281.42; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER PREMIUMS 2,567.00;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS;
677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES 18,122.76; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS
148.65; MADISON NATIONAL LT
DISABILITY 107.59; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-
PAL DENTAL 947.00; STATE OF
NE STATE TAXES 2,807.03; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP
EYE 205.46;
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,804.63; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS
248.00; FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS 33.33; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAXES
1,548.53; MADISON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 3.44; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 45.75; STATE OF NE STATE TAXES 241.93;
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to accept the November
2020 Community Action Partner-
ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Roger Jasnoch, Executive Direc-
tor of the Kearney Visitors Bureau
was present for the appointment of
the Visitors Bureau Board of Direc-
tors. Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Morrow to reappoint
John Payne to the Visitors Bureau
Board of Directors for a four-year
term. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Randy Tonniges with Tonniges &
Associates presented the annual
audit report. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Klein to accept
the Audit Report for the fiscal year
2019-2020 as presented by Ton-
niges & Associates, Inc. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status
report update on the Poole South
project. Christmas cards from
Nancy Freburg, Kearney Police De-
partment, Register of Deeds and
from Emergency Manager, Darin
Lewis, with a National Incident
Management System (NIMS) Re-
porting reminder. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to appoint Adam
Battie, Patty Fulton and Jodi Smith
to the Buffalo County Extension
Advisory Board for a three-year
term beginning January 1, 2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
ZONING
Zoing Administrator Dennise
Daniels waspresent for the follow-
ing Zoing agenda items.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the Building Re-
striction Agreement for LOMR-F.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to authorize the Chairman
to sign the Building Restriction
Agreement and LOMR-F for prop-
erty described as Block 1, Lot 12,
Bruner Lakeside Estates Second, a
subdivision located in Part of Sec-
tion 24, Township 9 North, Range
13 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller and Chief Dep-
uty Dan Schleusener reviewed the
contract with Global Tel Link Cor-
poration and the Radio Project.
The Request for Proposal for this
inmate phone and messaging sys-
tem was opened on October 13,
2020. A committee reviewed all of
the proposals and negotiated a
Master Services Agreement for ap-
proval. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Higgins to authorize the
Chairman to sign the Agreement
with Global Tel Link Corporation
(GTL) for the inmate phone and
messaging system. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chief of Police Bryan
Waugh, Lieutenant Robert Tubbs
and Suburban Fire Administrator
Jason Whalen joined the meeting
for discussion on the City/County
Public Radio System project.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to establish an In-
terlocal Agreement with City of
Kearney with following Resolution
2020-60. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-60
WHEREAS the City of Kearney
and Buffalo County, Nebraska, de-
sire to establish an upgraded com-
munications system for joint use as
concerns the City and County, and
WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-
ment Agreement has been drafted
that addresses financing of the up-
grading to the existing communica-
tions system used between the
County and City, and
NOW THEREFORE, be it re-
solved that Buffalo County accepts
the Interlocal Agreement between
itself and City of Kearney as pres-
ented to this Board and this Board
authorizes its Chairperson to sign
this agreement on behalf of Buffalo
County and to do all necessary to
carry out the provisions of such In-
terlocal agreement.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that lan-
guage of the Inter local Agreement
is available for public inspection
but will not be set forth in the min-
utes of this meeting.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to establish an Interlocal
Agreement with Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District #1 with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-61. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-61
WHEREAS the Suburban Fire
Protection District #1 of Buffalo
and Kearney Counties, hereinafter
simply referred to as "Suburban"
and Buffalo County, Nebraska de-
sire to establish an upgraded com-
munications system for joint use as
concerns the County and Subur-
ban, and
WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-
ment Agreement has been drafted
that addresses financing of the up-
grading of the present county com-
munications system and underlying
costs, and
NOW THEREFORE, be it re-
solved that Buffalo County accepts
the Interlocal Agreement between
itself and Suburban Fire Protection
District #1 of Buffalo and Kearney
Counties as presented to this
Board and this Board authorizes its
Chairperson to sign this agreement
on behalf of Buffalo County and to
do all necessary to carry out the
provisions of such Interlocal agree-
ment.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that lan-
guage of the Inter local Agreement
is available for public inspection
but will not be set forth in the min-
utes of this meeting.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to authorize the Chairman
to sign the following Resolution
2020-62 for the financing of the
lease/lease purchase of the radio
equipment. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-62
A RESOLUTION OF THE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
OF BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA AUTHORIZING AND
APPROVING THE LEASE OR
LEASE-PURCHASE OF CERTAIN
EQUIPMENT, SUBJECT TO THE
PARAMETERS SET FORTH
HEREIN; AUTHORIZING THE EX-
ECUTION AND DELIVERY OF
DOCUMENTS RELATING TO
SUCH FINANCING; APPROVING
THE ISSUANCE OF CERTIFI-
CATES OF PARTICIPATION IN
THE LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE
MADE BY THE COUNTY RELAT-
ING TO SUCH FINANCING; AU-
THORIZING COUNTY OFFICIALS
TO DETERMINE THE FINAL AG-
GREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT,
MATURITIES, RATES, TERMS
AND OTHER DETAILS OF SUCH
FINANCING AND THE RELATED
CERTIFICATES; APPROVING
THE DELIVERY AND USE OF AN
OFFERING DOCUMENT IN CON-
NECTION WITH THE OFFER AND
SALE OF THE CERTIFICATES;
DESIGNATING THE CERTIFI-
CATES AS QUALIFIED TAX-E-
XEMPT OBLIGATIONS; ADOPT-
ING CERTAIN POST-ISSUANCE
COMPLIANCE PROCEDURES
AND CERTAIN DISCLOSURE
POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
WITH RESPECT TO THE CERTIF-
ICATES; AND AUTHORIZING
CERTAIN ACTIONS AND DOCU-
MENTS AND PRESCRIBING
OTHER MATTERS RELATING
THERETO.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
OF BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA:
Section 1. The Board of Com-
missioners (the "Board") of Buffalo
County, Nebraska (the "County")
hereby makes the following find-
ings and determinations:
(a) The County is a county and
a political subdivision organized
and existing under the laws of the
State of Nebraska (the "State"), in-
cluding Chapters 22 and 23, Reis-
sue Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
as amended.
(b) It is necessary, desirable,
advisable and in the best interests
of the County that the County lease
or lease-purchase communication
equipment (the "Equipment"), as
described on Exhibit A hereto.
(c) Pursuant to Section
23-3114, Reissue Revised Statutes
of Nebraska, as amended (the
"Act"), the County is authorized to
enter into a lease or lease-pu-
rchase agreement for real or per-
sonal property for authorized pur-
poses. Such leases are not re-
stricted to a single year and may
provide for the purchase of the
property in installment payments.
(c) To finance such Equipment,
it is necessary, desirable, advisable
and in the best interest of the
County to either (i) enter into a
lease-purchase agreement and re-
lated documents with a bank or
other financial institution selected
as set forth herein, pursuant to
which such institution will acquire
the Equipment and lease said
Equipment to the County in ex-
change for lease-purchase pay-
ments to be made by the County,
all in accordance with the Act, or (ii)
enter into a lease-purchase agree-
ment and related documents with a
bank or other financial institution
selected as set forth herein, pursu-
ant to which such institution will is-
sue certificates of participation (the
"Certificates") representing pro-
portionate interests in lease-pu-
rchase payments to be made by
the County pursuant to a lease or
lease-purchase agreement and will
acquire the Equipment using the
proceeds from the sale of the Cer-
tificates to pay all costs relating
thereto. Such lease or lease-pu-
rchase agreement is referred to
herein as a "Lease Agreement".
Payments made by the County to a
bank or other financial institution
pursuant to such Lease Agreement
are referred to herein as "Lease
Payments". Such bank or other fi-
nancial institution is referred to as a
"Lessor".
(e) It is necessary that the
County adopt (i) policies and pro-
cedures to satisfy all applicable re-
quirements of federal income tax
law in order to preserve, post-iss-
uance, the tax-exempt status of the
Certificates and (ii) policies and
procedures to satisfy the issuance
and post-issuance disclosure re-
quirements of Rule 15c2-12 (as de-
scribed herein).
(f) All conditions, acts, and
things required by law to exist or to
be done precedent to the County
undertaking the financing de-
scribed herein pursuant to the Act
do exist and have been done as re-
quired by law.
Section 2. All previous action of
the County in connection with the
lease or lease-purchase of the
Equipment and the issuance and
sale of any Certificates is hereby
approved, ratified and authorized.
Section 3. Each of the
Chairperson, the Vice Chairperson,
the County Clerk, the County
Treasurer and any other officer of
the Board or the County (each, in-
cluding any person authorized to
sign on his or her behalf, an
"Authorized Officer") is hereby
authorized, empowered and di-
rected to execute and deliver, as
and if applicable, the Lease Agree-
ment, a License and Easement or
other agreement pursuant to which
the County may grant to the Lessor
a license and easement with re-
spect to the real property on which
certain Equipment may be located
and/or installed, a Declaration of
Trust or other trust agreement pur-
suant to which Certificates may be
issued, a Certificate Purchase
Agreement or other purchase con-
tract pursuant to which Certificates
may be purchased, a Registrar and
Payment Agent Agreement pursu-
ant to which payments of principal
and interest on any Certificates
may be made, a Federal Tax Certif-
icate or such other tax agreement
pursuant to which the County will
make certain representations and
covenants related to the exclusion
of the interest portions of the Lease
Payments from gross income for
purposes of federal income taxa-
tion, and all other necessary docu-
ments in connection with undertak-
ing the lease or lease-purchase fi-
nancing as permitted by the Act
(the "Financing Documents"), for
and on behalf of the County, in-
cluding any necessary counter-
parts, in form and substance ac-
ceptable to such Authorized Of-
ficer, but subject to the terms, pa-
rameters and conditions set forth
herein. The Authorized Officers, or
any individually, are hereby author-
ized, empowered and directed to
do all such acts and things and to
execute all such documents as
may be necessary to carry out and
comply with the provisions of such
documents as executed.
Section 4. The Board hereby
authorizes and directs any Author-
ized Officer to determine (a) the
principal amount of the Lease
Agreement, which shall not exceed
$4,200,000, (b) the amounts and
the dates of the principal and the
interest installments to be due un-
der the Lease Agreement, (c) the
term of the Lease Agreement, (d)
the final Equipment list, if other
than as set forth Exhibit A hereto,
(e) the rate or rates of interest to be
carried by each principal install-
ment such that the true interest
cost of the Lease Agreement shall
not exceed 2.25%, (f) the pre-
payment provisions, if any, (g) the
final terms and provisions of the Fi-
nancing Documents, (h) the terms
and provisions of any Certificates,
(i) the identity of the Lessor, (h) the
identity of the registrar and paying
agent with respect to any Certifi-
cates (if applicable) and (k) such
other terms and provisions relating
to the Lease Agreement and any
Certificates as necessary to facili-
tate the successful financing of the
Equipment; provided that none of
the Financing Documents, includ-
ing any Certificates, may have such
terms and conditions that conflict
with or exceed the parameters set
forth in this Resolution. Such de-
terminations and approvals shall be
set forth in the Lease Agreement.
Section 5. The form and con-
tent of the Certificates, if applica-
ble, shall be set forth in the Financ-
ing Documents, and the Lessor be
and is hereby authorized, empow-
ered and directed to execute and
deliver such Certificates, if issued,
to the underwriter described herein.
Section 6. Payment by the
County of the Lease Payments due
from time to time to the Lessor pur-
suant to the Lease Agreement is
hereby authorized and directed.
The County shall budget, appropri-
ate and set aside a portion of its
general fund revenues derived from
property taxes, subject to statutory
limitations, and other legally availa-
ble moneys sufficient to make the
Lease Payments coming due dur-
ing each fiscal year that the Lease
Agreement is outstanding.
Section 7. The Lessor and any
participant in the Lease Agreement
shall be a financial institution au-
thorized to exercise trust powers
within the State of Nebraska (the
"State") or a commercial leasing
entity authorized to transact busi-
ness in the State. As necessary,
the Lessor shall accept the assign-
ment from the County of all Equip-
ment-related contracts, purchase
orders and other related contracts
and shall further agree to assume
the obligations to make payments
to the vendors, contractors, materi-
almen and equipment suppliers un-
der such contracts and related
subcontracts and purchase orders
relating to the Equipment, provided
that the County shall retain the au-
thority to supervise the acquisition
and installation of the Equipment to
the extent that such functions are
to be performed by the "Owner"
under any such contracts.
Section 8. Piper Sandler & Co.,
whether acting in the capacity of a
placement agent (the "Placement
Agent") in connection with a pri-
vate placement of the Lease Agree-
ment or whether acting in the ca-
pacity of an underwriter (the
"Underwriter") in connection with
a public offering of the Certificates,
shall receive a fee or discount
equal to 1.05% of the principal
amount of the Lease Agreement.
Section 9. The use and public
distribution of any official state-
ment, offering circular, term sheet,
request for lessors or any other of-
fering document (including any pre-
liminary thereof, the "Offering
Document") by the Underwriter in
connection with the reoffering of
the Certificates, or the Placement
Agent in connection with the place-
ment of the Lease Agreement, is
hereby authorized. Any Authorized
Officer is authorized to approve the
final Offering Document as so sup-
plemented, amended and com-
pleted, and the use and distribution
of the final Offering Document by
the Underwriter or the Placement
Agent in connection with the reof-
fering of the Certificates or the
placement of the Lease Agreement
is hereby authorized. Any Author-
ized Officer is hereby authorized to
execute and deliver a certificate
pertaining to such Offering Docu-
ment as prescribed therein, dated
as of the date of payment for and
delivery of the Certificates.
The County agrees to provide to
the Underwriter or the Placement
Agent within seven Business Days
of the date of the sale of Certifi-
cates sufficient copies of the final
Offering Document to enable the
Underwriter or the Placement
Agent to comply with the require-
ments of Rule 15c2-12(b)(4) of the
Securities and Exchange Commis-
sion ("Rule 15c2-12") and with the
requirements of Rule G-32 of the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking
Board, if applicable.
Section 10. If the County issues
Certificates subject to Rule
15c2-12, the Board (a) authorizes
and directs any Authorized Officer
to execute and deliver, on the date
of the issuance of the Certificates,
an undertaking (the "Undertaking")
in such form that satisfies the re-
quirements of Rule 15c2-12 and is
acceptable to Underwriter and spe-
cial tax counsel and (b) covenants
that it will comply with and carry
out all of the provisions of the Un-
dertaking. The Authorized Officers,
or any individually, may engage a
dissemination agent to assist the
County with its obligations pursu-
ant to the Undertaking. Notwith-
standing any other provisions of
this Resolution, failure of the
County to comply with the Under-
taking will not be considered a de-
fault under this Resolution or the
Certificates; however, any Certifi-
cateholder or Beneficial Owner may
take such actions as may be nec-
essary and appropriate, including
seeking mandate or specific perfor-
mance by court order, to cause the
County to comply with its obliga-
tions under this subparagraph and
the Undertaking. For purposes of
this subparagraph, "Beneficial
Owner" means any person who (i)
has the power, directly or indirectly,
to vote or consent with respect to,
or to dispose of ownership of, any
Certificates (including persons
holding Certificates through nomi-
nees, depositories or other inter-
mediaries), or (ii) is treated as the
owner of any Certificates for federal
income tax purposes.
The Board adopts the Disclosure
Policies and Procedures attached
to this Resolution as Exhibit C to
ensure that the County satisfies the
requirements of Rule 15c2-12 and
the Undertaking. The Board re-
serves the right to use its discretion
as necessary and appropriate to
make exceptions or request addi-
tional provisions as it may deter-
mine. The Board also reserves the
right to change such policies and
procedures from time to time, with-
out notice.
Section 11. The Authorized Of-
ficers, or any individually, are au-
thorized to execute and deliver for
and on behalf of the County any
and all additional certificates, doc-
uments, opinions or other papers
and perform all other acts, includ-
ing, without limitation, the execu-
tion, delivery and filing of any fi-
nancing statements or any other
documents to create and maintain
a security interest in the Equipment
and revenues pledged under the
Lease Agreement as may be re-
quired by the documents set forth
above or as they may deem neces-
sary or appropriate in order to im-
plement and carry out the intent
and purpose of this Resolution.
Section 12. The Board desig-
nates the Lease Agreement and
any related Certificates as
"qualified tax-exempt obligations"
as defined in Section 265(b)(3) of
the Internal Revenue Code of 1986,
as amended (the "Code"). In addi-
tion, the Board represents that:
(a) the aggregate face amount of
all tax-exempt obligations (other
than private activity bonds that are
not "qualified 501(c)(3) bonds" and
certain refunding bonds) which will
be issued by the County and all
subordinate entities thereof during
the 2021 calendar year is not rea-
sonably expected to exceed
$10,000,000; and
(b) the County and all subordi-
nate entities thereof will not issue
an aggregate principal amount of
tax-exempt obligations (other than
private activity bonds that are not
"qualified 501(c)(3) bonds" and cer-
tain refunding bonds) during the
2021 calendar year, including the
Lease Agreement and any related
Certificates, in excess of
$10,000,000, without first obtaining
an opinion of nationally recognized
counsel in the area of municipal fi-
nance that the designation of the
Lease Agreement and any related
Certificate as "qualified tax-exempt
obligations" will not be adversely
affected by such issuance. The
Authorized Officers, or any individ-
ually, are authorized to take such
other action as may be necessary
to make effective the designation in
this Section 12.
Section 13. The County (a) shall
comply with all applicable provi-
sions of the Code, including Sec-
tions 103 and 141 through 150, and
all related Regulations, necessary
to maintain the exclusion from
gross income for federal income
tax purposes of the interest portion
of the Lease Payments and (b) will
not use or permit the use of any
proceeds of the Lease Agreement
and any related Certificates or any
other funds of the County nor take
or permit any other action, or fail to
take any action, if any such action
or failure to take action would ad-
versely affect the exclusion from
gross income of the interest portion
of the Lease Payments.
The Board adopts the Post-Iss-
uance Tax Compliance Procedures
attached to this Resolution as Ex-
hibit B to ensure that all applicable
post-issuance requirements of fed-
eral income tax law needed to pre-
serve the tax-exempt status of the
Lease Agreement and any Certifi-
cates are met. The Board reserves
the right to use its discretion as
necessary and appropriate to make
exceptions or request additional
provisions as it may determine.
The Board also reserves the right to
change such policies and proce-
dures from time to time, without
notice, provided that no such
change shall adversely affect the
exclusion from gross income of the
interest portion of the Lease Pay-
ments.
Section 14. The provisions of this
Resolution are hereby declared to
be separable and, if any section,
phrase or provision shall for any
reason be declared to be invalid,
such declaration shall not affect the
validity of the remainder of the sec-
tions, phrases or provisions.
Section 15. All resolutions, or-
ders and other instruments, or
parts thereof, in conflict with this
Resolution are hereby repealed
only to the extent of such conflict.
Section 16. This Resolution shall
be in force and take effect from and
after its passage as provided by
law.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-
man McMullen to sign the agree-
ment with Motorola Solutions to
purchase the Radio equipment and
services. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell joined the meeting.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for South Central Be-
havioral Services, Inc. for a 2008
Toyota Highlander. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for First Lutheran
Church for a 2005 Ford F350.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for First United
Methodist Church for a 2010 Ford
Cutaway Van, 2015 Ford Turtle Top
Shuttle, 1996 Ford Cutaway Van
and a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Faith United
Methodist Church for a 1994
United Enclosed Trailer, a 2006
American Hauler Enclosed Trailer,
2012 United Enclosed Trailer, a
2017 ASVE Single Axle 22" Canoe
Trailer and a 2000 ASVE Utility
Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Prairie View
Gardens for a 2019 Dodge Grand
Caravan. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for Goodwill Industries
of Greater Nebraska Inc. for a 2013
Hyundai Accent, a 2013 Chevrolet
Impala, a 2013 Dodge Grand Cara-
van, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan,
a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, a 2018
Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2019
Dodge Grand Caravan. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba,
Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Nebraska
Youth Camp for a 2016 Titan Flat-
bed Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the TERC appeals
involving Hy-Vee for 2018, 2019
and 2020. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Morrow that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fesses Judgment in Tax Equaliza-
tion & Review Commission Cases
#19-0020 and 20-C020. These two
cases concern cases generally en-
titled Hy-Vee, Appellant, and Buf-
falo County, Appellee and concern
the 2019 and 2020 tax valuation for
property identified as tax parcel
#605247836. This motion author-
izes the Buffalo County Attorney's
Office to confess judgment on be-
half of this Board for years 2019
and 2020 with each year having a
corrected tax assessment valuation
of $6,500,000, which terms have
been accepted by Hy-Vee. Addi-
tionally, as part of this confession,
Buffalo County will not pursue an
appeal of the Nebraska Tax Equali-
zation and Review Commission
2018 valuation decision, in case
#18-C0144 concerning the forego-
ing parcel that rendered a 2018 val-
uation of $5,970,000. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:08 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Chief Probation Officer Connie
Hultine, 9TH Judicial District Court
Judge Carson and Deputy County
Sheriff Harly Amy joined the meet-
ing to introduce the Commissioners
to the Central Nebraska Veterans
Treatment Court. A team com-
prised of a Judge, veterans court
coordinator, probation officer,
County Attorney, public defender,
mentor coordinator, treatment pro-
viders, and law enforcement will
serve the veterans charged with a
felony offense.
Assistant Highway Superintend-
ent Cory Jensen was present for
the following bid opening. Chair-
man McMullen instructed County
Clerk Giffin to open and read aloud
the submitted bids for Project No.
C10 (984) Sodtown Road and C10
(1445) 145th Road. Bids were sub-
mitted from Midlands Contracting
Inc., Saul Ramos Construction Inc.
and Van Kirk Bros. Contracting.
The Road Committee and Highway
Superintendent will review the bids
and come back with recommen-
dations at the next meeting on Jan-
uary 12, 2021.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to purchase two 2021 Cat-
erpillar 140 Motor Graders from
NMC Cat. Total price $503,150.00
with trade in of 2008 John Deere
770D Motor Grader S/N
770DX617491 and 2001 Caterpillar
140H Motor Grader S/N 9TN01308
less traded in of $94,600.00. Final
bid price $408, 550.00. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the following De-
cember 2020 vendor claims as
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF SVC
FEE 24.50; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTHCARE MEDICAL
7,270.05; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-
PLY PARTS 680.47; ALL SAFE IN-
DUSTRIES SUPPLIES 8,384.00;
ALL STAR AUTO GLASS REPAIR
275.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SER-
VICES EXPENSES 943.23; AMER-
ICAN ELECTRIC COMPANY SUP-
PLIES 40.61; MANDI J AMY REIMBURSE 45.00; ANCHOR
PROMOTIONS SUPPLIES
1,789.97; AT&T MOBILITY TELE
SVC 207.62; ATS REPAIR 211.90;
JODENE L BALDWIN ELECTION
112.50; MICHAEL W BALDWIN LEGAL 936.00; BAMFORD INC REPAIRS 31,875.00; RICHARD
BEECHNER HEALTH BD 150.00;
FRANCIS BIEHL REIMBURSE
35.08; BOB BARKER COMPANY SUPPLIES 398.82; BRAD RODG-
ERS MD MEDICAL 32.25; SCOTT
BRADY REIMBURSE 10.35; JONA-
THAN R BRANDT LEGAL 6,446.25;
NATHAN BRECHT REIMBURSE
45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER LE-
GAL 3,420.00; D. BRANDON
BRINEGAR REIMBURSE 14.80;
MICHELLE BROADFOOT RENT
330.00; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER LEGAL 9,475.54; BS & K
SIGNS INC SVC 36.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY DUBBING FEES
561.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY'S OFFICE REIMBURSE
248.72; BUFFALO CO CLERK REIMBURSE 139.00; BUFFALO
CO COMMUNITY PARTNERS EX-
PENSES 1,020.74; BUFFALO CO
COURT COURT COSTS 3,344.06;
BUFFALO CO PUBLIC DEFENDER REIMBURSE 284.00; BUFFALO
CO SHERIFF EXPENSES
1,928.74; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SUPPLIES 62.98; DORIS
BURBY TRANSCRIPT 254.00; MI-
CHAEL D CARPER LEGAL 981.25;
RYAN C CARSON REIMBURSE
45.00; CENTRAL NEBRASKA CRE-
MATION AUTOPSY 2,200.00;
CENTURY LUMBER CENTER
SUPPLIES 510.31; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULTING, LLC CON-
SULTING 1,050.00; CHARM-TEX SUPPLIES 306.80; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS TELE SVC
468.65; INTERNET SVCS 124.98;
CHEROKEE BUILDING MATERI-
ALS SUPPLIES 28.33; JENNIFER
CHURCH REIMBURSE 88.13;
CITY OF KEARNEY UTILITIES
2,568.68; CITY OF KEARNEY
BUDGET 8,496.25; CITY OF KEAR-
NEY EXPENSES 181,115.82;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT COURT COSTS 2,896.00; CLERK
OF THE DISTRICT COURT FEES
209.79; COMFY BOWL EQ 100.00;
COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT JUVENILE SVCS 235.00; COMP-
SYCH CORP HEALTH 1,783.65;
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT FOOD SVC 25,308.28; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL EQ 71.34;
COPYCAT SUPPLIES 360.27;
CULLIGAN SVC 311.50; DAN'S
SANITATION SVC 15.00; DEN-
NISE DANIELS REIMBURSE
45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING
SERVICE 41.60; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE
NETWORK SVCS 1,340.00; DAW-
SON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE 36.61; DAWSON PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT UTILITIES
2,951.99; DAMON DEEDS REIM-
BURSE 45.00; DEWALD DEAVER
L'HEUREUX LAW LEGAL 4,133.50;
DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF SVC FEE
20.66; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE-
IMBURSE 12.14; EAKES SUP-
PLIES 9,116.39; SHAWN
EATHERTON REIMBURSE
45.00; EATON MAINTENANCE
8,591.40; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE
UNIT NO 10 TECH SUPPORT
20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SUP-
PLIES 2,231.67; ENT PHYSICIANS MEDICAL 97.84; ENTERPRISE
ELECTRIC SUPPLIES 291.88; ES-
CHAT SUSCRIPTION 95.97; EUS-
TIS BODY SHOP SVC 500.00;
FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL
185.10; FARMERS UNION CO-OP PROPANE 16.00; FARMERS CO-
OPERATIVE FUEL 31.78; PAUL
FARRELL REIMBURSE 45.00;
FIRST CARE MEDICAL MEDICAL
71.38; FIRST STATE BANK-
BUDGET 23,141.78; KARI FISK REIMBURSE 45.00; FRANSSEN
PROPERTIES RENT 95.00;
FRONTIER TELE SVCS 3,130.69;
FYE LAW OFFICE LEGAL 6,097.33;
GALLS, LLC EQ 696.83; GARCIA
CLINICAL LABORATORY MEDI-
CAL 16.00; CARL GEIGER RENT
250.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA
HUGG TRANSCRIPT 96.25; GEN-
ERAL REPORTING SERVICE
TRANSCRIPT 2,932.36; M. TIMM
DEVELOPMENT RENT 250.00;
ZACHARY K GRAY LEGAL 757.50;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MEDICAL
1,427.11; GUARDIAN RFID SUP-
PLIES 1,400.00; H.L. FLAKE SE-
CURITY HARDWARE SUPPLIES
130.68; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-
FICE SVC FEES 136.27; JAMES M
HAYS RENT 330.00; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER REIMBURSE
45.00; HOLIDAY INN LODGING
479.60; HOLMES PLUMBING &
HEATING SUPPLIES 198.63;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL TRANSPORT 1,825.00;
LISA R HUERTA REIMBURSE
45.00; INTEGRATED CONTROLS,
LLC SVC 3,651.55; INTEGRATED
SECURITY SOLUTIONS MAINTENANCE 107.00; INTEG-
RITY CONSTRUCTION, LLC RE-
PAIRS 9,591.73; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER INC EMAIL FILTER
430.00; JACOBSEN ORR LAW
FIRM LEGAL 10,596.54; KIT
JOHNSON WITNESS FEE 20.00;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SUPPLIES
1,120.35; JUSTICE WORKS LLC SUBSCRIPTION 156.00; KARG
PROPERTIES RENT 290.00;
KEARNEY CHAMBER OF COM-
MERCE MEMBERSHIP 865.00;
KEARNEY HOUSING AGENCY RENT 330.00; KEARNEY HUB
PUBLISHING 918.64; KEARNEY
RENTAL PROS RENT 210.00;
KEARNEY TOWING & REPAIR
CENTER SVCS 312.50; KEITH CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE SVC FEE
22.00; KELLY KENNEDY REIM-
BURSE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH REIMBURSE 45.00; RANDAL L
KLINGINSMITH RENT 290.00;
JEFFREY C KNAPP LEGAL 304.82;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-
LUTIONS MAINT 3,648.90;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE COPIER LEASE 3,492.59;
DOUG KRAMER REIMBURSE
100.21; DR ANGELA
KRATOCHVIL-STAVA LEGAL 1,200.00; KRONOS MAINT
1,273.73; LANCASTER CO SHER-
IFF SVC FEE 118.87; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 114.80; DR
MICHAEL LAWSON HEALTH BD
150.00; PATRICK LEE REIM-
BURSE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK
SOLUTIONS SUBSCRIPTION
25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ LEGAL 1,661.25; LINCOLN CO
SHERIFF SVC FEE 33.03; PAUL
LONDER RENT 250.00; STEPHEN
G LOWE HEALTH BD 754.00;
LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY MEDI-
CAL 350.00; MALLORY SAFETY &
SUPPLY SUPPLIES 100.98; LE-
ROYCE MARGRITZ RENT 210.00;
JOHN MARSH REIMBURSE
45.00; LYNN MARTIN REIM-
BURSE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE
VALUE SUPPLIES 31.32; SHARON
MAULER REIMBURSE 45.00; JEN-
NIFER R MCCARTER REPORTING TRANSCRIPT 969.75; MICHAEL
MEFFERD REIMBURSE 45.00;
MENARDS SUPPLIES 6,647.50;
MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS EQUIP 682.00; MID NEBRASKA
AGGREGATE ROCK1,616.68;
MIDDLETON ELECTRIC REPAIR
27,485.00; MIDWAY CHRYSLER
DODGE JEEP REPAIR 566.45;
MIDWEST CONNECT MAIL SVCS 3,480.64; MIPS INC. SERVICE
5,320.14; MIRROR IMAGE CAR
WASH MAINTENANCE 50.40;
MORRIS PRESS SUPPLIES
255.00; MSDSONLINE SUB-
SCRIPTION 2,961.55; JERAD
MURPHY REIMBURSE 120.00;
NACO DUES 4,450.09; NATIONAL
SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION DUES
135.00; NE CATTLEMEN REFUND 250.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE TELE SVC 331.88; NE GLASS
COMPANY REPAIR 49.95; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES PA-
TIENT SVCS 941.63; NE INSTI-
TUTE OF FORENSIC PATHOLOGY
2,833.00; NE LAW ENFORCE-
MENT TRAINING 72.00; NE OP-
ERATION LIFESAVER DUES
300.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST UTILITIES 390.96; NE PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT UTILITIES
11,898.45; NE PUBLIC SAFETY
TASK FORCE SVC 1,330.00; NE
SHERIFF'S ASSOC DUES 690.00;
NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL FEE
120.00; NE SUPREME COURT
PUBLICATIONS PUBLICATIONS
53.15; OPTK NETWORKS INTER-
NET SVCS 615.00; KRISTI NEW-
MAN REIMBURSE 49.68;
NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER JUVENILE SVCS 5,425.00;
NORTHWESTERN ENERGY UTILI-
TIES 3,015.00; NP REALTY RENT 290.00; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN
REDINGER TRANSPORT 1,825.00;
OWENS EDUCATIONAL SER-
VICES SVC FEE 281.15; PARKER
GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE LEGAL 594.25; NATE PEARSON REIMBURSE 45.00; PELL RE-
PORTING TRANSCRIPT
117.64; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO
PARTS 1,147.27; PLATTE VALLEY
COMMUNICATIONS REPAIR
71.43; POLICE OFFICERS ASSO-
CIATION DUES 525.00; PRAIRIE
VIEW APARTMENTS RENT 89.00;
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES EVAL 135.00; KANE M RAMSEY REIMBURSE 45.00; REDFIELD DI-
RECT, LLC SUPPLIES 375.68;
REDMAN'S SHOES UNIFORM
55.00; ILENE RICHARDSON RETIREMENT 14.00; RIVERSIDE
COUNSELING, LLC LEGAL
925.40; RYAN SAALFELD REIM-
BURSE 45.00; SANDRY FIRE
SUPPLY LLC SUPPLIES
1,200.00; ASHLEY SCHROEDER WITNESS FEE 20.00; KIRK SCOTT REIMBURSE 45.00; SHERWIN
WILLIAMS SUPPLIES 37.65;
SHREDDING SOLUTIONS SHRED-
DING 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC EQ RENTAL 1,000.00;
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN LEGAL 1,351.25; SOLID WASTE
AGENCY LANDFILL LANDFILL
43.49; MONTY SPLITTER WIT-
NESS FEE 20.00; MIKE SPRINGER RENT 330.00; STAMM ROMERO &
ASSOC LEGAL 16,084.25;
THOMAS S STEWART LEGAL
3,401.45; STITCH 3 LLC UNIFORM
209.00; SUNSET VIEW COURT RENT 290.00; SUPERION, LLC MAINTENANCE 2,304.57; MI-
CHAEL J SYNEK LEGAL 1,405.80;
T-C CEILINGS INC SVC 4,800.00;
THE LOCKMOBILE DUP KEYS
12.25; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST SUBSCRIPTION 452.16;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST
SUBSCRIPTION 1,983.66; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST SUB-
SCRIPTION 5,962.26; THOMSON
REUTERS-WEST SUBSCRIPTION
635.69; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST SUBSCRIPTION 516.71;
TSKAH, LLC RENT 250.00;
TURNER BODY SHOP REPAIR
55.00; REBECCA TVRDIK ANDER-
SON LEGAL 1,968.75; TYE &
ROWLING, PC, LLO LEGAL 5,841.45 U S POSTMASTER
POSTAGE 639.00; U S POSTMAS-
TER POSTAGE 965.00; U.S.
BANK EXPENSES 26,443.30; USA
COMMUNICATION INTERNET
723.90; MARC VACEK REIM-
BURSE 33.93; JERRY A. VAN
WINKLE MEDICAL 4,158.65;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF GPS
64.76; VERIZON WIRELESS PHONE SVCS 883.27; VERIZON
WIRELESS TELE SVC 914.46; VIL-
LAGE AT KEARNEY RENT 330.00;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK INTER-
NET 64.99; VILLAGE OF MILLER UTILITIES 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM UNIFORM 90.45; VOIGT
LAW OFFICE LEGAL 67.50;THE
WALDINGER CORPORATION
MAINT 3,588.44; WELLS FARGO
EXPENSES 231.01; WELLS
FARGO EXPENSES 17.01; WELLS
FARGO EXPENSES 866.96;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES
67.20; MELISSA L WILLIS REIM-
BURSE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH REIM-
BURSE 240.00; LOYE WOLFE RE-
IMBURSE 55.78; YANDA'S MUSIC
AUDIO EQUIP 419.95; YELLOW
ROBE CONSULTING LEGAL
1,500.00; MELANIE R YOUNG RE-
IMBURSE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND REIMBURSE 45.00; CLAYTON
ZIMNIAK RENT 100.00;
ROAD FUND
ALL MAKES AUTO SUPPLY PARTS 143.86; AUSSIE HYDRAU-
LICS LLP REPAIRS 3,741.57; AR-
NOLD MOTOR SUPPLY REPAIRS
2,266.04; BOSSELMAN ENERGY FUEL 236.16; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SUPPLIES 39.99;
CARQUEST AUTO PARTS PARTS
668.13; CENTRAL AG AND SHOP
SUPPLY TOOLS 646.83; CHS
AGRI SERVICE CENTER FUEL
42.09; CFP-C-T FUEL 93.77;
COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL EQ
1,043.68; CULLIGAN SVC 74.50;
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SUP-
PLIES 22.72; ED BROADFOOT &
SONS GRAVEL 14,213.61;FARM
PLAN REPAIRS 6,180.18; FARM-
ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION FUEL
76.63; FASTENAL COMPANY
SUPPLIES 26.60; GARRETT TIRES
& TREADS REPAIRS 1,735.80;
HOLMES PLUMBING & HEATING
SUPPLIES 3.28; K & B PARTS
TOOLS 69.85; KEARNEY HUB
PUBLISHING 130.74; KELLY SUP-
PLY COMPANY REPAIRS 29.69;
KENESAW MOTOR CO REPAIRS
3,326.57; LAWSON PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 1,134.02; LEROYCE
MARGRITZ REIMBURSE 1,182.32;
MARLATT MACHINE SHOP
TOOLS 48.04; MASTERS TRUE
VALUE SUPPLIES 167.94; MATH-
ESON TRI-GAS REPAIRS 318.16;
MENARDS - KEARNEY SUPPLIES 158.20; MIDWEST SERVICE &
SALES EQ 7,787.31; MILLER &
ASSOCIATES ENGINEERING
2,166.70; NE TRUCK CENTER INC REPAIRS 2,383.92 OAK CREEK
ENGINEERING ENGINEERING 8,475.00; POWERPLAN-MURPHY
TRACTOR REPAIRS 2,524.66;THE
RAVENNA NEWS PUBLISH-
ING 46.20; ROADRUNNER TIRE REPAIRS 300.00; ROCKMOUNT
RESEARCH & ALLOYS SUPPLIES
253.40; SAHLING KENWORTH INC REPAIRS 250.19; TRUCK CENTER
COMPANIES REPAIRS 864.33;
U.S. BANK EXPENSES 662.80;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE REPAIRS
35.55; VISITOR'S PROMOTION
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU EXPENSES 41,648.00;
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU EXPENSES 41,648.00;
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS INC. PRESERVATION
269.00;
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MEDICAL 163,328.38; HM LIFE
MELLON GLOBAL CASH MGNT STOPLOSS INS 47,055.52;
INHERITANCE TAX
BUFFALO CO CLERK REIMBURSE 82.50; PLATTE VAL-
LEY COMMUNICATIONS RADIO MAINT 19,635.06;
WIRELESS SERVICE FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE-
IMBURSE 27,251.67;
NOXIOUS WEED FUND
U.S. BANK EXPENSES
25.62;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK 911 SVC
1,906.18; CENTURYLINK 911
SVCS 1,690.81; FRONTIER TELE
SVCS 1,538.58; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS CORP TELE SVCS
318.38; LANGUAGE LINE SER-
VICES TELE SVCS 72.19; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO TELE
SVCS 109.99; PLATTE VALLEY
COMMUNICATIONS MAINT
1,749.48; USA COMMUNICATION INTERNET 281.00;
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. City of Kearney
Police Chief Bryan Waugh thanked
the Board for their support of the
City/County radio project. Sheriff
Neil Miller presented (virtually) a
plaque to Commissioner Dennis
Reiter for his years of service to the
County.
At 10:45 A.M., Chairman
McMullen asked if there was anyth-
ing else to come before the Board
before he declared the meeting ad-
journed sine die until the reorgani-
zation meeting on Tuesday, Janu-
ary 12, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. and in-
structed County Clerk Janice Giffin
to publish notice for the same ac-
cording to Nebraska Law.
William McMullen, Chariman
Buffalo County Commissioners
Attest:
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ D29,1t
HARLAN COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION TO BID
POSITION: PUBLIC DEFENDER
The Harlan County Board of Su-
pervisors is accepting bids for the
contract position of public defender
for Harlan County, Nebraska. Bid-
ders must be licensed attorneys for
a period of two years prior to the
application pursuant to Nebraska
Revised Statute §23-3404 through
§23-3408.
The use of Deputy Public De-
fenders under this bid process is
permissible, but the names of all
attorneys must be included on the
application. The contract position is
anticipated to be a two year com-
mitment. Bidders should include all
necessary expenses and legal fees
for public defender work in their
bid. In addition to performing crimi-
nal defense duties on misdemean-
ors and felonies, this position will
require the attorney to also repre-
sent juveniles in delinquency pro-
ceedings, parents in juvenile Neb.
Rev. Stat. §43-247(3)(a) proceed-
ings, and those brought before the
Board of Mental Health. Bids must
be submitted to the Harlan County
Clerk, PO Box 698, Alma, Ne-
braska, 68920 by the 22nd day of
January, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. This po-
sition qualifies as a Veteran’s Pref-
erence position. The Harlan County
Board of Supervisors reserves the
right to reject any and all bids.
HARLAN COUNTY BOARD OF
SUPERVISORS
Bryan S. McQuay #21514
Harlan County Attorney
PO Box 755, Alma NE 68920
ZNEZ D29,J5
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT) is
issuing this Request for Proposal
RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of
selecting a qualified Contractor to
provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-
vices for NDOT, District 4.
Those interested in bidding on
this proposal may view the Pre-
qualification information and the
Request for Proposal (RFP)
#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation website:
iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-
aint/. A copy of the RFP may be
obtained from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation.
An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-
ference will be held on January 8,
2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.
Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,
68803.
Written questions are due no
later than January 14, 2021 and
should be submitted via e-mail to
NDOT.Oper-
Sealed proposals from pre-qual-
ified Contractors must be received
in the Nebraska Department of
Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-
coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before
February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at
which time the opening of the pro-
posals will be public and the Con-
tractors will be announced.
ZNEZ D22,D29,J5
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SR LOSCHEN, INC.
Notice is hereby given that SR
Loschen, Inc., was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 5715 4th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Sharon Loschen. The name and
street address of each incorporator
is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
ZNEZ D22,D29,J5