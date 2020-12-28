 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 28, 2020

  • Updated

 

NEBRASKA CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

ARISE MENTAL HEALTH

COUNSELING, LLC

 

1. Name, The name of the limited

liability company is ARISE MEN-

TAL HEALTH COUNSELING,

LLC.

2. Company Address, The street

and mailing address of the compa-

ny’s initial designated office is 2303

13th Ave Kearney, NE 68845.

3. Registered Agent; The name

and address of the registered agent

for service of process is Margaret

Snyder.

4. Professional Service; The pur-

pose of the limited liability com-

pany is to provide mental health

counseling services and any and all

related lawful business for which a

professional limited liability com-

pany may be organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska.

Each member, manager, officer,

employee or agent of the Company

who renders such professional ser-

vices shall hold a valid license or

otherwise be duly authorized to

render those professional services

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska if such person renders

those professional services within

the State of Nebraska or the laws

of the state, territory, or other juris-

diction in which such person rend-

ers those professional services.

Margaret Snyder, Member

ZNEZ D28

Parker, Grosshart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

AV HOMEWONERS'

ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AV

Homeowners' Association is incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska with its registered of-

fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The general pur-

pose for which this corporation is

organized is for the management,

maintenance, preservation and

control of certain lots, and to have

all rights and privileges granted or

permitted to nonprofit corporations

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

The corporation shall have a per-

petual existence and commenced

doing business on December 9,

2020. The affairs of the corporation

shall be conducted by a president,

vice-president, secretary and treas-

urer to be elected by the Board of

Directors.

DATED: December 9, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., Nancy

A. Norwood and Timothy J.

Norwood, Jr., Incorporators

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District’s Board of Direc-

tors will hold a public hearing at

1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 28,

2021, at the Central Platte NRD of-

fice; located at 215 Kaufman Ave-

nue in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The NRD is proposing to add a

section to the Central Platte Natural

Resources District’s Ground Water

Management Program Rules and

Regulations titled Section B-Rule 8:

30-Year Acreage Reserve Pro-

gram-Participation Eligibility and

Rules.

PROPOSED ADDITION:

The 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program will provide a long-term

solution in protecting surface water

rights. Irrigation districts will sign

up for the conservation program

and surface water users will have

the option to opt-in or opt-out of

the program annually.

The Program was developed to

ensure that supplies in the Platte

Basin are optimized and managed

efficiently with maximum benefits

and to meet water management

obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan

for Joint Integrated Water Re-

sources Management of Overap-

propriated Portions of the Platte

River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated

Management Plan, and Nebraska’s

New Depletion Plan for the Platte

River Recovery Implementation

Program.

The complete text of the pro-

posed 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program is available by calling the

Central Platte NRD office at (308)

385-6282 during normal weekday

working hours, and is available at

the Central Platte NRD’s website

at: www.cpnrd.org.

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. The

public may participate in the meet-

ing in-person or via Zoom vide-

oconference call by dialing

1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 972

6308 7352 passcode 214111. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

