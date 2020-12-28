Legal notices: December 28, 2020

NEBRASKA CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
ARISE MENTAL HEALTH
COUNSELING, LLC
1. Name, The name of the limited
liability company is ARISE MEN-
TAL HEALTH COUNSELING,
LLC.
2. Company Address, The street
and mailing address of the compa-
ny’s initial designated office is 2303
13th Ave Kearney, NE 68845.
3. Registered Agent; The name
and address of the registered agent
for service of process is Margaret
Snyder.
4. Professional Service; The pur-
pose of the limited liability com-
pany is to provide mental health
counseling services and any and all
related lawful business for which a
professional limited liability com-
pany may be organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska.
Each member, manager, officer,
employee or agent of the Company
who renders such professional ser-
vices shall hold a valid license or
otherwise be duly authorized to
render those professional services
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska if such person renders
those professional services within
the State of Nebraska or the laws
of the state, territory, or other juris-
diction in which such person rend-
ers those professional services.
Margaret Snyder, Member
Parker, Grosshart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
AV HOMEWONERS'
ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given that AV
Homeowners' Association is incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska with its registered of-
fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The general pur-
pose for which this corporation is
organized is for the management,
maintenance, preservation and
control of certain lots, and to have
all rights and privileges granted or
permitted to nonprofit corporations
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
The corporation shall have a per-
petual existence and commenced
doing business on December 9,
2020. The affairs of the corporation
shall be conducted by a president,
vice-president, secretary and treas-
urer to be elected by the Board of
Directors.
DATED: December 9, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., Nancy
A. Norwood and Timothy J.
Norwood, Jr., Incorporators
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District’s Board of Direc-
tors will hold a public hearing at
1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 28,
2021, at the Central Platte NRD of-
fice; located at 215 Kaufman Ave-
nue in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The NRD is proposing to add a
section to the Central Platte Natural
Resources District’s Ground Water
Management Program Rules and
Regulations titled Section B-Rule 8:
30-Year Acreage Reserve Pro-
gram-Participation Eligibility and
Rules.
PROPOSED ADDITION:
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually.
The Program was developed to
ensure that supplies in the Platte
Basin are optimized and managed
efficiently with maximum benefits
and to meet water management
obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan
for Joint Integrated Water Re-
sources Management of Overap-
propriated Portions of the Platte
River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated
Management Plan, and Nebraska’s
New Depletion Plan for the Platte
River Recovery Implementation
Program.
The complete text of the pro-
posed 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program is available by calling the
Central Platte NRD office at (308)
385-6282 during normal weekday
working hours, and is available at
the Central Platte NRD’s website
at: www.cpnrd.org.
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. The
public may participate in the meet-
ing in-person or via Zoom vide-
oconference call by dialing
1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 972
6308 7352 passcode 214111. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
