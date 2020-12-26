 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 26, 2020

Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ADVENTURE TIME

INFLATABLES, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Adventure Time In-

flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-

tice of Dissolution.

1. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-

ion with the Nebraska Secretery of

State on or about December 8,

2020.

2. The name and address of the

officer and director who is to man-

age the company affairs and dis-

tribute the assests is: Bryan D.

Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-

venna, Nebraska 68869.

3. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC. states it currently has no as-

sests or liabilities, and all assests

have been distributed to the Mem-

bers.

4. Any and all claims, known or

unknown, against Adventure Time

Inflatables, LLC, must be provided

to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield

Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869. Such claims shall include

the name and the address of the

claimant and the basis for the claim

against the limited liability com-

pany. Any claim against the limited

liability company will be barred un-

less a proceeding to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the third publication

date of this notice.

Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC

By: Bryan D. Sherman

ZNEZ D11,D18,D26

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

December 15, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on December 15,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

City Clerk administered the Oath

of Office to Jonathan Nikkila.

Recognition of the Kearney

Wastewater Treatment Plant as

they were recently awarded the

2020 Scott Wilber Outstanding Fa-

cility which is given for outstanding

operation and maintenance of a

wastewater treatment facility.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

None.

Consent Agenda:

The Consent Agenda was

amended on Monday, December

14, 2020 to add an additional agri-

cultural lease that has been re-

ceived for the Kearney Regional

Airport. This pertains to Item 4 on

the Consent Agenda.

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held December 8, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Aurora Coop-$51.52-smcs; Am-

azon-$2,567.72-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$532.11-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$1,972.20-smcs;

Bamford-$250.00-smcs; Beacon

Observer-$26.00-smcs; Beehive

Industries-$11,546.00-smcs; Blue-

cross Blueshield-$37,709.45-smcs;

Books Galore-$4,665.82-smcs;

Bosselman-$24,548.26-smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Attor-

ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Register-$58.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Sheriff-$456.00-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$54.70-smcs; Central

Square-$1,400.00-smcs; Central

States Wire-$204.90-smcs; Child's

World-$1,097.80-smcs; City of Ky-

-$3,301.01-smcs; City of Ky

CRA-$88,383.00-smcs; City

Plumbing-$76.20-smcs; Comm Act

Part-Mid NE-$706.50-smcs; Com-

passcom-$450.00-smcs; Core &

Main-$7,999.32-smcs; Cornhusker

Cleaning-$66.78-smcs; Covert

Track-$600.00-smcs; Cum-

mins-$303.54-smcs; Cutting Edge

Cleaning-$180.00-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$6,944.89-smcs;

Eakes-$1,525.65-smcs; Elliott

Equipment-$2,819.22-smcs; ES-

Chat-$164.52-smcs;

ESRI-$12,437.53-smcs; Eustis

Body Shop-$200.00-smcs; Faith

Christian School-$10,000.00-smcs;

FARO-$1.84-smcs;

Fearnley,M-$91.19-smcs; First Na-

tional-$135.00-smcs; Garrett Tire-

s-$9,072.20-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-

er-$800.00-co; Graham Tire-

-$113.00-smcs; Grimes,A-$10-

0.00-smcs; Home De-

pot-$384.20-smcs; J&A Traf-

fic-$1,312.50-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$2,337.61-smcs; Jack-

son Services-$293.84-smcs; Ky

Concrete-$12,079.04-co; Ky Hub-

-$3,395.17-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$300.00-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$24,640.01-smcs,co;

Killough,A-$50.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$857.58-smcs; Lerner

Publications-$3,101.46-smcs; Mac

Tools-$61.10-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$3,690.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$11,747.55 -co; Midwest

Connect-$564.26-smcs; Minden

Machine-$5,554.32-smcs; Mirror

Image-$196.48-smcs; Moli-

na,M-$18.19-smcs; Mostek Elec-

tric-$2,669.76-smcs; Municipal

Emergency-$291.17-ps; Murphy

Tractor-$5,764.10-smcs; NE Dept

Environmental-$150.00-smcs; NE

Dept. Veterans'-$20,000.00-smcs;

NE Machinery-$2,629.50-smcs;

Nielsen Contracting-$148,845.

29-co; Northwestern Ener-

gy-$5,664.00-smcs; One Call Con-

cepts-$312.41-smcs; Para-

mount-$31.26-smcs; Ping-

-$472.60-smcs; Ready Mixed Con-

crete-$5,204.13-co; Resource

Mgmt.-$861.60-smcs; Rourke Edu-

cational Media-$1,076.80-smcs;

RR Donnelley-$422.92-smcs; San-

dry Fire Supply-$29,715.00-co;

Sapp Brothers-$13,051.06-smcs;

School District

#7-$13,129.00-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs; Sherwin

Williams-$66.48-smcs; Silverstone

Group-$5,155.92-smcs; Stein-

brink-$400.00-smcs; Stitch 3,

LLC-$14.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Subur-

ban Fire-$2,413.00-ps; US Postal

Service-$148.00-smcs; Walters

Electric-$3,600.00-smcs; Payroll

Ending 12/05/2020 -- $ 511,968.81.

The foregoing schedule of claims

is published in accordance with

Section 19-1102 of the Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, and is pub-

lished at an expense of $33.97 to

the City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Jan-

uary 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those ap-

plications where applicable.

4. AMENDED ITEM. Adopt Reso-

lution No. 2020-197 approving the

following Agricultural Leases at the

Kearney Regional Airport from Jan-

uary 1, 2021 until December 31,

2021: B & B Bendfeldt Farms

(176.6 irrigated acres, 56 dry land

soybean acres, 27 acres dry land);

B & B Bendfeldt Farms and Brett

Bendfeldt (159.12 acres of gravity

irrigated cropland and 60 acres of

center pivot irrigated cropland);

Don Hendrickson (193.5 irrigated

acres and 57 gravity irrigated ac-

res); Lee Potter (62 irrigated acres),

David Fleming (364.36 non-irriga-

ted acres) and Ron Hendrickson

(75 dry land hay acres).

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-198 approving the Use and

Operations Agreement for Annex A

in Hangar T-926 located at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and Apollo Med

Flight.

6. Approve the Plans and Specifi-

cations for the Wastewater Treat-

ment Plant Phase II; Vehicle Stor-

age Building and set the bid open-

ing date for January 19, 2021 at

2:00 p.m.

7. Approve the Plans and Specifi-

cations for the 2021 Part 3 Im-

provements; 56th Street/Cherry Av-

enue Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure

set the bid opening date for Janu-

ary 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

8. Approve the Residential Utility

Connection Agreement for 5531

West Saddle Horse Drive between

the City of Kearney and Jeffrey and

Sonya Buskirk to extend public

water and sanitary sewer mains in-

frastructure to Lot 13, Block Two,

O'Brien Subdivision, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and adopt Reso-

lution No. 2020-199.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-200 setting the interest rate,

providing equal annual install-

ments, providing the interest rate

for delinquent installments for spe-

cial assessments for 2021 with re-

gard to the creation of paving,

water and sanitary sewer districts;

and to establish a policy on reim-

bursing developers for infrastruc-

ture costs for Developer Con-

structed Infrastructure Agreements.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-201 approving Application for

Payment No. 1-Final in the amount

of $56,060.00 submitted by Ameri-

can Fence Company of Western

Nebraska and approved by City

staff for construction of the 2020

Impound Lot Fencing.

11. Approve the request to waive

future assessments for sanitary

sewer connection fees to serve Lot

1, BT Acres Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and

adopt Resolution No. 2020-202.

12. Approval the request to dis-

solve Conditional Use Permit No.

2005-03 due to the superseding of

Conditional Use Permit No.

2019-06 for property located west

of Yanney Avenue, north of Inter-

state 80 owned by Turkey Creek

Properties, LLC.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-203 approving Application for

Payment No. 2 in the amount of

$134,059.31 submitted by Mid-

lands Contracting, Inc. and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2020 Part 6 Improvements for 22nd

Avenue and 6th Street in connec-

tion with Water District Nos.

2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-

tary Sewer Improvement District

No. 2020-528 (Bid A, Water/Se-

wer).

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8458

creating Sanitary Sewer Connec-

tion District No. 2020-1 commenc-

ing at the Northwest Corner of Lot

1, BT Acres Subdivision, thence

East 743.96 feet, thence South

1,585.73 feet, thence West 283

feet, thence South 44.38 feet,

thence West 843.83 feet, thence

North 495.14 feet, thence East 66

feet, thence Northeasterly an arc

distance of 158.21 feet, thence

East 208.61 feet, thence North

990.50 feet to the point of beginn-

ing, all in Buffalo County, Nebraska

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8458 was read by

number. By unanimous vote Ordi-

nance No. 8458 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

None.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:38 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ D26,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GI EYE BUILDING, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the limited liability company is

411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The registered

agent and office of the limited lia-

bility company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska, 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

December 7, 2020.

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC

Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-

sen

The Corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation Act. The au-

thorized capital stock is 10,000

shares at $1.00 par value to be fully

paid and non-assessable on issue.

Perpetual existence commenced

on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation were filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State. The affairs of the Corpora-

tion are to be conducted by the

Board of Directors and officers as

authorized by the Bylaws and the

Board.

Jason A. Janssen, DC,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

ZNEZ D12,D16,D26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATHERINE L. GOODWIN

D.D.S., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kath-

erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Thomas W. Tye II, whose street

and mailing address is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The Company is

organized to engage in the practice

of dentistry in the State of Ne-

braska.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26

<addr:ELLICK, JONES, BUELT, BLAZER & LONGO, LLP,4023900390,9290 WEST DODGE ROAD, SUITE 303,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SONSHINE WORLD

A Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation

Notice is hereby given that Son-

shine World has been incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 2715 W. 39th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845. This initial

registered agent is Lawrence K.

Sheehan and the street address

and mailing address of such initial

agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.

303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The

incorporator is Jeff Baker and his

street address is 2715 W. 39th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The company was organized and

commenced effective March 10,

2020, and its period of duration is

perpetual. Sonshine World is a

public nonprofit corporation and

will not have members.

ZNEZ D19,D26,J2

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TACOS Y SALSAS

LOS FORASTEROS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Tacos

y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 1712 K

Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712

K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.

CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID

TACOS Y SALSAS LOS

FORASTEROS, LLC

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF

TALON M.R. BORZEKOFSKI,

a Minor Child

By parent CIERRA VOGT.

Case No. CI20-736

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of December 2020 a Peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of Petitioner's minor

child's name from Talon

Borzekofski to Talon Vogt.

A hearing will be had before the

Buffalo County District Court, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on

the 5th day of February, 2021 at

9:30 a.m., or as soon as possible

thereafter. Unless good cause be

shown, the name of Petitioner's mi-

nor child will be changed from

Talon Borzekofski to Talon Vogt

therewith.

By: Patrick J. Calkins, #23286

Calkins Law Office

P.O. Box 440

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2707

calkinslaw2@gmail.com

Attorney for Cierra Vogt

ZNEZ D19,D26

 

