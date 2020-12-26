Legal notices: December 26, 2020

Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ADVENTURE TIME
INFLATABLES, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Adventure Time In-
flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-
tice of Dissolution.
1. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-
ion with the Nebraska Secretery of
State on or about December 8,
2020.
2. The name and address of the
officer and director who is to man-
age the company affairs and dis-
tribute the assests is: Bryan D.
Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-
venna, Nebraska 68869.
3. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC. states it currently has no as-
sests or liabilities, and all assests
have been distributed to the Mem-
bers.
4. Any and all claims, known or
unknown, against Adventure Time
Inflatables, LLC, must be provided
to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield
Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869. Such claims shall include
the name and the address of the
claimant and the basis for the claim
against the limited liability com-
pany. Any claim against the limited
liability company will be barred un-
less a proceeding to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the third publication
date of this notice.
Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC
By: Bryan D. Sherman
ZNEZ D11,D18,D26
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
December 15, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on December 15,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
City Clerk administered the Oath
of Office to Jonathan Nikkila.
Recognition of the Kearney
Wastewater Treatment Plant as
they were recently awarded the
2020 Scott Wilber Outstanding Fa-
cility which is given for outstanding
operation and maintenance of a
wastewater treatment facility.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
None.
Consent Agenda:
The Consent Agenda was
amended on Monday, December
14, 2020 to add an additional agri-
cultural lease that has been re-
ceived for the Kearney Regional
Airport. This pertains to Item 4 on
the Consent Agenda.
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held December 8, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Aurora Coop-$51.52-smcs; Am-
azon-$2,567.72-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$532.11-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$1,972.20-smcs;
Bamford-$250.00-smcs; Beacon
Observer-$26.00-smcs; Beehive
Industries-$11,546.00-smcs; Blue-
cross Blueshield-$37,709.45-smcs;
Books Galore-$4,665.82-smcs;
Bosselman-$24,548.26-smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Attor-
ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Register-$58.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Sheriff-$456.00-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$54.70-smcs; Central
Square-$1,400.00-smcs; Central
States Wire-$204.90-smcs; Child's
World-$1,097.80-smcs; City of Ky-
-$3,301.01-smcs; City of Ky
CRA-$88,383.00-smcs; City
Plumbing-$76.20-smcs; Comm Act
Part-Mid NE-$706.50-smcs; Com-
passcom-$450.00-smcs; Core &
Main-$7,999.32-smcs; Cornhusker
Cleaning-$66.78-smcs; Covert
Track-$600.00-smcs; Cum-
mins-$303.54-smcs; Cutting Edge
Cleaning-$180.00-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$6,944.89-smcs;
Eakes-$1,525.65-smcs; Elliott
Equipment-$2,819.22-smcs; ES-
Chat-$164.52-smcs;
ESRI-$12,437.53-smcs; Eustis
Body Shop-$200.00-smcs; Faith
Christian School-$10,000.00-smcs;
FARO-$1.84-smcs;
Fearnley,M-$91.19-smcs; First Na-
tional-$135.00-smcs; Garrett Tire-
s-$9,072.20-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-
er-$800.00-co; Graham Tire-
-$113.00-smcs; Grimes,A-$10-
0.00-smcs; Home De-
pot-$384.20-smcs; J&A Traf-
fic-$1,312.50-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$2,337.61-smcs; Jack-
son Services-$293.84-smcs; Ky
Concrete-$12,079.04-co; Ky Hub-
-$3,395.17-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$300.00-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$24,640.01-smcs,co;
Killough,A-$50.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$857.58-smcs; Lerner
Publications-$3,101.46-smcs; Mac
Tools-$61.10-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$3,690.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$11,747.55 -co; Midwest
Connect-$564.26-smcs; Minden
Machine-$5,554.32-smcs; Mirror
Image-$196.48-smcs; Moli-
na,M-$18.19-smcs; Mostek Elec-
tric-$2,669.76-smcs; Municipal
Emergency-$291.17-ps; Murphy
Tractor-$5,764.10-smcs; NE Dept
Environmental-$150.00-smcs; NE
Dept. Veterans'-$20,000.00-smcs;
NE Machinery-$2,629.50-smcs;
Nielsen Contracting-$148,845.
29-co; Northwestern Ener-
gy-$5,664.00-smcs; One Call Con-
cepts-$312.41-smcs; Para-
mount-$31.26-smcs; Ping-
-$472.60-smcs; Ready Mixed Con-
crete-$5,204.13-co; Resource
Mgmt.-$861.60-smcs; Rourke Edu-
cational Media-$1,076.80-smcs;
RR Donnelley-$422.92-smcs; San-
dry Fire Supply-$29,715.00-co;
Sapp Brothers-$13,051.06-smcs;
School District
#7-$13,129.00-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs; Sherwin
Williams-$66.48-smcs; Silverstone
Group-$5,155.92-smcs; Stein-
brink-$400.00-smcs; Stitch 3,
LLC-$14.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Subur-
ban Fire-$2,413.00-ps; US Postal
Service-$148.00-smcs; Walters
Electric-$3,600.00-smcs; Payroll
Ending 12/05/2020 -- $ 511,968.81.
The foregoing schedule of claims
is published in accordance with
Section 19-1102 of the Revised
Statutes of Nebraska, and is pub-
lished at an expense of $33.97 to
the City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Jan-
uary 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those ap-
plications where applicable.
4. AMENDED ITEM. Adopt Reso-
lution No. 2020-197 approving the
following Agricultural Leases at the
Kearney Regional Airport from Jan-
uary 1, 2021 until December 31,
2021: B & B Bendfeldt Farms
(176.6 irrigated acres, 56 dry land
soybean acres, 27 acres dry land);
B & B Bendfeldt Farms and Brett
Bendfeldt (159.12 acres of gravity
irrigated cropland and 60 acres of
center pivot irrigated cropland);
Don Hendrickson (193.5 irrigated
acres and 57 gravity irrigated ac-
res); Lee Potter (62 irrigated acres),
David Fleming (364.36 non-irriga-
ted acres) and Ron Hendrickson
(75 dry land hay acres).
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-198 approving the Use and
Operations Agreement for Annex A
in Hangar T-926 located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Apollo Med
Flight.
6. Approve the Plans and Specifi-
cations for the Wastewater Treat-
ment Plant Phase II; Vehicle Stor-
age Building and set the bid open-
ing date for January 19, 2021 at
2:00 p.m.
7. Approve the Plans and Specifi-
cations for the 2021 Part 3 Im-
provements; 56th Street/Cherry Av-
enue Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure
set the bid opening date for Janu-
ary 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
8. Approve the Residential Utility
Connection Agreement for 5531
West Saddle Horse Drive between
the City of Kearney and Jeffrey and
Sonya Buskirk to extend public
water and sanitary sewer mains in-
frastructure to Lot 13, Block Two,
O'Brien Subdivision, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and adopt Reso-
lution No. 2020-199.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-200 setting the interest rate,
providing equal annual install-
ments, providing the interest rate
for delinquent installments for spe-
cial assessments for 2021 with re-
gard to the creation of paving,
water and sanitary sewer districts;
and to establish a policy on reim-
bursing developers for infrastruc-
ture costs for Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreements.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-201 approving Application for
Payment No. 1-Final in the amount
of $56,060.00 submitted by Ameri-
can Fence Company of Western
Nebraska and approved by City
staff for construction of the 2020
Impound Lot Fencing.
11. Approve the request to waive
future assessments for sanitary
sewer connection fees to serve Lot
1, BT Acres Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and
adopt Resolution No. 2020-202.
12. Approval the request to dis-
solve Conditional Use Permit No.
2005-03 due to the superseding of
Conditional Use Permit No.
2019-06 for property located west
of Yanney Avenue, north of Inter-
state 80 owned by Turkey Creek
Properties, LLC.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-203 approving Application for
Payment No. 2 in the amount of
$134,059.31 submitted by Mid-
lands Contracting, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2020 Part 6 Improvements for 22nd
Avenue and 6th Street in connec-
tion with Water District Nos.
2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-
tary Sewer Improvement District
No. 2020-528 (Bid A, Water/Se-
wer).
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8458
creating Sanitary Sewer Connec-
tion District No. 2020-1 commenc-
ing at the Northwest Corner of Lot
1, BT Acres Subdivision, thence
East 743.96 feet, thence South
1,585.73 feet, thence West 283
feet, thence South 44.38 feet,
thence West 843.83 feet, thence
North 495.14 feet, thence East 66
feet, thence Northeasterly an arc
distance of 158.21 feet, thence
East 208.61 feet, thence North
990.50 feet to the point of beginn-
ing, all in Buffalo County, Nebraska
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8458 was read by
number. By unanimous vote Ordi-
nance No. 8458 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
None.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:38 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ D26,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GI EYE BUILDING, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The designated office
of the limited liability company is
411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The registered
agent and office of the limited lia-
bility company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska, 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
December 7, 2020.
ZNEZ D12,D19,D26
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC
Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-
sen
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation were filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State. The affairs of the Corpora-
tion are to be conducted by the
Board of Directors and officers as
authorized by the Bylaws and the
Board.
Jason A. Janssen, DC,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D12,D16,D26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATHERINE L. GOODWIN
D.D.S., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kath-
erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Thomas W. Tye II, whose street
and mailing address is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The Company is
organized to engage in the practice
of dentistry in the State of Ne-
braska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D12,D19,D26
<addr:ELLICK, JONES, BUELT, BLAZER & LONGO, LLP,4023900390,9290 WEST DODGE ROAD, SUITE 303,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SONSHINE WORLD
A Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation
Notice is hereby given that Son-
shine World has been incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 2715 W. 39th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845. This initial
registered agent is Lawrence K.
Sheehan and the street address
and mailing address of such initial
agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.
303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The
incorporator is Jeff Baker and his
street address is 2715 W. 39th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The company was organized and
commenced effective March 10,
2020, and its period of duration is
perpetual. Sonshine World is a
public nonprofit corporation and
will not have members.
ZNEZ D19,D26,J2
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TACOS Y SALSAS
LOS FORASTEROS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Tacos
y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 1712 K
Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712
K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.
CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID
TACOS Y SALSAS LOS
FORASTEROS, LLC
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF
TALON M.R. BORZEKOFSKI,
a Minor Child
By parent CIERRA VOGT.
Case No. CI20-736
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of December 2020 a Peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of Petitioner's minor
child's name from Talon
Borzekofski to Talon Vogt.
A hearing will be had before the
Buffalo County District Court, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on
the 5th day of February, 2021 at
9:30 a.m., or as soon as possible
thereafter. Unless good cause be
shown, the name of Petitioner's mi-
nor child will be changed from
Talon Borzekofski to Talon Vogt
therewith.
By: Patrick J. Calkins, #23286
Calkins Law Office
P.O. Box 440
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2707
Attorney for Cierra Vogt
ZNEZ D19,D26