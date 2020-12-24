Legal notices: December 24, 2020

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's designated office is
4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The name, street and mail-
ing address of the initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Amanda Jane, L.L.C.
Kevin P. Walsh, #260508
SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-
NICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone, (308)- 382-1939
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 9600
SF metal vehicle storage building,
3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY
earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-
tem, fencing, and work incidental
thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-
CILITY, as per drawings and speci-
fications now on file at the Office of
the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-
AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,
upon payment of $75 for each
half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-
ments can be obtained for a de-
posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,
upon returning the drawings and
specifications within fourteen (14)
days of the bid opening, will be re-
funded $20.00. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Contractors and subcontractors
on USEPA federally assisted proj-
ects are required to pay their labor-
ers and mechanics not less than
those rates established by the U.S.
Department of Labor. A current
wage decision containing the ap-
propriate building and/or heavy
type rates is included in the specifi-
cations for bidding purposes.
The prospective participants
must certify by submittal EPA Form
5700-49, Certification Regarding
Debarment, Suspension and Other
Responsibility Matters, that to the
best of its knowledge and belief
that it and its principals are not
presently debarred, suspended,
proposed for debarment, declared
ineligible, or voluntarily excluded
from covered transactions by any
federal department or agency.
BIDDERS on this work will be re-
quired to comply with the Pres-
ident's Executive Order No. 11246.
Requirements for bidders and con-
tractors under this order are ex-
plained in the specifications.
Each BIDDER must fully comply
with the requirements, terms and
conditions of the U.S. Environmen-
tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-
taged Business Enterprise (DBE)
requirements, including the fair
share objectives for disadvantaged
business participation during the
performance of this contract. The
bidder commits itself of the fair
share objective for disadvantaged
business participation contained
herein and all other requirements,
terms and conditions of these bid
conditions by submitting properly
signed bid.
On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,
"Consolidated Appropriations Act,
2014," was enacted. Section 436
of the Act requires that none of the
appropriated funds may be used
for the construction, alteration,
maintenance, or repair of a public
water system or treatment works
unless all of the iron and steel
products used in the project are
produced in the United States, un-
less a waiver is provided to the re-
cipient by EPA. Conditions for the
waiver are found under the Infor-
mation for Bidders. The term "iron
and steel products" means the fol-
lowing products made primarily of
iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes
and fittings, manhole covers and
other municipal castings, hydrants,
tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-
straints, valves, structural steel, re-
inforced precast concrete, and
construction materials.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ D18,24,J1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required to
furnish and install approximately
2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6
manholes, 400 LF steel encase-
ment and work incidental thereto
for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,
SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION
DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop off
a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the dis-
trict ranges from $575,000 to
$650,000. The estimated quantities
of work to be done in the district is
as follows:
Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.
3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each
4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-
crete Headwall 1 L.S.
5 Furnish & Install
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe
1505 L.F.
b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified
Clay Pipe 450 L.F.
6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe
Bedding 1505 L.F.
7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.
8 Construct Standard Manhole
a) 5' Diameter 6 Each
9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing
Pipe 365 L.F.
10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.
11 Install VCP Plug
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay
Pipe 3 Each
12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres
13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each
14 Maintenance of Erosion Control
Items 1 L.S.
15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-
sion Control Items
a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.
The Contractor may obtain copies
of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
from Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central
Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,
NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$40 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $65. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to sub-
mit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportunity
employer and requires all contrac-
tors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ D18,24,J1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-
side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-
ture of the company is hardware
and software company making fun
and educational products for kids
of all ages.
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Elite
Health and Wellness, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is Erin
Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on Novem-
ber 17, 2020.
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
<addr:MALCOM, NELSEN & WINDRUM, LLC,3087842048,809 MERIDIANP.O. BOX 174,COZAD,NE>
AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Com-
pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.
Date Certificate of Organization
was filed October 27, 2020
Professional Service being ren-
dered by the Limited Liability Com-
pany Accounting Services
Lyndsey Graves
Authorized Representative
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-
tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-
ration, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Articles of
Incorporation as of December 10,
2020.
Article I. The name of the Corpo-
ration shall be:
Hirschfeld Family Foundation
Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President
ZNEZ D17,D21,D24
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is herebygiven that an ac-
tion entitled Statewide Collections,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson
and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been
filed in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No.
CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s
Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,
in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a
judgment against the defendant(s)
on its cause of action in the sum of
$233.60 together with interest at
6% per anum from and after July
16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-
tion including a reasonable attorney
fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,
an appropriate written response to
Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed
with the Court on or before January
25, 2021.
Dated: December 8, 2020.
STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,
A Nebraska Limitied Liability
Company
By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA
#24712
Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at
Law, PC, LLO
112 North Dewey Street, Suite B
North Platte, NE 69101
Email: office@northplattelegal.com
Telephone: 308-696-3250
Fax: 308-696-3252
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, January 4, 2021, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Kerry Elsen
Extension Educator
ZNEZ D24,1t
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main West Lobby Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-
lane Professional Condominiums,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid
out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,
the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-
cording to the Declaration recorded
on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.
2007-565 pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Cooper Benjamin,
LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as
Trustor, and filed for record on May
25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.
2016-02977, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the above described real estate.
Bidders other than the Beneficiary
of the Trust Deed will need to bring
a cashier's check for $20,000.00
payable to Michael R. Snyder,
Trustee, in order to be eligible to
bid at the sale, and for the earnest
deposit to be paid by the highest
bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-
nest deposit checks will be re-
turned to bidders who do not hold
the highest bid at the close of the
sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with the provisions
of Section 70-624 (2) of the Ne-
braska Revised Statutes, notice is
hereby given that the current
monthly salaries in 2020 of Ne-
braska Public Power District's
President and CEO, Vice Presi-
dents and all Officers are as fol-
lows:
B. D. DeKay, Ch.--$1,260; W. D.
Johnson, 1st V Ch.--$1,120; M. A.
Harding, 2nd V Ch.--$1,120; J. L.
Chlopek, Secy.--$1,120; T. J. Arlt,
VP--$18,841; T. L. Bender, Exec
VP & CFO/Treasurer--$32,771; K.
B. Curry, VP & CCO--$25,793; J. A.
Dent, Jr., VP & CNO--$28,510; T. J.
Kent, Pres & CEO--$50,000; J. C.
McClure, Exec VP & Genl. Coun-
sel--$30,119; J. H. Modelski, Asst.
Secy.--$7,751; M. J. Spencer,
VP--$22,750; D. K. Starzec, Asst.
Treas.--$17,700; R. A. Tweedy, VP
& CIO--$16,947; A. R. Wiese,
VP--$18,333.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ D24,1t