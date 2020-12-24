 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: December 24, 2020

Legal notices: December 24, 2020

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's designated office is

4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The name, street and mail-

ing address of the initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Amanda Jane, L.L.C.

Kevin P. Walsh, #260508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-

NICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone, (308)- 382-1939

kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

 

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 9600

SF metal vehicle storage building,

3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY

earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-

tem, fencing, and work incidental

thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-

CILITY, as per drawings and speci-

fications now on file at the Office of

the City Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-

AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,

upon payment of $75 for each

half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-

ments can be obtained for a de-

posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,

upon returning the drawings and

specifications within fourteen (14)

days of the bid opening, will be re-

funded $20.00. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Contractors and subcontractors

on USEPA federally assisted proj-

ects are required to pay their labor-

ers and mechanics not less than

those rates established by the U.S.

Department of Labor. A current

wage decision containing the ap-

propriate building and/or heavy

type rates is included in the specifi-

cations for bidding purposes.

The prospective participants

must certify by submittal EPA Form

5700-49, Certification Regarding

Debarment, Suspension and Other

Responsibility Matters, that to the

best of its knowledge and belief

that it and its principals are not

presently debarred, suspended,

proposed for debarment, declared

ineligible, or voluntarily excluded

from covered transactions by any

federal department or agency.

BIDDERS on this work will be re-

quired to comply with the Pres-

ident's Executive Order No. 11246.

Requirements for bidders and con-

tractors under this order are ex-

plained in the specifications.

Each BIDDER must fully comply

with the requirements, terms and

conditions of the U.S. Environmen-

tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-

taged Business Enterprise (DBE)

requirements, including the fair

share objectives for disadvantaged

business participation during the

performance of this contract. The

bidder commits itself of the fair

share objective for disadvantaged

business participation contained

herein and all other requirements,

terms and conditions of these bid

conditions by submitting properly

signed bid.

On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,

"Consolidated Appropriations Act,

2014," was enacted. Section 436

of the Act requires that none of the

appropriated funds may be used

for the construction, alteration,

maintenance, or repair of a public

water system or treatment works

unless all of the iron and steel

products used in the project are

produced in the United States, un-

less a waiver is provided to the re-

cipient by EPA. Conditions for the

waiver are found under the Infor-

mation for Bidders. The term "iron

and steel products" means the fol-

lowing products made primarily of

iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes

and fittings, manhole covers and

other municipal castings, hydrants,

tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-

straints, valves, structural steel, re-

inforced precast concrete, and

construction materials.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required to

furnish and install approximately

2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6

manholes, 400 LF steel encase-

ment and work incidental thereto

for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,

SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION

DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop off

a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the dis-

trict ranges from $575,000 to

$650,000. The estimated quantities

of work to be done in the district is

as follows:

Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.

3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each

4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-

crete Headwall 1 L.S.

5 Furnish & Install

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe

1505 L.F.

b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified

Clay Pipe 450 L.F.

6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe

Bedding 1505 L.F.

7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.

8 Construct Standard Manhole

a) 5' Diameter 6 Each

9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing

Pipe 365 L.F.

10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.

11 Install VCP Plug

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay

Pipe 3 Each

12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres

13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each

14 Maintenance of Erosion Control

Items 1 L.S.

15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-

sion Control Items

a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.

The Contractor may obtain copies

of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

from Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central

Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,

NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$40 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $65. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to sub-

mit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportunity

employer and requires all contrac-

tors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Dads

Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-

bility Company, has been organ-

ised under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

services for process of the Com-

pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-

side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-

ture of the company is hardware

and software company making fun

and educational products for kids

of all ages.

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Elite

Health and Wellness, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is Erin

Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on Novem-

ber 17, 2020.

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

<addr:MALCOM, NELSEN & WINDRUM, LLC,3087842048,809 MERIDIANP.O. BOX 174,COZAD,NE>

AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Name of Limited Liability Com-

pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.

Date Certificate of Organization

was filed October 27, 2020

Professional Service being ren-

dered by the Limited Liability Com-

pany Accounting Services

Lyndsey Graves

Authorized Representative

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-

tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-

ration, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Articles of

Incorporation as of December 10,

2020.

Article I. The name of the Corpo-

ration shall be:

Hirschfeld Family Foundation

Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President

ZNEZ D17,D21,D24

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Notice is herebygiven that an ac-

tion entitled Statewide Collections,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson

and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been

filed in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No.

CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s

Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,

in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a

judgment against the defendant(s)

on its cause of action in the sum of

$233.60 together with interest at

6% per anum from and after July

16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-

tion including a reasonable attorney

fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,

an appropriate written response to

Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed

with the Court on or before January

25, 2021.

Dated: December 8, 2020.

STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,

A Nebraska Limitied Liability

Company

By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA

#24712

Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at

Law, PC, LLO

112 North Dewey Street, Suite B

North Platte, NE 69101

Email: office@northplattelegal.com

Telephone: 308-696-3250

Fax: 308-696-3252

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, January 4, 2021, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Kerry Elsen

Extension Educator

ZNEZ D24,1t

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main West Lobby Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-

lane Professional Condominiums,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid

out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,

the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-

cording to the Declaration recorded

on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.

2007-565 pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Cooper Benjamin,

LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as

Trustor, and filed for record on May

25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.

2016-02977, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the above described real estate.

Bidders other than the Beneficiary

of the Trust Deed will need to bring

a cashier's check for $20,000.00

payable to Michael R. Snyder,

Trustee, in order to be eligible to

bid at the sale, and for the earnest

deposit to be paid by the highest

bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-

nest deposit checks will be re-

turned to bidders who do not hold

the highest bid at the close of the

sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31

LEGAL NOTICE

 

In accordance with the provisions

of Section 70-624 (2) of the Ne-

braska Revised Statutes, notice is

hereby given that the current

monthly salaries in 2020 of Ne-

braska Public Power District's

President and CEO, Vice Presi-

dents and all Officers are as fol-

lows:

B. D. DeKay, Ch.--$1,260; W. D.

Johnson, 1st V Ch.--$1,120; M. A.

Harding, 2nd V Ch.--$1,120; J. L.

Chlopek, Secy.--$1,120; T. J. Arlt,

VP--$18,841; T. L. Bender, Exec

VP & CFO/Treasurer--$32,771; K.

B. Curry, VP & CCO--$25,793; J. A.

Dent, Jr., VP & CNO--$28,510; T. J.

Kent, Pres & CEO--$50,000; J. C.

McClure, Exec VP & Genl. Coun-

sel--$30,119; J. H. Modelski, Asst.

Secy.--$7,751; M. J. Spencer,

VP--$22,750; D. K. Starzec, Asst.

Treas.--$17,700; R. A. Tweedy, VP

& CIO--$16,947; A. R. Wiese,

VP--$18,333.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ D24,1t

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News