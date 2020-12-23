 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 23, 2020

Legal notices: December 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

UNWIND SALON, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Un-

wind Salon, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 7985 Cus-

ter Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Jaime L.

Hellriegel, whose street and mailing

address is 7985 Custer Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D9,D16,D23

 

