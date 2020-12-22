 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 22, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnerships and its con-

trolled affiliates doing business as

Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless)

proposes to construct a 258-foot

lattice telecommunications tower.

Anticipated lighting application is

medium intensity dual red/white

strobes. The Site location is 175th

Road and Eagle Road, Amherst,

Buffalo County, Nebraska 68812 (l-

at/long 40 deg 50 min 35.38 sec N,

99 deg 14 min 12.62 sec W). The

Federal Communications Commis-

sion (FCC) Antenna Structure Reg-

istration (ASR, Form 854) filing

number is A1180099.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS -

Interested persons may review the

application

(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications)

by entering the filing number. Envi-

ronmental concerns may be raised

by filing a Request for Environ-

mental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/e-

nvironmentalrequest) and online fil-

ings are strongly encouraged. The

mailing address to file a paper copy

is: FCC Requests for Environmental

Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445

12th Street SW, Washington, DC

20554.

HISTORIC PROPERTIES EF-

FECTS - Public comments regard-

ing potential effects on historic

properties may be submitted within

30 days from the date of this publi-

cation to: Terracon Consultants,

Inc., Matthew Harbeck, 15080 A

Circle, Omaha, NE 68144,

402-384-7087.

matthew.harbeck@terracon.com

 

ZNEZ D22,1t

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AU AESTHETICS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Au

Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3906 6th Ave-

nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Ashley

Unick, whose street and mailing

address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite

A, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name, effective November 30,

2020 and published pursuant to

Nebraska Revised Statute

§87-219:

The Trade Name is: Grace & Joy

Name Co.

Name of Applicant: Amanda

Giffin

Address: 507 W 33rd St. Kear-

ney, NE 68845

Applicant is an individual.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: November 12, 2020

General nature of business: sell-

ing homemade crafts

Registration expires 10 years

from date of filing.

Amanda Giffin, Applicant

ZNEZ D21,1t

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT) is

issuing this Request for Proposal

RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of

selecting a qualified Contractor to

provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-

vices for NDOT, District 4.

Those interested in bidding on

this proposal may view the Pre-

qualification information and the

Request for Proposal (RFP)

#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation website:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-

aint/. A copy of the RFP may be

obtained from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation.

An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-

ference will be held on January 8,

2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.

Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,

68803.

Written questions are due no

later than January 14, 2021 and

should be submitted via e-mail to

NDOT.Oper-

ationsProcurement@nebraska.gov.

Sealed proposals from pre-qual-

ified Contractors must be received

in the Nebraska Department of

Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-

coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before

February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at

which time the opening of the pro-

posals will be public and the Con-

tractors will be announced.

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SR LOSCHEN, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that SR

Loschen, Inc., was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 5715 4th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Sharon Loschen. The name and

street address of each incorporator

is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

