Legal notices: December 22, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE
Cellco Partnerships and its con-
trolled affiliates doing business as
Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless)
proposes to construct a 258-foot
lattice telecommunications tower.
Anticipated lighting application is
medium intensity dual red/white
strobes. The Site location is 175th
Road and Eagle Road, Amherst,
Buffalo County, Nebraska 68812 (l-
at/long 40 deg 50 min 35.38 sec N,
99 deg 14 min 12.62 sec W). The
Federal Communications Commis-
sion (FCC) Antenna Structure Reg-
istration (ASR, Form 854) filing
number is A1180099.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS -
Interested persons may review the
application
(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications)
by entering the filing number. Envi-
ronmental concerns may be raised
by filing a Request for Environ-
mental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/e-
nvironmentalrequest) and online fil-
ings are strongly encouraged. The
mailing address to file a paper copy
is: FCC Requests for Environmental
Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445
12th Street SW, Washington, DC
20554.
HISTORIC PROPERTIES EF-
FECTS - Public comments regard-
ing potential effects on historic
properties may be submitted within
30 days from the date of this publi-
cation to: Terracon Consultants,
Inc., Matthew Harbeck, 15080 A
Circle, Omaha, NE 68144,
402-384-7087.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AU AESTHETICS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Au
Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3906 6th Ave-
nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Ashley
Unick, whose street and mailing
address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite
A, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name, effective November 30,
2020 and published pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute
§87-219:
The Trade Name is: Grace & Joy
Name Co.
Name of Applicant: Amanda
Giffin
Address: 507 W 33rd St. Kear-
ney, NE 68845
Applicant is an individual.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: November 12, 2020
General nature of business: sell-
ing homemade crafts
Registration expires 10 years
from date of filing.
Amanda Giffin, Applicant
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT) is
issuing this Request for Proposal
RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of
selecting a qualified Contractor to
provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-
vices for NDOT, District 4.
Those interested in bidding on
this proposal may view the Pre-
qualification information and the
Request for Proposal (RFP)
#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation website:
iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-
aint/. A copy of the RFP may be
obtained from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation.
An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-
ference will be held on January 8,
2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.
Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,
68803.
Written questions are due no
later than January 14, 2021 and
should be submitted via e-mail to
NDOT.Oper-
Sealed proposals from pre-qual-
ified Contractors must be received
in the Nebraska Department of
Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-
coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before
February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at
which time the opening of the pro-
posals will be public and the Con-
tractors will be announced.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SR LOSCHEN, INC.
Notice is hereby given that SR
Loschen, Inc., was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 5715 4th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Sharon Loschen. The name and
street address of each incorporator
is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
