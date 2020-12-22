Legal notices: December 22, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Au

Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3906 6th Ave-

nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Ashley

Unick, whose street and mailing

address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite

A, Kearney, NE 68845.