Legal notices: December 21, 2020

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grosshart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
AV HOMEWONERS'
ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given that AV
Homeowners' Association is incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska with its registered of-
fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The general pur-
pose for which this corporation is
organized is for the management,
maintenance, preservation and
control of certain lots, and to have
all rights and privileges granted or
permitted to nonprofit corporations
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
The corporation shall have a per-
petual existence and commenced
doing business on December 9,
2020. The affairs of the corporation
shall be conducted by a president,
vice-president, secretary and treas-
urer to be elected by the Board of
Directors.
DATED: December 9, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., Nancy
A. Norwood and Timothy J.
Norwood, Jr., Incorporators
ZNEZ D14,D21,D28
<addr:HELDT, MCKEONE & COPLEY,3083240303,PO BOX 1050,LEXINGTON,NE>
HELDT, McKEONE & COPLEY
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HARRY H. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-123
Notice is hereby given that on
December 1, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 8, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 N. Washington
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
ZNEZ D7,D14,D21
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District’s Board of Direc-
tors will hold a public hearing at
1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 28,
2021, at the Central Platte NRD of-
fice; located at 215 Kaufman Ave-
nue in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The NRD is proposing to add a
section to the Central Platte Natural
Resources District’s Ground Water
Management Program Rules and
Regulations titled Section B-Rule 8:
30-Year Acreage Reserve Pro-
gram-Participation Eligibility and
Rules.
PROPOSED ADDITION:
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually.
The Program was developed to
ensure that supplies in the Platte
Basin are optimized and managed
efficiently with maximum benefits
and to meet water management
obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan
for Joint Integrated Water Re-
sources Management of Overap-
propriated Portions of the Platte
River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated
Management Plan, and Nebraska’s
New Depletion Plan for the Platte
River Recovery Implementation
Program.
The complete text of the pro-
posed 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program is available by calling the
Central Platte NRD office at (308)
385-6282 during normal weekday
working hours, and is available at
the Central Platte NRD’s website
at: www.cpnrd.org.
ZNEZ D14,D21,D28
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!