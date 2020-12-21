Legal notices: December 21, 2020

fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The general pur-

pose for which this corporation is

organized is for the management,

maintenance, preservation and

control of certain lots, and to have

all rights and privileges granted or

permitted to nonprofit corporations

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

The corporation shall have a per-

petual existence and commenced

doing business on December 9,