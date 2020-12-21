 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 21, 2020

Parker, Grosshart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

AV HOMEWONERS'

ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AV

Homeowners' Association is incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska with its registered of-

fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The general pur-

pose for which this corporation is

organized is for the management,

maintenance, preservation and

control of certain lots, and to have

all rights and privileges granted or

permitted to nonprofit corporations

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

The corporation shall have a per-

petual existence and commenced

doing business on December 9,

2020. The affairs of the corporation

shall be conducted by a president,

vice-president, secretary and treas-

urer to be elected by the Board of

Directors.

DATED: December 9, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., Nancy

A. Norwood and Timothy J.

Norwood, Jr., Incorporators

HELDT, McKEONE & COPLEY

Attorneys at Law

710 North Grant Street

P.O. Box 1050

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of HARRY H. WEMPEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-123

Notice is hereby given that on

December 1, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 8, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Myndee M. Hagan

Registrar of the County Court

700 N. Washington

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District’s Board of Direc-

tors will hold a public hearing at

1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 28,

2021, at the Central Platte NRD of-

fice; located at 215 Kaufman Ave-

nue in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The NRD is proposing to add a

section to the Central Platte Natural

Resources District’s Ground Water

Management Program Rules and

Regulations titled Section B-Rule 8:

30-Year Acreage Reserve Pro-

gram-Participation Eligibility and

Rules.

PROPOSED ADDITION:

The 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program will provide a long-term

solution in protecting surface water

rights. Irrigation districts will sign

up for the conservation program

and surface water users will have

the option to opt-in or opt-out of

the program annually.

The Program was developed to

ensure that supplies in the Platte

Basin are optimized and managed

efficiently with maximum benefits

and to meet water management

obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan

for Joint Integrated Water Re-

sources Management of Overap-

propriated Portions of the Platte

River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated

Management Plan, and Nebraska’s

New Depletion Plan for the Platte

River Recovery Implementation

Program.

The complete text of the pro-

posed 30-Year Acreage Reserve

Program is available by calling the

Central Platte NRD office at (308)

385-6282 during normal weekday

working hours, and is available at

the Central Platte NRD’s website

at: www.cpnrd.org.

