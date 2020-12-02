Legal notices: December 2, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Re-

spected Refund, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1311 17th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Marian J. Payne,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,