Legal notices: December 19, 2020

Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Monday, December 14, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
At its December 14, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Excused Board Member Alex
Straatmann from the meeting
2. Recognized Andy Vu, junior at
Kearney High School, winner of the
2020 Congressional App Challenge
from the Nebraska 3rd District, for
his app called "Quick Mental Math"
3. Recognized outgoing Board
members Angie Nickel and Jon
Watts for their years of outstanding
service on the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education
4. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Hanny
Arram Center for Success renova-
tion project
5. Heard a report from Board
members Kathy Gifford and Drew
Blessing; and Dr. Edwards and Mr.
Mundorf on the sessions they par-
ticipated in during the 2020 Virtual
NASB State Education Conference
in November
6. Approved the minutes of the
November 9, 2020 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
7. Approved the December, 2020
claims, as presented
8. Approved the December, 2020
financial reports, as presented
9. Approved the revised Sev-
en-Year Roof Repair and Replace-
ment Plan for the Kearney Public
Schools, as presented
10. Set Monday, January 18,
2021 at 6:00 P.M. in the Staff De-
velopment at the Administration
Building, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, for a special, re-
treat meeting of the Board of
Education
11. Moved to closed session for
the purpose of conducting a strat-
egy session in regard to the Super-
intendent's contract negotiations
for the 2021-2022 school year
12. Returned to open session
13. Approved the contract for Su-
perintendent of Schools, Dr. Kent
Edwards, for the 2021-2022 school
year, a copy of which is incorpo-
rated herein by this reference and
maintained in the records of the
School District, and authorized and
directed the President of the
Board of Education to execute the
contract of employment on behalf
of the School District, and cause
such contract to be posted on the
school district's website, along with
a reasonable estimate and descrip-
tion of all current and future costs
to the School District that will be in-
curred as a result of said contract,
pursuant to the Superintendent's
Pay Transparency Act, Neb. Rev.
Stat. 79-2401 to 79-2405
14. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
January 11, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development at the Ad-
ministration Building, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GI EYE BUILDING, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The designated office
of the limited liability company is
411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The registered
agent and office of the limited lia-
bility company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska, 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
December 7, 2020.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC
Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-
sen
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation were filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State. The affairs of the Corpora-
tion are to be conducted by the
Board of Directors and officers as
authorized by the Bylaws and the
Board.
Jason A. Janssen, DC,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATHERINE L. GOODWIN
D.D.S., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kath-
erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Thomas W. Tye II, whose street
and mailing address is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The Company is
organized to engage in the practice
of dentistry in the State of Ne-
braska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SONSHINE WORLD
A Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation
Notice is hereby given that Son-
shine World has been incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 2715 W. 39th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845. This initial
registered agent is Lawrence K.
Sheehan and the street address
and mailing address of such initial
agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.
303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The
incorporator is Jeff Baker and his
street address is 2715 W. 39th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The company was organized and
commenced effective March 10,
2020, and its period of duration is
perpetual. Sonshine World is a
public nonprofit corporation and
will not have members.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TACOS Y SALSAS
LOS FORASTEROS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Tacos
y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 1712 K
Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712
K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.
CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID
TACOS Y SALSAS LOS
FORASTEROS, LLC
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF
TALON M.R. BORZEKOFSKI,
a Minor Child
By parent CIERRA VOGT.
Case No. CI20-736
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of December 2020 a Peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of Petitioner's minor
child's name from Talon
Borzekofski to Talon Vogt.
A hearing will be had before the
Buffalo County District Court, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on
the 5th day of February, 2021 at
9:30 a.m., or as soon as possible
thereafter. Unless good cause be
shown, the name of Petitioner's mi-
nor child will be changed from
Talon Borzekofski to Talon Vogt
therewith.
By: Patrick J. Calkins, #23286
Calkins Law Office
P.O. Box 440
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2707
Attorney for Cierra Vogt
