Legal notices: December 19, 2020

Legal notices: December 19, 2020

 

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Monday, December 14, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its December 14, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Excused Board Member Alex

Straatmann from the meeting

2. Recognized Andy Vu, junior at

Kearney High School, winner of the

2020 Congressional App Challenge

from the Nebraska 3rd District, for

his app called "Quick Mental Math"

3. Recognized outgoing Board

members Angie Nickel and Jon

Watts for their years of outstanding

service on the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education

4. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Hanny

Arram Center for Success renova-

tion project

5. Heard a report from Board

members Kathy Gifford and Drew

Blessing; and Dr. Edwards and Mr.

Mundorf on the sessions they par-

ticipated in during the 2020 Virtual

NASB State Education Conference

in November

6. Approved the minutes of the

November 9, 2020 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

7. Approved the December, 2020

claims, as presented

8. Approved the December, 2020

financial reports, as presented

9. Approved the revised Sev-

en-Year Roof Repair and Replace-

ment Plan for the Kearney Public

Schools, as presented

10. Set Monday, January 18,

2021 at 6:00 P.M. in the Staff De-

velopment at the Administration

Building, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, for a special, re-

treat meeting of the Board of

Education

11. Moved to closed session for

the purpose of conducting a strat-

egy session in regard to the Super-

intendent's contract negotiations

for the 2021-2022 school year

12. Returned to open session

13. Approved the contract for Su-

perintendent of Schools, Dr. Kent

Edwards, for the 2021-2022 school

year, a copy of which is incorpo-

rated herein by this reference and

maintained in the records of the

School District, and authorized and

directed the President of the

Board of Education to execute the

contract of employment on behalf

of the School District, and cause

such contract to be posted on the

school district's website, along with

a reasonable estimate and descrip-

tion of all current and future costs

to the School District that will be in-

curred as a result of said contract,

pursuant to the Superintendent's

Pay Transparency Act, Neb. Rev.

Stat. 79-2401 to 79-2405

14. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

January 11, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development at the Ad-

ministration Building, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

ZNEZ D19,1t

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GI EYE BUILDING, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the limited liability company is

411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The registered

agent and office of the limited lia-

bility company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska, 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

December 7, 2020.

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC

Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-

sen

The Corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation Act. The au-

thorized capital stock is 10,000

shares at $1.00 par value to be fully

paid and non-assessable on issue.

Perpetual existence commenced

on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation were filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State. The affairs of the Corpora-

tion are to be conducted by the

Board of Directors and officers as

authorized by the Bylaws and the

Board.

Jason A. Janssen, DC,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

ZNEZ D12,D16,D26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATHERINE L. GOODWIN

D.D.S., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kath-

erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Thomas W. Tye II, whose street

and mailing address is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The Company is

organized to engage in the practice

of dentistry in the State of Ne-

braska.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26



NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SONSHINE WORLD

A Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation

Notice is hereby given that Son-

shine World has been incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 2715 W. 39th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845. This initial

registered agent is Lawrence K.

Sheehan and the street address

and mailing address of such initial

agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.

303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The

incorporator is Jeff Baker and his

street address is 2715 W. 39th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The company was organized and

commenced effective March 10,

2020, and its period of duration is

perpetual. Sonshine World is a

public nonprofit corporation and

will not have members.

ZNEZ D19,D26,J2

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TACOS Y SALSAS

LOS FORASTEROS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Tacos

y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 1712 K

Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712

K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.

CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID

TACOS Y SALSAS LOS

FORASTEROS, LLC

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF

TALON M.R. BORZEKOFSKI,

a Minor Child

By parent CIERRA VOGT.

Case No. CI20-736

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of December 2020 a Peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of Petitioner's minor

child's name from Talon

Borzekofski to Talon Vogt.

A hearing will be had before the

Buffalo County District Court, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on

the 5th day of February, 2021 at

9:30 a.m., or as soon as possible

thereafter. Unless good cause be

shown, the name of Petitioner's mi-

nor child will be changed from

Talon Borzekofski to Talon Vogt

therewith.

By: Patrick J. Calkins, #23286

Calkins Law Office

P.O. Box 440

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2707

calkinslaw2@gmail.com

Attorney for Cierra Vogt

ZNEZ D19,D26

 

