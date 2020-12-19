Legal notices: December 19, 2020

A hearing will be had before the

Buffalo County District Court, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on

the 5th day of February, 2021 at

9:30 a.m., or as soon as possible

thereafter. Unless good cause be

shown, the name of Petitioner's mi-

nor child will be changed from

Talon Borzekofski to Talon Vogt

therewith.

By: Patrick J. Calkins, #23286

Calkins Law Office

P.O. Box 440