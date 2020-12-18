Legal notices: December 18, 2020

Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ADVENTURE TIME
INFLATABLES, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Adventure Time In-
flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-
tice of Dissolution.
1. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-
ion with the Nebraska Secretery of
State on or about December 8,
2020.
2. The name and address of the
officer and director who is to man-
age the company affairs and dis-
tribute the assests is: Bryan D.
Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-
venna, Nebraska 68869.
3. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC. states it currently has no as-
sests or liabilities, and all assests
have been distributed to the Mem-
bers.
4. Any and all claims, known or
unknown, against Adventure Time
Inflatables, LLC, must be provided
to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield
Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869. Such claims shall include
the name and the address of the
claimant and the basis for the claim
against the limited liability com-
pany. Any claim against the limited
liability company will be barred un-
less a proceeding to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the third publication
date of this notice.
Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC
By: Bryan D. Sherman
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 9600
SF metal vehicle storage building,
3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY
earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-
tem, fencing, and work incidental
thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-
CILITY, as per drawings and speci-
fications now on file at the Office of
the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-
AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,
upon payment of $75 for each
half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-
ments can be obtained for a de-
posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,
upon returning the drawings and
specifications within fourteen (14)
days of the bid opening, will be re-
funded $20.00. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Contractors and subcontractors
on USEPA federally assisted proj-
ects are required to pay their labor-
ers and mechanics not less than
those rates established by the U.S.
Department of Labor. A current
wage decision containing the ap-
propriate building and/or heavy
type rates is included in the specifi-
cations for bidding purposes.
The prospective participants
must certify by submittal EPA Form
5700-49, Certification Regarding
Debarment, Suspension and Other
Responsibility Matters, that to the
best of its knowledge and belief
that it and its principals are not
presently debarred, suspended,
proposed for debarment, declared
ineligible, or voluntarily excluded
from covered transactions by any
federal department or agency.
BIDDERS on this work will be re-
quired to comply with the Pres-
ident's Executive Order No. 11246.
Requirements for bidders and con-
tractors under this order are ex-
plained in the specifications.
Each BIDDER must fully comply
with the requirements, terms and
conditions of the U.S. Environmen-
tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-
taged Business Enterprise (DBE)
requirements, including the fair
share objectives for disadvantaged
business participation during the
performance of this contract. The
bidder commits itself of the fair
share objective for disadvantaged
business participation contained
herein and all other requirements,
terms and conditions of these bid
conditions by submitting properly
signed bid.
On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,
"Consolidated Appropriations Act,
2014," was enacted. Section 436
of the Act requires that none of the
appropriated funds may be used
for the construction, alteration,
maintenance, or repair of a public
water system or treatment works
unless all of the iron and steel
products used in the project are
produced in the United States, un-
less a waiver is provided to the re-
cipient by EPA. Conditions for the
waiver are found under the Infor-
mation for Bidders. The term "iron
and steel products" means the fol-
lowing products made primarily of
iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes
and fittings, manhole covers and
other municipal castings, hydrants,
tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-
straints, valves, structural steel, re-
inforced precast concrete, and
construction materials.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 19, 2021 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required to
furnish and install approximately
2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6
manholes, 400 LF steel encase-
ment and work incidental thereto
for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,
SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION
DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop off
a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the dis-
trict ranges from $575,000 to
$650,000. The estimated quantities
of work to be done in the district is
as follows:
Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.
3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each
4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-
crete Headwall 1 L.S.
5 Furnish & Install
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe
1505 L.F.
b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified
Clay Pipe 450 L.F.
6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe
Bedding 1505 L.F.
7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.
8 Construct Standard Manhole
a) 5' Diameter 6 Each
9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing
Pipe 365 L.F.
10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.
11 Install VCP Plug
a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay
Pipe 3 Each
12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres
13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each
14 Maintenance of Erosion Control
Items 1 L.S.
15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-
sion Control Items
a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.
The Contractor may obtain copies
of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
from Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central
Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,
NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$40 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $65. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to sub-
mit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportunity
employer and requires all contrac-
tors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.
SWELEY, DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-192
Notice is hereby given that on
December 16, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Decedent and that Michael
Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,
Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Galen E. Stehik, #15578
Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO
P.O. Box 400
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)675-4035
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF CHAD A.
BERGLUND, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate to the Will
of said Deceased and that Alicia R.
Berglund, whose address is 4010
Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before Febru-
ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
SANITARY SEWER CONNEC-
TION DISTRICT NO. 2020-1
ORDINANCE NO. 8458
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8458 created Sanitary
Sewer Connection District No.
2020-1 which shall consist of the
following described real estate;
to-wit: A tract of land being part of
Lot 1, BT Acres Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 20, and a part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 20, part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 21, part of
the Northwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter of Section 28 and
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all
in Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Com-
mencing at the Northeast corner of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
29; thence South on the East line of
said Northeast Quarter of Section
29, and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 309.69 feet to the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
South on said East line of Section
29 a distance of 44.38 feet; thence
N 85°45'18" W a distance of
677.53 feet; thence N 75°21'50" W
a distance of 113.17 feet; thence N
89°26'46" W a distance of 53.12
feet to the Southerly extension of
the West line of Chase Avenue;
thence N 00°34'02" E on said
Southerly extension of the West
line of Chase Avenue a distance
495.14 feet to the Northwest corner
of said Chase Avenue; thence S
89°25'58" E on the North line of
said Chase Avenue a distance of
66.00 feet to the Northwest corner
of Lot 1 of said BT Acres Subdivi-
sion; thence Northeasterly on the
West line of said Lot 1, BT Acres
Subdivision and on a non-tangent
curve to the left having a central
angle of 07°01'28", a radius of
1290.43 feet, an arc length of
158.21 feet, and a chord bearing of
N 55°45'11" E a distance of 158.11
feet; thence S 88°56'50" E a dis-
tance of 53.62 feet; thence N
87°38'51" E a distance of 154.99
feet; thence N 00°47'24" W a dis-
tance of 219.99 feet; thence N
01°58'31" W a distance of 744.85
feet; thence S 89°49'04" E a dis-
tance of 743.96 feet; thence S
00°10'51" W a distance of 1276.04
feet to the South line of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 21; thence
South a distance of 309.69 feet;
thence West a distance of 283.00
feet to the Point of Beginning, con-
taining 31.97 acres, more or less,
all in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The public is also hereby notified
that Sanitary Sewer Connection
District No. 2020-1, created by Or-
dinance No. 8458 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Sanitary Sewer Connection
District No. 2020-1 and any meas-
ures related to it, will not be subject
to any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
December 18, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8458,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
Estate of Donald Buettner,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-182
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Carol Nesiba, whose address is
3324 E. Highway 24, Grand Island,
NE 68801, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 4, 2021, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
THOMAS A. WAGONER, #14361
Attorney for Applicants
1819 West North Front Street
Post Office Box 1585
Grand Island, NE 68802
Phone 308-382-4324
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF Eric A. Linnemeyer,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-181
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Diane Marty, whose address is 602
N. 6th Avenue, 101, Hastings, Ne-
braska, 68901, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 4, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
Zachary K. Gray, #27047
ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER &
BRANDT
Attorney for Applicant
P.O. Box 272
Minden, Ne 68959
30-832-2150
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-186
Notice is hereby given that on De-
cember 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-
dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 11, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone (308)
234-4989 fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JUNE M.
CAMPBELL, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-189
Notice is hereby given that on
December 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Porbate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Kenneth
L. Campbell, whose address is
7249 Bonita Way, Citrus Heights,
CA, 95610, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Feburary 11, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
16th and Central Avenue
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF VAUGHN
BOMBECK, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Melissa L. Willis, whose address is
803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845, was appointed by the Court
as personal representative of the
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before February, 11, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County
Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, December 15, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8458 creating
Sanitary Sewer Connection District
No. 2020-1 commencing at the
Northwest Corner of Lot 1, BT Ac-
res Subdivision, thence East
743.96 feet, thence South 1,585.73
feet, thence West 283 feet, thence
South 44.38 feet, thence West
843.83 feet, thence North 495.14
feet, thence East 66 feet, thence
Northeasterly an arc distance of
158.21 feet, thence East 208.61
feet, thence North 990.50 feet to
the point of beginning, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Regia M. Applegate,
Deceased
Estate PR 20- 193
Notice is hereby given that on
December 15, 2020, the Registrar
issued a written statement of Infor-
mal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that Scott J. Ap-
plegate, whose address is 4160
Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 CENTRAL AVE.
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Raymond A. Hervert, #11825
Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-
son, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SPROUTS CHILDCARE LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Sprouts Childcare LLC.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE
68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE
68949.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 22, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members: Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege
NE.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-190
Notice is hereby given that on
December 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate af the Will
of said Decedent and that Rachel
Theda Kish was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michael D. Carper Law Office
39115 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
