Legal notices: December 18, 2020

Legal notices: December 18, 2020

 

Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ADVENTURE TIME

INFLATABLES, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Adventure Time In-

flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-

tice of Dissolution.

1. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-

ion with the Nebraska Secretery of

State on or about December 8,

2020.

2. The name and address of the

officer and director who is to man-

age the company affairs and dis-

tribute the assests is: Bryan D.

Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-

venna, Nebraska 68869.

3. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC. states it currently has no as-

sests or liabilities, and all assests

have been distributed to the Mem-

bers.

4. Any and all claims, known or

unknown, against Adventure Time

Inflatables, LLC, must be provided

to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield

Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869. Such claims shall include

the name and the address of the

claimant and the basis for the claim

against the limited liability com-

pany. Any claim against the limited

liability company will be barred un-

less a proceeding to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the third publication

date of this notice.

Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC

By: Bryan D. Sherman

ZNEZ D11,D18,D26

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 9600

SF metal vehicle storage building,

3540 CY of pavement, 7515 CY

earthwork, site utilities, HVAC sys-

tem, fencing, and work incidental

thereto for VEHICLE STORAGE FA-

CILITY, as per drawings and speci-

fications now on file at the Office of

the City Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "VEHICLE STOR-

AGE FACILITY". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, Telephone 308/234-6456,

upon payment of $75 for each

half-size set. Full-size sets of docu-

ments can be obtained for a de-

posit of $225. Any PLAN HOLDER,

upon returning the drawings and

specifications within fourteen (14)

days of the bid opening, will be re-

funded $20.00. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Contractors and subcontractors

on USEPA federally assisted proj-

ects are required to pay their labor-

ers and mechanics not less than

those rates established by the U.S.

Department of Labor. A current

wage decision containing the ap-

propriate building and/or heavy

type rates is included in the specifi-

cations for bidding purposes.

The prospective participants

must certify by submittal EPA Form

5700-49, Certification Regarding

Debarment, Suspension and Other

Responsibility Matters, that to the

best of its knowledge and belief

that it and its principals are not

presently debarred, suspended,

proposed for debarment, declared

ineligible, or voluntarily excluded

from covered transactions by any

federal department or agency.

BIDDERS on this work will be re-

quired to comply with the Pres-

ident's Executive Order No. 11246.

Requirements for bidders and con-

tractors under this order are ex-

plained in the specifications.

Each BIDDER must fully comply

with the requirements, terms and

conditions of the U.S. Environmen-

tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-

taged Business Enterprise (DBE)

requirements, including the fair

share objectives for disadvantaged

business participation during the

performance of this contract. The

bidder commits itself of the fair

share objective for disadvantaged

business participation contained

herein and all other requirements,

terms and conditions of these bid

conditions by submitting properly

signed bid.

On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,

"Consolidated Appropriations Act,

2014," was enacted. Section 436

of the Act requires that none of the

appropriated funds may be used

for the construction, alteration,

maintenance, or repair of a public

water system or treatment works

unless all of the iron and steel

products used in the project are

produced in the United States, un-

less a waiver is provided to the re-

cipient by EPA. Conditions for the

waiver are found under the Infor-

mation for Bidders. The term "iron

and steel products" means the fol-

lowing products made primarily of

iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes

and fittings, manhole covers and

other municipal castings, hydrants,

tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-

straints, valves, structural steel, re-

inforced precast concrete, and

construction materials.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 19, 2021 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required to

furnish and install approximately

2000 LF of 15" VCP sewer main, 6

manholes, 400 LF steel encase-

ment and work incidental thereto

for 2021 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS,

SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION

DISTRICT NO. 2020-1, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop off

a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2021 PART 3 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the dis-

trict ranges from $575,000 to

$650,000. The estimated quantities

of work to be done in the district is

as follows:

Item DescriptionApprox. Quantity

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control 1 L.S.

3 Tap Existing Manhole 1 Each

4 Remove and Reconstruct Con-

crete Headwall 1 L.S.

5 Furnish & Install

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay Pipe

1505 L.F.

b) 15" Diameter No Dig Vitrified

Clay Pipe 450 L.F.

6 Crushed Rock/Limestone Pipe

Bedding 1505 L.F.

7 CLSM Pipe Bedding 83 L.F.

8 Construct Standard Manhole

a) 5' Diameter 6 Each

9 Bore & Jack 30" Steel Casing

Pipe 365 L.F.

10 TV Inspection 1 L.S.

11 Install VCP Plug

a) 15" Diameter Vitrified Clay

Pipe 3 Each

12 Seeding (Type B) 1.6 Acres

13 NDOT Utility Markers at ROW 6 Each

14 Maintenance of Erosion Control

Items 1 L.S.

15 Furnish, Install, & Maintain Ero-

sion Control Items

a) Silt Fence 140 L.F.

The Contractor may obtain copies

of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

from Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C., 1111 Central

Avenue, P.O. Box 306, Kearney,

NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$40 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $65. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to sub-

mit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportunity

employer and requires all contrac-

tors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.

SWELEY, DECEASED

CASE NO PR20-192

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 16, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate and Will

of said Decedent and that Michael

Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,

Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Galen E. Stehik, #15578

Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO

P.O. Box 400

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)675-4035

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF CHAD A.

BERGLUND, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-185

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate to the Will

of said Deceased and that Alicia R.

Berglund, whose address is 4010

Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before Febru-

ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER CONNEC-

TION DISTRICT NO. 2020-1

ORDINANCE NO. 8458

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8458 created Sanitary

Sewer Connection District No.

2020-1 which shall consist of the

following described real estate;

to-wit: A tract of land being part of

Lot 1, BT Acres Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 20, and a part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 20, part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 21, part of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 28 and

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all

in Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Com-

mencing at the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

29; thence South on the East line of

said Northeast Quarter of Section

29, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 309.69 feet to the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

South on said East line of Section

29 a distance of 44.38 feet; thence

N 85°45'18" W a distance of

677.53 feet; thence N 75°21'50" W

a distance of 113.17 feet; thence N

89°26'46" W a distance of 53.12

feet to the Southerly extension of

the West line of Chase Avenue;

thence N 00°34'02" E on said

Southerly extension of the West

line of Chase Avenue a distance

495.14 feet to the Northwest corner

of said Chase Avenue; thence S

89°25'58" E on the North line of

said Chase Avenue a distance of

66.00 feet to the Northwest corner

of Lot 1 of said BT Acres Subdivi-

sion; thence Northeasterly on the

West line of said Lot 1, BT Acres

Subdivision and on a non-tangent

curve to the left having a central

angle of 07°01'28", a radius of

1290.43 feet, an arc length of

158.21 feet, and a chord bearing of

N 55°45'11" E a distance of 158.11

feet; thence S 88°56'50" E a dis-

tance of 53.62 feet; thence N

87°38'51" E a distance of 154.99

feet; thence N 00°47'24" W a dis-

tance of 219.99 feet; thence N

01°58'31" W a distance of 744.85

feet; thence S 89°49'04" E a dis-

tance of 743.96 feet; thence S

00°10'51" W a distance of 1276.04

feet to the South line of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 21; thence

South a distance of 309.69 feet;

thence West a distance of 283.00

feet to the Point of Beginning, con-

taining 31.97 acres, more or less,

all in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1, created by Or-

dinance No. 8458 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1 and any meas-

ures related to it, will not be subject

to any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

December 18, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8458,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ D18,24,J1

NOTICE

Estate of Donald Buettner,

Deceased

Estate No PR20-182

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Carol Nesiba, whose address is

3324 E. Highway 24, Grand Island,

NE 68801, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this Estate. Creditors of this Estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before February 4, 2021, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

THOMAS A. WAGONER, #14361

Attorney for Applicants

1819 West North Front Street

Post Office Box 1585

Grand Island, NE 68802

Phone 308-382-4324

ZNEZ D4,D11,D18

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

ESTATE OF Eric A. Linnemeyer,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-181

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Diane Marty, whose address is 602

N. 6th Avenue, 101, Hastings, Ne-

braska, 68901, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 4, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

Zachary K. Gray, #27047

ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER &

BRANDT

Attorney for Applicant

P.O. Box 272

Minden, Ne 68959

30-832-2150

minden@kleinbrewster.com

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-186

Notice is hereby given that on De-

cember 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-

dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 11, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone (308)

234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ D,11,D18,J1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JUNE M.

CAMPBELL, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-189

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Porbate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Kenneth

L. Campbell, whose address is

7249 Bonita Way, Citrus Heights,

CA, 95610, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Feburary 11, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

16th and Central Avenue

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF VAUGHN

BOMBECK, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-167

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Melissa L. Willis, whose address is

803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845, was appointed by the Court

as personal representative of the

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before February, 11, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County

Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ D11,D18,J1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, December 15, 2020, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8458 creating

Sanitary Sewer Connection District

No. 2020-1 commencing at the

Northwest Corner of Lot 1, BT Ac-

res Subdivision, thence East

743.96 feet, thence South 1,585.73

feet, thence West 283 feet, thence

South 44.38 feet, thence West

843.83 feet, thence North 495.14

feet, thence East 66 feet, thence

Northeasterly an arc distance of

158.21 feet, thence East 208.61

feet, thence North 990.50 feet to

the point of beginning, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ D18,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Regia M. Applegate,

Deceased

Estate PR 20- 193

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 15, 2020, the Registrar

issued a written statement of Infor-

mal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that Scott J. Ap-

plegate, whose address is 4160

Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Raymond A. Hervert, #11825

Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-

son, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

 

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SPROUTS CHILDCARE LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Sprouts Childcare LLC.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE

68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Brittney A

Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE

68949.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 22, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members: Brittney A

Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege

NE.

ZNEZ D4,D11,D18

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-190

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate af the Will

of said Decedent and that Rachel

Theda Kish was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michael D. Carper Law Office

39115 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

 

